PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

Net income of $95.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.02 for fourth quarter 2023; excluding the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million and merger related expenses, net income was $111.4 million (1) and diluted earnings per share was $1.19 (1)

Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $2.259 billion or 12.5% during 2023

Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and loans acquired in the merger of First Bancshares of Texas , Inc, increased $882.7 million or 4.9% during 2023

Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.8 billion , representing 36.0% of total deposits

Borrowings decreased by $525.0 million during the fourth quarter 2023

Net interest margin increased 3 basis points to 2.75% during the fourth quarter 2023

Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $368.9 million and allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.63% (1)

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.21% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets

Pending merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., Lubbock, Texas

Approved 2024 Stock Repurchase Program covering up to 5% of outstanding common stock

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $95.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared with $137.9 million for the same period in 2022. Net income per diluted common share was $1.02 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared with $1.51 for the same period in 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, Prosperity incurred a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment of $19.9 million, or $0.17(1) per diluted common share net of tax, which was assessed by the FDIC to recover the cost associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in early 2023. Excluding this assessment and merger related expenses, net income was $111.4 million(1) and earnings per diluted common share was $1.19(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023. The annualized return on fourth quarter average assets was 0.98%; excluding the FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, the return was 1.15%. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.21% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets. On May 1, 2023, First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. ("First Bancshares") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger").

"We remain excited about the growth and future of our company. Prosperity operates in two of the best economies in the U.S. Even with the recent interest rate increases, economic activity and job growth in Texas and Oklahoma remain solid," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Prosperity has a strong capital position that provides us with flexibility in pursuing strategic opportunities, such as mergers and acquisitions and the repurchase of our stock when appropriate. We expect that our net interest margin will continue to expand to our historically normal level as our assets reprice over the next several years, increasing our earnings per share. Further, we have a strong core deposit base, with 36% of our deposits in noninterest-bearing accounts," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net income was $95.5 million(2) or $1.02 per diluted common share compared with $112.2 million(3) or $1.20 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The three months ended December 31, 2023 was impacted by the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million and merger related expenses. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net income was $95.5 million(2) or $1.02 per diluted common share compared with $137.9 million(4) or $1.51 per diluted common share for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in interest expense and an increase in noninterest expense that includes the FDIC special assessment, partially offset by an increase in loan interest income. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were 0.98%, 5.39% and 10.54%(1), respectively.

Excluding the FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, net income was $111.4 million(1) or $1.19(1) per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.15%(1), 6.29%(1) and 12.30%(1), respectively, for the same period. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 55.61%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2023; and, excluding the FDIC special assessment and merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 48.23%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $237.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared with $239.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $19.2 million or 7.5% to $237.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared with $256.1 million for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.75% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared with 2.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.75% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared with 3.05% for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans.

Noninterest income was $36.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared with $38.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $37.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Noninterest expense was $152.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared with $135.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $16.5 million or 12.2%. The change was primarily due to the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million and an increase in other noninterest expense, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits. Noninterest expense was $152.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared with $119.2 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $32.9 million or 27.6%. The change was primarily due to the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million and additional expenses related to the Merger.

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $419.3 million(5) or $4.51 per diluted common share compared with $524.5 million(6) or $5.73 per diluted common share for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily due to lower net interest income, the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million, merger related expenses of $15.1 million and additional expenses related to the Merger. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2023 were 1.08%, 6.03% and 11.76%(1), respectively. Excluding the FDIC special assessment, net of tax, merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, net income was $461.7 million(1) or $4.97(1) per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023 and returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the same period were 1.18%(1), 6.64%(1) and 12.95%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 50.26%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2023; and, excluding the FDIC special assessment and merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 47.09% (1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $956.4 million compared with $1.005 billion for the same period in 2022, a decrease of $48.8 million or 4.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by increases in the average balances and average rates on loans.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 2.78% compared with 3.00% for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and an increase in average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans.

Noninterest income was $153.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared with $145.1 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $8.1 million or 5.6%, primarily due to the Merger, partially offset by lower net gain on sale or write-down of assets.

Noninterest expense was $556.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared with $484.2 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $72.5 million or 15.0%, primarily due to the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million, merger related expenses of $15.1 million and additional expenses related to the Merger.

