PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

Apr 24, 2024, 06:30 ET

  • Net income of $110.4 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.18 for first quarter 2024
  • Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and loans acquired in the merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc, increased $115.8 million or 0.6% (2.4% annualized) during first quarter 2024
  • Deposits, excluding public funds deposits, increased $109.8 million during first quarter 2024, with no brokered deposits purchased
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.5 billion, representing 35.1% of total deposits
  • Net interest margin increased 4 basis points to 2.79% during first quarter 2024
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $366.7 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.62%(1)
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.24% of first quarter average interest-earning assets
  • Completed the merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. on April 1, 2024
  • Repurchased 567,692 shares of common stock during first quarter 2024

HOUSTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $110.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared with $124.7 million for the same period in 2023. Net income per diluted common share was $1.18 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared with $1.37 for the same period in 2023. On April 1, 2024, Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank. The annualized return on first quarter average assets was 1.13%. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.24% of first quarter average interest-earning assets.

"We are excited to announce that on April 1, 2024, we completed the merger with Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. The operational integration is scheduled for late October 2024, when Lone Star customers will have full access to our 288 full-service locations. We welcome the Lone Star customers and associates to Prosperity and will work hard to win your trust," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"The $2.4 trillion Texas economy is now the eight-largest economy in the world - larger than Russia, Canada, Italy and others. Texas is the top state for Fortune 500 headquartered companies, currently at 55, and was named the 2023 state of year for best in nation business climate and job growth," added Zalman.

"Texas added 369,600 non-farm jobs in 2023, the most in the nation. We believe the Texas and Oklahoma economies should outperform most other states," continued Zalman.

"Prosperity continues to focus on long term relationships and our customers' success while maintaining strong asset quality and earnings, and a fair return to shareholders. Prosperity maintained a high tangible equity to tangible assets ratio of 10.33% for the first quarter 2024 while sharing earnings with our shareholders. Prosperity repurchased 567,692 shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2024 in addition to the quarterly dividend. In 2023, Prosperity's total capital return to shareholders from dividends and share repurchases was $278 million," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net income was $110.4 million(2) or $1.18 per diluted common share compared with $95.5 million(3) or $1.02 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The change was primarily due to higher interest income and lower FDIC assessments, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits and interest expense. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net income was $110.4 million(2) or $1.18 per diluted common share compared with $124.7 million(4) or $1.37 per diluted common share for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to a decrease in net interest income and an increase in noninterest expense primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits and expenses due to the merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. (the "FB Merger"). Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were 1.13%, 6.20% and 12.06%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 49.07%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $238.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $237.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.3 million or 0.5%. Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $5.2 million or 2.1% to $238.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $243.5 million for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances on other borrowings, an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits and a decrease in the average balance on investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with 2.75% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with 2.93% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances on other borrowings, an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits and a decrease in the average balance on investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans.

Noninterest income was $38.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $36.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.3 million or 6.3%. The change was primarily due to increases in trust income and other noninterest income. Noninterest income was $38.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $38.3 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $604 thousand or 1.6%.

Noninterest expense was $135.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $152.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $16.3 million or 10.7%. The change was primarily due to lower FDIC assessments, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits. Noninterest expense was $135.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with $123.0 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $12.8 million or 10.4%. The change was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, other noninterest expense and in credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization expense primarily due to three months of operations related to the FB Merger in the first quarter 2024 compared to none in the first quarter 2023.

Balance Sheet Information

At March 31, 2024, Prosperity had $38.757 billion in total assets, an increase of $927.3 million or 2.5%, compared with $37.829 billion at March 31, 2023.

Loans were $21.265 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $84.7 million or 0.4% (1.6% annualized) from $21.181 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans increased $1.931 billion or 10.0%, compared with $19.334 billion at March 31, 2023. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $20.400 billion at March 31, 2024 compared with $20.358 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $42.0 million or 0.2% (0.8% annualized), and $18.535 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.865 billion or 10.1%.

