PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

Apr 27, 2022, 06:30 ET

- First quarter net income of $122.3 million and earnings per share (diluted) of $1.33

- Deposits increased $296.5 million or 1.0% (3.9% annualized) during the first quarter 2022

- Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $315.1 million

- Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, of 1.71%(1)

- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.08% of first quarter average interest-earning assets

- Return (annualized) on first quarter average assets of 1.29%

- Returns (annualized) on first quarter average common equity of 7.54% and average tangible common equity of 15.30%(1)

- Prosperity Bancshares was ranked Number 6 in Forbes' 2022 America's Best Banks

HOUSTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of  $122.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared with $133.3 million for the same period in 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $1.33 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared with $1.44 for the same period in 2021, and the annualized return on first quarter average assets was 1.29%. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.08% of first quarter average interest-earning assets.

"Each year, Forbes assesses the 100 largest banks in the United States on growth, credit quality and earnings, as well as other factors, for its America's Best Banks list.  Prosperity Bank has been ranked in the Top 10 since the list's inception in 2010.  We have twice been ranked number 1, were ranked number 2 in 2021 and are ranked number 6 for 2022.  It is a testament to Prosperity's performance, culture, vision and consistency and distinguishes us among most banks" said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"I wish to congratulate and thank all our customers, associates and directors for helping us achieve this great honor," added Zalman.

"On a year-over-year basis, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, loans grew $409.3 million or 2.5% and deposits were up $2.3 billion or 8.0% for the same period. On a linked quarter basis, deposits increased $296.5 million or 3.9% annualized and loans were slightly down as we continue to see significant payoffs despite strong loan production," continued Zalman.

"Companies and individuals continue to move to Texas and Oklahoma primarily because of lower tax rates and a favorable pro-business political environment.  The overall economy remains strong despite concerns around higher interest rates, inflation, supply chain issues and the war between Russia and Ukraine," stated Zalman.

"Prosperity has a talented team, deep bench, strong earnings, a solid capital position and a fortress balance sheet.  We will continue working to help our customers and associates succeed and to build shareholder value," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Net income was $122.3 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $133.3 million(3) for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan interest income (including a decrease in PPP fees) and loan discount accretion of $11.1 million, partially offset by an increase in securities interest income and a decrease in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.33 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $1.44 for the same period in 2021. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $122.3 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $126.8 million(4) for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan interest income (including a decrease in PPP fees), partially offset by an increase in securities interest income. Net income per diluted common share was $1.33 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $1.38 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were 1.29%, 7.54% and 15.30%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 43.68%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $239.9 million compared with $254.6 million for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance and average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $11.1 million, partially offset by an increase in the average investment securities balance and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $239.9 million compared with $244.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with 3.41% for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to lower average rates on loans, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $11.1 million and an increase in the average balance on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with 2.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The change was primarily due to lower average rates on loans and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by higher average balance and rates on investment securities.

Noninterest income was $35.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $34.0 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $1.1 million or 3.3%. This change was primarily due to an increase in nonsufficient funds fees, an increase in other noninterest income and a net gain on the sale of assets, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income was $35.1 million compared with $35.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Noninterest expense was $119.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared with $119.1 million for the same period in 2021 and $119.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Information

At March 31, 2022, Prosperity had $38.271 billion in total assets, an increase of $2.713 billion or 7.6% compared with $35.558 billion at March 31, 2021.

