Proprio and NYU Grossman School of Medicine Form Research Collaboration, Dr. John Golfinos to serve as Project Director

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proprio, the Seattle firm enabling surgeons to perform complex procedures utilizing proprietary imaging techniques and mixed reality environments for more precise surgical navigation, today announced a research collaboration with the Department of Neurosurgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Dr. John Golfinos, the Joseph P. Ransohoff Professor and Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, will serve as the Project Director, helping guide research and the development of the company's breakthrough imaging and navigation system for neurosurgical and spinal applications.

"Proprio is pleased to have one of the nation's leading academic neurosurgery programs as a research collaborator," said Gabriel Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of Proprio. "We believe leading programs like NYU Grossman School of Medicine can play a key role in the design of surgeon-centric products. Working with their Department of Neurosurgery will help us bring to market an imaging and navigation system that lets surgeons focus on the patient in an entirely new way."

"Our department has long been a leader in advancing patient care through revolutionary technology and world-class surgical technique," said Dr. Golfinos. "We're excited about the Proprio system's potential to greatly improve the accuracy and efficiency of complex surgeries."

As part of the collaboration, NYU Grossman School of Medicine neurosurgery residents and research fellows will have the opportunity to work with the Proprio technology development team at Proprio's Seattle headquarters, contributing to product requirements, testing versions of the Proprio system, providing surgical guidance on product development, and conducting clinical studies. Proprio intends to place units at NYU for in situ studies upon receiving FDA clearance.

About Proprio

Proprio is developing a new type of surgical imaging and navigation system which provides a dramatic enhancement of the surgeon's vision. The Proprio system integrates recent advancements in robotics, computer vision, and graphics processing to let surgeons see and interact with patients as never before, reduce the complexity of surgical procedures, and create a valuable new visual data set to enhance medical training and drive healthcare innovation. The company is backed by leading healthcare and technology investors, including DCVC Data Collective, BOLD Capital Partners, Cota Capital, Intel, HTC and Alan Frazier, founder of Frazier Healthcare Partners and East Seattle Partners.

For more information visit www.propriovision.com.

SOURCE Proprio

Related Links

http://www.propriovision.com

