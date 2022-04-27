PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

- First quarter net income of $122.3 million and earnings per share (diluted) of $1.33

- Deposits increased $296.5 million or 1.0% (3.9% annualized) during the first quarter 2022

- Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $315.1 million

- Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, of 1.71%(1)

- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.08% of first quarter average interest-earning assets

- Return (annualized) on first quarter average assets of 1.29%

- Returns (annualized) on first quarter average common equity of 7.54% and average tangible common equity of 15.30%(1)

- Prosperity Bancshares was ranked Number 6 in Forbes' 2022 America's Best Banks

HOUSTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $122.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared with $133.3 million for the same period in 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $1.33 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with $1.44 for the same period in 2021, and the annualized return on first quarter average assets was 1.29%. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.08% of first quarter average interest-earning assets.

"Each year, Forbes assesses the 100 largest banks in the United States on growth, credit quality and earnings, as well as other factors, for its America's Best Banks list. Prosperity Bank has been ranked in the Top 10 since the list's inception in 2010. We have twice been ranked number 1, were ranked number 2 in 2021 and are ranked number 6 for 2022. It is a testament to Prosperity's performance, culture, vision and consistency and distinguishes us among most banks" said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"I wish to congratulate and thank all our customers, associates and directors for helping us achieve this great honor," added Zalman.

"On a year-over-year basis, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, loans grew $409.3 million or 2.5% and deposits were up $2.3 billion or 8.0% for the same period. On a linked quarter basis, deposits increased $296.5 million or 3.9% annualized and loans were slightly down as we continue to see significant payoffs despite strong loan production," continued Zalman.

"Companies and individuals continue to move to Texas and Oklahoma primarily because of lower tax rates and a favorable pro-business political environment. The overall economy remains strong despite concerns around higher interest rates, inflation, supply chain issues and the war between Russia and Ukraine," stated Zalman.

"Prosperity has a talented team, deep bench, strong earnings, a solid capital position and a fortress balance sheet. We will continue working to help our customers and associates succeed and to build shareholder value," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Net income was $122.3 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $133.3 million(3) for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan interest income (including a decrease in PPP fees) and loan discount accretion of $11.1 million, partially offset by an increase in securities interest income and a decrease in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.33 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $1.44 for the same period in 2021. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $122.3 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $126.8 million(4) for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan interest income (including a decrease in PPP fees), partially offset by an increase in securities interest income. Net income per diluted common share was $1.33 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $1.38 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were 1.29%, 7.54% and 15.30%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 43.68%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $239.9 million compared with $254.6 million for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance and average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $11.1 million, partially offset by an increase in the average investment securities balance and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $239.9 million compared with $244.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with 3.41% for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to lower average rates on loans, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $11.1 million and an increase in the average balance on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with 2.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The change was primarily due to lower average rates on loans and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by higher average balance and rates on investment securities.

Noninterest income was $35.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $34.0 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $1.1 million or 3.3%. This change was primarily due to an increase in nonsufficient funds fees, an increase in other noninterest income and a net gain on the sale of assets, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income was $35.1 million compared with $35.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Noninterest expense was $119.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $119.1 million for the same period in 2021 and $119.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Information

At March 31, 2022, Prosperity had $38.271 billion in total assets, an increase of $2.713 billion or 7.6% compared with $35.558 billion at March 31, 2021.

