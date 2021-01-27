Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $137.1 million compared with $86.1 million for the same period in 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $1.48 compared with $1.01 for the same period in 2019, which is net of merger related expenses of $0.43(1) per diluted common share. Excluding merger related expenses, the earnings per diluted common share was $1.44(1) for the fourth quarter 2019. Additionally, deposits increased $901.3 million or 3.4% (13.6% annualized) during the fourth quarter 2020 and nonperforming assets remain low at 0.20% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets with an annualized return on fourth quarter average assets of 1.63%. On November 1, 2019, LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. ("LegacyTexas") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and LegacyTexas Bank merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger").

"Prosperity Bancshares reported some of the best results in our history, with net income of $137.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $528.9 million for the full year. Much of the success is attributed to the dedicated associates of Prosperity and LegacyTexas who helped make our combination with LegacyTexas successful. Also, during 2020 we had organic deposit growth of $3.161 billion, a 13.1% increase. Asset quality continued to improve with nonperforming assets at 0.20% of fourth quarter average earning assets. We ended the year with $59.6 million in nonperforming assets compared with $69.5 million at September 30, 2020, a 14.3% decrease," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Texas and Oklahoma continue to benefit from a pro-business attitude. Companies continue to move to Texas, with HP and Oracle announcing a headquarters move and other companies, such as Tesla, announcing a major expansion into Texas. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has projected a nationwide 5% GDP growth by year-end 2021 and an unemployment rate of 4.5%, noting that the first half of the year will be slower, with an expected increase in the second half of the year. We believe Texas will have a higher growth rate and outperform other states over the next several years," continued Zalman.

"We expect that we will face several challenges over the next few years, such as higher tax rates that will affect income and continued low interest rates that will affect our net interest margin. However, a steeper yield curve could help to mitigate both issues," added Zalman.

"Again, I would like to thank all our customers, shareholders and associates for their dedication and support of our company," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Net income was $137.1 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared with $86.1 million(3) for the same period in 2019, an increase of $51.0 million or 59.2%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.48 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared with $1.01 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 46.5%. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 included $46.4 million of merger related expenses, or $0.43(1) per diluted common share. Net income was $137.1 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared with $130.1 million(4) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $7.0 million or 5.4%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.48 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared with $1.40 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of 5.7%. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 had no provision for credit losses, reflected a $3.3 million decrease in interest expense and a $6.5 million decrease in loan discount accretion compared to the net income for the third quarter of 2020. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were 1.63%, 8.98% and 19.57%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 40.77%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $257.6 million compared with $232.0 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $25.6 million or 11.0%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets, a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities and three months of combined bank earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to only two months in the fourth quarter of 2019 following the Merger, partially offset by decreases in interest income on securities and loan discount accretion of $7.7 million. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $257.6 million compared with $258.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $479 thousand or 0.2%.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.49% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared with 3.66% for the same period in 2019. The change was primarily due to an increase in lower yielding Warehouse Purchase Program and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, a $7.7 million decrease in loan discount accretion and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.49% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared with 3.57% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This change was primarily due to a $6.5 million decrease in loan discount accretion, higher net premium amortization on securities and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by higher PPP loan fee income during the fourth quarter.

Noninterest income was $36.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared with $35.5 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $1.0 million or 2.9%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in mortgage income and lower loss on write-down of assets, partially offset by a decrease in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $1.6 million or 4.6% to $36.5 million compared with $34.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This increase was primarily due to increases in mortgage income and NSF fees.

Noninterest expense was $120.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared with $156.5 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of $36.2 million or 23.2%, primarily due to the $46.4 million of merger related expenses recorded during the fourth quarter of 2019, partially offset by higher salaries and benefits expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to three months of salaries and benefits compared to two months in the fourth quarter of 2019 resulting from the Merger. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $2.3 million or 1.9% to $120.2 million compared with $117.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits.

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Net income was $528.9 million(5) for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with $332.6 million(6) for the prior year, an increase of $196.4 million or 59.0%. Net income per diluted common share was $5.68 for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with $4.52 for the prior year, an increase of 25.7%. The increase in net income and earnings per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to the Merger, a $38.4 million decrease in merger related expenses and a tax benefit for net operating losses ("NOL") of $20.1 million. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2020 were 1.62%, 8.85% and 19.83%(1), respectively. Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and the NOL tax benefit, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2020 were 1.58%(1), 8.62%(1) and 19.31%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 42.58%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2020. Excluding merger related expenses (and net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) the efficiency ratio was 41.89%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1.031 billion compared with $695.8 million for the prior year, an increase of $335.0 million or 48.1%. This change was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $63.3 million.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 3.64% compared with 3.32% for the prior year. This change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $63.3 million.

Noninterest income was $131.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with $124.3 million for the prior year, an increase of $7.3 million or 5.8%. This increase was primarily due to increases in mortgage income, credit card, debit card and ATM card income and service charges on deposit accounts, all primarily due to the Merger, partially offset by a higher net loss on write-down of assets of $3.7 million and decrease in NSF fees.

Noninterest expense was $497.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with $396.5 million for the prior year, an increase of $100.7 million or 25.4%. The change was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization, net occupancy and equipment and other noninterest expense, all primarily due to the Merger, partially offset by a $38.4 million decrease in merger related expenses.

Balance Sheet Information

At December 31, 2020, Prosperity had $34.059 billion in total assets, an increase of $1.874 billion or 5.8% compared with $32.186 billion at December 31, 2019.

Loans at December 31, 2020 were $20.247 billion, an increase of $1.402 billion or 7.4%, compared with $18.845 billion at December 31, 2019. Linked quarter loans decreased $548.7 million or 2.6% from $20.796 billion at September 30, 2020, primarily due to a $430.6 million decrease in PPP loans. At December 31, 2020, the Company had $963.2 million of PPP loans.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At December 31, 2020, oil and gas loans totaled $512.7 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $88.7 million) or 2.5% of total loans, of which $285.8 million were production loans and $226.9 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $698.3 million (net of discount) or 3.7% of total loans at December 31, 2019, of which $401.5 million were production loans and $296.8 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of December 31, 2020, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $243.2 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $342.2 million as of December 31, 2019. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At December 31, 2020, loans to hotels totaled $393.8 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $6.5 million) or 1.9% of total loans and loans to restaurants totaled $214.7 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $83.6 million) or 1.1% of total loans.