Balance Sheet Information

At December 31, 2023, Prosperity had $38.548 billion in total assets, an increase of $858.0 million or 2.3%, compared with $37.690 billion at December 31, 2022.

Loans were $21.181 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.341 billion or 12.4%, compared with $18.840 billion at December 31, 2022. Linked quarter loans decreased $252.2 million or 1.2% from $21.433 billion at September 30, 2023. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $20.358 billion at December 31, 2023 compared with $18.099 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $2.259 billion or 12.5%, and compared with $20.520 billion at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $162.1 million.

Deposits were $27.180 billion at December 31, 2023, decreased $1.354 billion or 4.7%, compared with $28.534 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in business deposits and public fund deposits, partially offset by an increase in Merger acquired deposits. Linked quarter deposits decreased $133.0 million or 0.5% from $27.313 billion at September 30, 2023.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger.

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























(In thousands)

































Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):





























FirstCapital Bank

$ 1,376,356



$ 1,494,378



$ 1,590,137



$ —



$ —

Prosperity - Warehouse Purchase Program loans



822,245





912,327





1,148,883





799,115





740,620

Prosperity - All other loans



18,981,937





19,026,008





18,914,926





18,535,244





18,099,207

Total loans

$ 21,180,538



$ 21,432,713



$ 21,653,946



$ 19,334,359



$ 18,839,827

































Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):





























FirstCapital Bank

$ 1,517,217



$ 1,625,691



$ 1,481,831



$ —



$ —

All other deposits



25,662,592





25,687,109





25,899,055





27,004,236





28,533,531

Total deposits

$ 27,179,809



$ 27,312,800



$ 27,380,886



$ 27,004,236



$ 28,533,531



Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production since May 1, 2023 by the acquired lending operations, loans at December 31, 2023 grew $964.4 million or 5.1% compared with December 31, 2022 and decreased $134.2 million or 0.7% compared with September 30, 2023. Excluding loans acquired in the Merger, new production since May 1, 2023 by the acquired lending operations and Warehouse Purchase Program loans, loans at December 31, 2023 grew $882.7 million or 4.9% compared with December 31, 2022 and decreased $44.1 million or 0.2% compared with September 30, 2023.

Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since May 1, 2023, deposits at December 31, 2023 decreased by $2.871 billion or 10.1% compared with December 31, 2022 and decreased by $24.5 million or 0.1% compared with September 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $72.7 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2023 compared with $69.5 million or 0.20% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2023 and $27.5 million or 0.08% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2022. The increase during 2023 was primarily due to the Merger.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $368.9 million at December 31, 2023 compared with $311.5 million at December 31, 2022 and $388.0 million at September 30, 2023. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and a provision for credit losses of $18.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to no provision for credit losses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. The $18.5 million provision was made as a result of the loans acquired in the Merger, and included a $12.0 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $6.5 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $332.4 million or 1.57% of total loans at December 31, 2023 compared with $281.6 million or 1.49% of total loans at December 31, 2022 and $351.5 million or 1.64% of total loans at September 30, 2023. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.63%(1) at December 31, 2023 compared with 1.56%(1) at December 31, 2022 and 1.71%(1) at September 30, 2023.

Net charge-offs were $19.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared with net charge-offs of $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and net charge-offs of $603 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 included $16.3 million related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans. The PCD loans had reserves of $16.2 million assigned as of the acquisition date. Additionally, $7.4 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $38.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared with $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2023 included $16.6 million related to resolved PCD loans and $15.0 million related to one commercial real estate loan acquired in a previous merger. The PCD loans had reserves of $16.3 million assigned as of the acquisition date. Additionally, reserves on PCD loans increased by $76.8 million due to the Merger and $23.5 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.56 per share to be paid on April 1, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 16, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.7 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 16, 2025, at the discretion of management. Under its 2023 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended December 31, 2023, and approximately 1.21 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $59.88 per share during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.

On May 1, 2023, Prosperity completed the merger of First Bancshares and its wholly owned subsidiary FirstCapital Bank, headquartered in Midland, Texas. FirstCapital Bank operated 16 full-service banking offices in six different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $91.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares. This resulted in goodwill of $164.5 million as of December 31, 2023, which was subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2023, Prosperity completed the operational conversion of FirstCapital Bank.

