Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings

- First quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.44, an increase of 3.6% compared to the first quarter 2020

- First quarter net income of $133.3 million

- Deposits increased $1.403 billion or 5.1% (20.5% annualized) during the first quarter 2021

- Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, of 1.89%(1)

- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.15% of first quarter average interest-earning assets

- Return (annualized) on first quarter average assets of 1.54%

- Returns (annualized) on first quarter average common equity of 8.60% and average tangible common equity of 18.43%(1)

- First quarter efficiency ratio of 41.25%(1)

- Prosperity Bancshares was ranked Number 2 in Forbes' 2021 America's Best Banks

News provided by

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

Apr 28, 2021, 06:30 ET

HOUSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of  $133.3 million compared with $130.8 million for the same period in 2020. Net income per diluted common share was $1.44 compared with $1.39 for the same period in 2020 and the annualized return on first quarter average assets was 1.54%.  Additionally, deposits increased $1.403 billion or 5.1% (20.5% annualized) during the first quarter 2021 and nonperforming assets remain low at 0.15% of first quarter average interest-earning assets.

"With the hard work of our entire team, the combination of Prosperity and LegacyTexas has continued to bear fruit, as reflected in our positive results for the first quarter of 2021," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Prosperity Bank was ranked as the number 2 Best Bank in America for 2021 and in the Top 10 of Forbes' America's Best Banks since 2010.  I want to congratulate and thank all of our customers, associates, directors and shareholders for helping us achieve this great honor," continued Zalman.

"Texas and Oklahoma both have bright futures. According to the Dallas Federal Reserve, Texas now has the fastest growing population in the nation. Further, the Dallas Federal Reserve is projecting over 6% job growth, meaning over 700,000 new jobs, in Texas for 2021 and Texas is expected to outperform most of the other states for the next three years. Companies continue to move to Texas, with HP and Oracle announcing headquarter moves and other companies, such as Tesla, announcing a major expansion into Texas. Oklahoma is also projected to have population growth for 2021 and has seen expansion of many of the large businesses operating in the state, including Boeing, American Airlines, Costco and Amazon. Consumer spending in Oklahoma is above early 2020 levels and retail job additions and new housing permits are higher than the average U.S. rate," added Zalman.

"We are carefully monitoring office building, hospitality and oil and gas loans, but continue to participate in these areas with experienced borrowers that can withstand the volatility of their industries," stated Zalman.

"I want to thank all our associates for helping create the success we have had. We have a strong team and a deep bench at Prosperity, and we will continue to work hard to improve everyone's quality of life and shareholder value," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Net income was $133.3 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with $130.8 million(3) for the same period in 2020, an increase of $2.5 million or 1.9%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.44 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with $1.39 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 3.6%. On a linked quarter basis, net income decreased $3.8 million or 2.8% to $133.3 million(2) compared with $137.1 million(4) for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net income per diluted common share was $1.44 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with $1.48 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of 2.7%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were 1.54%, 8.60% and 18.43%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 41.25%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $254.6 million compared with $256.0 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $1.4 million or 0.6%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on interest-earning assets and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $12.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $254.6 million compared with $257.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $3.1 million or 1.2%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average loan balance, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in average investment securities balance.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.41% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with 3.81% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to an increase in lower yielding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, a $12.1 million decrease in loan discount accretion, higher net premium amortization on securities and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.41% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with 3.49% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This change was primarily due to a higher net premium amortization on securities and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity.

Noninterest income was $34.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with $34.4 million for the same period in 2020. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $2.5 million or 6.9% to $34.0 million compared with $36.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to decreases in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees and other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $119.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with $124.7 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $5.7 million or 4.5%, primarily due to decreases in data processing, other noninterest expenses and net occupancy and equipment, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $1.1 million or 0.9% to $119.1 million compared with $120.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in other noninterest expense and a net gain on sale of other real estate, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits.

Balance Sheet Information

At March 31, 2021, Prosperity had $35.558 billion in total assets, an increase of $3.815 billion or 12.0% compared with $31.743 billion at March 31, 2020.

Loans at March 31, 2021 were $19.639 billion, an increase of $511.7 million or 2.7%, compared with $19.127 billion at March 31, 2020, primarily due to an increase in Warehouse Purchase Program loans. Linked quarter loans decreased $608.1 million or 3.0% from $20.247 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in Warehouse Purchase Program loans. At March 31, 2021, Prosperity had $1.139 billion of PPP loans.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At March 31, 2021, oil and gas loans totaled $503.9 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $142.6 million) or 2.6% of total loans, of which $289.4 million were production loans and $214.5 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $718.7 million (net of discount) or 3.8% of total loans at March 31, 2020, of which $435.1 million were production loans and $283.6 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of March 31, 2021, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $248.1 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $389.5 million as of March 31, 2020. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At March 31, 2021, loans to hotels totaled $401.2 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $13.1 million) or 2.0% of total loans, and loans to restaurants totaled $208.7 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $125.2 million) or 1.1% of total loans.

Deposits at March 31, 2021 were $28.763 billion, an increase of $4.937 billion or 20.7%, compared with $23.826 billion at March 31, 2020. Linked quarter deposits increased $1.403 billion or 5.1% (20.5% annualized) from $27.360 billion at December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $44.2 million or 0.15% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2021, compared with $67.2 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2020, and $59.6 million or 0.20% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2020.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $307.2 million or 1.56% of total loans at March 31, 2021 compared to $316.1 million or 1.56% of total loans at December 31, 2020 and $327.2 million or 1.71% of total loans at March 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, was 1.89%(1) at March 31, 2021 compared with 1.92%(1) at December 31, 2020 and 1.88%(1) at March 31, 2020.