Deposits at December 31, 2020 were $27.360 billion, an increase of $3.161 billion or 13.1%, compared with $24.200 billion at December 31, 2019. Linked quarter deposits increased $901.3 million or 3.4% from $26.459 billion at September 30, 2020.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)







































(In thousands)











































Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):







































LegacyTexas:







































Loans held for sale (1)

$ —



$ —



$ 15,725



$ 54,229



$ 66,745

Loans held for investment



6,013,305





6,349,251





6,601,006





6,713,337





6,636,855

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



2,842,379





2,730,614





2,557,183





1,713,762





1,552,762

All other loans



11,391,260





11,715,776





11,851,259





10,645,867





10,588,984

Total loans

$ 20,246,944



$ 20,795,641



$ 21,025,173



$ 19,127,195



$ 18,845,346











































Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):







































LegacyTexas

$ 6,047,363



$ 5,977,357



$ 5,997,395



$ 5,605,986



$ 6,141,546

All other deposits



21,313,129





20,481,849





20,155,293





18,220,371





18,058,186

Total deposits

$ 27,360,492



$ 26,459,206



$ 26,152,688



$ 23,826,357



$ 24,199,732





















(1) The LegacyTexas mortgage business was combined with the Prosperity Bank mortgage business in the second quarter of 2020. Accordingly, all loans held for sale will be reported only for Prosperity Bank going forward and not separately tracked for LegacyTexas.

Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production by the acquired lending operations since November 1, 2019, loans at December 31, 2020 grew $802.3 million or 7.6% compared with December 31, 2019 and decreased $324.5 million or 2.8% compared with September 30, 2020.

Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since November 1, 2019, deposits at December 31, 2020 grew $3.255 billion or 18.0% compared with December 31, 2019 and grew $831.3 million or 4.1% compared with September 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $59.6 million or 0.20% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2020, compared with $62.9 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2019, and $69.5 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2020.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $316.1 million or 1.56% of total loans at December 31, 2020 compared to $323.6 million or 1.56% of total loans at September 30, 2020 and $87.5 million or 0.46% of total loans at December 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, was 1.92%(1) at December 31, 2020 compared with 1.94%(1) at September 30, 2020 and 0.51%(1) at December 31, 2019. On January 1, 2020, Prosperity adopted the measurement of current expected credit losses ("CECL"). Upon adoption of CECL, Prosperity recognized an increase in allowance for credit losses on loans of $108.7 million, of which $102.5 million was related to LegacyTexas and an increase in allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures of $24.4 million, of which $6.3 million was related to LegacyTexas, with a corresponding decrease in retained earnings (pre-tax). Additionally, Prosperity recognized an increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans of $131.8 million, of which $130.3 million was related to LegacyTexas, due to the reclass of purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") discounts as a result of adopting CECL.

There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared with $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $10.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The provision for credit losses was $20.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net charge-offs were $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared with net charge-offs of $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and net charge-offs of $10.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 included $4.8 million related to resolved PCD loans. These PCD loans had specific reserves of $9.6 million, of which $4.8 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $4.8 million was moved to the general reserve. Further, an additional $4.8 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve. Net charge-offs were $31.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared with $3.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2020 included $25.7 million related to resolved PCD loans. These PCD loans had specific reserves of $53.8 million, of which $25.7 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $28.1 million was moved to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.49 per share to be paid on April 1, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of March 15, 2021.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 26, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.65 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 26, 2022, at the discretion of management. Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 4.0 thousand shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $50.89 during the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2.2 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $52.47 per share during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Redemption of Outstanding Subordinated Notes

On November 30, 2020, $125.0 million in subordinated notes assumed in the Merger were redeemed. The redemption was funded by dividends from Prosperity Bank.

COVID-19 Pandemic

In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") was first reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. On March 13, 2020, the U.S. President announced a national emergency relating to the pandemic, which has since been extended. On October 7, 2020, the Governor of Texas extended the proclamation certifying that COVID-19 poses an imminent threat of disaster in the state and declaring a state of disaster for all counties in Texas and detailed the ongoing plan to open businesses and activities in Texas. On December 14, 2020, the Governor of Oklahoma extended the executive order that declared an emergency caused by the impending threat of COVID-19 to the people of Oklahoma. The Bank is considered an essential business and is closely monitoring the latest developments regarding COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company's operations and financial results during 2021 cannot be reasonably or reliably estimated at this time.

The health and safety of the Bank's associates, customers, and communities are of utmost importance; and the Company has taken additional measures in an effort to ensure this safety, including restricting nonessential employee travel, expanding remote access availability, distancing work stations, professional cleaning of its facilities, and signs and distancing reminders for customers in the banking centers. Further, the Company remains committed to providing uninterrupted and reliable banking service and has business continuity plans and protocols in place to ensure critical operations are able to continue without disruption.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on March 27, 2020 the President of the United States signed the CARES Act into law. The CARES Act provides assistance for American workers, families and small businesses. The Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), established by the CARES Act and implemented by the Small Business Administration ("SBA") with support from the Department of the Treasury, provides small businesses with funds to pay payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities and are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. On June 5, 2020, the President signed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020 ("PPP Flexibility Act"), which modified the covered expense period from eight weeks to 24 weeks, extended the maturity date of the loans out to five years and gave greater flexibility to employers having difficulty hiring workers. PPP loans originated prior to June 5, 2020, have a two year term and earn interest at 1%. PPP loans originated on and after June 5, 2020, have a minimum five year term, which can be extended for up to five additional years if the lender and borrower both agree. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 ("CAA"), which was signed into law on December 27, 2020, extends certain provisions of the CARES Act, provides additional funding and contains new relief provisions. The CAA extended the PPP application period to March 31, 2021 and permits eligible companies to obtain a second PPP loan ("second draw") under terms specified in the CAA, with a maximum amount of $2.0 million and limit of one second draw loan. Second draw PPP borrowers are eligible for loan forgiveness on the same terms as the first draw PPP borrowers, whose loans are eligible for early forgiveness by the SBA as provided by the CARES Act, the PPP Flexibility Act, the CAA and related regulations and guidance. Lenders that were permitted to approve first draw PPP loans are permitted to approve second draw loans. Additionally, the Bank is entitled to a per loan processing fee based on a tiered schedule ranging from 5% to 1% of the loan balance for the first draw PPP loans, and the CAA established pre-determined fees for processing and servicing the second draw PPP loans. In 2020, the Company obtained SBA approvals on approximately 11,900 loans totaling $1.397 billion and as of December 31, 2020, had an outstanding balance of 8,816 loans totaling $963.2 million after remittance. The Company has also provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals.

