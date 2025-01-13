Proprio Partners with LifeHealthcare to Expand Global Access to First AI Surgical Guidance System

Collaboration to Launch in Australia and New Zealand, with Plans to Broaden Access to Proprio's AI Guidance Platform, Paradigm, to Address Global Unmet Medical Needs

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proprio , the global leader in AI-powered surgical technology, today announced a strategic partnership with LifeHealthcare , a subsidiary of EBOS Group Limited . Through this partnership, LifeHealthcare will serve as the distribution partner of Proprio Paradigm in Australia and New Zealand. Additional phases of the agreement will expand distribution of the AI surgical guidance system throughout Southeast Asia.

Proprio's Paradigm Prism

"From the very beginning, our vision has been to bring the Proprio Paradigm into operating rooms where advanced surgical solutions are needed most around the world," said Gabriel Jones, CEO and Co-founder of Proprio. "LifeHealthcare's extensive track record and deep relationships across Southeast Asia make them an ideal partner to help make this vision a reality. Together, we're advancing access to transformative surgical innovations and relentlessly pursuing better outcomes for patients in need."

The demand for high-quality surgical care is increasing globally, driven by a convergence of physician shortages , including a shortage of 20,000 surgeons over the next 10 years, and aging populations. Proprio's Paradigm platform offers a compelling solution to these critical bottlenecks, revolutionizing the field of surgery by not only transforming how procedures are performed today but also redefining what is possible for the future. Unlike traditional surgical navigation systems, which rely on static 2D imagery, Paradigm offers AI guidance that provides real-time, data-powered insights that can enhance precision and improve patient outcomes. It is the first system to establish a comprehensive dataset as the system of record for surgery, unlocking the potential for data-driven applications that continuously optimize the surgical process.

"Proprio's groundbreaking technology has the potential to transform the future of surgery worldwide," said Paul Petherbridge, CEO at LifeHealthcare. "Through our diligence with respected surgeons in our region, we recognised that Proprio's combination of advanced 3D AI visualisation and surgical dataset can deliver real-time, actionable insights that can better inform surgical decisions and can guide the surgeon and clinical team to the best possible outcomes. This aligns with LifeHealthcare's mission to improve lives through high-quality surgical solutions. We are excited to bring this innovative technology to our customers, helping to shape the future of surgical care."

As Proprio and LifeHealthcare continue to expand access to this transformative technology, the collaboration aims to address critical global surgical challenges. To learn more about Proprio Paradigm and its impact on surgical care, visit proprio.ai .

About Proprio

Proprio is the global leader in AI-powered surgical technology. The company's flagship product, the Proprio Paradigm platform, revolutionizes the surgical process by providing AI-guided visualization and data-driven insights that improve precision, efficiency, and patient outcomes. For more information, visit proprio.ai.

SOURCE Proprio