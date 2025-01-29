PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

Jan 29, 2025, 06:30 ET

  • Fourth quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.37, an increase of 34.3% compared to fourth quarter 2023
  • Fourth quarter net income of $130.1 million
  • Fourth quarter net interest margin increased 30 basis points to 3.05% compared to fourth quarter 2023
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.8 billion, representing 34.5% of total deposits
  • Borrowings decreased $700.0 million during fourth quarter 2024
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $389.5 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.67%(1)
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.23% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets
  • Return (annualized) on fourth quarter average assets of 1.31%, average common equity of 7.00% and average tangible common equity of 13.50%(1)
  • Approved 2025 Stock Repurchase Program covering up to 5% of outstanding common stock
  • Prosperity Bank named Best Overall Bank in Texas by Money for 2025

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $130.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared with $95.5 million for the same period in 2023. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared with $1.02 for the same period in 2023. The annualized return on fourth quarter average assets was 1.31%. Additionally, deposits increased $293.7 million and borrowings decreased $700.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets decreased $8.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 and remain low at 0.23% of fourth quarter average interest-earning assets. On April 1, 2024, Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger").

"We are excited about the growth and future of our company.  The Texas and Oklahoma economies are some of the best in the country.  Texas has no state income tax and both Texas and Oklahoma have a business-friendly political climate.  The Texas population grew more than any other state in 2024, with the addition of 563,000 people, bringing the total population to 31,290,831.  Further, according to Forbes in July 2024, there have been 209 corporate relocations to Texas since 2018.  All of this bodes well for our future growth," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Prosperity has a strong capital position that provides opportunities to participate in mergers and acquisitions, repurchase stock or fund organic growth without the need for additional capital. We believe that our net interest margin should continue to expand to a more normal ratio as our assets continue to reprice, thereby increasing our earnings per share. We also have strong core deposits, with 34.5% of our deposits in noninterest-bearing accounts," stated Zalman.

"I would like to thank all our customers, associates, directors, and shareholders for helping build such a successful bank," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Net income was $130.1 million(2) for the  three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $95.5 million(3) for the same period in 2023, an increase of $34.6 million or 36.2%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $1.02 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 34.3%. The changes were primarily due to an increase in net interest income and a decrease in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $130.1 million(2) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $127.3 million(4) for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.8 million or 2.2%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.37 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $1.34 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were 1.31%, 7.00% and 13.50%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 46.10%(1) for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $267.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $237.0 million for the same period in 2023,  an increase of $30.8 million or 13.0%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and a decrease in the average balances and rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $6.1 million or 2.3% to $267.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $261.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in the average balances on investment securities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with 2.75% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in the average balances and rate on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.05% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with 2.95% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances on other borrowings and a decrease in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans and a decrease in the average balances on investment securities.

Noninterest income was $39.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $36.6 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $3.3 million or 8.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees, an increase in service charges on deposit accounts and an increase in the net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets. Noninterest income was $39.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $41.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $1.3 million or 3.1%.

Noninterest expense was $141.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $152.2 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $10.6 million or 7.0%, primarily due to a decrease in the FDIC special assessment, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization. Noninterest expense was $141.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with $140.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $1.2 million or 0.9%.

Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Net income was $479.4 million(5) for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $419.3 million(6) for the same period in 2023, an increase of $60.1 million or 14.3%. Net income per diluted common share was $5.05 for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $4.51 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 12.0%. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024 were impacted by an increase in net interest income, a decrease in the FDIC special assessment of $16.3 million, a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $11.2 million, a decrease in merger related provision for credit losses of $9.5 million and a decrease in merger related expenses of $10.7 million, and increases in noninterest income and noninterest expense related to nine months of Lone Star Bank operations. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the year ended December 31, 2024 were 1.21%, 6.56% and 12.73%(1), respectively. 

Excluding merger related provision and expenses, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, and FDIC special assessment, each net of tax, net income was $484.0 million(1) or $5.11(1) per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2024, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the same period were 1.22%(1), 6.63%(1) and 12.85%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio was 48.43%(1) for the year ended December 31, 2024; and excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment, the efficiency ratio was 47.75%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $1.026 billion compared with $956.4 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $70.1 million or 7.3%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion of $9.4 million and a decrease in the average balance and rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 2.93% compared with 2.78% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion of $9.4 million and a decrease in the average balance and rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest income was $165.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $153.3 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $12.5 million or 8.2%, primarily due to a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $11.2 million and increases in service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $570.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $556.7 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $13.9 million or 2.5%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization and additional expenses related to nine months of  Lone Star Bank operations, partially offset by a decrease in the FDIC special assessment of $16.3 million and a decrease in merger related expenses of $10.7 million.