Pending Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Lone Star, the parent company of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. Lone Star Bank operates 5 banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas. As of December 31, 2023, Lone Star, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.372 billion, total loans of $1.081 billion and total deposits of $1.211 billion.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $228.7 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. The shareholders of Lone Star approved the transaction on March 28, 2023.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's fourth quarter 2023 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 6674169.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and the FDIC special assessment, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, merger related expenses and the FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of December 31, 2023, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $38.548 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 285 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 32 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 44 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene; Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, including the pending transaction with Lone Star, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of each of the proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including Lone Star; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the pending transaction with Lone Star, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

______________ (1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.5 million, merger related expenses of $278 thousand, and the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.5 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.3 million, and merger related expenses of $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $758 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $913 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $8.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $8.0 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million, merger related expenses of $15.1 million, and the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. (6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $6.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $7.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























Loans held for sale

$ 5,734



$ 10,187



$ 10,656



$ 1,603



$ 554

Loans held for investment



20,352,559





20,510,199





20,494,407





18,533,641





18,098,653

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



822,245





912,327





1,148,883





799,115





740,620

Total loans



21,180,538





21,432,713





21,653,946





19,334,359





18,839,827

































Investment securities(A)



12,803,896





13,192,742





13,667,319





14,071,545





14,476,005

Federal funds sold



260





234





181





222





301

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(332,362)





(351,495)





(345,209)





(282,191)





(281,576)

Cash and due from banks



458,153





512,239





396,848





405,331





423,832

Goodwill



3,396,086





3,396,459





3,383,698





3,231,636





3,231,636

Core deposit intangibles, net



63,994





67,553





71,128





48,974





51,348

Other real estate owned



1,708





9,320





3,107





1,989





1,963

Fixed assets, net



369,992





370,237





365,299





345,149





339,453

Other assets



605,612





665,682





708,814





672,218





607,040

Total assets

$ 38,547,877



$ 39,295,684



$ 39,905,131



$ 37,829,232



$ 37,689,829

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 9,776,572



$ 10,281,893



$ 10,364,921



$ 10,108,348



$ 10,915,448

Interest-bearing deposits



17,403,237





17,030,907





17,015,965





16,895,888





17,618,083

Total deposits



27,179,809





27,312,800





27,380,886





27,004,236





28,533,531

Other borrowings



3,725,000





4,250,000





4,800,000





3,365,000





1,850,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



309,277





300,714





434,160





434,261





428,134

Subordinated debentures



—





—





3,093





—





—

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



36,503





36,503





36,503





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



217,958





362,990





282,373





256,671





148,843

Total liabilities



31,468,547





32,263,007





32,937,015





31,090,115





30,990,455

Shareholders' equity(B)



7,079,330





7,032,677





6,968,116





6,739,117





6,699,374

Total liabilities and equity

$ 38,547,877



$ 39,295,684



$ 39,905,131



$ 37,829,232



$ 37,689,829







(A) Includes $(1,770), $(2,442), $(3,393), $(4,399) and $(4,396) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (B) Includes $(1,398), $(1,930), $(2,681), $(3,476) and $(3,473) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Dec 31,

2023



Sep 30,

2023



Jun 30,

2023



Mar 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022

Income Statement Data









































Interest income:









































Loans

$ 306,562



$ 308,678



$ 286,638



$ 247,118



$ 235,126



$ 1,148,996



$ 831,189

Securities(C)



68,077





69,987





72,053





73,185





72,533





283,302





260,416

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,793





1,689





1,757





7,006





933





12,245





3,230

Total interest income



376,432





380,354





360,448





327,309





308,592





1,444,543





1,094,835













































Interest expense:









































Deposits



84,969





76,069





63,964





47,343





36,048





272,345





68,112

Other borrowings



52,386





62,190





57,351





34,396





14,682





206,323





18,851

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



2,094





2,533





2,674





2,103





1,725





9,404





2,641

Subordinated debentures



—





38





—





—





—





38





—

Total interest expense



139,449





140,830





123,989





83,842





52,455





488,110





89,604

Net interest income



236,983





239,524





236,459





243,467





256,137





956,433





1,005,231

Provision for credit losses



—





—





18,540





—





—





18,540





—

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



236,983





239,524





217,919





243,467





256,137





937,893





1,005,231













































Noninterest income:









































