Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings

- Completed the merger with LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. on November 1, 2019

- Fourth quarter net income of $86.134 million and earnings per share (diluted) of $1.01, both impacted by merger related expenses of $46.402 million

- Deposits increased $7.270 billion or 42.9% during the fourth quarter 2019

- Deposits (excluding impact of LegacyTexas) increased $801.6 million or 4.6% during 2019

- Loans increased $8.172 billion or 76.6% during the fourth quarter 2019

- Average loans (excluding impact of LegacyTexas) increased $407.341 million or 4.0% during 2019

- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets

- Prosperity Bank has been rated in the Top 10 of Forbes Best Banks in America for seven consecutive years

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $86.134 million compared with $83.331 million for the same period in 2018. Net income per diluted common share was $1.01 compared with $1.19 for the same period in 2018. On November 1, 2019, LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. ("LegacyTexas"), merged with Prosperity Bancshares and LegacyTexas Bank merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger"). During the fourth quarter of 2019, Prosperity incurred merger related charges of $46.402 million, or $0.43(1) per diluted common share. Excluding these charges, earnings per diluted common share was $1.44(1) for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Additionally, loans increased 76.6% during the fourth quarter 2019, primarily due to the Merger. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets.

"The combination of LegacyTexas Bank and Prosperity Bank, which was effective November 1, 2019, has been one of the most exciting times in Prosperity's history. The commonalities, enthusiasm and strengths that both companies offer should not only result in asset growth, but should also enhance customer and associate opportunities, and ultimately increase shareholder value. We are excited about Prosperity's future opportunities," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Prosperity Bank has been rated in the Top 10 of Forbes Best Banks in America for the seventh consecutive year, and we are the highest rated Texas-based bank," continued Zalman.

"Despite oil and gas prices remaining in the $55 to $60 per barrel range, Texas and Oklahoma continue to experience employment and population growth, with many companies moving to these states because of favorable tax environments and business friendly political climates. Consumer sentiment remains strong and the trends suggest a positive start to 2020," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Net income was $86.134 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with $83.331 million(3) for the same period in 2018 and was impacted by merger related expenses of $46.402 million. Net income per diluted common share was $1.01 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with $1.19 for the same period in 2018 and was also impacted by the merger related expenses. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were 1.19%, 6.33% and 12.50%(1), respectively. Excluding merger related expenses, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were 1.69%(1), 9.02%(1) and 17.82%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding credit loss provisions, net gains on the sale of assets and securities and taxes) was 58.07%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 40.85%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $232.030 million compared with $157.248 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $74.782 million or 47.6%. The increase was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $20.839 million. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $232.030 million compared with $153.990 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $22.459 million.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.66% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with 3.15% for the same period in 2018. The change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets and the $20.839 million increase in loan discount accretion related to the Merger. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.66% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with 3.16% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets and the $22.459 million increase in loan discount accretion related to the Merger.

Noninterest income was $35.506 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with $29.079 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $6.427 million or 22.1%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income, mortgage income, nonsufficient funds fees and credit card, debit card and ATM card fees mainly due to the Merger, partially offset by the loss on sale of assets. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $4.833 million or 15.8% to $35.506 million compared with $30.673 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to the Merger. 

Noninterest expense was $156.451 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with $80.804 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $75.647 million or 93.6%. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $75.752 million or 93.9% to $156.451 million compared with $80.699 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Both increases were primarily due to the merger related expenses of $46.402 million and additional expenses related to two months of operations related to the LegacyTexas banking centers and lending function.

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Net income was $332.552 million(4) for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $321.812 million(5) for the same period in 2018, an increase of $10.740 million or 3.3%, and was impacted by merger related expenses of $46.402 million. Net income per diluted common share was $4.52 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $4.61 for the same period in 2018, a decrease of 2.0%, and was also impacted by the merger related expenses. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2019 were 1.38%, 7.46% and 14.23%(1), respectively. Excluding merger related expenses, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2019 were 1.53%(1), 8.28%(1) and 15.80%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding credit loss provisions, net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities and taxes) was 48.25%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2019. Excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 42.60%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $695.769 million compared with $629.593 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $66.176 million or 10.5%. This change was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $14.136 million

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 3.32% compared with 3.18% for the same period in 2018. This change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets related to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $14.136 million.

