Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

"The Texas and Oklahoma economies continue to grow helped by the diversity of business, low or no state income tax, a business friendly climate and a strong tailwind from an improving energy industry. The Dallas Federal Reserve Bank is projecting 3.4% job growth for Texas in 2018, or 418,000 new jobs. Houston is making a comeback with 4.7% annualized job growth through February 2018, an expected 160,000 new jobs. Oklahoma's unemployment rate in February 2018 was 4.1% and remains unchanged since September 2017. Employment growth has added jobs across most industries," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We were excited to see earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 increase 8.1% compared with the first quarter of 2017, first quarter net income increase 10.7% to $74.361 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 of $67.138 million and a return on tangible capital of 15.43%. Despite the increase, earnings should have been better. Net charge-offs for the quarter of $9.441 million were an anomaly. Approximately two-thirds of this amount were previously identified problem credits inherited from our last acquisition in Oklahoma. The charge-offs related to these credits represented a loss of seven cents per share. While disappointing, with respect to the largest charge-off, rather than continue to carry the problem asset for an unpredictable future period, we elected to accept a discounted offer and reduce our nonperforming assets," continued Zalman.

"Loans at March 31, 2018 were $10.011 billion, an increase of $272.163 million or 2.8%, compared with $9.739 billion at March 31, 2017, and essentially flat compared with the fourth quarter of 2017. We experienced a number of large pay downs in the quarter that impacted our overall growth. However, the good news is that loan production was strong and given the expected funding of these new loans, we believe that we will achieve the 2018 organic loan growth guidance we gave earlier this year," added Zalman.

"We remain excited about 2018. Although we have had large loan pay downs due to our customers selling their projects, converting completed projects to long term financing or using cash reserves to pay down debt because of more economic certainty, we believe that this increased certainty should result in businesses and individuals taking calculated risks and needing loan funding to do so," stated Zalman.

"I would like to thank all of our customers, associates, directors and shareholders for helping make such a successful Bank. Prosperity Bank was rated by Forbes as one of the Best Banks In America again for 2018. Prosperity is the only Texas-based bank in the Top 10, and we have been in the Top 10 and the highest rated Texas-based bank for five consecutive years," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Net income was $74.361 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $68.565 million(3) for the same period in 2017, an increase of $5.796 million or 8.5%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.07 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $0.99 for the same period in 2017, an increase of 8.1%. Net income and earnings per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 reflect the reduction in corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Additionally, net income and earnings per diluted common share were impacted by higher than normal net charge-offs of $9.441 million. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2018 were 1.32%, 7.69% and 15.43%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding credit loss provisions and taxes) was 44.19%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $153.223 million compared with $152.435 million during the same period in 2017, an increase of $788 thousand or 0.5%. This change was primarily due to an increase in income on loans, partially offset by an increase in the average rate on interest bearing deposits and a decrease in loan discount accretion. Linked quarter net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $2.827 million or 1.8% to $153.223 million compared with $156.050 million during the three months ended December 31, 2017. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in the average rate on interest bearing deposits and a decrease in loan discount accretion.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with 3.20% for the same period in 2017 and for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The change during both periods was primarily due to a decrease in loan discount accretion.

Noninterest income was $27.938 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $30.824 million for the same period in 2017, a decrease of $2.886 million or 9.4%. This change was primarily due to the net gain on sale of assets during the first quarter of 2017. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $1.282 million or 4.4% primarily due to decreases in NSF fees and credit/debit card income.

Noninterest expense was $80.054 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $78.062 million for the same period in 2017, an increase of $1.992 million or 2.6%. This change was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $1.034 million or 1.3% compared with the three months ended December 31, 2017. This change primarily resulted from a write-down of other real estate of $3.380 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits.

(1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.



(2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $1.536 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.326 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018.



(3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.675 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.753 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Balance Sheet Information

At March 31, 2018, Prosperity had $22.472 billion in total assets compared with $22.477 billion at March 31, 2017.