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



8,365





8,719





8,512





8,095





8,519





33,691





34,014

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



9,314





9,285





9,206





8,666





8,816





36,471





34,764

Service charges on deposit accounts



6,316





6,262





6,078





5,926





5,932





24,582





24,730

Trust income



3,360





3,326





3,358





3,225





3,498





13,269





12,250

Mortgage income



542





857





661





238





102





2,298





1,399

Brokerage income



1,059





1,067





1,000





1,149





905





4,275





3,654

Bank owned life insurance income



1,882





1,864





1,553





1,354





1,329





6,653





5,119

Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets



(84)





(45)





1,994





121





2,087





1,986





3,934

Other noninterest income



5,814





7,408





7,326





9,492





6,536





30,040





25,264

Total noninterest income



36,568





38,743





39,688





38,266





37,724





153,265





145,128













































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and benefits



80,486





85,423





84,723





77,798





75,353





328,430





314,713

Net occupancy and equipment



9,093





9,464





8,935





8,025





8,147





35,517





32,446

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



10,741





10,919





10,344





9,566





9,716





41,570





37,327

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



24,940





5,155





5,097





4,973





2,873





40,165





11,381

Core deposit intangibles amortization



3,559





3,576





3,167





2,374





2,558





12,676





10,336

Depreciation



4,607





4,585





4,658





4,433





4,438





18,283





17,960

Communications



3,572





3,686





3,693





3,462





3,506





14,413





13,005

Other real estate expense



165





153





(464)





58





154





(88)





761

Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate



34





(734)





(33)





(13)





(63)





(746)





(883)

Merger related expenses



278





1,104





12,891





860





272





15,133





272

Other noninterest expense



14,696





12,326





12,859





11,464





12,290





51,345





46,868

Total noninterest expense



152,171





135,657





145,870





123,000





119,244





556,698





484,186

Income before income taxes



121,380





142,610





111,737





158,733





174,617





534,460





666,173

Provision for income taxes



25,904





30,402





24,799





34,039





36,737





115,144





141,657

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 95,476



$ 112,208



$ 86,938



$ 124,694



$ 137,880



$ 419,316



$ 524,516







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $6,428, $6,897, $7,131, $7,384 and $8,703 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and $27,840 and $42,957 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Dec 31,

2023



Sep 30,

2023



Jun 30,

2023



Mar 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022













































Profitability









































Net income (D) (E)

$ 95,476



$ 112,208



$ 86,938



$ 124,694



$ 137,880



$ 419,316



$ 524,516













































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.02



$ 1.20



$ 0.94



$ 1.37



$ 1.51



$ 4.51



$ 5.73

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.02



$ 1.20



$ 0.94



$ 1.37



$ 1.51



$ 4.51



$ 5.73













































Return on average assets (F) (J)



0.98 %



1.13 %



0.89 %



1.31 %



1.47 %



1.08 %



1.39 % Return on average common equity (F) (J)



5.39 %



6.39 %



5.01 %



7.38 %



8.26 %



6.03 %



7.97 % Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G) (J)



10.54 %



12.58 %



9.67 %



14.34 %



16.26 %



11.76 %



15.94 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



2.75 %



2.72 %



2.73 %



2.93 %



3.05 %



2.78 %



3.00 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)



