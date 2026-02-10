Proprietary Deep-Tech Integration Helps Spectral Capital's 42 Telecom Double January 2026 Revenues Year-Over-Year

SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB: FCCN) ("Spectral" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, 42 Telecom Ltd. ("42"), estimated that it more than doubled its January 2026 revenue compared to January 2025 while generating positive profitability, marking a significant acceleration in performance and validating the Company's strategy of enhancing acquired businesses through the integration of advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

The Company believes 42's January 2026 unaudited preliminary results underscore the effectiveness of Spectral's broader acquisition strategy: identifying businesses with strong core technology and customer relationships, then accelerating growth through targeted investments in artificial intelligence, platform modernization, and product differentiation which help drive revenue and margin improvement.

"42's significantly improved year-over-year performance in January is a prime example of the value we can create with our acquisition and execution strategy," said Jenifer Osterwalder, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral Capital Corporation. "We acquire operating digital infrastructure companies with strong underlying technology and deep enterprise expertise, then enhance them by integrating AI and related technologies. Through a focus on increasing adoption of cutting-edge technology, 42 is estimated to more than double revenue profitably in January, highlighting how technology can drive meaningful growth, not just incremental efficiency."

The strong January results reflect the success of 42's multi-year strategy to strengthen its position in the enterprise market, by applying technology to improve margins, while deliberately moving beyond traditional messaging services to provide higher-margin, differentiated services for long-term strategic partners. Under this strategy, 42 operates not only as a telecommunications provider but also as a technology company that develops and controls the platforms on which its services are delivered.

This vertically integrated approach has enabled 42 to work with enterprise clients as long-term partners, supporting the planning and execution of messaging campaigns based on content strategy, functional requirements, regulatory considerations, and destination-specific delivery dynamics.

42's enterprise model is supported by dedicated account managers and a single, always-available point of contact for each customer. This high-touch, consultative approach has positioned 42 as a trusted advisor for enterprise clients, valued not only for its infrastructure and technology, but for its ability to improve campaign performance, conversion rates, and overall communication effectiveness.

Spectral expects to continue applying its acquisition and execution strategy across its portfolio as it integrates additional acquisitions and deploys its AI and advanced computing expertise to unlock new sources of enterprise value.

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Spectral Capital (OTCQB: FCCN) is a deep‑tech IP platform that integrates R&D, IP strategy and commercial operations to deliver scalable, high‑margin solutions. Anchored by profitable, cash‑generating digital infrastructure businesses, Spectral combines the recurring economics of IP licensing and software with the stability of long-standing operator‑led platforms. Its four-pillar model covers IP creation, monetization, software deployment, and acquisition of operating digital infrastructure businesses, building an AI and quantum enabled IP portfolio that can be applied across multiple operating companies and markets. For more information visit Spectral Capital.

Forward-Looking Statements