Loans at March 31, 2018 were $10.011 billion, an increase of $272.163 million or 2.8%, compared with $9.739 billion at March 31, 2017. Linked quarter loans decreased $9.357 million or 0.1% from $10.021 billion at December 31, 2017.

As part of its commercial and industrial lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and service companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas service loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At March 31, 2018, oil and gas loans totaled $375.405 million or 3.7% of total loans, of which $168.883 million were to production companies and $206.522 million were to service companies. This compares with total oil and gas loans of $267.445 million or 2.8% of total loans at March 31, 2017, of which $108.267 million were to production companies and $159.178 million were to service companies. At December 31, 2017, oil and gas loans totaled $300.546 million or 3.0% of total loans, of which $112.246 million were production loans and $188.300 million were service loans.

Deposits at March 31, 2018 were $17.333 billion, an increase of $297.307 million or 1.7%, compared with $17.036 billion at March 31, 2017. Linked quarter deposits decreased $488.581 million or 2.7% from $17.821 billion at December 31, 2017. This change was primarily due to seasonality.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $33.217 million or 0.17% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2018, compared with $41.199 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2017, and $37.455 million or 0.19% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2017.

The allowance for credit losses was $83.600 million or 0.84% of total loans at March 31, 2018, $84.095 million or 0.86% of total loans at March 31, 2017 and $84.041 million or 0.84% of total loans at December 31, 2017. Excluding loans acquired that are accounted for under FASB Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topics 310-20 and 310-30, the allowance for credit losses was 0.90%(1) of remaining loans as of March 31, 2018, compared with 0.96%(1) at March 31, 2017 and 0.91%(1) at December 31, 2017.

The provision for credit losses was $9.000 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $2.675 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and $2.000 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Net charge-offs were $9.441 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $3.906 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and $4.771 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2018 were primarily comprised of three commercial and industrial loans, two of which were energy related.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share to be paid on July 2, 2018 to all shareholders of record as of June 15, 2018.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2018 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383. The elite entry number is 3655171.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations & Calls" from the drop-down menu on the Investor Relations tab and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities. Further, as a result of acquisitions and the related purchase accounting adjustments, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC Topics 310-20, "Receivables-Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs" and 310-30, "Receivables-Loans and Debt Securities Acquired with Deteriorated Credit Quality"). Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and that their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of March 31, 2018, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® is a $22.472 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company, formed in 1983. Operating under a community banking philosophy and seeking to develop broad customer relationships based on service and convenience, Prosperity offers a variety of traditional loan and deposit products to its customers, which consist primarily of small and medium sized businesses and consumers. In addition to established banking products, Prosperity offers a complete line of services including: Internet Banking services at www.prosperitybankusa.com , Retail Brokerage Services, Credit Cards, MasterMoney Debit Cards, 24 hour voice response banking, Trust and Wealth Management, Mortgage Services, Cash Management and Mobile Banking.

As of March 31, 2018, Prosperity operated 242 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the SEC. Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com .

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Mar 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2017



Sep 30, 2017



Jun 30, 2017



Mar 31, 2017

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)







































Loans

$ 10,011,416



$ 10,020,773



$ 9,911,202



$ 9,864,019



$ 9,739,253

Investment securities(A)



9,710,254





9,672,116





9,410,522





9,582,195





9,854,120

Federal funds sold



469





697





1,007





757





945

Allowance for credit losses



(83,600)





(84,041)





(86,812)





(83,783)





(84,095)

