Prospera Financial Services President and COO Tarah Williams to Speak at Barron's Advisor Women Summit in Florida

News provided by

Prospera Financial Services

29 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based independent boutique broker-dealer, Prospera Financial Services Inc. (Prospera), announced today that President and COO Tarah Williams will speak at the Barron's Advisor Women Summit on the power of mentorship.

Williams is part of a session on "Encouraging Your Team to Take the Next Step in Their Careers" during the Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 event in Palm Beach, Florida. She is joined by speakers from Ameriprise Financial and JP Morgan Wealth. The sessions will be moderated by Vanessa Martinez, CEO and Founder of EM-POWERED NETWORK.

"I'm honored to have been invited to share my insights and experiences as a mentor throughout my career," Williams said. "The support of my many mentors played a critical role in my career. This topic is personally important to me, and I believe that strong, open-minded mentors will pave the way for more opportunities for all in the financial services and advisory industry."

The 2023 Barron's Advisor Women Summit will focus on three themes: Partnerships and Mentorship, Growth by Design and Embracing Change: Digital & Business Interruptions. The event attracts Barron's ranked wealth management advisors and industry leaders.

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, member FINRA/SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019. The firm supports Independent Financial Advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera visit http://www.joinprospera.com/.

Media Contact: 
Donald Cutler or Lorene Yue
Haven Tower Group LLC
424 317 4864 or 424 317 4854
[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Prospera Financial Services

