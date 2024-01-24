PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

News provided by

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

24 Jan, 2024, 06:30 ET

  • Net income of $95.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.02 for fourth quarter 2023; excluding the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million and merger related expenses, net income was $111.4 million(1) and diluted earnings per share was $1.19(1)
  • Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $2.259 billion or 12.5% during 2023
  • Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and loans acquired in the merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc, increased $882.7 million or 4.9% during 2023
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.8 billion, representing 36.0% of total deposits
  • Borrowings decreased by $525.0 million during the fourth quarter 2023
  • Net interest margin increased 3 basis points to 2.75% during the fourth quarter 2023
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $368.9 million and allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.63%(1)
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.21% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets
  • Pending merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., Lubbock, Texas
  • Approved 2024 Stock Repurchase Program covering up to 5% of outstanding common stock

HOUSTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $95.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared with $137.9 million for the same period in 2022. Net income per diluted common share was $1.02 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared with $1.51 for the same period in 2022.  During the fourth quarter of 2023, Prosperity incurred a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment of $19.9 million, or $0.17(1) per diluted common share net of tax, which was assessed by the FDIC to recover the cost associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in early 2023. Excluding this assessment and merger related expenses, net income was $111.4 million(1) and earnings per diluted common share was $1.19(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023. The annualized return on fourth quarter average assets was 0.98%; excluding the FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, the return was 1.15%. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.21% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets. On May 1, 2023, First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. ("First Bancshares") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger").

"We remain excited about the growth and future of our company. Prosperity operates in two of the best economies in the U.S. Even with the recent interest rate increases, economic activity and job growth in Texas and Oklahoma remain solid," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Prosperity has a strong capital position that provides us with flexibility in pursuing strategic opportunities, such as mergers and acquisitions and the repurchase of our stock when appropriate. We expect that our net interest margin will continue to expand to our historically normal level as our assets reprice over the next several years, increasing our earnings per share. Further, we have a strong core deposit base, with 36% of our deposits in noninterest-bearing accounts," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net income was $95.5 million(2) or $1.02 per diluted common share compared with $112.2 million(3) or $1.20 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The three months ended December 31, 2023 was impacted by the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million and merger related expenses. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net income was $95.5 million(2) or $1.02 per diluted common share compared with $137.9 million(4) or $1.51 per diluted common share for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in interest expense and an increase in noninterest expense that includes the FDIC special assessment, partially offset by an increase in loan interest income. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were 0.98%, 5.39% and 10.54%(1), respectively.

Excluding the FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, net income was $111.4 million(1) or $1.19(1) per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.15%(1), 6.29%(1) and 12.30%(1), respectively, for the same period. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 55.61%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2023; and, excluding the FDIC special assessment and merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 48.23%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $237.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared with $239.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Net interest income before provision for credit losses decreased $19.2 million or 7.5% to $237.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared with $256.1 million for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.75% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared with 2.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.75% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared with 3.05% for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans.

Noninterest income was $36.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared with $38.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $37.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Noninterest expense was $152.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared with $135.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $16.5 million or 12.2%. The change was primarily due to the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million and an increase in other noninterest expense, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits. Noninterest expense was $152.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared with $119.2 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $32.9 million or 27.6%. The change was primarily due to the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million and additional expenses related to the Merger.

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $419.3 million(5) or $4.51 per diluted common share compared with $524.5 million(6) or $5.73 per diluted common share for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily due to lower net interest income, the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million, merger related expenses of $15.1 million and additional expenses related to the Merger. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2023 were 1.08%, 6.03% and 11.76%(1), respectively. Excluding the FDIC special assessment, net of tax, merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, net income was $461.7 million(1) or $4.97(1) per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023 and returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the same period were 1.18%(1), 6.64%(1) and 12.95%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 50.26%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2023; and, excluding the FDIC special assessment and merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 47.09% (1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $956.4 million compared with $1.005 billion for the same period in 2022, a decrease of $48.8 million or 4.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by increases in the average balances and average rates on loans.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 2.78% compared with 3.00% for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and an increase in average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans.

Noninterest income was $153.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared with $145.1 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $8.1 million or 5.6%, primarily due to the Merger, partially offset by lower net gain on sale or write-down of assets.

Noninterest expense was $556.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared with $484.2 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $72.5 million or 15.0%, primarily due to the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million, merger related expenses of $15.1 million and additional expenses related to the Merger.

Balance Sheet Information

At December 31, 2023, Prosperity had $38.548 billion in total assets, an increase of $858.0 million or 2.3%, compared with $37.690 billion at December 31, 2022.

Loans were $21.181 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $2.341 billion or 12.4%, compared with $18.840 billion at December 31, 2022. Linked quarter loans decreased $252.2 million or 1.2% from $21.433 billion at September 30, 2023. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $20.358 billion at December 31, 2023 compared with $18.099 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $2.259 billion or 12.5%, and compared with $20.520 billion at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $162.1 million.