Loans at March 31, 2022 were $18.068 billion, a decrease of $1.571 billion or 8.0%, compared with $19.639 billion at March 31, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in PPP, Warehouse Purchase Program and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in 1-4 family residential loans. Linked quarter loans decreased $548.6 million or 2.9% from $18.616 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to Warehouse Purchase Program loans. At March 31, 2022, Prosperity had $86.3 million of PPP loans compared to $1.139 billion of PPP loans at March 31, 2021 and $169.9 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2021. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, loans at March 31, 2022 were $16.637 billion compared to $16.227 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $409.3 million or 2.5%. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, decreased $33.8 million from $16.671 billion at December 31, 2021.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At March 31, 2022, oil and gas loans totaled $445.9 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $17.0 million) or 2.5% of total loans, of which $251.5 million were production loans and $194.4 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $503.9 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $142.6 million) or 2.6% of total loans at March 31, 2021 of which $289.4 million were production loans and $214.5 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of March 31, 2022, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $417.0 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $248.1 million as of March 31, 2021. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At March 31, 2022, loans to hotels totaled $392.0 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $512 thousand) or 2.2% of total loans, a decrease of $9.2 million or 2.3%, compared with $401.2 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $13.1 million) or 2.0% of total loans at March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, loans to restaurants totaled $193.2 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $12.3 million) or 1.1% of total loans, a decrease of $15.5 million or 7.4%, compared with $208.7 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $125.2 million) or 1.1% of total loans at March 31, 2021.

Deposits at March 31, 2022 were $31.068 billion, an increase of $2.305 billion or 8.0%, compared with $28.763 billion at March 31, 2021. Linked quarter deposits increased $296.5 million or 1.0% (3.9% annualized) from $30.772 billion at December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $27.2 million or 0.08% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2022, compared with $44.2 million or 0.15% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2021 and $28.1 million or 0.09% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $315.1 million at March 31, 2022 compared with $337.2 million at March 31, 2021 and $316.3 million at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $285.2 million or 1.58% of total loans at March 31, 2022 compared with $307.2 million or 1.56% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and $286.4 million or 1.54% of total loans at December 31, 2021. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.71%(1) at March 31, 2022 compared with 1.89%(1) at March 31, 2021 and 1.72%(1) at December 31, 2021.

There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

Net charge-offs were $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with net charge-offs of $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and net charge-offs of $807 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, net charge-offs did not include any purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $553 thousand of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.52 per share to be paid on July 1, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Prosperity continues to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19. As of March 31, 2022, pandemic-related restrictions on all business and activities in the states of Texas and Oklahoma remained lifted. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows.

Since the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020, Prosperity has obtained SBA approvals on approximately 18,700 loans totaling $2.036 billion and, as of March 31, 2022, had an outstanding balance of 819 loans totaling $86.3 million.

Also, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prosperity has provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals. Prosperity's troubled debt restructurings do not include loan modifications related to COVID-19. Beginning in mid-March of 2020, Prosperity began offering deferral and modification of principal and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. As of March 31, 2022, Prosperity had approximately $29.0 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of March 31, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $38.271 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

_______________ (1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $13.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $16.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)







































Loans held for sale

$ 2,810



$ 7,274



$ 10,197



$ 9,080



$ 20,991

Loans held for investment



16,720,173





16,833,171





16,949,486





17,147,146





17,345,506

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



1,344,541





1,775,699





1,998,049





2,095,559





2,272,389

Total loans



18,067,524





18,616,144





18,957,732





19,251,785





19,638,886











































Investment securities(A)



14,798,127





12,818,901





12,629,368





11,918,691





10,088,002

Federal funds sold



274





241





237





281





8,986

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(285,163)





(286,380)





(287,187)





(302,884)





(307,210)

Cash and due from banks



1,560,321





2,547,739





1,055,386





1,059,879





1,947,235

Goodwill



3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636

Core deposit intangibles, net



59,064





61,684





64,539





67,417





70,304

Other real estate owned



1,705





622





150





144





462

Fixed assets, net



336,075





319,799





322,799





324,502





326,970

Other assets



501,623





523,584





537,459





548,473





553,147

Total assets

$ 38,271,186



$ 37,833,970



$ 36,512,119



$ 36,099,924



$ 35,558,418











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,776,652



$ 10,750,034



$ 10,326,489



$ 10,099,149



$ 9,820,445

Interest-bearing deposits



20,291,658





20,021,728





19,125,163





19,011,092





18,942,660

Total deposits



31,068,310





30,771,762





29,451,652





29,110,241





28,763,105

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



440,891





448,099





440,969





433,069





377,106

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet

credit exposures



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



227,614





156,926





244,110





216,330





166,414

Total liabilities



31,766,762





31,406,734





30,166,678





29,789,587





29,336,572

Shareholders' equity(B)