There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020. 

Net charge-offs were $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with net charge-offs of $801 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and net charge-offs of $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 included $7.1 million related to resolved PCD loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Further, an additional $4.2 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.49 per share to be paid on July 1, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021.

COVID-19 Pandemic

In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") was first reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. On March 13, 2020, the U.S. President announced a national emergency relating to the pandemic, which has since been extended. On April 5, 2021, the Governor of Texas further extended the proclamation certifying that COVID-19 poses an imminent threat of disaster in the state and declaring a state of disaster for all counties in Texas while lifting restrictions on all businesses and activities in the state. On April 11, 2021, the Governor of Oklahoma further extended the executive order that declared an emergency caused by the impending threat of COVID-19 to the people of Oklahoma while lifting restrictions on all businesses and activities in the state. Prosperity Bank (the "Bank") continues to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Prosperity's operations and financial results during 2021 cannot be reasonably or reliably estimated at this time.

The health and safety of the Bank's associates, customers, and communities are of utmost importance; and Prosperity has taken additional measures in an effort to ensure this safety, including restricting nonessential employee travel, expanding remote access availability, distancing work stations, professional cleaning of its facilities, and signs and distancing reminders for customers in the banking centers. Further, Prosperity remains committed to providing uninterrupted and reliable banking service and has business continuity plans and protocols in place to ensure critical operations are able to continue without disruption.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on March 27, 2020 the President of the United States signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") into law. The CARES Act provides assistance for American workers, families and small businesses. The Paycheck Protection Program, established by the CARES Act and implemented by the Small Business Administration ("SBA") with support from the Department of the Treasury, provides small businesses with funds to pay payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities and are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. On June 5, 2020, the President signed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020 ("PPP Flexibility Act"), which modified the covered expense period from eight weeks to 24 weeks, extended the maturity date of the loans out to five years and gave greater flexibility to employers having difficulty hiring workers. PPP loans originated prior to June 5, 2020, have a two-year term and earn interest at 1%. PPP loans originated on and after June 5, 2020, have a minimum five-year term, which can be extended for up to five additional years if the lender and borrower both agree. On December 27, 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 ("CAA") was signed into law, which extended certain provisions of the CARES Act, provided additional funding and contained new relief provisions. The CAA extended the PPP application period to March 31, 2021 and permits eligible companies to obtain a second PPP loan ("second draw") under terms specified in the CAA, with a maximum amount of $2.0 million and limit of one second draw loan.  Second draw PPP borrowers are eligible for loan forgiveness on the same terms as the first draw PPP borrowers. Lenders that were permitted to approve first draw PPP loans are permitted to approve second draw loans. Additionally, the Bank is entitled to a per loan processing fee based on a tiered schedule ranging from 5% to 1% of the loan balance for the first draw PPP loans and the CAA established pre-determined fees for processing and servicing the second draw PPP loans. On March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law, which added an additional $7.25 billion in PPP funding. On March 30, 2021, the PPP Extension Act of 2021 was signed into law, which extended the PPP application filing deadline from March 31, 2021 to May 31, 2021 and extended the authorization of loans to June 30, 2021.  Since the implementation of the PPP in 2020, Prosperity has obtained SBA approvals on approximately 18,500 loans totaling $1.980 billion and, as of March 31, 2021, had an outstanding balance of 9,621 loans totaling $1.139 billion after remittance.

Also, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prosperity has provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals. Under the CARES Act and the CAA, banks may elect to deem that loan modifications do not result in troubled debt restructurings if they are (1) related to COVID-19; (2) executed on a loan that was not more than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019; and (3) executed between March 1, 2020, and the earlier of (A) 60 days after the date of termination of the COVID-19 national emergency declaration by the President of the United States or (B) January 1, 2022. Additionally, other short-term modifications made on a good faith basis in response to COVID-19 to borrowers who were current prior to any relief are not troubled debt restructurings under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Subtopic 310-40 and federal banking agencies' interagency guidance. These modifications include modifications such as principal and interest payment deferrals, temporary interest only payment terms, fee waivers, extensions of repayment terms, or delays in payment that are insignificant. Borrowers considered current are those that are less than 30 days past due on their contractual payments at the time a modification program is implemented. Prosperity's troubled debt restructurings do not include loan modifications related to COVID-19. Beginning in mid-March of 2020, Prosperity began offering deferral and modification of principal and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. As of March 31, 2021, Prosperity had approximately $316.7 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2021 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 1669484.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcast & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating loss ("NOL") tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of March 31, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $35.558 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.  Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

As of March 31, 2021, Prosperity operated 275 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 65 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows.  These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including LegacyTexas Financial Group and LegacyTexas Bank (collectively "LegacyTexas"); continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives.  Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the LegacyTexas transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather.  These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

