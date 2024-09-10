Proptech Leader Cecilian Partners is Among Fast Company's 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Joining Adobe, Canva, Roblox, Walmart, and others, Cecilian is recognized as an innovation powerhouse

NEW HOPE, Pa., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today announced its sixth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations that excel in encouraging and developing innovation at all levels. Cecilian Partners, a proptech firm providing end-to-end digital solutions for community developers and homebuilders, came in at #85 for its commitment to driving customer-led innovation and fostering a diverse, collaborative, and creative team.

The list ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, education, healthcare, and many more. Winners and finalists completed an application addressing questions about projects, investment, company-wide programs, and workplace culture. Fast Company editors evaluated the applications and conducted additional research to generate a score for each company. A separate judging panel then reviewed the top 125 companies to make a final recommendation of winners.

By leveraging advanced tech and learning resources, Cecilian empowers its team to deliver world-class innovation. Post this

Cecilian Partners' approach stood out for its emphasis on diverse perspectives, open communication, continuous learning, and sustainable innovation. Co-founders John Cecilian, Jr. and Philip Worland know that for people to think creatively around technology, they need to have real impact and input in the process. To that end, they've long fostered a culture of transparency and ownership.

"We understand that innovation requires time and space to make mistakes, as well as the courage to experiment and explore," said Cecilian, the company's CEO. "We hire people who are willing to own results and speak up – and we make room for people to ask tough questions, debate openly, and exchange bold ideas."

Successes range from creating a multi-patented anti-monotony algorithm for the company's flagship software, The XO®, to launching two industry-first products: Lot Vault™, a land banking platform for homebuilders, and Customer Blueprint®, a resident lifestyle and community management app. A critical part of Cecilian's approach is co-creating products with industry partners to ensure that innovation delivers real and lasting value for builders and developers.

The company also provides its R&D team with cutting-edge tools, a sandbox environment, and designated "drop everything and learn" time to enhance exploration and skill development. By leveraging advanced technologies and dedicating time and resources to learning, Cecilian empowers its team to deliver world-class innovation.

"Innovation is a global priority that cuts across all industries, and this year's list reflects that diversity," says Brendan Vaughan, editor in chief of Fast Company. "The top ten features four companies headquartered outside of the U.S. and includes representatives from technology, advertising, finance, biotech, pharmaceuticals, ecommerce, and the nonprofit sectors."

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

About Cecilian Partners

Cecilian Partners collaborates with land developers and homebuilders across the U.S. who aspire to modernize their digital footprint, from land to lots to homes to residents. Cecilian's community development software, 3D maps, data solutions, and resident engagement platforms simplify placemaking and elevate the homebuying experience. Learn more at cecilianpartners.com .

SOURCE Cecilian Partners