Deposits were $27.176 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $4.3 million from $27.180 billion at December 31, 2023. Deposits increased $171.3 million or 0.6%, compared with $27.004 billion at March 31, 2023. Deposits, excluding public funds deposits, were $24.558 billion at March 31, 2024 compared with $24.448 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $109.8 million or 0.4%. Deposits, excluding public funds deposits, increased $660.8 million or 2.8% compared with $23.897 billion at March 31, 2023.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the FB Merger.

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)














(In thousands)
















Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):














FirstCapital Bank

$

1,302,582

$

1,376,356

$

1,494,378

$

1,590,137

$


Prosperity - Warehouse Purchase Program loans

864,924


822,245


912,327


1,148,883


799,115

Prosperity - All other loans

19,097,741


18,981,937


19,026,008


18,914,926


18,535,244

Total loans

$

21,265,247

$

21,180,538

$

21,432,713

$

21,653,946

$

19,334,359
















Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):














FirstCapital Bank

$

1,449,166

$

1,517,217

$

1,625,691

$

1,481,831

$


All other deposits

25,726,352


25,662,592


25,687,109


25,899,055


27,004,236

Total deposits

$

27,175,518

$

27,179,809

$

27,312,800

$

27,380,886

$

27,004,236

Excluding loans acquired in the FB Merger and new production since May 1, 2023 by the acquired lending operations, loans at March 31, 2024 grew $158.5 million or 0.8% (3.2% annualized) compared with December 31, 2023 and grew $628.3 million or 3.2% compared with March 31, 2023. Excluding loans acquired in the FB Merger, new production since May 1, 2023 by the acquired lending operations and Warehouse Purchase Program loans, loans at March 31, 2024 grew $115.8 million or 0.6% (2.4% annualized) compared with December 31, 2023 and grew $562.5 million or 3.0% compared with March 31, 2023.

Excluding deposits assumed in the FB Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since May 1, 2023, deposits at March 31, 2024 grew by $63.8 million or 0.2% (1.0% annualized) compared with December 31, 2023 and decreased by $1.278 billion or 4.7% compared with March 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $83.8 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2024 compared with $72.7 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2023, with the majority of the balance for each period attributable to acquired loans. Nonperforming assets were $24.5 million or 0.07% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $366.7 million at March 31, 2024 compared with $368.9 million at December 31, 2023 and $312.1 million at March 31, 2023. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended  March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $330.2 million or 1.55% of total loans at March 31, 2024 compared with $332.4 million or 1.57% of total loans at December 31, 2023 and $282.2 million or 1.46% of total loans at March 31, 2023. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.62%(1) at March 31, 2024 compared with 1.63%(1) at December 31, 2023 and 1.52%(1) at March 31, 2023.

Net charge-offs were $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared with net charge-offs of $19.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and net recoveries of $615 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 included $991 thousand related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Further, an additional $4.1 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a second quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.56 per share to be paid on July 1, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 16, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.7 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 16, 2025, at the discretion of management. Under its 2024 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 567,692 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $62.12 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas. As of March 31, 2024, Lone Star, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.384 billion, total loans of $1.075 billion and total deposits of $1.241 billion.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star in the second quarter of 2024.

Merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.

On May 1, 2023, Prosperity completed the merger of First Bancshares and its wholly owned subsidiary FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank"), headquartered in Midland, Texas. FirstCapital Bank operated 16 full-service banking offices in six different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $91.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares. This resulted in goodwill of $164.8 million as of March 31, 2024, which was subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2023, Prosperity completed the operational conversion of FirstCapital Bank.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2024 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 1-877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 1-412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 5323694.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and the FDIC special assessment, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, merger related expenses and the FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of March 31, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $38.757 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.  Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 288 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 44 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene; Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area and 5 in the West Texas area currently doing business as Lone Star Bank.