Deposits were $27.180 billion at December 31, 2023, decreased $1.354 billion or 4.7%, compared with $28.534 billion at December 31, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in business deposits and public fund deposits, partially offset by an increase in Merger acquired deposits. Linked quarter deposits decreased $133.0 million or 0.5% from $27.313 billion at September 30, 2023.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger.

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)














(In thousands)
















Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):














FirstCapital Bank

$

1,376,356

$

1,494,378

$

1,590,137

$



$


Prosperity - Warehouse Purchase Program loans

822,245


912,327


1,148,883


799,115


740,620

Prosperity - All other loans

18,981,937


19,026,008


18,914,926


18,535,244


18,099,207

Total loans

$

21,180,538

$

21,432,713

$

21,653,946

$

19,334,359

$

18,839,827
















Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):














FirstCapital Bank

$

1,517,217

$

1,625,691

$

1,481,831

$



$


All other deposits

25,662,592


25,687,109


25,899,055


27,004,236


28,533,531

Total deposits

$

27,179,809

$

27,312,800

$

27,380,886

$

27,004,236

$

28,533,531

Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production since May 1, 2023 by the acquired lending operations, loans at December 31, 2023 grew $964.4 million or 5.1% compared with December 31, 2022 and decreased $134.2 million or 0.7% compared with September 30, 2023. Excluding loans acquired in the Merger, new production since May 1, 2023 by the acquired lending operations and Warehouse Purchase Program loans, loans at December 31, 2023 grew $882.7 million or 4.9% compared with December 31, 2022 and decreased $44.1 million or 0.2% compared with September 30, 2023.

Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since May 1, 2023, deposits at December 31, 2023 decreased by $2.871 billion or 10.1% compared with December 31, 2022 and decreased by $24.5 million or 0.1% compared with September 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $72.7 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2023 compared with $69.5 million or 0.20% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2023 and $27.5 million or 0.08% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2022. The increase during 2023 was primarily due to the Merger.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $368.9 million at December 31, 2023 compared with $311.5 million at December 31, 2022 and $388.0 million at September 30, 2023. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and a provision for credit losses of $18.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to no provision for credit losses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. The $18.5 million provision was made as a result of the loans acquired in the Merger, and included a $12.0 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $6.5 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures. 

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $332.4 million or 1.57% of total loans at December 31, 2023 compared with $281.6 million or 1.49% of total loans at December 31, 2022 and $351.5 million or 1.64% of total loans at September 30, 2023. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.63%(1) at December 31, 2023 compared with 1.56%(1) at December 31, 2022 and 1.71%(1) at September 30, 2023.

Net charge-offs were $19.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared with net charge-offs of $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and net charge-offs of $603 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 included $16.3 million related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans. The PCD loans had reserves of $16.2 million assigned as of the acquisition date. Additionally, $7.4 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $38.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared with $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2023 included $16.6 million related to resolved PCD loans and $15.0 million related to one commercial real estate loan acquired in a previous merger. The PCD loans had reserves of $16.3 million assigned as of the acquisition date. Additionally, reserves on PCD loans increased by $76.8 million due to the Merger and $23.5 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.56 per share to be paid on April 1, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 16, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.7 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 16, 2025, at the discretion of management. Under its 2023 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended December 31, 2023, and approximately 1.21 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $59.88 per share during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.

On May 1, 2023, Prosperity completed the merger of First Bancshares and its wholly owned subsidiary FirstCapital Bank, headquartered in Midland, Texas. FirstCapital Bank operated 16 full-service banking offices in six different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $91.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares. This resulted in goodwill of $164.5 million as of December 31, 2023, which was subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2023, Prosperity completed the operational conversion of FirstCapital Bank.

Pending Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Lone Star, the parent company of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. Lone Star Bank operates 5 banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas. As of December 31, 2023, Lone Star, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.372 billion, total loans of $1.081 billion and total deposits of $1.211 billion.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $228.7 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. The shareholders of Lone Star approved the transaction on March 28, 2023.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's fourth quarter 2023 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 6674169.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and the FDIC special assessment, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, merger related expenses and the FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of December 31, 2023, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $38.548 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.  Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 285 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 32 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 44 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene; Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public.  Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, including the pending transaction with Lone Star, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of each of the proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid.  Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including Lone Star; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the pending transaction with Lone Star, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

______________

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.5 million, merger related expenses of $278 thousand, and the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.5 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.3 million, and merger related expenses of $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $758 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $913 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

(5)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $8.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $8.0 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million, merger related expenses of $15.1 million, and the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

(6)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $6.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $7.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Bryan/College Station Area

