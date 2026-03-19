PropTech Leader NetVendor Expands Its Platform with Integrated Vendor Bidding, Creating Industry's Only End-To-End Vendor Lifecycle Management Solution

Connects vendor qualification, sourcing, and bidding into a single revenue-driving platform, powered by a 100,000+ vendor network

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetVendor, the industry standard for vendor compliance in real estate, today announced integrated vendor bidding, expanding its platform beyond vendor qualification to support sourcing, competitive bidding, and vendor selection. NetVendor supports a vendor ecosystem of nearly 100,000 credentialed vendors across U.S. property portfolios, giving operators access to a large network of qualified service providers.

With integrated bidding, property operators can create projects, invite qualified vendors to submit bids, compare proposals, and award work directly within the NetVendor platform. Because vendors participating in bids are already credentialed through NetVendor's compliance network, operators can ensure that vendor qualification standards are maintained throughout the procurement process.

Property operators often manage hundreds of vendors across large portfolios, making vendor qualification, bidding, and vendor oversight difficult to coordinate across multiple systems. In many organizations, vendor sourcing and bidding are still managed through manual or disconnected processes, limiting visibility into vendor participation and project decisions.

"Compliance answers the first question in vendor management: is this vendor qualified to work on the property?" said Dave Cooper, CEO of NetVendor. "With the industry's leading network of credentialed vendors, we're uniquely positioned to qualify top vendors, spark real competition among them, and enable property teams to select the absolute best partner for each project."

In a compliance-led vendor management model, vendor qualification serves as the foundation for downstream activity, including vendor sourcing, competitive bidding, project execution, and vendor oversight.

Because NetVendor begins with vendor qualification, operators can extend those standards across the vendor lifecycle within a single platform, from sourcing and competitive bidding to project execution. This allows property teams to invite qualified vendors to compete for work while maintaining consistent vendor standards and greater visibility into vendor activity and project decisions.

Early adopters of NetVendor's integrated bidding capability have reported project cost savings of up to 30% against project budgets by inviting multiple qualified vendors to compete through the platform.

The integrated bidding capability is now available to NetVendor customers across U.S. property portfolios.

Within the NetVendor platform, property operators can manage key stages of the vendor lifecycle, including:

Vendor compliance verification, including insurance and credential validation

Sourcing through a compliant vendor marketplace

Project bidding and vendor selection

Contract documentation and oversight

Maintenance and work management execution

Vendor performance oversight and renewals

With integrated bidding, NetVendor expands its Compliance-Led Vendor Management model beyond vendor qualification to include sourcing and competitive bidding, giving property operators greater visibility into vendor selection across their portfolios.

For more information, visit NetVendor.com

About NetVendor

NetVendor provides a compliance-led vendor management platform used by property owners and operators to manage the full vendor lifecycle.

The platform enables organizations to govern vendor relationships from compliance and vendor sourcing to bidding, contract management, maintenance work management, and renewals, providing visibility and control across complex property portfolios.

SOURCE NetVendor LLC