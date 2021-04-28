Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings
- First quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.44, an increase of 3.6% compared to the first quarter 2020
- First quarter net income of $133.3 million
- Deposits increased $1.403 billion or 5.1% (20.5% annualized) during the first quarter 2021
- Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, of 1.89%(1)
- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.15% of first quarter average interest-earning assets
- Return (annualized) on first quarter average assets of 1.54%
- Returns (annualized) on first quarter average common equity of 8.60% and average tangible common equity of 18.43%(1)
- First quarter efficiency ratio of 41.25%(1)
- Prosperity Bancshares was ranked Number 2 in Forbes' 2021 America's Best Banks
Apr 28, 2021, 06:30 ET
HOUSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $133.3 million compared with $130.8 million for the same period in 2020. Net income per diluted common share was $1.44 compared with $1.39 for the same period in 2020 and the annualized return on first quarter average assets was 1.54%. Additionally, deposits increased $1.403 billion or 5.1% (20.5% annualized) during the first quarter 2021 and nonperforming assets remain low at 0.15% of first quarter average interest-earning assets.
"With the hard work of our entire team, the combination of Prosperity and LegacyTexas has continued to bear fruit, as reflected in our positive results for the first quarter of 2021," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"Prosperity Bank was ranked as the number 2 Best Bank in America for 2021 and in the Top 10 of Forbes' America's Best Banks since 2010. I want to congratulate and thank all of our customers, associates, directors and shareholders for helping us achieve this great honor," continued Zalman.
"Texas and Oklahoma both have bright futures. According to the Dallas Federal Reserve, Texas now has the fastest growing population in the nation. Further, the Dallas Federal Reserve is projecting over 6% job growth, meaning over 700,000 new jobs, in Texas for 2021 and Texas is expected to outperform most of the other states for the next three years. Companies continue to move to Texas, with HP and Oracle announcing headquarter moves and other companies, such as Tesla, announcing a major expansion into Texas. Oklahoma is also projected to have population growth for 2021 and has seen expansion of many of the large businesses operating in the state, including Boeing, American Airlines, Costco and Amazon. Consumer spending in Oklahoma is above early 2020 levels and retail job additions and new housing permits are higher than the average U.S. rate," added Zalman.
"We are carefully monitoring office building, hospitality and oil and gas loans, but continue to participate in these areas with experienced borrowers that can withstand the volatility of their industries," stated Zalman.
"I want to thank all our associates for helping create the success we have had. We have a strong team and a deep bench at Prosperity, and we will continue to work hard to improve everyone's quality of life and shareholder value," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Net income was $133.3 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with $130.8 million(3) for the same period in 2020, an increase of $2.5 million or 1.9%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.44 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with $1.39 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 3.6%. On a linked quarter basis, net income decreased $3.8 million or 2.8% to $133.3 million(2) compared with $137.1 million(4) for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net income per diluted common share was $1.44 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with $1.48 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of 2.7%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were 1.54%, 8.60% and 18.43%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 41.25%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $254.6 million compared with $256.0 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $1.4 million or 0.6%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on interest-earning assets and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $12.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $254.6 million compared with $257.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $3.1 million or 1.2%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average loan balance, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in average investment securities balance.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.41% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with 3.81% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to an increase in lower yielding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, a $12.1 million decrease in loan discount accretion, higher net premium amortization on securities and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.41% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with 3.49% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This change was primarily due to a higher net premium amortization on securities and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity.
Noninterest income was $34.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with $34.4 million for the same period in 2020. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $2.5 million or 6.9% to $34.0 million compared with $36.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to decreases in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees and other noninterest income.
Noninterest expense was $119.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with $124.7 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $5.7 million or 4.5%, primarily due to decreases in data processing, other noninterest expenses and net occupancy and equipment, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $1.1 million or 0.9% to $119.1 million compared with $120.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in other noninterest expense and a net gain on sale of other real estate, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits.
Balance Sheet Information
At March 31, 2021, Prosperity had $35.558 billion in total assets, an increase of $3.815 billion or 12.0% compared with $31.743 billion at March 31, 2020.
Loans at March 31, 2021 were $19.639 billion, an increase of $511.7 million or 2.7%, compared with $19.127 billion at March 31, 2020, primarily due to an increase in Warehouse Purchase Program loans. Linked quarter loans decreased $608.1 million or 3.0% from $20.247 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in Warehouse Purchase Program loans. At March 31, 2021, Prosperity had $1.139 billion of PPP loans.
As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At March 31, 2021, oil and gas loans totaled $503.9 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $142.6 million) or 2.6% of total loans, of which $289.4 million were production loans and $214.5 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $718.7 million (net of discount) or 3.8% of total loans at March 31, 2020, of which $435.1 million were production loans and $283.6 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of March 31, 2021, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $248.1 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $389.5 million as of March 31, 2020. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.
Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At March 31, 2021, loans to hotels totaled $401.2 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $13.1 million) or 2.0% of total loans, and loans to restaurants totaled $208.7 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $125.2 million) or 1.1% of total loans.
Deposits at March 31, 2021 were $28.763 billion, an increase of $4.937 billion or 20.7%, compared with $23.826 billion at March 31, 2020. Linked quarter deposits increased $1.403 billion or 5.1% (20.5% annualized) from $27.360 billion at December 31, 2020.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $44.2 million or 0.15% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2021, compared with $67.2 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2020, and $59.6 million or 0.20% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2020.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $307.2 million or 1.56% of total loans at March 31, 2021 compared to $316.1 million or 1.56% of total loans at December 31, 2020 and $327.2 million or 1.71% of total loans at March 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, was 1.89%(1) at March 31, 2021 compared with 1.92%(1) at December 31, 2020 and 1.88%(1) at March 31, 2020.
There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.
Net charge-offs were $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with net charge-offs of $801 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and net charge-offs of $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2021 included $7.1 million related to resolved PCD loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Further, an additional $4.2 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.49 per share to be paid on July 1, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") was first reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. On March 13, 2020, the U.S. President announced a national emergency relating to the pandemic, which has since been extended. On April 5, 2021, the Governor of Texas further extended the proclamation certifying that COVID-19 poses an imminent threat of disaster in the state and declaring a state of disaster for all counties in Texas while lifting restrictions on all businesses and activities in the state. On April 11, 2021, the Governor of Oklahoma further extended the executive order that declared an emergency caused by the impending threat of COVID-19 to the people of Oklahoma while lifting restrictions on all businesses and activities in the state. Prosperity Bank (the "Bank") continues to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Prosperity's operations and financial results during 2021 cannot be reasonably or reliably estimated at this time.