6,504,424





6,427,236





6,345,441





6,310,337





6,221,846

Total liabilities and equity

$ 38,271,186



$ 37,833,970



$ 36,512,119



$ 36,099,924



$ 35,558,418







(A) Includes $2,115, $2,290, $2,483, $1,394 and $970 in unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (B) Includes $1,671, $1,809, $1,961, $1,101 and $766 in after-tax unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021

Income Statement Data







































Interest income:







































Loans

$ 193,025



$ 206,209



$ 213,821



$ 216,803



$ 233,075

Securities(C)



55,011





46,857





46,217





43,708





38,677

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



847





563





302





340





351

Total interest income



248,883





253,629





260,340





260,851





272,103











































Interest expense:







































Deposits



8,754





8,685





11,578





15,288





17,362

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



185





184





195





164





159

Total interest expense



8,939





8,869





11,773





15,452





17,521

Net interest income



239,944





244,760





248,567





245,399





254,582

Provision for credit losses



—





—





—





—





—

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



239,944





244,760





248,567





245,399





254,582











































Noninterest income:







































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



8,124





8,401





7,962





6,560





6,687

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



8,179





8,894





8,837





8,918





8,031

Service charges on deposit accounts



6,211





6,237





6,115





6,062





5,978

Trust income



2,703





2,698





2,467





2,276





2,837

Mortgage income



455





685





1,396





2,914





3,307

Brokerage income



892





953





861





795





711

Bank owned life insurance income



1,283





1,317





1,325





1,294





1,292

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



689





1,165





255





(244)





(79)

Other noninterest income



6,586





5,407





5,427





6,981





5,244

Total noninterest income



35,122





35,757





34,645





35,556





34,008











































Noninterest expense:







































Salaries and benefits



79,411





76,496





78,412





75,611





80,037

Net occupancy and equipment



7,848





8,140





8,165





8,046





7,833

Credit and debit card, data processing and software

amortization



8,849





9,050





9,103





8,718





8,233

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



2,850





2,801





2,497





2,670





2,670

Core deposit intangibles amortization



2,620





2,855





2,878





2,887





2,931

Depreciation



4,547





4,518





4,524





4,513





4,540

Communications



2,919





3,134





3,013





2,982





2,899

Other real estate expense



214





24





30





198





244

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate



(621)





2





4





(1,839)





(887)

Other noninterest expense



11,213





12,518





11,189





11,405





10,576

Total noninterest expense



119,850





119,538





119,815





115,191





119,076

Income before income taxes



155,216





160,979





163,397





165,764





169,514

Provision for income taxes



32,890





34,192





34,807





35,153





36,205

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 122,326



$ 126,787



$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $12,857, $16,006, $15,141, $14,436 and $12,844 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021











































Profitability







































Net income (D) (E)

$ 122,326



$ 126,787



$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309











































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.33



$ 1.38



$ 1.39



$ 1.41



$ 1.44

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.33



$ 1.38



$ 1.39



$ 1.41



$ 1.44











































Return on average assets (F)



1.29 %



1.37 %



1.42 %



1.45 %



1.54 % Return on average common equity (F)



7.54 %



7.91 %



8.07 %



8.31 %



8.60 % Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)



15.30 %



16.26 %



16.72 %



17.49 %



18.43 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



2.88 %



2.97 %



3.10 %



3.11 %



3.41 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I)



