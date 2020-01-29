Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 of $86.134 million compared with $83.331 million for the same period in 2018. Net income per diluted common share was $1.01 compared with $1.19 for the same period in 2018. On November 1, 2019, LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. ("LegacyTexas"), merged with Prosperity Bancshares and LegacyTexas Bank merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger"). During the fourth quarter of 2019, Prosperity incurred merger related charges of $46.402 million, or $0.43(1) per diluted common share. Excluding these charges, earnings per diluted common share was $1.44(1) for the fourth quarter of 2019. Additionally, loans increased 76.6% during the fourth quarter 2019, primarily due to the Merger. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets.

"The combination of LegacyTexas Bank and Prosperity Bank, which was effective November 1, 2019, has been one of the most exciting times in Prosperity's history. The commonalities, enthusiasm and strengths that both companies offer should not only result in asset growth, but should also enhance customer and associate opportunities, and ultimately increase shareholder value. We are excited about Prosperity's future opportunities," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Prosperity Bank has been rated in the Top 10 of Forbes Best Banks in America for the seventh consecutive year, and we are the highest rated Texas-based bank," continued Zalman.

"Despite oil and gas prices remaining in the $55 to $60 per barrel range, Texas and Oklahoma continue to experience employment and population growth, with many companies moving to these states because of favorable tax environments and business friendly political climates. Consumer sentiment remains strong and the trends suggest a positive start to 2020," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Net income was $86.134 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with $83.331 million(3) for the same period in 2018 and was impacted by merger related expenses of $46.402 million. Net income per diluted common share was $1.01 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with $1.19 for the same period in 2018 and was also impacted by the merger related expenses. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were 1.19%, 6.33% and 12.50%(1), respectively. Excluding merger related expenses, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were 1.69%(1), 9.02%(1) and 17.82%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding credit loss provisions, net gains on the sale of assets and securities and taxes) was 58.07%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 40.85%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $232.030 million compared with $157.248 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $74.782 million or 47.6%. The increase was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $20.839 million. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $232.030 million compared with $153.990 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $22.459 million.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.66% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with 3.15% for the same period in 2018. The change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets and the $20.839 million increase in loan discount accretion related to the Merger. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.66% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with 3.16% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets and the $22.459 million increase in loan discount accretion related to the Merger.

Noninterest income was $35.506 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with $29.079 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $6.427 million or 22.1%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income, mortgage income, nonsufficient funds fees and credit card, debit card and ATM card fees mainly due to the Merger, partially offset by the loss on sale of assets. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $4.833 million or 15.8% to $35.506 million compared with $30.673 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to the Merger.

Noninterest expense was $156.451 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with $80.804 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $75.647 million or 93.6%. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $75.752 million or 93.9% to $156.451 million compared with $80.699 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Both increases were primarily due to the merger related expenses of $46.402 million and additional expenses related to two months of operations related to the LegacyTexas banking centers and lending function.

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

Net income was $332.552 million(4) for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $321.812 million(5) for the same period in 2018, an increase of $10.740 million or 3.3%, and was impacted by merger related expenses of $46.402 million. Net income per diluted common share was $4.52 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $4.61 for the same period in 2018, a decrease of 2.0%, and was also impacted by the merger related expenses. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2019 were 1.38%, 7.46% and 14.23%(1), respectively. Excluding merger related expenses, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2019 were 1.53%(1), 8.28%(1) and 15.80%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding credit loss provisions, net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities and taxes) was 48.25%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2019. Excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 42.60%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $695.769 million compared with $629.593 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $66.176 million or 10.5%. This change was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $14.136 million.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2019 was 3.32% compared with 3.18% for the same period in 2018. This change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets related to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $14.136 million.

Noninterest income was $124.281 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $116.012 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $8.269 million or 7.1%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income, mortgage income, nonsufficient funds fees and credit card, debit card and ATM card fees mainly due to the Merger.

Noninterest expense was $396.542 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $326.220 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $70.322 million or 21.6%. The change was primarily due to the $46.402 million of merger related expenses and additional expenses related to two months of operations related to the LegacyTexas banking centers and lending function.

(1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $19.883 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $23.742 million, and merger related expenses of $46.402 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.099 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.903 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $22.932 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $28.045 million, and merger related expenses of $46.402 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $10.070 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $13.909 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet Information

At December 31, 2019, Prosperity had $32.186 billion in total assets, an increase of $9.492 billion or 41.8%, compared with $22.693 billion at December 31, 2018.

