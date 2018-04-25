Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

- First quarter earnings per common share (diluted) increased 8.1% to $1.07 compared with the first quarter 2017

- First quarter net income increased 8.5% to $74.361 million compared with the first quarter 2017

- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.17% of first quarter average interest-earning assets

- Return (annualized) on first quarter average assets of 1.32%

- Returns (annualized) on first quarter average common equity of 7.69% and average tangible common equity of 15.43%‍(1)

- Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 6.0% (annualized) in the first quarter 2018

HOUSTON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 of $74.361 million or $1.07 per diluted common share. Additionally, nonperforming assets remain low at 0.17% of first quarter average interest-earning assets.

"The Texas and Oklahoma economies continue to grow helped by the diversity of business, low or no state income tax, a business friendly climate and a strong tailwind from an improving energy industry.  The Dallas Federal Reserve Bank is projecting 3.4% job growth for Texas in 2018, or 418,000 new jobs.  Houston is making a comeback with 4.7% annualized job growth through February 2018, an expected 160,000 new jobs. Oklahoma's unemployment rate in February 2018 was 4.1% and remains unchanged since September 2017.  Employment growth has added jobs across most industries," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We were excited to see earnings per share for the first quarter of 2018 increase 8.1% compared with the first quarter of 2017, first quarter net income increase 10.7% to $74.361 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 of $67.138 million and a return on tangible capital of 15.43%.  Despite the increase, earnings should have been better.  Net charge-offs for the quarter of $9.441 million were an anomaly.  Approximately two-thirds of this amount were previously identified problem credits inherited from our last acquisition in Oklahoma.  The charge-offs related to these credits represented a loss of seven cents per share. While disappointing, with respect to the largest charge-off, rather than continue to carry the problem asset for an unpredictable future period, we elected to accept a discounted offer and reduce our nonperforming assets," continued Zalman. 

"Loans at March 31, 2018 were $10.011 billion, an increase of $272.163 million or 2.8%, compared with $9.739 billion at March 31, 2017, and essentially flat compared with the fourth quarter of 2017.  We experienced a number of large pay downs in the quarter that impacted our overall growth.  However, the good news is that loan production was strong and given the expected funding of these new loans, we believe that we will achieve the 2018 organic loan growth guidance we gave earlier this year," added Zalman.

"We remain excited about 2018.  Although we have had large loan pay downs due to our customers selling their projects, converting completed projects to long term financing or using cash reserves to pay down debt because of more economic certainty, we believe that this increased certainty should result in businesses and individuals taking calculated risks and needing loan funding to do so," stated Zalman.

"I would like to thank all of our customers, associates, directors and shareholders for helping make such a successful Bank.  Prosperity Bank was rated by Forbes as one of the Best Banks In America again for 2018.  Prosperity is the only Texas-based bank in the Top 10, and we have been in the Top 10 and the highest rated Texas-based bank for five consecutive years," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Net income was $74.361 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $68.565 million(3) for the same period in 2017, an increase of $5.796 million or 8.5%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.07 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $0.99 for the same period in 2017, an increase of 8.1%. Net income and earnings per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 reflect the reduction in corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Additionally, net income and earnings per diluted common share were impacted by higher than normal net charge-offs of $9.441 million. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2018 were 1.32%, 7.69% and 15.43%(1), respectively.  Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding credit loss provisions and taxes) was 44.19%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $153.223 million compared with $152.435 million during the same period in 2017, an increase of $788 thousand or 0.5%. This change was primarily due to an increase in income on loans, partially offset by an increase in the average rate on interest bearing deposits and a decrease in loan discount accretion. Linked quarter net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $2.827 million or 1.8% to $153.223 million compared with $156.050 million during the three months ended December 31, 2017. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in the average rate on interest bearing deposits and a decrease in loan discount accretion.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with 3.20% for the same period in 2017 and for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The change during both periods was primarily due to a decrease in loan discount accretion.

Noninterest income was $27.938 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $30.824 million for the same period in 2017, a decrease of $2.886 million or 9.4%. This change was primarily due to the net gain on sale of assets during the first quarter of 2017. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $1.282 million or 4.4% primarily due to decreases in NSF fees and credit/debit card income.

