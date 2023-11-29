Prospera Financial Services President and COO Tarah Williams to Speak at Barron's Advisor Women Summit in Florida

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based independent boutique broker-dealer, Prospera Financial Services Inc. (Prospera), announced today that President and COO Tarah Williams will speak at the Barron's Advisor Women Summit on the power of mentorship.

Williams is part of a session on "Encouraging Your Team to Take the Next Step in Their Careers" during the Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 event in Palm Beach, Florida. She is joined by speakers from Ameriprise Financial and JP Morgan Wealth. The sessions will be moderated by Vanessa Martinez, CEO and Founder of EM-POWERED NETWORK.

"I'm honored to have been invited to share my insights and experiences as a mentor throughout my career," Williams said. "The support of my many mentors played a critical role in my career. This topic is personally important to me, and I believe that strong, open-minded mentors will pave the way for more opportunities for all in the financial services and advisory industry."

The 2023 Barron's Advisor Women Summit will focus on three themes: Partnerships and Mentorship, Growth by Design and Embracing Change: Digital & Business Interruptions. The event attracts Barron's ranked wealth management advisors and industry leaders.