Loans at March 31, 2022 were $18.068 billion, a decrease of $1.571 billion or 8.0%, compared with $19.639 billion at March 31, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in PPP, Warehouse Purchase Program and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in 1-4 family residential loans. Linked quarter loans decreased $548.6 million or 2.9% from $18.616 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to Warehouse Purchase Program loans. At March 31, 2022, Prosperity had $86.3 million of PPP loans compared to $1.139 billion of PPP loans at March 31, 2021 and $169.9 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2021. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, loans at March 31, 2022 were $16.637 billion compared to $16.227 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $409.3 million or 2.5%. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, decreased $33.8 million from $16.671 billion at December 31, 2021.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At March 31, 2022, oil and gas loans totaled $445.9 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $17.0 million) or 2.5% of total loans, of which $251.5 million were production loans and $194.4 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $503.9 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $142.6 million) or 2.6% of total loans at March 31, 2021 of which $289.4 million were production loans and $214.5 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of March 31, 2022, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $417.0 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $248.1 million as of March 31, 2021. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At March 31, 2022, loans to hotels totaled $392.0 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $512 thousand) or 2.2% of total loans, a decrease of $9.2 million or 2.3%, compared with $401.2 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $13.1 million) or 2.0% of total loans at March 31, 2021.  At March 31, 2022, loans to restaurants totaled $193.2 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $12.3 million) or 1.1% of total loans, a decrease of $15.5 million or 7.4%, compared with $208.7 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $125.2 million) or 1.1% of total loans at March 31, 2021.

Deposits at March 31, 2022 were $31.068 billion, an increase of $2.305 billion or 8.0%, compared with $28.763 billion at March 31, 2021. Linked quarter deposits increased $296.5 million or 1.0% (3.9% annualized) from $30.772 billion at December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $27.2 million or 0.08% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2022, compared with $44.2 million or 0.15% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2021 and $28.1 million or 0.09% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $315.1 million at March 31, 2022 compared with $337.2 million at March 31, 2021 and $316.3 million at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $285.2 million or 1.58% of total loans at March 31, 2022 compared with $307.2 million or 1.56% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and $286.4 million or 1.54% of total loans at December 31, 2021. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.71%(1) at March 31, 2022 compared with 1.89%(1) at March 31, 2021 and 1.72%(1) at December 31, 2021.

There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

Net charge-offs were $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared with net charge-offs of $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and net charge-offs of $807 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, net charge-offs did not include any purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $553 thousand of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.52 per share to be paid on July 1, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Prosperity continues to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19. As of March 31, 2022,  pandemic-related restrictions on all business and activities in the states of Texas and Oklahoma remained lifted. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows.

Since the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020, Prosperity has obtained SBA approvals on approximately 18,700 loans totaling $2.036 billion and, as of March 31, 2022, had an outstanding balance of 819 loans totaling $86.3 million.

Also, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prosperity has provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals. Prosperity's troubled debt restructurings do not include loan modifications related to COVID-19. Beginning in mid-March of 2020, Prosperity began offering deferral and modification of principal and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. As of March 31, 2022, Prosperity had approximately $29.0 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2022 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 4266827.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of March 31, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $38.271 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.  Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws

_______________

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $13.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $16.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)



















Loans held for sale

$

2,810

$

7,274

$

10,197

$

9,080

$

20,991

Loans held for investment

16,720,173


16,833,171


16,949,486


17,147,146


17,345,506

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
     Program

1,344,541


1,775,699


1,998,049


2,095,559


2,272,389

Total loans

18,067,524


18,616,144


18,957,732


19,251,785


19,638,886





















Investment securities(A)

14,798,127


12,818,901


12,629,368


11,918,691


10,088,002

Federal funds sold

274


241


237


281


8,986

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(285,163)


(286,380)


(287,187)


(302,884)


(307,210)

Cash and due from banks

1,560,321


2,547,739


1,055,386


1,059,879


1,947,235

Goodwill

3,231,636


3,231,636


3,231,636


3,231,636


3,231,636

Core deposit intangibles, net

59,064


61,684


64,539


67,417


70,304

Other real estate owned

1,705


622


150


144


462

Fixed assets, net

336,075


319,799


322,799


324,502


326,970

Other assets

501,623


523,584


537,459


548,473


553,147

     Total assets

$

38,271,186

$

37,833,970

$

36,512,119

$

36,099,924

$

35,558,418





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

10,776,652

$

10,750,034

$

10,326,489

$

10,099,149

$

9,820,445

Interest-bearing deposits

20,291,658


20,021,728


19,125,163


19,011,092


18,942,660

     Total deposits

31,068,310


30,771,762


29,451,652


29,110,241


28,763,105

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

440,891


448,099


440,969


433,069


377,106

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet
     credit exposures

29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947

Other liabilities

227,614


156,926


244,110


216,330


166,414

     Total liabilities

31,766,762


31,406,734


30,166,678


29,789,587


29,336,572

Shareholders' equity(B)