Noninterest expense was $80.054 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $78.062 million for the same period in 2017, an increase of $1.992 million or 2.6%. This change was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $1.034 million or 1.3% compared with the three months ended December 31, 2017. This change primarily resulted from a write-down of other real estate of $3.380 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits.

Balance Sheet Information

At March 31, 2018, Prosperity had $22.472 billion in total assets compared with $22.477 billion at March 31, 2017.

Loans at March 31, 2018 were $10.011 billion, an increase of $272.163 million or 2.8%, compared with $9.739 billion at March 31, 2017. Linked quarter loans decreased $9.357 million or 0.1% from $10.021 billion at December 31, 2017.

As part of its commercial and industrial lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and service companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas service loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At March 31, 2018, oil and gas loans totaled $375.405 million or 3.7% of total loans, of which $168.883 million were to production companies and $206.522 million were to service companies. This compares with total oil and gas loans of $267.445 million or 2.8% of total loans at March 31, 2017, of which $108.267 million were to production companies and $159.178 million were to service companies. At December 31, 2017, oil and gas loans totaled $300.546 million or 3.0% of total loans, of which $112.246 million were production loans and $188.300 million were service loans.

Deposits at March 31, 2018 were $17.333 billion, an increase of $297.307 million or 1.7%, compared with $17.036 billion at March 31, 2017. Linked quarter deposits decreased $488.581 million or 2.7% from $17.821 billion at December 31, 2017. This change was primarily due to seasonality.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $33.217 million or 0.17% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2018, compared with $41.199 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2017, and $37.455 million or 0.19% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2017.

The allowance for credit losses was $83.600 million or 0.84% of total loans at March 31, 2018, $84.095 million or 0.86% of total loans at March 31, 2017 and $84.041 million or 0.84% of total loans at December 31, 2017.  Excluding loans acquired that are accounted for under FASB Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topics 310-20 and 310-30, the allowance for credit losses was 0.90%(1) of remaining loans as of March 31, 2018, compared with 0.96%(1) at March 31, 2017 and 0.91%(1) at December 31, 2017.

The provision for credit losses was $9.000 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $2.675 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and $2.000 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. 

Net charge-offs were $9.441 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared with $3.906 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and $4.771 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2018 were primarily comprised of three commercial and industrial loans, two of which were energy related. 

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share to be paid on July 2, 2018 to all shareholders of record as of June 15, 2018. 

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2018 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383. The elite entry number is 3655171.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com.  The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations & Calls" from the drop-down menu on the Investor Relations tab and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities.  Further, as a result of acquisitions and the related purchase accounting adjustments, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC Topics 310-20, "Receivables-Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs" and 310-30, "Receivables-Loans and Debt Securities Acquired with Deteriorated Credit Quality").  Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and that their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook.  These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Sep 30, 2017

Jun 30, 2017

Mar 31, 2017

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)



















Loans

$

10,011,416

$

10,020,773

$

9,911,202

$

9,864,019

$

9,739,253

Investment securities(A)

9,710,254


9,672,116


9,410,522


9,582,195


9,854,120

Federal funds sold

469


697


1,007


757


945

Allowance for credit losses

(83,600)


(84,041)


(86,812)


(83,783)


(84,095)

Cash and due from banks

243,514


391,616


302,469


321,958


324,797

Goodwill

1,900,845


1,900,845


1,900,845


1,900,845


1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net

37,274


38,842


40,464


42,150


43,869

Other real estate owned

10,538


11,152


14,512


15,472


15,698

Fixed assets, net

257,057


257,065


256,011


256,511


257,558

Other assets

384,547


378,227


393,043


396,419


424,429

Total assets

$

22,472,314

$

22,587,292

$

22,143,263

$

22,296,543

$

22,477,419





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

5,707,994

$

5,623,322

$

5,465,474

$

5,397,293

$

5,299,264

Interest-bearing deposits

11,624,885


12,198,138


11,442,002


11,673,237


11,736,308

Total deposits

17,332,879


17,821,460


16,907,476


17,070,530


17,035,572

Other borrowings

820,079


505,223


960,365


1,035,506


1,270,644

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

339,576


324,154


334,621


346,324


335,875

Other liabilities

103,635


112,301


159,443


107,995


146,246

Total liabilities

18,596,169


18,763,138


18,361,905


18,560,355


18,788,337

Shareholders' equity(B)