Cash and due from banks



243,514





391,616





302,469





321,958





324,797

Goodwill



1,900,845





1,900,845





1,900,845





1,900,845





1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net



37,274





38,842





40,464





42,150





43,869

Other real estate owned



10,538





11,152





14,512





15,472





15,698

Fixed assets, net



257,057





257,065





256,011





256,511





257,558

Other assets



384,547





378,227





393,043





396,419





424,429

Total assets

$ 22,472,314



$ 22,587,292



$ 22,143,263



$ 22,296,543



$ 22,477,419











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 5,707,994



$ 5,623,322



$ 5,465,474



$ 5,397,293



$ 5,299,264

Interest-bearing deposits



11,624,885





12,198,138





11,442,002





11,673,237





11,736,308

Total deposits



17,332,879





17,821,460





16,907,476





17,070,530





17,035,572

Other borrowings



820,079





505,223





960,365





1,035,506





1,270,644

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



339,576





324,154





334,621





346,324





335,875

Other liabilities



103,635





112,301





159,443





107,995





146,246

Total liabilities



18,596,169





18,763,138





18,361,905





18,560,355





18,788,337

Shareholders' equity(B)



3,876,145





3,824,154





3,781,358





3,736,188





3,689,082

Total liabilities and equity

$ 22,472,314



$ 22,587,292



$ 22,143,263



$ 22,296,543



$ 22,477,419







(A) Includes $57, ($143), $1,635, $2,871 and $2,200 in unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. (B) Includes $45, ($113), $1,063, $1,866 and $1,430 in after-tax unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2017



Sep 30, 2017



Jun 30, 2017



Mar 31, 2017

Income Statement Data







































Interest income:







































Loans

$ 116,246



$ 120,086



$ 121,567



$ 114,975



$ 111,710

Securities(C)



54,457





51,510





50,610





52,912





53,157

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



315





243





242





160





183

Total interest income



171,018





171,839





172,419





168,047





165,050











































Interest expense:







































Deposits



14,472





12,587





12,376





11,441





9,908

Other borrowings



2,973





2,852





3,540





4,040





2,476

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



350





350





356





335





231

Total interest expense



17,795





15,789





16,272





15,816





12,615

Net interest income



153,223





156,050





156,147





152,231





152,435

Provision for credit losses



9,000





2,000





6,900





2,750





2,675

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



144,223





154,050





149,247





149,481





149,760











































Noninterest income:







































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



7,827





8,110





8,350





7,805





8,089

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



5,961





6,211





6,075





6,186





5,953

Service charges on deposit accounts



5,275





5,250





5,251





5,405





5,421

Trust income



2,728





2,734





2,040





2,271





2,155

Mortgage income



763





826





854





1,107





1,266

Brokerage income



625





574





461





427





488

Bank owned life insurance income



1,311





1,347





1,366





1,364





1,353

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets



—





41





62





(3,783)





1,759

Gain on sale of securities



—





—





—





3,270





—

Other noninterest income



3,448





4,127





4,350





3,728





4,340

Total noninterest income



27,938





29,220





28,809





27,780





30,824











































Noninterest expense:







































Salaries and benefits



50,399





48,756





47,866





47,343





48,444

Net occupancy and equipment



5,609





5,748





5,691





5,460





5,503

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



4,448





4,423





4,506





4,216





4,085

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



3,575





3,759





3,455





3,548





3,549

Core deposit intangibles amortization



1,568





1,622





1,686





1,719





1,915

Depreciation



3,033





3,011





3,050





3,051





3,103

Communications



2,580





2,608





2,618





2,664





2,702

Other real estate expense



89





181





110





128





95

Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate



122





2,978





(140)





(71)





(10)

Other noninterest expense



8,631





8,002





8,667





8,384





8,676

Total noninterest expense



80,054





81,088





77,509





76,442





78,062

Income before income taxes



92,107





102,182





100,547





100,819





102,522

Provision for income taxes



17,746





35,044





32,639





32,265





33,957

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 74,361



$ 67,138



$ 67,908



$ 68,554



$ 68,565







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $8,450, $9,521, $10,115, $9,403 and $9,883 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2017



Sep 30, 2017



Jun 30, 2017



Mar 31, 2017

Profitability







































Net income (D) (E)

