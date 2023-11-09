Prospera Financial Services, a Dallas-based Independent Wealth Management Firm, Hosts Its Annual Advisor Conference

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based independent boutique broker-dealer, Prospera Financial Services, Inc. (Prospera), held its annual conference, CONNECT 2023, last month from October 18 to October 20, at the Marriott Dallas Uptown. Attendees included over 85 financial advisors, 60 Prospera staff members, and 30 sponsors and speakers. Prospera, a privately held, Texas-based financial firm founded in 1982, is a full-service, boutique wealth management firm that delivers full-service support for successful financial professionals across the country.

Keynote speakers included Duncan MacPherson from Pareto Systems, who delivered a practice management session focused on helping advisors increase efficiency and consistency in their client experience. Doug Sandler, Head of Global Strategy with RiverFront Investment Group, provided an economic update and 30,000-foot view of the market. In addition, motivational speaker, David Nurse, concluded the conference with words on how to take action and build habits to stay ahead of the competition and seize every opportunity.

Breakout sessions offered attendees an opportunity to learn and develop strategies in a myriad of areas such as marketing, portfolio management, municipal bonds, and estate planning. Advisors were also able to participate in round-table discussions with other advisors to share best practices and innovative ideas for their businesses.

Conference participants also heard from Julie Walker, founder of The Peyton Walker Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and providing resources for Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA). During this session, attendees received hands-on training in CPR techniques, learned to operate automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and explored options for purchasing an AED for their offices, homes, or donating an AED to a local organization or business.

Of special note, the conference featured Prospera's inaugural awards ceremony. The first award, the Abel Garcia Quality Award, named after Prospera's late CCO, recognizes an advisor practice that shows exemplary standards and process improvement. Little & Associates Wealth Management, of Colleyville, TX, was honored with this first-ever award. The second award, the President's Advisory Council Excellence Award, was given to Ali Alizai, technology manager at Prospera. This award honors a Prospera employee who has shown exceptional service throughout the year and personifies Prospera's fundamental behaviors and core values.

"This conference is not just a meeting; it's a catalyst for growth," said Prospera President & COO, Tarah Williams. "It is an opportunity to advance our collective knowledge, make connections, and celebrate our shared successes. CONNECT holds immense significance for all of us at Prospera and we are grateful for the advisors, employees, and sponsors who made it possible."

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA/SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019. The firm supports Independent Financial Advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera visit http://www.joinprospera.com/.

Media Contact:

Donald Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Prospera Financial Services