3,876,145


3,824,154


3,781,358


3,736,188


3,689,082

Total liabilities and equity

$

22,472,314

$

22,587,292

$

22,143,263

$

22,296,543

$

22,477,419



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Sep 30, 2017

Jun 30, 2017

Mar 31, 2017

Income Statement Data



















Interest income:



















Loans

$

116,246

$

120,086

$

121,567

$

114,975

$

111,710

Securities(C)

54,457


51,510


50,610


52,912


53,157

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

315


243


242


160


183

Total interest income

171,018


171,839


172,419


168,047


165,050





















Interest expense:



















Deposits

14,472


12,587


12,376


11,441


9,908

Other borrowings

2,973


2,852


3,540


4,040


2,476

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

350


350


356


335


231

Total interest expense

17,795


15,789


16,272


15,816


12,615

Net interest income

153,223


156,050


156,147


152,231


152,435

Provision for credit losses

9,000


2,000


6,900


2,750


2,675

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

144,223


154,050


149,247


149,481


149,760





















Noninterest income:



















Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

7,827


8,110


8,350


7,805


8,089

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

5,961


6,211


6,075


6,186


5,953

Service charges on deposit accounts

5,275


5,250


5,251


5,405


5,421

Trust income

2,728


2,734


2,040


2,271


2,155

Mortgage income

763


826


854


1,107


1,266

Brokerage income

625


574


461


427


488

Bank owned life insurance income

1,311


1,347


1,366


1,364


1,353

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets




41


62


(3,783)


1,759

Gain on sale of securities










3,270



Other noninterest income

3,448


4,127


4,350


3,728


4,340

Total noninterest income

27,938


29,220


28,809


27,780


30,824





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and benefits

50,399


48,756


47,866


47,343


48,444

Net occupancy and equipment

5,609


5,748


5,691


5,460


5,503

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization

4,448


4,423


4,506


4,216


4,085

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

3,575


3,759


3,455


3,548


3,549

Core deposit intangibles amortization

1,568


1,622


1,686


1,719


1,915

Depreciation

3,033


3,011


3,050


3,051


3,103

Communications

2,580


2,608


2,618


2,664


2,702

Other real estate expense

89


181


110


128


95

Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate

122


2,978


(140)


(71)


(10)

Other noninterest expense

8,631


8,002


8,667


8,384


8,676

Total noninterest expense

80,054


81,088


77,509


76,442


78,062

Income before income taxes

92,107


102,182


100,547


100,819


102,522

Provision for income taxes

17,746


35,044


32,639


32,265


33,957

Net income available to common shareholders

$

74,361

$

67,138

$

67,908

$

68,554

$

68,565



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)



Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Sep 30, 2017

Jun 30, 2017

Mar 31, 2017

Profitability



















Net income (D) (E)

$

74,361

$

67,138

$

67,908

$

68,554

$

68,565





















Basic earnings per share

$

1.07

$

0.97

$

0.98

$

0.99

$

0.99

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.07

$

0.97

$

0.98

$

0.99

$

0.99





















Return on average assets (F)

1.32

%

1.20

%

1.22

%

1.22

%

1.23

%

Return on average common equity (F)

7.69

%

7.04

%

7.20

%

7.36

%

7.45

%

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)

15.43

%

14.31

%

14.83

%

15.39

%

15.82

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)

3.16

%

3.20

%

3.22

%

3.14

%

3.20

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)

44.19

%

43.78

%

41.92

%

42.34

%

43.01

%





















Liquidity and Capital Ratios



















Equity to assets

17.25

%

16.93

%

17.08

%

16.76

%

16.41

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

15.31

%

15.08

%

15.10

%

14.80

%

14.45

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

15.31

%

15.08

%

15.10

%

14.80

%

14.45

%

Total risk-based capital

15.97

%

15.74

%

15.81

%

15.49

%

15.14

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

9.40

%

9.31

%

9.15

%

8.82

%

8.62

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)