Frisco-West

Rusk

Nederland

Texas Tech Student Union

Bryan

Garland

Seven Points

Needville

Bryan-29th Street

Grapevine

Teague

Rosenberg

Midland

Bryan-East

Grapevine Main

Tyler-Beckham

Shadow Creek

North

Bryan-North

Kiest

Tyler-South Broadway

Spring

Wadley

Caldwell

Lake Highlands

Tyler-University

Tomball

Wall Street

College Station

McKinney

Winnsboro

Waller

West

Crescent Point

McKinney Eldorado


West Columbia

Hearne

McKinney Redbud

Houston Area

Wharton

Odessa

Huntsville

North Carrolton

Houston

Winnie

Grandview

Madisonville

Park Cities

Aldine

Wirt

Grant

Navasota

Plano

Alief


Kermit Highway

New Waverly

Plano-West

Bellaire

South Texas Area -

Parkway

Rock Prairie

Preston Forest

Beltway

Corpus Christi

Southwest Parkway

Preston Parker

Clear Lake

Calallen

Wichita Falls

Tower Point

Preston Royal

Copperfield

Carmel

Cattlemans

Wellborn Road

Red Oak

Cypress

Northwest

Kell


Richardson

Downtown

Saratoga

Central Texas Area

Richardson-West

Eastex

Timbergate

Other West Texas Area

Austin

Rosewood Court

Fairfield

Water Street

Locations

Allandale

The Colony

First Colony


Big Spring

Cedar Park

Tollroad

Fry Road

Victoria

Brownfield

Congress

Trinity Mills

Gessner

Victoria Main

Brownwood

Lakeway

Turtle Creek

Gladebrook

Victoria-Navarro

Burkburnett

Liberty Hill

West 15th Plano

Grand Parkway

Victoria-North

Byers

Northland

West Allen

Heights

Victoria Salem

Cisco

Oak Hill

Westmoreland

Highway 6 West


Comanche

Research Blvd

Wylie

Little York

Other South Texas Area

Early

Westlake


Medical Center

 Locations

Floydada


Fort Worth

Memorial Drive

Alice

Gorman

Other Central Texas Area

Haltom City

Northside

Aransas Pass

Henrietta

Locations

Hulen

Pasadena

Beeville

Levelland

Bastrop

Keller

Pecan Grove

Colony Creek

Littlefield

Canyon Lake

Museum Place

Pin Oak

Cuero

Merkel

Dime Box

Renaissance Square

River Oaks

Edna

Plainview

Dripping Springs

Roanoke

Sugar Land

Goliad

San Angelo

Elgin

Stockyards

SW Medical Center

Gonzales

Slaton

Flatonia


Tanglewood

Hallettsville

Snyder

Fredericksburg

Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area

The Plaza

Kingsville

Georgetown

Locations

Uptown

Mathis

Oklahoma

Gruene

Arlington

Waugh Drive

Padre Island

Central Oklahoma Area

Horseshoe Bay

Azle

Westheimer

Palacios

Oklahoma City

Kingsland

Ennis

West University

Port Lavaca

23rd Street

La Grange

Gainesville

Woodcreek

Portland

Expressway

Lexington

Glen Rose


Rockport

I-240

Marble Falls

Granbury

Katy

Sinton

Memorial

New Braunfels

Grand Prairie

Cinco Ranch

Taft

Pleasanton

Jacksboro

Katy-Spring Green

Yoakum

Other Central Oklahoma Area

Round Rock

Mesquite


Yorktown

 Locations

San Antonio

Muenster

The Woodlands


Edmond

Schulenburg

Runaway Bay

The Woodlands-College Park

West Texas Area

Norman

Seguin

Sanger

The Woodlands-I-45

Abilene

Smithville

Waxahachie

The Woodlands-Research Forest

Antilley Road

Tulsa Area

Thorndale

Weatherford


Barrow Street

Tulsa

Weimar


Other Houston Area

Cypress Street

Garnett


East Texas Area

Locations

Judge Ely

Harvard

Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Athens

Angleton

Mockingbird

Memorial

Dallas

Blooming Grove

Bay City


Sheridan

14th Street Plano

Canton

Beaumont

Amarillo

S. Harvard

Abrams Centre

Carthage

Cleveland

Hillside

Utica Tower

Addison

Corsicana

East Bernard

Soncy

Yale

Allen

Crockett

El Campo



Balch Springs

Eustace

Dayton

Lubbock

Other Tulsa Area Locations

Camp Wisdom

Gilmer

Galveston

4th Street

Owasso

Carrollton

Grapeland

Groves

66th Street

Cedar Hill

Gun Barrel City

Hempstead

82nd Street

Coppell

Jacksonville

Hitchcock

86th Street

East Plano

Kerens

Liberty

98th Street

Euless

Longview

Magnolia

Avenue Q

Frisco

Mount Vernon

Magnolia Parkway

Milwaukee

Frisco Warren

Palestine

Mont Belvieu

North University

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)














Loans held for sale

$

5,734

$

10,187

$

10,656

$

1,603

$

554

Loans held for investment

20,352,559


20,510,199


20,494,407


18,533,641


18,098,653

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

822,245


912,327


1,148,883


799,115


740,620

Total loans

21,180,538


21,432,713


21,653,946


19,334,359


18,839,827
















Investment securities(A)

12,803,896


13,192,742


13,667,319


14,071,545


14,476,005

Federal funds sold

260


234


181


222


301

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(332,362)


(351,495)