43.68 %



42.79 %



42.34 %



40.96 %



41.25 %









































Liquidity and Capital Ratios







































Equity to assets



17.00 %



16.99 %



17.38 %



17.48 %



17.50 % Common equity tier 1 capital



15.32 % (J)

15.10 %



14.84 %



15.26 %



14.60 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



15.32 % (J)

15.10 %



14.84 %



15.26 %



14.60 % Total risk-based capital



15.99 % (J)

15.45 %



15.20 %



15.71 %



15.07 % Tier 1 leverage capital



9.44 % (J)

9.62 %



9.55 %



9.50 %



9.68 % Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



9.19 %



9.07 %



9.18 %



9.18 %



9.05 %









































Other Data







































Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per

common share







































Basic



92,161





92,162





92,683





92,935





92,854

Diluted



92,161





92,162





92,683





92,935





92,854

Period end shares outstanding



92,160





92,170





92,160





92,935





92,929

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.52



$ 0.52



$ 0.49



$ 0.49



$ 0.49

Book value per common share

$ 70.58



$ 69.73



$ 68.85



$ 67.90



$ 66.95

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 34.87



$ 34.00



$ 33.09



$ 32.40



$ 31.42











































Common Stock Market Price







































High

$ 80.46



$ 78.67



$ 72.97



$ 78.06



$ 83.02

Low

$ 69.08



$ 68.53



$ 64.40



$ 69.83



$ 66.45

Period end closing price

$ 69.38



$ 72.35



$ 71.13



$ 71.80



$ 76.16

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)



3,595





3,704





3,625





3,724





3,724

Number of banking centers



272





273





273





274





275



(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:

Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021 Loan discount accretion

















ASC 310-20 $4,674

$4,635

$3,761

$9,731

$13,313 ASC 310-30 $521

$731

$1,618

$2,462

$3,027 Securities net amortization $52

$139

$136

$171

$111 Time deposits amortization $100

$127

$201

$327

$507





(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.2%, 21.2%, 21.3%, 21.2% and 21.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) Beginning on January 1, 2022, the cumulative amount of the current expected credit loss ("CECL") transition adjustments will be phased in over a three-year transition period.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Mar 31, 2021







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(K) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(K) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(K) Interest-earning assets:









































































Loans held for sale

$ 4,611



$ 40



3.52%



$ 8,794



$ 71



3.20%



$ 33,327



$ 238



2.90%



Loans held for investment



16,712,690





183,033



4.44%





16,830,163





192,200



4.53%





17,279,066





213,978



5.02%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse

Purchase Program



1,268,715





9,952



3.18%





1,772,971





13,938



3.12%





2,369,601





18,859



3.23%



Total Loans



17,986,016





193,025



4.35%





18,611,928





206,209



4.40%





19,681,994





233,075



4.80%



Investment securities



13,772,974





55,011



1.62%

(L)

12,751,857





46,857



1.46%

(L)

9,148,841





38,677



1.71%

(L) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



2,135,503





847



0.16%





1,393,859





563



0.16%





1,506,645





351



0.09%



Total interest-earning assets



33,894,493





248,883



2.98%





32,757,644





253,629



3.07%





30,337,480





272,103



3.64%



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(285,692)





















(287,191)





















(315,590)



















Noninterest-earning assets



4,458,669





















4,476,582





















4,522,470



















Total assets

$ 38,067,470



















$ 36,947,035



















$ 34,544,360































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,775,114



$ 2,452



0.15%



$ 6,196,283



$ 2,187



0.14%



$ 6,112,469



$ 5,943



0.39%



Savings and money market deposits



10,870,461





4,026



0.15%





10,286,650





3,817



0.15%





9,420,064





5,753



0.25%



Certificates and other time deposits



2,637,529





2,276



0.35%





2,766,123





2,681



0.38%





3,031,621





5,666



0.76%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



452,054





185



0.17%





432,981





184



0.17%





376,662





159



0.17%



Total interest-bearing liabilities



20,735,158





8,939



0.17%

(M)

