Proprio Adds Computational Vision Luminaries to Technical Advisory Board

SEATTLE, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proprio, the technology company developing an advanced surgical navigation platform, today announced the addition of two renowned experts in computer vision to its prestigious Technical Advisory Board – Dr. Ravi Ramamoorthi, Professor of Computer Science at the University of California, San Diego, and Dr. Gordon Wetzstein, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Stanford University.

Dr. Ramamoorthi and Dr. Wetzstein join Proprio's growing team of technical experts that includes Dr. Takeo Kanade, the U.A. and Helen Whitaker Professor of Computer Science and Robotics at Carnegie Mellon University; Dr. Desney Tan, General Manager of Microsoft Healthcare; and Dr. Joshua Smith, the Zeutschel Professor in Entrepreneurial Excellence at the University of Washington's Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering.

"Fusing computer vision and machine learning in the operating room will provide surgeons with previously unseen information to provide better care and it's critical that we work in unison with the brightest and most well-respected minds in academia," said Gabriel Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of Proprio. "The additions of Dr. Ramamoorthi and Dr. Wetzstein to our already impressive board of technical advisors is invaluable as we continue to develop and integrate these amazing technologies into our surgical navigation platform."

Dr. Gordon Wetzstein

Dr. Wetzstein received his PhD in Philosophy from the University of British Columbia in 2011 and spent three years at MIT Media Labs before his appointment at Stanford University in 2014. He is the head of the Stanford Computational Imaging Lab and a faculty co-director of the Stanford Center for Image Systems Engineering.

Dr. Wetzstein is the recipient of a National Science Foundation CAREER Award, an Alfred P. Sloan Fellowship, an ACM SIGGRAPH Significant New Researcher Award and a Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE).

"I've been working on light field cameras and imaging systems for more than a decade," said Dr. Wetzstein, "I have been deeply impressed by Proprio's unique technology and application, which may be the 'killer app' I've been looking for all this time."

Dr. Ravi Ramamoorthi

Dr. Ramamoorthi received his master's degree in Physics and Computer Science at The California Institute of Technology and earned his PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University in 2002. Dr. Ramamoorthi has served as a faculty member in the Computer Science Department at Columbia University and the University of California, Berkeley. Since 2014, he has served as a professor at the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Ramamoorthi was awarded the SIGGRAPH Significant New Researcher Award in 2007, is an IEEE and ACM Fellow, and was named to the SIGGRAPH Academy in 2019.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Technical Advisory Board of Proprio and contributing to the revolution of light field technology in surgical applications," said Professor Ramamoorthi. "This is truly pioneering work at the frontiers of computational vision, photography and medicine."

About Proprio

Proprio is developing a new type of surgical imaging and navigation system which provides a dramatic enhancement of the surgeon's vision. The Proprio system integrates recent advancements in robotics, computer vision, and graphics processing to let surgeons see and interact with patients as never before, reduce the complexity of surgical procedures, and create a valuable new visual data set to enhance medical training and drive healthcare innovation. The company is backed by leading healthcare and technology investors, including DCVC Data Collective, BOLD Capital Partners, Cota Capital, Intel, HTC and Alan Frazier, founder of Frazier Healthcare Partners and East Seattle Partners.

For more information visit www.propriovision.com.