(345,209)


(282,191)


(281,576)

Cash and due from banks

458,153


512,239


396,848


405,331


423,832

Goodwill

3,396,086


3,396,459


3,383,698


3,231,636


3,231,636

Core deposit intangibles, net

63,994


67,553


71,128


48,974


51,348

Other real estate owned

1,708


9,320


3,107


1,989


1,963

Fixed assets, net

369,992


370,237


365,299


345,149


339,453

Other assets

605,612


665,682


708,814


672,218


607,040

Total assets

$

38,547,877

$

39,295,684

$

39,905,131

$

37,829,232

$

37,689,829
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,776,572

$

10,281,893

$

10,364,921

$

10,108,348

$

10,915,448

Interest-bearing deposits

17,403,237


17,030,907


17,015,965


16,895,888


17,618,083

Total deposits

27,179,809


27,312,800


27,380,886


27,004,236


28,533,531

Other borrowings

3,725,000


4,250,000


4,800,000


3,365,000


1,850,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

309,277


300,714


434,160


434,261


428,134

Subordinated debentures







3,093






Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

36,503


36,503


36,503


29,947


29,947

Other liabilities

217,958


362,990


282,373


256,671


148,843

Total liabilities

31,468,547


32,263,007


32,937,015


31,090,115


30,990,455

Shareholders' equity(B)

7,079,330


7,032,677


6,968,116


6,739,117


6,699,374

Total liabilities and equity

$

38,547,877

$

39,295,684

$

39,905,131

$

37,829,232

$

37,689,829


(A)

Includes $(1,770), $(2,442), $(3,393), $(4,399) and $(4,396) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

(B)

Includes $(1,398), $(1,930), $(2,681), $(3,476) and $(3,473) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Dec 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Income Statement Data




















Interest income:




















Loans

$

306,562

$

308,678

$

286,638

$

247,118

$

235,126

$

1,148,996

$

831,189

Securities(C)

68,077


69,987


72,053


73,185


72,533


283,302


260,416

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,793


1,689


1,757


7,006


933


12,245


3,230

Total interest income

376,432


380,354


360,448


327,309


308,592


1,444,543


1,094,835






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

84,969


76,069


63,964


47,343


36,048


272,345


68,112

Other borrowings

52,386


62,190


57,351


34,396


14,682


206,323


18,851

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2,094


2,533


2,674


2,103


1,725


9,404


2,641

Subordinated debentures




38











38



Total interest expense

139,449


140,830


123,989


83,842


52,455


488,110


89,604

Net interest income

236,983


239,524


236,459


243,467


256,137


956,433


1,005,231

Provision for credit losses







18,540








18,540



Net interest income after provision for credit losses

236,983


239,524


217,919


243,467


256,137


937,893


1,005,231






















Noninterest income:




















Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

8,365


8,719


8,512


8,095


8,519


33,691


34,014

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

9,314


9,285


9,206


8,666


8,816


36,471


34,764

Service charges on deposit accounts

6,316


6,262


6,078


5,926


5,932


24,582


24,730

Trust income

3,360


3,326


3,358


3,225


3,498


13,269


12,250

Mortgage income

542


857


661


238


102


2,298


1,399

Brokerage income

1,059


1,067


1,000


1,149


905


4,275


3,654

Bank owned life insurance income

1,882


1,864


1,553


1,354


1,329


6,653


5,119

Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets

(84)


(45)


1,994


121


2,087


1,986


3,934

Other noninterest income

5,814


7,408


7,326


9,492


6,536


30,040


25,264

Total noninterest income

36,568


38,743


39,688


38,266


37,724


153,265


145,128






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and benefits

80,486


85,423


84,723


77,798


75,353


328,430


314,713

Net occupancy and equipment

9,093


9,464


8,935


8,025


8,147


35,517


32,446

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization

10,741


10,919


10,344


9,566


9,716


41,570


37,327

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

24,940


5,155


5,097


4,973


2,873


40,165


11,381

Core deposit intangibles amortization

3,559


3,576


3,167


2,374


2,558


12,676


10,336

Depreciation

4,607


4,585


4,658


4,433


4,438


18,283


17,960

Communications

3,572


3,686


3,693


3,462


3,506


14,413


13,005

Other real estate expense

165


153


(464)


58


154


(88)


761

Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate

34


(734)


(33)


(13)


(63)


(746)


(883)

Merger related expenses

278


1,104


12,891


860


272


15,133


272

Other noninterest expense

14,696


12,326


12,859


11,464


12,290


51,345


46,868

Total noninterest expense

152,171


135,657


145,870


123,000


119,244


556,698


484,186

Income before income taxes

121,380


142,610


111,737


158,733


174,617


534,460


666,173

Provision for income taxes

25,904


30,402


24,799


34,039


36,737


115,144


141,657

Net income available to common shareholders

$

95,476

$

112,208

$

86,938

$

124,694

$

137,880

$

419,316

$

524,516


(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $6,428, $6,897, $7,131, $7,384 and $8,703 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and $27,840 and $42,957 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022