Merger with LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc.

On November 1, 2019, Prosperity completed the merger with LegacyTexas and its wholly-owned subsidiary LegacyTexas Bank headquartered in Plano, Texas. LegacyTexas Bank operated 42 locations in 19 North Texas cities in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity issued 26,228,148 shares of Prosperity common stock with a closing price of $69.02 per share plus $318.0 million in cash, made up of $308.6 million in cash and $9.4 million in cash for taxes withheld, for all outstanding shares of LegacyTexas. This resulted in goodwill of $1.331 billion as of December 31, 2020, which was subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2020, Prosperity completed the operational conversion of LegacyTexas Bank.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's fourth quarter 2020 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 9347138.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcast & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of December 31, 2020, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $34.059 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

As of December 31, 2020, Prosperity operated 275 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 65 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including LegacyTexas; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the LegacyTexas transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020, and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.



















(1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $13.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $16.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $20.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $23.7 million, and merger related expenses of $46.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $18.7 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $22.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $76.5 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $91.3 million, and merger related expenses of $8.0 million and a tax benefit for NOL of $20.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. (6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $22.9 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $28.0 million, and merger related expenses of $46.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Bryan/College Station Area

Frisco-West

Kerens

Hempstead

98th Street Bryan

Garland

Longview

Hitchcock

Avenue Q Bryan-29th Street

Grapevine

Mount Vernon

Liberty

North University Bryan-East

Grapevine Main

Palestine

Magnolia

Texas Tech Student Union Bryan-North

Kiest

Rusk

Magnolia Parkway



Caldwell

Lake Highlands

Seven Points

Mont Belvieu

Midland College Station

McKinney

Teague

Nederland

Wadley Crescent Point

McKinney Eldorado

Tyler-Beckham

Needville

Wall Street Hearne

McKinney Redbud

Tyler-South Broadway

Rosenberg



Huntsville

North Carrolton

Tyler-University

Shadow Creek

Odessa Madisonville

Oak Cliff

Winnsboro

Spring

Grandview Navasota

Park Cities





Tomball

Grant New Waverly

Plano

Houston Area

Waller

Kermit Highway Rock Prairie

Plano-West

Houston

West Columbia

Parkway Southwest Parkway

Preston Forest

Aldine

Wharton



Tower Point

Preston Parker

Alief

Winnie

Other West Texas Area Wellborn Road

Preston Royal

Bellaire

Wirt

Locations



Red Oak

Beltway





Big Spring Central Texas Area

Richardson

Clear Lake

South Texas Area -

Brownfield Austin

Richardson-West

Copperfield

Corpus Christi

Brownwood Allandale

Rosewood Court

Cypress

Calallen

Cisco Cedar Park

The Colony

Downtown

Carmel

Comanche Congress

Tollroad

Eastex

Northwest

Early Lakeway

Trinity Mills

Fairfield

Saratoga

Floydada Liberty Hill

Turtle Creek

First Colony

Timbergate

Gorman Northland

West 15th Plano

Fry Road

Water Street

Levelland Oak Hill

West Allen

Gessner





Littlefield Research Blvd

Westmoreland

Gladebrook

Victoria

Merkel Westlake

Wylie

Grand Parkway

Victoria Main

Plainview







Heights

Victoria-Navarro

San Angelo Other Central Texas Area

Fort Worth

Highway 6 West

Victoria-North

Slaton Locations

Haltom City

Little York

Victoria Salem

Snyder Bastrop

Hulen

Medical Center







Canyon Lake

Keller

Memorial Drive

Other South Texas Area

Oklahoma Dime Box

Museum Place

Northside

Locations

Central Oklahoma Area Dripping Springs

Renaissance Square

Pasadena

Alice

Oklahoma City Elgin

Roanoke

Pecan Grove

Aransas Pass

23rd Street Flatonia

Stockyards

Pin Oak

Beeville

Expressway Georgetown





River Oaks

Colony Creek

I-240 Gruene

Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Sugar Land

Cuero

Memorial Kingsland

Locations

SW Medical Center

Edna



La Grange

Arlington

Tanglewood

Goliad

Other Central Oklahoma Area Lexington

Azle

The Plaza

Gonzales

Locations New Braunfels

Ennis

Uptown

Hallettsville

Edmond Pleasanton

Flower Mound

Waugh Drive

Kingsville

Norman Round Rock

Gainesville

Westheimer

Mathis



San Antonio

Glen Rose

West University

Padre Island

Tulsa Area Schulenburg

Granbury

Woodcreek

Palacios

Tulsa Seguin

Grand Prairie





Port Lavaca

Garnett Smithville

Jacksboro

Katy

Portland

Harvard Thorndale

Mesquite

Cinco Ranch

Rockport

Memorial Weimar

Muenster

Katy-Spring Green

Sinton

Sheridan



Runaway Bay





Taft

S. Harvard Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Sanger

The Woodlands

Yoakum

Utica Tower Dallas

Waxahachie

The Woodlands-College Park

Yorktown

Yale 14th Street Plano

Weatherford

The Woodlands-I-45







Abrams Centre





The Woodlands-Research Forest

West Texas Area

Other Tulsa Area Locations Addison

East Texas Area





Abilene

Owasso Allen

Athens

Other Houston Area

Antilley Road



Balch Springs

Blooming Grove

Locations

Barrow Street



Camp Wisdom

Canton

Angleton

Cypress Street



Carrollton

Carthage

Bay City

Judge Ely



Cedar Hill

Corsicana

Beaumont

Mockingbird



Coppell

Crockett

Cleveland







East Plano

Eustace

East Bernard

Lubbock



Euless

Gilmer

El Campo

4th Street



Frisco

Grapeland

Dayton

66th Street



Frisco Gaylord

Gun Barrel City

Galveston

82nd Street



Frisco Warren

Jacksonville

Groves

86th Street





Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)







