Noninterest income was $124.281 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $116.012 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $8.269 million or 7.1%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income, mortgage income, nonsufficient funds fees and credit card, debit card and ATM card fees mainly due to the Merger.

Noninterest expense was $396.542 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $326.220 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $70.322 million or 21.6%. The change was primarily due to the $46.402 million of merger related expenses and additional expenses related to two months of operations related to the LegacyTexas banking centers and lending function.

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $19.883 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $23.742 million, and merger related expenses of $46.402 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.099 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.903 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $22.932 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $28.045 million, and merger related expenses of $46.402 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

(5)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $10.070 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $13.909 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet Information

At December 31, 2019, Prosperity had $32.186 billion in total assets, an increase of $9.492 billion or 41.8%, compared with $22.693 billion at December 31, 2018.

Loans at December 31, 2019 were $18.845 billion, an increase of $8.475 billion or 81.7%, compared with $10.370 billion at December 31, 2018. Linked quarter loans increased $8.172 billion or 76.6% from $10.673 billion at September 30, 2019.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At December 31, 2019, oil and gas loans totaled $698.277 million (net of discount) or 3.7% of total loans, of which $401.452 million were production loans and $296.825 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $372.482 million (net of discount) or 3.6% of total loans at December 31, 2018, of which $114.175 million were production loans and $258.307 million were servicing loans.

Deposits at December 31, 2019 were $24.200 billion, an increase of $6.943 billion or 40.2%, compared with $17.257 billion at December 31, 2018. Linked quarter deposits increased $7.270 billion or 42.9% from $16.930 billion at September 30, 2019.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)









(In thousands)











Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):









LegacyTexas:









Loans held for sale

$

66,745

$


$

Loans held for investment

6,636,855




Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,552,762




All other loans

10,588,984


10,673,345

10,370,313

Total loans

$

18,845,346

$

10,673,345

$

10,370,313











Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):









LegacyTexas

$

6,141,546

$


$

All other deposits

18,058,186


16,929,920

17,256,558

Total deposits

$

24,199,732

$

16,929,920

$

17,256,558

Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production by the acquired lending operations since November 1, 2019, loans at December 31, 2019 grew $218.671 million or 2.1% compared with December 31, 2018 and decreased $84.361 million or 0.8% compared to September 30, 2019.

Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since November 1, 2019, deposits at December 31, 2019 grew $801.628 million or 4.6% compared with December 31, 2018 and grew $1.128 billion or 6.7% compared to September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $62.943 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2019, compared with $18.956 million or 0.10% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2018, and $51.157 million or 0.26% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2019. The increase during the fourth quarter 2019 was primarily due to the Merger.

The allowance for credit losses was $87.469 million or 0.46% of total loans at December 31, 2019, $86.440 million or 0.83% of total loans at December 31, 2018 and $87.061 million or 0.82% of total loans at September 30, 2019. Excluding loans acquired that are accounted for under FASB Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topics 310-20 and 310-30 and Warehouse Purchase Program loans of $1.553 billion, the allowance for credit losses was 0.83%(1) of remaining loans as of December 31, 2019, compared with 0.88%(1) at December 31, 2018 and 0.85%(1) at September 30, 2019.

The provision for credit losses was $1.700 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with $1.000 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $1.100 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The provision for credit losses was $4.300 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $16.350 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net charge-offs were $1.291 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with net charge-offs of $556 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and net charge-offs of $1.046 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net charge-offs were $3.271 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $13.951 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.46 per share to be paid on April 1, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of March 16, 2020.

Merger with LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc.

On November 1, 2019, Prosperity completed the merger with LegacyTexas and its wholly-owned subsidiary LegacyTexas Bank headquartered in Plano, Texas. LegacyTexas Bank operated 42 locations in 19 North Texas cities in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. 

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity issued 26,228,148 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $308.585 million in cash for all outstanding shares of LegacyTexas, which resulted in goodwill of $1.323 billion as of December 31, 2019. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $60.058 million of core deposit intangibles as of December 31, 2019. The goodwill balance as of December 31, 2019 does not include subsequent fair value adjustments that are still being finalized.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's fourth quarter 2019 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The elite entry number is 2006967.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations & Calls" from the drop-down menu on the Investor Relations tab and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities. Further, as a result of acquisitions and the related purchase accounting adjustments, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC Topics 310-20, "Receivables-Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs" and 310-30, "Receivables-Loans and Debt Securities Acquired with Deteriorated Credit Quality"). Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and that their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of December 31, 2019, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $32.2 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.  Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and cash management.