$ 74,361



$ 67,138



$ 67,908



$ 68,554



$ 68,565











































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.07



$ 0.97



$ 0.98



$ 0.99



$ 0.99

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.07



$ 0.97



$ 0.98



$ 0.99



$ 0.99











































Return on average assets (F)



1.32 %



1.20 %



1.22 %



1.22 %



1.23 % Return on average common equity (F)



7.69 %



7.04 %



7.20 %



7.36 %



7.45 % Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)



15.43 %



14.31 %



14.83 %



15.39 %



15.82 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



3.16 %



3.20 %



3.22 %



3.14 %



3.20 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I)



44.19 %



43.78 %



41.92 %



42.34 %



43.01 %









































Liquidity and Capital Ratios







































Equity to assets



17.25 %



16.93 %



17.08 %



16.76 %



16.41 % Common equity tier 1 capital



15.31 %



15.08 %



15.10 %



14.80 %



14.45 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



15.31 %



15.08 %



15.10 %



14.80 %



14.45 % Total risk-based capital



15.97 %



15.74 %



15.81 %



15.49 %



15.14 % Tier 1 leverage capital



9.40 %



9.31 %



9.15 %



8.82 %



8.62 % Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



9.44 %



9.13 %



9.11 %



8.81 %



8.50 %









































Other Data







































Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share







































Basic



69,768





69,484





69,485





69,487





69,480

Diluted



69,768





69,484





69,485





69,487





69,482

Period end shares outstanding



69,819





69,491





69,484





69,488





69,480

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.3600



$ 0.3600



$ 0.3400



$ 0.3400



$ 0.3400

Book value per common share

$ 55.52



$ 55.03



$ 54.42



$ 53.77



$ 53.10

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 27.76



$ 27.12



$ 26.48



$ 25.81



$ 25.11











































Common Stock Market Price







































High

$ 79.20



$ 73.00



$ 66.75



$ 71.97



$ 77.87

Low

$ 68.95



$ 61.95



$ 55.84



$ 61.29



$ 65.34

Period end closing price

$ 72.63



$ 70.07



$ 65.73



$ 64.24



$ 69.71

Employees – FTE



3,027





3,017





2,993





3,037





3,033

Number of banking centers



242





242





243





243





244





(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Sep 30, 2017

Jun 30, 2017

Mar 31, 2017 Loan discount accretion

















ASC 310-20 $1,640

$2,462

$6,361

$2,755

$3,270 ASC 310-30 $686

$2,334

$1,525

$1,716

$1,483 Securities net amortization $477

$598

$667

$745

$852 Time deposits amortization $53

$39

$40

$39

$99





(E) Using effective tax rate of 19.3%, 34.3%, 32.5%, 32.0% and 33.1% for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365 day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Mar 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2017



Mar 31, 2017







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(J) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(J) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(J) Interest-Earning Assets:









































































Loans

$ 9,990,319



$ 116,246



4.72%



$ 9,955,145



$ 120,086



4.79%



$ 9,642,877



$ 111,710



4.70%



Investment securities



9,742,601





54,457



2.27%

(K)

9,521,081





51,510



2.15%

(K)

9,867,491





53,157



2.18%

(K) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



81,779





315



1.56%





91,257





243



1.06%





80,150





183



0.92%



Total interest-earning assets



19,814,699





171,018



3.50%





19,567,483





171,839



3.48%





19,590,518





165,050



3.42%



Allowance for credit losses



(81,983)





















(84,465)





















(85,037)



















Noninterest-earning assets



2,823,785





















2,833,964





















2,875,986



















Total assets

$ 22,556,501



















$ 22,316,982



















$ 22,381,467































































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:









































































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 4,392,230



$ 5,063



0.47%



$ 3,787,421



$ 3,365



0.35%



$ 4,136,260



$ 2,587



0.25%



Savings and money market deposits



5,478,411





5,242



0.39%





5,530,158





5,032



0.36%





5,537,355





3,587



0.26%



Certificates and other time deposits



2,168,951





4,167



0.78%





2,225,555





4,190



0.75%





2,366,857





3,734



0.64%



Other borrowings



731,500





2,973



1.65%





891,396





2,852



1.27%





1,123,396





2,476



0.89%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



327,136





350



0.43%





337,690





350



0.41%





307,433





231



0.31%



Total interest-bearing liabilities



13,098,228





17,795



0.55%

(L)

