Propylene Glycol Market Size Worth $5.89 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.8%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global propylene glycol market size is expected to reach USD 5.89 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 – 2028. Increasing demand for propylene glycol in pharmaceutical and food processing industries are key factors fostering market growth. In addition, its increased use during the production of unsaturated polyester resins, which are primarily consumed in marine and transportation sectors will augment the development of the market. The growing presence of global brands and the advent of e-commerce platforms in major developing countries are propelling the market growth. Increasing investment in the pharmaceutical sector due to the growing rate of chronic diseases resulted in its increasing application as an excipient in medicines is expected to positively influence the market.

Key Trends Observed in Propylene Glycol Market

Based on the source, the segment of petroleum-based propylene glycol is predicted to take a lead in terms of revenue generation, owing to its increasing use in the construction industry and transportation sector.

In terms of grade, the pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to account for the major market share on account of the rise in the application of propylene glycol as a key solvent in antiseptics, medicines, and vaccines.

By end-use, the personal care & cosmetics segment is projected to emerge as the most lucrative segments and contribute the largest revenue share in the propylene glycol market as a result of growing consumer awareness and increasing disposable incomes.

Several strategic moves taken by governments from different parts of the globe to boost research programs will escalate the propylene glycol market development during the forecast period.

Regional Developments

A strongly growing automotive industry in major Asian countries such as China & Japan is anticipated to drive significant demand for propylene glycol, which in turn is projected to foster market growth. In addition to this, rapidly growing industrialization in the region as a result of continuously growing population is contributing to the regional market growth. In North America, the market is estimated to witness substantial market growth owing to increasing investments in research projects and the availability of necessary resources.

Competitive Outlook

Industry players giving more emphasis to developing bio-based propylene glycol for meeting environmental standards and regulation. The prominent players operating in the propylene glycol market include BASF SE, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., LTD., DowDuPont, Temix Oleo S.R.L., Asahi Glass Co., LTD., Sinopec, INEOS Oxide Ltd., Arrow Chemical Group, Chaoyang Chemicals, Inc., SKC Co., LTD., Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co., LTD., Royal Dutch Shell PLC., Helm AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Adeka Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Chemical Company

Chemical Company Demand Side: Automotive Sector, Food & Beverage Industry

Automotive Sector, Food & Beverage Industry Regulatory Side: Food & Drug Administration, Environmental Protection Agency

Polaris Market research has segmented the Propylene Glycol market report on the basis of grade, source, end-use, and region:

Propylene Glycol Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Propylene Glycol Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Bio-Based

Petroleum-Based

Propylene Glycol End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Others

Propylene Glycol Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



RoE

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Colombia



RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Israel



UAE



RoMEA

List of Key Players of Propylene Glycol Market

BASF SE

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., LTD.

DowDuPont

Temix Oleo S.R.L.

Asahi Glass Co., LTD.

Sinopec

INEOS Oxide Ltd.

Arrow Chemical Group

Chaoyang Chemicals, Inc.

SKC Co., LTD.

Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co., LTD.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

Helm AG

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Huntsman Corporation

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Adeka Corporation

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