6,504,424


6,427,236


6,345,441


6,310,337


6,221,846

     Total liabilities and equity

$

38,271,186

$

37,833,970

$

36,512,119

$

36,099,924

$

35,558,418


(A)

Includes $2,115, $2,290, $2,483, $1,394 and $970 in unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

(B)

Includes $1,671, $1,809, $1,961, $1,101 and $766 in after-tax unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Income Statement Data



















Interest income:



















     Loans

$

193,025

$

206,209

$

213,821

$

216,803

$

233,075

     Securities(C)

55,011


46,857


46,217


43,708


38,677

     Federal funds sold and other earning assets

847


563


302


340


351

          Total interest income

248,883


253,629


260,340


260,851


272,103





















Interest expense:



















     Deposits

8,754


8,685


11,578


15,288


17,362

     Securities sold under repurchase agreements

185


184


195


164


159

          Total interest expense

8,939


8,869


11,773


15,452


17,521

Net interest income

239,944


244,760


248,567


245,399


254,582

Provision for credit losses














Net interest income after provision for credit losses

239,944


244,760


248,567


245,399


254,582





















Noninterest income:



















     Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

8,124


8,401


7,962


6,560


6,687

     Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

8,179


8,894


8,837


8,918


8,031

     Service charges on deposit accounts

6,211


6,237


6,115


6,062


5,978

     Trust income

2,703


2,698


2,467


2,276


2,837

     Mortgage income

455


685


1,396


2,914


3,307

     Brokerage income

892


953


861


795


711

     Bank owned life insurance income

1,283


1,317


1,325


1,294


1,292

     Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets

689


1,165


255


(244)


(79)

     Other noninterest income

6,586


5,407


5,427


6,981


5,244

          Total noninterest income

35,122


35,757


34,645


35,556


34,008





















Noninterest expense:



















     Salaries and benefits

79,411


76,496


78,412


75,611


80,037

     Net occupancy and equipment

7,848


8,140


8,165


8,046


7,833

     Credit and debit card, data processing and software
          amortization

8,849


9,050


9,103


8,718


8,233

     Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

2,850


2,801


2,497


2,670


2,670

     Core deposit intangibles amortization

2,620


2,855


2,878


2,887


2,931

     Depreciation

4,547


4,518


4,524


4,513


4,540

     Communications

2,919


3,134


3,013


2,982


2,899

     Other real estate expense

214


24


30


198


244

     Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate

(621)


2


4


(1,839)


(887)

     Other noninterest expense

11,213


12,518


11,189


11,405


10,576

          Total noninterest expense

119,850


119,538


119,815


115,191


119,076

Income before income taxes

155,216


160,979


163,397


165,764


169,514

Provision for income taxes

32,890


34,192


34,807


35,153


36,205

Net income available to common shareholders

$

122,326

$

126,787

$

128,590

$

130,611

$

133,309


(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $12,857, $16,006, $15,141, $14,436 and $12,844 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)



Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021





















Profitability



















Net income (D) (E)

$

122,326

$

126,787

$

128,590

$

130,611

$

133,309





















Basic earnings per share

$

1.33

$

1.38

$

1.39

$

1.41

$

1.44

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.33

$

1.38

$

1.39

$

1.41

$

1.44





















Return on average assets (F)

1.29

%

1.37

%

1.42

%

1.45

%

1.54

%

Return on average common equity (F)

7.54

%

7.91

%

8.07

%

8.31

%

8.60

%

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)