9.44

%

9.13

%

9.11

%

8.81

%

8.50

%





















Other Data



















Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share



















Basic

69,768


69,484


69,485


69,487


69,480

Diluted

69,768


69,484


69,485


69,487


69,482

Period end shares outstanding

69,819


69,491


69,484


69,488


69,480

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.3600

$

0.3600

$

0.3400

$

0.3400

$

0.3400

Book value per common share

$

55.52

$

55.03

$

54.42

$

53.77

$

53.10

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$

27.76

$

27.12

$

26.48

$

25.81

$

25.11





















Common Stock Market Price



















High

$

79.20

$

73.00

$

66.75

$

71.97

$

77.87

Low

$

68.95

$

61.95

$

55.84

$

61.29

$

65.34

Period end closing price

$

72.63

$

70.07

$

65.73

$

64.24

$

69.71

Employees – FTE

3,027


3,017


2,993


3,037


3,033

Number of banking centers

242


242


243


243


244


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Mar 31, 2017



Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(J)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(J)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(J)

Interest-Earning Assets:




































Loans

$

9,990,319

$

116,246

4.72%

$

9,955,145

$

120,086

4.79%

$

9,642,877

$

111,710

4.70%

Investment securities

9,742,601


54,457

2.27%

(K)

9,521,081


51,510

2.15%

(K)

9,867,491


53,157

2.18%

(K)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

81,779


315

1.56%


91,257


243

1.06%


80,150


183

0.92%

Total interest-earning assets

19,814,699


171,018

3.50%


19,567,483


171,839

3.48%


19,590,518


165,050

3.42%

Allowance for credit losses

(81,983)










(84,465)










(85,037)









Noninterest-earning assets

2,823,785










2,833,964










2,875,986









Total assets

$

22,556,501









$

22,316,982









$

22,381,467















































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:




































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

4,392,230

$

5,063

0.47%

$

3,787,421

$

3,365

0.35%

$

4,136,260

$

2,587

0.25%

Savings and money market deposits

5,478,411


5,242

0.39%


5,530,158


5,032

0.36%


5,537,355


3,587

0.26%

Certificates and other time deposits

2,168,951


4,167

0.78%


2,225,555


4,190

0.75%


2,366,857


3,734

0.64%

Other borrowings

731,500


2,973

1.65%


891,396


2,852

1.27%


1,123,396


2,476

0.89%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

327,136


350

0.43%


337,690


350

0.41%


307,433


231

0.31%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

13,098,228


17,795

0.55%

(L)

12,772,220


15,789

0.49%

(L)

13,471,301


12,615

0.38%

(L)






































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

5,510,320










5,598,345










5,140,010









Other liabilities

81,414










129,533










91,157









Total liabilities

18,689,962










18,500,098










18,702,468









Shareholders' equity

3,866,539










3,816,884










3,678,999









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

22,556,501









$

22,316,982









$

22,381,467















































Net interest income and margin




$

153,223

3.14%





$

156,050

3.16%





$

152,435

3.16%

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:




































Tax equivalent adjustment





941










1,921










1,995





Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)




$

154,164

3.16%





$

157,971

3.20%





$

154,430

3.20%



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Sep 30, 2017

Jun 30, 2017

Mar 31, 2017

YIELD TREND (M)






































Interest-Earning Assets:


















Loans

4.72

%

4.79

%

4.88

%

4.71

%

4.70

%

Investment securities (N)

2.27

%

2.15

%

2.11

%

2.16

%

2.18

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1.56

%

1.06

%

1.24

%

0.76

%

0.92

%

Total interest-earning assets

3.50

%

3.48

%

3.51

%

3.42

%

3.42

%




















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.47

%

0.35

%

0.33

%

0.29

%

0.25

%

Savings and money market deposits

0.39

%

0.36

%

0.37

%

0.35

%

0.26

%

Certificates and other time deposits

0.78

%

0.75

%

0.72

%

0.68

%

0.64

%

Other borrowings

1.65

%

1.27

%

1.28

%

1.11

%

0.89

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.43

%

0.41

%

0.41

%

0.41

%

0.31

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.55

%

0.49

%

0.50

%

0.48

%

0.38

%




















Net Interest Margin

3.14

%

3.16

%

3.18

%

3.10

%

3.16

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.16

%

3.20

%

3.22

%

3.14

%

3.20

%



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Sep 30, 2017

Jun 30, 2017

Mar 31, 2017

Balance Sheet Averages



















Loans

$

9,990,319

$

9,955,145

$

9,888,922

$

9,797,793

$

9,642,877

Investment securities

9,742,601


9,521,081


9,526,215


9,817,781


9,867,491

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

81,779


91,257


77,337


84,497


80,150

Total interest-earning assets

19,814,699


19,567,483


19,492,474


19,700,071


19,590,518

Allowance for credit losses

(81,983)