Loans held for sale

$ 46,777



$ 51,694



$ 39,516



$ 65,035



$ 80,959

Loans held for investment



17,357,788





18,013,333





18,428,474





17,348,398





17,211,625

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



2,842,379





2,730,614





2,557,183





1,713,762





1,552,762

Total loans



20,246,944





20,795,641





21,025,173





19,127,195





18,845,346











































Investment securities(A)



8,542,820





7,431,495





7,717,586





8,295,495





8,570,056

Federal funds sold



553





56,469





568





676





519

Allowance for credit losses(B)



(316,068)





(323,635)





(324,205)





(327,206)





(87,469)

Cash and due from banks



1,342,996





1,031,193





332,873





381,458





573,589

Goodwill



3,231,636





3,231,692





3,231,964





3,223,144





3,223,671

Core deposit intangibles, net



73,235





76,478





79,748





83,041





86,404

Other real estate owned



10,593





11,548





6,160





5,452





6,936

Fixed assets, net



323,572





325,994





324,975





327,293





326,832

Other assets



602,994





560,724





571,807





626,951





639,824

Total assets

$ 34,059,275



$ 33,197,599



$ 32,966,649



$ 31,743,499



$ 32,185,708











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 9,151,233



$ 8,998,328



$ 9,040,257



$ 7,461,323



$ 7,763,894

Interest-bearing deposits



18,209,259





17,460,878





17,112,431





16,365,034





16,435,838

Total deposits



27,360,492





26,459,206





26,152,688





23,826,357





24,199,732

Other borrowings



—





2,570





103,131





1,338,429





1,303,730

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



389,583





380,274





365,335





344,695





377,294

Subordinated notes



—





125,146





125,365





125,585





125,804

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





5,599

Other liabilities



148,584





165,579





242,061





222,912





202,714

Total liabilities



27,928,606





27,162,722





27,018,527





25,887,925





26,214,873

Shareholders' equity(C)



6,130,669





6,034,877





5,948,122





5,855,574





5,970,835

Total liabilities and equity

$ 34,059,275



$ 33,197,599



$ 32,966,649



$ 31,743,499



$ 32,185,708







(A) Includes $974, $(442), $(1,767), $(3,421) and$763 in unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (B) ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020. (C) Includes $770, $(349), $(1,396), $(2,703) and$602 in after-tax unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Income Statement Data























































Interest income:























































Loans

$ 241,625



$ 244,255



$ 242,772



$ 247,243



$ 222,910



$ 975,895



$ 621,443

Securities(D)



36,721





38,033





43,776





48,282





49,348





166,812





209,812

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



301





144





45





713





600





1,203





1,683

Total interest income



278,647





282,432





286,593





296,238





272,858





1,143,910





832,938



























































Interest expense:























































Deposits



19,757





22,458





25,269





35,018





32,759





102,502





111,388

Other borrowings



33





52





533





2,932





6,115





3,550





21,323

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



224





309





337





757





879





1,627





3,383

Subordinated notes and trust preferred



999





1,500





1,499





1,500





1,075





5,498





1,075

Total interest expense



21,013





24,319





27,638





40,207





40,828





113,177





137,169

Net interest income



257,634





258,113





258,955





256,031





232,030





1,030,733





695,769

Provision for credit losses



—





10,000





10,000





—





1,700





20,000





4,300

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



257,634





248,113





248,955





256,031





230,330





1,010,733





691,469



























































Noninterest income:























































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



8,051





7,156





5,645





9,443





9,990





30,295





34,614

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



8,193





8,315





7,263





7,474





7,728





31,245





26,867

Service charges on deposit accounts



6,046





5,920





5,790





6,104





5,597





23,860





20,604

Trust income



2,192





2,502





2,242





2,662





2,582





9,598





10,227

Mortgage income



3,989





2,958





1,820





2,010





2,455





10,777





5,006

Brokerage income



642





628





584





650





625





2,504





2,361

Bank owned life insurance income



1,252





1,449





1,508





1,545





1,502





5,754





5,426

Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets



(675)





(528)





(3,945)





(385)





(1,870)





(5,533)





(1,813)

Other noninterest income



6,857





6,524





4,768





4,885





6,897





23,034





20,989

Total noninterest income



36,547





34,924





25,675





34,388





35,506





131,534





124,281



























































Noninterest expense:























































Salaries and benefits



77,809





75,068





79,109





77,282





69,356





309,268





226,348

Net occupancy and equipment



8,223





8,644





9,190





8,980





7,420





35,037





23,985

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



8,442





8,776





11,690





11,421





9,158





40,329





23,624

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



2,670





2,512





2,601





2,078





2,095





9,861





8,608

Core deposit intangibles amortization



3,243





3,270





3,293





3,363





2,705





13,169





6,537

Depreciation



4,261





4,605





4,598





4,768





4,212





18,232





13,713

Communications



2,931





3,027





3,324





3,195





3,012





12,477





9,679

Other real estate expense



279





258





40





46





57





623





328

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate



(195)





(137)





4





(130)





(49)





(458)





(395)

Merger related expenses



—





—





7,474





544





46,402





8,018





46,402

Other noninterest expense



12,542





11,896





13,045





13,194





12,083





50,677





37,713

Total noninterest expense



120,205





117,919





134,368





124,741





156,451





497,233





396,542

Income before income taxes



173,976





165,118





140,262





165,678





109,385





645,034





419,208

Provision for income taxes



36,885





35,054





9,361





34,830





23,251





116,130





86,656

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 130,901



$ 130,848



$ 86,134



$ 528,904



$ 332,552







(D) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $11,509, $10,089, $9,224, $8,005 and $8,556 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and $38,827 and $30,779 for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date







Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Profitability

























































Net income (E) (F)

