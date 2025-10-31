Prospera Showcases Small Business Success

Leaders and business champions unite to support small business growth and economic opportunity

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera hosted its annual signature event in the West Coast of Florida, presented by Duke Energy. The 2025Prospera Success Stories: Together We Thrive celebration brought together business and community leaders, public officials, sponsors, and partners to recognize thriving Hispanic entrepreneurs in the region and honor the partnerships fueling local economic growth.

2025 Prospera Success Stories Honorees in the West Coast of Florida, Safety 1st Pro Services owner Elisangela Juarez and CFO Associates owner Rolando Lopez with Regional Vice President Fabian Yepez

The program, led by Prospera Regional Vice President Fabian Yepez, illustrated firsthand how Prospera's entrepreneurial consulting and educational services continue to fuel small business success and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem across the greater Tampa Bay area. City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City of Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector delivered remarks during the event, highlighting the organization's longstanding impact and collaboration with local government.

"Prospera is creating lasting, generational success for Hispanic entrepreneurs and their families, while making Florida a stronger, better place for everyone to live, work and play. Duke Energy Florida is committed to doing the same in the communities we serve, and we are grateful for our ongoing partnership with such an impactful organization," said Duke Energy Florida Vice President of Government and Community Relations Sharon Arroyo.

Two successful entrepreneurs were honored for their business achievements and community contributions:

"Their stories exemplify the power of resilience, innovation, and opportunity—and the ripple effects that occur when small businesses thrive," said Yepez. "We celebrate the journeys and perseverance of these successful entrepreneurs, who represent thousands of clients who have benefited from Prospera's support."

In addition to Presenting Sponsor Duke Energy, the event raised funds from the following sponsors:

Hosts : Bank of America, Truist, Verizon, Visit Tampa Bay, and Wells Fargo

: Bank of America, Truist, Verizon, Visit Tampa Bay, and Wells Fargo Champions : GTE Financial, Hill Ward Henderson, JPMorganChase, NUC Nursing Destination School, Regions, Suncoast Credit Union, and TD Bank

: GTE Financial, Hill Ward Henderson, JPMorganChase, NUC Nursing Destination School, Regions, Suncoast Credit Union, and TD Bank Event Donors: City of Clearwater, Lake Michigan Credit Union, and Tampa Bay Chamber

About Prospera

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that has specialized since 1991 in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to start, sustain, and grow their business. In the last five years alone, Prospera facilitated nearly $65 million in loans for small business clients, trained more than 17,000 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain more than 18,600 jobs. Prospera currently serves Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org.