Loans at December 31, 2019 were $18.845 billion, an increase of $8.475 billion or 81.7%, compared with $10.370 billion at December 31, 2018. Linked quarter loans increased $8.172 billion or 76.6% from $10.673 billion at September 30, 2019.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At December 31, 2019, oil and gas loans totaled $698.277 million (net of discount) or 3.7% of total loans, of which $401.452 million were production loans and $296.825 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $372.482 million (net of discount) or 3.6% of total loans at December 31, 2018, of which $114.175 million were production loans and $258.307 million were servicing loans.

Deposits at December 31, 2019 were $24.200 billion, an increase of $6.943 billion or 40.2%, compared with $17.257 billion at December 31, 2018. Linked quarter deposits increased $7.270 billion or 42.9% from $16.930 billion at September 30, 2019.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)



















(In thousands)























Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Dec 31, 2018



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited) Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):



















LegacyTexas:



















Loans held for sale

$ 66,745



$ —

$ — Loans held for investment



6,636,855





—



— Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,552,762





—



— All other loans



10,588,984





10,673,345



10,370,313 Total loans

$ 18,845,346



$ 10,673,345

$ 10,370,313





















Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):



















LegacyTexas

$ 6,141,546



$ —

$ — All other deposits



18,058,186





16,929,920



17,256,558 Total deposits

$ 24,199,732



$ 16,929,920

$ 17,256,558

Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production by the acquired lending operations since November 1, 2019, loans at December 31, 2019 grew $218.671 million or 2.1% compared with December 31, 2018 and decreased $84.361 million or 0.8% compared to September 30, 2019.

Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since November 1, 2019, deposits at December 31, 2019 grew $801.628 million or 4.6% compared with December 31, 2018 and grew $1.128 billion or 6.7% compared to September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $62.943 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2019, compared with $18.956 million or 0.10% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2018, and $51.157 million or 0.26% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2019. The increase during the fourth quarter 2019 was primarily due to the Merger.

The allowance for credit losses was $87.469 million or 0.46% of total loans at December 31, 2019, $86.440 million or 0.83% of total loans at December 31, 2018 and $87.061 million or 0.82% of total loans at September 30, 2019. Excluding loans acquired that are accounted for under FASB Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topics 310-20 and 310-30 and Warehouse Purchase Program loans of $1.553 billion, the allowance for credit losses was 0.83%(1) of remaining loans as of December 31, 2019, compared with 0.88%(1) at December 31, 2018 and 0.85%(1) at September 30, 2019.

The provision for credit losses was $1.700 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with $1.000 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and $1.100 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The provision for credit losses was $4.300 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $16.350 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net charge-offs were $1.291 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared with net charge-offs of $556 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and net charge-offs of $1.046 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Net charge-offs were $3.271 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared with $13.951 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.46 per share to be paid on April 1, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of March 16, 2020.

Merger with LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc.

On November 1, 2019, Prosperity completed the merger with LegacyTexas and its wholly-owned subsidiary LegacyTexas Bank headquartered in Plano, Texas. LegacyTexas Bank operated 42 locations in 19 North Texas cities in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity issued 26,228,148 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $308.585 million in cash for all outstanding shares of LegacyTexas, which resulted in goodwill of $1.323 billion as of December 31, 2019. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $60.058 million of core deposit intangibles as of December 31, 2019. The goodwill balance as of December 31, 2019 does not include subsequent fair value adjustments that are still being finalized.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's fourth quarter 2019 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The elite entry number is 2006967.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations & Calls" from the drop-down menu on the Investor Relations tab and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities. Further, as a result of acquisitions and the related purchase accounting adjustments, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC Topics 310-20, "Receivables-Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs" and 310-30, "Receivables-Loans and Debt Securities Acquired with Deteriorated Credit Quality"). Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and that their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of December 31, 2019, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $32.2 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and cash management.

As of December 31, 2019, Prosperity operated 285 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area and 42 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area currently doing business as LegacyTexas Bank.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including LegacyTexas; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the LegacyTexas transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com .

