Prosper Wins 2024 Tearsheet Award for 'Best Consumer Lending Program'

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosper Marketplace, the first peer-to-peer lending platform in the United States, has been recognized as the winner of the 2024 Tearsheet Award in the Best Consumer Lending Program category. The Tearsheet Awards celebrate companies who have achieved exceptional success in various categories, including marketing, banking, payments, data, and lending. This Best Consumer Lending Program award honors top performers in the lending sector, recognizing companies and individuals driving innovation in digital lending and expanding financial access to underserved communities, from innovative startups to established leaders.

Since its inception in 2005, Prosper has driven its mission through creativity and innovation, launching the first peer-to-peer lending platform in the U.S. and opening new financial opportunities for Americans. In the past six years, Prosper has expanded its suite of services to include the Prosper® Card, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. Prosper's lending options are designed to provide credit access to a broad spectrum of consumers, allowing borrowers to consolidate debt, fund home improvements, cover medical costs, and more. With best-in-class technology and financial expertise, Prosper empowers customers to improve their financial well-being and achieve their dreams.

"As we approach our 20th anniversary, being named Tearsheet's Best Consumer Lending Program is both an honor and a milestone achievement for Prosper," said David Kimball, CEO of Prosper. "This recognition underscores our commitment to providing customers with a secure, simple, and seamless way to obtain the funds they need to improve their overall financial well-being. It inspires us to continue innovating and expanding access to affordable financial solutions that make a meaningful difference in people's lives."

About Prosper

Founded in 2005, Prosper introduced U.S. consumers to an innovative new approach to personal finance called peer-to-peer lending. Almost twenty years later, Prosper has helped over 2 million customers achieve financial well-being through a comprehensive suite of products.

Prosper's flagship personal loan marketplace continues to offer a unique value for borrowers and investors alike. Home equity loans and lines of credit through Prosper provide homeowners a range of options and choices for tapping into the equity they've worked hard to build. The Prosper® Card supports people seeking access to credit and flexibility in managing their finances.

Regardless of the product, Prosper is dedicated to meeting people where they are in their financial journey, in order to advance their financial well-being. Learn more at www.prosper.com.

