THE 28TH DON QUIJOTE AWARDS RECOGNIZE CENTRAL FLORIDA'S OUTSTANDING HISPANIC LEADERS AND BUSINESSES

The Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando and Prospera unveiled this year's finalists and winners, celebrating visionaries driving growth and unity across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando and Prospera, two of Central Florida's most influential organizations supporting Hispanic business success, revealed the names of finalists for four categories of the Don Quijote Awards, along with this year's Lifetime Achievement and Hispanic Community Champion award recipients. The press conference was held at the Center for Health and Wellbeing, space provided by the Winter Park Health Foundation, and featured the participation of Juan Amo, Chair of the 28th Don Quijote Awards Gala and Senior Vice President, Marketing Executive at Bank of America. "What I hope our community takes away from this year's Don Quijote Awards is a renewed belief in the power of perseverance and purpose. The stories of our finalists and honorees show success isn't defined by circumstance, but by courage to lead, to serve, and to dream beyond limits," said Amo. The Don Quijote Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions made by individuals and businesses that have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and leadership within the Hispanic business sector. The winner in each category will be announced at the 28th Don Quijote Awards gala on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Epcot's World Showplace Pavilionfrom 6:00 pm until midnight.

Finalists and select winners of the 28th Annual Don Quijote Awards announced in advance of Dec 13, 2025 gala to be held at Disney's EPCOT World Showplace Pavilion

During the press conference, the 2025 gala theme was revealed, inspired by Hispanic American trailblazers who have made a significant impact in the U.S. "Every one of us carries a thread that was first placed by a mentor, a leader, or someone who believed in us before we believed in ourselves. That single thread has woven into the larger tapestry we stand on today. This year's theme, Legacy in Motion, reminds us that while a single strand can break under pressure, braided together we form a rope strong enough to pull the future forward. As we honor our trailblazers, we honor the past that shaped us and the future we're determined to build—together," said Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando President and CEO Pedro Turushina.

Prospera Central & Northeast Florida Regional Vice President Katia Medina added, "Each year, Prospera and the Hispanic Chamber partner for the Don Quijote Awards to highlight the perseverance, vision, and leadership that define our community. Leadership is not only about achievement; it's also about the legacy we leave, and we proudly celebrate those whose courage and determination have paved the way for others, whose legacy continues to inspire new generations to dream even bigger. We can't wait to celebrate them at the 28th Don Quijote Awards Gala!"

The event was sponsored by Walt Disney World Resort, Duke Energy, Orlando Health, and Wells Fargo, whose representatives announced the following finalists and award recipients:

HISPANIC MICRO-ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR:

Dr. Bling by Bling Aesthetics, represented by its owners, Dr. Ariel Casillas and Javier Hernandez

represented by its owners, Dr. Ariel Casillas and Javier Hernandez Graceful Paws Pet Clinic, represented by its owner, Dr. Lynette Reyes

represented by its owner, Dr. Lynette Reyes Mia, Mia Brand, represented by its owners, Juan Ceballos and Maria Tapias

HISPANIC ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR:

Angel For Kids and Families , represented by its owners, Elizabeth and John Valencia

, represented by its owners, Elizabeth and John Valencia Taino's Bakery , represented by its owners, Nicolas Fuste and Liza Padilla

, represented by its owners, Nicolas Fuste and Liza Padilla Coffee For The Soul, represented by its owner, Paola Bornacelli

PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR:

Dr. Andrea Guzman , Vice President for Access and Community Engagement at University of Central Florida

, Vice President for Access and Community Engagement at University of Central Florida Rafael Caamaño , Director, UCF Innovation Districts and Business Incubation Program at University of Central Florida

Director, UCF Innovation Districts and Business Incubation Program at University of Central Florida Jeff Villanueva, Chief Executive Officer at AdventHealth Seminole Market

EXCELLENCE AWARD:

Ana L.Cruz , HOLA Coordinator at City of Orlando

, HOLA Coordinator at City of Orlando Dr. Valeria Baldivieso , Geriatric Medicine Medical Director at AdventHealth

, Geriatric Medicine Medical Director at AdventHealth Carlos Torres, Chief Deputy at Orange County Sheriff's Office

The Don Quijote Awards Selection Committee uniquely chooses the Hispanic Community Champion and Lifetime Achievement awards recipients.

HISPANIC COMMUNITY CHAMPION AWARD - This award is given to a non-Hispanic individual who has led by example in supporting the progress of the Hispanic community in Central Florida. The recipient of this award is chosen by the Don Quijote Awards Selection Committee, focusing on contributions to the Hispanic community; evidence of promoting Hispanic professionals, executives, and board members within the nominee's respective organization and in the general community; demonstrated leadership or community involvement to benefit the Hispanic community; and honors or awards.

The 2025 Don Quijote Hispanic Community Champion Award winner is Jennifer Evins, President and CEO of United Arts of Central Florida. Jennifer Evins is a visionary leader who believes in the power of the arts to transform lives and strengthen communities. Under her leadership, Hispanic representation on the United Arts board has grown to 20 percent, ensuring diverse voices shape decision-making at the highest level. She launched the Diverse Leadership Pipeline, a groundbreaking program connecting leaders of all backgrounds with opportunities to serve on nonprofit boards. Her efforts have supported over 100 nonprofit organizations and professional artists across Central Florida, providing grants, residencies, and visibility for Hispanic artists through initiatives such as DTO Live and Artistry Magazine. With passion and vision, Jennifer Evins is building bridges through the arts—celebrating culture, inspiring creativity, and shaping a stronger more connected Central Flordia.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD - This award recognizes an individual who has made significant and lasting contributions to the development and empowerment of the Hispanic community in Central Florida.

This year's Lifetime Achievement goes to Ramon Ojeda, Executive Director of the National Mango Board . Ramon Ojeda's distinguished career has been defined by vision, leadership, and service to the Hispanic business community. As the first President of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando, he transformed the organization into a nationally recognized force for economic growth and inclusion. Under his leadership, membership more than doubled and revenues tripled, earning the Chamber the title of "Chamber of the Year" and Ojeda the recognition of "Executive of the Year." Beyond his tenure, he has continued to champion small businesses and currently leads the National Mango Board, fostering innovation and healthier lifestyles nationwide.

The Don Quijote Awards are made possible thanks to the support of Walt Disney World Resort, Duke Energy, Wells Fargo, Orlando Health, Bank of America, Universal Destinations and Experiences, Advent Health, Travel + Leisure, Hard Rock, OUC The Reliable One, Florida Blue, JPMorganChase, and JCQ Services, among others. For more information on the Don Quijote Awards, please visit www.donquijoteawards.com .

ABOUT THE HISPANIC CHAMBER OF METRO ORLANDO

The Hispanic Chamber of Metro Orlando is one of the largest business organizations in Central Florida. The Hispanic Chamber has advocated for the Hispanic business community for over three decades. This organization is recognized as one of the main economic development entities in the region, serving as the central point of connection, fostering business success, unifying communities, and empowering Hispanic business owners and professionals to drive exceptional economic growth in the region. As a valued member of the Hispanic Chamber, you will be part of one of the largest, most engaged business networks in Central Florida, with exclusive access to unparalleled benefits, award-winning events, and programs focused on commerce opportunities, coaching, and community-building, making us the top choice for businesses of all industries in our region. For more information, please visit https://hispanicchamber.com/.

ABOUT PROSPERA

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that has specialized since 1991 in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to start, sustain, and grow their business. In the last five years alone, Prospera facilitated nearly $65 million in loans for small business clients, trained 17,000 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain more than 18,600 jobs. Prospera currently serves Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org.