____________

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.5 million, merger related expenses of $278 thousand, and the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $728 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $871 thousand, and merger related expenses of $860 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)














Loans held for sale

$

6,380

$

5,734

$

10,187

$

10,656

$

1,603

Loans held for investment

20,393,943


20,352,559


20,510,199


20,494,407


18,533,641

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

864,924


822,245


912,327


1,148,883


799,115

Total loans

21,265,247


21,180,538


21,432,713


21,653,946


19,334,359
















Investment securities(A)

12,301,138


12,803,896


13,192,742


13,667,319


14,071,545

Federal funds sold

250


260


234


181


222

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(330,219)


(332,362)


(351,495)


(345,209)


(282,191)

Cash and due from banks

1,086,444


458,153


512,239


396,848


405,331

Goodwill

3,396,402


3,396,086


3,396,459


3,383,698


3,231,636

Core deposit intangibles, net

60,757


63,994


67,553


71,128


48,974

Other real estate owned

2,204


1,708


9,320


3,107


1,989

Fixed assets, net

372,333


369,992


370,237


365,299


345,149

Other assets

601,964


605,612


665,682


708,814


672,218

Total assets

$

38,756,520

$

38,547,877

$

39,295,684

$

39,905,131

$

37,829,232
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,526,535

$

9,776,572

$

10,281,893

$

10,364,921

$

10,108,348

Interest-bearing deposits

17,648,983


17,403,237


17,030,907


17,015,965


16,895,888

Total deposits

27,175,518


27,179,809


27,312,800


27,380,886


27,004,236

Other borrowings

3,900,000


3,725,000


4,250,000


4,800,000


3,365,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

261,671


309,277


300,714


434,160


434,261

Subordinated debentures










3,093



Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

36,503


36,503


36,503


36,503


29,947

Other liabilities

278,284


217,958


362,990


282,373


256,671

Total liabilities

31,651,976


31,468,547


32,263,007


32,937,015


31,090,115

Shareholders' equity(B)

7,104,544


7,079,330


7,032,677


6,968,116


6,739,117

Total liabilities and equity

$

38,756,520

$

38,547,877

$

39,295,684

$

39,905,131

$

37,829,232


(A)

Includes $(2,954), $(1,770), $(2,442), $(3,393) and $(4,399) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

(B)

Includes $(2,333), $(1,398), $(1,930), $(2,681) and $(3,476) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended


Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Income Statement Data














Interest income:














Loans

$

306,228

$

306,562

$

308,678

$

286,638

$

247,118

Securities(C)

66,421


68,077


69,987


72,053


73,185

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

9,265


1,793


1,689


1,757


7,006

Total interest income

381,914


376,432


380,354


360,448


327,309
















Interest expense:














Deposits

92,692


84,969


76,069


63,964


47,343

Other borrowings

48,946


52,386


62,190


57,351


34,396

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2,032


2,094


2,533


2,674


2,103

Subordinated debentures







38






Total interest expense

143,670


139,449


140,830


123,989


83,842

Net interest income

238,244


236,983


239,524


236,459


243,467

Provision for credit losses










18,540



Net interest income after provision for credit losses

238,244


236,983


239,524


217,919


243,467
















Noninterest income:














Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

8,288


8,365


8,719


8,512


8,095

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

8,861


9,314


9,285


9,206


8,666

Service charges on deposit accounts

6,406


6,316


6,262


6,078


5,926

Trust income

4,156


3,360


3,326


3,358


3,225

Mortgage income

610


542


857


661


238

Brokerage income

1,235


1,059


1,067


1,000


1,149

Bank owned life insurance income

2,047


1,882


1,864


1,553


1,354

Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets

(35)


(84)


(45)


1,994


121

Net gain on sale of securities

298












Other noninterest income

7,004


5,814


7,408


7,326


9,492

Total noninterest income

38,870


36,568


38,743


39,688


38,266
















Noninterest expense:














Salaries and benefits

85,771


80,486


85,423


84,723


77,798

Net occupancy and equipment

8,623


9,093


9,464


8,935


8,025

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization

10,975


10,741


10,919


10,344


9,566

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

5,538


24,940


5,155


5,097


4,973

Core deposit intangibles amortization

3,237


3,559


3,576


3,167


2,374

Depreciation

4,686


4,607


4,585


4,658


4,433

Communications

3,402


3,572


3,686


3,693


3,462

Other real estate expense

187


165


153


(464)


58

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate

(138)


34


(734)


(33)


(13)

