Prospera Financial Services Welcomes New York-Based Alphera Wealth Advisors

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, today announced that Alphera Wealth Advisors (Alphera) has joined its platform.

Christina McCaughey, RICP® is the founder and financial advisor with Alphera. Ms. McCaughey focuses on personal financial planning, retirement strategies, wealth management, financial protection, tax efficient strategies and alternative investments. She also assists companies with 401K plans and employee benefits.

"For over twenty years, I worked on Wall Street supporting major financial institutions with complex projects, always focusing on detail, excellence, and results," said Ms. McCaughey. "I apply the same dedication to my advisory practice, aiming for lasting value for clients and their families. When considering how to operate independently at this level, Prospera was clearly the right fit."

Ms. McCaughey explained that the skill level and experience of the back-office support team, strong and business-minded compliance group and the true independence of the firm were critical in her decision to join Prospera. The firm effectively balances sophistication, innovation, and individualized advisor care through a 2.5:1 advisor-to-home-office ratio commitment and leadership that prioritizes advisor feedback.

Tarah Williams, Prospera's President and COO, added, "Prospera continues to attract advisors who are intentional about how they serve their clients and grow their businesses. Christina is an elite advisor whose approach aligns seamlessly with our culture and platform. We've built an environment that empowers advisors to deliver best-in-class service with a deeply personal touch, and I look forward to working with Christina for years to come."

Ms. McCaughey is proud to be a member of Chief, an executive women's network. She is a graduate of the University of Connecticut, where she earned a bachelor's degree in economics. Ms. McCaughey also participated in the Bilingual Career Program in conjunction with the Mannheim Universität in Germany. Before becoming a financial advisor, Ms. McCaughey began her career in investment banking with premier Wall Street institutions such as Salomon Brothers, Credit Suisse, and Barclays, gaining international experience in Frankfurt and London before settling in New York City.

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019. Prospera is an eight-time winner and 12-time finalist for WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards as well as a four-time ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