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)







































Loans held for sale

$ 80,959



$ 20,284



$ 20,315



$ 24,398



$ 29,367

Loans held for investment



17,211,625





10,653,061





10,567,060





10,389,624





10,340,946

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,552,762





—





—





—





—

Total loans



18,845,346





10,673,345





10,587,375





10,414,022





10,370,313











































Investment securities(A)



8,570,056





8,495,206





8,951,940





9,137,645





9,408,966

Federal funds sold



519





521





555





566





552

Allowance for credit losses



(87,469)





(87,061)





(87,006)





(86,091)





(86,440)

Cash and due from banks



573,589





420,359





302,069





291,498





410,575

Goodwill



3,223,671





1,900,845





1,900,845





1,900,845





1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net



86,404





29,051





30,299





31,564





32,883

Other real estate owned



6,936





815





2,005





2,096





1,805

Fixed assets, net



326,832





263,703





262,479





257,595





257,046

Other assets



639,824





396,033





424,660





404,501





396,857

Total assets

$ 32,185,708



$ 22,092,817



$ 22,375,221



$ 22,354,241



$ 22,693,402











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 7,763,894



$ 5,784,002



$ 5,691,236



$ 5,673,707



$ 5,666,115

Interest-bearing deposits



16,435,838





11,145,918





11,196,393





11,524,063





11,590,443

Total deposits



24,199,732





16,929,920





16,887,629





17,197,770





17,256,558

Other borrowings



1,303,730





600,795





940,874





680,952





1,031,126

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



377,294





311,404





313,825





254,573





284,720

Subordinated notes



125,804





—





—





—





—

Other liabilities



208,313





123,892





104,998





111,156





68,174

Total liabilities



26,214,873





17,966,011





18,247,326





18,244,451





18,640,578

Shareholders' equity(B)



5,970,835





4,126,806





4,127,895





4,109,790





4,052,824

Total liabilities and equity

$ 32,185,708



$ 22,092,817



$ 22,375,221



$ 22,354,241



$ 22,693,402







(A) Includes $763, $49, $1,611, $895 and $392 in unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. (B) Includes $602, $38, $1,273, $706 and $310 in after-tax unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018

Income Statement Data























































Interest income:























































Loans

$ 222,910



$ 134,943



$ 133,525



$ 130,065



$ 130,627



$ 621,443



$ 503,963

Securities(C)



49,348





50,872





53,944





55,648





56,170





209,812





221,909

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



600





363





318





402





397





1,683





1,337

Total interest income



272,858





186,178





187,787





186,115





187,194





832,938





727,209



























































Interest expense:























































Deposits



32,759





26,939





26,562





25,128





21,643





111,388





71,384

Other borrowings



6,115





4,335





5,556





5,317





7,639





21,323





24,241

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



879





914





831





759





664





3,383





1,991

Subordinated notes and trust preferred



1,075





—





—





—





—





1,075





—

Total interest expense



40,828





32,188





32,948





31,205





29,946





137,169





97,615

Net interest income



232,030





153,990





154,838





154,911





157,248





695,769





629,593

Provision for credit losses



1,700





1,100





800





700





1,000





4,300





16,350

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



230,330





152,890





154,038





154,211





156,248





691,469





613,243



























































Noninterest income:























































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



9,990





8,835





7,973





7,816





8,902





34,614





33,163

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



7,728





6,688





6,480





5,971





6,508





26,867





25,046

Service charges on deposit accounts



5,597





5,020





4,989





4,998





5,090





20,604





20,652

Trust income



2,582





2,492





2,558





2,595





2,507





10,227





10,178

Mortgage income



2,455





839





990





722





627





5,006





3,355

Brokerage income



625





522





541





673





521





2,361





2,617

Bank owned life insurance income



1,502





1,314





1,321





1,289





1,330





5,426





5,284

Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets



(1,870)





(3)





2





58





(715)





(1,813)





(755)

Net loss on sale of securities



—





—





—





—





—





—





(13)

Other noninterest income



6,897





4,966





5,104





4,022





4,309





20,989





16,485

Total noninterest income



35,506





30,673





29,958





28,144





29,079





124,281





116,012



























































Noninterest expense:























































Salaries and benefits



69,356





52,978





52,941





51,073





51,852





226,348





207,517

Net occupancy and equipment



7,420





5,607





5,492





5,466





5,651





23,985





22,760

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



9,158





4,989





4,904





4,573





4,474





23,624





17,790

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



2,095





1,814





2,325





2,374





2,764





8,608





13,261

Core deposit intangibles amortization



2,705





1,248





1,265





1,319





1,412





6,537





5,959

Depreciation



4,212





3,286





3,111





3,104





3,139





13,713





12,365

Communications



3,012





2,214





2,183





2,270





2,404





9,679





10,032

Other real estate expense



57





68





120





83





110





328





501

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate



(49)