Dec 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2022






















Profitability




















Net income (D) (E)

$

95,476

$

112,208

$

86,938

$

124,694

$

137,880

$

419,316

$

524,516






















Basic earnings per share

$

1.02

$

1.20

$

0.94

$

1.37

$

1.51

$

4.51

$

5.73

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.02

$

1.20

$

0.94

$

1.37

$

1.51

$

4.51

$

5.73






















Return on average assets (F) (J)

0.98

%

1.13

%

0.89

%

1.31

%

1.47

%

1.08

%

1.39

%

Return on average common equity (F) (J)

5.39

%

6.39

%

5.01

%

7.38

%

8.26

%

6.03

%

7.97

%

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G) (J)

10.54

%

12.58

%

9.67

%

14.34

%

16.26

%

11.76

%

15.94

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)

2.75

%

2.72

%

2.73

%

2.93

%

3.05

%

2.78

%

3.00

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)

55.61

%

48.74

%

53.21

%

43.68

%

40.87

%

50.26

%

42.23

%






















Liquidity and Capital Ratios




















Equity to assets

18.37

%

17.90

%

17.46

%

17.81

%

17.78

%

18.37

%

17.78

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

15.54

%

14.98

%

14.49

%

15.59

%

15.88

%

15.54

%

15.88

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

15.54

%

14.98

%

14.49

%

15.59

%

15.88

%

15.54

%

15.88

%

Total risk-based capital

16.56

%

16.05

%

15.52

%

16.41

%

16.51

%

16.56

%

16.51

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

10.39

%

10.03

%

9.96

%

10.06

%

10.16

%

10.39

%

10.16

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)

10.31

%

9.96

%

9.64

%

10.01

%

9.93

%

10.31

%

9.93

%






















Other Data




















Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share




















Basic

93,715


93,720


92,930


91,207


91,287


92,902


91,604

Diluted

93,715


93,720


92,930


91,207


91,287


92,902


91,604

Period end shares outstanding

93,722


93,717


93,721


90,693


91,314


93,722


91,314

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.56

$

0.55

$

0.55

$

0.55

$

0.55

$

2.21

$

2.11

Book value per common share

$

75.54

$

75.04

$

74.35

$

74.31

$

73.37

$

75.54

$

73.37

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$

38.62

$

38.08

$

37.49

$

38.13

$

37.41

$

38.62

$

37.41






















Common Stock Market Price




















High

$

68.79

$

63.65

$

63.13

$

78.76

$

76.32

$

78.76

$

80.46

Low

$

49.60

$

52.62

$

55.12

$

58.25

$

66.71

$

49.60

$

64.69

Period end closing price

$

67.73

$

54.58

$

56.48

$

61.52

$

72.68

$

67.73

$

72.68

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)

3,850


3,853


3,710


3,651


3,633


3,850


3,633

Number of banking centers

285


285


286


272


272


285


272

(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:


Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2023

Mar 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2022

Loan discount accretion












Non-PCD

$1,543

$1,508

$1,242

$532

$603

$4,825

$5,924

PCD

$937

$767

$1,178

$339

$310

$3,221

$1,477

Securities net accretion (amortization)

$598

$626

$426

$(2)

$(12)

$1,648

$116

Time deposits amortization

$(150)

$(210)

$(187)

$(53)

$(59)

$(600)

$(311)


(E)

Using effective tax rate of 21.3%, 21.3%, 22.2%, 21.4% and 21.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and 21.5% and 21.3% for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. 

(J)

For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(K)

For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® 

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) 

(Dollars in thousands) 

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended



Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022



Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Interest-earning assets:


























Loans held for sale

$

9,828

$

185

7.47 %

$

9,832

$

162

6.54 %

$

1,758

$

27

6.09 %

Loans held for investment

20,370,915


291,882

5.68 %


20,496,075


290,566

5.62 %

17,818,769


223,768

4.98 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

770,481


14,495

7.46 %


972,936


17,950

7.32 %

747,007


11,331

6.02 %

Total loans

21,151,224


306,562

5.75 %


21,478,843


308,678

5.70 %

18,567,534


235,126

5.02 %

Investment securities

13,074,243


68,077

2.07 %

(M)

13,512,137


69,987

2.05 %

(M)

14,715,516


72,533

1.96 %

(M)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

125,295


1,793

5.68 %


125,690


1,689

5.33 %

101,986


933

3.63 %

Total interest-earning assets

34,350,762


376,432

4.35 %


35,116,670


380,354

4.30 %

33,385,036


308,592

3.67 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(346,493)








(343,967)







(282,546)







Noninterest-earning assets

4,810,942








4,829,336







4,515,412







Total assets

$

38,815,211







$

39,602,039






$

37,617,902



































Interest-bearing liabilities:


