The health and safety of the Bank's associates, customers, and communities are of utmost importance; and Prosperity has taken additional measures in an effort to ensure this safety, including restricting nonessential employee travel, expanding remote access availability, distancing work stations, professional cleaning of its facilities, and signs and distancing reminders for customers in the banking centers. Further, Prosperity remains committed to providing uninterrupted and reliable banking service and has business continuity plans and protocols in place to ensure critical operations are able to continue without disruption.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on March 27, 2020 the President of the United States signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") into law. The CARES Act provides assistance for American workers, families and small businesses. The Paycheck Protection Program, established by the CARES Act and implemented by the Small Business Administration ("SBA") with support from the Department of the Treasury, provides small businesses with funds to pay payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities and are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. On June 5, 2020, the President signed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020 ("PPP Flexibility Act"), which modified the covered expense period from eight weeks to 24 weeks, extended the maturity date of the loans out to five years and gave greater flexibility to employers having difficulty hiring workers. PPP loans originated prior to June 5, 2020, have a two-year term and earn interest at 1%. PPP loans originated on and after June 5, 2020, have a minimum five-year term, which can be extended for up to five additional years if the lender and borrower both agree. On December 27, 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 ("CAA") was signed into law, which extended certain provisions of the CARES Act, provided additional funding and contained new relief provisions. The CAA extended the PPP application period to March 31, 2021 and permits eligible companies to obtain a second PPP loan ("second draw") under terms specified in the CAA, with a maximum amount of $2.0 million and limit of one second draw loan. Second draw PPP borrowers are eligible for loan forgiveness on the same terms as the first draw PPP borrowers. Lenders that were permitted to approve first draw PPP loans are permitted to approve second draw loans. Additionally, the Bank is entitled to a per loan processing fee based on a tiered schedule ranging from 5% to 1% of the loan balance for the first draw PPP loans and the CAA established pre-determined fees for processing and servicing the second draw PPP loans. On March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law, which added an additional $7.25 billion in PPP funding. On March 30, 2021, the PPP Extension Act of 2021 was signed into law, which extended the PPP application filing deadline from March 31, 2021 to May 31, 2021 and extended the authorization of loans to June 30, 2021. Since the implementation of the PPP in 2020, Prosperity has obtained SBA approvals on approximately 18,500 loans totaling $1.980 billion and, as of March 31, 2021, had an outstanding balance of 9,621 loans totaling $1.139 billion after remittance.
Also, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prosperity has provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals. Under the CARES Act and the CAA, banks may elect to deem that loan modifications do not result in troubled debt restructurings if they are (1) related to COVID-19; (2) executed on a loan that was not more than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019; and (3) executed between March 1, 2020, and the earlier of (A) 60 days after the date of termination of the COVID-19 national emergency declaration by the President of the United States or (B) January 1, 2022. Additionally, other short-term modifications made on a good faith basis in response to COVID-19 to borrowers who were current prior to any relief are not troubled debt restructurings under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Subtopic 310-40 and federal banking agencies' interagency guidance. These modifications include modifications such as principal and interest payment deferrals, temporary interest only payment terms, fee waivers, extensions of repayment terms, or delays in payment that are insignificant. Borrowers considered current are those that are less than 30 days past due on their contractual payments at the time a modification program is implemented. Prosperity's troubled debt restructurings do not include loan modifications related to COVID-19. Beginning in mid-March of 2020, Prosperity began offering deferral and modification of principal and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. As of March 31, 2021, Prosperity had approximately $316.7 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements.
Conference Call
Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2021 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 1669484.
Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcast & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating loss ("NOL") tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
As of March 31, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $35.558 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.
As of March 31, 2021, Prosperity operated 275 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 65 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.
Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including LegacyTexas Financial Group and LegacyTexas Bank (collectively "LegacyTexas"); continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the LegacyTexas transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.
|
(1)
|
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|
(2)
|
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $13.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $16.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
|
(3)
|