15.30

%

16.26

%

16.72

%

17.49

%

18.43

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)

2.88

%

2.97

%

3.10

%

3.11

%

3.41

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)

43.68

%

42.79

%

42.34

%

40.96

%

41.25

%





















Liquidity and Capital Ratios



















Equity to assets

17.00

%

16.99

%

17.38

%

17.48

%

17.50

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

15.32

%

(J)

15.10

%

14.84

%

15.26

%

14.60

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

15.32

%

(J)

15.10

%

14.84

%

15.26

%

14.60

%

Total risk-based capital

15.99

%

(J)

15.45

%

15.20

%

15.71

%

15.07

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

9.44

%

(J)

9.62

%

9.55

%

9.50

%

9.68

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)

9.19

%

9.07

%

9.18

%

9.18

%

9.05

%





















Other Data



















Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per
     common share



















     Basic

92,161


92,162


92,683


92,935


92,854

     Diluted

92,161


92,162


92,683


92,935


92,854

Period end shares outstanding

92,160


92,170


92,160


92,935


92,929

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.52

$

0.52

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

0.49

Book value per common share

$

70.58

$

69.73

$

68.85

$

67.90

$

66.95

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$

34.87

$

34.00

$

33.09

$

32.40

$

31.42





















Common Stock Market Price



















     High

$

80.46

$

78.67

$

72.97

$

78.06

$

83.02

     Low

$

69.08

$

68.53

$

64.40

$

69.83

$

66.45

     Period end closing price

$

69.38

$

72.35

$

71.13

$

71.80

$

76.16

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)

3,595


3,704


3,625


3,724


3,724

Number of banking centers

272


273


273


274


275

 (D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:

Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Loan discount accretion








     ASC 310-20

$4,674

$4,635

$3,761

$9,731

$13,313

     ASC 310-30

$521

$731

$1,618

$2,462

$3,027

Securities net amortization

$52

$139

$136

$171

$111

Time deposits amortization

$100

$127

$201

$327

$507


(E)

Using effective tax rate of 21.2%, 21.2%, 21.3%, 21.2% and 21.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J)

Beginning on January 1, 2022, the cumulative amount of the current expected credit loss ("CECL") transition adjustments will be phased in over a three-year transition period.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2021



Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(K)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(K)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(K)

Interest-earning assets:




































Loans held for sale

$

4,611

$

40

3.52%

$

8,794

$

71

3.20%

$

33,327

$

238

2.90%

Loans held for investment

16,712,690


183,033

4.44%


16,830,163


192,200

4.53%


17,279,066


213,978

5.02%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse
     Purchase Program

1,268,715


9,952

3.18%


1,772,971


13,938

3.12%


2,369,601


18,859

3.23%

     Total Loans

17,986,016


193,025

4.35%


18,611,928


206,209

4.40%


19,681,994


233,075

4.80%

Investment securities

13,772,974


55,011

1.62%

(L)

12,751,857


46,857

1.46%

(L)

9,148,841


38,677

1.71%

(L)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

2,135,503


847

0.16%


1,393,859


563

0.16%


1,506,645


351

0.09%

          Total interest-earning assets

33,894,493


248,883

2.98%


32,757,644


253,629

3.07%


30,337,480


272,103

3.64%

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(285,692)










(287,191)










(315,590)









Noninterest-earning assets

4,458,669










4,476,582










4,522,470









          Total assets

$

38,067,470









$

36,947,035









$

34,544,360















































Interest-bearing liabilities:




































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

6,775,114

$

2,452

0.15%

$

6,196,283

$

2,187

0.14%

$

6,112,469

$

5,943

0.39%

Savings and money market deposits

10,870,461


4,026

0.15%


10,286,650


3,817

0.15%


9,420,064


5,753

0.25%

Certificates and other time deposits

2,637,529


2,276

0.35%


2,766,123


2,681

0.38%


3,031,621


5,666

0.76%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

452,054


185

0.17%


432,981


184

0.17%


376,662


159

0.17%

          Total interest-bearing liabilities

20,735,158


8,939

0.17%

(M)