19,682,037





8,869



0.18%

(M)

18,940,816





17,521



0.38%

(M)











































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:









































































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



10,636,624





















10,587,441





















9,206,791



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance

sheet credit exposures



29,947





















29,947





















29,947



















Other liabilities



176,360





















234,746





















169,138



















Total liabilities



31,578,089





















30,534,171





















28,346,692



















Shareholders' equity



6,489,381





















6,412,864





















6,197,668



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 38,067,470



















$ 36,947,035



















$ 34,544,360































































































Net interest income and margin









$ 239,944



2.87%











$ 244,760



2.96%











$ 254,582



3.40%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:









































































Tax equivalent adjustment











472





















457





















635











Net interest income and margin (tax

equivalent basis)









$ 240,416



2.88%











$ 245,217



2.97%











$ 255,217



3.41%









(K) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis. (L) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $12,857, $16,006 and $12,844 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (M) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.12%, 0.12% and 0.25% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021

YIELD TREND (N)













































































Interest-Earning Assets:





































Loans held for sale

3.52 %



3.20 %



3.08 %



3.19 %



2.90 % Loans held for investment

4.44 %



4.53 %



4.62 %



4.65 %



5.02 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program

3.18 %



3.12 %



3.18 %



3.21 %



3.23 % Total loans

4.35 %



4.40 %



4.48 %



4.50 %



4.80 % Investment securities (O)

1.62 %



1.46 %



1.50 %



1.57 %



1.71 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

0.16 %



0.16 %



0.16 %



0.11 %



0.09 % Total interest-earning assets

2.98 %



3.07 %



3.24 %



3.30 %



3.64 %







































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:





































Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.15 %



0.14 %



0.24 %



0.35 %



0.39 % Savings and money market deposits

0.15 %



0.15 %



0.18 %



0.22 %



0.25 % Certificates and other time deposits

0.35 %



0.38 %



0.47 %



0.58 %



0.76 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.17 %



0.17 %



0.17 %



0.17 %



0.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.17 %



0.18 %



0.24 %



0.32 %



0.38 %







































Net Interest Margin

2.87 %



2.96 %



3.09 %



3.10 %



3.40 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

2.88 %



2.97 %



3.10 %



3.11 %



3.41 %





(N) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (O) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $12,857, $16,006, $15,141, $14,436 and $12,844 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021

Balance Sheet Averages







































Loans held for sale

$ 4,611



$ 8,794



$ 11,714



$ 13,716



$ 33,327

Loans held for investment



16,712,690





16,830,163





17,102,998





17,305,259





17,279,066

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



1,268,715





1,772,971





1,836,252





1,984,305





2,369,601

Total Loans



17,986,016





18,611,928





18,950,964





19,303,280





19,681,994











































Investment securities



13,772,974





12,751,857





12,184,964





11,180,948





9,148,841

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



2,135,503





1,393,859





734,787





1,221,993





1,506,645

Total interest-earning assets



33,894,493





32,757,644





31,870,715





31,706,221





30,337,480

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(285,692)





(287,191)





(301,011)





(306,059)





(315,590)