As of December 31, 2019, Prosperity operated 285 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area and 42 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area currently doing business as LegacyTexas Bank.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement.  These forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including LegacyTexas; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives.  Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the LegacyTexas transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and weather.  These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)



















Loans held for sale

$

80,959

$

20,284

$

20,315

$

24,398

$

29,367

Loans held for investment

17,211,625


10,653,061


10,567,060


10,389,624


10,340,946

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,552,762












Total loans

18,845,346


10,673,345


10,587,375


10,414,022


10,370,313





















Investment securities(A)

8,570,056


8,495,206


8,951,940


9,137,645


9,408,966

Federal funds sold

519


521


555


566


552

Allowance for credit losses

(87,469)


(87,061)


(87,006)


(86,091)


(86,440)

Cash and due from banks

573,589


420,359


302,069


291,498


410,575

Goodwill

3,223,671


1,900,845


1,900,845


1,900,845


1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net

86,404


29,051


30,299


31,564


32,883

Other real estate owned

6,936


815


2,005


2,096


1,805

Fixed assets, net

326,832


263,703


262,479


257,595


257,046

Other assets

639,824


396,033


424,660


404,501


396,857

Total assets

$

32,185,708

$

22,092,817

$

22,375,221

$

22,354,241

$

22,693,402





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

7,763,894

$

5,784,002

$

5,691,236

$

5,673,707

$

5,666,115

Interest-bearing deposits

16,435,838


11,145,918


11,196,393


11,524,063


11,590,443

Total deposits

24,199,732


16,929,920


16,887,629


17,197,770


17,256,558

Other borrowings

1,303,730


600,795


940,874


680,952


1,031,126

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

377,294


311,404


313,825


254,573


284,720

Subordinated notes

125,804












Other liabilities

208,313


123,892


104,998


111,156


68,174

Total liabilities

26,214,873


17,966,011


18,247,326


18,244,451


18,640,578

Shareholders' equity(B)

5,970,835


4,126,806


4,127,895


4,109,790


4,052,824

Total liabilities and equity

$

32,185,708

$

22,092,817

$

22,375,221

$

22,354,241

$

22,693,402


(A)

Includes $763, $49, $1,611, $895 and $392 in unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(B)

Includes $602, $38, $1,273, $706 and $310 in after-tax unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Income Statement Data



























Interest income:



























Loans

$

222,910

$

134,943

$

133,525

$

130,065

$

130,627

$

621,443

$

503,963

Securities(C)

49,348


50,872


53,944


55,648


56,170


209,812


221,909

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

600


363


318


402


397


1,683


1,337

Total interest income

272,858


186,178


187,787


186,115


187,194


832,938


727,209





























Interest expense:



























Deposits

32,759


26,939


26,562


25,128


21,643


111,388


71,384

Other borrowings

6,115


4,335


5,556


5,317


7,639


21,323


24,241

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

879


914


831


759


664


3,383


1,991

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

1,075














1,075



Total interest expense

40,828


32,188


32,948


31,205


29,946


137,169


97,615

Net interest income

232,030


153,990


154,838


154,911


157,248


695,769


629,593

Provision for credit losses

1,700


1,100


800


700


1,000


4,300


16,350

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

230,330


152,890


154,038


154,211


156,248


691,469


613,243





























Noninterest income:



























Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

9,990


8,835


7,973


7,816


8,902


34,614


33,163

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

7,728


6,688


6,480


5,971


6,508


26,867


25,046

Service charges on deposit accounts

5,597


5,020


4,989


4,998


5,090


20,604


20,652

Trust income

2,582


2,492


2,558


2,595


2,507


10,227


10,178

Mortgage income

2,455


839


990


722


627


5,006


3,355

Brokerage income

625


522


541


673


521


2,361


2,617

Bank owned life insurance income

1,502


1,314


1,321


1,289


1,330


5,426


5,284

Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets

(1,870)


(3)


2


58


(715)


(1,813)


(755)

Net loss on sale of securities



















(13)

Other noninterest income

6,897


4,966


5,104


4,022


4,309


20,989


16,485

Total noninterest income

35,506


30,673


29,958


28,144


29,079


124,281


116,012





























Noninterest expense:



