19,682,037


8,869

0.18%

(M)

18,940,816


17,521

0.38%

(M)






































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

10,636,624










10,587,441










9,206,791









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance
     sheet credit exposures

29,947










29,947










29,947









Other liabilities

176,360










234,746










169,138









          Total liabilities

31,578,089










30,534,171










28,346,692









Shareholders' equity

6,489,381










6,412,864










6,197,668









          Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

38,067,470









$

36,947,035









$

34,544,360















































Net interest income and margin




$

239,944

2.87%





$

244,760

2.96%





$

254,582

3.40%

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:




































Tax equivalent adjustment





472










457










635





Net interest income and margin (tax
     equivalent basis)




$

240,416

2.88%





$

245,217

2.97%





$

255,217

3.41%



(K)

Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.

(L)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $12,857, $16,006 and $12,844 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

(M)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.12%, 0.12% and 0.25% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

YIELD TREND (N)






































Interest-Earning Assets:


















Loans held for sale

3.52

%

3.20

%

3.08

%

3.19

%

2.90

%

Loans held for investment

4.44

%

4.53

%

4.62

%

4.65

%

5.02

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
     Program

3.18

%

3.12

%

3.18

%

3.21

%

3.23

%

     Total loans

4.35

%

4.40

%

4.48

%

4.50

%

4.80

%

Investment securities (O)

1.62

%

1.46

%

1.50

%

1.57

%

1.71

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

0.16

%

0.16

%

0.16

%

0.11

%

0.09

%

     Total interest-earning assets

2.98

%

3.07

%

3.24

%

3.30

%

3.64

%




















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.15

%

0.14

%

0.24

%

0.35

%

0.39

%

Savings and money market deposits

0.15

%

0.15

%

0.18

%

0.22

%

0.25

%

Certificates and other time deposits

0.35

%

0.38

%

0.47

%

0.58

%

0.76

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.17

%

0.17

%

0.17

%

0.17

%

0.17

%

     Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.17

%

0.18

%

0.24

%

0.32

%

0.38

%




















Net Interest Margin

2.87

%

2.96

%

3.09

%

3.10

%

3.40

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

2.88

%

2.97

%

3.10

%

3.11

%

3.41

%


(N)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.

(O)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $12,857, $16,006, $15,141, $14,436 and $12,844 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Balance Sheet Averages



















Loans held for sale

$

4,611

$

8,794

$

11,714

$

13,716

$

33,327

Loans held for investment

16,712,690


16,830,163


17,102,998


17,305,259


17,279,066

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
     Program

1,268,715


1,772,971


1,836,252


1,984,305


2,369,601

Total Loans

17,986,016


18,611,928


18,950,964


19,303,280


19,681,994





















Investment securities

13,772,974


12,751,857


12,184,964


11,180,948


9,148,841

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

2,135,503


1,393,859


734,787


1,221,993


1,506,645

     Total interest-earning assets

33,894,493


32,757,644


31,870,715


31,706,221


30,337,480

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(285,692)


(287,191)


(301,011)


(306,059)


(315,590)