Bryan/College Station Area

Frisco-West

Kerens

Hempstead

98th Street

Bryan

Garland

Longview

Hitchcock

Avenue Q

Bryan-29th Street

Grapevine

Mount Vernon

Liberty

North University

Bryan-East

Grapevine Main

Palestine

Magnolia

Texas Tech Student Union

Bryan-North

Kiest

Rusk

Magnolia Parkway

Caldwell

Lake Highlands

Seven Points

Mont Belvieu

Midland

College Station

McKinney

Teague

Nederland

Wadley

Crescent Point

McKinney Eldorado

Tyler-Beckham

Needville

Wall Street

Hearne

McKinney Redbud

Tyler-South Broadway

Rosenberg

Huntsville

North Carrolton

Tyler-University

Shadow Creek

Odessa

Madisonville

Oak Cliff

Winnsboro

Spring

Grandview

Navasota

Park Cities


Tomball

Grant

New Waverly

Plano

Houston Area

Waller

Kermit Highway

Rock Prairie

Plano-West

Houston

West Columbia

Parkway

Southwest Parkway

Preston Forest

Aldine

Wharton

Tower Point

Preston Parker

Alief

Winnie

Other West Texas Area

Wellborn Road

Preston Royal

Bellaire

Wirt

Locations


Red Oak

Beltway


Big Spring

Central Texas Area

Richardson

Clear Lake

South Texas Area -

Brownfield

Austin

Richardson-West

Copperfield

Corpus Christi

Brownwood

Allandale

Rosewood Court

Cypress

Calallen

Cisco

Cedar Park

The Colony

Downtown

Carmel

Comanche

Congress

Tollroad

Eastex

Northwest

Early

Lakeway

Trinity Mills

Fairfield

Saratoga

Floydada

Liberty Hill

Turtle Creek

First Colony

Timbergate

Gorman

Northland

West 15th Plano

Fry Road

Water Street

Levelland

Oak Hill

West Allen

Gessner


Littlefield

Research Blvd

Westmoreland

Gladebrook

Victoria

Merkel

Westlake

Wylie

Grand Parkway

Victoria Main

Plainview




Heights

Victoria-Navarro

San Angelo

Other Central Texas Area

Fort Worth

Highway 6 West

Victoria-North

Slaton

Locations

Haltom City

Little York

Victoria Salem

Snyder

Bastrop

Hulen

Medical Center



Canyon Lake

Keller

Memorial Drive

Other South Texas Area

Oklahoma

Dime Box

Museum Place

Northside

 Locations

Central Oklahoma Area

Dripping Springs

Renaissance Square

Pasadena

Alice

Oklahoma City

Elgin

Roanoke

Pecan Grove

Aransas Pass

23rd Street

Flatonia

Stockyards

Pin Oak

Beeville

Expressway

Georgetown


River Oaks

Colony Creek

I-240

Gruene

Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Sugar Land

Cuero

Memorial

Kingsland

Locations

SW Medical Center

Edna

La Grange

Arlington

Tanglewood

Goliad

Other Central Oklahoma Area

Lexington

Azle

The Plaza

Gonzales

 Locations

New Braunfels

Ennis

Uptown

Hallettsville

Edmond

Pleasanton

Flower Mound

Waugh Drive

Kingsville

Norman

Round Rock

Gainesville

Westheimer

Mathis

San Antonio

Glen Rose

West University

Padre Island

Tulsa Area

Schulenburg

Granbury

Woodcreek

Palacios

Tulsa

Seguin

Grand Prairie


Port Lavaca

Garnett

Smithville

Jacksboro

Katy

Portland

Harvard

Thorndale

Mesquite

Cinco Ranch

Rockport

Memorial

Weimar

Muenster

Katy-Spring Green

Sinton

Sheridan


Runaway Bay


Taft

S. Harvard

Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Sanger

The Woodlands

Yoakum

Utica Tower

Dallas

Waxahachie

The Woodlands-College Park

Yorktown

Yale

14th Street Plano

Weatherford

The Woodlands-I-45



Abrams Centre


The Woodlands-Research Forest

West Texas Area

Other Tulsa Area Locations

Addison

East Texas Area


Abilene

Owasso

Allen

Athens

Other Houston Area

Antilley Road

Balch Springs

Blooming Grove

Locations

Barrow Street

Camp Wisdom

Canton

Angleton

Cypress Street

Carrollton

Carthage

Bay City

Judge Ely

Cedar Hill

Corsicana

Beaumont

Mockingbird

Coppell

Crockett

Cleveland



East Plano

Eustace

East Bernard

Lubbock

Euless

Gilmer

El Campo

4th Street

Frisco

Grapeland

Dayton

66th Street

Frisco Gaylord

Gun Barrel City

Galveston

82nd Street

Frisco Warren

Jacksonville

Groves

86th Street






(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $13.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $16.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $24.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $28.5 million, and merger related expenses of $544 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $13.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $16.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)



















Loans held for sale

$

20,991

$

46,777

$

51,694

$

39,516

$

65,035

Loans held for investment

17,345,506


17,357,788


18,013,333


18,428,474


17,348,398

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

2,272,389


2,842,379


2,730,614


2,557,183


1,713,762

Total loans

19,638,886


20,246,944


20,795,641


21,025,173


19,127,195





















Investment securities(A)

10,088,002


8,542,820


7,431,495


7,717,586


8,295,495

Federal funds sold

8,986


553


56,469


568


676

Allowance for credit losses

(307,210)


(316,068)


(323,635)


(324,205)


(327,206)

