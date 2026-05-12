Prosecco DOC Enters the World of Professional Tennis as Official Sparkling Wine of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia

A new partnership reflects the denomination's broader strategy to engage with global sport, hospitality, and contemporary lifestyle culture

ROME, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As professional tennis continues to expand beyond sport into a global cultural and lifestyle platform, Prosecco DOC is becoming one of the first major wine denominations to strategically invest in the world of elite international sports at scale.

Consorzio del Prosecco DOC and BNL Internazionali d'Italia

Starting with the 2026 edition of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Rome's Foro Italico, currently taking place through May 17 - the Consorzio di Tutela Prosecco DOC will serve as both an Official Partner and the Official Sparkling Wine of this historic tournament, as part of a three-year agreement running through 2028.

This marks Prosecco DOC's first involvement in one of the major events of the ATP and WTA circuits - and further expands the denomination's growing international presence across world-class sporting platforms traditionally associated with luxury, fashion, automotive, and spirits brands.

Today, tennis represents far more than competition alone. As one of the world's most internationally followed and culturally resonant sports, it offers an exciting opportunity for Prosecco DOC to align with an event of remarkable global visibility and impact, while strengthening the denomination's presence within contemporary lifestyle and international hospitality culture.

The 2026 tournament is expected to be among the most anticipated editions in recent history, featuring athletes including Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic in the men's draw, and Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jasmine Paolini in the women's draw, while drawing an international audience to one of the world's most iconic sporting venues.

"Professional tennis is a global cultural platform whose impact goes far beyond the court" - stated Giancarlo Guidolin, President, Consorzio di Tutela Prosecco DOC - "For Prosecco DOC, entering this space reflects a broader vision of how wine can engage with contemporary lifestyle, hospitality, and international audiences. At the same time, we are truly proud and excited to become part of an event of such prestige, history, and international resonance - one that represents Italian excellence at the highest level and brings together passion, elegance, and an extraordinary global community."

The move into professional tennis represents the latest evolution of a long-term international sports strategy developed by the Consortium over the years. Prosecco DOC currently sponsors numerous high-profile sporting events across motorsports, winter sports, sailing, rugby and volleyball, led by its role as Official Sparkling Wine Sponsor of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Together, these partnerships reflect Prosecco DOC's growing commitment to internationally resonant platforms that bring together sport, hospitality, entertainment, and lifestyle. From the Olympic stage to one of the world's most iconic tennis tournaments, the denomination is proud to be part of globally celebrated events that connect with audiences around the world through shared passion, excellence, and experience.

About Prosecco DOC

The Prosecco DOC Consortium (Consorzio di Tutela della Denominazione di Origine Controllata Prosecco) was established in 2009 to coordinate and manage Prosecco DOC production. The organization unites the different groups of manufacturers—wineries, individual and associated vine-growers, wine producers and sparkling wine houses—to safeguard the quality of Prosecco and promote the wines to consumers worldwide. Every bottle of Prosecco DOC can be identified by the State label on the neck as a guarantee of authenticity. In 2020, the Prosecco DOC Rosé category was approved, leading to a new area of growth for the Consortium. The Prosecco DOC Consortium remains focused on the continued growth of the denomination and that production regulations are always complied with. For more information about Prosecco DOC and the Consortium, visit https://www.prosecco.wine/en/

ADV Prosecco DOC | Official Partner & Official Sparkling Wine Internazionali BNL d'Italia:CDP_ADV V3 OCM.pdf

Spot Prosecco DOC | Official Partner & Official Sparkling Wine Internazionali BNL d'Italia:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nj0AoCjJWMY

Internazionali BNL d'Italia Pictures

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SOURCE Prosecco DOC