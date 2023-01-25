PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

News provided by

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

Jan 25, 2023, 06:30 ET

  • Fourth quarter net income of $137.9 million and earnings per share (diluted) of $1.51
  • Fourth quarter net income increased 8.7% compared to fourth quarter 2021
  • Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased $518.5 million or 3.0% (11.8% annualized) during fourth quarter 2022
  • Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased $1.422 billion or 8.5% during 2022
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, of 1.56%(1)
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.08% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets
  • Return (annualized) on fourth quarter average assets of 1.47%, average common equity of 8.26%, average tangible common equity of 16.26%(1), and efficiency ratio of 40.87%
  • Pending acquisitions of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc., Midland, Texas, and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., Lubbock, Texas
  • Approved 2023 Stock Repurchase Program covering up to 5% of outstanding common stock

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $137.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared with $126.8 million for the same period in 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $1.51 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared with $1.38 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 9.4%, and the annualized return on fourth quarter average assets was 1.47%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $518.5 million or 3.0% (11.8% annualized) during the fourth quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.08% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets.

"During the fourth quarter of 2022, Prosperity continued to see growth in loans, which we expect will continue in 2023. The growth comes from new loans as well as existing loans not paying off as fast as they did when rates were low and it was opportunistic for borrowers to repay or move the loans. Consumer spending remains strong, especially in the tourism, restaurant and hospitality sectors.  Real estate sales and pricing have been affected by the increase in rates, but we expect that because of inventory levels and population growth, the impact will be less in Texas and Oklahoma," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We believe that the economies in Texas and Oklahoma will outperform other states over the next several years as companies and individuals continue to move to the states because of lower tax rates and a business-friendly political environment. We expect that companies will need more infrastructure and buildings and consumers will need more housing and places to spend their money, and both will need banks to finance the growth," continued Zalman.

"While the net interest margin at some banks has improved immediately because of higher rates, we expect Prosperity's net interest margin to continue to increase over the next several years as our bond portfolio, which yielded 1.96% during the fourth quarter of 2022, reprices to higher yields assuming that rates normalize near the current rate," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Net income was $137.9 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $126.8 million(3) for the same period in 2021, an increase of $11.1 million or 8.7%. The change was primarily due to an increase in loans and securities interest income, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $8.5 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.5 million, and an increase in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $1.38 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 9.4%. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $137.9 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $135.8 million(4) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $2.1 million or 1.5%. The change was primarily due to an increase in noninterest income and a decrease in noninterest expense, partially offset by a decrease in net interest income. Net income per diluted common share was $1.51 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $1.49 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 1.3%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were 1.47%, 8.26% and 16.26%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 40.87%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $256.1 million compared with $244.8 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $11.4 million or 4.6%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $8.5 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.5 million and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $256.1 million compared with $260.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $4.5 million or 1.7%.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with 2.97% for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $8.5 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.5 million and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with 3.11% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The linked quarter decrease was primarily due to an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by higher average balances and higher average rates on loans and average rates on investment securities.

Noninterest income was $37.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $35.8 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $2.0 million or 5.5%.  This change was primarily due to a higher net gain on sale or write-down of assets, an increase in trust income and an increase in other noninterest income.  On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income was $37.7 million compared with $34.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $3.0 million or 8.8%, primarily due to a higher net gain on the sale or write-down of assets and an increase in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $119.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with $119.5 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $294 thousand.  On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $3.0 million  or 2.4% to $119.2 million compared with $122.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This change was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits, partially offset by an increase in other noninterest expense.

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Net income was $524.5 million(5) for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $519.3 million(6) for 2021, an increase of $5.2 million or 1.0%. Net income per diluted common share was $5.73 for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $5.60 for 2021, an increase of 2.3%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2022 were 1.39%, 7.97% and 15.94%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 42.23%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.005 billion compared with $993.3 million for the prior year, an increase of $11.9 million or 1.2%.  The change was primarily due to an increase in average balances and average rates on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $44.6 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $31.9 million and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 3.00% compared with 3.14% for 2021. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $44.6 million, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $31.9 million and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $145.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $140.0 million for 2021, an increase of $5.2 million or 3.7%, primarily due to an increase in NSF income, a net gain on the sale or write-down of assets, an increase in trust income and an increase in other noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income.

Noninterest expense was $484.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $473.6 million for 2021, an increase of $10.6 million or 2.2%. The change was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in credit and debit card and data processing expense and the change in net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate.

Balance Sheet Information

At December 31, 2022, Prosperity had $37.690 billion in total assets, a decrease of $144.1 million or 0.4%, compared with $37.834 billion at December 31, 2021.

