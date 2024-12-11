Prospective Clinical Utility Study of Lucid Diagnostics' EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test Accepted for Peer-Reviewed Publication

Study demonstrates outstanding clinical utility including an exceptionally high 85% patient compliance with referral to confirmatory upper endoscopy following EsoGuard esophageal precancer testing

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that the manuscript for its CLinical Utility of EsoGuard (CLUE) study has been accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed journal Medicina. This is the fourth peer-reviewed publication presenting outstanding clinical utility data for the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test. In addition to demonstrating near-perfect provider decision impact, consistent with previous EsoGuard clinical utility studies, the study documented an exceptionally high 85% patient compliance with referral to confirmatory upper endoscopy (EGD) following EsoGuard esophageal precancer testing in a real-world clinical setting.

"The final results from the CLUE study strongly support the clinical utility of EsoGuard as an effective triage tool for esophageal precancer testing of at-risk patients and we are deeply grateful to our investigators across eight clinical centers for their commitment to esophageal cancer prevention," said Victoria T. Lee, M.D., Lucid's Chief Medical Officer. "EsoGuard enables physicians to effectively triage patients at increased risk for esophageal precancer to confirmatory upper endoscopy. Once again, physicians consistently utilized our non-invasive EsoGuard test to appropriately refer patients to endoscopy, allowing the vast majority of patients to avoid this more expensive and invasive procedure. Patients, in turn, showed an exceptionally high level of compliance with their physician's referral to EGD. This patient compliance data and the study's full provider impact data supplements our strong evidence base of clinical validity, clinical utility and analytical validity data supporting our ongoing discussions with payors and other key stakeholders."

The full manuscript, entitled Real-world Clinical Utility of a Methylated DNA Biomarker Assay on Samples Collected with a Swallowable Capsule-balloon for Detection of Barrett's Esophagus (BE) is expected to be available in an upcoming online edition of Medicina, and follows the CLUE interim data report which was previously published in the Archives of Clinical and Biomedical Research in December of 2023.

The prospective, multicenter CLUE study enrolled patients who met gastroenterology society guideline criteria for esophageal precancer screening from eight clinical centers. A total of 502 patients contributed to the clinical utility endpoints. The study demonstrated strong provider decision impact—100% of EsoGuard-positive patients were referred for confirmatory EGD, while over 99% of EsoGuard-negative patients were not referred. Among patients with positive EsoGuard results, compliance with follow-up EGD was 85%, more than double the patient compliance rate with screening EGD referral in the published literature. The study authors concluded that "EsoCheck is easy to implement for non-endoscopic in-office esophageal cell sampling, and the EsoGuard methylated DNA assay is effective in guiding provider decision-making…Patients with positive test results also demonstrate high compliance with recommended follow-up endoscopy."

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