Cash and due from banks

1,947,235


1,342,996


1,031,193


332,873


381,458

Goodwill

3,231,636


3,231,636


3,231,692


3,231,964


3,223,144

Core deposit intangibles, net

70,304


73,235


76,478


79,748


83,041

Other real estate owned

462


10,593


11,548


6,160


5,452

Fixed assets, net

326,970


323,572


325,994


324,975


327,293

Other assets

553,147


602,994


560,724


571,807


626,951

Total assets

$

35,558,418

$

34,059,275

$

33,197,599

$

32,966,649

$

31,743,499





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,820,445

$

9,151,233

$

8,998,328

$

9,040,257

$

7,461,323

Interest-bearing deposits

18,942,660


18,209,259


17,460,878


17,112,431


16,365,034

Total deposits

28,763,105


27,360,492


26,459,206


26,152,688


23,826,357

Other borrowings







2,570


103,131


1,338,429

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

377,106


389,583


380,274


365,335


344,695

Subordinated notes







125,146


125,365


125,585

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947

Other liabilities

166,414


148,584


165,579


242,061


222,912

Total liabilities

29,336,572


27,928,606


27,162,722


27,018,527


25,887,925

Shareholders' equity(B)

6,221,846


6,130,669


6,034,877


5,948,122


5,855,574

Total liabilities and equity

$

35,558,418

$

34,059,275

$

33,197,599

$

32,966,649

$

31,743,499


(A) 

Includes $970, $974, $(442), $(1,767) and $(3,421) in unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

(B)

Includes $766, $770, $(349), $(1,396) and $(2,703) in after-tax unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Income Statement Data



















Interest income:



















Loans

$

233,075

$

241,625

$

244,255

$

242,772

$

247,243

Securities(C)

38,677


36,721


38,033


43,776


48,282

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

351


301


144


45


713

Total interest income

272,103


278,647


282,432


286,593


296,238





















Interest expense:



















Deposits

17,362


19,757


22,458


25,269


35,018

Other borrowings




33


52


533


2,932

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

159


224


309


337


757

Subordinated notes and trust preferred




999


1,500


1,499


1,500

Total interest expense

17,521


21,013


24,319


27,638


40,207

Net interest income

254,582


257,634


258,113


258,955


256,031

Provision for credit losses







10,000


10,000



Net interest income after provision for credit losses

254,582


257,634


248,113


248,955


256,031





















Noninterest income:



















Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

6,687


8,051


7,156


5,645


9,443

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

8,031


8,193


8,315


7,263


7,474

Service charges on deposit accounts

5,978


6,046


5,920


5,790


6,104

Trust income

2,837


2,192


2,502


2,242


2,662

Mortgage income

3,307


3,989


2,958


1,820


2,010

Brokerage income

711


642


628


584


650

Bank owned life insurance income

1,292


1,252


1,449


1,508


1,545

Net (loss) on sale or write-down of assets

(79)


(675)


(528)


(3,945)


(385)

Other noninterest income

5,244


6,857


6,524


4,768


4,885

Total noninterest income

34,008


36,547


34,924


25,675


34,388





















Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and benefits

80,037


77,809


75,068


79,109


77,282

Net occupancy and equipment

7,833


8,223


8,644


9,190


8,980

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization

8,233


8,442


8,776


11,690


11,421

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

2,670


2,670


2,512


2,601


2,078

Core deposit intangibles amortization

2,931


3,243


3,270


3,293


3,363

Depreciation

4,540


4,261


4,605


4,598


4,768

Communications

2,899


2,931


3,027


3,324


3,195

Other real estate expense

244


279


258


40


46

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate

(887)


(195)


(137)


4


(130)

Merger related expenses










7,474


544

Other noninterest expense

10,576


12,542


11,896


13,045


13,194

Total noninterest expense

119,076


120,205


117,919


134,368


124,741

Income before income taxes

169,514


173,976


165,118


140,262


165,678

Provision for income taxes

36,205


36,885


35,054


9,361


34,830

Net income available to common shareholders

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

130,901

$

130,848


(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $12,844, $11,509, $10,089, $9,224 and $8,005 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)



Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Profitability




















Net income (D) (E)

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

130,901

$

130,848























Basic earnings per share

$

1.44

$

1.48

$

1.40

$

1.41

$

1.39

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.44

$

1.48

$

1.40

$

1.41

$

1.39























Return on average assets (F)

1.54

%

1.63

%

1.58

%

1.61

%

(J)

1.67

%

(J)

Return on average common equity (F)

8.60

%

8.98

%

8.64

%

8.84

%

(J)

8.86

%

(J)

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)

18.43

%

19.57

%

19.19

%

19.98

%

(J)

20.16

%

(J)

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)

3.41

%

3.49

%

3.57

%

3.69

%

3.81

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)

41.25

%

40.77

%

40.17

%

46.56

%

(K)

42.90

%

(K)






















Liquidity and Capital Ratios




















Equity to assets

17.50

%

18.00

%

18.18

%

18.04

%

18.45

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

14.60

%

13.74

%

13.17

%

12.29

%

12.27

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

14.60

%

13.74

%

13.17

%

12.29

%

12.27

%

Total risk-based capital

15.07

%

14.23

%

14.28

%

13.36

%

12.81

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

9.68

%

9.67

%

9.57

%

9.41

%

9.49

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)

9.05

%

9.19

%

9.12

%

8.89

%

8.96

%






















Other Data




















Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share




















Basic

92,854


92,559


92,656


92,658


94,371

Diluted

92,854


92,559


92,656


92,658


94,371

Period end shares outstanding

92,929


92,571


92,562


92,660


92,652

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

0.46

$

0.46

$

0.46

Book value per common share

$

66.95

$

66.23

$

65.20

$

64.19

$

63.20

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$

31.42

$

30.53

$

29.46

$

28.45

$

27.52























Common Stock Market Price




















High

$

83.02

$

70.38

$

60.63

$

72.95

$

75.22

Low

$

66.45

$

50.43

$

48.80

$

43.68

$

42.02

Period end closing price

$

76.16

$

69.36

$

51.83

$

59.38

$

48.25

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)

3,724


3,756


3,716


3,793


3,801

Number of banking centers

275


275


275


275


285


 (D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Loan discount accretion








ASC 310-20

$13,314

$13,514

$16,729

$17,999

$22,463

ASC 310-30

$3,027

$2,545

$5,805

$6,267

$6,019

Securities net amortization

$111

$66

$116

$203

$194

Time deposits amortization

$507

$790

$1,240

$1,793

$2,270


(E)

Using effective tax rate of 21.4%, 21.2%, 21.2%, 6.7% and 21.0% for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.  Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL due to the CARES Act.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis. 