12,772,220





15,789



0.49%

(L)

13,471,301





12,615



0.38%

(L)











































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:









































































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



5,510,320





















5,598,345





















5,140,010



















Other liabilities



81,414





















129,533





















91,157



















Total liabilities



18,689,962





















18,500,098





















18,702,468



















Shareholders' equity



3,866,539





















3,816,884





















3,678,999



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 22,556,501



















$ 22,316,982



















$ 22,381,467































































































Net interest income and margin









$ 153,223



3.14%











$ 156,050



3.16%











$ 152,435



3.16%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:









































































Tax equivalent adjustment











941





















1,921





















1,995











Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)









$ 154,164



3.16%











$ 157,971



3.20%











$ 154,430



3.20%









(J) Annualized and based on an actual 365 day basis. (K) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,450, $9,521 and $9,883 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. (L) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.39%, 0.34% and 0.27% for the three months ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2017



Sep 30, 2017



Jun 30, 2017



Mar 31, 2017

YIELD TREND (M)













































































Interest-Earning Assets:





































Loans

4.72 %



4.79 %



4.88 %



4.71 %



4.70 % Investment securities (N)

2.27 %



2.15 %



2.11 %



2.16 %



2.18 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1.56 %



1.06 %



1.24 %



0.76 %



0.92 % Total interest-earning assets

3.50 %



3.48 %



3.51 %



3.42 %



3.42 %







































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:





































Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.47 %



0.35 %



0.33 %



0.29 %



0.25 % Savings and money market deposits

0.39 %



0.36 %



0.37 %



0.35 %



0.26 % Certificates and other time deposits

0.78 %



0.75 %



0.72 %



0.68 %



0.64 % Other borrowings

1.65 %



1.27 %



1.28 %



1.11 %



0.89 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.43 %



0.41 %



0.41 %



0.41 %



0.31 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.55 %



0.49 %



0.50 %



0.48 %



0.38 %







































Net Interest Margin

3.14 %



3.16 %



3.18 %



3.10 %



3.16 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.16 %



3.20 %



3.22 %



3.14 %



3.20 %





(M) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365 day basis. (N) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,450, $9,521, $10,115, $9,403 and $9,883 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2017



Sep 30, 2017



Jun 30, 2017



Mar 31, 2017

Balance Sheet Averages







































Loans

$ 9,990,319



$ 9,955,145



$ 9,888,922



$ 9,797,793



$ 9,642,877

Investment securities



9,742,601





9,521,081





9,526,215





9,817,781





9,867,491

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



81,779





91,257





77,337





84,497





80,150

Total interest-earning assets



19,814,699





19,567,483





19,492,474





19,700,071





19,590,518

Allowance for credit losses



(81,983)





(84,465)





(84,047)





(84,100)





(85,037)