Balance Sheet Information

At December 31, 2024, Prosperity had $39.567 billion in total assets, an increase of $1.019 billion or 2.6%, compared with $38.548 billion at December 31, 2023. Linked quarter total assets decreased by $548.6 million compared with $40.115 billion at September 30, 2024.

Loans were $22.149 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $968.7 million or 4.6%, compared with $21.181 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to the Merger. Linked quarter loans decreased $231.6 million from $22.381 billion at September 30, 2024. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $21.068 billion at December 31, 2024 compared with $20.358 billion at December 31, 2023, an increase of $710.0 million or 3.5%, and compared with $21.152 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $83.8 million.

Deposits were $28.381 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.202 billion or 4.4%, compared with $27.180 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily due to the Merger. Linked quarter deposits increased $293.7 million or 1.0% (4.2% annualized) from $28.088 billion at September 30, 2024.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)














(In thousands)
















Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):














Lone Star Bank

$

1,057,618

$

1,109,783

$

1,084,559

$



$


Prosperity Bank














Warehouse Purchase Program loans

1,080,903


1,228,706


1,081,403


864,924


822,245

All other loans

20,010,688


20,042,363


20,154,853


20,400,323


20,358,293

Total loans

$

22,149,209

$

22,380,852

$

22,320,815

$

21,265,247

$

21,180,538
















Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):














Lone Star Bank

$

1,093,536

$

1,136,216

$

1,187,821

$



$


All other deposits

27,287,802


26,951,395


26,745,265


27,175,518


27,179,809

Total deposits

$

28,381,338

$

28,087,611

$

27,933,086

$

27,175,518

$

27,179,809

Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, loans at December 31, 2024 decreased $88.9 million compared with December 31, 2023 and decreased $179.5 million compared with September 30, 2024.

Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, deposits at December 31, 2024 increased by $108.0 million compared with December 31, 2023 and increased by $336.4 million compared with September 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $81.5 million or 0.23% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2024 compared with $72.7 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2023 and $89.9 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $389.5 million at December 31, 2024 compared with $368.9 million at December 31, 2023 and $392.0 million at September 30, 2024. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and a provision for credit losses of $9.1 million and $18.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. As a result of the loans acquired in the Merger, the second quarter of 2024 included a $7.9 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $1.2 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures. 

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $351.8 million or 1.59% of total loans at December 31, 2024 compared with $332.4 million or 1.57% of total loans at December 31, 2023 and $354.4 million or 1.58% of total loans at September 30, 2024. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.67%(1) at December 31, 2024 compared with 1.63%(1) at December 31, 2023 and 1.68%(1) at September 30, 2024.

Net charge-offs were $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared with net charge-offs of $19.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and net charge-offs of $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2024, $1.5 million of reserves on resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $14.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared with $38.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2024 included $3.4 million related to resolved PCD loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, reserves on PCD loans increased by $26.1 million due to Day One accounting for PCD loans at the time of the Merger. Further, $15.4 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans were released to the general reserve.

Visa Class B-1 Stock Exchange

During the second quarter 2024, Prosperity tendered all of its shares of Visa, Inc. ("Visa") Class B-1 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-2 common stock and Visa Class C common stock, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the public offering of Visa to exchange its Class B-1 common stock for a combination of shares of its Class B-2 common stock and Class C common stock, which expired on May 3, 2024. Prosperity recorded an unrealized gain of $20.6 million during the second quarter 2024 based on the conversion privilege of the Class C common stock and the closing price of Visa Class A common stock. In the exchange, Prosperity received 48,492 shares of Class B-2 stock, recorded at zero cost basis, and 19,245 shares of Class C common stock and has subsequently sold all shares of Class C stock.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a first quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.58 per share to be paid on April 1, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 21, 2025, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.8 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 21, 2026, at the discretion of management. Under its 2024 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended December 31, 2024, and approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $60.35 per share during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 full-service banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star in the second quarter of 2024. This resulted in goodwill of $106.7 million as of December 31, 2024, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's fourth quarter 2024 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 7777695.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of December 31, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $39.567 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 283 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 44 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public.  Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.5 million, merger related expenses of $278 thousand, and the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