$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 130,901



$ 130,848



$ 86,134



$ 528,904



$ 332,552































































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.48



$ 1.40



$ 1.41



$ 1.39



$ 1.01



$ 5.68



$ 4.52



Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.48



$ 1.40



$ 1.41



$ 1.39



$ 1.01



$ 5.68



$ 4.52































































Return on average assets (G)



1.63 %



1.58 %



1.61 % (K)

1.67 % (K)

1.19 % (K)

1.62 % (K)

1.38 % (K) Return on average common equity (G)



8.98 %



8.64 %



8.84 % (K)

8.86 % (K)

6.33 % (K)

8.85 % (K)

7.46 % (K) Return on average tangible common equity (G) (H)



19.57 %



19.19 %



19.98 % (K)

20.16 % (K)

12.50 % (K)

19.83 % (K)

14.23 % (K) Tax equivalent net interest margin (E) (F) (I)



3.49 %



3.57 %



3.69 %



3.81 %



3.66 %



3.64 %



3.32 %

Efficiency ratio (H) (J)



40.77 %



40.17 %



46.56 % (L)

42.90 % (L)

58.07 % (L)

42.58 % (L)

48.25 % (L)



























































Liquidity and Capital Ratios

























































Equity to assets



18.00 %



18.18 %



18.04 %



18.45 %



18.55 %



18.00 %



18.55 %

Common equity tier 1 capital



13.74 %



13.17 %



12.29 %



12.27 %



12.30 %



13.74 %



12.30 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital



13.74 %



13.17 %



12.29 %



12.27 %



12.30 %



13.74 %



12.30 %

Total risk-based capital



14.23 %



14.28 %



13.36 %



12.81 %



12.70 %



14.23 %



12.70 %

Tier 1 leverage capital



9.67 %



9.57 %



9.41 %



9.49 %



10.42 %



9.67 %



10.37 %

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (H)



9.19 %



9.12 %



8.89 %



8.96 %



9.21 %



9.19 %



9.21 %





























































Other Data

























































Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share

























































Basic



92,559





92,656





92,658





94,371





85,573





93,058





73,524



Diluted



92,559





92,656





92,658





94,371





85,573





93,058





73,524



Period end shares outstanding



92,571





92,562





92,660





92,652





94,746





92,571





94,746



Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.49



$ 0.46



$ 0.46



$ 0.46



$ 0.46



$ 1.87



$ 1.69



Book value per common share

$ 66.23



$ 65.20



$ 64.19



$ 63.20



$ 63.02



$ 66.23



$ 63.02



Tangible book value per common share (H)

$ 30.53



$ 29.46



$ 28.45



$ 27.52



$ 28.08



$ 30.53



$ 28.08































































Common Stock Market Price

























































High

$ 70.38



$ 60.63



$ 72.95



$ 75.22



$ 74.35



$ 75.22



$ 75.36



Low

$ 50.43



$ 48.80



$ 43.68



$ 42.02



$ 66.60



$ 42.02



$ 61.65



Period end closing price

$ 69.36



$ 51.83



$ 59.38



$ 48.25



$ 71.89



$ 69.36



$ 71.89



Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)



3,756





3,716





3,793





3,801





3,867





3,756





3,867



Number of banking centers



275





275





275





285





285





275





285





(E) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:





Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019 Loan discount accretion

























ASC 310-20 $13,514

$16,729

$17,999

$22,463

$17,834

$70,705

$21,194 ASC 310-30 $2,545

$5,805

$6,267

$6,019

$5,908

$20,636

$6,851 Securities net amortization $66

$116

$203

$194

$201

$579

$847 Time deposits amortization $790

$1,240

$1,793

$2,270

$1,709

$6,093

$1,709





(F) Using effective tax rate of 21.2%, 21.2%, 6.7%, 21.0% and 21.3% for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, and 18.0% and 20.7% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOLs due to the CARES Act. (G) Interim periods annualized. (H) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (I) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis. (J) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (K) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (L) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Dec 31, 2019







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(M) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(M) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(M) Interest-earning assets:









































































Loans held for sale

$ 42,856



$ 348



3.23%



$ 50,606



$ 420



3.30%



$ 57,171



$ 570



3.96%



Loans held for investment



17,700,756





220,357



4.95%





18,267,559





225,596



4.91%





15,261,163





212,466



5.52%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



2,603,455





20,920



3.20%





2,279,461





18,239



3.18%





996,903





9,874



3.93%



Total Loans



20,347,067





241,625



4.72%





20,597,626





244,255



4.72%





16,315,237





222,910



5.42%



Investment securities



8,001,679





36,721



1.83%

(N)

7,603,762





38,033



1.99%

(N)

8,598,736





49,348



2.28%

(N) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,094,487





301



0.11%





618,228





144



0.09%





305,596





600



0.78%



Total interest-earning assets



29,443,233





278,647



3.76%





28,819,616





282,432



3.90%





25,219,569





272,858



4.29%



Allowance for credit losses(B)



(322,138)





















(321,424)





















(86,795)



















Noninterest-earning assets



4,569,811





















4,482,646





















3,930,651



















Total assets

$ 33,690,906



















$ 32,980,838



















$ 29,063,425































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 5,545,298



$ 5,301



0.38%



$ 5,221,722



$ 5,028



0.38%



$ 4,233,880



$ 5,755



0.54%



Savings and money market deposits



9,170,179





6,985



0.30%





8,937,751





7,833



0.35%





7,109,754





14,187



0.79%



Certificates and other time deposits



3,047,475





7,471



0.98%





3,103,290





9,597



1.23%





3,044,843





12,817



1.67%



Other borrowings



2,435





33



5.39%





13,898





52



1.49%





1,403,686





6,115



1.73%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



376,779





224



0.24%





378,888





309



0.32%





351,580





879



0.99%



Subordinated notes and trust preferred



81,570





999



4.87%





125,256





1,500



4.76%





87,963





1,075



4.85%



Total interest-bearing liabilities



18,223,736





21,013



0.46%

(O)

17,780,805





24,319



0.54%

(O)

16,231,706





40,828



1.00%

(O)











































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:









































































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,103,742





















8,980,814





















7,066,878



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)