(115)





(54)





(177)





91





(395)





221

Merger related expenses



46,402





—





—





—





—





46,402





—

Other noninterest expense



12,083





8,610





8,534





8,486





8,907





37,713





35,814

Total noninterest expense



156,451





80,699





80,821





78,571





80,804





396,542





326,220

Income before income taxes



109,385





102,864





103,175





103,784





104,523





419,208





403,035

Provision for income taxes



23,251





21,106





20,917





21,382





21,192





86,656





81,223

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 86,134



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 82,402



$ 83,331



$ 332,552



$ 321,812







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $8,556, $8,027, $7,607, $6,589 and $7,338 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, and $30,779 and $31,614 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018

Profitability























































Net income (D) (E)

$ 86,134



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 82,402



$ 83,331



$ 332,552



$ 321,812



























































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.01



$ 1.19



$ 1.18



$ 1.18



$ 1.19



$ 4.52



$ 4.61

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.01



$ 1.19



$ 1.18



$ 1.18



$ 1.19



$ 4.52



$ 4.61



























































Return on average assets (F)(J)



1.19 %



1.47 %



1.46 %



1.46 %



1.47 %



1.38 %



1.42 % Return on average common equity (F)(J)



6.33 %



7.89 %



7.92 %



8.05 %



8.25 %



7.46 %



8.15 % Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G) (J)



12.50 %



14.77 %



14.82 %



15.24 %



15.84 %



14.23 %



16.00 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



3.66 %



3.16 %



3.16 %



3.20 %



3.15 %



3.32 %



3.18 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)



58.07 %



43.70 %



43.74 %



42.94 %



43.20 %



48.25 %



43.71 %

























































Liquidity and Capital Ratios























































Equity to assets



18.55 %



18.68 %



18.45 %



18.38 %



17.86 %



18.55 %



17.86 % Common equity tier 1 capital



12.30 %



16.68 %



16.59 %



16.76 %



16.32 %



12.30 %



16.32 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



12.30 %



16.68 %



16.59 %



16.76 %



16.32 %



12.30 %



16.32 % Total risk-based capital



12.70 %



17.34 %



17.25 %



17.42 %



16.99 %



12.70 %



16.99 % Tier 1 leverage capital



10.37 %



10.86 %



10.67 %



10.59 %



10.23 %



10.37 %



10.23 % Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



9.21 %



10.90 %



10.75 %



10.66 %



10.21 %



9.21 %



10.21 %

























































Other Data























































Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share























































Basic



85,573





68,738





69,806





69,847





69,838





73,524





69,821

Diluted



85,573





68,738





69,806





69,847





69,838





73,524





69,821

Period end shares outstanding



94,746





68,397





69,261





69,846





69,847





94,746





69,847

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.46



$ 0.41



$ 0.41



$ 0.41



$ 0.41



$ 1.69



$ 1.49

Book value per common share

$ 63.02



$ 60.34



$ 59.60



$ 58.84



$ 58.02



$ 63.02



$ 58.02

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 28.08



$ 32.12



$ 31.72



$ 31.17



$ 30.34



$ 28.08



$ 30.34



























































Common Stock Market Price























































High

$ 74.35



$ 71.86



$ 74.50



$ 75.36



$ 72.24



$ 75.36



$ 79.20

Low

$ 66.60



$ 62.17



$ 61.85



$ 61.65



$ 57.01



$ 61.65



$ 57.01

Period end closing price

$ 71.89



$ 70.63



$ 66.05



$ 69.06



$ 62.30



$ 71.89



$ 62.30

Employees – FTE



3,901





3,044





3,046





3,065





3,036





3,901





3,036

Number of banking centers



285





243





243





242





242





285





242





(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018 Loan discount accretion

