Loans at December 31, 2022 were $18.840 billion, an increase of $223.7 million or 1.2%, compared with $18.616 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to increases in 1-4 family residential and construction, land development and other land loans, partially offset by decreases in Warehouse Purchase Program, PPP and commercial real estate loans. Linked quarter loans increased $333.5 million or 1.8% (7.2% annualized) from $18.506 billion at September 30, 2022. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, loans at December 31, 2022 were $18.093 billion compared to $16.671 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $1.422 billion or 8.5%. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increased $518.5 million or 3.0% (11.8% annualized) from $17.575 billion at September 30, 2022.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At December 31, 2022, oil and gas loans totaled $429.5 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $3.4 million) or 2.3% of total loans, of which $209.0 million were production loans and $220.5 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $491.3 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $27.9 million) or 2.6% of total loans at December 31, 2021, of which $294.1 million were production loans and $197.2 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of December 31, 2022, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $453.4 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $419.0 million as of December 31, 2021. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Deposits at December 31, 2022 were $28.534 billion, a decrease of $2.238 billion or 7.3%, compared with $30.772 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in public fund deposits. Linked quarter deposits decreased $766.6 million or 2.6% from $29.300 billion at September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $27.5 million or 0.08% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2022 compared with $28.1 million or 0.09% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2021 and $19.9 million or 0.06% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $311.5 million at December 31, 2022 compared with $316.3 million at December 31, 2021 and $312.1 million at September 30, 2022. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022  and 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $281.6 million or 1.49% of total loans at December 31, 2022 compared with $286.4 million or 1.54% of total loans at December 31, 2021 and $282.2 million or 1.52% of total loans at September 30, 2022. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.56%(1) at December 31, 2022 compared with 1.72%(1) at December 31, 2021 and 1.61%(1) at September 30, 2022.

Net charge-offs were $603 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with net charge-offs of $807 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and net charge-offs of $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, net charge-offs did not include any purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $6.2 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with $29.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2022 did not include any PCD loans and $8.2 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve during the period.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter 2023 cash dividend of $0.55 per share to be paid on April 3, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 17, 2023, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.6 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 17, 2024, at the discretion of management. Under its 2022 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 981,884 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $66.90 per share during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Pending Acquisition of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.

On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. ("First Bancshares") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby First Bancshares, the parent company of FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. FirstCapital Bank operates 16 full-service banking offices in 6 different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas.  As of September 30, 2022, First Bancshares, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.203 billion, total loans of $1.631 billion and total deposits of $1.842 billion.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $93.4 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $341.6 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of First Bancshares. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2023, although delays could occur.

Pending Acquisition of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Lone Star, the parent company of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. Lone Star Bank operates 5 banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas.  As of September 30, 2022, Lone Star, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.387 billion, total loans of $940.5 million and total deposits of $1.249 billion.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $228.7 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of Lone Star. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2023, although delays could occur.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's fourth quarter 2022 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 6262776.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of December 31, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.690 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.  Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public.  Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, including the proposed transactions with First Bancshares and Lone Star, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of each of the proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid.  Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could adversely affect the future financial results and performance of Prosperity, First Bancshares, Lone Star or the combined company and could cause those results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of a party to terminate the merger agreement with First Bancshares or Lone Star, as applicable, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Prosperity, First Bancshares or Lone Star, delays in completing either of the transactions, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of each of the transactions) or First Bancshares shareholder approval or Lone Star shareholder approval or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the transactions on a timely basis or at all, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transactions are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally, or specifically in the West Texas area and the West, North and Central Texas area where First Bancshares and Lone Star, respectively, do a majority of their respective business and Prosperity has a significant presence, the possibility that the transactions may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transactions, Prosperity's ability to complete the acquisition and integration of First Bancshares and of Lone Star successfully, and the dilution caused by Prosperity's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the transactions. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

Additional Information about the First Bancshares Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger of First Bancshares into Prosperity, Prosperity has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of Prosperity common stock to be issued to the shareholders of First Bancshares. The registration statement includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to the shareholders of First Bancshares seeking their approval of the proposed transaction.

WE URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PROSPERITY, FIRST BANCSHARES AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. You will also be able to obtain these documents, when they are filed, free of charge, from Prosperity at http://www.prosperitybankusa.com. Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, when it becomes available, free of charge, by directing a request by telephone or mail to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc., Prosperity Bank Plaza, 4295 San Felipe, Houston, Texas 77027 Attn: Investor Relations, (281) 269-7199 or to First Bancshares of Texas, Inc., 310 West Wall Street, Suite 1200, Midland, Texas 79701, Attention: Ken Burgess, (844) 322-8392.

Additional Information about the Lone Star Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger of Lone Star into Prosperity, Prosperity has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 to register the shares of Prosperity common stock to be issued to the shareholders of Lone Star. The registration statement includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to the shareholders of Lone Star seeking their approval of the proposed transaction.

WE URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PROSPERITY, LONE STAR AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. You will also be able to obtain these documents, when they are filed, free of charge, from Prosperity at http://www.prosperitybankusa.com. Copies of the proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, when it becomes available, free of charge, by directing a request by telephone or mail to Prosperity Bancshares, Inc., Prosperity Bank Plaza, 4295 San Felipe, Houston, Texas 77027 Attn: Investor Relations, (281) 269-7199 or to Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., 6220 Milwaukee Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79424, Attention: Alan Lackey, (806) 771-7717.