29,947





















29,947





















—



















Other liabilities



224,907





















167,532





















320,855



















Total liabilities



27,582,332





















26,959,098





















23,619,439



















Shareholders' equity



6,108,574





















6,021,740





















5,443,986



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 33,690,906



















$ 32,980,838



















$ 29,063,425































































































Net interest income and margin









$ 257,634



3.48%











$ 258,113



3.56%











$ 232,030



3.65%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:









































































Tax equivalent adjustment











664





















658





















668











Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)









$ 258,298



3.49%











$ 258,771



3.57%











$ 232,698



3.66%









(M) Annualized and based on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis. (N) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $11,509, $10,089 and $8,556 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (O) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.31%, 0.36% and 0.70% for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date







Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(P) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(P) Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans held for sale

$ 55,883



$ 1,923



3.44%



$ 32,065



$ 1,457



4.54%



Loans held for investment



17,842,438





910,532



5.10%





11,688,754





610,112



5.22%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,964,206





63,440



3.23%





251,274





9,874



3.93%



Total loans



19,862,527





975,895



4.91%





11,972,093





621,443



5.19%



Investment securities



8,022,205





166,812



2.08%

(Q)

8,958,182





209,812



2.34%

(Q) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



529,075





1,203



0.23%





129,622





1,683



1.30%



Total interest-earning assets



28,413,807





1,143,910



4.03%





21,059,897





832,938



3.96%



Allowance for credit losses(B)



(324,308)





















(86,616)



















Noninterest-earning assets



4,555,851





















3,114,426



















Total assets

$ 32,645,350



















$ 24,087,707







































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 5,177,736



$ 22,046



0.43%



$ 3,917,413



$ 23,982



0.61%



Savings and money market deposits



8,654,874





37,685



0.44%





5,941,929





50,681



0.85%



Certificates and other time deposits



3,194,274





42,771



1.34%





2,314,174





36,725



1.59%



Other borrowings



329,276





3,550



1.08%





971,409





21,323



2.20%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



371,872





1,627



0.44%





307,277





3,383



1.10%



Subordinated notes and trust preferred



114,499





5,498



4.80%





21,991





1,075



4.89%



Total interest-bearing liabilities



17,842,531





113,177



0.63%

(R)

13,474,193





137,169



1.02%

(R)



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



8,558,385





















6,006,914



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)



25,735





















—



















Other liabilities



244,047





















148,079



















Total liabilities



26,670,698





















19,629,186



















Shareholders' equity



5,974,652





















4,458,521



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



32,645,350



















$ 24,087,707







































































Net interest income and margin









$ 1,030,733



3.63%











$ 695,769



3.30%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















































Tax equivalent adjustment











2,735





















3,149











Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)









$ 1,033,468



3.64%











$ 698,918



3.32%









(P) Annualized and based on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis. (Q) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $38,827 and $30,779 for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (R) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.43% and 0.70% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

YIELD TREND (S)













































































Interest-Earning Assets:





































Loans held for sale

3.23 %



3.30 %



3.32 %



3.80 %



3.96 % Loans held for investment

4.95 %



4.91 %



5.06 %



5.51 %



5.52 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

3.20 %



3.18 %



3.10 %



3.62 %



3.93 % Total loans

4.72 %



4.72 %



4.87 %



5.39 %



5.42 % Investment securities (T)

1.83 %



1.99 %



2.19 %



2.30 %



2.28 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

0.11 %



0.09 %



0.10 %



1.28 %



0.78 % Total interest-earning assets

3.76 %



3.90 %



4.08 %



4.40 %



4.29 %







































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:





































Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.38 %



0.38 %



0.38 %



0.57 %



0.54 % Savings and money market deposits

0.30 %



0.35 %



0.41 %



0.71 %



0.79 % Certificates and other time deposits

0.98 %



1.23 %



1.48 %



1.63 %



1.67 % Other borrowings

5.39 %



1.49 %



0.45 %



1.42 %



1.73 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.24 %



0.32 %



0.37 %



0.83 %



0.99 % Subordinated notes and trust preferred

4.87 %



4.76 %



4.80 %



4.80 %



4.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.46 %



0.54 %



0.63 %



0.91 %



1.00 %







































Net Interest Margin

3.48 %



3.56 %



3.68 %



3.80 %



3.65 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.49 %



3.57 %



3.69 %



3.81 %



3.66 %





(S) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis. (T) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $11,509, $10,089, $9,224, $8,005 and $8,556 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Balance Sheet Averages







































Loans held for sale

$ 42,856



$ 50,606



$ 63,338



$ 66,917



$ 57,171

Loans held for investment



17,700,756





18,267,559





18,135,226





17,263,098





15,261,163

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



2,603,455





2,279,461





1,843,097





1,120,324





996,903

Total Loans



20,347,067





20,597,626





20,041,661





18,450,339





16,315,237











































Investment securities



8,001,679





7,603,762





8,054,008





8,434,196





8,598,736

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,094,487





618,228





172,761





223,631





305,596

Total interest-earning assets



29,443,233





28,819,616





28,268,430





27,108,166





25,219,569

Allowance for credit losses(B)



(322,138)





(321,424)





(325,720)





(328,005)





(86,795)

Cash and due from banks



289,579





267,887





247,426





321,832





275,072

Goodwill



3,231,850





3,231,976





3,223,469





3,223,633





2,658,133

Core deposit intangibles, net



74,919





78,269





81,539





84,865





28,912

Other real estate



14,573





8,061





5,666





5,837





4,864

Fixed assets, net



325,485





325,958





327,811





325,337





308,692

Other assets



633,405





570,495





676,105





615,747





654,978

Total assets

$ 33,690,906



$ 32,980,838



$ 32,504,726



$ 31,357,412



$ 29,063,425











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 9,103,742



$ 8,980,814



$ 8,583,734



$ 7,491,798



$ 7,066,878

Interest-bearing demand deposits



5,545,298





5,221,722





4,949,023





4,990,376





4,233,880

Savings and money market deposits



9,170,179





8,937,751





8,537,352





7,965,440





7,109,754

Certificates and other time deposits



3,047,475





3,103,290





3,224,196





3,404,748





3,044,843

Total deposits



26,866,694





26,243,577





25,294,305





23,852,362





21,455,355

Other borrowings



2,435





13,898





474,867





832,961





1,403,686

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



376,779





378,888





365,077





366,615





351,580

Subordinated notes and trust preferred



81,570





125,256





125,475





125,694





87,963

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)