55.61 %



48.74 %



53.21 %



43.68 %



40.87 %



50.26 %



42.23 %











































Liquidity and Capital Ratios









































Equity to assets



18.37 %



17.90 %



17.46 %



17.81 %



17.78 %



18.37 %



17.78 % Common equity tier 1 capital



15.54 %



14.98 %



14.49 %



15.59 %



15.88 %



15.54 %



15.88 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



15.54 %



14.98 %



14.49 %



15.59 %



15.88 %



15.54 %



15.88 % Total risk-based capital



16.56 %



16.05 %



15.52 %



16.41 %



16.51 %



16.56 %



16.51 % Tier 1 leverage capital



10.39 %



10.03 %



9.96 %



10.06 %



10.16 %



10.39 %



10.16 % Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



10.31 %



9.96 %



9.64 %



10.01 %



9.93 %



10.31 %



9.93 %











































Other Data









































Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share









































Basic



93,715





93,720





92,930





91,207





91,287





92,902





91,604

Diluted



93,715





93,720





92,930





91,207





91,287





92,902





91,604

Period end shares outstanding



93,722





93,717





93,721





90,693





91,314





93,722





91,314

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.56



$ 0.55



$ 0.55



$ 0.55



$ 0.55



$ 2.21



$ 2.11

Book value per common share

$ 75.54



$ 75.04



$ 74.35



$ 74.31



$ 73.37



$ 75.54



$ 73.37

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 38.62



$ 38.08



$ 37.49



$ 38.13



$ 37.41



$ 38.62



$ 37.41













































Common Stock Market Price









































High

$ 68.79



$ 63.65



$ 63.13



$ 78.76



$ 76.32



$ 78.76



$ 80.46

Low

$ 49.60



$ 52.62



$ 55.12



$ 58.25



$ 66.71



$ 49.60



$ 64.69

Period end closing price

$ 67.73



$ 54.58



$ 56.48



$ 61.52



$ 72.68



$ 67.73



$ 72.68

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)



3,850





3,853





3,710





3,651





3,633





3,850





3,633

Number of banking centers



285





285





286





272





272





285





272



(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 Loan discount accretion

























Non-PCD $1,543

$1,508

$1,242

$532

$603

$4,825

$5,924 PCD $937

$767

$1,178

$339

$310

$3,221

$1,477 Securities net accretion (amortization) $598

$626

$426

$(2)

$(12)

$1,648

$116 Time deposits amortization $(150)

$(210)

$(187)

$(53)

$(59)

$(600)

$(311)





(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.3%, 21.3%, 22.2%, 21.4% and 21.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and 21.5% and 21.3% for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022







Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(L) Interest-earning assets:





















































Loans held for sale

$ 9,828



$ 185



7.47 %



$ 9,832



$ 162



6.54 %

$ 1,758



$ 27



6.09 %



Loans held for investment



20,370,915





291,882



5.68 %





20,496,075





290,566



5.62 %



17,818,769





223,768



4.98 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



770,481





14,495



7.46 %





972,936





17,950



7.32 %



747,007





11,331



6.02 %



Total loans



21,151,224





306,562



5.75 %





21,478,843





308,678



5.70 %



18,567,534





235,126



5.02 %



Investment securities



13,074,243





68,077



2.07 %

(M)

13,512,137





69,987



2.05 % (M)

14,715,516





72,533



1.96 %

(M) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



125,295





1,793



5.68 %





125,690





1,689



5.33 %



101,986





933



3.63 %



Total interest-earning assets



34,350,762





376,432



4.35 %





35,116,670





380,354



4.30 %



33,385,036





308,592



3.67 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(346,493)

















(343,967)















(282,546)















Noninterest-earning assets



4,810,942

















4,829,336















4,515,412















Total assets

$ 38,815,211















$ 39,602,039













$ 37,617,902







































































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 4,822,698



$ 6,789



0.56 %



$ 4,768,485



$ 5,182



0.43 %

$ 5,843,672



$ 3,224



0.22 %



Savings and money market deposits



8,815,892





45,192



2.03 %





8,977,824





44,446



1.96 %



9,805,024





27,929



1.13 %



Certificates and other time deposits



3,442,115





32,988



3.80 %





3,172,178





26,441



3.31 %



2,066,085





4,895



0.94 %



Other borrowings



4,028,263





52,386



5.16 %





4,671,449





62,190



5.28 %



1,465,533





14,682



3.97 %



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



300,317





2,094



2.77 %





389,149





2,533



2.58 %



441,405





1,725



1.55 %



Subordinated debentures



—





—





—





2,578





38



5.85 %



—





—





—



Total interest-bearing liabilities



21,409,285





139,449



2.58 %

(N)

21,981,663





140,830



2.54 % (N)

19,621,719





52,455



1.06 %

(N)























































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,960,240

















10,269,162















11,064,714















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



36,503

















36,504















29,947















Other liabilities



323,344

















290,217















224,512















Total liabilities



31,729,372

















32,577,546















30,940,892















Shareholders' equity



7,085,839

















7,024,493















6,677,010















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 38,815,211















$ 39,602,039













$ 37,617,902







































































Net interest income and margin







$ 236,983



2.74 %









$ 239,524



2.71 %







$ 256,137



3.04 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:





















