ASC 310-20 $17,834

$1,006

$880

$1,474

$1,289

$21,194

$5,668 ASC 310-30 $5,908

$277

$347

$319

$1,614

$6,851

$8,241 Securities net amortization $201

$157

$255

$234

$270

$847

$1,404 Time deposits amortization $1,709

—

—

—

—

$1,709

$106





(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.3%, 20.5%, 20.3%, 20.6% and 20.3% for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, and 20.7% and 20.2% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365 day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions and one-time merger and acquisition expenses, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.69%(G), 9.02%(G) and 17.82%(G) for the three months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, and 1.53%(G), 8.28%(G) and 15.80%(G) for the year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. (K) Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, the efficiency ratio was 40.85%(G) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 42.60%(G) for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Dec 31, 2018







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(L) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(L) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(L) Interest-earning assets:









































































Loans held for sale

$ 57,171



$ 570



3.96%



$ 21,077



$ 266



5.01%



$ 28,407



$ 356



4.97%



Loans held for investment



15,261,163





212,466



5.52%





10,589,272





134,677



5.05%





10,291,189





130,271



5.02%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



996,903





9,874



3.93%





—





—



0.00%





—





—



0.00%



Total Loans



16,315,237





222,910



5.42%





10,610,349





134,943



5.05%





10,319,596





130,627



5.02%



Investment securities



8,598,736





49,348



2.28%

(M)

8,758,056





50,872



2.30%

(M)

9,499,166





56,170



2.35%

(M) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



305,596





600



0.78%





74,751





363



1.93%





100,339





397



1.57%



Total interest-earning assets



25,219,569





272,858



4.29%





19,443,156





186,178



3.80%





19,919,101





187,194



3.73%



Allowance for credit losses



(86,795)





















(86,996)





















(86,464)



















Noninterest-earning assets



3,930,651





















2,849,936





















2,861,369



















Total assets

$ 29,063,425



















$ 22,206,096



















$ 22,694,006































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 4,233,880



$ 5,755



0.54%



$ 3,575,249



$ 5,602



0.62%



$ 3,720,133



$ 5,327



0.57%



Savings and money market deposits



7,109,754





14,187



0.79%





5,524,277





12,588



0.90%





5,382,699





9,842



0.73%



Certificates and other time deposits



3,044,843





12,817



1.67%





2,083,803





8,749



1.67%





2,087,871





6,474



1.23%



Other borrowings



1,403,686





6,115



1.73%





749,814





4,335



2.29%





1,297,917





7,639



2.34%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



351,580





879



0.99%





315,277





914



1.15%





285,984





664



0.92%



Subordinated notes and trust preferred



87,963





1,075



4.85%





—





—



0.00%





—





—



0.00%



Total interest-bearing liabilities



16,231,706





40,828



1.00%

(N)

12,248,420





32,188



1.04%

(N)

12,774,604





29,946



0.93%

(N)











































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:









































































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



7,066,878





















5,701,419





















5,785,882



















Other liabilities



320,855





















111,526





















95,124



















Total liabilities



23,619,439





















18,061,365





















18,655,610



















Shareholders' equity



5,443,986





















4,144,731





















4,038,396



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 29,063,425



















$ 22,206,096



















$ 22,694,006































































































Net interest income and margin









$ 232,030



3.65%











$ 153,990



3.14%











$ 157,248



3.13%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:









































































Tax equivalent adjustment











668





















791





















892











Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)









$ 232,698



3.66%











$ 154,781



3.16%











$ 158,140



3.15%









(L) Annualized and based on an actual 365 day basis. (M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,556, $8,027 and $7,338 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. (N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.70%, 0.71% and 0.64% for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date







Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(O) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(O) Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans held for sale

$ 32,065



$ 1,457



4.54%



$ 29,427



$ 1,476



5.02%



Loans held for investment



11,688,754





610,112



5.22%





10,112,198





502,487



4.97%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



251,274





9,874



3.93%





—





—



0.00%



Total loans



11,972,093





621,443



5.19%





10,141,625





503,963



4.97%



Investment securities



8,958,182





209,812



2.34%

(P)

9,664,404





221,909



2.30%

(P) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



129,622





1,683



1.30%





82,521





1,337



1.62%



Total interest-earning assets



21,059,897





832,938



3.96%





19,888,550





727,209



3.66%



Allowance for credit losses



(86,616)





















(84,511)



