Cash and due from banks

326,552


329,406


570,765


521,737


308,787

Goodwill

3,231,637


3,231,637


3,231,637


3,231,637


3,233,231

Core deposit intangibles, net

60,346


63,091


65,955


68,830


71,763

Other real estate

1,893


321


279


3,001


6,385

Fixed assets, net

327,297


321,524


323,584


326,570


326,004

Other assets

510,944


530,603


536,745


544,085


576,300

     Total assets

$

38,067,470

$

36,947,035

$

36,298,669

$

36,096,022

$

34,544,360





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

10,636,624

$

10,587,441

$

10,286,062

$

10,062,085

$

9,206,791

Interest-bearing demand deposits

6,775,114


6,196,283


6,089,678


6,281,068


6,112,469

Savings and money market deposits

10,870,461


10,286,650


9,944,664


9,872,624


9,420,064

Certificates and other time deposits

2,637,529


2,766,123


2,897,123


2,980,186


3,031,621

     Total deposits

30,919,728


29,836,497


29,217,527


29,195,963


27,770,945

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

452,054


432,981


448,338


383,975


376,662

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet
     credit exposures

29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947

Other liabilities

176,360


234,746


229,502


198,748


169,138

Shareholders' equity

6,489,381


6,412,864


6,373,355


6,287,389


6,197,668

     Total liabilities and equity

$

38,067,470

$

36,947,035

$

36,298,669

$

36,096,022

$

34,544,360

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Period End Balances






































































Loan Portfolio


































Commercial and industrial

$

2,007,783

11.1

%

$

2,050,631

11.0

%

$

1,841,899

9.7

%

$

2,021,951

10.5

%

$

2,104,116

10.7

%

Warehouse purchase program

1,344,541

7.4

%

1,775,699

9.5

%

1,998,049

10.6

%

2,095,559

10.9

%

2,272,389

11.6

%

Construction, land development and
     other land loans

2,327,837

12.9

%

2,299,715

12.4

%

2,269,417

12.0

%

2,147,474

11.2

%

2,031,355

10.4

%

1-4 family residential

4,970,620

27.5

%

4,860,419

26.1

%

4,709,468

24.8

%

4,531,589

23.5

%

4,310,437

21.9

%

Home equity

870,130

4.8

%

808,289

4.4

%

746,426

3.9

%

637,431

3.3

%

554,278

2.8

%

Commercial real estate (includes
     multi-family residential)

5,150,555

28.5

%

5,251,368

28.2

%

5,550,841

29.3

%

5,681,184

29.5

%

5,858,475

29.8

%

Agriculture (includes farmland)