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

4,822,698

$

6,789

0.56 %

$

4,768,485

$

5,182

0.43 %

$

5,843,672

$

3,224

0.22 %

Savings and money market deposits

8,815,892


45,192

2.03 %


8,977,824


44,446

1.96 %

9,805,024


27,929

1.13 %

Certificates and other time deposits

3,442,115


32,988

3.80 %


3,172,178


26,441

3.31 %

2,066,085


4,895

0.94 %

Other borrowings

4,028,263


52,386

5.16 %


4,671,449


62,190

5.28 %

1,465,533


14,682

3.97 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

300,317


2,094

2.77 %


389,149


2,533

2.58 %

441,405


1,725

1.55 %

Subordinated debentures










2,578


38

5.85 %









Total interest-bearing liabilities

21,409,285


139,449

2.58 %

(N)

21,981,663


140,830

2.54 %

(N)

19,621,719


52,455

1.06 %

(N)




























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

9,960,240








10,269,162







11,064,714







Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

36,503








36,504







29,947







Other liabilities

323,344








290,217







224,512







Total liabilities

31,729,372








32,577,546







30,940,892







Shareholders' equity

7,085,839








7,024,493







6,677,010







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

38,815,211







$

39,602,039






$

37,617,902



































Net interest income and margin



$

236,983

2.74 %




$

239,524

2.71 %



$

256,137

3.04 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:


























Tax equivalent adjustment




952








1,000







440




Net interest income and margin
     (tax equivalent basis)



$

237,935

2.75 %




$

240,524

2.72 %



$

256,577

3.05 %







































(L)

Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.

(M)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $6,428, $6,897 and $8,703 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

(N)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.76%, 1.73% and 0.68% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® 

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) 

(Dollars in thousands) 

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date



Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022



Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(O)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(O)

Interest-earning assets:

















Loans held for sale

$

6,508

$

452

6.95 %

$

3,420

$

164

4.80 %

Loans held for investment

19,754,541


1,089,743

5.52 %

17,155,082


788,504

4.60 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

815,853


58,801

7.21 %

1,051,237


42,521

4.04 %

Total loans

20,576,902


1,148,996

5.58 %

18,209,739


831,189

4.56 %

Investment securities

13,719,899


283,302

2.06 %

(P)

14,613,799


260,416

1.78 %

(P)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

248,691


12,245

4.92 %

709,270


3,230

0.46 %

Total interest-earning assets

34,545,492


1,444,543

4.18 %

33,532,808


1,094,835

3.26 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(314,350)







(283,997)







Noninterest-earning assets

4,741,815







4,475,434







Total assets

$

38,972,957






$

37,724,245


























Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

5,150,049

$

19,554

0.38 %

$

6,299,924

$

10,175

0.16 %

Savings and money market deposits

9,129,845


168,184

1.84 %

10,384,178


45,907

0.44 %

Certificates and other time deposits

2,832,754


84,607

2.99 %

2,322,754


12,030

0.52 %

Other borrowings

4,008,616


206,323

5.15 %

543,107


18,851

3.47 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

389,313


9,404

2.42 %

457,553


2,641

0.58 %

Subordinated debentures

1,031


38

3.69 %









Total interest-bearing liabilities

21,511,608


488,110

2.27 %

(Q)

20,007,516


89,604

0.45 %

(Q)



















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

10,224,241







10,903,539







Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

33,271







29,947







Other liabilities

253,047







204,574







Total liabilities

32,022,167







31,145,576







Shareholders' equity

6,950,790







6,578,669







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

38,972,957






$

37,724,245


























Net interest income and margin



$

956,433

2.77 %



$

1,005,231

3.00 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















Tax equivalent adjustment




3,640







1,815




Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)



$

960,073

2.78 %



$

1,007,046

3.00 %



























(O)

Based on an actual 365-day basis.

(P)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $27,840 and $42,957 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(Q)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.54% and 0.29% for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

YIELD TREND (R)




























Interest-Earning Assets:













Loans held for sale

7.47

%

6.54

%

6.87

%

6.58

%

6.09

%

Loans held for investment

5.68

%

5.62

%

5.48

%

5.24

%

4.98

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

7.46

%

7.32

%

7.09

%

6.88

%

6.02

%

Total loans

5.75

%

5.70

%

5.55

%

5.29

%

5.02

%

Investment securities (S)

2.07

%

2.05

%

2.07

%

2.07

%

1.96

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

5.68

%

5.33

%

4.69

%

4.74

%

3.63

%

Total interest-earning assets

4.35

%

4.30

%

4.15

%

3.92

%

3.67

%















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:













Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.56

%

0.43

%

0.30

%

0.26

%

0.22

%

Savings and money market deposits

2.03

%

1.96

%

1.88

%

1.50

%

1.13

%

Certificates and other time deposits

3.80

%

3.31

%

2.59

%

1.59

%

0.94

%

Other borrowings

5.16

%

5.28

%

5.20

%

4.83

%

3.97

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.77

%

2.58

%

2.43

%

1.99

%

1.55

%

Subordinated debentures




5.85

%








Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.58

%

2.54

%

2.28

%

1.63

%

1.06

%















Net Interest Margin

2.74

%

2.71

%

2.72

%

2.92

%

3.04

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

2.75

%

2.72

%

2.73

%

2.93

%

3.05

%


(R)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.

