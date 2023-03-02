Propulsion of Asthma Pipeline as Novel and Extensive 95+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Treatment Domain | DelveInsight

Asthma is a chronic disease that affects a substantial number of patients worldwide, including children, a number of pharmaceutical companies are involved in developing drugs for asthma. This involvement includes the development of novel therapies that being evaluated in different phases of development.

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Asthma Pipeline Insight – 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline asthma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the asthma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Asthma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's asthma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 90+ active players working to develop 95+ pipeline therapies for asthma treatment.

Key asthma companies such as Mabpharm Limited, Avillion LLP, GlaxoSmithKline, Immunotek SL, AB Science, AstraZeneca, Inmunotek, Sterna Biologics, Verona Pharma, MediciNova, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, T-Balance Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Trio Medicines, AstraZeneca, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Concentrx Pharmaceuticals, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, SolAeroMed, Palobiofarma, Sanofi, Oneness Biotech, Novartis, Keymed Biosciences, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, 4D Pharma Plc, Hoffman-La-Roche, Celltrion, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Archivel Farma, Siolta Therapeutics, Areteia Therapeutics, TFF Pharmaceuticals, Evelo Biosciences, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical, Mabwell ( Shanghai ) Bioscience, Kinaset Therapeutics, Akari Therapeutics, KLUS Pharma, Upstream Bio, LEO Pharma, and others are evaluating new asthma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising asthma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include CMAB007, PT027, GSK3511294, MM09-MG01, Masitinib, Budesonide/Formoterol, BGF MDI, MM09, PT001, SB010, Ensifentrine, Bedoradrine, FP-025, XC8, Tregalizumab, TEV-53275, TEV-48574, ADX-629, TR4, MEDI 3506, Lumicitabine, Ifetroban, Halix(TM) Albuterol, SelK2, S1226, PBF-680, Rilzabrutinib, FB825, FB704A, Dexpramipexole, CSJ117, CM310, CJM112, CBP-201, MRx-4DP0004, RG6314, CT-P39, GBR 310, RUTI, STMC-103H, Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, EDP1867, 610, 9MW1911, KN-002, Nomacopan, A378, Anti mIgE+B-cell, and others.

In February 2023, UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted an Innovation Passport under the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) to dexpramipexole, an eosinophil lowering small molecule, that has recently entered Phase III clinical development. Dexpramipexole is being developed by Areteia Therapeutics to inhibit the maturation and release of eosinophils in bone marrow, based on evidence from cell cultures and human biopsies, thereby lowering peripheral blood eosinophil levels.

In February 2023, Pulmatrix, Inc. announced that the first patient dosed in a Phase IIb trial evaluating safety and efficacy of PUR1900 in subjects with Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis (ABPA) and asthma. PUR1900 is the company's iSPERSE-enabled dry powder formulation of itraconazole, developed for inhaled pulmonary delivery. The Phase II trial is designed as a randomized, double-blind, multi-center, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and duration of treatment with itraconazole, administered as a dry powder for inhalation (PUR1900). Endpoints include safety, tolerability, and potential efficacy outcomes in adult patients with asthma and ABPA.

Olatec Therapeutics LLC in February 2023 completed the $40 million Series A round financing, the final closing of which was led by Sanders Morris Harris ("SMH"). Participation in the round came from both existing investors as well as new investors identified by each of Sanders Morris Harris, Advection Growth Capital, and the Company. Proceeds will be principally used to advance Olatec's lead compound, dapansutrile, into later-stage clinical development. Dapansutrile has also been observed to have anti-inflammatory properties and other promising activity in a broad spectrum of over 20 preclinical animal models, including arthritis, asthma, acute myocardial infarction (AMI), heart failure, contact dermatitis, multiple sclerosis, melanoma, pancreatic and breast cancers, spinal cord injury (SCI), Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.

In January 2023, Avillion LLP, announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved AstraZeneca's Airsupra (albuterol/budesonide, formerly known as PT027) for the as-needed treatment or prevention of bronchoconstriction and to reduce the risk of exacerbations in people with asthma aged 18 years and older. Airsupra is a first-in-class, pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI), fixed-dose combination rescue medication containing albuterol, a short-acting beta2-agonist (SABA), and budesonide, an anti-inflammatory inhaled corticosteroid (ICS).

Upstream Bio, in August 2022, initiated a Phase Ib multiple ascending dose study of UPB-101 in asthma patients and successful dosing of the first patient. UPB-101 is a monoclonal antibody designed to block the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor (TLSPR) and thus inhibit TSLP-driven inflammation. TSLP is a cytokine and a key driver of inflammatory response in asthma and other allergic and inflammatory diseases.

The asthma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage asthma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the asthma clinical trial landscape.