Tax equivalent adjustment









952

















1,000















440









Net interest income and margin

(tax equivalent basis)







$ 237,935



2.75 %









$ 240,524



2.72 %







$ 256,577



3.05 %

















































































(L) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis. (M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $6,428, $6,897 and $8,703 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.76%, 1.73% and 0.68% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date







Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022







Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (O) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(O) Interest-earning assets:



































Loans held for sale

$ 6,508



$ 452



6.95 %

$ 3,420



$ 164



4.80 %



Loans held for investment



19,754,541





1,089,743



5.52 %



17,155,082





788,504



4.60 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



815,853





58,801



7.21 %



1,051,237





42,521



4.04 %



Total loans



20,576,902





1,148,996



5.58 %



18,209,739





831,189



4.56 %



Investment securities



13,719,899





283,302



2.06 % (P)

14,613,799





260,416



1.78 %

(P) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



248,691





12,245



4.92 %



709,270





3,230



0.46 %



Total interest-earning assets



34,545,492





1,444,543



4.18 %



33,532,808





1,094,835



3.26 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(314,350)















(283,997)















Noninterest-earning assets



4,741,815















4,475,434















Total assets

$ 38,972,957













$ 37,724,245





















































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 5,150,049



$ 19,554



0.38 %

$ 6,299,924



$ 10,175



0.16 %



Savings and money market deposits



9,129,845





168,184



1.84 %



10,384,178





45,907



0.44 %



Certificates and other time deposits



2,832,754





84,607



2.99 %



2,322,754





12,030



0.52 %



Other borrowings



4,008,616





206,323



5.15 %



543,107





18,851



3.47 %



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



389,313





9,404



2.42 %



457,553





2,641



0.58 %



Subordinated debentures



1,031





38



3.69 %



—





—





—



Total interest-bearing liabilities



21,511,608





488,110



2.27 % (Q)

20,007,516





89,604



0.45 %

(Q)





































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



10,224,241















10,903,539















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



33,271















29,947















Other liabilities



253,047















204,574















Total liabilities



32,022,167















31,145,576















Shareholders' equity



6,950,790















6,578,669















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 38,972,957













$ 37,724,245





















































Net interest income and margin







$ 956,433



2.77 %







$ 1,005,231



3.00 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



































Tax equivalent adjustment









3,640















1,815









Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)







$ 960,073



2.78 %







$ 1,007,046



3.00 %

























































(O) Based on an actual 365-day basis. (P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $27,840 and $42,957 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (Q) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.54% and 0.29% for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022

YIELD TREND (R)

























































Interest-Earning Assets:



























Loans held for sale

7.47 %



6.54 %



6.87 %



6.58 %



6.09 % Loans held for investment

5.68 %



5.62 %



5.48 %



5.24 %



4.98 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

7.46 %



7.32 %



7.09 %



6.88 %



6.02 % Total loans

5.75 %



5.70 %



5.55 %



5.29 %



5.02 % Investment securities (S)

2.07 %



2.05 %



2.07 %



2.07 %



1.96 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

5.68 %



5.33 %



4.69 %



4.74 %



3.63 % Total interest-earning assets

4.35 %



4.30 %



4.15 %



3.92 %



3.67 %





























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.56 %



0.43 %



0.30 %



0.26 %



0.22 % Savings and money market deposits

2.03 %



1.96 %



1.88 %



1.50 %



1.13 % Certificates and other time deposits

3.80 %



3.31 %



2.59 %



1.59 %



0.94 % Other borrowings

5.16 %



5.28 %



5.20 %



4.83 %



3.97 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.77 %



2.58 %



2.43 %



1.99 %



1.55 % Subordinated debentures

—





5.85 %



—





—





—

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.58 %



2.54 %



2.28 %



1.63 %



1.06 %





























Net Interest Margin

2.74 %



2.71 %



2.72 %



2.92 %



3.04 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

2.75 %



2.72 %



2.73 %



2.93 %



3.05 %





(R) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (S) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $6,428, $6,897, $7,131, $7,384 and $8,703 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022