Merger related expenses




278


1,104


12,891


860

Other noninterest expense

13,567


14,696


12,326


12,859


11,464

Total noninterest expense

135,848


152,171


135,657


145,870


123,000

Income before income taxes

141,266


121,380


142,610


111,737


158,733

Provision for income taxes

30,840


25,904


30,402


24,799


34,039

Net income available to common shareholders

$

110,426

$

95,476

$

112,208

$

86,938

$

124,694


(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $5,822, $6,428, $6,897, $7,131 and $7,384 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)




Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023
















Profitability














Net income (D) (E)

$

110,426

$

95,476

$

112,208

$

86,938

$

124,694
















Basic earnings per share

$

1.18

$

1.02

$

1.20

$

0.94

$

1.37

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.18

$

1.02

$

1.20

$

0.94

$

1.37
















Return on average assets (F) (J)

1.13

%

0.98

%

1.13

%

0.89

%

1.31

%

Return on average common equity (F) (J)

6.20

%

5.39

%

6.39

%

5.01

%

7.38

%

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G) (J)

12.06

%

10.54

%

12.58

%

9.67

%

14.34

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)

2.79

%

2.75

%

2.72

%

2.73

%

2.93

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)

49.07

%

55.61

%

48.74

%

53.21

%

43.68

%
















Liquidity and Capital Ratios














Equity to assets

18.33

%

18.37

%

17.90

%

17.46

%

17.81

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

15.78

%

15.54

%

14.98

%

14.49

%

15.59

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

15.78

%

15.54

%

14.98

%

14.49

%

15.59

%

Total risk-based capital

17.08

%

16.56

%

16.05

%

15.52

%

16.41

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

10.37

%

10.39

%

10.03

%

9.96

%

10.06

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)

10.33

%

10.31

%

9.96

%

9.64

%

10.01

%
















Other Data














Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share














Basic

93,706


93,715


93,720


92,930


91,207

Diluted

93,706


93,715


93,720


92,930


91,207

Period end shares outstanding

93,525


93,722


93,717


93,721


90,693

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.56

$

0.56

$

0.55

$

0.55

$

0.55

Book value per common share

$

75.96

$

75.54

$

75.04

$

74.35

$

74.31

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$

39.00

$

38.62

$

38.08

$

37.49

$

38.13
















Common Stock Market Price














High

$

68.88

$

68.79

$

63.65

$

63.13

$

78.76

Low

$

60.08

$

49.60

$

52.62

$

55.12

$

58.25

Period end closing price

$

65.78

$

67.73

$

54.58

$

56.48

$

61.52

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)

3,901


3,850


3,853


3,710


3,651

Number of banking centers

283


285


285


286


272

(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:


Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2023

Mar 31,

2023

Loan discount accretion








Non-PCD

$1,312

$1,543

$1,508

$1,242

$532

PCD

$548

$937

$767

$1,178

$339

Securities net accretion (amortization)

$561

$598

$626

$426

$(2)

Time deposits amortization

$(97)

$(150)

$(210)

$(187)

$(53)

(E)

Using effective tax rate of 21.8%, 21.3%, 21.3%, 22.2% and 21.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J)

For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(K)

For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Mar 31, 2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Interest-earning assets:
























Loans held for sale

$

5,467

$

92

6.77 %

$

9,828

$

185

7.47 %

$

2,343

$

38

6.58 %

Loans held for investment

20,415,316


292,673

5.77 %

20,370,915


291,882

5.68 %

18,317,712


236,606

5.24 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
Program

720,650


13,463

7.51 %

770,481


14,495

7.46 %

617,822


10,474

6.88 %

Total loans

21,141,433


306,228

5.83 %

21,151,224


306,562

5.75 %

18,937,877


247,118

5.29 %

Investment securities

12,693,268


66,421

2.10 %

(M)

13,074,243


68,077

2.07 %

(M)

14,332,509


73,185

2.07 %

(M)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

672,840


9,265

5.54 %

125,295


1,793

5.68 %

600,048


7,006

4.74 %

Total interest-earning assets

34,507,541


381,914

4.45 %

34,350,762


376,432

4.35 %

33,870,434


327,309

3.92 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(331,708)







(346,493)







(282,316)






Noninterest-earning assets

4,759,697







4,810,942







4,589,735






Total assets

$

38,935,530






$

38,815,211






$

38,177,853
































Interest-bearing liabilities:
