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $24.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $28.5 million, and merger related expenses of $544 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
|
(4)
|
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $13.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $16.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
|
Loans held for sale
|
$
|
20,991
|
$
|
46,777
|
$
|
51,694
|
$
|
39,516
|
$
|
65,035
|
Loans held for investment
|
17,345,506
|
17,357,788
|
18,013,333
|
18,428,474
|
17,348,398
|
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
|
2,272,389
|
2,842,379
|
2,730,614
|
2,557,183
|
1,713,762
|
Total loans
|
19,638,886
|
20,246,944
|
20,795,641
|
21,025,173
|
19,127,195
|
Investment securities(A)
|
10,088,002
|
8,542,820
|
7,431,495
|
7,717,586
|
8,295,495
|
Federal funds sold
|
8,986
|
553
|
56,469
|
568
|
676
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(307,210)
|
(316,068)
|
(323,635)
|
(324,205)
|
(327,206)
|
Cash and due from banks
|
1,947,235
|
1,342,996
|
1,031,193
|
332,873
|
381,458
|
Goodwill
|
3,231,636
|
3,231,636
|
3,231,692
|
3,231,964
|
3,223,144
|
Core deposit intangibles, net
|
70,304
|
73,235
|
76,478
|
79,748
|
83,041
|
Other real estate owned
|
462
|
10,593
|
11,548
|
6,160
|
5,452
|
Fixed assets, net
|
326,970
|
323,572
|
325,994
|
324,975
|
327,293
|
Other assets
|
553,147
|
602,994
|
560,724
|
571,807
|
626,951
|
Total assets
|
$
|
35,558,418
|
$
|
34,059,275
|
$
|
33,197,599
|
$
|
32,966,649
|
$
|
31,743,499
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
9,820,445
|
$
|
9,151,233
|
$
|
8,998,328
|
$
|
9,040,257
|
$
|
7,461,323
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
18,942,660
|
18,209,259
|
17,460,878
|
17,112,431
|
16,365,034
|
Total deposits
|
28,763,105
|
27,360,492
|
26,459,206
|
26,152,688
|
23,826,357
|
Other borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
2,570
|
103,131
|
1,338,429
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
377,106
|
389,583
|
380,274
|
365,335
|
344,695
|
Subordinated notes
|
—
|
—
|
125,146
|
125,365
|
125,585
|
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
|
29,947
|
29,947
|
29,947
|
29,947
|
29,947
|
Other liabilities
|
166,414
|
148,584
|
165,579
|
242,061
|
222,912
|
Total liabilities
|
29,336,572
|
27,928,606
|
27,162,722
|
27,018,527
|
25,887,925
|
Shareholders' equity(B)
|
6,221,846
|
6,130,669
|
6,034,877
|
5,948,122
|
5,855,574
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
35,558,418
|
$
|
34,059,275
|
$
|
33,197,599
|
$
|
32,966,649
|
$
|
31,743,499
|
(A)
|
Includes $970, $974, $(442), $(1,767) and $(3,421) in unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
|
(B)
|
Includes $766, $770, $(349), $(1,396) and $(2,703) in after-tax unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Income Statement Data
|
Interest income:
|
Loans
|
$
|
233,075
|
$
|
241,625
|
$
|
244,255
|
$
|
242,772
|
$
|
247,243
|
Securities(C)
|
38,677
|
36,721
|
38,033
|
43,776
|
48,282
|
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
|
351
|
301
|
144
|
45
|
713
|
Total interest income
|
272,103
|
278,647
|
282,432
|
286,593
|
296,238
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
17,362
|
19,757
|
22,458
|
25,269
|
35,018
|
Other borrowings
|
—
|
33
|
52
|
533
|
2,932
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
159
|
224
|
309
|
337
|
757
|
Subordinated notes and trust preferred
|
—
|
999
|
1,500
|
1,499
|
1,500
|
Total interest expense
|
17,521
|
21,013
|
24,319
|
27,638
|
40,207
|
Net interest income
|
254,582
|
257,634
|
258,113
|
258,955
|
256,031
|
Provision for credit losses
|
—
|
—
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
—
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
254,582
|
257,634
|
248,113
|
248,955
|
256,031
|
Noninterest income:
|
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
|
6,687
|
8,051
|
7,156
|
5,645
|
9,443
|
Credit card, debit card and ATM card income
|
8,031
|
8,193
|
8,315
|
7,263
|
7,474
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
5,978
|
6,046
|
5,920
|
5,790
|
6,104
|
Trust income
|
2,837
|
2,192
|
2,502
|
2,242
|
2,662
|
Mortgage income
|
3,307
|
3,989
|
2,958
|
1,820
|
2,010
|
Brokerage income
|
711
|
642
|
628
|
584
|
650
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
1,292
|
1,252
|
1,449
|
1,508
|
1,545
|
Net (loss) on sale or write-down of assets
|
(79)
|
(675)
|
(528)
|
(3,945)
|
(385)
|
Other noninterest income
|
5,244
|
6,857
|
6,524
|
4,768
|
4,885
|
Total noninterest income
|
34,008
|
36,547
|
34,924
|
25,675
|
34,388
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries and benefits
|
80,037
|
77,809
|
75,068
|
79,109
|
77,282
|
Net occupancy and equipment
|
7,833
|
8,223
|
8,644
|
9,190
|
8,980
|
Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization
|
8,233
|
8,442
|
8,776
|
11,690
|
11,421
|
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
|
2,670
|
2,670
|
2,512
|
2,601
|
2,078
|
Core deposit intangibles amortization
|
2,931
|
3,243
|
3,270
|
3,293
|
3,363
|
Depreciation
|
4,540
|
4,261
|
4,605
|
4,598
|
4,768
|
Communications
|
2,899
|
2,931
|
3,027
|
3,324
|
3,195
|
Other real estate expense
|
244
|
279
|
258
|
40
|
46
|
Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate
|
(887)
|
(195)
|
(137)
|
4
|
(130)
|
Merger related expenses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
7,474
|
544
|
Other noninterest expense
|
10,576
|
12,542
|
11,896
|
13,045
|
13,194
|
Total noninterest expense
|
119,076
|
120,205
|
117,919
|
134,368
|
124,741
|
Income before income taxes
|
169,514
|
173,976
|
165,118
|
140,262
|
165,678
|
Provision for income taxes
|
36,205
|
36,885
|
35,054
|
9,361
|
34,830
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
133,309
|
$
|
137,091
|
$
|
130,064
|
$
|
130,901
|
$
|
130,848
|
(C)
|
Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $12,844, $11,509, $10,089, $9,224 and $8,005 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Profitability
|
Net income (D) (E)
|
$
|
133,309
|
$
|
137,091
|
$
|
130,064
|
$
|
130,901
|
$
|
130,848
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
1.44
|
$
|
1.48
|
$
|
1.40
|
$
|
1.41
|
$
|
1.39
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.44
|
$
|
1.48
|
$
|
1.40
|
$
|
1.41
|
$
|
1.39
|
Return on average assets (F)
|
1.54
|
%
|
1.63
|
%
|
1.58
|
%
|
1.61
|
%
|
(J)
|
1.67
|
%
|
(J)
|
Return on average common equity (F)
|
8.60
|
%
|
8.98
|
%
|
8.64
|
%
|
8.84
|
%
|
(J)
|
8.86
|
%
|
(J)
|
Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)
|
18.43
|
%
|
19.57
|
%
|
19.19
|
%
|
19.98
|
%
|
(J)
|
20.16
|
%
|
(J)
|
Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)
|
3.41
|
%
|
3.49
|
%
|
3.57
|
%
|
3.69
|
%
|
3.81
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (G) (I)
|
41.25
|
%
|
40.77
|
%
|
40.17
|
%
|
46.56
|
%
|
(K)
|
42.90
|
%
|
(K)
|
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
|
Equity to assets
|
17.50
|
%
|
18.00
|
%
|
18.18
|
%
|
18.04
|
%
|
18.45
|
%
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
14.60
|
%
|
13.74
|
%
|
13.17
|
%
|
12.29
|
%
|
12.27
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital
|
14.60
|
%
|
13.74
|
%
|
13.17
|
%
|
12.29
|
%
|
12.27
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital
|
15.07
|
%
|
14.23
|
%
|
14.28
|
%
|
13.36
|
%
|
12.81
|
%
|
Tier 1 leverage capital
|
9.68
|
%
|
9.67
|
%
|
9.57
|
%
|
9.41
|
%
|
9.49
|
%
|
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)
|
9.05
|
%
|
9.19
|
%
|
9.12
|
%
|
8.89
|
%
|
8.96
|
%
|
Other Data
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share
|
Basic
|
92,854
|
92,559
|
92,656
|
92,658
|
94,371
|
Diluted
|
92,854
|
92,559
|
92,656
|
92,658
|
94,371
|
Period end shares outstanding
|
92,929
|
92,571
|
92,562
|
92,660
|
92,652
|
Cash dividends paid per common share
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
0.46
|
$
|
0.46
|
$
|
0.46
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
66.95
|
$
|
66.23
|
$
|
65.20
|
$
|
64.19
|
$
|
63.20
|
Tangible book value per common share (G)
|
$
|
31.42
|
$
|
30.53
|
$
|
29.46
|
$
|
28.45
|
$
|
27.52
|
Common Stock Market Price
|
High
|
$
|
83.02
|
$
|
70.38
|
$
|
60.63
|
$
|
72.95
|
$
|
75.22
|
Low
|
$
|
66.45
|
$
|
50.43
|
$
|
48.80
|
$
|
43.68
|
$
|
42.02
|
Period end closing price
|
$
|
76.16
|
$
|
69.36
|
$
|
51.83
|
$
|
59.38
|
$
|
48.25
|
Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)
|
3,724
|
3,756
|
3,716
|
3,793
|
3,801
|
Number of banking centers
|
275
|
275
|
275
|
275
|
285
|
(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Loan discount accretion
|
ASC 310-20
|
$13,314
|
$13,514
|
$16,729
|
$17,999
|
$22,463
|
ASC 310-30
|
$3,027
|
$2,545
|
$5,805
|
$6,267
|
$6,019
|
Securities net amortization
|
$111
|
$66
|
$116
|
$203
|
$194
|
Time deposits amortization
|
$507
|
$790
|
$1,240
|
$1,793
|
$2,270
|
(E)
|
Using effective tax rate of 21.4%, 21.2%, 21.2%, 6.7% and 21.0% for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL due to the CARES Act.
|
(F)
|
Interim periods annualized.
|
(G)
|
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|
(H)
|
Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis.
|
(I)
|
Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
|
(J)
|
For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|
(K)
|
For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
YIELD ANALYSIS
|
Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
(L)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
(L)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
(L)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans held for sale
|
$
|
33,327
|
$
|
238
|
2.90%
|
$
|
42,856
|
$
|
348
|
3.23%
|
$
|
66,917
|
$
|
623
|
3.80%
|
Loans held for investment
|
17,279,066
|
213,978
|
5.02%
|
17,700,756
|
220,357
|
4.95%
|
17,263,098
|
236,517
|
5.51%
|
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
|
2,369,601
|
18,859
|
3.23%
|
2,603,455
|
20,920
|
3.20%
|
1,120,324
|
10,094
|
3.62%
|
Total Loans
|
19,681,994
|
233,075
|
4.80%
|
20,347,067
|
241,625
|
4.72%
|
18,450,339
|
247,243
|
5.39%
|
Investment securities
|
9,148,841
|
38,677
|
1.71%
|
(M)
|
8,001,679
|
36,721
|
1.83%
|
(M)
|
8,434,196
|
48,282
|
2.30%
|
(M)
|
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
|
1,506,645
|
351
|
0.09%
|
1,094,487
|
301
|
0.11%
|
223,631
|
713
|
1.28%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
30,337,480
|
272,103
|
3.64%
|
29,443,233
|
278,647
|
3.76%
|
27,108,166
|
296,238
|
4.40%
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(315,590)
|
(322,138)
|
(328,005)
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
4,522,470
|
4,569,811
|
4,577,251
|
Total assets
|
$
|
34,544,360
|
$
|
33,690,906
|
$
|
31,357,412
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
6,112,469
|
$
|
5,943
|
0.39%
|
$
|
5,545,298
|
$
|
5,301
|
0.38%
|
$
|
4,990,386
|
$
|
7,096
|
0.57%
|
Savings and money market deposits
|
9,420,064
|
5,753
|
0.25%
|
9,170,179
|
6,985
|
0.30%
|
7,965,440
|
14,122
|
0.71%
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
3,031,621
|
5,666
|
0.76%
|
3,047,475
|
7,471
|
0.98%
|
3,404,748
|
13,800
|
1.63%
|
Other borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,435
|
33
|
5.39%
|
832,961
|
2,932
|
1.42%
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
376,662
|
159
|
0.17%
|
376,779
|
224
|
0.24%
|
366,615
|
757
|
0.83%
|
Subordinated notes and trust preferred
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
81,570
|
999
|
4.87%
|
125,694
|
1,500
|
4.80%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
18,940,816
|
17,521
|
0.38%
|
(N)
|
18,223,736
|
21,013
|
0.46%
|
(N)
|
17,685,834
|
40,207
|
0.91%
|
(N)
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
9,206,791
|
9,103,742
|
7,491,798
|
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
|
29,947
|
29,947
|
13,009
|
Other liabilities
|
169,138
|
224,907
|
262,523
|
Total liabilities
|
28,346,692
|
27,582,332
|
25,453,164
|
Shareholders' equity
|
6,197,668
|
6,108,574
|
5,904,248
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
34,544,360
|
$
|
33,690,906
|
$
|
31,357,412
|
Net interest income and margin
|
$
|
254,582
|
3.40%
|
$
|
257,634
|
3.48%
|
$
|
256,031
|
3.80%
|
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
635
|
664
|
723
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)
|
$
|
255,217
|
3.41%
|
$
|
258,298
|
3.49%
|
$
|
256,754
|
3.81%
|
(L)
|
Annualized and based on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis.
|
(M)
|
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $12,844, $11,509 and $8,005 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
|
(N)
|
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.25%, 0.31% and 0.64% for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
YIELD TREND (O)
|
Interest-Earning Assets:
|
Loans held for sale
|
2.90
|
%
|
3.23
|
%
|
3.30
|
%
|
3.32
|
%
|
3.80
|
%
|
Loans held for investment
|
5.02
|
%
|
4.95
|
%
|
4.91
|
%
|
5.06
|
%
|
5.51
|
%
|
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
|
3.23
|
%
|
3.20
|
%
|
3.18
|
%
|
3.10
|
%
|
3.62
|
%
|
Total loans
|
4.80
|
%
|
4.72
|
%
|
4.72
|
%
|
4.87
|
%
|
5.39
|
%
|
Investment securities (P)
|
1.71
|
%
|
1.83
|
%
|
1.99
|
%
|
2.19
|
%
|
2.30
|
%
|
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.11
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
1.28
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
3.64
|
%
|
3.76
|
%
|
3.90
|
%
|
4.08
|
%
|
4.40
|
%
|
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
0.39
|
%
|
0.38
|
%
|
0.38
|
%
|
0.38
|
%
|
0.57
|
%
|
Savings and money market deposits
|
0.25
|
%
|
0.30
|
%
|
0.35
|
%
|
0.41
|
%
|
0.71
|
%
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
0.76
|
%
|
0.98
|
%
|
1.23
|
%
|
1.48
|
%
|
1.63
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
—
|
5.39
|
%
|
1.49
|
%
|
0.45
|
%
|
1.42
|
%
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
0.17
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.32
|
%
|
0.37
|
%
|
0.83
|
%
|
Subordinated notes and trust preferred
|
—
|
4.87
|
%
|
4.76
|
%
|
4.80
|
%
|
4.80
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
0.38
|
%
|
0.46
|
%
|
0.54
|
%
|
0.63
|
%
|
0.91
|
%
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.40
|
%
|
3.48
|
%
|
3.56
|
%
|
3.68
|
%
|
3.80
|
%
|
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
|
3.41
|
%
|
3.49
|
%
|
3.57
|
%
|
3.69
|
%
|
3.81
|
%
|
(O)
|
Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis.
|
(P)
|
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $12,844, $11,509, $10,089, $9,224 and $8,005 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Balance Sheet Averages
|
Loans held for sale
|
$
|
33,327
|
$
|
42,856
|
$
|
50,606
|
$
|
63,338
|
$
|
66,917
|
Loans held for investment
|
17,279,066
|
17,700,756
|
18,267,559
|
18,135,226
|
17,263,098
|
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
|
2,369,601
|
2,603,455
|
2,279,461
|
1,843,097
|
1,120,324
|
Total Loans
|
19,681,994
|
20,347,067
|
20,597,626
|
20,041,661
|
18,450,339
|
Investment securities
|
9,148,841
|
8,001,679
|
7,603,762
|
8,054,008
|
8,434,196
|
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
|
1,506,645
|
1,094,487
|
618,228
|
172,761
|
223,631
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
30,337,480
|
29,443,233
|
28,819,616
|
28,268,430
|
27,108,166
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(315,590)
|
(322,138)
|
(321,424)
|
(325,720)
|
(328,005)
|
Cash and due from banks
|
308,787
|
289,579
|
267,887
|
247,426
|
321,832
|
Goodwill
|
3,233,231
|
3,231,850
|
3,231,976
|
3,223,469
|
3,223,633
|
Core deposit intangibles, net
|
71,763
|
74,919
|
78,269
|
81,539
|
84,865
|
Other real estate
|
6,385
|
14,573
|
8,061
|
5,666
|
5,837
|
Fixed assets, net
|
326,004
|
325,485
|
325,958
|
327,811
|
325,337
|
Other assets
|
576,300
|
633,405
|
570,495
|
676,105
|
615,747
|
Total assets
|
$
|
34,544,360
|
$
|
33,690,906
|
$
|
32,980,838
|
$
|
32,504,726
|
$
|
31,357,412
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
9,206,791
|
$
|
9,103,742
|
$
|
8,980,814
|
$
|
8,583,734
|
$
|
7,491,798
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
6,112,469
|
5,545,298
|
5,221,722
|
4,949,023
|
4,990,376
|
Savings and money market deposits
|
9,420,064
|
9,170,179
|
8,937,751
|
8,537,352
|
7,965,440
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
3,031,621
|
3,047,475
|
3,103,290
|
3,224,196
|
3,404,748
|
Total deposits
|
27,770,945
|
26,866,694
|
26,243,577
|
25,294,305
|
23,852,362
|
Other borrowings
|
—
|
2,435
|
13,898
|
474,867
|
832,961
|
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
376,662
|
376,779
|
378,888
|
365,077
|
366,615
|
Subordinated notes and trust preferred
|
—
|
81,570
|
125,256
|
125,475
|
125,694
|
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
|
29,947
|
29,947
|
29,947
|
29,947
|
13,009
|
Other liabilities
|
169,138
|
224,907
|
167,532
|
289,899
|
262,523
|
Shareholders' equity
|
6,197,668
|
6,108,574
|
6,021,740
|
5,925,156
|
5,904,248
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
34,544,360
|
$
|
33,690,906
|
$
|
32,980,838
|
$
|
32,504,726
|
$
|
31,357,412
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Period End Balances
|
Loan Portfolio
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$
|
2,104,116
|
10.7
|
%
|
$
|
2,210,003
|
10.9
|
%
|
$
|
2,171,302
|
10.5
|
%
|
$
|
2,214,742
|
10.5
|
%
|
$
|
2,500,110
|
13.1
|
%
|
Warehouse purchase program
|
2,272,389
|
11.6
|
%
|
2,842,379
|
14.0
|
%
|
2,730,614
|
13.1
|
%
|
2,557,183
|
12.2
|
%
|
1,713,762
|
9.0
|
%
|
Construction, land development and other land loans
|
2,031,355
|
10.4
|
%
|
1,956,960
|
9.7
|
%
|
2,081,762
|
10.0
|
%
|
2,033,037
|
9.7
|
%
|
2,051,021
|
10.7
|
%
|
1-4 family residential
|
4,310,437
|
21.9
|
%
|
4,253,331
|
21.0
|
%
|
4,189,852
|
20.1
|
%
|
4,184,972
|
19.9
|
%
|
3,993,138
|
20.9
|
%
|
Home equity
|
554,278
|
2.8
|
%
|
504,207
|
2.5
|
%
|
477,552
|
2.3
|
%
|
437,098
|
2.1
|
%
|
516,003
|
2.6
|
%
|
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
|
5,858,475
|
29.8
|
%
|
6,078,764
|
30.0
|
%
|
6,179,901
|
29.7
|
%
|
6,550,086
|
31.2
|
%
|
6,576,213
|
34.4
|
%
|
Agriculture (includes farmland)
|
571,783
|
2.9
|
%
|
581,352
|
2.9
|
%
|
598,972
|
2.9
|
%
|
612,694
|
2.9
|
%
|
635,295
|
3.3
|
%
|
Consumer and other
|
293,023
|
1.5
|
%
|
344,028
|
1.7
|
%
|
367,231
|
1.8
|
%
|
403,462
|
1.9
|
%
|
423,000
|
2.2
|
%
|
Energy
|
503,947
|
2.6
|
%
|
512,735
|
2.5
|
%
|
604,698
|
2.9
|
%
|
639,402
|
3.0
|
%
|
718,653
|
3.8
|
%
|
Paycheck Protection Program
|
1,139,083
|
5.8
|
%
|
963,185
|
4.8
|
%
|
1,393,757
|
6.7
|
%
|
1,392,497
|
6.6
|
%
|
—
|
—
|
Total loans
|
$
|
19,638,886
|
$
|
20,246,944
|
$
|
20,795,641
|
$
|
21,025,173
|
$
|
19,127,195
|
Deposit Types
|
Noninterest-bearing DDA
|
$
|
9,820,445
|
34.1
|
%
|
$
|
9,151,233
|
33.4
|
%
|
$
|
8,998,328
|
34.0
|
%
|
$
|
9,040,257
|
34.6
|
%
|
$
|
7,461,323
|
31.3
|
%
|
Interest-bearing DDA
|
6,158,641
|
21.4
|
%
|
5,899,051
|
21.6
|
%
|
5,297,802
|
20.0
|
%
|
5,130,495
|
19.6
|
%
|
4,980,090
|
20.9
|
%
|
Money market
|
6,714,889
|
23.4
|
%
|
6,381,014
|
23.3
|
%
|
6,324,127
|
23.9
|
%
|
6,148,206
|
23.5
|
%
|
5,341,525
|
22.4
|
%
|
Savings
|
3,083,447
|
10.7
|
%
|
2,863,086
|
10.5
|
%
|
2,772,492
|
10.5
|
%
|
2,722,718
|
10.4
|
%
|
2,716,247
|
11.4
|
%
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
2,985,683
|
10.4
|
%
|
3,066,108
|
11.2
|
%
|
3,066,457
|
11.6
|
%
|
3,111,012
|
11.9
|
%
|
3,327,172
|
14.0
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
28,763,105
|
$
|
27,360,492
|
$
|
26,459,206
|
$
|
26,152,688
|
$
|
23,826,357
|
Loan to Deposit Ratio
|
68.3
|
%
|
74.0
|
%
|
78.6
|
%
|
80.4
|
%
|
80.3
|
%
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Construction Loans
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Single family residential construction
|
$
|
590,223
|
29.1
|
%
|
$
|
579,761
|
29.6
|
%
|
$
|
654,933
|
31.5
|
%
|
$
|
710,401
|
34.9
|
%
|
$
|
655,191
|
31.9
|
%
|
Land development
|
97,267
|
4.8
|
%
|
103,307
|
5.3
|
%
|
114,937
|
5.5
|
%
|
114,748
|
5.6
|
%
|
110,853
|
5.4
|
%
|
Raw land
|
243,394
|
12.0
|
%
|
247,628
|
12.7
|
%
|
240,154
|
11.5
|
%
|
274,159
|
13.5
|
%
|
265,943
|
12.9
|
%
|
Residential lots
|
176,884
|
8.6
|
%
|
158,441
|
8.1
|
%
|
137,615
|
6.6
|
%
|
144,765
|
7.1
|
%
|
136,861
|
6.7
|
%
|
Commercial lots
|
137,512
|
6.8
|
%
|
114,427
|
5.8
|
%
|
109,569
|
5.3
|
%
|
103,267
|
5.1
|
%
|
106,036
|
5.2
|
%
|
Commercial construction and other
|
786,192
|
38.7
|
%
|
753,587
|
38.5
|
%
|
825,053
|
39.6
|
%
|
687,618
|
33.8
|
%
|
778,731
|
37.9
|
%
|
Net unaccreted discount
|
(117)
|
(191)
|
(499)
|
(1,921)
|
(2,594)
|
Total construction loans
|
$
|
2,031,355
|
$
|
1,956,960
|
$
|
2,081,762
|
$
|
2,033,037
|
$
|
2,051,021
|
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2021
|
Houston
|
Dallas
|
Austin
|
OK City
|
Tulsa
|
Other (Q)
|
Total
|
Collateral Type
|
Shopping center/retail
|
$
|
379,908
|
$
|
300,615
|
$
|
52,933
|
$
|
20,114
|
$
|
31,387
|
$
|
292,494
|
$
|
1,077,451
|
Commercial and industrial buildings
|
163,816
|
91,356
|
19,499
|
20,448
|
18,256
|
174,502
|
487,877
|
Office buildings
|
166,801
|
496,162
|
35,465
|
74,682
|
5,000
|
77,391
|
855,501
|
Medical buildings
|
36,347
|
29,333
|
2,660
|
24,011
|
24,004
|
58,362
|
174,717
|
Apartment buildings
|
330,576
|
357,804
|
24,347
|
14,388
|
8,835
|
169,704
|
905,654
|
Hotel
|
69,280
|
72,206
|
43,581
|
28,996
|
—
|
132,810
|
346,873
|
Other
|
80,641
|
58,865
|
27,713
|
8,154
|
3,865
|
62,117
|
241,355
|
Total
|
$
|
1,227,369
|
$
|
1,406,341
|
$
|
206,198
|
$
|
190,793
|
$
|
91,347
|
$
|
967,380
|
$
|
4,089,428
|
(R)
|
Acquired Loans
|
Non-PCD Loans
|
PCD Loans
|
Total Acquired Loans
|
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
|
Balance at
Dec 31, 2020
|
Balance at
Mar 31, 2021
|
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
|
Balance at
Dec 31, 2020
|
Balance at
Mar 31, 2021
|
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
|
Balance at
Dec 31, 2020
|
Balance at
Mar 31, 2021
|
Loan marks:
|
Acquired banks (S)
|
$
|
229,080
|
$
|
5,973
|
$
|
5,225
|
$
|
142,128
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
371,208
|
$
|
5,973
|
$
|
5,225
|
LegacyTexas merger(T)
|
116,519
|
33,614
|
21,060
|
177,924
|
14,216
|
11,157
|
294,443
|
47,830
|
32,217
|
Total
|
345,599
|
39,587
|
26,285
|
320,052
|
14,216
|
(V)
|
11,157
|
665,651
|
53,803
|
37,442
|
Acquired portfolio loan balances:
|
Acquired banks (S)
|
5,690,998
|
266,036
|
229,040
|
275,221
|
3,523
|
3,306
|
5,966,219
|
269,559
|
232,346
|
LegacyTexas merger(T)
|
6,595,161
|
3,603,169
|
3,110,630
|
414,352
|
192,108
|
159,885
|
7,009,513
|
3,795,277
|
3,270,515
|
Total
|
12,286,159
|
3,869,205
|
3,339,670
|
689,573
|
195,631
|
163,191
|
12,975,732
|
(U)
|
4,064,836
|
3,502,861
|
Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks
|
$
|
11,940,560
|
$
|
3,829,618
|
$
|
3,313,385
|
$
|
369,521
|
$
|
181,415
|
$
|
152,034
|
$
|
12,310,081
|
$
|
4,011,033
|
$
|
3,465,419
|
(Q)
|
Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.
|
(R)
|
Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.858 billion as of March 31, 2021.
|
(S)
|
Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company and Tradition Bank.
|
(T)
|
The merger of LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. ("LegacyTexas") into Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. and LegacyTexas Bank into Prosperity Bank was completed on November 1, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019, LegacyTexas added $7.010 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $294.4 million at acquisition date.
|
(U)
|
Actual principal balances acquired.
|
(V)
|
ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Asset Quality
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
43,025
|
$
|
47,185
|
$
|
57,412
|
$
|
62,904
|
$
|
58,194
|
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
|
313
|
1,699
|
462
|
8,691
|
3,255
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
43,338
|
48,884
|
57,874
|
71,595
|
61,449
|
Repossessed assets
|
362
|
93
|
120
|
187
|
278
|
Other real estate
|
462
|
10,593
|
11,548
|
6,160
|
5,452
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
44,162
|
$
|
59,570
|
$
|
69,542
|
$
|
77,942
|
$
|
67,179
|
Nonperforming assets:
|
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
|
$
|
11,290
|
$
|
16,176
|
$
|
17,273
|
$
|
15,238
|
$
|
15,987
|
Construction, land development and other land loans
|
1,692
|
1,566
|
2,633
|
10,530
|
1,125
|
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
|
11,920
|
25,830
|
29,953
|
29,812
|
28,996
|
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
|
16,896
|
12,315
|
16,069
|
20,748
|
20,155
|
Agriculture (includes farmland)
|
803
|
2,075
|
1,931
|
1,501
|
896
|
Consumer and other
|
1,561
|
1,608
|
1,683
|
113
|
20
|
Total
|
$
|
44,162
|
$
|
59,570
|
$
|
69,542
|
$
|
77,942
|
$
|
67,179
|
Number of loans/properties
|
167
|
208
|
198
|
213
|
198
|
Allowance for credit losses at end of period
|
$
|
307,210
|
$
|
316,068
|
$
|
323,635
|
$
|
324,205
|
$
|
327,206
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
|
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
|
$
|
1,584
|
$
|
4,085
|
$
|
8,344
|
$
|
12,206
|
$
|
(28)
|
Construction, land development and other land loans
|
(5)
|
(110)
|
478
|
(6)
|
(12)
|
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
|
47
|
1,982
|
252
|
51
|
5
|
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
|
6,589
|
626
|
676
|
—
|
(81)
|
Agriculture (includes farmland)
|
33
|
(4)
|
(17)
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
Consumer and other
|
610
|
988
|
837
|
753
|
918
|
Total
|
$
|
8,858
|
$
|
7,567
|
$
|
10,570
|
$
|
13,001
|
$
|
801
|
Asset Quality Ratios
|
Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.20
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.28
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate
|
0.22
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.37
|
%
|
0.35
|
%
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|
0.18
|
%
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.21
|
%
|
0.26
|
%
|
0.02
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
1.56
|
%
|
1.56
|
%
|
1.56
|
%
|
1.54
|
%
|
1.71
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse
|
1.89
|
%
|
1.92
|
%
|
1.94
|
%
|
1.90
|
%
|
1.88
|
%
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
|
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
|
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Reconciliation of diluted earnings per
|
Net income
|
$
|
133,309
|
$
|
137,091
|
$
|
130,064
|
$
|
130,901
|
$
|
130,848
|
Add: merger related expenses, net of tax(W)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,904
|
430
|
Less: NOL tax benefit (X)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(20,145)
|
—
|
Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (W) (X)
|
$
|
133,309
|
$
|
137,091
|
$
|
130,064
|
$
|
116,660
|
$
|
131,278
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
92,854
|
92,559
|
92,656
|
92,658
|
94,371
|
Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(W)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
—
|
NOL tax benefit per diluted share (W)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(0.22)
|
$
|
—
|
Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,
|
$
|
1.44
|
$
|
1.48
|
$
|
1.40
|
$
|
1.25
|
$
|
1.39
|
Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets
|
Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,
|
$
|
133,309
|
$
|
137,091
|
$
|
130,064
|
$
|
116,660
|
$
|
131,278
|
Average total assets
|
$
|
34,544,360
|
$
|
33,690,906
|
$
|
32,980,838
|
$
|
32,504,726
|
$
|
31,357,412
|
Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,
|
1.54
|
%
|
1.63
|
%
|
1.58
|
%
|
1.44
|
%
|
1.67
|
%
|
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on
|
Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (W) (X)
|
$
|
133,309
|
$
|
137,091
|
$
|
130,064
|
$
|
116,660
|
$
|
131,278
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
$
|
6,197,668
|
$
|
6,108,574
|
$
|
6,021,740
|
$
|
5,925,156
|
$
|
5,904,248
|
Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses,
|
8.60
|
%
|
8.98
|
%
|
8.64
|
%
|
7.88
|
%
|
8.89
|
%
|
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on
|
Net income
|
$
|
133,309
|
$
|
137,091
|
$
|
130,064
|
$
|
130,901
|
$
|
130,848
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
$
|
6,197,668
|
$
|
6,108,574
|
$
|
6,021,740
|
$
|
5,925,156
|
$
|
5,904,248
|
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(3,304,994)
|
(3,306,769)
|
(3,310,245)
|
(3,305,008)
|
(3,308,498)
|
Average tangible shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,892,674
|
$
|
2,801,805
|
$
|
2,711,495
|
$
|
2,620,148
|
$
|
2,595,750
|
Return on average tangible common equity (F)
|
18.43
|
%
|
19.57
|
%
|
19.19
|
%
|
19.98
|
%
|
20.16
|
%
|
(W)
|
Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.