(5)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $15.7 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $17.5 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.5 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $11.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

(6)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $8.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $8.0 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million, merger related expenses of $15.1 million, and the FDIC special assessment of $19.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Bryan/College Station Area

Grapevine Main

Tyler-South Broadway

Tomball

West

Bryan

Kiest

Tyler-University

Waller

Bryan-29th Street

Lake Highlands

Winnsboro

West Columbia

Odessa

Bryan-East 

McKinney


Wharton

Grant

Bryan-North

McKinney Eldorado

Houston Area

Winnie

Kermit Highway

Caldwell

McKinney Redbud

Houston

Wirt

Parkway

College Station

North Carrolton

Aldine



Hearne

Park Cities

Alief

South Texas Area -

Wichita Falls

Huntsville

Plano

Bellaire

Corpus Christi

Cattlemans

Madisonville

Plano-West

Beltway

Calallen

Kell

Navasota

Preston Forest

Clear Lake

Carmel  

New Waverly

Preston Parker

Copperfield

Northwest  

Other West Texas Area 

Rock Prairie

Preston Royal

Cypress 

Saratoga

Locations

Southwest Parkway

Red Oak

Downtown

Timbergate

Big Spring

Tower Point

Richardson

Eastex

Water Street

Big Spring - East

Wellborn Road

Richardson-West

Fairfield


Brownfield


Rosewood Court

First Colony

Victoria 

Brownwood

Central Texas Area 

The Colony 

Fry Road

Victoria Main

Burkburnett

Austin

Tollroad

Gessner

Victoria-Navarro

Byers

Cedar Park

Trinity Mills

Gladebrook

Victoria-North

Cisco

Congress

Turtle Creek 

Grand Parkway

Victoria Salem

Comanche

Lakeway

West 15th Plano

Heights


Early

Liberty Hill

West Allen

Highway 6 West

Other South Texas Area

Floydada

Northland

Westmoreland

Little York

 Locations

Gorman

Oak Hill

Wylie

Medical Center

Alice

Henrietta

Research Blvd


Memorial Drive

Aransas Pass

Levelland

Westlake

Fort Worth

Northside

Beeville

Littlefield


Haltom City

Pasadena

Colony Creek

Merkel

Other Central Texas Area 

Hulen

Pecan Grove

Cuero

Plainview

Locations 

Keller

Pin Oak

Edna

San Angelo

Bastrop

Museum Place

River Oaks

Goliad 

Slaton

Canyon Lake

Renaissance Square

Sugar Land 

Gonzales

Snyder

Dime Box

Roanoke

SW Medical Center

Hallettsville

Dripping Springs

Stockyards

Tanglewood

Kingsville

Oklahoma

Elgin


The Plaza

Mathis

Central Oklahoma Area

Flatonia

Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Uptown

Padre Island

Oklahoma City

Fredericksburg

Locations

Waugh Drive

Palacios

23rd Street

Georgetown

Arlington

Westheimer

Port Lavaca 

Expressway

Gruene

Azle

West University

Portland

I-240

Horseshoe Bay

Ennis

Woodcreek

Rockport

Memorial

Kingsland

Gainesville


Sinton

La Grange

Glen Rose

Katy

Taft 

Other Central Oklahoma Area

Lexington

Granbury

Cinco Ranch

Yoakum

Locations 

Marble Falls

Grand Prairie

Katy-Spring Green

Yorktown

Edmond

New Braunfels

Jacksboro




Norman

Pleasanton

Mesquite

The Woodlands

West Texas Area 

Round Rock

Muenster

The Woodlands-College Park

Abilene

Tulsa Area

San Antonio

Runaway Bay

The Woodlands-I-45

Antilley Road

Tulsa

Schulenburg

Sanger

The Woodlands-Research Forest

Barrow Street

Garnett

Seguin 

Waxahachie


Cypress Street

Harvard

Smithville

Weatherford

Other Houston Area

Judge Ely

Memorial

Thorndale


Locations

Mockingbird

Sheridan

Weimar

East Texas Area 

Angleton


S. Harvard


Athens

Bay City

Amarillo

Utica Tower

Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Blooming Grove

Beaumont

Hillside

Yale

Dallas

Canton

Cleveland

Soncy

14th Street Plano

Carthage

East Bernard


Other Tulsa Area Locations

Abrams Centre

Corsicana

El Campo

Lubbock 

Owasso

Addison

Crockett

Dayton

4th Street

Allen

Eustace

Galveston 

66th Street

Balch Springs

Gilmer

Groves

82nd Street

Camp Wisdom

Grapeland

Hempstead

86th Street

Carrollton