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

5,143,585

$

8,423

0.66 %

$

4,822,698

$

6,789

0.56 %

$

5,877,641

$

3,792

0.26 %

Savings and money market deposits

8,889,077


47,152

2.13 %

8,815,892


45,192

2.03 %

9,579,679


35,521

1.50 %

Certificates and other time deposits

3,683,815


37,117

4.05 %

3,442,115


32,988

3.80 %

2,045,580


8,030

1.59 %

Other borrowings

4,083,132


48,946

4.82 %

4,028,263


52,386

5.16 %

2,887,011


34,396

4.83 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

296,437


2,032

2.76 %

300,317


2,094

2.77 %

427,887


2,103

1.99 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

22,096,046


143,670

2.62 %

(N)

21,409,285


139,449

2.58 %

(N)

20,817,798


83,842

1.63 %

(N)


























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

9,443,249







9,960,240







10,389,980






Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit
exposures

36,503







36,503







29,947






Other liabilities

238,480







323,344







180,685






Total liabilities

31,814,278







31,729,372







31,418,410






Shareholders' equity

7,121,252







7,085,839







6,759,443






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

38,935,530






$

38,815,211






$

38,177,853
































Net interest income and margin



$

238,244

2.78 %



$

236,983

2.74 %



$

243,467

2.92 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
























Tax equivalent adjustment




808







952







833



Net interest income and margin
     (tax equivalent basis)



$

239,052

2.79 %



$

237,935

2.75 %



$

244,300

2.93 %


(L)

Annualized and based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(M)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,822, $6,428 and $7,384 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

(N)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.83%, 1.76% and 1.09% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

YIELD TREND (O)




























Interest-Earning Assets:













Loans held for sale

6.77

%

7.47

%

6.54

%

6.87

%

6.58

%

Loans held for investment

5.77

%

5.68

%

5.62

%

5.48

%

5.24

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

7.51

%

7.46

%

7.32

%

7.09

%

6.88

%

Total loans

5.83

%

5.75

%

5.70

%

5.55

%

5.29

%

Investment securities (P)

2.10

%

2.07

%

2.05

%

2.07

%

2.07

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

5.54

%

5.68

%

5.33

%

4.69

%

4.74

%

Total interest-earning assets

4.45

%

4.35

%

4.30

%

4.15

%

3.92

%















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:













Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.66

%

0.56

%

0.43

%

0.30

%

0.26

%

Savings and money market deposits

2.13

%

2.03

%

1.96

%

1.88

%

1.50

%

Certificates and other time deposits

4.05

%

3.80

%

3.31

%

2.59

%

1.59

%

Other borrowings

4.82

%

5.16

%

5.28

%

5.20

%

4.83

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.76

%

2.77

%

2.58

%

2.43

%

1.99

%

Subordinated debentures







5.85

%





Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.62

%

2.58

%

2.54

%

2.28

%

1.63

%















Net Interest Margin

2.78

%

2.74

%

2.71

%

2.72

%

2.92

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

2.79

%

2.75

%

2.72

%

2.73

%

2.93

%


(O)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(P)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,822, $6,428, $6,897, $7,131 and $7,384 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Balance Sheet Averages














Loans held for sale

$

5,467

$

9,828

$

9,832

$

3,910

$

2,343

Loans held for investment

20,415,316


20,370,915


20,496,075


19,802,751


18,317,712

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

720,650


770,481


972,936


898,768


617,822

Total loans

21,141,433


21,151,224


21,478,843


20,705,429


18,937,877
















Investment securities

12,693,268


13,074,243


13,512,137


13,976,818


14,332,509

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

672,840


125,295


125,690


150,300


600,048

Total interest-earning assets

34,507,541


34,350,762


35,116,670


34,832,547


33,870,434

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(331,708)


(346,493)


(343,967)


(283,594)


(282,316)