Balance Sheet Averages





























Loans held for sale

$ 9,828



$ 9,832



$ 3,910



$ 2,343



$ 1,758

Loans held for investment



20,370,915





20,496,075





19,802,751





18,317,712





17,818,769

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



770,481





972,936





898,768





617,822





747,007

Total loans



21,151,224





21,478,843





20,705,429





18,937,877





18,567,534

































Investment securities



13,074,243





13,512,137





13,976,818





14,332,509





14,715,516

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



125,295





125,690





150,300





600,048





101,986

Total interest-earning assets



34,350,762





35,116,670





34,832,547





33,870,434





33,385,036

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(346,493)





(343,967)





(283,594)





(282,316)





(282,546)

Cash and due from banks



302,864





301,201





281,593





319,960





306,235

Goodwill



3,396,224





3,387,293





3,291,659





3,231,637





3,231,637

Core deposit intangibles, net



65,986





69,551





48,616





50,208





52,591

Other real estate



4,781





6,301





2,712





2,083





2,075

Fixed assets, net



370,900





367,814





357,593





342,380





338,572

Other assets



670,187





697,176





756,500





643,467





584,302

Total assets

$ 38,815,211



$ 39,602,039



$ 39,287,626



$ 38,177,853



$ 37,617,902

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 9,960,240



$ 10,269,162



$ 10,274,819



$ 10,389,980



$ 11,064,714

Interest-bearing demand deposits



4,822,698





4,768,485





5,147,453





5,877,641





5,843,672

Savings and money market deposits



8,815,892





8,977,824





9,156,047





9,579,679





9,805,024

Certificates and other time deposits



3,442,115





3,172,178





2,652,064





2,045,580





2,066,085

Total deposits



27,040,945





27,187,649





27,230,383





27,892,880





28,779,495

Other borrowings



4,028,263





4,671,449





4,427,914





2,887,011





1,465,533

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



300,317





389,149





441,303





427,887





441,405

Subordinated debentures



—





2,578





1,547





—





—

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



36,503





36,504





30,022





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



323,344





290,217





220,775





180,685





224,512

Shareholders' equity



7,085,839





7,024,493





6,935,682





6,759,443





6,677,010

Total liabilities and equity

$ 38,815,211



$ 39,602,039



$ 39,287,626



$ 38,177,853



$ 37,617,902



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022 Period End Balances





























































Loan Portfolio





























Commercial and industrial

$1,936,717 9.2 %

$2,153,391 10.1 %

$2,245,620 10.5 %

$2,074,078 10.7 %

$2,165,263 11.6 % Warehouse purchase program

822,245 3.9 %

912,327 4.3 %

1,148,883 5.3 %

799,115 4.1 %

740,620 3.9 % Construction, land development and other land loans

3,076,591 14.5 %

3,200,479 14.9 %

3,215,016 14.8 %

2,899,980 15.0 %

2,805,438 14.9 % 1-4 family residential

7,207,226 34.0 %

7,032,593 32.8 %

6,780,813 31.3 %

6,055,532 31.3 %

5,774,814 30.6 % Home equity

960,852 4.5 %

969,498 4.5 %

977,070 4.5 %

959,124 5.0 %

966,410 5.1 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

5,662,948 26.7 %

5,606,837 26.2 %

5,676,526 26.2 %

5,133,693 26.6 %

4,986,211 26.5 % Agriculture (includes farmland)