(S)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $6,428, $6,897, $7,131, $7,384 and $8,703 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Balance Sheet Averages














Loans held for sale

$

9,828

$

9,832

$

3,910

$

2,343

$

1,758

Loans held for investment

20,370,915


20,496,075


19,802,751


18,317,712


17,818,769

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

770,481


972,936


898,768


617,822


747,007

Total loans

21,151,224


21,478,843


20,705,429


18,937,877


18,567,534
















Investment securities

13,074,243


13,512,137


13,976,818


14,332,509


14,715,516

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

125,295


125,690


150,300


600,048


101,986

Total interest-earning assets

34,350,762


35,116,670


34,832,547


33,870,434


33,385,036

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(346,493)


(343,967)


(283,594)


(282,316)


(282,546)

Cash and due from banks

302,864


301,201


281,593


319,960


306,235

Goodwill

3,396,224


3,387,293


3,291,659


3,231,637


3,231,637

Core deposit intangibles, net

65,986


69,551


48,616


50,208


52,591

Other real estate

4,781


6,301


2,712


2,083


2,075

Fixed assets, net

370,900


367,814


357,593


342,380


338,572

Other assets

670,187


697,176


756,500


643,467


584,302

Total assets

$

38,815,211

$

39,602,039

$

39,287,626

$

38,177,853

$

37,617,902
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,960,240

$

10,269,162

$

10,274,819

$

10,389,980

$

11,064,714

Interest-bearing demand deposits

4,822,698


4,768,485


5,147,453


5,877,641


5,843,672

Savings and money market deposits

8,815,892


8,977,824


9,156,047


9,579,679


9,805,024

Certificates and other time deposits

3,442,115


3,172,178


2,652,064


2,045,580


2,066,085

Total deposits

27,040,945


27,187,649


27,230,383


27,892,880


28,779,495

Other borrowings

4,028,263


4,671,449


4,427,914


2,887,011


1,465,533

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

300,317


389,149


441,303


427,887


441,405

Subordinated debentures




2,578


1,547






Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

36,503


36,504


30,022


29,947


29,947

Other liabilities

323,344


290,217


220,775


180,685


224,512

Shareholders' equity

7,085,839


7,024,493


6,935,682


6,759,443


6,677,010

Total liabilities and equity

$

38,815,211

$

39,602,039

$

39,287,626

$

38,177,853

$

37,617,902

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Period End Balances






























Loan Portfolio














Commercial and industrial

$1,936,717

9.2 %

$2,153,391

10.1 %

$2,245,620

10.5 %

$2,074,078

10.7 %

$2,165,263

11.6 %

Warehouse purchase program

822,245

3.9 %

912,327

4.3 %

1,148,883

5.3 %

799,115

4.1 %

740,620

3.9 %

Construction, land development and other land loans

3,076,591

14.5 %

3,200,479

14.9 %

3,215,016

14.8 %

2,899,980

15.0 %

2,805,438

14.9 %

1-4 family residential

7,207,226

34.0 %

7,032,593

32.8 %

6,780,813

31.3 %

6,055,532

31.3 %

5,774,814

30.6 %

Home equity

960,852

4.5 %

969,498

4.5 %

977,070

4.5 %

959,124

5.0 %

966,410

5.1 %

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

5,662,948

26.7 %

5,606,837

26.2 %

5,676,526

26.2 %

5,133,693

26.6 %

4,986,211

26.5 %

Agriculture (includes farmland)