29,947





29,947





29,947





13,009





5,673

Other liabilities



224,907





167,532





289,899





262,523





320,855

Shareholders' equity



6,108,574





6,021,740





5,925,156





5,904,248





5,443,986

Total liabilities and equity

$ 33,690,906



$ 32,980,838



$ 32,504,726



$ 31,357,412



$ 29,063,425



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Period End Balances













































































































































Loan Portfolio





































































Commercial and industrial

$ 2,210,003



10.9 %

$ 2,171,302



10.5 %

$ 2,214,742



10.5 %

$ 2,500,110



13.1 %

$ 2,507,318



13.3 % Warehouse purchase program



2,842,379



14.0 %



2,730,614



13.1 %



2,557,183



12.2 %



1,713,762



9.0 %



1,552,762



8.2 % Construction, land development and other land loans



1,956,960



9.7 %



2,081,762



10.0 %



2,033,037



9.7 %



2,051,021



10.7 %



2,064,167



11.0 % 1-4 family residential



4,253,331



21.0 %



4,189,852



20.1 %



4,184,972



19.9 %



3,993,138



20.9 %



3,880,382



20.6 % Home equity



504,207



2.5 %



477,552



2.3 %



437,098



2.1 %



516,003



2.6 %



507,029



2.6 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)



6,078,764



30.0 %



6,179,901



29.7 %



6,550,086



31.2 %



6,576,213



34.4 %



6,556,285



34.9 % Agriculture (includes farmland)



581,352



2.9 %



598,972



2.9 %



612,694



2.9 %



635,295



3.3 %



680,855



3.6 % Consumer and other



344,028



1.7 %



367,231



1.8 %



403,462



1.9 %



423,000



2.2 %



398,271



2.1 % Energy



512,735



2.5 %



604,698



2.9 %



639,402



3.0 %



718,653



3.8 %



698,277



3.7 % Paycheck Protection Program



963,185



4.8 %



1,393,757



6.7 %



1,392,497



6.6 %



—



—





—



—

Total loans

$ 20,246,944









$ 20,795,641









$ 21,025,173









$ 19,127,195









$ 18,845,346















































































Deposit Types





































































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$ 9,151,233



33.4 %

$ 8,998,328



34.0 %

$ 9,040,257



34.6 %

$ 7,461,323



31.3 %

$ 7,763,894



32.1 % Interest-bearing DDA



5,899,051



21.6 %



5,297,802



20.0 %



5,130,495



19.6 %



4,980,090



20.9 %



5,100,938



21.1 % Money market



6,381,014



23.3 %



6,324,127



23.9 %



6,148,206



23.5 %



5,341,525



22.4 %



5,099,024



21.1 % Savings



2,863,086



10.5 %



2,772,492



10.5 %



2,722,718



10.4 %



2,716,247



11.4 %



2,756,297



11.3 % Certificates and other time deposits



3,066,108



11.2 %



3,066,457



11.6 %



3,111,012



11.9 %



3,327,172



14.0 %



3,479,579



14.4 % Total deposits

$ 27,360,492









$ 26,459,206









$ 26,152,688









$ 23,826,357









$ 24,199,732















































































Loan to Deposit Ratio



74.0 %









78.6 %









80.4 %









80.3 %









77.9 %







Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019









































































Single family residential construction

$ 579,761



29.6 %

$ 654,933



31.5 %

$ 710,401



34.9 %

$ 655,191



31.9 %

$ 614,647



29.7 % Land development



103,307



5.3 %



114,937



5.5 %



114,748



5.6 %



110,853



5.4 %



88,529



4.3 % Raw land



247,628



12.7 %



240,154



11.5 %



274,159



13.5 %



265,943



12.9 %



233,559



11.3 % Residential lots



158,441



8.1 %



137,615



6.6 %



144,765



7.1 %



136,861



6.7 %



138,961



6.7 % Commercial lots



114,427



5.8 %



109,569



5.3 %



103,267



5.1 %



106,036



5.2 %



101,960



4.9 % Commercial construction and other



753,587



38.5 %



825,053



39.6 %



687,618



33.8 %



778,731



37.9 %



890,597



43.1 % Net unaccreted discount



(191)











(499)











(1,921)











(2,594)











(4,086)







Total construction loans

$ 1,956,960









$ 2,081,762









$ 2,033,037









$ 2,051,021









$ 2,064,167









Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of December 31, 2020



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (U)



Total



Collateral Type























































Shopping center/retail $ 385,110



$ 297,801



$ 51,537



$ 20,041



$ 34,050



$ 282,655



$ 1,071,194



Commercial and industrial buildings

160,522





96,304





18,897





14,146





18,613





165,228





473,710



Office buildings

186,978





518,496





34,392





72,623





5,109





80,726





898,324



Medical buildings

36,975





38,031





3,512





24,195





24,583





58,597





185,893



Apartment buildings

388,780





503,734





26,505





15,439





8,942





194,904





1,138,304



Hotel

70,153





76,272





43,389





28,996





—





139,546





358,356



Other

59,870





29,318





27,869





8,667





2,738





57,518





185,980



Total $ 1,288,388



$ 1,559,956



$ 206,101



$ 184,107



$ 94,035



$ 979,174



$ 4,311,761

(V)

Acquired Loans





Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans





Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Sep 30, 2020



Balance at Dec 31, 2020



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Sep 30, 2020



Balance at Dec 31, 2020



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Sep 30, 2020



Balance at Dec 31, 2020

Loan marks:







































































Acquired banks (W)

$ 229,080



$ 6,622



$ 5,973



$ 142,128



$ —



$ —



$ 371,208



$ 6,622



$ 5,973

LegacyTexas merger(X)



116,519





46,493





33,614





177,924





16,760





14,216





294,443





63,253





47,830

Total



345,599





53,115





39,587





320,052





16,760

(Z)

