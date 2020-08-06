PROSHARES ULTRA BLOOMBERG CRUDE OIL ETF CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of the purchasers of the securities of the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces the filing of a federal securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of the shares of the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil exchange traded fund ("ETF") (NYSEArca: UCO) ("UCO") between March 6, 2020 and April 27, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

UCO is an exchange traded fund ("ETF") purportedly designed to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") sweet, light crude oil futures contracts traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange. ETFs like UCO provide one of the primary means investors can gain exposure to fluctuations in oil prices. WTI is the main oil benchmark for North America, as it is sourced from the United States, primarily from the Permian Basin. The main delivery and price settlement point for WTI is Cushing, Oklahoma.

According to the filed complaint defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

extraordinary market volatility caused by decreased demand for oil from the corona virus pandemic and increased oil supply and diminished oil prices caused by the

Russia /Saudi oil price war;

/Saudi oil price war; a massive influx of investor capital into the Fund, totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, in a matter of days, which increased Fund inefficiencies, heightened illiquidity in the WTI futures contract markets in which the Fund invested, and caused the Fund to approach positional and regulatory limits (adverse trends exacerbated by the Offering itself);

a sharp divergence between spot and future prices in the WTI oil markets, leading to a super contango market dynamic as oil storage space in Cushing, Oklahoma dwindled and was insufficient to account for the excess supply expected to be delivered pursuant to the WTI May 2020 futures contract.

As a result, UCO could not continue to pursue the passive investment strategy represented in the Registration Statement, causing its results to significantly deviate from its purported benchmark.