|
(X)
|
Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL related to the CARES Act.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on
|
Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (W) (X)
|
$
|
133,309
|
$
|
137,091
|
$
|
130,064
|
$
|
116,660
|
$
|
131,278
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
$
|
6,197,668
|
$
|
6,108,574
|
$
|
6,021,740
|
$
|
5,925,156
|
$
|
5,904,248
|
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(3,304,994)
|
(3,306,769)
|
(3,310,245)
|
(3,305,008)
|
(3,308,498)
|
Average tangible shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,892,674
|
$
|
2,801,805
|
$
|
2,711,495
|
$
|
2,620,148
|
$
|
2,595,750
|
Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related
|
18.43
|
%
|
19.57
|
%
|
19.19
|
%
|
17.81
|
%
|
20.23
|
%
|
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
|
Shareholders' equity
|
$
|
6,221,846
|
$
|
6,130,669
|
$
|
6,034,877
|
$
|
5,948,122
|
$
|
5,855,574
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(3,301,940)
|
(3,304,871)
|
(3,308,170)
|
(3,311,712)
|
(3,306,185)
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,919,906
|
$
|
2,825,798
|
$
|
2,726,707
|
$
|
2,636,410
|
$
|
2,549,389
|
Period end shares outstanding
|
92,929
|
92,571
|
92,562
|
92,660
|
92,652
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$
|
31.42
|
$
|
30.53
|
$
|
29.46
|
$
|
28.45
|
$
|
27.52
|
Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
$
|
2,919,906
|
$
|
2,825,798
|
$
|
2,726,707
|
$
|
2,636,410
|
$
|
2,549,389
|
Total assets
|
$
|
35,558,418
|
$
|
34,059,275
|
$
|
33,197,599
|
$
|
32,966,649
|
$
|
31,743,499
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(3,301,940)
|
(3,304,871)
|
(3,308,170)
|
(3,311,712)
|
(3,306,185)
|
Tangible assets
|
$
|
32,256,478
|
$
|
30,754,404
|
$
|
29,889,429
|
$
|
29,654,937
|
$
|
28,437,314
|
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio
|
9.05
|
%
|
9.19
|
%
|
9.12
|
%
|
8.89
|
%
|
8.96
|
%
|
Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
$
|
307,210
|
$
|
316,068
|
$
|
323,635
|
$
|
324,205
|
$
|
327,206
|
Total loans
|
$
|
19,638,886
|
$
|
20,246,944
|
$
|
20,795,641
|
$
|
21,025,173
|
$
|
19,127,195
|
Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans
|
(2,272,389)
|
(2,842,379)
|
(2,730,614)
|
(2,557,183)
|
(1,713,762)
|
Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans
|
(1,139,083)
|
(963,185)
|
(1,393,757)
|
(1,392,497)
|
—
|
Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck
|
$
|
16,227,414
|
$
|
16,441,380
|
$
|
16,671,270
|
$
|
17,075,493
|
$
|
17,413,433
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase
|
1.89
|
%
|
1.92
|
%
|
1.94
|
%
|
1.90
|
%
|
1.88
|
%
|
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net
|
Noninterest expense
|
$
|
119,076
|
$
|
120,205
|
$
|
117,919
|
$
|
134,368
|
$
|
124,741
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
254,582
|
$
|
257,634
|
$
|
258,113
|
$
|
258,955
|
$
|
256,031
|
Noninterest income
|
34,008
|
36,547
|
34,924
|
25,675
|
34,388
|
Less: net loss on sale or write down of assets
|
(79)
|
(675)
|
(528)
|
(3,945)
|
(385)
|
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write
|
34,087
|
37,222
|
35,452
|
29,620
|
34,773
|
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write
|
$
|
288,669
|
$
|
294,856
|
$
|
293,565
|
$
|
288,575
|
$
|
290,804
|
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write
|
41.25
|
%
|
40.77
|
%
|
40.17
|
%
|
46.56
|
%
|
42.90
|
%
|
Three Months Ended
|
Mar 31, 2021
|
Dec 31, 2020
|
Sep 30, 2020
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net
|
Noninterest expense
|
$
|
119,076
|
$
|
120,205
|
$
|
117,919
|
$
|
134,368
|
$
|
124,741
|
Less: merger related expenses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
7,474
|
544
|
Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses
|
$
|
119,076
|
$
|
120,205
|
$
|
117,919
|
$
|
126,894
|
$
|
124,197
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
254,582
|
$
|
257,634
|
$
|
258,113
|
$
|
258,955
|
$
|
256,031
|
Noninterest income
|
34,008
|
36,547
|
34,924
|
25,675
|
34,388
|
Less: net loss on sale or write down of assets
|
(79)
|
(675)
|
(528)
|
(3,945)
|
(385)
|
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write
|
34,087
|
37,222
|
35,452
|
29,620
|
34,773
|
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write
|
$
|
288,669
|
$
|
294,856
|
$
|
293,565
|
$
|
288,575
|
$
|
290,804
|
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write
|
41.25
|
%
|
40.77
|
%
|
40.17
|
%
|
43.97
|
%
|
42.71
|
%