Cash and due from banks



326,552





329,406





570,765





521,737





308,787

Goodwill



3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637





3,233,231

Core deposit intangibles, net



60,346





63,091





65,955





68,830





71,763

Other real estate



1,893





321





279





3,001





6,385

Fixed assets, net



327,297





321,524





323,584





326,570





326,004

Other assets



510,944





530,603





536,745





544,085





576,300

Total assets

$ 38,067,470



$ 36,947,035



$ 36,298,669



$ 36,096,022



$ 34,544,360











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,636,624



$ 10,587,441



$ 10,286,062



$ 10,062,085



$ 9,206,791

Interest-bearing demand deposits



6,775,114





6,196,283





6,089,678





6,281,068





6,112,469

Savings and money market deposits



10,870,461





10,286,650





9,944,664





9,872,624





9,420,064

Certificates and other time deposits



2,637,529





2,766,123





2,897,123





2,980,186





3,031,621

Total deposits



30,919,728





29,836,497





29,217,527





29,195,963





27,770,945

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



452,054





432,981





448,338





383,975





376,662

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet

credit exposures



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



176,360





234,746





229,502





198,748





169,138

Shareholders' equity



6,489,381





6,412,864





6,373,355





6,287,389





6,197,668

Total liabilities and equity

$ 38,067,470



$ 36,947,035



$ 36,298,669



$ 36,096,022



$ 34,544,360



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021

Period End Balances













































































































































Loan Portfolio





































































Commercial and industrial

$ 2,007,783



11.1 %

$ 2,050,631



11.0 %

$ 1,841,899



9.7 %

$ 2,021,951



10.5 %

$ 2,104,116



10.7 % Warehouse purchase program



1,344,541



7.4 %



1,775,699



9.5 %



1,998,049



10.6 %



2,095,559



10.9 %



2,272,389



11.6 % Construction, land development and

other land loans



2,327,837



12.9 %



2,299,715



12.4 %



2,269,417



12.0 %



2,147,474



11.2 %



2,031,355



10.4 % 1-4 family residential



4,970,620



27.5 %



4,860,419



26.1 %



4,709,468



24.8 %



4,531,589



23.5 %



4,310,437



21.9 % Home equity



870,130



4.8 %



808,289



4.4 %



746,426



3.9 %



637,431



3.3 %



554,278



2.8 % Commercial real estate (includes

multi-family residential)



5,150,555



28.5 %



5,251,368



28.2 %



5,550,841



29.3 %



5,681,184



29.5 %



5,858,475



29.8 % Agriculture (includes farmland)