(I) 

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J)

For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(K)

For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Mar 31, 2020



Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(L)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(L)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(L)

Interest-earning assets:




































Loans held for sale

$

33,327

$

238

2.90%

$

42,856

$

348

3.23%

$

66,917

$

623

3.80%

Loans held for investment

17,279,066


213,978

5.02%


17,700,756


220,357

4.95%


17,263,098


236,517

5.51%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

2,369,601


18,859

3.23%


2,603,455


20,920

3.20%


1,120,324


10,094

3.62%

Total Loans

19,681,994


233,075

4.80%


20,347,067


241,625

4.72%


18,450,339


247,243

5.39%

Investment securities

9,148,841


38,677

1.71%

(M)

8,001,679


36,721

1.83%

(M)

8,434,196


48,282

2.30%

(M)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,506,645


351

0.09%


1,094,487


301

0.11%


223,631


713

1.28%

Total interest-earning assets

30,337,480


272,103

3.64%


29,443,233


278,647

3.76%


27,108,166


296,238

4.40%

Allowance for credit losses

(315,590)










(322,138)










(328,005)









Noninterest-earning assets

4,522,470










4,569,811










4,577,251









Total assets

$

34,544,360









$

33,690,906









$

31,357,412















































Interest-bearing liabilities:




































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

6,112,469

$

5,943

0.39%

$

5,545,298

$

5,301

0.38%

$

4,990,386

$

7,096

0.57%

Savings and money market deposits

9,420,064


5,753

0.25%


9,170,179


6,985

0.30%


7,965,440


14,122

0.71%

Certificates and other time deposits

3,031,621


5,666

0.76%


3,047,475


7,471

0.98%


3,404,748


13,800

1.63%

Other borrowings










2,435


33

5.39%


832,961


2,932

1.42%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

376,662


159

0.17%


376,779


224

0.24%


366,615


757

0.83%

Subordinated notes and trust preferred










81,570


999

4.87%


125,694


1,500

4.80%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

18,940,816


17,521

0.38%

(N)

18,223,736


21,013

0.46%

(N)

17,685,834


40,207

0.91%

(N)






































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

9,206,791










9,103,742










7,491,798









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

29,947










29,947










13,009









Other liabilities

169,138










224,907










262,523









Total liabilities

28,346,692










27,582,332










25,453,164









Shareholders' equity

6,197,668










6,108,574










5,904,248









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

34,544,360









$

33,690,906









$

31,357,412















































Net interest income and margin




$

254,582

3.40%





$

257,634

3.48%





$

256,031

3.80%

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:




































Tax equivalent adjustment





635










664










723





Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)




$

255,217

3.41%





$

258,298

3.49%





$

256,754

3.81%



(L)

Annualized and based on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis.

(M)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $12,844, $11,509 and $8,005 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

(N)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.25%, 0.31% and 0.64% for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

  

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

YIELD TREND (O)






































Interest-Earning Assets:


















Loans held for sale

2.90

%

3.23

%

3.30

%

3.32

%

3.80

%

Loans held for investment

5.02

%

4.95

%

4.91

%

5.06

%

5.51

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

3.23

%

3.20

%

3.18

%

3.10

%

3.62

%

Total loans

4.80

%

4.72

%

4.72

%

4.87

%

5.39

%

Investment securities (P)

1.71

%

1.83

%

1.99

%

2.19

%

2.30

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

0.09

%

0.11

%

0.09

%

0.10

%

1.28

%

Total interest-earning assets

3.64

%

3.76

%

3.90

%

4.08

%

4.40

%




















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.39

%

0.38

%

0.38

%

0.38

%

0.57

%

Savings and money market deposits

0.25

%

0.30

%

0.35

%

0.41

%

0.71

%

Certificates and other time deposits

0.76

%

0.98

%

1.23

%

1.48

%

1.63

%

Other borrowings




5.39

%

1.49

%

0.45

%

1.42

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.17

%

0.24

%

0.32

%

0.37

%

0.83

%

Subordinated notes and trust preferred




4.87

%

4.76

%

4.80

%

4.80

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.38

%

0.46

%

0.54

%

0.63

%

0.91

%




















Net Interest Margin

3.40

%

3.48

%

3.56

%

3.68

%

3.80

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.41

%

3.49

%

3.57

%

3.69

%

3.81

%


(O)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis.