Noninterest-earning assets



3,114,426





















2,828,706



















Total assets

$ 24,087,707



















$ 22,632,745







































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 3,917,413



$ 23,982



0.61%



$ 3,937,479



$ 20,072



0.51%



Savings and money market deposits



5,941,929





50,681



0.85%





5,417,014





30,999



0.57%



Certificates and other time deposits



2,314,174





36,725



1.59%





2,101,287





20,313



0.97%



Other borrowings



971,409





21,323



2.20%





1,189,459





24,241



2.04%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



307,277





3,383



1.10%





300,429





1,991



0.66%



Subordinated notes and trust preferred



21,991





1,075



4.89%





—





—



0.00%



Total interest-bearing liabilities



13,474,193





137,169



1.02%

(Q)

12,945,668





97,616



0.75%

(Q)



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



6,006,914





















5,650,720



















Other liabilities



148,079





















88,524



















Total liabilities



19,629,186





















18,684,912



















Shareholders' equity



4,458,521





















3,947,833



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 24,087,707



















$ 22,632,745







































































Net interest income and margin









$ 695,769



3.30%











$ 629,593



3.17%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















































Tax equivalent adjustment











3,149





















3,615











Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)









$ 698,918



3.32%











$ 633,208



3.18%









(O) Annualized and based on an actual 365 day basis. (P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $30,779 and $31,614 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (Q) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.70% and 0.52% for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018

YIELD TREND (R)













































































Interest-Earning Assets:





































Loans held for sale

3.96 %



5.01 %



5.12 %



4.95 %



4.97 % Loans held for investment

5.52 %



5.05 %



5.08 %



5.09 %



5.02 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

3.93 %



—





—





—





—

Total loans

5.42 %



5.05 %



5.09 %



5.08 %



5.02 % Investment securities (S)

2.28 %



2.30 %



2.36 %



2.43 %



2.35 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

0.78 %



1.93 %



1.98 %



2.27 %



1.57 % Total interest-earning assets

4.29 %



3.80 %



3.81 %



3.82 %



3.73 %







































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:





































Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.54 %



0.62 %



0.63 %



0.67 %



0.57 % Savings and money market deposits

0.79 %



0.90 %



0.90 %



0.83 %



0.73 % Certificates and other time deposits

1.67 %



1.67 %



1.57 %



1.40 %



1.23 % Other borrowings

1.73 %



2.29 %



2.52 %



2.55 %



2.34 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.99 %



1.15 %



1.15 %



1.13 %



0.92 % Subordinated notes and trust preferred

4.85 %



—





—





—





—

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.00 %



1.04 %



1.05 %



0.99 %



0.93 %







































Net Interest Margin

3.65 %



3.14 %



3.14 %



3.18 %



3.13 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.66 %



3.16 %



3.16 %



3.20 %



3.15 %





(R) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365 day basis. (S) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,556, $8,027, $7,607, $6,589 and $7,338 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018

Balance Sheet Averages







































Loans held for sale

$ 57,171



$ 21,077



$ 24,787



$ 24,993



$ 28,407

Loans held for investment



15,261,163





10,589,272





10,495,638





10,367,242





10,291,189

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



996,903





—





—





—





—

Total Loans



16,315,237





10,610,349





10,520,425





10,392,235





10,319,596











































Investment securities



8,598,736





8,758,056





9,185,877





9,299,963





9,499,166

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



305,596





74,751





64,335





71,842





100,339

Total interest-earning assets



25,219,569





19,443,156





19,770,637





19,764,040





19,919,101

Allowance for credit losses



(86,795)





(86,996)





(86,158)





(86,507)





(86,464)