Cash and due from banks



269,917





257,462





225,574





228,518





262,794

Goodwill



1,900,845





1,900,845





1,900,845





1,900,845





1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net



38,064





39,650





41,314





42,957





44,762

Other real estate



10,758





14,177





15,262





15,871





15,669

Fixed assets, net



257,465





256,657





256,809





257,229





260,716

Other assets



346,736





365,173





362,048





392,822





391,200

Total assets

$ 22,556,501



$ 22,316,982



$ 22,210,279



$ 22,454,213



$ 22,381,467











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 5,510,320



$ 5,598,345



$ 5,361,362



$ 5,290,142



$ 5,140,010

Interest-bearing demand deposits



4,392,230





3,787,421





3,601,116





3,749,395





4,136,260

Savings and money market deposits



5,478,411





5,530,158





5,658,569





5,520,346





5,537,355

Certificates and other time deposits



2,168,951





2,225,555





2,270,114





2,296,425





2,366,857

Total deposits



17,549,912





17,141,479





16,891,161





16,856,308





17,180,482

Other borrowings



731,500





891,396





1,099,583





1,460,238





1,123,396

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



327,136





337,690





344,177





324,804





307,433

Other liabilities



81,414





129,533





102,046





87,074





91,157

Shareholders' equity



3,866,539





3,816,884





3,773,312





3,725,789





3,678,999

Total liabilities and equity

$ 22,556,501



$ 22,316,982



$ 22,210,279



$ 22,454,213



$ 22,381,467



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Mar 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2017



Sep 30, 2017



Jun 30, 2017



Mar 31, 2017

Period End Balances













































































































































Loan Portfolio





































































Commercial and industrial

$ 1,148,980



11.5 %

$ 1,179,364



11.8 %

$ 1,180,570



11.9 %

$ 1,201,748



12.2 %

$ 1,287,216



13.2 % Construction, land development and other land loans



1,502,393



15.0 %



1,509,137



15.1 %



1,453,535



14.7 %



1,383,539



14.0 %



1,326,685



13.6 % 1-4 family residential



2,438,224



24.4 %



2,454,548



24.5 %



2,449,051



24.7 %



2,432,348



24.7 %



2,424,533



24.9 % Home equity



284,339



2.8 %



285,312



2.8 %



284,076



2.9 %



283,729



2.9 %



281,298



2.9 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)



3,330,860



33.3 %



3,315,627



33.1 %



3,295,001



33.2 %



3,309,227



33.5 %



3,226,978



33.1 % Agriculture (includes farmland)



671,319



6.7 %



690,118



6.9 %



692,516



7.0 %



699,228



7.1 %



662,797



6.8 % Consumer and other



259,896



2.6 %



286,121



2.8 %



264,626



2.7 %



266,385



2.7 %



262,301



2.7 % Energy



375,405



3.7 %



300,546



3.0 %



291,827



2.9 %



287,815



2.9 %



267,445



2.8 % Total loans

$ 10,011,416









$ 10,020,773









$ 9,911,202









$ 9,864,019









$ 9,739,253















































































Deposit Types





































































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$ 5,707,994



32.9 %

$ 5,623,322



31.5 %

$ 5,465,474



32.3 %

$ 5,397,293



31.6 %

$ 5,299,264



31.1 % Interest-bearing DDA



4,106,255



23.7 %



4,501,394



25.3 %



3,645,754



21.6 %



3,702,910



21.7 %



3,845,061



22.6 % Money market



3,062,999



17.7 %



3,200,763



18.0 %



3,273,110



19.4 %



3,451,803



20.2 %



3,370,055



19.8 % Savings



2,314,112



13.3 %



2,300,450



12.9 %



2,264,959



13.4 %



2,240,126



13.1 %



2,189,822



12.8 % Certificates and other time deposits



2,141,519



12.4 %



2,195,531



12.3 %



2,258,179



13.3 %



2,278,398



13.4 %



2,331,370



13.7 % Total deposits

$ 17,332,879









$ 17,821,460









$ 16,907,476









$ 17,070,530









$ 17,035,572















































































Loan to Deposit Ratio



57.8 %









56.2 %









58.6 %









57.8 %









57.2 %







Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans





Mar 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2017



Sep 30, 2017



Jun 30, 2017



Mar 31, 2017









































































Single family residential construction

$ 417,302



27.7 %

$ 388,966



25.7 %

$ 386,891



26.6 %

$ 410,164



29.6 %

$ 411,553



30.9 % Land development



88,609



5.9 %



86,122



5.7 %



77,202



5.3 %



79,641



5.8 %



83,475



6.3 % Raw land



128,771



8.5 %



131,022



8.7 %



191,563



13.1 %



200,122



14.4 %



183,453



13.8 % Residential lots



113,813



7.6 %



117,080



7.7 %



128,109



8.8 %



130,919



9.4 %



129,389



9.7 % Commercial lots



91,653



6.1 %



91,624



6.1 %



113,692



7.8 %



83,104



6.0 %



84,705



6.4 % Commercial construction and other



664,437



44.2 %



696,763



46.1 %



558,649



38.4 %



482,347



34.8 %



437,083



32.9 % Net unaccreted discount



(2,192)