Salaries and benefits

69,356


52,978


52,941


51,073


51,852


226,348


207,517

Net occupancy and equipment

7,420


5,607


5,492


5,466


5,651


23,985


22,760

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization

9,158


4,989


4,904


4,573


4,474


23,624


17,790

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

2,095


1,814


2,325


2,374


2,764


8,608


13,261

Core deposit intangibles amortization

2,705


1,248


1,265


1,319


1,412


6,537


5,959

Depreciation

4,212


3,286


3,111


3,104


3,139


13,713


12,365

Communications

3,012


2,214


2,183


2,270


2,404


9,679


10,032

Other real estate expense

57


68


120


83


110


328


501

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate

(49)


(115)


(54)


(177)


91


(395)


221

Merger related expenses

46,402














46,402



Other noninterest expense

12,083


8,610


8,534


8,486


8,907


37,713


35,814

Total noninterest expense

156,451


80,699


80,821


78,571


80,804


396,542


326,220

Income before income taxes

109,385


102,864


103,175


103,784


104,523


419,208


403,035

Provision for income taxes

23,251


21,106


20,917


21,382


21,192


86,656


81,223

Net income available to common shareholders

$

86,134

$

81,758

$

82,258

$

82,402

$

83,331

$

332,552

$

321,812


(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $8,556, $8,027, $7,607, $6,589 and $7,338 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, and $30,779 and $31,614 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Dec 31,

2019

Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Dec 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Profitability



























Net income (D) (E)

$

86,134

$

81,758

$

82,258

$

82,402

$

83,331

$

332,552

$

321,812





























Basic earnings per share

$

1.01

$

1.19

$

1.18

$

1.18

$

1.19

$

4.52

$

4.61

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.01

$

1.19

$

1.18

$

1.18

$

1.19

$

4.52

$

4.61





























Return on average assets (F)(J)

1.19

%

1.47

%

1.46

%

1.46

%

1.47

%

1.38

%

1.42

%

Return on average common equity (F)(J)

6.33

%

7.89

%

7.92

%

8.05

%

8.25

%

7.46

%

8.15

%

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G) (J)

12.50

%

14.77

%

14.82

%

15.24

%

15.84

%

14.23

%

16.00

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)

3.66

%

3.16

%

3.16

%

3.20

%

3.15

%

3.32

%

3.18

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)

58.07

%

43.70

%

43.74

%

42.94

%

43.20

%

48.25

%

43.71

%





























Liquidity and Capital Ratios



























Equity to assets

18.55

%

18.68

%

18.45

%

18.38

%

17.86

%

18.55

%

17.86

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.30

%

16.68

%

16.59

%

16.76

%

16.32

%

12.30

%

16.32

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.30

%

16.68

%

16.59

%

16.76

%

16.32

%

12.30

%

16.32

%

Total risk-based capital

12.70

%

17.34

%

17.25

%

17.42

%

16.99

%

12.70

%

16.99

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

10.37

%

10.86

%

10.67

%

10.59

%

10.23

%

10.37

%

10.23

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)

9.21

%

10.90

%

10.75

%

10.66

%

10.21

%

9.21

%

10.21

%





























Other Data



























Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share



























Basic

85,573


68,738


69,806


69,847


69,838


73,524


69,821

Diluted

85,573


68,738


69,806


69,847


69,838


73,524


69,821

Period end shares outstanding

94,746


68,397


69,261


69,846


69,847


94,746


69,847

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.46

$

0.41

$

0.41

$

0.41

$

0.41

$

1.69

$

1.49

Book value per common share

$

63.02

$

60.34

$

59.60

$

58.84

$

58.02

$

63.02

$

58.02

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$

28.08

$

32.12

$

31.72

$

31.17

$

30.34

$

28.08

$

30.34





























Common Stock Market Price



























High

$

74.35

$

71.86

$

74.50

$

75.36

$

72.24

$

75.36

$

79.20

Low

$

66.60

$

62.17

$

61.85

$

61.65

$

57.01

$

61.65

$

57.01

Period end closing price

$

71.89

$

70.63

$

66.05

$

69.06

$

62.30

$

71.89

$

62.30

Employees – FTE

3,901


3,044


3,046


3,065


3,036


3,901


3,036

Number of banking centers

285


243


243


242


242


285


242

 (D)    Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Loan discount accretion