Gun Barrel City

Hitchcock 

98th Street

Cedar Hill

Jacksonville

Liberty 

Avenue Q

Coppell

Kerens

Magnolia

Milwaukee

East Plano

Longview

Magnolia Parkway

North University

Euless

Mount Vernon

Mont Belvieu

Texas Tech Student Union

Frisco

Palestine

Nederland



Frisco Warren

Rusk

Needville

Midland 

Frisco-West

Seven Points

Rosenberg

North

Garland

Teague

Shadow Creek

Wadley

Grapevine

Tyler-Beckham

Spring

Wall Street

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 


Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)














Loans held for sale

$

10,690

$

6,113

$

9,951

$

6,380

$

5,734

Loans held for investment

21,057,616


21,146,033


21,229,461


20,393,943


20,352,559

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,080,903


1,228,706


1,081,403


864,924


822,245

Total loans

22,149,209


22,380,852


22,320,815


21,265,247


21,180,538
















Investment securities(A)

11,094,424


11,300,756


11,702,139


12,301,138


12,803,896

Federal funds sold

292


208


234


250


260

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(351,805)


(354,397)


(359,852)


(330,219)


(332,362)

Cash and due from banks

1,972,175


2,209,863


1,507,604


1,086,444


458,153

Goodwill

3,503,129


3,504,388


3,504,107


3,396,402


3,396,086

Core deposit intangibles, net

66,047


70,178


74,324


60,757


63,994

Other real estate owned

5,701


5,757


4,960


2,204


1,708

Fixed assets, net

371,238


373,812


377,394


372,333


369,992

Other assets

756,328


623,903


630,569


601,964


605,612

Total assets

$

39,566,738

$

40,115,320

$

39,762,294

$

38,756,520

$

38,547,877
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,798,438

$

9,811,361

$

9,706,505

$

9,526,535

$

9,776,572

Interest-bearing deposits

18,582,900


18,276,250


18,226,581


17,648,983


17,403,237

Total deposits

28,381,338


28,087,611


27,933,086


27,175,518


27,179,809

Other borrowings

3,200,000


3,900,000


3,900,000


3,900,000


3,725,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

221,913


228,896


233,689


261,671


309,277

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

37,646


37,646


37,646


36,503


36,503

Other liabilities

287,346


499,918


374,429


278,284


217,958

Total liabilities

32,128,243


32,754,071


32,478,850


31,651,976


31,468,547

Shareholders' equity(B)

7,438,495


7,361,249


7,283,444


7,104,544


7,079,330

Total liabilities and equity

$

39,566,738

$

40,115,320

$

39,762,294

$

38,756,520

$

38,547,877


(A)

Includes $(2,056), $(1,070), $(2,007), $(2,954) and $(1,770) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(B)

Includes $(1,624), $(845), $(1,586), $(2,333) and $(1,398) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 


Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Income Statement Data




















Interest income:




















Loans

$

333,055

$

337,451

$

336,428

$

306,228

$

306,562

$

1,313,162

$

1,148,996

Securities(C)

58,260


59,617


62,428


66,421


68,077


246,726


283,302

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

19,630


20,835


14,095


9,265


1,793


63,825


12,245

Total interest income

410,945


417,903


412,951


381,914


376,432


1,623,713


1,444,543






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

102,050


107,758


106,124


92,692


84,969


408,624


272,345

Other borrowings

39,620


46,792


46,282


48,946


52,386


181,640


206,323

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

1,501


1,662


1,759


2,032


2,094


6,954


9,404

Subordinated debentures



















38

Total interest expense

143,171


156,212


154,165


143,670


139,449


597,218


488,110

Net interest income

267,774


261,691


258,786


238,244


236,983


1,026,495


956,433

Provision for credit losses







9,066








9,066


18,540

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

267,774


261,691


249,720


238,244


236,983


1,017,429


937,893






















Noninterest income:




















Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

9,960


9,016


8,153


8,288


8,365


35,417


33,691

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

9,443


9,620


9,384


8,861


9,314


37,308


36,471

Service charges on deposit accounts

6,992


6,664


6,436


6,406


6,316


26,498


24,582

Trust income

3,514


3,479


3,601


4,156


3,360


14,750


13,269

Mortgage income

779


962


745


610


542


3,096


2,298

Brokerage income

1,063


1,258


1,186


1,235


1,059


4,742


4,275

Bank owned life insurance income

2,020


2,028


1,885


2,047


1,882


7,980


6,653

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets

584


3,178


(903)


(35)


(84)


2,824


1,986

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities




224


10,723


298





11,245



Other noninterest income

5,482


4,670


4,793


7,004


5,814


21,949


30,040

Total noninterest income

39,837


41,099


46,003


38,870


36,568


165,809


153,265






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and benefits

88,631


88,367


89,584


85,771


80,486


352,353


328,430

Net occupancy and equipment

8,957


9,291


8,915


8,623


9,093


35,786


35,517

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization

12,342


11,985


11,998


10,975


10,741


47,300


41,570

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

5,789


5,726


10,317


5,538


24,940


27,370


40,165

Core deposit intangibles amortization

4,131


4,146


4,156


3,237


3,559


15,670


12,676

Depreciation

4,791


4,741


4,836


4,686


4,607


19,054


18,283

Communications

3,450


3,360


3,485


3,402


3,572


13,697


14,413

Other real estate expense

255


12


69


187


165


523


(88)

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate

(610)


(97)


31


(138)


34


(814)


(746)

Merger related expenses




63


4,381





278


4,444


15,133

Other noninterest expense

13,809


12,744


15,070


13,567


14,696


55,190


51,345

Total noninterest expense

141,545


140,338


152,842


135,848


152,171


570,573


556,698

Income before income taxes

166,066


162,452


142,881


141,266


121,380


612,665


534,460

Provision for income taxes

35,990


35,170


31,279


30,840


25,904


133,279


115,144

Net income available to common shareholders

$

130,076

$

127,282

$

111,602

$

110,426

$

95,476

$

479,386

$

419,316


(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $5,609, $5,574, $5,831, $5,822 and $6,428 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $22,836 and $27,840 for the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)

 


Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Dec 31,
2024

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Dec 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023






















Profitability




















Net income (D) (E)

$

130,076

$

127,282

$

111,602

$

110,426

$

95,476

$

479,386

$

419,316






















Basic earnings per share

$

1.37

$

1.34

$

1.17

$

1.18

$

1.02

$

5.05

$

4.51

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.37

$

1.34

$

1.17

$

1.18

$

1.02

$

5.05

$

4.51






















Return on average assets (F) (J)

1.31

%

1.28

%

1.12

%

1.13

%

0.98

%

1.21

%

1.08

%

Return on average common equity (F) (J)

7.00

%

6.93

%

6.10

%

6.20

%

5.39

%

6.56

%

6.03

%

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G) (J)

13.50

%

13.50

%

11.81

%

12.06

%

10.54

%

12.73

%

11.76

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)

3.05

%

2.95

%

2.94

%

2.79

%

2.75

%

2.93

%

2.78

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)

46.10

%

46.87

%

51.82

%

49.07

%

55.61

%

48.43

%

50.26

%






















Liquidity and Capital Ratios




















Equity to assets

18.80

%

18.35

%

18.32

%

18.33

%

18.37

%

18.80

%

18.37

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

16.42

%

15.84

%

15.42

%

15.75

%

15.54

%

16.42

%

15.54

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

16.42

%

15.84

%

15.42

%

15.75

%

15.54

%

16.42

%

15.54

%

Total risk-based capital

17.67

%

17.09

%

16.67

%

17.00

%

16.56

%

17.67

%

16.56

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

10.82

%

10.52

%

10.29

%

10.37

%

10.39

%

10.82

%

10.39

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)