(P)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $12,844, $11,509, $10,089, $9,224 and $8,005 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Balance Sheet Averages



















Loans held for sale

$

33,327

$

42,856

$

50,606

$

63,338

$

66,917

Loans held for investment

17,279,066


17,700,756


18,267,559


18,135,226


17,263,098

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

2,369,601


2,603,455


2,279,461


1,843,097


1,120,324

Total Loans

19,681,994


20,347,067


20,597,626


20,041,661


18,450,339





















Investment securities

9,148,841


8,001,679


7,603,762


8,054,008


8,434,196

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,506,645


1,094,487


618,228


172,761


223,631

Total interest-earning assets

30,337,480


29,443,233


28,819,616


28,268,430


27,108,166

Allowance for credit losses

(315,590)


(322,138)


(321,424)


(325,720)


(328,005)

Cash and due from banks

308,787


289,579


267,887


247,426


321,832

Goodwill

3,233,231


3,231,850


3,231,976


3,223,469


3,223,633

Core deposit intangibles, net

71,763


74,919


78,269


81,539


84,865

Other real estate

6,385


14,573


8,061


5,666


5,837

Fixed assets, net

326,004


325,485


325,958


327,811


325,337

Other assets

576,300


633,405


570,495


676,105


615,747

Total assets

$

34,544,360

$

33,690,906

$

32,980,838

$

32,504,726

$

31,357,412





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,206,791

$

9,103,742

$

8,980,814

$

8,583,734

$

7,491,798

Interest-bearing demand deposits

6,112,469


5,545,298


5,221,722


4,949,023


4,990,376

Savings and money market deposits

9,420,064


9,170,179


8,937,751


8,537,352


7,965,440

Certificates and other time deposits

3,031,621


3,047,475


3,103,290


3,224,196


3,404,748

Total deposits

27,770,945


26,866,694


26,243,577


25,294,305


23,852,362

Other borrowings




2,435


13,898


474,867


832,961

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

376,662


376,779


378,888


365,077


366,615

Subordinated notes and trust preferred




81,570


125,256


125,475


125,694

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947


13,009

Other liabilities

169,138


224,907


167,532


289,899


262,523

Shareholders' equity

6,197,668


6,108,574


6,021,740


5,925,156


5,904,248

Total liabilities and equity

$

34,544,360

$

33,690,906

$

32,980,838

$

32,504,726

$

31,357,412

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Period End Balances






































































Loan Portfolio


































Commercial and industrial

$

2,104,116

10.7

%

$

2,210,003

10.9

%

$

2,171,302

10.5

%

$

2,214,742

10.5

%

$

2,500,110

13.1

%

Warehouse purchase program

2,272,389

11.6

%

2,842,379

14.0

%

2,730,614

13.1

%

2,557,183

12.2

%

1,713,762

9.0

%

Construction, land development and other land loans

2,031,355

10.4

%

1,956,960

9.7

%

2,081,762

10.0

%

2,033,037

9.7

%

2,051,021

10.7

%

1-4 family residential

4,310,437

21.9

%

4,253,331

21.0

%

4,189,852

20.1

%

4,184,972

19.9

%

3,993,138

20.9

%

Home equity

554,278

2.8

%

504,207

2.5

%

477,552

2.3

%

437,098

2.1

%

516,003

2.6

%

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

5,858,475

29.8

%

6,078,764

30.0

%

6,179,901

29.7

%

6,550,086

31.2

%

6,576,213

34.4

%

Agriculture (includes farmland)

571,783

2.9

%

581,352

2.9

%

598,972

2.9

%

612,694

2.9

%

635,295

3.3

%

Consumer and other

293,023

1.5

%

344,028

1.7

%

367,231

1.8

%

403,462

1.9

%

423,000

2.2

%

Energy

503,947

2.6

%

512,735

2.5

%

604,698

2.9

%

639,402

3.0

%

718,653

3.8

%

Paycheck Protection Program

1,139,083

5.8

%

963,185

4.8

%

1,393,757

6.7

%

1,392,497

6.6

%




Total loans

$

19,638,886




$

20,246,944




$

20,795,641




$

21,025,173




$

19,127,195







































Deposit Types


































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$

9,820,445

34.1

%

$

9,151,233

33.4

%

$

8,998,328

34.0

%

$

9,040,257

34.6

%

$

7,461,323

31.3

%

Interest-bearing DDA

6,158,641

21.4

%

5,899,051

21.6

%

5,297,802

20.0

%

5,130,495

19.6

%

4,980,090

20.9

%

Money market

6,714,889

23.4

%

6,381,014

23.3

%

6,324,127

23.9

%

6,148,206

23.5

%

5,341,525

22.4

%

Savings

3,083,447

10.7

%

2,863,086

10.5

%

2,772,492

10.5

%

2,722,718

10.4

%

2,716,247

11.4

%

Certificates and other time deposits

2,985,683

10.4

%

3,066,108

11.2

%

3,066,457

11.6

%

3,111,012

11.9

%

3,327,172

14.0

%

Total deposits

$

28,763,105




$

27,360,492




$

26,459,206




$

26,152,688




$

23,826,357







































Loan to Deposit Ratio

68.3

%




74.0

%




78.6

%




80.4

%




80.3

%


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans


Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020




































Single family residential construction

$

590,223

29.1

%

$

579,761

29.6

%

$

654,933

31.5

%

$

710,401

34.9

%

$

655,191

31.9

%

Land development

97,267

4.8

%

103,307

5.3

%

114,937

5.5

%

114,748

5.6

%

110,853

5.4

%

Raw land

243,394

12.0

%

247,628

12.7

%

240,154

11.5

%

274,159

13.5

%

265,943

12.9

%

Residential lots

176,884

8.6

%

158,441

8.1

%

137,615

6.6

%

144,765

7.1

%

136,861

6.7

%

Commercial lots

137,512

6.8

%

114,427

5.8

%

109,569

5.3

%

103,267

5.1

%

106,036

5.2

%

Commercial construction and other

786,192

38.7

%

753,587

38.5

%

825,053

39.6

%

687,618

33.8

%

778,731

37.9

%

Net unaccreted discount

(117)





