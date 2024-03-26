Prosper Named 2024 "Best Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform" by Fintech Breakthrough Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosper Marketplace, the first peer-to-peer lending platform in the United States, announced today that it has been honored with the prestigious Fintech Breakthrough Award for Best Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform in the Consumer Lending category. The award recognizes Prosper's outstanding contribution to revolutionizing the lending industry through its innovative peer-to-peer lending model which has helped over 1.7 million consumers advance their financial well-being with more than $27 billion in loans.

The Fintech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global financial services industry. Categories include lending, personal finance, digital banking, RegTech and more.

"We are honored to receive the Fintech Breakthrough Award for Best Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform," said David Kimball, CEO of Prosper. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to creating a seamless and efficient marketplace where borrowers can access affordable loans and retail investors can achieve attractive returns."

Prosper's platform leverages proprietary machine learning technology to streamline the lending process, offering borrowers personalized loan options and providing investors with diverse investment opportunities.

"We believe in the power of financial technology to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities," added Kimball. "This award reaffirms our mission to empower individuals to achieve their financial goals through innovative lending solutions."

With a commitment to transparency, security, and responsible lending practices, Prosper has established itself as a trusted leader in the peer-to-peer lending space. The Fintech Breakthrough Award further solidifies Prosper's position as a pioneer in the fintech industry.

For a full list of 2024 winners, visit fintechbreakthrough.com/2024-winners/.

For more information about Prosper and its award-winning peer-to-peer lending platform, visit prosper.com.

All personal loans made by WebBank.

About Prosper

Founded in 2005, Prosper introduced U.S. consumers to an innovative new approach to personal finance called peer-to-peer lending. Almost twenty years later, Prosper has helped over 1.7 million customers achieve financial well-being through a comprehensive suite of products.

Prosper's flagship personal loan marketplace continues to offer a unique value for borrowers and investors alike. Home equity loans and lines of credit through Prosper provide homeowners a range of options and choices for tapping into the equity they've worked hard to build. The Prosper® Card supports people seeking access to credit and flexibility in managing their finances.

Regardless of the product, Prosper is dedicated to meeting people where they are in their financial journey, in order to advance their financial well-being. Learn more at www.prosper.com.