(2,440)











(2,571)











(2,758)











(2,973)







Total construction loans

$ 1,502,393









$ 1,509,137









$ 1,453,535









$ 1,383,539









$ 1,326,685









Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2018



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (O)



Total



Collateral Type























































Shopping center/retail $ 230,112



$ 56,103



$ 29,949



$ 15,479



$ 24,511



$ 142,289



$ 498,443



Commercial and industrial buildings

123,256





29,216





12,192





20,390





22,079





73,320





280,453



Office buildings

72,664





118,160





23,701





43,027





10,920





68,977





337,449



Medical buildings

53,311





8,486





41





5,589





10,942





65,659





144,028



Apartment buildings

38,405





12,297





43,854





11,090





6,079





55,978





167,703



Hotel

42,548





54,658





13,117





29,904





—





113,461





253,688



Other

46,884





8,052





16,027





11,571





5,548





57,488





145,570



Total $ 607,180



$ 286,972



$ 138,881



$ 137,050



$ 80,079



$ 577,172



$ 1,827,334

(P)

Acquired Loans





Acquired Loans Accounted for Under ASC 310-20



Acquired Loans Accounted for Under ASC 310-30



Total Loans Accounted for Under ASC 310-20 and 310-30





Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Dec 31, 2017



Balance at Mar 31, 2018



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Dec 31, 2017



Balance at Mar 31, 2018



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Dec 31, 2017



Balance at Mar 31, 2018

Loan marks:







































































Acquired banks (Q)

$ 229,080



$ 20,533



$ 18,885



$ 142,128



$ 14,215



$ 10,386



$ 371,208



$ 34,748



$ 29,271

Acquired portfolio loan balances:







































































Acquired banks (Q)



5,690,998





738,706





680,656





275,221





36,199





30,503





5,966,219

(R)

774,905





711,159

Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks

$ 5,461,918



$ 718,173



$ 661,771



$ 133,093



$ 21,984



$ 20,117



$ 5,595,011



$ 740,157



$ 681,888







(O) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (P) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $3.331 billion as of March 31, 2018. (Q) Includes Bank of Texas, Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company and Tradition Bank. (R) Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2017



Sep 30, 2017



Jun 30, 2017



Mar 31, 2017

Asset Quality





































Nonaccrual loans $ 22,572



$ 25,264



$ 26,267



$ 30,517



$ 24,360

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

107





1,004





4,934





1,613





880

Total nonperforming loans

22,679





26,268





31,201





32,130





25,240

Repossessed assets

—





35





110





16





261

Other real estate

10,538





11,152





14,512





15,472





15,698

Total nonperforming assets $ 33,217



$ 37,455



$ 45,823



$ 47,618



$ 41,199









































Nonperforming assets:





































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 13,558



$ 15,533



$ 22,241



$ 25,628



$ 18,743

Construction, land development and other land loans

1,019





1,888





847





1,572





1,461

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

5,440





5,845





3,781





4,156





4,070

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

12,992





13,533





18,208





15,454





16,235

Agriculture (includes farmland)

128





550





635





676





534

Consumer and other

80





106





111





132





156

Total $ 33,217



$ 37,455



$ 45,823



$ 47,618



$ 41,199

Number of loans/properties

95





99





113





121





139

Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 83,600



$ 84,041



$ 86,812



$ 83,783



$ 84,095









































Net charge-offs:





































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 8,016



$ 3,822



$ 3,225



$ 2,531



$ 3,495

Construction, land development and other land loans

123





(1)





(2)





(60)





