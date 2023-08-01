PROSPERA FINANCIAL WELCOMES THREE WEALTH MANAGEMENT FIRMS WITH A COMBINDED $539 MILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS

Southwest, East Coast and Mountain West Firms Expand Prospera's National Footprint

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera Financial Services, Inc. ("Prospera"), a boutique wealth management firm supporting a nationwide network of independent advisors, today welcomes three wealth management firms to its platform with a combined assets under management (AUM) of $539 million.

"Over the past several months, we have seen significant consolidation among mega firms in our industry, leaving many advisors asking if there is a different path to build their businesses," said Tarah Williams, Prospera's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We strive to provide our advisors with personalized services and support so they can grow their practice their own way. The addition of G4 Wealth Management, East Coast Capital Management and Paraclete Wealth Consultants serves as a meaningful proof point that our value proposition is resonating with growth-minded advisors across the country, and we welcome these teams to the Prospera family."

Advisors New to Prospera Include:

G4 Wealth Management – Paradise Valley, Arizona – $320 million AUM

G4 focuses on comprehensive financial, retirement, income, tax and philanthropic planning for executives and owners of small to medium sized business, as well as successful families. Led by Matthew Gaspar, President and Senior Financial Advisor, the team also provides portfolio management, risk analysis, education, and trust/estate services.

East Coast Capital Management – Boston, Massachusetts / Fort Lauderdale, Florida – $130 million AUM

With more than 26 years of experience, Managing Director Michael Trethewey specializes in retirement and financial planning for families and individuals including planning for corporate executives, business owners, and entrepreneurs.





Founded earlier this year, this faith-based firm is led by Founder and Chief Wealth Advisor Michael Beard and supported by Client Services Specialists Brittany Beard and Tami Beard . Currently in growth mode, the team specializes in working with farmers, ranchers, and business owners near retirement age or in retirement who have a net worth of at least $1 million .

Founded by financial advisors for financial advisors, Prospera's boots-on-the-ground leadership team puts a premium on soliciting and acting upon advisor feedback. The firm maintains a 2.4:1 rep-to-home office ratio to ensure every advisor receives the personalized support they deserve. Prospera continues to grow organically and through M&A efforts and has increased revenue 113% over the past five years.

About Prospera Financial Services

Founded in 1982, Prospera Financial Services, Member FINRA, SIPC and a registered investment advisory, offers the flexibility and resources only found at some of the nation's largest broker-dealers. Headquartered in Dallas, Prospera was named Broker-Dealer of the Year by Investment Advisor Magazine in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

Prospera is a 5-time winner and 7-time finalist for WealthManagement.com's Industry Awards as well as a ThinkAdvisor Luminaries award winner in its inaugural year. The firm supports independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information about Prospera, visit www.joinprospera.com.

Media Contacts

Donald Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4854

[email protected] or [email protected]