10.75

%

10.36

%

10.24

%

10.33

%

10.31

%

10.75

%

10.31

%






















Other Data




















Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share




















Basic

95,264


95,261


95,765


93,706


93,715


95,000


92,902

Diluted

95,264


95,261


95,765


93,706


93,715


95,000


92,902

Period end shares outstanding

95,275


95,261


95,262


93,525


93,722


95,275


93,722

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.58

$

0.56

$

0.56

$

0.56

$

0.56

$

2.26

$

2.21

Book value per common share

$

78.07

$

77.27

$

76.46

$

75.96

$

75.54

$

78.07

$

75.54

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$

40.61

$

39.75

$

38.89

$

39.00

$

38.62

$

40.61

$

38.62






















Common Stock Market Price




















High

$

86.76

$

74.87

$

66.18

$

68.88

$

68.79

$

86.76

$

78.76

Low

$

68.94

$

58.66

$

57.16

$

60.08

$

49.60

$

57.16

$

49.60

Period end closing price

$

75.35

$

72.07

$

61.14

$

65.78

$

67.73

$

75.35

$

67.73

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)

3,916


3,896


3,902


3,901


3,850


3,916


3,850

Number of banking centers

283


287


288


283


285


283


285

(D)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023

Dec 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023

Loan discount accretion












Non-PCD

$2,761

$3,616

$4,797

$1,312

$1,543

$12,486

$4,825

PCD

$850

$1,212

$2,394

$548

$937

$5,004

$3,221

Securities net accretion

$528

$555

$564

$561

$598

$2,208

$1,648

Time deposits amortization

$(21)

$(40)

$4

$(97)

$(150)

$(154)

$(600)


(E) 

Using effective tax rate of 21.7%, 21.6%, 21.9%, 21.8% and 21.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and 21.8% and 21.5% for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J)

For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(K)

For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended


Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Dec 31, 2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Interest-earning assets:
























Loans held for sale

$

8,571

$

144

6.68 %

$

7,913

$

137

6.89 %

$

9,828

$

185

7.47 %

Loans held for investment

21,038,694


313,863

5.93 %

21,107,139


316,939

5.97 %

20,370,915


291,882

5.68 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,137,113


19,048

6.66 %

1,114,681


20,375

7.27 %

770,481


14,495

7.46 %

Total loans

22,184,378


333,055

5.97 %

22,229,733


337,451

6.04 %

21,151,224


306,562

5.75 %

Investment securities

11,265,535


58,260

2.06 %

(M)

11,612,193


59,617

2.04 %

(M)

13,074,243


68,077

2.07 %

(M)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,628,050


19,630

4.80 %

1,531,788


20,835

5.41 %

125,295


1,793

5.68 %

Total interest-earning assets

35,077,963


410,945

4.66 %

35,373,714


417,903

4.70 %

34,350,762


376,432

4.35 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(353,560)







(358,237)







(346,493)






Noninterest-earning assets

4,902,996







4,873,725







4,810,942






Total assets

$

39,627,399






$

39,889,202






$

38,815,211
































Interest-bearing liabilities:
























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

4,845,174

$

8,535

0.70 %

$

4,774,975

$

9,251

0.77 %

$

4,822,698

$

6,789

0.56 %

Savings and money market deposits

8,915,410


47,089

2.10 %

8,908,315


49,824

2.23 %

8,815,892


45,192

2.03 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,552,445


46,426

4.06 %

4,564,232


48,683

4.24 %

3,442,115


32,988

3.80 %

Other borrowings

3,332,609


39,620

4.73 %

3,900,000


46,792

4.77 %

4,028,263


52,386

5.16 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

231,240


1,501

2.58 %

242,813


1,662

2.72 %

300,317


2,094

2.77 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

21,876,878


143,171

2.60 %

(N)

22,390,335


156,212

2.78 %

(N)

21,409,285


139,449

2.58 %

(N)


























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

9,829,912







9,680,785







9,960,240






Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

37,646







37,646







36,503






Other liabilities

454,298







433,171







323,344






Total liabilities

32,198,734







32,541,937







31,729,372






Shareholders' equity

7,428,665







7,347,265







7,085,839






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

39,627,399






$

39,889,202






$

38,815,211
































Net interest income and margin



$

267,774

3.04 %



$

261,691

2.94 %



$

236,983

2.74 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
























Tax equivalent adjustment




767







808







952



Net interest income and margin
     (tax equivalent basis)