617,418



3.4 %



620,338



3.3 %



631,497



3.3 %



590,135



3.1 %



571,783



2.9 % Consumer and other



246,433



1.4 %



288,496



1.6 %



274,980



1.5 %



264,652



1.4 %



293,023



1.5 % Energy



445,949



2.5 %



491,305



2.6 %



569,314



3.0 %



501,821



2.6 %



503,947



2.6 % Paycheck Protection Program



86,258



0.5 %



169,884



0.9 %



365,841



1.9 %



779,989



4.0 %



1,139,083



5.8 % Total loans

$ 18,067,524









$ 18,616,144









$ 18,957,732









$ 19,251,785









$ 19,638,886















































































Deposit Types





































































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$ 10,776,652



34.7 %

$ 10,750,034



34.9 %

$ 10,326,489



35.0 %

$ 10,099,149



34.7 %

$ 9,820,445



34.1 % Interest-bearing DDA



6,603,934



21.2 %



6,741,092



21.9 %



6,088,923



20.7 %



6,185,115



21.2 %



6,158,641



21.4 % Money market



7,603,329



24.5 %



7,178,904



23.3 %



6,864,664



23.3 %



6,706,252



23.0 %



6,714,889



23.4 % Savings



3,543,300



11.4 %



3,401,727



11.1 %



3,293,850



11.2 %



3,160,606



10.9 %



3,083,447



10.7 % Certificates and other time deposits



2,541,095



8.2 %



2,700,005



8.8 %



2,877,726



9.8 %



2,959,119



10.2 %



2,985,683



10.4 % Total deposits

$ 31,068,310









$ 30,771,762









$ 29,451,652









$ 29,110,241









$ 28,763,105















































































Loan to Deposit Ratio



58.2 %









60.5 %









64.4 %









66.1 %









68.3 %







Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021









































































Single family residential construction

$ 816,072



35.0 %

$ 728,393



31.7 %

$ 659,248



29.0 %

$ 624,954



29.1 %

$ 590,223



29.1 % Land development



103,853



4.5 %



99,099



4.3 %



92,623



4.1 %



97,709



4.6 %



97,267



4.8 % Raw land



310,987



13.4 %



322,673



14.0 %



315,803



13.9 %



245,484



11.4 %



243,394



12.0 % Residential lots



212,029



9.1 %



206,978



9.0 %



195,201



8.6 %



165,645



7.7 %



176,884



8.6 % Commercial lots



183,760



7.9 %



184,901



8.0 %



169,189



7.5 %



153,714



7.2 %



137,512



6.8 % Commercial construction and other



701,148



30.1 %



757,687



33.0 %



837,436



36.9 %



860,069



40.0 %



786,192



38.7 % Net unaccreted discount



(12)











(16)











(83)











(101)











(117)







Total construction loans

$ 2,327,837









$ 2,299,715









$ 2,269,417









$ 2,147,474









$ 2,031,355

















































































Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2022



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (P)



Total



Collateral Type























































Shopping center/retail $ 326,121



$ 279,776



$ 45,751



$ 16,548



$ 28,018



$ 271,861



$ 968,075



Commercial and industrial buildings

158,618





78,634





17,496





22,983





17,583





162,506





457,820



Office buildings

121,213





376,630





42,520





70,277





4,648





70,284





685,572



Medical buildings

108,561





18,452





2,570





19,882





41,190





69,449





260,104



Apartment buildings

153,768





88,583





10,989





14,937





35,603





173,764





477,644



Hotel

85,057





70,170





44,833





28,538





—





141,223





369,821



Other

77,727





69,152





26,433





7,649





2,755





71,389





255,105



Total $ 1,031,065



$ 981,397



$ 190,592



$ 180,814



$ 129,797



$ 960,476



$ 3,474,141

(Q)

Acquired Loans



Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans





Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Dec 31, 2021



Balance at Mar 31, 2022



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Dec 31, 2021



Balance at Mar 31, 2022



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Dec 31, 2021



Balance at Mar 31, 2022

Loan marks:







































































Acquired banks (R)

$ 345,599



$ 8,143



$ 3,469



$ 320,052



$ 4,838



$ 4,317



$ 665,651



$ 12,981



$ 7,786











































































Acquired portfolio loan balances:







































































Acquired banks (R)



12,286,159





2,094,039





1,868,511





689,573





83,909





72,992





12,975,732

(S)

2,177,948





1,941,503











































































Acquired portfolio loan balances less

loan marks

$ 11,940,560



$ 2,085,896



$ 1,865,042



$ 369,521



$ 79,071



$ 68,675



$ 12,310,081



$ 2,164,967



$ 1,933,717







(P) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (Q) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.151 billion as of March 31, 2022. (R) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank. (S) Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021

Asset Quality





































Nonaccrual loans $ 21,765



$ 26,269



$ 35,035



$ 32,880



$ 43,025

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

3,695





887





1,038





330





313

Total nonperforming loans

25,460





27,156





36,073





33,210





43,338

Repossessed assets

19





310





326





310





362

Other real estate

1,705





622





150





144





462

Total nonperforming assets $ 27,184



$ 28,088



$ 36,549



$ 33,664



$ 44,162









































Nonperforming assets:





































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 4,403



$ 6,150



$ 8,199



$ 8,613



$ 11,290

Construction, land development and other land loans

1,761





1,841





803





1,423





1,692

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

11,899





11,990





11,117





11,681





11,920

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

7,685





7,276





15,691





11,266





16,896

Agriculture (includes farmland)

1,402





816





643





661





803

Consumer and other

34





15





96





20





1,561

Total $ 27,184



$ 28,088



$ 36,549



$ 33,664



$ 44,162

Number of loans/properties

147





157





155





152





167

Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 285,163



$ 286,380



$ 287,187



$ 302,884



$ 307,210









































Net charge-offs (recoveries):





































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 14



$ 177



$ 3,763



$ 3,529



$ 1,584

Construction, land development and other land loans

430





(162)