(84,465)


(84,047)


(84,100)


(85,037)

Cash and due from banks

269,917


257,462


225,574


228,518


262,794

Goodwill

1,900,845


1,900,845


1,900,845


1,900,845


1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net

38,064


39,650


41,314


42,957


44,762

Other real estate

10,758


14,177


15,262


15,871


15,669

Fixed assets, net

257,465


256,657


256,809


257,229


260,716

Other assets

346,736


365,173


362,048


392,822


391,200

Total assets

$

22,556,501

$

22,316,982

$

22,210,279

$

22,454,213

$

22,381,467





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

5,510,320

$

5,598,345

$

5,361,362

$

5,290,142

$

5,140,010

Interest-bearing demand deposits

4,392,230


3,787,421


3,601,116


3,749,395


4,136,260

Savings and money market deposits

5,478,411


5,530,158


5,658,569


5,520,346


5,537,355

Certificates and other time deposits

2,168,951


2,225,555


2,270,114


2,296,425


2,366,857

Total deposits

17,549,912


17,141,479


16,891,161


16,856,308


17,180,482

Other borrowings

731,500


891,396


1,099,583


1,460,238


1,123,396

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

327,136


337,690


344,177


324,804


307,433

Other liabilities

81,414


129,533


102,046


87,074


91,157

Shareholders' equity

3,866,539


3,816,884


3,773,312


3,725,789


3,678,999

Total liabilities and equity

$

22,556,501

$

22,316,982

$

22,210,279

$

22,454,213

$

22,381,467

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)  



Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Sep 30, 2017

Jun 30, 2017

Mar 31, 2017

Period End Balances






































































Loan Portfolio


































Commercial and industrial

$

1,148,980

11.5

%

$

1,179,364

11.8

%

$

1,180,570

11.9

%

$

1,201,748

12.2

%

$

1,287,216

13.2

%

Construction, land development and other land loans

1,502,393

15.0

%

1,509,137

15.1

%

1,453,535

14.7

%

1,383,539

14.0

%

1,326,685

13.6

%

1-4 family residential

2,438,224

24.4

%

2,454,548

24.5

%

2,449,051

24.7

%

2,432,348

24.7

%

2,424,533

24.9

%

Home equity

284,339

2.8

%

285,312

2.8

%

284,076

2.9

%

283,729

2.9

%

281,298

2.9

%

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

3,330,860

33.3

%

3,315,627

33.1

%

3,295,001

33.2

%

3,309,227

33.5

%

3,226,978

33.1

%

Agriculture (includes farmland)

671,319

6.7

%

690,118

6.9

%

692,516

7.0

%

699,228

7.1

%

662,797

6.8

%

Consumer and other

259,896

2.6

%

286,121

2.8

%

264,626

2.7

%

266,385

2.7

%

262,301

2.7

%

Energy

375,405

3.7

%

300,546

3.0

%

291,827

2.9

%

287,815

2.9

%

267,445

2.8

%

Total loans

$

10,011,416




$

10,020,773




$

9,911,202




$

9,864,019




$

9,739,253







































Deposit Types


































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$

5,707,994

32.9

%

$

5,623,322

31.5

%

$

5,465,474

32.3

%

$

5,397,293

31.6

%

$

5,299,264

31.1

%

Interest-bearing DDA

4,106,255

23.7

%

4,501,394

25.3

%

3,645,754

21.6

%

3,702,910

21.7

%

3,845,061

22.6

%

Money market

3,062,999

17.7

%

3,200,763

18.0

%

3,273,110

19.4

%

3,451,803

20.2

%

3,370,055

19.8

%

Savings

2,314,112

13.3

%

2,300,450

12.9

%

2,264,959

13.4

%

2,240,126

13.1

%

2,189,822

12.8

%

Certificates and other time deposits

2,141,519

12.4

%

2,195,531

12.3

%

2,258,179

13.3

%

2,278,398

13.4

%

2,331,370

13.7

%

Total deposits

$

17,332,879




$

17,821,460




$

16,907,476




$

17,070,530




$

17,035,572







































Loan to Deposit Ratio

57.8

%




56.2

%




58.6

%




57.8

%




57.2

%


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans



Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Sep 30, 2017

Jun 30, 2017

Mar 31, 2017




































Single family residential construction

$

417,302

27.7

%

$

388,966

25.7

%

$

386,891

26.6

%

$

410,164

29.6

%

$

411,553

30.9

%

Land development

88,609

5.9

%

86,122

5.7

%

77,202

5.3

%

79,641

5.8

%

83,475

6.3

%

Raw land

128,771

8.5

%

131,022

8.7

%

191,563

13.1

%

200,122

14.4

%

183,453

13.8

%

Residential lots

113,813

7.6

%

117,080

7.7

%

128,109

8.8

%

130,919

9.4

%

129,389

9.7

%

Commercial lots

91,653

6.1

%

91,624

6.1

%

113,692

7.8

%

83,104

6.0

%

84,705

6.4

%

Commercial construction and other

664,437

44.2

%

696,763

46.1

%

558,649

38.4

%

482,347

34.8

%

437,083

32.9

%

Net unaccreted discount

(2,192)





(2,440)





(2,571)





(2,758)





(2,973)



Total construction loans

$

1,502,393




$

1,509,137




$

1,453,535




$

1,383,539




$

1,326,685



Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2018


Houston

Dallas

Austin

OK City

Tulsa

Other (O)

Total

Collateral Type



























Shopping center/retail

$

230,112

$

56,103

$

29,949

$

15,479

$

24,511

$

142,289

$

498,443

Commercial and industrial buildings

123,256


29,216


12,192


20,390


22,079


73,320


280,453

Office buildings

72,664


118,160


23,701


43,027


10,920


68,977


337,449

Medical buildings

53,311


8,486


41


5,589


10,942


65,659


144,028

Apartment buildings

38,405


12,297


43,854


11,090


6,079


55,978


167,703

Hotel

42,548


54,658


13,117


29,904





113,461


253,688

Other

46,884


8,052


16,027


11,571


5,548


57,488


145,570

Total

$

607,180

$

286,972

$

138,881

$

137,050

$

80,079

$

577,172

$

1,827,334

(P)

Acquired Loans



Acquired Loans Accounted for

Under ASC 310-20

Acquired Loans Accounted for

Under ASC 310-30

Total Loans Accounted for

Under ASC 310-20 and 310-30


Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Dec 31, 2017

Balance at

Mar 31, 2018

Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Dec 31, 2017

Balance at

Mar 31, 2018

Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Dec 31, 2017

Balance at

Mar 31, 2018

Loan marks:



































Acquired banks (Q)

$

229,080

$

20,533

$

18,885

$

142,128

$

14,215

$

10,386

$

371,208

$

34,748

$

29,271

Acquired portfolio loan balances:



































Acquired banks (Q)

5,690,998


738,706


680,656


275,221


36,199


30,503


5,966,219

(R)

774,905


711,159

Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks

$

5,461,918

$

718,173

$

661,771

$

133,093

$

21,984

$

20,117

$

5,595,011

$

740,157

$

681,888



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Sep 30, 2017

Jun 30, 2017

Mar 31, 2017

Asset Quality


















Nonaccrual loans

$

22,572

$

25,264

$

26,267

$

30,517

$

24,360

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

107


1,004


4,934


1,613


880

Total nonperforming loans

22,679


26,268


31,201


32,130


25,240

Repossessed assets




35


110


16


261

Other real estate

10,538


11,152


14,512


15,472


15,698

Total nonperforming assets

$

33,217

$

37,455

$

45,823

$

47,618

$

41,199




















Nonperforming assets:


















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

13,558

$

15,533

$

22,241

$

25,628

$

18,743

Construction, land development and other land loans

1,019


1,888


847


1,572


1,461

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

5,440


5,845


3,781


4,156


4,070

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

12,992


13,533


18,208


15,454


16,235

Agriculture (includes farmland)

128


550


635


676


534

Consumer and other

80


106


111


132


156

Total

$

33,217

$

37,455

$

45,823

$

47,618

$

41,199

Number of loans/properties

95


99


113


121


139

Allowance for credit losses at end of period

$

83,600

$

84,041

$

86,812

$

83,783

$

84,095




















Net charge-offs:


















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

8,016

$

3,822

$

3,225

$

2,531

$

3,495

Construction, land development and other land loans

123


(1)


(2)


(60)


(65)

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

257


61


12


95


(95)

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

502


22


(3)





133

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(61)


(63)





(29)


(65)

Consumer and other

604


930


639


525


503

Total

$

9,441

$

4,771

$

3,871

$

3,062

$

3,906




















Asset Quality Ratios


















Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.17

%

0.19

%

0.24

%

0.24

%

0.21

%

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.33

%

0.37

%

0.46

%

0.48

%

0.42

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.38

%

0.19

%

0.16

%

0.13

%

0.16

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.84

%

0.84

%

0.88

%

0.85

%

0.86

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC Topics 310‑20 and 310‑30) (G)

0.90

%

0.91

%

0.95

%

0.93

%

0.96

%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Consolidated Financial Highlights

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC Topics 310-20 and 310-30). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.



Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017

Sep 30, 2017

Jun 30, 2017

Mar 31, 2017

Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:



















Net income

$

74,361

$

67,138

$

67,908

$

68,554

$

68,565

Average shareholders' equity

$

3,866,539

$

3,816,884

$

3,773,312

$

3,725,789

$

3,678,999

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(1,938,909)


(1,940,495)


(1,942,159)


(1,943,802)


(1,945,607)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

1,927,630

$

1,876,389

$

1,831,153

$

1,781,987

$

1,733,392

Return on average tangible common equity (F)

15.43

%

14.31

%

14.83

%

15.39

%

15.82

%





















Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:



















Shareholders' equity

$

3,876,145

$

3,824,154

$

3,781,358

$

3,736,188

$

3,689,082

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(1,938,119)


(1,939,687)


(1,941,309)


(1,942,995)


(1,944,714)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$

1,938,026

$

1,884,467

$

1,840,049

$

1,793,193

$

1,744,368





















Period end shares outstanding

69,819


69,491


69,484


69,488


69,480

Tangible book value per share:

$

27.76

$

27.12

$

26.48

$

25.81

$

25.11





















Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:



















Tangible shareholders' equity

$

1,938,026

$

1,884,467

$

1,840,049

$

1,793,193

$

1,744,368

Total assets

$

22,472,314

$

22,587,292

$

22,143,263

$

22,296,543

$

22,477,419

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(1,938,119)


(1,939,687)


(1,941,309)


(1,942,995)


(1,944,714)

Tangible assets

$

20,534,195

$

20,647,605

$

20,201,954

$

20,353,548

$

20,532,705

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:

9.44

%

9.13

%

9.11

%

8.81

%

8.50

%





















Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding acquired loans:



















Allowance for credit losses

$

83,600

$

84,041

$

86,812

$

83,783

$

84,095

Total loans

$

10,011,416

$

10,020,773

$

9,911,202

$

9,864,019

$

9,739,253

Less: Fair value of acquired loans (acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks)

$

681,888

$

740,157

$

796,807

$

888,172

$

991,894

Total loans less acquired loans

$

9,329,528

$

9,280,616

$

9,114,395

$

8,975,847

$

8,747,359

Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding acquired loans (non-GAAP basis)

0.90

%

0.91

%

0.95

%

0.93

%

0.96

%





















Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities:



















Noninterest expense

$

80,054

$

81,088

$

77,509

$

76,442

$

78,062





















Net interest income

$

153,223

$

156,050

$

156,147

$

152,231

$

152,435

Noninterest income

27,938


29,220


28,809


27,780


30,824

Less: net gain (loss) on sale of assets




41


62


(3,783)


1,759

Less: gain on sale of securities










3,270



Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities

27,938


29,179


28,747


28,293


29,065

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities

$

181,161

$

185,229

$

184,894

$

180,524

$

181,500

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities

44.19

%

43.78

%

41.92

%

42.34

%

43.01

%

 