617,418

3.4

%

620,338

3.3

%

631,497

3.3

%

590,135

3.1

%

571,783

2.9

%

Consumer and other

246,433

1.4

%

288,496

1.6

%

274,980

1.5

%

264,652

1.4

%

293,023

1.5

%

Energy

445,949

2.5

%

491,305

2.6

%

569,314

3.0

%

501,821

2.6

%

503,947

2.6

%

Paycheck Protection Program

86,258

0.5

%

169,884

0.9

%

365,841

1.9

%

779,989

4.0

%

1,139,083

5.8

%

     Total loans

$

18,067,524




$

18,616,144




$

18,957,732




$

19,251,785




$

19,638,886







































Deposit Types


































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$

10,776,652

34.7

%

$

10,750,034

34.9

%

$

10,326,489

35.0

%

$

10,099,149

34.7

%

$

9,820,445

34.1

%

Interest-bearing DDA

6,603,934

21.2

%

6,741,092

21.9

%

6,088,923

20.7

%

6,185,115

21.2

%

6,158,641

21.4

%

Money market

7,603,329

24.5

%

7,178,904

23.3

%

6,864,664

23.3

%

6,706,252

23.0

%

6,714,889

23.4

%

Savings

3,543,300

11.4

%

3,401,727

11.1

%

3,293,850

11.2

%

3,160,606

10.9

%

3,083,447

10.7

%

Certificates and other time deposits

2,541,095

8.2

%

2,700,005

8.8

%

2,877,726

9.8

%

2,959,119

10.2

%

2,985,683

10.4

%

     Total deposits

$

31,068,310




$

30,771,762




$

29,451,652




$

29,110,241




$

28,763,105







































Loan to Deposit Ratio

58.2

%




60.5

%




64.4

%




66.1

%




68.3

%


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans


Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021




































Single family residential construction

$

816,072

35.0

%

$

728,393

31.7

%

$

659,248

29.0

%

$

624,954

29.1

%

$

590,223

29.1

%

Land development

103,853

4.5

%

99,099

4.3

%

92,623

4.1

%

97,709

4.6

%

97,267

4.8

%

Raw land

310,987

13.4

%

322,673

14.0

%

315,803

13.9

%

245,484

11.4

%

243,394

12.0

%

Residential lots

212,029

9.1

%

206,978

9.0

%

195,201

8.6

%

165,645

7.7

%

176,884

8.6

%

Commercial lots

183,760

7.9

%

184,901

8.0

%

169,189

7.5

%

153,714

7.2

%

137,512

6.8

%

Commercial construction and other

701,148

30.1

%

757,687

33.0

%

837,436

36.9

%

860,069

40.0

%

786,192

38.7

%

Net unaccreted discount

(12)





(16)





(83)





(101)





(117)



     Total construction loans

$

2,327,837




$

2,299,715




$

2,269,417




$

2,147,474




$

2,031,355







































Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2022

Houston

Dallas

Austin

OK City

Tulsa

Other (P)

Total

Collateral Type



























Shopping center/retail

$

326,121

$

279,776

$

45,751

$

16,548

$

28,018

$

271,861

$

968,075

Commercial and industrial buildings

158,618


78,634


17,496


22,983


17,583


162,506


457,820

Office buildings

121,213


376,630


42,520


70,277


4,648


70,284


685,572

Medical buildings

108,561


18,452


2,570


19,882


41,190


69,449


260,104

Apartment buildings

153,768


88,583


10,989


14,937


35,603


173,764


477,644

Hotel

85,057


70,170


44,833


28,538





141,223


369,821

Other

77,727


69,152


26,433


7,649


2,755


71,389


255,105

     Total

$

1,031,065

$

981,397

$

190,592

$

180,814

$

129,797

$

960,476

$

3,474,141

(Q)

Acquired Loans


Non-PCD Loans

PCD Loans

Total Acquired Loans


Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Dec 31, 2021

Balance at

Mar 31, 2022

Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Dec 31, 2021

Balance at

Mar 31, 2022

Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Dec 31, 2021

Balance at

Mar 31, 2022

Loan marks:



































Acquired banks (R)

$

345,599

$

8,143

$

3,469

$

320,052

$

4,838

$

4,317

$

665,651

$

12,981

$

7,786





































Acquired portfolio loan balances:



































Acquired banks (R)

12,286,159


2,094,039


1,868,511


689,573


83,909


72,992


12,975,732

(S)

2,177,948


1,941,503





































Acquired portfolio loan balances less
     loan marks

$

11,940,560

$

2,085,896

$

1,865,042

$

369,521

$

79,071

$

68,675

$

12,310,081

$

2,164,967

$

1,933,717


(P)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(Q)

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.151 billion as of March 31, 2022.

(R)

Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.

(S)

Actual principal balances acquired.

  

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Asset Quality


















Nonaccrual loans

$

21,765

$

26,269

$

35,035

$

32,880

$

43,025

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

3,695


887


1,038


330


313

     Total nonperforming loans

25,460


27,156


36,073


33,210


43,338

Repossessed assets

19


310


326


310


362

Other real estate

1,705


622


150


144


462

     Total nonperforming assets

$

27,184

$

28,088

$

36,549

$

33,664

$

44,162




















Nonperforming assets:


















     Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

4,403

$

6,150

$

8,199

$

8,613

$

11,290

     Construction, land development and other land loans

1,761


1,841


803


1,423


1,692

     1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

11,899


11,990


11,117


11,681


11,920

     Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

7,685


7,276


15,691


11,266


16,896

     Agriculture (includes farmland)

1,402


816


643


661


803

     Consumer and other

34


15


96


20


1,561

          Total

$

27,184

$

28,088

$

36,549

$

33,664

$

44,162

Number of loans/properties

147


157


155


152


167

Allowance for credit losses on loans

$

285,163

$

286,380

$

287,187

$

302,884

$

307,210




















Net charge-offs (recoveries):


















     Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

14

$

177

$

3,763

$

3,529

$

1,584

     Construction, land development and other land loans

430


(162)


(4)


(105)


(5)

     1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

87


(72)


66


(6)


47

     Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

(366)


(10)


11,180


517


6,589

     Agriculture (includes farmland)

(103)


(102)


(63)


(9)


33

     Consumer and other

1,155


976


755


400


610

          Total

$

1,217

$

807

$

15,697

$

4,326

$

8,858




















Asset Quality Ratios


















Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.08

%

0.09

%

0.11

%

0.11

%

0.15

%

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.15

%

0.15

%

0.19

%

0.17

%

0.22

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.03

%

0.02

%

0.33

%

0.09

%

0.18

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.58

%

1.54

%

1.51

%

1.57

%

1.56

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding
     Warehouse Purchase Program loans and Paycheck Protection
     Program loans (G)

1.71

%

1.72

%

1.73

%

1.85

%

1.89

%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.



Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021





















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on
     average tangible common equity:



















Net income

$

122,326

$

126,787

$

128,590

$

130,611

$

133,309

Average shareholders' equity

$

6,489,381

$

6,412,864

$

6,373,355

$

6,287,389

$

6,197,668

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,291,983)


(3,294,728)


(3,297,592)


(3,300,467)


(3,304,994)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

3,197,398

$

3,118,136

$

3,075,763

$

2,986,922

$

2,892,674

Return on average tangible common equity (F)

15.30

%

16.26

%

16.72

%

17.49

%

18.43

%





















Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per
     share:



















Shareholders' equity

$

6,504,424

$

6,427,236

$

6,345,441

$

6,310,337

$

6,221,846

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,290,700)


(3,293,320)


(3,296,175)


(3,299,053)


(3,301,940)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$

3,213,724

$

3,133,916

$

3,049,266

$

3,011,284

$

2,919,906





















Period end shares outstanding

92,160


92,170


92,160


92,935


92,929

Tangible book value per share

$

34.87

$

34.00

$

33.09

$

32.40

$

31.42





















Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity
     to period end tangible assets ratio:



















Tangible shareholders' equity

$

3,213,724

$

3,133,916

$

3,049,266

$

3,011,284

$

2,919,906

Total assets

$

38,271,186

$

37,833,970

$

36,512,119

$

36,099,924

$

35,558,418

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,290,700)


(3,293,320)


(3,296,175)


(3,299,053)


(3,301,940)

Tangible assets

$

34,980,486

$

34,540,650

$

33,215,944

$

32,800,871

$

32,256,478

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio

9.19

%

9.07

%

9.18

%

9.18

%

9.05

%





















Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to
     allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding
     Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program
     loans:



















Allowance for credit losses on loans

$

285,163

$

286,380

$

287,187

$

302,884

$

307,210

Total loans

$

18,067,524

$

18,616,144

$

18,957,732

$

19,251,785

$

19,638,886

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans

(1,344,541)


(1,775,699)


(1,998,049)


(2,095,559)


(2,272,389)

Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans

(86,258)


(169,884)


(365,841)


(779,989)


(1,139,083)

     Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck
          Protection Program loans

$

16,636,725

$

16,670,561

$

16,593,842

$

16,376,237

$

16,227,414

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse
     Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program loans

1.71

%

1.72

%

1.73

%

1.85

%

1.89

%





















Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net
     gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities:



















Noninterest expense

$

119,850

$

119,538

$

119,815

$

115,191

$

119,076





















Net interest income

$

239,944

$

244,760

$

248,567

$

245,399

$

254,582

Noninterest income

35,122


35,757


34,645


35,556


34,008

     Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets

689


1,165


255


(244)


(79)

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write
     down of assets and securities

34,433


34,592


34,390


35,800


34,087

     Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write
          down of assets and securities

$

274,377

$

279,352

$

282,957

$

281,199

$

288,669

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down
     of assets and securities

43.68

%

42.79

%

42.34

%

40.96

%

41.25

%

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.