$

268,541

3.05 %



$

262,499

2.95 %



$

237,935

2.75 %


(L)

Annualized and based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(M)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,609, $5,574 and $6,428 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(N)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.80%, 1.94% and 1.76% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date


Dec 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(O)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(O)

Interest-earning assets:

















Loans held for sale

$

7,603

$

522

6.87 %

$

6,508

$

452

6.95 %

Loans held for investment

20,973,042


1,242,836

5.93 %


19,754,541


1,089,743

5.52 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

973,206


69,804

7.17 %


815,853


58,801

7.21 %

Total loans

21,953,851


1,313,162

5.98 %


20,576,902


1,148,996

5.58 %

Investment securities

11,934,793


246,726

2.07 %

(P)

13,719,899


283,302

2.06 %

(P)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,216,728


63,825

5.25 %


248,691


12,245

4.92 %

Total interest-earning assets

35,105,372


1,623,713

4.63 %


34,545,492


1,444,543

4.18 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(344,167)








(314,350)






Noninterest-earning assets

4,839,630








4,741,815






Total assets

$

39,600,835







$

38,972,957

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

4,900,189

$

35,342

0.72 %

$

5,150,049

$

19,554

0.38 %

Savings and money market deposits

8,949,010


194,317

2.17 %


9,129,845


168,184

1.84 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,301,763


178,965

4.16 %


2,832,754


84,607

2.99 %

Other borrowings

3,802,910


181,640

4.78 %


4,008,616


206,323

5.15 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

257,171


6,954

2.70 %


389,313


9,404

2.42 %

Subordinated debentures










1,031


38

3.69 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

22,211,043


597,218

2.69 %

(Q)

21,511,608


488,110

2.27 %

(Q)



















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

9,683,980








10,224,241






Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

37,134








33,271






Other liabilities

363,607








253,047






Total liabilities

32,295,764








32,022,167






Shareholders' equity

7,305,071








6,950,790






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

39,600,835







$

38,972,957

























Net interest income and margin



$

1,026,495

2.92 %




$

956,433

2.77 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















Tax equivalent adjustment




3,183








3,640



Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)



$

1,029,678

2.93 %




$

960,073

2.78 %
























(O)

Based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(P)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $22,836 and $27,840 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(Q)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.87% and 1.54% for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

YIELD TREND (R)




























Interest-Earning Assets:













Loans held for sale

6.68

%

6.89

%

7.10

%

6.77

%

7.47

%

Loans held for investment

5.93

%

5.97

%

6.02

%

5.77

%

5.68

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

6.66

%

7.27

%

7.42

%

7.51

%

7.46

%

Total loans

5.97

%

6.04

%

6.08

%

5.83

%

5.75

%

Investment securities (S)

2.06

%

2.04

%

2.06

%

2.10

%

2.07

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

4.80

%

5.41

%

5.52

%

5.54

%

5.68

%

Total interest-earning assets

4.66

%

4.70

%

4.68

%

4.45

%

4.35

%















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:













Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.70

%

0.77

%

0.76

%

0.66

%

0.56

%

Savings and money market deposits

2.10

%

2.23

%

2.22

%

2.13

%

2.03

%

Certificates and other time deposits

4.06

%

4.24

%

4.27

%

4.05

%

3.80

%

Other borrowings

4.73

%

4.77

%

4.77

%

4.82

%

5.16

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.58

%

2.72

%

2.74

%

2.76

%

2.77

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.60

%

2.78

%

2.76

%

2.62

%

2.58

%















Net Interest Margin

3.04

%

2.94

%

2.94

%

2.78

%

2.74

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.05

%

2.95

%

2.94

%

2.79

%

2.75

%


(R)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(S)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,609, $5,574, $5,831, $5,822 and $6,428 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 


Three Months Ended


Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Balance Sheet Averages














Loans held for sale

$

8,571

$

7,913

$

8,446

$

5,467

$

9,828

Loans held for investment

21,038,694


21,107,139


21,328,824


20,415,316


20,370,915

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,137,113


1,114,681


917,026


720,650


770,481

Total loans

22,184,378


22,229,733


22,254,296


21,141,433


21,151,224
















Investment securities

11,265,535


11,612,193


12,179,074


12,693,268


13,074,243

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,628,050


1,531,788


1,026,251


672,840


125,295

Total interest-earning assets

35,077,963


35,373,714


35,459,621


34,507,541


34,350,762

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(353,560)