Participants in the Solicitation

Prosperity, First Bancshares and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of First Bancshares in connection with the proposed transaction. Certain information regarding the interests of these participants and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is included in the registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available. 

Prosperity, Lone Star and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Lone Star in connection with the proposed transaction. Certain information regarding the interests of these participants and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is included in the registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.  

Additional information about Prosperity and its directors and executive officers may be found in the definitive proxy statement of Prosperity relating to its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the SEC on March 14, 2022, and other documents filed by Prosperity with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources described above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or an invitation to subscribe for, buy or sell any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

______________

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $758 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $913 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $997 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

(5)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $6.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $7.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

(6)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $31.5 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $39.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Bryan/College Station Area

Garland

Palestine

Magnolia

Texas Tech Student Union

Bryan

Grapevine

Rusk

Magnolia Parkway

Bryan-29th Street

Grapevine Main

Seven Points

Mont Belvieu

Midland

Bryan-East

Kiest

Teague

Nederland

Wadley

Bryan-North

Lake Highlands

Tyler-Beckham

Needville

Wall Street

Caldwell

McKinney

Tyler-South Broadway

Rosenberg

College Station

McKinney Eldorado

Tyler-University

Shadow Creek

Odessa

Crescent Point

McKinney Redbud

Winnsboro

Spring

Grandview

Hearne

North Carrolton


Tomball

Grant

Huntsville

Park Cities

Houston Area

Waller

Kermit Highway

Madisonville

Plano

Houston

West Columbia

Parkway

Navasota

Plano-West

Aldine

Wharton

New Waverly

Preston Forest

Alief

Winnie

Other West Texas Area

Rock Prairie

Preston Parker

Bellaire

Wirt

Locations

Southwest Parkway

Preston Royal

Beltway


Big Spring

Tower Point

Red Oak

Clear Lake

South Texas Area -

Brownfield

Wellborn Road

Richardson

Copperfield

Corpus Christi

Brownwood


Richardson-West

Cypress

Calallen

Cisco

Central Texas Area

Rosewood Court

Downtown

Carmel

Comanche

Austin

The Colony

Eastex

Northwest

Early

Allandale

Tollroad

Fairfield

Saratoga

Floydada

Cedar Park

Trinity Mills

First Colony

Timbergate

Gorman

Congress

Turtle Creek

Fry Road

Water Street

Levelland

Lakeway

West 15th Plano

Gessner


Littlefield

Liberty Hill

West Allen

Gladebrook

Victoria

Merkel

Northland

Westmoreland

Grand Parkway

Victoria Main

Plainview

Oak Hill

Wylie

Heights

Victoria-Navarro

San Angelo

Research Blvd


Highway 6 West

Victoria-North

Slaton

Westlake

Fort Worth

Little York

Victoria Salem

Snyder


Haltom City

Medical Center



Other Central Texas Area

Hulen

Memorial Drive

Other South Texas Area

Oklahoma

Locations

Keller

Northside

 Locations

Central Oklahoma Area

Bastrop

Museum Place

Pasadena

Alice

Oklahoma City

Canyon Lake

Renaissance Square

Pecan Grove

Aransas Pass

23rd Street

Dime Box

Roanoke

Pin Oak

Beeville

Expressway

Dripping Springs

Stockyards

River Oaks

Colony Creek

I-240

Elgin


Sugar Land

Cuero

Memorial

Flatonia

Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area

SW Medical Center

Edna

Georgetown

Locations

Tanglewood

Goliad

Other Central Oklahoma Area

Gruene

Arlington

The Plaza

Gonzales

 Locations

Kingsland

Azle

Uptown

Hallettsville

Edmond

La Grange

Ennis

Waugh Drive

Kingsville

Norman

Lexington

Gainesville

Westheimer

Mathis

New Braunfels

Glen Rose

West University

Padre Island

Tulsa Area

Pleasanton

Granbury

Woodcreek

Palacios

Tulsa

Round Rock

Grand Prairie


Port Lavaca

Garnett

San Antonio

Jacksboro

Katy

Portland

Harvard

Schulenburg

Mesquite

Cinco Ranch

Rockport

Memorial

Seguin

Muenster

Katy-Spring Green

Sinton

Sheridan

Smithville

Runaway Bay


Taft

S. Harvard

Thorndale

Sanger

The Woodlands

Yoakum

Utica Tower

Weimar

Waxahachie

The Woodlands-College Park

Yorktown

Yale


Weatherford

The Woodlands-I-45



Dallas/Fort Worth Area


The Woodlands-Research Forest

West Texas Area

Other Tulsa Area Locations

Dallas

East Texas Area


Abilene

Owasso

14th Street Plano

Athens

Other Houston Area

Antilley Road

Abrams Centre

Blooming Grove

Locations

Barrow Street

Addison

Canton

Angleton

Cypress Street

Allen

Carthage

Bay City

Judge Ely

Balch Springs

Corsicana

Beaumont

Mockingbird

Camp Wisdom

Crockett

Cleveland



Carrollton

Eustace

East Bernard

Lubbock

Cedar Hill

Gilmer

El Campo

4th Street

Coppell

Grapeland

Dayton

66th Street

East Plano

Gun Barrel City

Galveston

82nd Street

Euless

Jacksonville

Groves

86th Street

Frisco

Kerens

Hempstead

98th Street

Frisco Warren

Longview

Hitchcock

Avenue Q

Frisco-West

Mount Vernon

Liberty

North University

 - - -

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)














