Proptech Innovator Kerry W. Kirby Talks Tech Trends That Will Revolutionize Operations and Elevate Renter Experiences

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leader in providing the world's most advanced automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced today its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, has released his latest podcast; Tech Trends for 2025: Revolutionizing Operations to Elevate Renter Experiences. The podcast is now streaming on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry and across all major podcasting channels worldwide.

Kerry W. Kirby is a renowned entrepreneur, technology innovator, and philanthropist. He is the founder and CEO of 365 Connect.

Tech Trends for 2025: Revolutionizing Operations to Elevate Renter Experiences offers deep insights into cutting-edge technologies poised to transform multifamily housing operations and elevate the renter experience in the new year. The podcast delves into how property managers can harness automation and artificial intelligence to eliminate micro-tasking, empowering their teams to build stronger resident relationships, improve operational performance, and elevate service standards.

"This year marks a turning point for renter experiences, as groundbreaking technologies transform operational challenges into opportunities for innovation, enabling property managers to excel in a tech-driven era," Kirby explained. "To succeed, multifamily operators must adopt a strategic blend of self-service, automation, and artificial intelligence tools to create resilient operating models that meet the demands of today's renters."

Joining this discussion is property management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry veteran and author of SmartMatch Alliances. Together, Oriente and Kirby have co-hosted almost 200 webcasts, reaching millions of listeners worldwide through platforms like Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Apple Podcasts. With a combined 50 years of experience in the multifamily housing industry, they deliver insightful, cutting-edge content that has garnered numerous prestigious global awards for their impactful and educational programming.

Oriente stated, "Kerry is blazing the trail in technology innovation, and I'm excited to join him in discussing the groundbreaking trends emerging in the coming year, which are positioned to transform our industry. These advancements go beyond incremental changes—they are revolutionizing how we operate, connect, and serve. With each piece we create, our aim is to provide insightful, relevant content that equips our audience to stay ahead of the curve in this world of transformative change."

"The world has experienced a monumental shift, impacting every industry," Kirby concluded. " In the face of the expansive modern rental landscape, multifamily housing operators must leverage next-generation technology, not just to elevate renter experiences but to reimagine operational strategies to improve efficiency and remain competitive in an ever-evolving market."

The podcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com