14,216





665,651





69,875





53,803











































































Acquired portfolio loan balances:







































































Acquired banks (W)



5,690,998





281,766





266,036





275,221





4,061





3,523





5,966,219





285,827





269,559

LegacyTexas merger(X)



6,595,161





4,187,077





3,603,169





414,352





222,019





192,108





7,009,513





4,409,096





3,795,277

Total



12,286,159





4,468,843





3,869,205





689,573





226,080





195,631





12,975,732

(Y)

4,694,923





4,064,836











































































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks

$ 11,940,560



$ 4,415,728



$ 3,829,618



$ 369,521



$ 209,320



$ 181,415



$ 12,310,081



$ 4,625,048



$ 4,011,033







(U) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (V) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $6.079 billion as of December 31, 2020. (W) Includes Bank of Texas, Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company and Tradition Bank. (X) The LegacyTexas merger was completed on November 1, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019, LegacyTexas added $7.010 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $294.4 million at acquisition date. (Y) Actual principal balances acquired. (Z) ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Asset Quality





















































Nonaccrual loans $ 47,185



$ 57,412



$ 62,904



$ 58,194



$ 55,243



$ 47,185



$ 55,243

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

1,699





462





8,691





3,255





441





1,699





441

Total nonperforming loans

48,884





57,874





71,595





61,449





55,684





48,884





55,684

Repossessed assets

93





120





187





278





324





93





324

Other real estate

10,593





11,548





6,160





5,452





6,935





10,593





6,935

Total nonperforming assets $ 59,570



$ 69,542



$ 77,942



$ 67,179



$ 62,943



$ 59,570



$ 62,943

























































Nonperforming assets:





















































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 16,176



$ 17,273



$ 15,238



$ 15,987



$ 17,086



$ 16,176



$ 17,086

Construction, land development and other land loans

1,566





2,633





10,530





1,125





1,177





1,566





1,177

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

25,830





29,953





29,812





28,996





26,453





25,830





26,453

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

12,315





16,069





20,748





20,155





18,031





12,315





18,031

Agriculture (includes farmland)

2,075





1,931





1,501





896





101





2,075





101

Consumer and other

1,608





1,683





113





20





95





1,608





95

Total $ 59,570



$ 69,542



$ 77,942



$ 67,179



$ 62,943



$ 59,570



$ 62,943

Number of loans/properties

208





198





213





198





236





208





236

Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 316,068



$ 323,635



$ 324,205



$ 327,206



$ 87,469



$ 316,068



$ 87,469

























































Net charge-offs (recoveries):





















































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 4,085



$ 8,344



$ 12,206



$ (28)



$ 76



$ 24,607



$ 884

Construction, land development and other land loans

(110)





478





(6)





(12)





(6)





350





(5)

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

1,982





252





51





5





20





2,290





19

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

626





676





—





(81)





254





1,221





251

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(4)





(17)





(3)





(1)





(18)





(25)





(972)

Consumer and other

988





837





753





918





965





3,496





3,094

Total $ 7,567



$ 10,570



$ 13,001



$ 801



$ 1,291



$ 31,939



$ 3,271

























































Asset Quality Ratios





















































Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.20 %



0.24 %



0.28 %



0.25 %



0.25 %



0.21 %



0.30 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.29 %



0.33 %



0.37 %



0.35 %



0.33 %



0.29 %



0.33 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.15 %



0.21 %



0.26 %



0.02 %



0.03 %



0.16 %



0.03 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans(AA)

1.56 %



1.56 %



1.54 %



1.71 %



0.46 %



1.56 %



0.46 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans (H)(AA)

1.92 %



1.94 %



1.90 %



1.88 %



0.51 %



1.92 %



0.51 %

(AA) ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:























































Net income

$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 130,901



$ 130,848



$ 86,134



$ 528,904



$ 332,552

Add: merger related expenses, net of tax(AB)



—





—





5,904





430





36,658





6,334





36,658

Less: NOL tax benefit (AC)



—





—





(20,145)





—





—





(20,145)





—

Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (AB) (AC)

$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 116,660



$ 131,278



$ 122,792



$ 515,093



$ 369,210



























































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



92,559





92,656





92,658





94,371





85,573





93,058





73,524

Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(AB)

$ —



$ —



$ 0.06



$ —



$ 0.43



$ 0.07



$ 0.50

NOL tax benefit per diluted share (AB)

$ —



$ —



$ (0.22)



$ —



$ —



$ (0.22)



$ —

Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (AB) (AC)

$ 1.48



$ 1.40



$ 1.25



$ 1.39



$ 1.44



$ 5.54



$ 5.02



























































Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:























































Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (AB) (AC)

$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 116,660



$ 131,278



$ 122,792



$ 515,093



$ 369,210

Average total assets

$ 33,690,906



$ 32,980,838



$ 32,504,726



$ 31,357,412



$ 29,063,425



$ 32,645,350



$ 24,087,707

Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (G) (AB) (AC)



1.63 %



1.58 %



1.44 %



1.67 %



1.69 %



1.58 %



1.53 %

























































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:























































Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (AB) (AC)

$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 116,660



$ 131,278



$ 122,792



$ 515,093



$ 369,210

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,108,574



$ 6,021,740



$ 5,925,156



$ 5,904,248



$ 5,443,986



$ 5,974,652



$ 4,458,521

Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (G) (AB) (AC)



8.98 %



8.64 %



7.88 %



8.89 %



9.02 %



8.62 %



8.28 %

























































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:























































Net income

$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 130,901



$ 130,848



$ 86,134



$ 528,904



$ 332,552

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,108,574



$ 6,021,740



$ 5,925,156



$ 5,904,248



$ 5,443,986



$ 5,974,652



$ 4,458,521

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,306,769)





(3,310,245)





(3,305,008)





(3,308,498)





(2,687,045)





(3,307,639)





(2,122,154)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 2,801,805



$ 2,711,495



$ 2,620,148



$ 2,595,750



$ 2,756,941



$ 2,667,013



$ 2,336,367

Return on average tangible common equity (G)



19.57 %



19.19 %



19.98 %



20.16 %



12.50 %



19.83 %



14.23 %

(AB) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%. (AC) Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOLs due to the CARES Act.