Asthma Overview

Asthma is a chronic disease of the airways. Asthma is characterized by airway inflammation and spasm. Airways are tubes that transport air into and out of the lungs. Asthmatics cause the inside walls of the airways to become sore and swollen. Because of inflammation and tightening of the muscles surrounding the small airways, the airways in the lungs become narrow. Asthma symptoms include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness. Asthma symptoms differ from person to person. A person may have infrequent asthma attacks, have symptoms only when exercising, or have symptoms all of the time. Asthma symptoms are similar to those of many respiratory infections.

A careful clinical history is the first step in asthma diagnosis; identifying the characteristic symptoms and their duration, intensity, and relationship of symptoms with allergen and triggering agent; and the impact of these symptoms on quality of life.

A snapshot of the Asthma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA MM09-MG01 Inmunotek S.L. Phase III Immunomodulators Subcutaneous BGF MDI AstraZeneca Phase III Beta 2 adrenergic receptor agonists; Glucocorticoid receptor agonists; Muscarinic receptor antagonists Inhalation GSK3511294 GlaxoSmithKline Phase III Interleukin 5 receptor antagonists Subcutaneous FP 025 Foresee Pharmaceuticals Phase II Matrix metalloproteinase 12 inhibitors Oral ADX-629 Aldeyra Therapeutics Phase II Aldehyde inhibitors Oral 610 Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical Phase II Interleukin 5 inhibitor Subcutaneous EDP1867 Evelo Biosciences, Inc. Phase I Bacteria replacements; Microbiome modulators Oral CM-326 Keymed Biosciences Phase I Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors; Thymic stromal lymphopoietin modulators Subcutaneous 9MW1911 Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd. Phase I Interleukin-33 inhibitors Intravenous Dapansutrile Olatec Therapeutics Preclinical Inflammasome inhibitors; Interleukin 1 beta inhibitors; Interleukin 18 inhibitors; Interleukin inhibitors; NLRP3 protein inhibitors Oral LNR 125.38 Lanier Biotherapeutics Preclinical Interleukin-17 inhibitors Intraperitoneal

Asthma Therapeutics Assessment

The asthma pipeline report proffers an integral view of asthma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Asthma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Immunomodulators, Beta 2 adrenergic receptor agonists; Glucocorticoid receptor agonists; Muscarinic receptor antagonists, Interleukin 5 receptor antagonists, Matrix metalloproteinase 12 inhibitors, Aldehyde inhibitors, Bacteria replacements; Microbiome modulators, Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitors; Thymic stromal lymphopoietin modulators, Interleukin-33 inhibitors, Inflammasome inhibitors; Interleukin 1 beta inhibitors; Interleukin 18 inhibitors; Interleukin inhibitors; NLRP3 protein inhibitors, Interleukin-17 inhibitors

Key Asthma Companies: Mabpharm Limited, Avillion LLP, GlaxoSmithKline, Immunotek SL, AB Science, AstraZeneca, Inmunotek, Sterna Biologics, Verona Pharma, MediciNova, Foresee Pharmaceuticals, T-Balance Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Trio Medicines, AstraZeneca, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Concentrx Pharmaceuticals, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, SolAeroMed, Palobiofarma, Sanofi, Oneness Biotech, Novartis, Keymed Biosciences, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, 4D Pharma Plc, Hoffman-La-Roche, Celltrion, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Archivel Farma, Siolta Therapeutics, Areteia Therapeutics, TFF Pharmaceuticals, Evelo Biosciences, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience, Kinaset Therapeutics, Akari Therapeutics, KLUS Pharma, Upstream Bio, LEO Pharma, and others.

Key Asthma Pipeline Therapies: CMAB007, PT027, GSK3511294, MM09-MG01, Masitinib, Budesonide/Formoterol, BGF MDI, MM09, PT001, SB010, Ensifentrine, Bedoradrine, FP-025, XC8, Tregalizumab, TEV-53275, TEV-48574, ADX-629, TR4, MEDI 3506, Lumicitabine, Ifetroban, Halix(TM) Albuterol, SelK2, S1226, PBF-680, Rilzabrutinib, FB825, FB704A, Dexpramipexole, CSJ117, CM310, CJM112, CBP-201, MRx-4DP0004, RG6314, CT-P39, GBR 310, RUTI, STMC-103H, Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, EDP1867, 610, 9MW1911, KN-002, Nomacopan, A378, Anti mIgE+B-cell, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Asthma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Asthma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Asthma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Asthma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Asthma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Asthma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 BGF MDI: AstraZeneca 8. Asthma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 GSK3511294: GlaxoSmithKline 9. Asthma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 CM-326: Keymed Biosciences 10. Asthma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Asthma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Asthma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