ASC 310-20

$17,834

$1,006

$880

$1,474

$1,289

$21,194

$5,668

ASC 310-30

$5,908

$277

$347

$319

$1,614

$6,851

$8,241

Securities net amortization

$201

$157

$255

$234

$270

$847

$1,404

Time deposits amortization

$1,709





$1,709

$106


(E)

Using effective tax rate of 21.3%, 20.5%, 20.3%, 20.6% and 20.3% for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, and 20.7% and 20.2% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H) 

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365 day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions and one-time merger and acquisition expenses, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J)

Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.69%(G), 9.02%(G) and 17.82%(G) for the three months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, and 1.53%(G), 8.28%(G) and 15.80%(G) for the year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

(K)

Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, the efficiency ratio was 40.85%(G) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 42.60%(G) for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended



Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Dec 31, 2018



Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(L)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(L)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(L)

Interest-earning assets:




































Loans held for sale

$

57,171

$

570

3.96%

$

21,077

$

266

5.01%

$

28,407

$

356

4.97%

Loans held for investment

15,261,163


212,466

5.52%


10,589,272


134,677

5.05%


10,291,189


130,271

5.02%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

996,903


9,874

3.93%







0.00%







0.00%

Total Loans

16,315,237


222,910

5.42%


10,610,349


134,943

5.05%


10,319,596


130,627

5.02%

Investment securities

8,598,736


49,348

2.28%

(M)

8,758,056


50,872

2.30%

(M)

9,499,166


56,170

2.35%

(M)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

305,596


600

0.78%


74,751


363

1.93%


100,339


397

1.57%

Total interest-earning assets

25,219,569


272,858

4.29%


19,443,156


186,178

3.80%


19,919,101


187,194

3.73%

Allowance for credit losses

(86,795)










(86,996)










(86,464)









Noninterest-earning assets

3,930,651










2,849,936










2,861,369









Total assets

$

29,063,425









$

22,206,096









$

22,694,006















































Interest-bearing liabilities:




































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

4,233,880

$

5,755

0.54%

$

3,575,249

$

5,602

0.62%

$

3,720,133

$

5,327

0.57%

Savings and money market deposits

7,109,754


14,187

0.79%


5,524,277


12,588

0.90%


5,382,699


9,842

0.73%

Certificates and other time deposits

3,044,843


12,817

1.67%


2,083,803


8,749

1.67%


2,087,871


6,474

1.23%

Other borrowings

1,403,686


6,115

1.73%


749,814


4,335

2.29%


1,297,917


7,639

2.34%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

351,580


879

0.99%


315,277


914

1.15%


285,984


664

0.92%

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

87,963


1,075

4.85%







0.00%







0.00%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

16,231,706


40,828

1.00%

(N)

12,248,420


32,188

1.04%

(N)

12,774,604


29,946

0.93%

(N)






































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

7,066,878










5,701,419










5,785,882









Other liabilities

320,855










111,526










95,124









Total liabilities

23,619,439










18,061,365










18,655,610









Shareholders' equity

5,443,986










4,144,731










4,038,396









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

29,063,425









$

22,206,096









$

22,694,006















































Net interest income and margin




$

232,030

3.65%





$

153,990

3.14%





$

157,248

3.13%

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:




































Tax equivalent adjustment





668










791










892





Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)




$

232,698

3.66%





$

154,781

3.16%





$

158,140

3.15%



(L)

Annualized and based on an actual 365 day basis.

(M)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,556, $8,027 and $7,338 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(N)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.70%, 0.71% and 0.64% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date



Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018



Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(O)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(O)

Interest-earning assets:
























Loans held for sale

$

32,065

$

1,457

4.54%

$

29,427

$

1,476

5.02%

Loans held for investment

11,688,754


610,112

5.22%


10,112,198


502,487

4.97%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

251,274


9,874

3.93%







0.00%

   Total loans

11,972,093


621,443

5.19%


10,141,625


503,963

4.97%

Investment securities

8,958,182


209,812

2.34%

(P)

9,664,404


221,909

2.30%

(P)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

129,622


1,683

1.30%


82,521


1,337

1.62%

Total interest-earning assets

21,059,897


832,938

3.96%


19,888,550


727,209

3.66%

Allowance for credit losses

(86,616)










(84,511)









Noninterest-earning assets

3,114,426










2,828,706









Total assets

$

24,087,707









$

22,632,745



































Interest-bearing liabilities:
