Loans held for sale

$

554

$

2,871

$

3,350

$

2,810

$

7,274

Loans held for investment

18,098,653


17,580,653


17,067,871


16,720,173


16,833,171

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

740,620


922,764


1,137,623


1,344,541


1,775,699

Total loans

18,839,827


18,506,288


18,208,844


18,067,524


18,616,144
















Investment securities(A)

14,476,005


14,806,487


14,912,313


14,798,127


12,818,901

Federal funds sold

301


244


201


274


241

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(281,576)


(282,179)


(283,959)


(285,163)


(286,380)

Cash and due from banks

423,832


602,152


393,716


1,560,321


2,547,739

Goodwill

3,231,636


3,231,636


3,231,636


3,231,636


3,231,636

Core deposit intangibles, net

51,348


53,906


56,483


59,064


61,684

Other real estate owned

1,963


1,758


1,555


1,705


622

Fixed assets, net

339,453


337,099


335,939


336,075


319,799

Other assets

607,040


586,111


530,528


501,623


523,584

Total assets

$

37,689,829

$

37,843,502

$

37,387,256

$

38,271,186

$

37,833,970
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

10,915,448

$

11,154,143

$

11,032,184

$

10,776,652

$

10,750,034

Interest-bearing deposits

17,618,083


18,145,952


18,833,434


20,291,658


20,021,728

Total deposits

28,533,531


29,300,095


29,865,618


31,068,310


30,771,762

Other borrowings

1,850,000


1,165,000


300,000






Securities sold under repurchase agreements

428,134


454,304


481,785


440,891


448,099

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947

Other liabilities

148,843


282,514


188,079


227,614


156,926

Total liabilities

30,990,455


31,231,860


30,865,429


31,766,762


31,406,734

Shareholders' equity(B)

6,699,374


6,611,642


6,521,827


6,504,424


6,427,236

Total liabilities and equity

$

37,689,829

$

37,843,502

$

37,387,256

$

38,271,186

$

37,833,970


(A)

Includes $(4,396), $(296), $1,517, $2,115 and $2,290 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

(B)

Includes $(3,473), $(234), $1,198 $1,671 and $1,809 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31,
2022

Dec 31,
2021

Income Statement Data




















Interest income:




















Loans

$

235,126

$

210,268

$

192,770

$

193,025

$

206,209

$

831,189

$

869,908

Securities(C)

72,533


68,761


64,111


55,011


46,857


260,416


175,459

Federal funds sold and other earning
assets

933


525


925


847


563


3,230


1,556

Total interest income

308,592


279,554


257,806


248,883


253,629


1,094,835


1,046,923






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

36,048


14,669


8,641


8,754


8,685


68,112


52,913

Other borrowings

14,682


3,719


450








18,851



Securities sold under repurchase agreements

1,725


487


244


185


184


2,641


702

Total interest expense

52,455


18,875


9,335


8,939


8,869


89,604


53,615

Net interest income

256,137


260,679


248,471


239,944


244,760


1,005,231


993,308

Provision for credit losses




















Net interest income after provision for credit losses

256,137


260,679


248,471


239,944


244,760


1,005,231


993,308






















Noninterest income:




















Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

8,519


8,887


8,484


8,124


8,401


34,014


29,610

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

8,816


8,889


8,880


8,179


8,894


34,764


34,680

Service charges on deposit accounts

5,932


6,222


6,365


6,211


6,237


24,730


24,392

Trust income

3,498


3,174


2,875


2,703


2,698


12,250


10,278

Mortgage income

102


340


502


455


685


1,399


8,302

Brokerage income

905


940


917


892


953


3,654


3,320

Bank owned life insurance income

1,329


1,214


1,293


1,283


1,317


5,119


5,228

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets

2,087


50


1,108


689


1,165


3,934


1,097

Other noninterest income

6,536


4,972


7,170


6,586


5,407


25,264


23,059

Total noninterest income

37,724


34,688


37,594


35,122


35,757


145,128


139,966






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and benefits

75,353


79,578


80,371


79,411


76,496


314,713


310,556

Net occupancy and equipment

8,147


8,412


8,039


7,848


8,140


32,446


32,184

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization

9,716


9,516


9,246


8,849


9,050


37,327


35,104

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

2,873


2,807


2,851


2,850


2,801


11,381


10,638

Core deposit intangibles amortization

2,558


2,577


2,581


2,620


2,855


10,336


11,551

Depreciation

4,438


4,436


4,539


4,547


4,518


17,960


18,095

Communications

3,506


3,374


3,206


2,919


3,134


13,005


12,028

Other real estate expense

154


198


195


214


24


761


496

Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate

(63)