(4)





(105)





(5)

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

87





(72)





66





(6)





47

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

(366)





(10)





11,180





517





6,589

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(103)





(102)





(63)





(9)





33

Consumer and other

1,155





976





755





400





610

Total $ 1,217



$ 807



$ 15,697



$ 4,326



$ 8,858









































Asset Quality Ratios





































Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.08 %



0.09 %



0.11 %



0.11 %



0.15 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.15 %



0.15 %



0.19 %



0.17 %



0.22 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.03 %



0.02 %



0.33 %



0.09 %



0.18 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.58 %



1.54 %



1.51 %



1.57 %



1.56 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding

Warehouse Purchase Program loans and Paycheck Protection

Program loans (G)

1.71 %



1.72 %



1.73 %



1.85 %



1.89 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.





Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021











































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on

average tangible common equity:







































Net income

$ 122,326



$ 126,787



$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 133,309

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,489,381



$ 6,412,864



$ 6,373,355



$ 6,287,389



$ 6,197,668

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,291,983)





(3,294,728)





(3,297,592)





(3,300,467)





(3,304,994)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,197,398



$ 3,118,136



$ 3,075,763



$ 2,986,922



$ 2,892,674

Return on average tangible common equity (F)



15.30 %



16.26 %



16.72 %



17.49 %



18.43 %









































Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per

share:







































Shareholders' equity

$ 6,504,424



$ 6,427,236



$ 6,345,441



$ 6,310,337



$ 6,221,846

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,290,700)





(3,293,320)





(3,296,175)





(3,299,053)





(3,301,940)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,213,724



$ 3,133,916



$ 3,049,266



$ 3,011,284



$ 2,919,906











































Period end shares outstanding



92,160





92,170





92,160





92,935





92,929

Tangible book value per share

$ 34.87



$ 34.00



$ 33.09



$ 32.40



$ 31.42











































Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity

to period end tangible assets ratio:







































Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,213,724



$ 3,133,916



$ 3,049,266



$ 3,011,284



$ 2,919,906

Total assets

$ 38,271,186



$ 37,833,970



$ 36,512,119



$ 36,099,924



$ 35,558,418

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,290,700)





(3,293,320)





(3,296,175)





(3,299,053)





(3,301,940)

Tangible assets

$ 34,980,486



$ 34,540,650



$ 33,215,944



$ 32,800,871



$ 32,256,478

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio



9.19 %



9.07 %



9.18 %



9.18 %



9.05 %









































Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to

allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding

Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program

loans:







































Allowance for credit losses on loans

$ 285,163



$ 286,380



$ 287,187



$ 302,884



$ 307,210

Total loans

$ 18,067,524



$ 18,616,144



$ 18,957,732



$ 19,251,785



$ 19,638,886

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans



(1,344,541)





(1,775,699)





(1,998,049)





(2,095,559)





(2,272,389)

Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans



(86,258)





(169,884)





(365,841)





(779,989)





(1,139,083)

Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck

Protection Program loans

$ 16,636,725



$ 16,670,561



$ 16,593,842



$ 16,376,237



$ 16,227,414

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse

Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans



1.71 %



1.72 %



1.73 %



1.85 %



1.89 %









































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net

gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities:







































Noninterest expense

$ 119,850



$ 119,538



$ 119,815



$ 115,191



$ 119,076











































Net interest income

$ 239,944



$ 244,760



$ 248,567



$ 245,399



$ 254,582

Noninterest income



35,122





35,757





34,645





35,556





34,008

Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets



689





1,165





255





(244)





(79)

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write

down of assets and securities



34,433





34,592





34,390





35,800





34,087

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write

down of assets and securities

$ 274,377



$ 279,352



$ 282,957



$ 281,199



$ 288,669

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down

of assets and securities



43.68 %



42.79 %



42.34 %



40.96 %



41.25 %

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.