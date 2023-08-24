Proppants Market In North America to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The growing demand for fine mesh raw frac sand drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The proppants market in North America size is set to grow by USD 1.36 billion from 2021 to 2026 and register a CAGR of 12.52%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Proppants Market in North America 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Badger Mining Corp., CARBO Ceramics Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covia Holdings Corp., Fores Ltd., Hexion Inc., Hi-Crush Inc., Preferred Proppants LLC, Superior Silica Sands LLC, and US Silica Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Proppants Market in North America 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Regular Sand



Resin-coated



Ceramic

Geography

US



Canada



Mexico

The proppants market share growth in North America by the regular sand segment will be significant during the forecast period. In almost all major US oil and natural gas producing basins, including the Eagle Ford, Barnett, Fayetteville, Haynesville, DJ, Permian, Granite Wash, Marcellus, Utica, Niobrara, Williston, and Woodford basins, regular sand has been employed. The growth is attributed to its wide applicability in oil and natural gas wells as well as its cost advantages when compared with other proppants.

Proppants Market in North America 2022-2026: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies of the proppants market in North America include Badger Mining Corp., CARBO Ceramics Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covia Holdings Corp., Fores Ltd., Hexion Inc., Hi-Crush Inc., Preferred Proppants LLC, Superior Silica Sands LLC, and US Silica Holdings Inc To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market companies must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the proppants market in North America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

Badger Mining Corp. - The company offers turbo prop that utilizes a patented surface modification technology, that creates an attraction to gaseous phases present in the fluid.

The company offers turbo prop that utilizes a patented surface modification technology, that creates an attraction to gaseous phases present in the fluid. CARBO Ceramics Inc. - The company offers proppant technology products such as Ultra-conductive Ceramic Proppant, Microproppant, Resin-coated Proppant and many more.

The company offers proppant technology products such as Ultra-conductive Ceramic Proppant, Microproppant, Resin-coated Proppant and many more. Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - The company offers proppants in China and in Fort Smith, Arkansas

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Market Dynamics

Key Proppants Market Driver in North America

The growing demand for fine mesh raw frac sand is one of the major factors notably driving the market growth. In North America. Especially in the US, the demand for fine mesh raw frac sand, including Northern White sand, is growing due to factors such as the adoption of various technological developments, increased demand for petroleum products, and the advanced discovery and drilling of unconventional oil and natural gas reservoirs in North America. Also, some mesh sand can easily flow around corners or rocks where larger grain sands typically tend to settle down, which expands the flowability of the slickwater mixture, therefore enabling the proppant to penetrate further into fractures when pumped in larger volumes. These advantageous effects will drive the adoption of fine mesh raw frac sand, developing growth opportunities for the overall proppants market in North America during the forecast period.

Key Proppants Market Trend in North America

The technological developments in the hydraulic fracturing process is an emerging market trend.

Key Proppants Market Challenge in North America

The environmental concerns associated with the hydraulic fracturing process are the key challenges to the proppants market growth in North America.

Proppants Market in North America 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the proppants market in North America growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the size of the proppants market in North America size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the proppants market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the proppants market in North American companies