(213)


14


(621)


2


(883)


(2,720)

Merger related expenses

272














272



Other noninterest expense

12,290


11,529


11,836


11,213


12,518


46,868


45,688

Total noninterest expense

119,244


122,214


122,878


119,850


119,538


484,186


473,620

Income before income taxes

174,617


173,153


163,187


155,216


160,979


666,173


659,654

Provision for income taxes

36,737


37,333


34,697


32,890


34,192


141,657


140,357

Net income available to common shareholders

$

137,880

$

135,820

$

128,490

$

122,326

$

126,787

$

524,516

$

519,297


(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $8,703, $9,947, $11,450, $12,857 and $16,006 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $42,957 and $58,427 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date



Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021
























Profitability





















Net income (D) (E)

$

137,880

$

135,820

$

128,490

$

122,326

$

126,787

$

524,516

$

519,297
























Basic earnings per share

$

1.51

$

1.49

$

1.40

$

1.33

$

1.38

$

5.73

$

5.60

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.51

$

1.49

$

1.40

$

1.33

$

1.38

$

5.73

$

5.60
























Return on average assets (F)

1.47

%

1.45

%

1.36

%

1.29

%

1.37

%

1.39

%

1.44

%

Return on average common equity (F)

8.26

%

8.24

%

7.84

%

7.54

%

7.91

%

7.97

%

8.21

%

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)

16.26

%

16.44

%

15.73

%

15.30

%

16.26

%

15.94

%

17.18

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)

3.05

%

3.11

%

2.97

%

2.88

%

2.97

%

3.00

%

3.14

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)

40.87

%

41.38

%

43.12

%

43.68

%

42.79

%

42.23

%

41.83

%























Liquidity and Capital Ratios





















Equity to assets

17.78

%

17.47

%

17.44

%

17.00

%

16.99

%

17.78

%

16.99

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

15.88

%

(J)

15.44

%

(J)

15.26

%

(J)

15.32

%

(J)

15.10

%

15.88

%

(J)

15.10

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

15.88

%

(J)

15.44

%

(J)

15.26

%

(J)

15.32

%

(J)

15.10

%

15.88

%

(J)

15.10

%

Total risk-based capital

16.51

%

(J)

16.09

%

(J)

15.91

%

(J)

15.99

%

(J)

15.45

%

16.51

%

(J)

15.45

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

10.16

%

(J)

9.94

%

(J)

9.58

%

(J)

9.44

%

(J)

9.62

%

10.16

%

(J)

9.62

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)

9.93

%

9.62

%

9.48

%

9.19

%

9.07

%

9.93

%

9.07

%























Other Data





















Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share





















Basic

91,287


91,209


91,772


92,161


92,162


91,604


92,657

Diluted

91,287


91,209


91,772


92,161


92,162


91,604


92,657

Period end shares outstanding

91,314


91,210


91,196


92,160


92,170


91,314


92,170

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.55

$

0.52

$

0.52

$

0.52

$

0.52

$

2.11

$

1.99

Book value per common share

$

73.37

$

72.49

$

71.51

$

70.58

$

69.73

$

73.37

$

69.73

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$

37.41

$

36.47

$

35.46

$

34.87

$

34.00

$

37.41

$

34.00
























Common Stock Market Price





















High

$

76.32

$

77.93

$

73.50

$

80.46

$

78.67

$

80.46

$

83.02

Low

$

66.71

$

65.37

$

64.69

$

69.08

$

68.53

$

64.69

$

64.40

Period end closing price

$

72.68

$

66.68

$

68.27

$

69.38

$

72.35

$

72.68

$

72.35

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)

3,633


3,592


3,576


3,595


3,704


3,633


3,704

Number of banking centers

272


272


272


272


273


272


273


(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Dec 31,

2022

Sep 30,

2022

Jun 30,

2022

Mar 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2021

Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2021

Loan discount accretion












ASC 310-20

$603

$912

$(265)

$4,674

$4,635

$5,924

$31,440

ASC 310-30

$310

$322

$324

$521

$731

$1,477

$7,838

Securities net amortization

$12

$40

$12

$52

$139

$116

$557

Time deposits amortization

$59

$68

$84

$100

$127

$311

$1,162


(E)

Using effective tax rate of 21.0%, 21.6%, 21.3%, 21.2% and 21.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and 21.3% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J)

Beginning on January 1, 2022, the cumulative amount of the current expected credit loss ("CECL") transition adjustments is being phased in over a three-year transition period.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended



Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Dec 31, 2021



Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(K)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(K)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(K)

Interest-earning assets:

