816,043 3.9 %

801,933 3.7 %

804,376 3.7 %

721,395 3.7 %

688,033 3.6 % Consumer and other

329,593 1.6 %

306,018 1.4 %

305,207 1.4 %

288,300 1.5 %

283,559 1.5 % Energy

368,323 1.7 %

449,637 2.1 %

500,435 2.3 %

403,142 2.1 %

429,479 2.3 % Total loans

$21,180,538



$21,432,713



$21,653,946



$19,334,359



$18,839,827

































Deposit Types





























Noninterest-bearing DDA

$9,776,572 36.0 %

$10,281,893 37.6 %

$10,364,921 37.9 %

$10,108,348 37.4 %

$10,915,448 38.2 % Interest-bearing DDA

5,115,945 18.8 %

4,797,259 17.6 %

4,953,090 18.1 %

5,332,086 19.8 %

5,986,203 21.0 % Money market

5,859,701 21.6 %

5,892,505 21.6 %

5,904,160 21.5 %

6,021,449 22.3 %

6,164,025 21.6 % Savings

2,881,397 10.6 %

3,005,936 11.0 %

3,179,351 11.6 %

3,304,482 12.2 %

3,471,970 12.2 % Certificates and other time deposits

3,546,194 13.0 %

3,335,207 12.2 %

2,979,364 10.9 %

2,237,871 8.3 %

1,995,885 7.0 % Total deposits

$27,179,809



$27,312,800



$27,380,886



$27,004,236



$28,533,531

































Loan to Deposit Ratio

77.9 %



78.5 %



79.1 %



71.6 %



66.0 %



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Construction Loans





Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022





















































Single family residential construction

$ 1,088,636



35.4 %

$ 1,157,016



36.1 %

$ 1,244,631



38.7 %

$ 1,179,883



40.7 %

$ 1,097,176



39.1 % Land development



367,849



12.0 %



359,518



11.2 %



310,199



9.7 %



222,511



7.7 %



181,747



6.5 % Raw land



328,365



10.7 %



340,659



10.7 %



359,228



11.2 %



326,168



11.2 %



332,603



11.9 % Residential lots



222,591



7.2 %



216,659



6.8 %



216,706



6.7 %



226,600



7.8 %



243,942



8.7 % Commercial lots



155,415



5.0 %



154,425



4.8 %



158,278



4.9 %



167,151



5.8 %



177,378



6.3 % Commercial construction and other



914,436



29.7 %



973,022



30.4 %



927,025



28.8 %



777,678



26.8 %



772,606



27.5 % Net unaccreted discount



(701)









(820)









(1,051)









(11)









(14)





Total construction loans

$ 3,076,591







$ 3,200,479







$ 3,215,016







$ 2,899,980







$ 2,805,438







Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of December 31, 2023



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (T)



Total



Collateral Type









































Shopping center/retail $ 353,014



$ 287,131



$ 59,778



$ 15,231



$ 14,662



$ 290,654



$ 1,020,470



Commercial and industrial buildings

164,582





101,957





25,833





31,071





18,242





269,728





611,413



Office buildings

84,064





222,729





54,147





48,961





3,934





97,328





511,163



Medical buildings

75,533





17,124





1,740





43,605





33,186





57,860





229,048



Apartment buildings

138,011





127,623





41,696





14,215





13,543





212,276





547,364



Hotel

111,974





86,862





39,550





18,281





—





169,238





425,905



Other

92,153





62,468





41,769





8,381





1,662





78,384





284,817



Total $ 1,019,331



$ 905,894



$ 264,513



$ 179,745



$ 85,229



$ 1,175,468



$ 3,630,180

(U)

Acquired Loans



Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Sept 30,

2023



Balance at

Dec 31,

2023



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Sept 30,

2023



Balance at

Dec 31,

2023



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Sept 30,

2023



Balance at

Dec 31,

2023

Loan marks:



















































Acquired banks (V) $ 345,599



$ 871



$ 506



$ 320,052



$ 2,685



$ 2,594



$ 665,651



$ 3,556



$ 3,100

FirstCapital Bank (W)

22,648





20,672





19,486





7,790





6,658





5,320





30,438





27,330





24,806

Total

368,247





21,543





19,992





327,842





9,343





7,914





696,089





30,886





27,906























































Acquired portfolio loan balances:



















































Acquired banks (V)

12,286,159





1,104,770





1,043,525





689,573





62,053





58,310





12,975,732





1,166,823





1,101,835

FirstCapital Bank (W)

1,021,694





855,052





780,284





627,991





558,271





475,343





1,649,685





1,413,323





1,255,627

Total

13,307,853





1,959,822





1,823,809





1,317,564





620,324





533,653





14,625,417

(X)

2,580,146





2,357,462























































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks $ 12,939,606



$ 1,938,279



$ 1,803,817



$ 989,722



$ 610,981



$ 525,739



$ 13,929,328



$ 2,549,260



$ 2,329,556







(T) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (U) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.663 billion as of December 31, 2023. (V) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank. (W) FirstCapital Bank merger was completed on May 1, 2023. The Merger resulted in the addition of $1.650 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $30.4 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. (X) Actual principal balances acquired.