816,043

3.9 %

801,933

3.7 %

804,376

3.7 %

721,395

3.7 %

688,033

3.6 %

Consumer and other

329,593

1.6 %

306,018

1.4 %

305,207

1.4 %

288,300

1.5 %

283,559

1.5 %

Energy

368,323

1.7 %

449,637

2.1 %

500,435

2.3 %

403,142

2.1 %

429,479

2.3 %

Total loans

$21,180,538

$21,432,713

$21,653,946

$19,334,359

$18,839,827
















Deposit Types














Noninterest-bearing DDA

$9,776,572

36.0 %

$10,281,893

37.6 %

$10,364,921

37.9 %

$10,108,348

37.4 %

$10,915,448

38.2 %

Interest-bearing DDA

5,115,945

18.8 %

4,797,259

17.6 %

4,953,090

18.1 %

5,332,086

19.8 %

5,986,203

21.0 %

Money market

5,859,701

21.6 %

5,892,505

21.6 %

5,904,160

21.5 %

6,021,449

22.3 %

6,164,025

21.6 %

Savings

2,881,397

10.6 %

3,005,936

11.0 %

3,179,351

11.6 %

3,304,482

12.2 %

3,471,970

12.2 %

Certificates and other time deposits

3,546,194

13.0 %

3,335,207

12.2 %

2,979,364

10.9 %

2,237,871

8.3 %

1,995,885

7.0 %

Total deposits

$27,179,809

$27,312,800

$27,380,886

$27,004,236

$28,533,531
















Loan to Deposit Ratio

77.9 %

78.5 %

79.1 %

71.6 %

66.0 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans



Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022


























Single family residential construction

$

1,088,636

35.4

%

$

1,157,016

36.1

%

$

1,244,631

38.7

%

$

1,179,883

40.7

%

$

1,097,176

39.1

%

Land development

367,849

12.0

%

359,518

11.2

%

310,199

9.7

%

222,511

7.7

%

181,747

6.5

%

Raw land

328,365

10.7

%

340,659

10.7

%

359,228

11.2

%

326,168

11.2

%

332,603

11.9

%

Residential lots

222,591

7.2

%

216,659

6.8

%

216,706

6.7

%

226,600

7.8

%

243,942

8.7

%

Commercial lots

155,415

5.0

%

154,425

4.8

%

158,278

4.9

%

167,151

5.8

%

177,378

6.3

%

Commercial construction and other

914,436

29.7

%

973,022

30.4

%

927,025

28.8

%

777,678

26.8

%

772,606

27.5

%

Net unaccreted discount

(701)




(820)




(1,051)




(11)




(14)


Total construction loans

$

3,076,591



$

3,200,479



$

3,215,016



$

2,899,980



$

2,805,438


Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of December 31, 2023


Houston

Dallas

Austin

OK City

Tulsa

Other (T)

Total

Collateral Type




















Shopping center/retail

$

353,014

$

287,131

$

59,778

$

15,231

$

14,662

$

290,654

$

1,020,470

Commercial and industrial buildings

164,582


101,957


25,833


31,071


18,242


269,728


611,413

Office buildings

84,064


222,729


54,147


48,961


3,934


97,328


511,163

Medical buildings

75,533


17,124


1,740


43,605


33,186


57,860


229,048

Apartment buildings

138,011


127,623


41,696


14,215


13,543


212,276


547,364

Hotel

111,974


86,862


39,550


18,281





169,238


425,905

Other

92,153


62,468


41,769


8,381


1,662


78,384


284,817

Total

$

1,019,331

$

905,894

$

264,513

$

179,745

$

85,229

$

1,175,468

$

3,630,180

(U)

Acquired Loans


Non-PCD Loans

PCD Loans

Total Acquired Loans

Balance at
Acquisition
Date

Balance at
Sept 30,
2023

Balance at
Dec 31,
2023

Balance at
Acquisition
Date

Balance at
Sept 30,
2023

Balance at
Dec 31,
2023

Balance at
Acquisition
Date

Balance at
Sept 30,
2023

Balance at
Dec 31,
2023

Loan marks:

























Acquired banks (V)

$

345,599

$

871

$

506

$

320,052

$

2,685

$

2,594

$

665,651

$

3,556

$

3,100

FirstCapital Bank (W)

22,648


20,672


19,486


7,790


6,658


5,320


30,438


27,330


24,806

Total

368,247


21,543


19,992


327,842


9,343


7,914


696,089


30,886


27,906



























Acquired portfolio loan balances:

























Acquired banks (V)

12,286,159


1,104,770


1,043,525


689,573


62,053


58,310


12,975,732


1,166,823


1,101,835

FirstCapital Bank (W)

1,021,694


855,052


780,284


627,991


558,271


475,343


1,649,685


1,413,323


1,255,627

Total

13,307,853


1,959,822


1,823,809


1,317,564


620,324


533,653


14,625,417

 (X)

2,580,146


2,357,462



























Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks

$

12,939,606

$

1,938,279

$

1,803,817

$

989,722

$

610,981

$

525,739

$

13,929,328

$

2,549,260

$

2,329,556


(T)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(U)

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.663 billion as of December 31, 2023.

(V)

Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.

(W)

FirstCapital Bank merger was completed on May 1, 2023. The Merger resulted in the addition of $1.650 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $30.4 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments.

(X)

Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Asset Quality



















Nonaccrual loans

$

68,688

$

59,729

$

57,723

$

22,496

$

19,614

$

68,688

$

19,614

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

2,195


397


1,744





5,917


2,195


5,917

Total nonperforming loans

70,883


60,126


59,467


22,496


25,531


70,883


25,531

Repossessed assets

76


35


153








76



Other real estate

1,708


9,320


3,107


1,989


1,963


1,708


1,963

Total nonperforming assets

$

72,667

$

69,481

$

62,727

$

24,485

$

27,494

$

72,667

$

27,494





















Nonperforming assets:



















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

8,957

$

22,219

$

24,027

$

2,832

$

3,921

$

8,957

$

3,921

Construction, land development and other land loans

17,343


8,684


4,245


3,210


6,166


17,343


6,166

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

26,096


23,708


19,609


16,951


15,326


26,096


15,326

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

18,775


13,341


13,504


1,051


1,649


18,775


1,649

Agriculture (includes farmland)

1,460


1,511


1,284


432


421


1,460


421

Consumer and other

36


18


58


9


11


36


11

Total

$

72,667

$

69,481

$

62,727

$

24,485

$

27,494

$

72,667

$

27,494

Number of loans/properties

292


260