Loans held for sale

$

1,758

$

27

6.09 %

$

4,136

$

57

5.47 %

$

8,794

$

71

3.20 %

Loans held for investment

17,818,769


223,768

4.98 %

17,275,866


199,417

4.58 %

16,830,163


192,200

4.53 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

747,007


11,331

6.02 %

938,589


10,794

4.56 %

1,772,971


13,938

3.12 %

Total Loans

18,567,534


235,126

5.02 %

18,218,591


210,268

4.58 %

18,611,928


206,209

4.40 %

Investment securities

14,715,516


72,533

1.96 %

(L)

14,962,847


68,761

1.82 %

(L)

12,751,857


46,857

1.46 %

(L)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

101,986


933

3.63 %

87,859


525

2.37 %

1,393,859


563

0.16 %

Total interest-earning assets

33,385,036


308,592

3.67 %

33,269,297


279,554

3.33 %

32,757,644


253,629

3.07 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(282,546)







(283,244)







(287,191)







Noninterest-earning assets

4,515,412







4,480,512







4,476,582







Total assets

$

37,617,902






$

37,466,565






$

36,947,035


































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

5,843,672

$

3,224

0.22 %

$

6,155,511

$

2,345

0.15 %

$

6,196,283

$

2,187

0.14 %

Savings and money market deposits

9,805,024


27,929

1.13 %

10,172,986


9,479

0.37 %

10,286,650


3,817

0.15 %

Certificates and other time deposits

2,066,085


4,895

0.94 %

2,185,529


2,845

0.52 %

2,766,123


2,681

0.38 %

Other borrowings

1,465,533


14,682

3.97 %

577,828


3,719

2.55 %









Securities sold under repurchase agreements

441,405


1,725

1.55 %

473,584


487

0.41 %

432,981


184

0.17 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

19,621,719


52,455

1.06 %

(M)

19,565,438


18,875

0.38 %

(M)

19,682,037


8,869

0.18 %

(M)



























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

11,064,714







11,048,856







10,587,441







Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

29,947







29,947







29,947







Other liabilities

224,512







231,812







234,746







Total liabilities

30,940,892







30,876,053







30,534,171







Shareholders' equity

6,677,010







6,590,512







6,412,864







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

37,617,902






$

37,466,565






$

36,947,035


































Net interest income and margin



$

256,137

3.04 %



$

260,679

3.11 %



$

244,760

2.96 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

























Tax equivalent adjustment




440







458







457




Net interest income and margin
     (tax equivalent basis)



$

256,577

3.05 %



$

261,137

3.11 %



$

245,217

2.97 %





































(K)

Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.

(L)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,703, $9,947 and $16,006 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

(M)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.68%, 0.24% and 0.12% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date



Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021



Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(N)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(N)

Interest-earning assets:

















Loans held for sale

$

3,420

$

164

4.80 %

$

16,807

$

510

3.03 %

Loans held for investment

17,155,082


788,504

4.60 %

17,128,069


806,012

4.71 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,051,237


42,521

4.04 %

1,988,724


63,386

3.19 %

Total loans

18,209,739


831,189

4.56 %

19,133,600


869,908

4.55 %

Investment securities

14,613,799


260,416

1.78 %

(O)

11,328,903


175,459

1.55 %

(O)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

709,270


3,230

0.46 %

1,212,698


1,556

0.13 %

Total interest-earning assets

33,532,808


1,094,835

3.26 %

31,675,201


1,046,923

3.31 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(283,997)







(302,381)







Noninterest-earning assets

4,475,434







4,602,458







Total assets

$

37,724,245






$

35,975,278


























Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

6,299,924

$

10,175

0.16 %

$

6,169,864

$

17,215

0.28 %

Savings and money market deposits

10,384,178


45,907

0.44 %

9,883,549


19,582

0.20 %

Certificates and other time deposits

2,322,754


12,030

0.52 %

2,917,976


16,116

0.55 %

Other borrowings

543,107


18,851

3.47 %









Securities sold under repurchase agreements

457,553


2,641

0.58 %

410,747


702

0.17 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

20,007,516


89,604

0.45 %

(P)

19,382,136


53,615

0.28 %

(P)



















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

10,903,539







10,036,519







Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

29,947







29,947







Other liabilities

204,574







204,522







Total liabilities

31,145,576







29,653,124







Shareholders' equity

6,578,669







6,322,154







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

37,724,245






$

35,975,278


























Net interest income and margin



$

1,005,231

3.00 %



$

993,308

3.14 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















Tax equivalent adjustment




1,815







2,229




Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)



$

1,007,046

3.00 %



$

995,537

3.14 %



























(N)

Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.

(O)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $42,957 and $58,427 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(P)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.29% and 0.18% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

YIELD TREND (Q)




























Interest-Earning Assets:













Loans held for sale

6.09

%

5.47

%

5.02

%

3.52

%

3.20

%

Loans held for investment

4.98

%

4.58

%

4.35

%

4.44

%

4.53

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

6.02

%

4.56

%

3.33

%

3.18

%

3.12

%

Total loans

5.02

%

4.58

%

4.28

%

4.35

%

4.40

%

Investment securities (R)

1.96

%

1.82

%

1.72

%

1.62

%

1.46

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

3.63

%

2.37

%

0.69

%

0.16

%

0.16

%

Total interest-earning assets

3.67

%

3.33

%

3.08

%

2.98

%

3.07

%















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:













Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.22

%

0.15

%

0.13

%

0.15

%

0.14

%

Savings and money market deposits

1.13

%

0.37

%

0.17

%

0.15

%

0.15

%

Certificates and other time deposits

0.94

%

0.52

%

0.34

%

0.35

%

0.38

%

Other borrowings

3.97

%

2.55

%

1.60

%





Securities sold under repurchase agreements

1.55

%

0.41

%

0.21

%

0.17

%

0.17

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.06

%

0.38

%

0.19

%

0.17

%

0.18

%















Net Interest Margin

3.04

%

3.11

%

2.97

%

2.87

%

2.96

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.05

%

3.11

%

2.97

%

2.88

%

2.97

%


(Q)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.

(R)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,703, $9,947, $11,450, $12,857 and $16,006 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Balance Sheet Averages














Loans held for sale

$

1,758

$

4,136

$

3,199

$

4,611

$

8,794

Loans held for investment

17,818,769


17,275,866


16,799,609


16,712,690


16,830,163

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

747,007


938,589


1,257,521


1,268,715


1,772,971

Total Loans

18,567,534


18,218,591


18,060,329


17,986,016


18,611,928
















Investment securities

14,715,516


14,962,847


14,989,666


13,772,974


12,751,857

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

101,986


87,859


540,907


2,135,503


1,393,859

Total interest-earning assets

33,385,036


33,269,297


33,590,902


33,894,493


32,757,644

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(282,546)


(283,244)


(284,550)


(285,692)


(287,191)

Cash and due from banks

306,235


302,479


309,223


326,552


329,406

Goodwill

3,231,637


3,231,637


3,231,637


3,231,637


3,231,637

Core deposit intangibles, net

52,591


55,158


57,728


60,346


63,091

Other real estate

2,075


1,652


1,639


1,893


321

Fixed assets, net

338,572


336,657


336,242


327,297


321,524

Other assets

584,302


552,929


511,591


510,944


530,603

Total assets

$

37,617,902

$

37,466,565

$

37,754,412

$

38,067,470

$

36,947,035
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

11,064,714

$

11,048,856

$

10,855,802

$

10,636,624

$

10,587,441

Interest-bearing demand deposits

5,843,672


6,155,511


6,437,614


6,775,114


6,196,283

Savings and money market deposits

9,805,024


10,172,986


10,702,273


10,870,461


10,286,650

Certificates and other time deposits

2,066,085


2,185,529


2,409,663


2,637,529


2,766,123

Total deposits

28,779,495


29,562,882


30,405,352


30,919,728


29,836,497

Other borrowings

1,465,533


577,828


112,582






Securities sold under repurchase agreements

441,405


473,584


463,108


452,054


432,981

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947

Other liabilities

224,512


231,812


186,344


176,360


234,746

Shareholders' equity

6,677,010


6,590,512


6,557,079


6,489,381


6,412,864

Total liabilities and equity

$

37,617,902

$

37,466,565

$

37,754,412

$

38,067,470

$

36,947,035

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Period End Balances






























Loan Portfolio














Commercial and industrial

$2,159,057

11.5 %

$2,188,029

11.8 %

$2,155,727

11.8 %

$2,007,783

11.1 %

$2,050,631

11.0 %

Warehouse purchase program

740,620

3.9 %

922,764

5.0 %

1,137,623

6.2 %

1,344,541

7.4 %

1,775,699

9.5 %

Construction, land development and other land loans

2,805,438

14.9 %

2,659,552

14.4 %

2,460,526

13.5 %

2,327,837

12.9 %

2,299,715

12.4 %

1-4 family residential

5,774,814

30.6 %

5,447,993

29.4 %

5,156,200

28.3 %

4,970,620

27.5 %

4,860,419

26.1 %

Home equity

966,410

5.1 %

943,197

5.1 %

932,725

5.1 %

870,130

4.8 %

808,289

4.4 %

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

4,986,211

26.5 %

4,966,243

26.8 %

4,967,662

27.3 %

5,150,555

28.5 %

5,251,368

28.2 %

Agriculture (includes farmland)

688,033

3.6 %

670,603

3.6 %

665,960

3.7 %

617,418

3.4 %

620,338

3.3 %

Consumer and other

283,559

1.5 %

288,834

1.6 %

274,532

1.5 %

246,433

1.4 %

288,496

1.6 %

Energy

429,479

2.3 %

410,069

2.2 %

430,339

2.4 %

445,949

2.5 %

491,305

2.6 %

Paycheck Protection Program

6,206

0.1 %

9,004

0.1 %

27,550

0.2 %

86,258

0.5 %

169,884

0.9 %

Total loans

$18,839,827

$18,506,288

$18,208,844

$18,067,524

$18,616,144
















Deposit Types














Noninterest-bearing DDA

$10,915,448

38.2 %

$11,154,143

38.1 %

$11,032,184

36.9 %

$10,776,652

34.7 %

$10,750,034

34.9 %

Interest-bearing DDA

5,986,203

21.0 %

6,027,157

20.6 %

6,331,314

21.2 %

6,603,934

21.2 %

6,741,092

21.9 %

Money market

6,164,025

21.6 %

6,438,787

22.0 %

6,646,726

22.3 %

7,603,329

24.5 %

7,178,904

23.3 %

Savings

3,471,970

12.2 %

3,563,776

12.1 %

3,597,820

12.0 %

3,543,300

11.4 %

3,401,727

11.1 %

Certificates and other time deposits

1,995,885

7.0 %

2,116,232

7.2 %

2,257,574

7.6 %

2,541,095

8.2 %

2,700,005

8.8 %

Total deposits

$28,533,531

$29,300,095

$29,865,618

$31,068,310

$30,771,762
















Loan to Deposit Ratio

66.0 %

63.2 %

61.0 %

58.2 %

60.5 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Construction Loans


Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021


























Single family residential construction

$

1,097,176

39.1

%

$

1,004,000

37.8

%

$

911,443

37.0

%

$

816,072

35.0

%

$

728,393

31.7

%

Land development

181,747

6.5

%

145,303

5.5

%

133,398

5.4

%

103,853

4.5

%

99,099

4.3

%

Raw land

332,603

11.9

%

343,066

12.9

%

316,750

12.9

%

310,987

13.4

%

322,673

14.0

%

Residential lots

243,942

8.7

%

237,714

8.9

%

223,703

9.1

%

212,029

9.1

%

206,978

9.0

%

Commercial lots

177,378

6.3

%

181,679

6.8

%

184,794

7.5

%

183,760

7.9

%

184,901

8.0

%

Commercial construction and other

772,606

27.5

%

747,803

28.1

%

690,453

28.1

%

701,148

30.1

%

757,687

33.0

%

Net unaccreted discount

(14)




(13)




(15)




(12)




(16)


Total construction loans

$

2,805,438



$

2,659,552



$

2,460,526



$

2,327,837



$

2,299,715




























Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of December 31, 2022


Houston

Dallas

Austin

OK City

Tulsa

Other (S)

Total

Collateral Type




















Shopping center/retail

$

404,150

$

242,437

$

49,492

$

18,421

$

20,660

$

279,922

$

1,015,082

Commercial and industrial buildings

161,356


76,607


20,912


32,365


14,092


207,638


512,970

Office buildings

90,430


258,544


32,174


68,116


4,289


65,188


518,741

Medical buildings

76,168


18,964


3,795


26,252


37,882


55,653


218,714

Apartment buildings

128,858


58,075


13,579


14,615


8,174


151,494


374,795

Hotel

108,718


68,012


34,065


28,058





129,254


368,107

Other

74,426


79,556


43,939


8,841


1,812


76,637


285,211

Total

$

1,044,106

$

802,195

$

197,956

$

196,668

$

86,909

$

965,786

$

3,293,620

(T)

Acquired Loans

Non-PCD Loans

PCD Loans

Total Acquired Loans

Balance at
Acquisition
Date

Balance at
Sep 30,
2022

Balance at
Dec 31,
2022

Balance at
Acquisition
Date

Balance at
Sep 30,
2022

Balance at
Dec 31,
2022

Balance at
Acquisition
Date

Balance at
Sep 30,
2022

Balance at
Dec 31,
2022

Loan marks:

























Acquired banks (U)

$

345,599

$

2,836

$

2,233

$

320,052

$

3,671

$

3,361

$

665,651

$

6,507

$

5,594



























Acquired portfolio loan
balances:

























Acquired banks (U)

12,286,159


1,410,748


1,319,507


689,573


66,613


63,383


12,975,732

 (V)

1,477,361


1,382,890



























Acquired portfolio loan
balances less loan marks

$

11,940,560

$

1,407,912

$

1,317,274

$

369,521

$

62,942

$

60,022

$

12,310,081

$

1,470,854

$

1,377,296


(S)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(T)

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $4.986 billion as of December 31, 2022.

(U)

Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria
National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.

(V)

Actual principal balances acquired.

  

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Dec 31,
2022

Sep 30,
2022

Jun 30,
2022

Mar 31,
2022

Dec 31,
2021

Dec 31,
2022

Dec 31,
2021

Asset Quality



















Nonaccrual loans

$

19,614

$

17,729

$

20,619

$

21,765

$

26,269

$

19,614

$

26,269

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

5,917


378


13


3,695


887


5,917


887

Total nonperforming loans

25,531


18,107


20,632


25,460


27,156


25,531


27,156

Repossessed assets