Cash and due from banks

315,612


302,864


301,201


281,593


319,960

Goodwill

3,396,177


3,396,224


3,387,293


3,291,659


3,231,637

Core deposit intangibles, net

62,482


65,986


69,551


48,616


50,208

Other real estate

2,319


4,781


6,301


2,712


2,083

Fixed assets, net

372,458


370,900


367,814


357,593


342,380

Other assets

610,649


670,187


697,176


756,500


643,467

Total assets

$

38,935,530

$

38,815,211

$

39,602,039

$

39,287,626

$

38,177,853
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,443,249

$

9,960,240

$

10,269,162

$

10,274,819

$

10,389,980

Interest-bearing demand deposits

5,143,585


4,822,698


4,768,485


5,147,453


5,877,641

Savings and money market deposits

8,889,077


8,815,892


8,977,824


9,156,047


9,579,679

Certificates and other time deposits

3,683,815


3,442,115


3,172,178


2,652,064


2,045,580

Total deposits

27,159,726


27,040,945


27,187,649


27,230,383


27,892,880

Other borrowings

4,083,132


4,028,263


4,671,449


4,427,914


2,887,011

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

296,437


300,317


389,149


441,303


427,887

Subordinated debentures







2,578


1,547



Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

36,503


36,503


36,504


30,022


29,947

Other liabilities

238,480


323,344


290,217


220,775


180,685

Shareholders' equity

7,121,252


7,085,839


7,024,493


6,935,682


6,759,443

Total liabilities and equity

$

38,935,530

$

38,815,211

$

39,602,039

$

39,287,626

$

38,177,853

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Period End Balances






























Loan Portfolio














Commercial and industrial

$1,932,534

9.1 %

$1,936,717

9.2 %

$2,153,391

10.1 %

$2,245,620

10.5 %

$2,074,078

10.7 %

Warehouse purchase program

864,924

4.1 %

822,245

3.9 %

912,327

4.3 %

1,148,883

5.3 %

799,115

4.1 %

Construction, land development and other land loans

2,876,588

13.5 %

3,076,591

14.5 %

3,200,479

14.9 %

3,215,016

14.8 %

2,899,980

15.0 %

1-4 family residential

7,331,251

34.5 %

7,207,226

34.0 %

7,032,593

32.8 %

6,780,813

31.3 %

6,055,532

31.3 %

Home equity

950,169

4.5 %

960,852

4.5 %

969,498

4.5 %

977,070

4.5 %

959,124

5.0 %

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

5,631,460

26.5 %

5,662,948

26.7 %

5,606,837

26.2 %

5,676,526

26.2 %

5,133,693

26.6 %

Agriculture (includes farmland)