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

3,917,413

$

23,982

0.61%

$

3,937,479

$

20,072

0.51%

Savings and money market deposits

5,941,929


50,681

0.85%


5,417,014


30,999

0.57%

Certificates and other time deposits

2,314,174


36,725

1.59%


2,101,287


20,313

0.97%

Other borrowings

971,409


21,323

2.20%


1,189,459


24,241

2.04%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

307,277


3,383

1.10%


300,429


1,991

0.66%

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

21,991


1,075

4.89%







0.00%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

13,474,193


137,169

1.02%

(Q)

12,945,668


97,616

0.75%

(Q)


























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

6,006,914










5,650,720









Other liabilities

148,079










88,524









Total liabilities

19,629,186










18,684,912









Shareholders' equity

4,458,521










3,947,833









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

24,087,707









$

22,632,745



































Net interest income and margin




$

695,769

3.30%





$

629,593

3.17%

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
























Tax equivalent adjustment





3,149










3,615





Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)




$

698,918

3.32%





$

633,208

3.18%



(O)

Annualized and based on an actual 365 day basis.

(P)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $30,779 and $31,614 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(Q)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.70% and 0.52% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

YIELD TREND (R)






































Interest-Earning Assets:


















Loans held for sale

3.96

%

5.01

%

5.12

%

4.95

%

4.97

%

Loans held for investment

5.52

%

5.05

%

5.08

%

5.09

%

5.02

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

3.93

%











Total loans

5.42

%

5.05

%

5.09

%

5.08

%

5.02

%

Investment securities (S)

2.28

%

2.30

%

2.36

%

2.43

%

2.35

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

0.78

%

1.93

%

1.98

%

2.27

%

1.57

%

Total interest-earning assets

4.29

%

3.80

%

3.81

%

3.82

%

3.73

%




















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.54

%

0.62

%

0.63

%

0.67

%

0.57

%

Savings and money market deposits

0.79

%

0.90

%

0.90

%

0.83

%

0.73

%

Certificates and other time deposits

1.67

%

1.67

%

1.57

%

1.40

%

1.23

%

Other borrowings

1.73

%

2.29

%

2.52

%

2.55

%

2.34

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.99

%

1.15

%

1.15

%

1.13

%

0.92

%

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

4.85

%











Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.00

%

1.04

%

1.05

%

0.99

%

0.93

%




















Net Interest Margin

3.65

%

3.14

%

3.14

%

3.18

%

3.13

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.66

%

3.16

%

3.16

%

3.20

%

3.15

%


(R)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365 day basis.

(S)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,556, $8,027, $7,607, $6,589 and $7,338 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Balance Sheet Averages



















Loans held for sale

$

57,171

$

21,077

$

24,787

$

24,993

$

28,407

Loans held for investment

15,261,163


10,589,272


10,495,638


10,367,242


10,291,189

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

996,903












  Total Loans

16,315,237


10,610,349


10,520,425


10,392,235


10,319,596





















Investment securities

8,598,736


8,758,056


9,185,877


9,299,963


9,499,166

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

305,596


74,751


64,335


71,842


100,339

Total interest-earning assets

25,219,569


19,443,156


19,770,637


19,764,040


19,919,101

Allowance for credit losses

(86,795)


(86,996)


(86,158)


(86,507)


(86,464)

Cash and due from banks

275,072


230,986


227,653


266,316


252,481

Goodwill

2,658,133


1,900,845


1,900,845


1,900,845


1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net

28,912


29,682


30,933


32,243


33,580

Other real estate

4,864


997


2,053


2,100


1,325

Fixed assets, net

308,692


263,495


260,054


257,811


257,726

Other assets

654,978


423,931


420,940


404,724


415,412

Total assets

$

29,063,425

$

22,206,096

$

22,526,957

$

22,541,572

$

22,694,006





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

7,066,878

$

5,701,419

$

5,674,615

$

5,557,821

$

5,785,882

Interest-bearing demand deposits

4,233,880


3,575,249


3,714,968


4,148,377


3,720,133

Savings and money market deposits

7,109,754


5,524,277


5,647,494


5,472,789


5,382,699

Certificates and other time deposits

3,044,843


2,083,803


2,057,033


2,062,753


2,087,871

Total deposits

21,455,355


16,884,748


17,094,110


17,241,740


16,976,585

Other borrowings

1,403,686


749,814


883,557


844,873


1,297,917

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

351,580


315,277


288,666


272,630


285,984

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

87,963












Other liabilities

320,855


111,526


108,246


86,868


95,124

Shareholders' equity

5,443,986


4,144,731


4,152,378


4,095,461


4,038,396

Total liabilities and equity

$

29,063,425

$

22,206,096

$

22,526,957

$

22,541,572

$

22,694,006

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Period End Balances






































































Loan Portfolio


































Commercial and industrial

$

2,507,318

13.3

%

$

1,120,913

10.5

%

$

1,158,657

10.9

%

$

1,117,753

10.7

%

$

1,111,089

10.7

%

Warehouse purchase program

1,552,762

8.2

%



















Construction, land development and other land loans

2,064,167

11.0

%

1,764,648

16.5

%

1,739,308

16.4

%

1,709,283

16.4

%

1,622,289

15.7

%

1-4 family residential

3,880,382

20.6

%

2,472,907

23.2

%

2,456,506

23.2

%

2,444,434

23.5

%

2,438,949

23.5

%

Home equity

507,029

2.6

%

250,775

2.3

%

256,772

2.4

%

262,276

2.5

%

267,960

2.6

%

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

6,556,285

34.9

%

3,652,176

34.3

%

3,551,668

33.6

%

3,496,688

33.6

%

3,538,557

34.1

%

Agriculture (includes farmland)

680,855

3.6

%

729,585

6.8

%

736,470

7.0

%

708,348

6.8

%

729,501

7.0

%

Consumer and other

398,271

2.1

%

342,839

3.2

%

321,023

3.0

%

294,405

2.8

%

289,486

2.8

%

Energy

698,277

3.7

%

339,502

3.2

%

366,971

3.5

%

380,835

3.7

%

372,482

3.6

%

Total loans

$

18,845,346




$

10,673,345




$

10,587,375




$

10,414,022




$

10,370,313







































Deposit Types


































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$

7,763,894

32.1

%

$

5,784,002

34.2

%

$

5,691,236

33.7

%

$

5,673,707

33.0

%

$

5,666,115

32.8

%

Interest-bearing DDA

5,100,938

21.1

%

3,564,419

21.0

%

3,530,581

20.9

%

3,875,109

22.5

%

4,124,412

23.9

%

Money market

5,099,024

21.1

%

3,457,728

20.4

%

3,438,164

20.3

%

3,302,445

19.2

%

3,115,531

18.1

%

Savings

2,756,297

11.3

%

2,027,621

12.0

%

2,158,159

12.8

%

2,293,134

13.3

%

2,271,170

13.2

%

Certificates and other time deposits

3,479,579

14.4

%

2,096,150

12.4

%

2,069,489

12.3

%

2,053,375

12.0

%

2,079,330

12.0

%

Total deposits

$

24,199,732




$

16,929,920




$

16,887,629




$

17,197,770




$

17,256,558







































Loan to Deposit Ratio

77.9

%




63.0

%




62.7

%




60.6

%




60.1

%


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans



Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018




































Single family residential construction

$

614,647

29.7

%

$

462,714

26.2

%

$

446,868

25.7

%

$

454,041

26.5

%

$

441,487

27.2

%

Land development

88,529

4.3

%

80,711

4.6

%

87,825

5.0

%

84,562

4.9

%

89,226

5.5

%

Raw land

233,559

11.3

%

171,609

9.7

%

168,531

9.7

%

156,674

9.2

%

152,516

9.4

%

Residential lots

138,961

6.7

%

123,265

7.0

%

121,586

7.0

%

119,301

7.0

%

124,429

7.6

%

Commercial lots

101,960

4.9

%

102,084

5.8

%

105,633

6.1

%

92,683

5.4

%

92,234

5.7

%

Commercial construction and other

890,597

43.1

%

825,001

46.7

%

809,680

46.5

%

802,996

47.0

%

723,740

44.6

%

Net unaccreted discount

(4,086)





(736)





(815)





(974)





(1,343)



Total construction loans

$

2,064,167




$

1,764,648




$

1,739,308




$

1,709,283




$

1,622,289




Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of December 31, 2019


Houston

Dallas

Austin

OK City

Tulsa

Other (T)

Total

Collateral Type



























Shopping center/retail

$

338,206

$

285,964

$

41,409

$

16,430

$

32,278

$

283,604

$

997,891

Commercial and industrial buildings

148,712


81,904


13,567


12,239


19,402


172,120


447,944

Office buildings

205,845


687,145


30,731


43,229


5,983


85,333