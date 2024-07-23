Prosper Marketplace Wins 2024 CSO Award

Prosper Honored for Excellence in Security and Risk Management

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosper Marketplace, the first peer-to-peer lending platform in the United States, is thrilled to announce its selection as a winner in the prestigious 2024 CSO Awards.

The 2024 CSO Awards, organized by Foundry (an IDG, Inc. company), celebrate the top security organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional efforts in tackling the challenges posed by an ever-expanding landscape of threats. This year's awards recognize those at the forefront of security innovation, including new threat-detection methods, advanced cyber analytics, and initiatives addressing AI dangers, zero trust, and data protection.

"We are honored to receive the 2024 CSO Award," said David Kimball, CEO of Prosper. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to implementing cutting-edge security measures that protect our borrowers and investors, ensuring a secure and trustworthy marketplace for all."

Prosper's selection as a 2024 CSO Award winner underscores its commitment to pioneering security strategies and delivering robust protection for its clients and stakeholders. This accolade also reflects the company's commitment to staying ahead of emerging threats.

"Our teams work together across our organization to make information security a core focus for our customers," said Varsha Agarwal, Head of Information Security at Prosper. "Since inception nearly 20 years ago, the security of our marketplace has played a key role in our business operations, culture, and goals. It remains at the forefront of everything we do as we continue to help more consumers improve their financial well-being."

The CSO Conference & Awards, where Prosper and other winners will be celebrated, is scheduled to take place this October in Arizona. This event will bring together the brightest minds in security and risk management to share insights, discuss trends, and honor those who have made significant contributions to the field.

For a full list of 2024 winners, visit https://event.foundryco.com/cso-conference-awards/awards/

For more information about Prosper and its award-winning peer-to-peer lending platform, visit prosper.com.

About Prosper

Founded in 2005, Prosper introduced U.S. consumers to an innovative new approach to personal finance called peer-to-peer lending. Almost twenty years later, Prosper has helped over 2 million customers achieve financial well-being through a comprehensive suite of products.

Prosper's flagship personal loan marketplace continues to offer a unique value for borrowers and investors alike. Home equity loans and lines of credit through Prosper provide homeowners a range of options and choices for tapping into the equity they've worked hard to build. The Prosper® Card supports people seeking access to credit and flexibility in managing their finances.

Regardless of the product, Prosper is dedicated to meeting people where they are in their financial journey, in order to advance their financial well-being. Learn more at www.prosper.com.