813,092

3.8 %

816,043

3.9 %

801,933

3.7 %

804,376

3.7 %

721,395

3.7 %

Consumer and other

326,915

1.5 %

329,593

1.6 %

306,018

1.4 %

305,207

1.4 %

288,300

1.5 %

Energy

538,314

2.5 %

368,323

1.7 %

449,637

2.1 %

500,435

2.3 %

403,142

2.1 %

Total loans

$21,265,247

$21,180,538

$21,432,713

$21,653,946

$19,334,359
















Deposit Types














Noninterest-bearing DDA

$9,526,535

35.1 %

$9,776,572

36.0 %

$10,281,893

37.6 %

$10,364,921

37.9 %

$10,108,348

37.4 %

Interest-bearing DDA

4,867,247

17.9 %

5,115,945

18.8 %

4,797,259

17.6 %

4,953,090

18.1 %

5,332,086

19.8 %

Money market

6,134,221

22.6 %

5,859,701

21.6 %

5,892,505

21.6 %

5,904,160

21.5 %

6,021,449

22.3 %

Savings

2,830,117

10.4 %

2,881,397

10.6 %

3,005,936

11.0 %

3,179,351

11.6 %

3,304,482

12.2 %

Certificates and other time deposits

3,817,398

14.0 %

3,546,194

13.0 %

3,335,207

12.2 %

2,979,364

10.9 %

2,237,871

8.3 %

Total deposits

$27,175,518

$27,179,809

$27,312,800

$27,380,886

$27,004,236
















Loan to Deposit Ratio

78.3 %

77.9 %

78.5 %

79.1 %

71.6 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Construction Loans




Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023


























Single family residential construction

$

1,031,163

35.8

%

$

1,088,636

35.4

%

$

1,157,016

36.1

%

$

1,244,631

38.7

%

$

1,179,883

40.7

%

Land development

290,243

10.1

%

367,849

12.0

%

359,518

11.2

%

310,199

9.7

%

222,511

7.7

%

Raw land

311,265

10.8

%

328,365

10.7

%

340,659

10.7

%

359,228

11.2

%

326,168

11.2

%

Residential lots

224,901

7.8

%

222,591

7.2

%

216,659

6.8

%

216,706

6.7

%

226,600

7.8

%

Commercial lots

59,691

2.1

%

155,415

5.0

%

154,425

4.8

%

158,278

4.9

%

167,151

5.8

%

Commercial construction and other

959,687

33.4

%

914,436

29.7

%

973,022

30.4

%

927,025

28.8

%

777,678

26.8

%

Net unaccreted discount

(362)




(701)




(820)




(1,051)




(11)


Total construction loans

$

2,876,588



$

3,076,591



$

3,200,479



$

3,215,016



$

2,899,980


Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2024


Houston

Dallas

Austin

OK City

Tulsa

Other (Q)

Total

Collateral Type




















Shopping center/retail

$

347,702

$

278,496

$

58,938

$

14,763

$

14,413

$

287,241

$

1,001,553

Commercial and industrial buildings

161,906


100,565


25,744


35,528


17,881


258,388


600,012

Office buildings

95,697


220,797


60,013


48,260


3,842


91,314


519,923

Medical buildings

75,558


18,489


1,727


43,390


31,984


57,686


228,834

Apartment buildings

136,913


126,568


17,998


14,395


13,437


199,616


508,927

Hotel

110,759


100,561


33,322


18,031





167,511


430,184

Other

175,653


59,582


35,154


8,252


1,636


85,070


365,347

Total

$

1,104,188

$

905,058

$

232,896

$

182,619

$

83,193

$

1,146,826

$

3,654,780

(R)

Acquired Loans



Non-PCD Loans

PCD Loans

Total Acquired Loans

Balance at
Acquisition
Date

Balance at
Dec 31,
2023

Balance at
Mar 31,
2024

Balance at
Acquisition
Date

Balance at
Dec 31,
2023

Balance at
Mar 31,
2024

Balance at
Acquisition
Date

Balance at
Dec 31,
2023

Balance at
Mar 31,
2024

Loan marks:

























Acquired banks (S)

$

345,599

$

506

$

245

$

320,052

$

2,594

$

2,503

$

665,651

$

3,100

$

2,748

FirstCapital Bank (T)

22,648


19,486


18,436


7,790


5,320


4,858


30,438


24,806


23,294

Total

368,247


19,992


18,681


327,842


7,914


7,361


696,089


27,906


26,042



























Acquired portfolio loan balances:

























Acquired banks (S)

12,286,159


1,043,525


977,286


689,573


58,310


56,982


12,975,732


1,101,835


1,034,268

FirstCapital Bank (T)

1,021,694


780,284


699,277


627,991


475,343


438,092


1,649,685


1,255,627


1,137,369

Total

13,307,853


1,823,809


1,676,563


1,317,564


533,653


495,074


14,625,417

 (U)

2,357,462


2,171,637



























Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks

$

12,939,606

$

1,803,817

$

1,657,882

$

989,722

$

525,739

$

487,713

$

13,929,328

$

2,329,556

$

2,145,595


(Q)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(R)

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.631 billion as of March 31, 2024.

(S)

Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.

(T)

FirstCapital Bank merger was completed on May 1, 2023 and resulted in the addition of $1.650 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $30.4 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments.

(U)

Actual principal balances acquired.