Cash and due from banks



275,072





230,986





227,653





266,316





252,481

Goodwill



2,658,133





1,900,845





1,900,845





1,900,845





1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net



28,912





29,682





30,933





32,243





33,580

Other real estate



4,864





997





2,053





2,100





1,325

Fixed assets, net



308,692





263,495





260,054





257,811





257,726

Other assets



654,978





423,931





420,940





404,724





415,412

Total assets

$ 29,063,425



$ 22,206,096



$ 22,526,957



$ 22,541,572



$ 22,694,006











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 7,066,878



$ 5,701,419



$ 5,674,615



$ 5,557,821



$ 5,785,882

Interest-bearing demand deposits



4,233,880





3,575,249





3,714,968





4,148,377





3,720,133

Savings and money market deposits



7,109,754





5,524,277





5,647,494





5,472,789





5,382,699

Certificates and other time deposits



3,044,843





2,083,803





2,057,033





2,062,753





2,087,871

Total deposits



21,455,355





16,884,748





17,094,110





17,241,740





16,976,585

Other borrowings



1,403,686





749,814





883,557





844,873





1,297,917

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



351,580





315,277





288,666





272,630





285,984

Subordinated notes and trust preferred



87,963





—





—





—





—

Other liabilities



320,855





111,526





108,246





86,868





95,124

Shareholders' equity



5,443,986





4,144,731





4,152,378





4,095,461





4,038,396

Total liabilities and equity

$ 29,063,425



$ 22,206,096



$ 22,526,957



$ 22,541,572



$ 22,694,006



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018

Period End Balances













































































































































Loan Portfolio





































































Commercial and industrial

$ 2,507,318



13.3 %

$ 1,120,913



10.5 %

$ 1,158,657



10.9 %

$ 1,117,753



10.7 %

$ 1,111,089



10.7 % Warehouse purchase program



1,552,762



8.2 %



—



—





—



—





—



—





—



—

Construction, land development and other land loans



2,064,167



11.0 %



1,764,648



16.5 %



1,739,308



16.4 %



1,709,283



16.4 %



1,622,289



15.7 % 1-4 family residential



3,880,382



20.6 %



2,472,907



23.2 %



2,456,506



23.2 %



2,444,434



23.5 %



2,438,949



23.5 % Home equity



507,029



2.6 %



250,775



2.3 %



256,772



2.4 %



262,276



2.5 %



267,960



2.6 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)



6,556,285



34.9 %



3,652,176



34.3 %



3,551,668



33.6 %



3,496,688



33.6 %



3,538,557



34.1 % Agriculture (includes farmland)



680,855



3.6 %



729,585



6.8 %



736,470



7.0 %



708,348



6.8 %



729,501



7.0 % Consumer and other



398,271



2.1 %



342,839



3.2 %



321,023



3.0 %



294,405



2.8 %



289,486



2.8 % Energy



698,277



3.7 %



339,502



3.2 %



366,971



3.5 %



380,835



3.7 %



372,482



3.6 % Total loans

$ 18,845,346









$ 10,673,345









$ 10,587,375









$ 10,414,022









$ 10,370,313















































































Deposit Types





































































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$ 7,763,894



32.1 %

$ 5,784,002



34.2 %

$ 5,691,236



33.7 %

$ 5,673,707



33.0 %

$ 5,666,115



32.8 % Interest-bearing DDA



5,100,938



21.1 %



3,564,419



21.0 %



3,530,581



20.9 %



3,875,109



22.5 %



4,124,412



23.9 % Money market



5,099,024



21.1 %



3,457,728



20.4 %



3,438,164



20.3 %



3,302,445



19.2 %



3,115,531



18.1 % Savings



2,756,297



11.3 %



2,027,621



12.0 %



2,158,159



12.8 %



2,293,134



13.3 %



2,271,170



13.2 % Certificates and other time deposits



3,479,579



14.4 %



2,096,150



12.4 %



2,069,489



12.3 %



2,053,375



12.0 %



2,079,330



12.0 % Total deposits

$ 24,199,732









$ 16,929,920









$ 16,887,629









$ 17,197,770









$ 17,256,558















































































Loan to Deposit Ratio



77.9 %









63.0 %









62.7 %









60.6 %









60.1 %







Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans





Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2018









































































Single family residential construction

$ 614,647



29.7 %

$ 462,714



26.2 %

$ 446,868



25.7 %

$ 454,041



26.5 %

$ 441,487



27.2 % Land development



88,529



4.3 %



80,711



4.6 %



87,825



5.0 %



84,562



4.9 %



89,226



5.5 % Raw land



233,559



11.3 %



171,609



9.7 %



168,531



9.7 %



156,674



9.2 %



152,516



9.4 % Residential lots



138,961



6.7 %



123,265



7.0 %



121,586



7.0 %



119,301



7.0 %



124,429



7.6 % Commercial lots



101,960



4.9 %



102,084



5.8 %



105,633



6.1 %



92,683



5.4 %



92,234



5.7 % Commercial construction and other



890,597



43.1 %



825,001



46.7 %



809,680



46.5 %



802,996



47.0 %



723,740



44.6 % Net unaccreted discount



(4,086)











(736)











(815)











(974)











(1,343)







Total construction loans

$ 2,064,167









$ 1,764,648









$ 1,739,308









$ 1,709,283









$ 1,622,289







