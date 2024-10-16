Prosper Named 2024 "Best Consumer Lending Solution" by Finovate Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosper Marketplace, the first peer-to-peer lending platform in the United States, has been recognized as the winner of the 2024 Finovate Awards' Best Consumer Lending Solution category. This award honors financial institutions that excel in the field of consumer lending by offering quality products and an exceptional digital experience.

With the expansion of its suite of services and products over the past six years, Prosper has provided access to over $28 billion in funds for borrowers since inception through personal loans issued by WebBank, home equity lines of credit and loans, and the Prosper® Card. Prosper's commitment to bridging gaps in access to credit, promoting financial health, and encouraging financial literacy exemplifies the company's impact on the industry as a responsible lending platform fostering financial inclusion and well-being.

"Customers, more now than ever, need innovative and trustworthy solutions to meet their financial goals and prepare for the future," said David Kimball, CEO of Prosper. "Our commitment to transparency, security, responsible lending practices and a convenient, user-friendly experience for borrowers and lenders allows us to stand out in the space. We are proud to receive this accolade from Finovate as we continue on our mission to advance financial well-being by providing affordable financial solutions to consumers across the credit spectrum."

For a full list of this year's Finovate Award winners, visit here.

This award recognition follows the company's recent announcement that it has helped more than 2 million customers, a significant milestone. For more information about Prosper and its award-winning consumer lending solutions, visit prosper.com.

About Prosper

Founded in 2005, Prosper introduced U.S. consumers to an innovative new approach to personal finance called peer-to-peer lending. Almost twenty years later, Prosper has helped over 2 million customers achieve financial well-being through a comprehensive suite of products.

Prosper's flagship personal loan marketplace continues to offer a unique value for borrowers and investors alike. Home equity loans and lines of credit through Prosper provide homeowners a range of options and choices for tapping into the equity they've worked hard to build. The Prosper® Card supports people seeking access to credit and flexibility in managing their finances.

Regardless of the product, Prosper is dedicated to meeting people where they are in their financial journey, in order to advance their financial well-being. Learn more at www.prosper.com.

All personal loans made by WebBank.

The Prosper® Card is an unsecured credit card issued by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard® International.

All home equity products are underwritten and issued by Prosper's Lending Partners. Please see your agreement for details.

Prosper Marketplace, Inc. NMLS# 111473

Licensing & Disclosures | NMLS Consumer Access

Prosper Funding LLC

221 Main Street, Suite 300 | San Francisco, CA 94105

© 2005-2024 Prosper Funding LLC. All rights reserved.

Equal Housing Lender

CONTACT:

Laura Marvin

JConnelly

[email protected]

973-349-2959

SOURCE Prosper Marketplace