(191)





(499)





(1,921)





(2,594)



Total construction loans

$

2,031,355




$

1,956,960




$

2,081,762




$

2,033,037




$

2,051,021



Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2021


Houston

Dallas

Austin

OK City

Tulsa

Other (Q)

Total

Collateral Type



























Shopping center/retail

$

379,908

$

300,615

$

52,933

$

20,114

$

31,387

$

292,494

$

1,077,451

Commercial and industrial buildings

163,816


91,356


19,499


20,448


18,256


174,502


487,877

Office buildings

166,801


496,162


35,465


74,682


5,000


77,391


855,501

Medical buildings

36,347


29,333


2,660


24,011


24,004


58,362


174,717

Apartment buildings

330,576


357,804


24,347


14,388


8,835


169,704


905,654

Hotel

69,280


72,206


43,581


28,996





132,810


346,873

Other

80,641


58,865


27,713


8,154


3,865


62,117


241,355

Total

$

1,227,369

$

1,406,341

$

206,198

$

190,793

$

91,347

$

967,380

$

4,089,428

(R)

Acquired Loans



Non-PCD Loans

PCD Loans

Total Acquired Loans


Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Dec 31, 2020

Balance at

Mar 31, 2021

Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Dec 31, 2020

Balance at

Mar 31, 2021

Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Dec 31, 2020

Balance at

Mar 31, 2021

Loan marks:



































Acquired banks (S)

$

229,080

$

5,973

$

5,225

$

142,128

$



$



$

371,208

$

5,973

$

5,225

LegacyTexas merger(T)

116,519


33,614


21,060


177,924


14,216


11,157


294,443


47,830


32,217

Total

345,599


39,587


26,285


320,052


14,216

(V)

11,157


665,651


53,803


37,442





































Acquired portfolio loan balances:



































Acquired banks (S)

5,690,998


266,036


229,040


275,221


3,523


3,306


5,966,219


269,559


232,346

LegacyTexas merger(T)

6,595,161


3,603,169


3,110,630


414,352


192,108


159,885


7,009,513


3,795,277


3,270,515

Total

12,286,159


3,869,205


3,339,670


689,573


195,631


163,191


12,975,732

(U)

4,064,836


3,502,861





































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks

$

11,940,560

$

3,829,618

$

3,313,385

$

369,521

$

181,415

$

152,034

$

12,310,081

$

4,011,033

$

3,465,419


(Q)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(R)

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.858 billion as of March 31, 2021.

(S) 

Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company and Tradition Bank.

(T) 

The merger of LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. ("LegacyTexas") into Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. and LegacyTexas Bank into Prosperity Bank was completed on November 1, 2019.  During the fourth quarter of 2019, LegacyTexas added $7.010 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $294.4 million at acquisition date.

(U)

Actual principal balances acquired.

(V)

ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)  


Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Asset Quality


















Nonaccrual loans

$

43,025

$

47,185

$

57,412

$

62,904

$

58,194

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

313


1,699


462


8,691


3,255

Total nonperforming loans

43,338


48,884


57,874


71,595


61,449

Repossessed assets

362


93


120


187


278

Other real estate

462


10,593


11,548


6,160


5,452

Total nonperforming assets

$

44,162

$

59,570

$

69,542

$

77,942

$

67,179




















Nonperforming assets:


















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

11,290

$

16,176

$

17,273

$

15,238

$

15,987

Construction, land development and other land loans

1,692


1,566


2,633


10,530


1,125

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

11,920


25,830


29,953


29,812


28,996

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

16,896


12,315


16,069


20,748


20,155

Agriculture (includes farmland)

803


2,075


1,931


1,501


896

Consumer and other

1,561


1,608


1,683


113


20

Total

$

44,162

$

59,570

$

69,542

$

77,942

$

67,179

Number of loans/properties

167


208


198


213


198

Allowance for credit losses at end of period

$

307,210

$

316,068

$

323,635

$

324,205

$

327,206




















Net charge-offs (recoveries):


















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

1,584

$

4,085

$

8,344

$

12,206

$

(28)

Construction, land development and other land loans

(5)


(110)


478


(6)


(12)

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

47


1,982


252


51


5

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

6,589


626


676





(81)

Agriculture (includes farmland)

33


(4)


(17)


(3)


(1)

Consumer and other

610


988


837


753


918

Total

$

8,858

$

7,567

$

10,570

$

13,001

$

801




















Asset Quality Ratios


















Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.15

%

0.20

%

0.24

%

0.28

%

0.25

%

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.22

%

0.29

%

0.33

%

0.37

%

0.35

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.18

%

0.15

%

0.21

%

0.26

%

0.02

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.56

%

1.56

%

1.56

%

1.54

%

1.71

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse
     Purchase Program loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans (G)

1.89

%

1.92

%

1.94

%

1.90

%

1.88

%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.



Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per
     share to diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL
     tax benefit:



















Net income

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

130,901

$

130,848

Add: merger related expenses, net of tax(W)










5,904


430

Less: NOL tax benefit (X)










(20,145)



Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (W) (X)

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

116,660

$

131,278





















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

92,854


92,559


92,656


92,658


94,371

Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(W)

$



$



$



$

0.06

$


NOL tax benefit per diluted share (W)

$



$



$



$

(0.22)

$


Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,
     and NOL tax benefit (W) (X)

$

1.44

$

1.48

$

1.40

$

1.25

$

1.39





















Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets
     excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL
     tax benefit:



















Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,
     and NOL tax benefit (W) (X)

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

116,660

$

131,278

Average total assets

$

34,544,360

$

33,690,906

$

32,980,838

$

32,504,726

$

31,357,412

Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,
     and NOL tax benefit (F) (W) (X)

1.54

%

1.63

%

1.58

%

1.44

%

1.67

%





















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on
     average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net
     of tax, and NOL tax benefit:



















Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (W) (X)

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

116,660

$

131,278

Average shareholders' equity

$

6,197,668

$

6,108,574

$

6,021,740

$

5,925,156

$

5,904,248

Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses,
     net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (W) (X)

8.60

%

8.98

%

8.64

%

7.88

%

8.89

%





















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on
     average tangible common equity:



















Net income

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

130,901

$

130,848

Average shareholders' equity

$

6,197,668

$

6,108,574

$

6,021,740

$

5,925,156

$

5,904,248

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,304,994)


(3,306,769)


(3,310,245)


(3,305,008)


(3,308,498)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,892,674

$

2,801,805

$

2,711,495

$

2,620,148

$

2,595,750

Return on average tangible common equity (F)

18.43

%

19.57

%

19.19

%

19.98

%

20.16

%

(W)

 Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.

(X)

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL related to the CARES Act.


Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020





















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on
     average tangible common equity excluding merger related
     expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:



















Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (W) (X)

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

116,660

$

131,278

Average shareholders' equity

$

6,197,668

$

6,108,574

$

6,021,740

$

5,925,156

$

5,904,248

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,304,994)


(3,306,769)


(3,310,245)


(3,305,008)


(3,308,498)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,892,674

$

2,801,805

$

2,711,495

$

2,620,148

$

2,595,750

Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related
     expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (W) (X)

18.43

%

19.57

%

19.19

%

17.81

%

20.23

%










































Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:



















Shareholders' equity

$

6,221,846

$

6,130,669

$

6,034,877

$

5,948,122

$

5,855,574

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,301,940)


(3,304,871)


(3,308,170)


(3,311,712)


(3,306,185)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,919,906

$

2,825,798

$

2,726,707

$

2,636,410

$

2,549,389





















Period end shares outstanding

92,929


92,571


92,562


92,660


92,652

Tangible book value per share

$

31.42

$

30.53

$

29.46

$

28.45

$

27.52





















Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity
     to period end tangible assets ratio:



















Tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,919,906

$

2,825,798

$

2,726,707

$

2,636,410

$

2,549,389

Total assets

$

35,558,418

$

34,059,275

$

33,197,599

$

32,966,649

$

31,743,499

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,301,940)


(3,304,871)


(3,308,170)


(3,311,712)


(3,306,185)

Tangible assets

$

32,256,478

$

30,754,404

$

29,889,429

$

29,654,937

$

28,437,314

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio

9.05

%

9.19

%

9.12

%

8.89

%

8.96

%





















Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to
     total loans to allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse
 Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans:



















Allowance for credit losses

$

307,210

$

316,068

$

323,635

$

324,205

$

327,206

Total loans

$

19,638,886

$

20,246,944

$

20,795,641

$

21,025,173

$

19,127,195

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans

(2,272,389)


(2,842,379)


(2,730,614)


(2,557,183)


(1,713,762)

Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans

(1,139,083)


(963,185)


(1,393,757)


(1,392,497)



Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck
     Protection Program loans

$

16,227,414

$

16,441,380

$

16,671,270

$

17,075,493

$

17,413,433

Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase
     Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans    



1.89

%

1.92

%

1.94

%

1.90

%

1.88

%





















Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net
gains and losses on the sale of assets and taxes:



















Noninterest expense

$

119,076

$

120,205

$

117,919

$

134,368

$

124,741





















Net interest income

$

254,582

$

257,634

$

258,113

$

258,955

$

256,031

Noninterest income

34,008


36,547


34,924


25,675


34,388

Less: net loss on sale or write down of assets

(79)


(675)


(528)


(3,945)


(385)

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write
down of assets and securities

34,087


37,222


35,452


29,620


34,773

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write
     down of assets and taxes

$

288,669

$

294,856

$

293,565

$

288,575

$

290,804

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write
     down of assets and taxes

41.25

%

40.77

%

40.17

%

46.56

%

42.90

%


Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020





















Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net
     gains and losses on the sale of assets, taxes and merger related expenses:



















Noninterest expense

$

119,076

$

120,205

$

117,919

$

134,368

$

124,741

Less: merger related expenses










7,474


544

Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses

$

119,076

$

120,205

$

117,919

$

126,894

$

124,197





















Net interest income

$

254,582

$

257,634

$

258,113

$

258,955

$

256,031

Noninterest income

34,008


36,547


34,924


25,675


34,388

Less: net loss on sale or write down of assets

(79)


(675)


(528)


(3,945)


(385)

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write
down of assets and taxes

34,087


37,222


35,452


29,620


34,773

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write
down of assets and taxes

$

288,669

$

294,856

$

293,565

$

288,575

$

290,804

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write
     down of assets, taxes and merger related expenses

41.25

%

40.77

%

40.17

%

43.97

%

42.71

%

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.prosperitybankusa.com

Also from this source

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Invites You To Join Its First...

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics