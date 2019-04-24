Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings

HOUSTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 of $82.402 million, an increase of $8.041 million or 10.8% compared with $74.361 million for the same period in 2018. Net income per diluted common share increased 10.3% to $1.18 compared with $1.07 for the same period in 2018. Net income and earnings per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 were impacted by net charge-offs of $9.441 million. Additionally, loans increased 4.0% compared with the first quarter 2018 and nonperforming assets remain low at 0.21% of first quarter average interest-earning assets.

"Prosperity is fortunate to operate in vibrant and growing states. We continue to see employment growth and a tailwind from companies expanding in and moving to Texas and Oklahoma due to a business friendly political climate and lower tax rates. However, we did experience some pause in loan growth during the first quarter of 2019, impacted by the continued pay downs we experience," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Prosperity continues to focus on building core customer relationships, maintaining sound asset quality and operating the bank in an efficient manner, while investing in ever-changing technology and product distribution channels. We intend to continue to grow our company both organically and through mergers and acquisitions," continued Zalman.

"I want to thank everyone involved in our company for helping to make it the success it has become," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Net income was $82.402 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared with $74.361 million(3) for the same period in 2018, an increase of $8.041 million or 10.8%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.18 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared with $1.07 for the same period in 2018, an increase of 10.3%. Net income and earnings per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2018 were impacted by net charge-offs of $9.441 million. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2019 were 1.46%, 8.05% and 15.24%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding credit loss provisions, net gains on the sale of assets and taxes) was 42.94%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $154.911 million compared with $153.223 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $1.688 million or 1.1%. Linked quarter net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $2.337 million or 1.5% to $154.911 million compared with $157.248 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Linked quarter net interest income was impacted by a decrease in loan discount accretion of $1.110 million.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared with 3.16% for the same period in 2018. This change was primarily due to higher average yields on loans and investment securities, partially offset by higher average rates on deposits and other borrowings. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin was 3.20% compared with 3.15% for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily due to higher yields and average balances on loans and lower average borrowings mainly resulting from the increase in average deposits.

Noninterest income was $28.144 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared with $27.938 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $206 thousand or 0.7%. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $935 thousand or 3.2% to $28.144 million compared with $29.079 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in NSF fees and credit card, debit card and ATM card income.

Noninterest expense was $78.571 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared with $80.054 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $1.483 million or 1.9%. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance resulting from the elimination of the FDIC temporary surcharge imposed on large banks by the Dodd-Frank Act. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $2.233 million or 2.8% to $78.571 million compared with $80.804 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. This change was primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits, other noninterest expense and regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance.

(1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $1.238 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.793 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $1.536 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.326 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet Information

At March 31, 2019, Prosperity had $22.354 billion in total assets, a decrease of $118.073 million or 0.5%, compared with $22.472 billion at March 31, 2018.

Loans at March 31, 2019 were $10.414 billion, an increase of $402.606 million or 4.0%, compared with $10.011 billion at March 31, 2018. Linked quarter loans increased $43.709 million or 0.4% (1.7% annualized) from $10.370 billion at December 31, 2018.

Deposits at March 31, 2019 were $17.198 billion, a decrease of $135.109 million or 0.8%, compared with $17.333 billion at March 31, 2018. This was primarily due to lower municipal deposits compared with the prior year. Linked quarter deposits decreased $58.788 million or 0.3% from $17.257 billion at December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $40.883 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2019, compared with $33.217 million or 0.17% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2018, and $18.956 million or 0.10% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2018. The linked quarter change was primarily due to a commercial and industrial loan and a 1-4 family residential loan being placed on nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2019.

The allowance for credit losses was $86.091 million or 0.83% of total loans at March 31, 2019, $83.600 million or 0.84% of total loans at March 31, 2018 and $86.440 million or 0.83% of total loans at December 31, 2018. Excluding loans acquired that are accounted for under FASB Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topics 310-20 and 310-30, the allowance for credit losses was 0.87%(1) of remaining loans as of March 31, 2019, compared with 0.90%(1) at March 31, 2018 and 0.88%(1) at December 31, 2018.

The provision for credit losses was $700 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared with $9.000 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and $1.000 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Net charge-offs were $1.049 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared with $9.441 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and $556 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.41 per share to be paid on July 1, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of June 14, 2019.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2019 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The elite entry number is 5401422.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations & Calls" from the drop-down menu on the Investor Relations tab and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities. Further, as a result of acquisitions and the related purchase accounting adjustments, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC Topics 310-20, "Receivables-Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs" and 310-30, "Receivables-Loans and Debt Securities Acquired with Deteriorated Credit Quality"). Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and that their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of March 31, 2019, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® is a $22.354 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company, formed in 1983. Operating under a community banking philosophy and seeking to develop broad customer relationships based on service and convenience, Prosperity offers a variety of traditional loan and deposit products to its customers, which consist primarily of small and medium sized businesses and consumers. In addition to established banking products, Prosperity offers a complete line of services including: Internet Banking services at www.prosperitybankusa.com , Retail Brokerage Services, Credit Cards, Debit Cards, 24 hour voice response banking, Trust and Wealth Management, Mortgage Services, Cash Management and Mobile Banking.

As of March 31, 2019, Prosperity operated 242 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the SEC. Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com .

Bryan/College Station Area -

Keller

Westheimer

Taft Bryan

Roanoke

West University

Yoakum Bryan-29th Street

Stockyards

Woodcreek

Yorktown Bryan-East











Bryan-North

Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Katy -

West Texas Area - Caldwell

Locations -

Cinco Ranch

Abilene - College Station

Arlington

Katy-Spring Green

Antilley Road Crescent Point

Azle





Barrow Street Hearne

Ennis

The Woodlands -

Cypress Street Huntsville

Gainesville

The Woodlands-College Park

Judge Ely Madisonville

Glen Rose

The Woodlands-I-45

Mockingbird Navasota

Granbury

The Woodlands-Research Forest



New Waverly

Mesquite





Lubbock - Rock Prairie

Muenster

Other Houston Area

4th Street Southwest Parkway

Sanger

Locations -

66th Street Tower Point

Waxahachie

Angleton

82nd Street Wellborn Road

Weatherford

Bay City

86th Street







Beaumont

98th Street Central Texas Area -

East Texas Area -

Cleveland

Avenue Q Austin -

Athens

East Bernard

North University Allandale

Blooming Grove

El Campo

Texas Tech Student Union Cedar Park

Canton

Dayton



Congress

Carthage

Galveston

Midland - Lakeway

Corsicana

Groves

Wadley Liberty Hill

Crockett

Hempstead

Wall Street Northland

Eustace

Hitchcock



Oak Hill

Gilmer

Liberty

Odessa - Research Blvd

Grapeland

Magnolia

Grandview Westlake

Gun Barrel City

Magnolia Parkway

Grant



Jacksonville

Mont Belvieu

Kermit Highway Other Central Texas Area

Kerens

Nederland

Parkway Locations -

Longview

Needville



Bastrop

Mount Vernon

Rosenberg

Other West Texas Area Canyon Lake

Palestine

Shadow Creek

Locations - Dime Box

Rusk

Spring

Big Spring Dripping Springs

Seven Points

Tomball

Brownfield Elgin

Teague

Waller

Brownwood Flatonia

Tyler-Beckham

West Columbia

Cisco Georgetown

Tyler-South Broadway

Wharton

Comanche Gruene

Tyler-University

Winnie

Early Kingsland

Winnsboro

Wirt

Floydada La Grange









Gorman Lexington

Houston Area -

South Texas Area -

Levelland New Braunfels

Houston -

Corpus Christi -

Littlefield Pleasanton

Aldine

Calallen

Merkel Round Rock

Alief

Carmel

Plainview San Antonio

Bellaire

Northwest

San Angelo Schulenburg

Beltway

Saratoga

Slaton Seguin

Clear Lake

Timbergate

Snyder Smithville

Copperfield

Water Street



Thorndale

Cypress





Oklahoma Weimar

Downtown

Victoria -

Central Oklahoma Area-



Eastex

Victoria Main

Oklahoma City - Dallas/Fort Worth Area -

Fairfield

Victoria-Navarro

23rd Street Dallas -

First Colony

Victoria-North

Expressway Abrams Centre

Fry Road





I-240 Balch Springs

Gessner

Other South Texas Area

Memorial Camp Wisdom

Gladebrook

Locations -



Cedar Hill

Grand Parkway

Alice

Other Central Oklahoma Area Frisco

Heights

Aransas Pass

Locations - Frisco-West

Highway 6 West

Beeville

Edmond Kiest

Little York

Colony Creek

Norman McKinney

Medical Center

Cuero



McKinney-Stonebridge

Memorial Drive

Edna

Tulsa Area- Midway

Northside

Goliad

Tulsa - Plano

Pasadena

Gonzales

Garnett Preston Forest

Pecan Grove

Hallettsville

Harvard Preston Road

Pin Oak

Kingsville

Memorial Red Oak

River Oaks

Mathis

Sheridan Sachse

Sugar Land

Padre Island

S. Harvard The Colony

SW Medical Center

Palacios

Utica Tower Turtle Creek

Tanglewood

Port Lavaca

Yale Westmoreland

The Plaza

Portland







Uptown

Rockport

Other Tulsa Area Locations - Fort Worth -

Waugh Drive

Sinton

Owasso Haltom City













Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Mar 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018



Sep 30, 2018



Jun 30, 2018



Mar 31, 2018

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)







































Loans

$ 10,414,022



$ 10,370,313



$ 10,292,846



$ 10,146,565



$ 10,011,416

Investment securities(A)



9,137,645





9,408,966





9,504,733





9,620,614





9,710,254

Federal funds sold



566





552





639





577





469

Allowance for credit losses



(86,091)





(86,440)





(85,996)





(84,964)





(83,600)

Cash and due from banks



291,498





410,575





293,831





274,902





243,514

Goodwill



1,900,845





1,900,845





1,900,845





1,900,845





1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net



31,564





32,883





34,295





35,773





37,274

Other real estate owned



2,096





1,805





889





10,316





10,538

Fixed assets, net



257,595





257,046





256,426





255,465





257,057

Other assets



404,501





396,857





414,075





410,647





384,547

Total assets

$ 22,354,241



$ 22,693,402



$ 22,612,583



$ 22,570,740



$ 22,472,314











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 5,673,707



$ 5,666,115



$ 5,700,242



$ 5,657,589



$ 5,707,994

Interest-bearing deposits



11,524,063





11,590,443





11,033,522





11,321,015





11,624,885

Total deposits



17,197,770





17,256,558





16,733,764





16,978,604





17,332,879

Other borrowings



680,952





1,031,126





1,501,207





1,254,849





820,079

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



254,573





284,720





297,126





293,039





339,576

Other liabilities



111,156





68,174





84,789





108,796





103,635

Total liabilities



18,244,451





18,640,578





18,616,886





18,635,288





18,596,169

Shareholders' equity(B)



4,109,790





4,052,824





3,995,697





3,935,452





3,876,145

Total liabilities and equity

$ 22,354,241



$ 22,693,402



$ 22,612,583



$ 22,570,740



$ 22,472,314







(A) Includes $895, $392, $586, $436 and $57 in unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively. (B) Includes $706, $310, $463, $345 and $45 in after-tax unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018



Sep 30, 2018



Jun 30, 2018



Mar 31, 2018

Income Statement Data







































Interest income:







































Loans

$ 130,065



$ 130,627



$ 128,645



$ 128,445



$ 116,246

Securities(C)



55,648





56,170





55,705





55,577





54,457

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



402





397





326





299





315

Total interest income



186,115





187,194





184,676





184,321





171,018











































Interest expense:







































Deposits



25,128





21,643





19,208





16,061





14,472

Other borrowings



5,317





7,639





7,583





6,046





2,973

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



759





664





566





411





350

Total interest expense



31,204





29,946





27,357





22,518





17,795

Net interest income



154,911





157,248





157,319





161,803





153,223

Provision for credit losses



700





1,000





2,350





4,000





9,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



154,211





156,248





154,969





157,803





144,223











































Noninterest income:







































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



7,816





8,902





8,606





7,828





7,827

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



5,971





6,508





6,242





6,335





5,961

Service charges on deposit accounts



4,998





5,090





5,137





5,150





5,275

Trust income



2,595





2,507





2,692





2,251





2,728

Mortgage income



722





627





856





1,109





763

Brokerage income



673





521





784





687





625

Bank owned life insurance income



1,289





1,330





1,326





1,317





1,311

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets



58





(715)





4





(44)





—

Net loss on sale of securities



—





—





—





(13)





—

Other noninterest income



4,022





4,309





4,977





3,751





3,448

Total noninterest income



28,144





29,079





30,624





28,371





27,938











































Noninterest expense:







































Salaries and benefits



51,073





51,852





51,906





53,360





50,399

Net occupancy and equipment



5,466





5,651





5,808





5,692





5,609

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



4,573





4,474





4,512





4,356





4,448

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



2,374





2,764





3,347





3,575





3,575

Core deposit intangibles amortization



1,319





1,412





1,478





1,501





1,568

Depreciation



3,104





3,139





3,139





3,054





3,033

Communications



2,270





2,404





2,442





2,606





2,580

Other real estate expense



83





110





219





83





89

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate



(177)





91





(2)





10





122

Other noninterest expense



8,486





8,907





8,911





9,365





8,631

Total noninterest expense



78,571





80,804





81,760





83,602





80,054

Income before income taxes



103,784





104,523





103,833





102,572





92,107

Provision for income taxes



21,382





21,192





21,310





20,975





17,746

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 82,402



$ 83,331



$ 82,523



$ 81,597



$ 74,361







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $6,589, $7,338, $8,073, $7,753 and $8,450 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.