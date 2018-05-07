Prosper Laser Tattoo Removal Delivers Superior Laser Tattoo Removal To Prosper, Texas Featuring The Astanza Duality

"Tattoo regret is now a thing of the past thanks to laser tattoo removal," said Nate Mayberry, owner. "Prosper Laser Tattoo Removal aims to help customers with all different removal motivations and tattoo stories feel comfortable and confident in their skin. Our judgment-free clinic focuses solely on great results and high patient care."

Prosper Laser Tattoo Removal performs all treatments using the cutting-edge Astanza Duality laser. This Q-switched Nd:YAG laser boasts faster pulse durations and higher pulse energies to produce impressive peak power for optimal ink shattering and faster fading. The Duality's 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths work together to eliminate a wide range of tattoo ink colors and are safe to use on all skin types. Furthermore, the Duality features a flat-top homogenized square spot beam for reduced treatment overlap and safer energy application, minimizing risks of unwanted side effects and providing better treatment on darker skin tones.

Prosper Laser Tattoo Removal also provides pigmented lesion and vascular lesion treatment for patients with unwanted brown spots and spider veins. These aesthetic procedures help rewind time and create a radiant complexion for younger looking skin.

"Prosper Laser Tattoo Removal is made of a team of passionate technicians that simply want to help customers throughout the greater Prosper, TX area remove their unwanted ink and more," said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Sales Representative. "I have no doubt that their hard work ethic, great customer service, and advanced Duality technology will make them one of Dallas' #1 providers for laser tattoo removal."

Prosper Laser Tattoo Removal is located in Prosper, Texas and provides state-of-the-art laser tattoo removal treatments to residents throughout Denton and Collin counties and beyond. Their services include complete laser tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, lightening of tattoos for cover-ups, and pigmented and vascular lesion treatment. Their team of laser technicians have received extensive training from the experts at New Look Laser College, the world's leading laser tattoo removal training program.

Prosper Laser Tattoo Removal is currently offering a $50 discount on first treatments to the first 100 clients that schedule a consultation. Prosper Laser Tattoo Removal provides free consultations to new and existing clients. To schedule a consultation, call (972) 232-7199 or visit www.prosperlasertattooremoval.com. Prosper Laser Tattoo Removal is located at 861 N Coleman Street, Suite 180 #3, Prosper, TX 75078.

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit http://www.astanzalaser.com/.

