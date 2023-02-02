ProSciento Appoints David Sockolof as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSciento, Inc., a leading specialty clinical research organization (CRO) exclusively focused on metabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of David Sockolof to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Sockolof joins ProSciento with an extensive track record in leading finance and business operations at global clinical research companies, including leadership roles at Labcorp Drug Development and PRA Health Sciences.

"It is an honor to join a company at the forefront of clinical research for critically needed, often life-saving therapeutics for metabolic diseases, a mission that holds great significance to me personally as father of a child with type 1 diabetes," said Mr. Sockolof. "I look forward to supporting the continued growth of ProSciento and its innovative programs for patient access and engagement, leading change towards a future where the voice of the patient is at the heart of clinical research."

"David's knowledge of the clinical research industry and his passion for patient care are clearly evident in his collaborative, values-driven leadership style, which we consider vitally important for our corporate culture," said Dr. Marcus Hompesch, ProSciento's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "His appointment as CFO further strengthens our executive leadership at an exciting time of growth for our team, our services, and our differentiators. David's deep understanding of the industry and experience in guiding financial strategy will be invaluable as we continue to expand our science-driven and metabolic disease-focused CRO services globally and expand our patient access and engagement platform."

Mr. Sockolof's career in global finance and operations spans more than 20 years with deep experience in corporate growth strategies within the clinical research industry. His most recent role was as Executive Director of Resource and Process Optimization at Labcorp Drug Development where he provided leadership in financial forecasting, expense management, and global resource management. Prior to his position at Labcorp, Mr. Sockolof held a number of leadership roles at PRA Health Sciences, including Vice President of Finance and Business Operations and, prior to that, Director of Business Operations. During his tenure at PRA, his contributions were instrumental in the company's evolution from a mid-size company to a leading global CRO, including the implementation of strategic financial frameworks and improved systems for proposals and pricing, project finance, and global vendor management. He received his MBA from George Washington University.

About ProSciento, Inc.

ProSciento is the leading specialty clinical research organization (CRO) focused on progressing clinical research and science that provide patients with better treatments, devices, and diagnostics for metabolic diseases. ProSciento works with biopharma companies and leading researchers worldwide to support clinical research programs and biomarker research. Founded in 2003, ProSciento has conducted more than 350 clinical trials for diabetes, NASH and obesity and supported the development of 19 approved metabolic drugs and devices on the market globally. For more information, please visit www.prosciento.com.

SOURCE ProSciento, Inc.