(65)

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

257





61





12





95





(95)

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

502





22





(3)





—





133

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(61)





(63)





—





(29)





(65)

Consumer and other

604





930





639





525





503

Total $ 9,441



$ 4,771



$ 3,871



$ 3,062



$ 3,906









































Asset Quality Ratios





































Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.17 %



0.19 %



0.24 %



0.24 %



0.21 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.33 %



0.37 %



0.46 %



0.48 %



0.42 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.38 %



0.19 %



0.16 %



0.13 %



0.16 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.84 %



0.84 %



0.88 %



0.85 %



0.86 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC Topics 310‑20 and 310‑30) (G)

0.90 %



0.91 %



0.95 %



0.93 %



0.96 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Consolidated Financial Highlights

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC Topics 310-20 and 310-30). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.





Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2017



Sep 30, 2017



Jun 30, 2017



Mar 31, 2017

Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:







































Net income

$ 74,361



$ 67,138



$ 67,908



$ 68,554



$ 68,565

Average shareholders' equity

$ 3,866,539



$ 3,816,884



$ 3,773,312



$ 3,725,789



$ 3,678,999

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(1,938,909)





(1,940,495)





(1,942,159)





(1,943,802)





(1,945,607)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 1,927,630



$ 1,876,389



$ 1,831,153



$ 1,781,987



$ 1,733,392

Return on average tangible common equity (F)



15.43 %



14.31 %



14.83 %



15.39 %



15.82 %









































Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:







































Shareholders' equity

$ 3,876,145



$ 3,824,154



$ 3,781,358



$ 3,736,188



$ 3,689,082

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(1,938,119)





(1,939,687)





(1,941,309)





(1,942,995)





(1,944,714)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 1,938,026



$ 1,884,467



$ 1,840,049



$ 1,793,193



$ 1,744,368











































Period end shares outstanding



69,819





69,491





69,484





69,488





69,480

Tangible book value per share:

$ 27.76



$ 27.12



$ 26.48



$ 25.81



$ 25.11











































Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:







































Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 1,938,026



$ 1,884,467



$ 1,840,049



$ 1,793,193



$ 1,744,368

Total assets

$ 22,472,314



$ 22,587,292



$ 22,143,263



$ 22,296,543



$ 22,477,419

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(1,938,119)





(1,939,687)





(1,941,309)





(1,942,995)





(1,944,714)

Tangible assets

$ 20,534,195



$ 20,647,605



$ 20,201,954



$ 20,353,548



$ 20,532,705

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:



9.44 %



9.13 %



9.11 %



8.81 %



8.50 %









































Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding acquired loans:







































Allowance for credit losses

$ 83,600



$ 84,041



$ 86,812



$ 83,783



$ 84,095

Total loans

$ 10,011,416



$ 10,020,773



$ 9,911,202



$ 9,864,019



$ 9,739,253

Less: Fair value of acquired loans (acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks)

$ 681,888



$ 740,157



$ 796,807



$ 888,172



$ 991,894

Total loans less acquired loans

$ 9,329,528



$ 9,280,616



$ 9,114,395



$ 8,975,847



$ 8,747,359

Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding acquired loans (non-GAAP basis)



0.90 %



0.91 %



0.95 %



0.93 %



0.96 %









































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities:







































Noninterest expense

$ 80,054



$ 81,088



$ 77,509



$ 76,442



$ 78,062











































Net interest income

$ 153,223



$ 156,050



$ 156,147



$ 152,231



$ 152,435

Noninterest income



27,938





29,220





28,809





27,780





30,824

Less: net gain (loss) on sale of assets



—





41





62





(3,783)





1,759

Less: gain on sale of securities



—





—





—





3,270





—

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities



27,938





29,179





28,747





28,293





29,065

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities

$ 181,161



$ 185,229



$ 184,894



$ 180,524



$ 181,500

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities



44.19 %



43.78 %



41.92 %



42.34 %



43.01 %