(358,237)


(332,904)


(331,708)


(346,493)

Cash and due from banks

317,420


304,911


295,077


315,612


302,864

Goodwill

3,505,030


3,504,300


3,482,448


3,396,177


3,396,224

Core deposit intangibles, net

68,167


72,330


59,979


62,482


65,986

Other real estate

6,778


5,339


3,071


2,319


4,781

Fixed assets, net

373,561


375,626


377,369


372,458


370,900

Other assets

632,040


611,219


604,187


610,649


670,187

Total assets

$

39,627,399

$

39,889,202

$

39,948,848

$

38,935,530

$

38,815,211
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,829,912

$

9,680,785

$

9,780,211

$

9,443,249

$

9,960,240

Interest-bearing demand deposits

4,845,174


4,774,975


4,839,194


5,143,585


4,822,698

Savings and money market deposits

8,915,410


8,908,315


9,084,051


8,889,077


8,815,892

Certificates and other time deposits

4,552,445


4,564,232


4,400,922


3,683,815


3,442,115

Total deposits

28,142,941


27,928,307


28,104,378


27,159,726


27,040,945

Other borrowings

3,332,609


3,900,000


3,900,000


4,083,132


4,028,263

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

231,240


242,813


258,637


296,437


300,317

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

37,646


37,646


36,729


36,503


36,503

Other liabilities

454,298


433,171


327,847


238,480


323,344

Shareholders' equity

7,428,665


7,347,265


7,321,257


7,121,252


7,085,839

Total liabilities and equity

$

39,627,399

$

39,889,202

$

39,948,848

$

38,935,530

$

38,815,211

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 


Dec 31, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Period End Balances






























Loan Portfolio














Commercial and industrial

$1,962,111

8.8 %

$1,970,844

8.8 %

$2,023,531

9.1 %

$1,932,534

9.1 %

$1,936,717

9.2 %

Warehouse purchase program

1,080,903

4.9 %

1,228,706

5.5 %

1,081,403

4.8 %

864,924

4.1 %

822,245

3.9 %

Construction, land development and other land loans

2,859,281

12.9 %

2,814,521

12.6 %

2,828,372

12.7 %

2,876,588

13.5 %

3,076,591

14.5 %

1-4 family residential

7,581,450

34.2 %

7,557,858

33.8 %

7,496,485

33.6 %

7,331,251

34.5 %

7,207,226

34.0 %

Home equity

906,139

4.1 %

919,676

4.1 %

930,428

4.2 %

950,169

4.5 %

960,852

4.5 %

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

5,800,985

26.2 %

5,869,687

26.2 %

5,961,884

26.7 %

5,631,460

26.5 %

5,662,948

26.7 %

Agriculture (includes farmland)

1,033,546

4.7 %

1,033,224

4.6 %

1,037,361

4.6 %

813,092

3.8 %

816,043

3.9 %

Consumer and other

378,817

1.7 %

413,548

1.8 %

340,611

1.5 %

326,915

1.5 %

329,593

1.6 %

Energy

545,977

2.5 %

572,788

2.6 %

620,740

2.8 %

538,314

2.5 %

368,323

1.7 %

Total loans

$22,149,209

$22,380,852

$22,320,815

$21,265,247

$21,180,538
















Deposit Types














Noninterest-bearing DDA

$9,798,438

34.5 %

$9,811,361

34.9 %

$9,706,505

34.7 %

$9,526,535

35.1 %

$9,776,572

36.0 %

Interest-bearing DDA

5,182,035

18.3 %

4,800,758

17.1 %

4,762,730

17.1 %

4,867,247

17.9 %

5,115,945

18.8 %

Money market

6,229,022

21.9 %

6,166,792

22.0 %

6,180,769

22.1 %

6,134,221

22.6 %

5,859,701

21.6 %

Savings

2,685,496

9.5 %

2,707,982

9.6 %

2,765,197

9.9 %

2,830,117

10.4 %

2,881,397

10.6 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,486,347

15.8 %

4,600,718

16.4 %

4,517,885

16.2 %

3,817,398

14.0 %

3,546,194

13.0 %

Total deposits

$28,381,338

$28,087,611

$27,933,086

$27,175,518

$27,179,809
















Loan to Deposit Ratio