ProRx Introduces New Liquid Nanoemulsion Delivery System to Support Enhanced Absorption, Bioavailability, and Patient Convenience

Compounder Is the Only 503B Outsourcing Facility in the United States to Have Rights to Patented Technology

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProRx Pharma, the leading health and wellness 503B outsourcing facility, today announced the launch of its new Liquid Nanoemulsion Delivery System, which is designed to improve patient convenience with a needle-free option to traditional injectible medications. ProRx has exclusivity as the only 503B outsourcing facility in the country to have rights to this patented delivery system.

This innovative delivery system uses nanoemulsion technology, a liquid form where particles are so small that the body may absorb them more quickly and easily.1 In this system, particles are encapsulated in a lipid-based format, allowing them to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream through the tissues in the mouth—under the tongue or inside the cheek—bypassing the stomach and digestive system.

"Healthcare providers are increasingly seeking fast-acting therapies that deliver both reliability and convenience," said Kurt Lunkwitz, chief operating officer at ProRx. "Our new Liquid Nanoemulsion Delivery System allows ProRx to offer customized formulations from the Bulk Drug Substances list for providers who are looking to minimize injections for their patients without compromising results. Our investment in this technology underscores our commitment to safety, science, and innovation—giving clinicians a new option for patients who choose or need non-injectable therapies."

Key features of ProRx's Nanoemulsion Delivery System include:

Improved Bioavailability Potential – Lipid encapsulation may help protect therapies from degradation and can support cellular uptake 2 .

– Lipid encapsulation may help protect therapies from degradation and can support cellular uptake . Convenience and Compliance – The liquid format eliminates the need for injections, offering patients a simple, non-invasive option.

– The liquid format eliminates the need for injections, offering patients a simple, non-invasive option. Consistent Results Potential – Nanoemulsion technology may support reproducible absorption with less variability between doses.

– Nanoemulsion technology may support reproducible absorption with less variability between doses. No Refrigeration Needed – More stable storage helps support healthcare provider and patient convenience.

– More stable storage helps support healthcare provider and patient convenience. Design for Enhanced Absorption – Sublingual administration can allow for more efficient uptake3.

This faster absorption may help the body start using these oral therapies sooner, potentially leading to desired results and patient outcomes quicker. The new ProRx delivery system gives providers one more tool in the arsenal of preventative health and personalized medicine offerings for patients seeking wellness solutions.

Products offered through the new Liquid Nanoemulsion Delivery System include:

Sermorelin: 1mL daily ampule

1mL daily ampule NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide): 1mL daily ampule

1mL daily ampule Testosterone: 1mL daily ampule

All ProRx's oral products are compounded under strict U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) <797> and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards in the company's DEA-registered 503B facility. Each batch undergoes third-party potency, purity, and sterility testing—ensuring reliability, stability, and performance.

"In my medical practice, we see patients—who have been on injectables for years—excited about these oral therapies," said Cindy Zughbi, MD., medical director at Vitality Health of South Florida. "Previously, the therapeutical effect of other oral and topical testosterone has been very low. I'm happy to be able to provide a service for our patients where they're able to maintain consistent testosterone levels with a high therapeutic effect without having to use injections."

About ProRx Pharma

ProRx Pharma is an FDA-registered, cGMP 503B outsourcing facility committed to delivering safe, compliant, and high-quality compounded sterile and nonsterile preparations to physician practices, medical clinics, and med spas across the country. With a focus on preventative health, regulatory excellence, reliability, and customer service, ProRx partners with providers to ensure access to the therapies their patients need most. For more information, connect with ProRx on LinkedIn or visit https://prorxpharma.com/.