  

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Asset Quality













Nonaccrual loans

$

78,475

$

68,688

$

59,729

$

57,723

$

22,496

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

3,035


2,195


397


1,744



Total nonperforming loans

81,510


70,883


60,126


59,467


22,496

Repossessed assets

97


76


35


153



Other real estate

2,204


1,708


9,320


3,107


1,989

Total nonperforming assets

$

83,811

$

72,667

$

69,481

$

62,727

$

24,485















Nonperforming assets:













Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

10,199

$

8,957

$

22,219

$

24,027

$

2,832

Construction, land development and other land loans

15,826


17,343


8,684


4,245


3,210

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

30,206


26,096


23,708


19,609


16,951

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

23,720


18,775


13,341


13,504


1,051

Agriculture (includes farmland)

3,714


1,460


1,511


1,284


432

Consumer and other

146


36


18


58


9

Total

$

83,811

$

72,667

$

69,481

$

62,727

$

24,485

Number of loans/properties

319


292


260


241


190

Allowance for credit losses on loans

$

330,219

$

332,362

$

351,495

$

345,209

$

282,191















Net charge-offs (recoveries):













Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

283

$

16,123

$

1,594

$

160

$

(1,472)

Construction, land development and other land loans

(2)


(5)


(5)


50


(13)

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

457


20


(78)


(70)


(140)

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

(17)


1,590


570


14,957


(1)

Agriculture (includes farmland)

23








(78)


(6)

Consumer and other

1,399


1,405


1,327


1,046


1,017

Total

$

2,143

$

19,133

$

3,408

$

16,065

$

(615)















Asset Quality Ratios













Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.24

%

0.21

%

0.20

%

0.18

%

0.07

%

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.39

%

0.34

%

0.32

%

0.29

%

0.13

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.04

%

0.36

%

0.06

%

0.31

%

(0.01 %)

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.55

%

1.57

%

1.64

%

1.59

%

1.46

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding
Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)

1.62

%

1.63

%

1.71

%

1.68

%

1.52

%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and the FDIC special assessment, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, merger related expenses and the FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.

Three Months Ended


Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:














Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)

$

1.18

$

1.02

$

1.20

$

0.94

$

1.37
















Net income

$

110,426

$

95,476

$

112,208

$

86,938

$

124,694

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax(V)










14,647



Merger related expenses, net of tax(V)




220


872


10,184


679

FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V)




15,736









Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V):

$

110,426

$

111,432

$

113,080

$

111,769

$

125,373
















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

93,706


93,715


93,720


92,930


91,207

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, per diluted common share(V)

$



$



$



$

0.16

$


Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common share(V')

$



$



$

0.01

$

0.11

$

0.01

FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common share(V)

$



$

0.17

$



$



$


Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:(V)

$

1.18

$

1.19

$

1.21

$

1.21

$

1.38
















Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:














Return on average assets (unadjusted)

1.13

%

0.98

%

1.13

%

0.89

%

1.31

%
















Net income excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V):

$

110,426

$

111,432

$

113,080

$

111,769

$

125,373

Average total assets

$

38,935,530

$

38,815,211

$

39,602,039

$

39,287,626

$

38,177,853

Return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax (F) (V)

1.13

%

1.15

%

1.14

%

1.14

%

1.31

%





















(V) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.























Three Months Ended


Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:














Return on average common equity (unadjusted)

6.20

%

5.39

%

6.39

%

5.01

%

7.38

%
















Net income, excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V)

$

110,426

$

111,432

$

113,080

$

111,769

$

125,373

Average shareholders' equity

$

7,121,252

$

7,085,839

$

7,024,493

$

6,935,682

$

6,759,443

Return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax (F) (V)

6.20

%

6.29

%

6.44

%

6.45

%

7.42

%
















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:














Net income

$

110,426

$

95,476

$

112,208

$

86,938

$

124,694

Average shareholders' equity

$

7,121,252

$

7,085,839

$

7,024,493

$

6,935,682

$

6,759,443

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,458,659)


(3,462,210)


(3,456,844)


(3,340,275)


(3,281,845)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

3,662,593

$

3,623,629

$

3,567,649

$

3,595,407

$

3,477,598

Return on average tangible common equity (F)

12.06

%

10.54

%

12.58

%

9.67

%

14.34

%
















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:














Net income, excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax(V)

$

110,426

$

111,432

$

113,080

$

111,769

$

125,373

Average shareholders' equity

$

7,121,252

$

7,085,839

$

7,024,493

$

6,935,682

$

6,759,443

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,458,659)


(3,462,210)


(3,456,844)


(3,340,275)


(3,281,845)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

3,662,593

$

3,623,629

$

3,567,649

$

3,595,407