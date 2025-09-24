ProRx Pharma Awarded DEA Controlled Substances Registration Certificate

Certification Expands Capabilities, Strengthens Compliance, and Supports Provider Partnerships

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProRx Pharma, the leading health and wellness 503B outsourcing facility, announced today it has been awarded a DEA Controlled Substances Registration Certificate, authorizing the company to handle and distribute select controlled substances. This milestone enhances ProRx's ability to support providers with a broader range of compliant, high-quality medications.

"Earning our DEA Controlled Substances Registration Certificate is a pivotal moment for ProRx," said Kurt Lunkwitz, chief operating officer at ProRx. "It not only enables us to expand into compounding and distributing Schedule III substances like testosterone, but also demonstrates our commitment to regulatory excellence. This certification strengthens our ability to serve providers with trusted therapies, expand partnerships, and support long-term business growth."

A Schedule III substance, under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), has a moderate to low potential for physical dependence or high psychological dependence, a currently accepted medical use in the U.S., and a lesser potential for abuse than Schedule I and II drugs.

The DEA Controlled Substances Registration Certificate is issued by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration under the Controlled Substances Act. It authorizes registered facilities to manufacture, distribute, or dispense controlled substances in compliance with strict federal security, recordkeeping, and accountability requirements. Receiving this certificate signifies ProRx has met rigorous standards and is authorized to safely support providers with medications requiring DEA oversight.

In addition to the Controlled Substances Registration, ProRx also holds and adheres to the following:

FDA 503B Outsourcing Facility Registration

Outsourcing Facility Registration State Board of Pharmacy Licensure

cGMP Compliance

About ProRx

ProRx is an FDA-registered, cGMP 503B outsourcing facility committed to delivering safe, compliant, and high-quality compounded sterile and nonsterile preparations to physician practices, medical clinics, and med spas across the country. With a focus on preventative health, regulatory excellence, reliability, and customer service, ProRx partners with providers to ensure access to the therapies their patients need most. For more information, connect with ProRx on LinkedIn or visit https://prorxpharma.com/.

SOURCE ProRx Pharma