Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

HOUSTON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $130.9 million compared with $82.3 million for the same period in 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $1.41 compared with $1.18 for the same period in 2019. The second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for net operating losses ("NOLs") of $20.1 million, or $0.22(1) per diluted common share, as a result of the enactment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"). The CARES Act permits a five year carryback period for NOLs, which allowed Prosperity to generate an anticipated tax refund and income tax benefit resulting from the tax rate differential between the current statutory tax rate of 21% and the 35% statutory tax rate in prior years during the carryback period.

During the second quarter of 2020, Prosperity incurred merger related charges of $7.5 million, or $0.06(1) per diluted common share. Additionally, loans increased 9.9% during the second quarter 2020 and nonperforming assets remain low at 0.28% of second quarter average interest-earning assets. On November 1, 2019, LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. ("LegacyTexas") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and LegacyTexas Bank merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger"). During the second quarter of 2020, Prosperity completed the operational conversion of LegacyTexas Bank.

"We are pleased with our second quarter 2020 results and with completing the operational integration of Legacy on schedule in early June. The team members from Legacy "now Prosperity" have been excellent and we could not have achieved such a smooth integration without their commitment and efforts. I want to thank all of our team members who worked many hours to make this happen," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



"The second quarter 2020 diluted earnings per share of $1.41 includes a $0.22 income tax benefit, a $0.06 charge for merger related expenses and a $0.03 charge for the write down of fixed assets related to the Merger and CRA funds," continued Zalman.



"During the second quarter, we saw a $1.898 billion, or 9.9%, increase in loans, mostly related to loans made under the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). We approved 11,972 PPP loans for a total of $1.411 billion. These loans were important to our customers, enabling them to remain in business at a time they were either operating at a reduced capacity or temporarily shut down. Deposits increased $2.326 billion, or 9.8%, during the quarter, related to funds from the PPP loans and decreased customer spending," added Zalman.



"We continue to provide relief to our loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals when possible. For the second quarter of 2020, net charge offs were $13.0 million. Of these charge-offs, $12.4 million were related to PCD loans with specific reserves of $28.5 million that we acquired in the Merger. Further, $16.1 million in specific reserves were released to the general reserve in addition to the $10.0 million provision for loan losses for the second quarter," stated Zalman.



"The Blue-Chip Consensus forecast estimates that fourth quarter 2020 GDP will end at (5.6%) compared with fourth quarter 2019, however, they are forecasting a 4.8% GDP for fourth quarter 2021 compared with fourth quarter 2020. They are also forecasting an unemployment rate of 9.4% for the fourth quarter 2020 compared with an unemployment rate of 6.9% for fourth quarter 2021. Based on these estimates, 2021 looks brighter. We are positive about our company's future. While our operating environment and economy is changing frequently, we remain focused on addressing whatever comes our way and taking care of our customers and associates," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net income was $130.9 million(2) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared with $82.3 million(3) for the same period in 2019, an increase of $48.6 million or 59.1%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.41 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared with $1.18 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 19.5%. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOLs of $20.1 million and merger related expenses of $7.5 million. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were 1.61%, 8.84% and 19.98%(1), respectively. Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and the NOL tax benefit, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were 1.44%(1), 7.88%(1) and 17.81%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 46.56%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding merger related expenses of $7.5 million, the efficiency ratio was 43.97%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $259.0 million compared with $154.8 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $104.1 million or 67.2%. The increase was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $23.0 million. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $259.0 million compared with $256.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, an increase of $2.9 million or 1.1%. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in interest expense partially offset by a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.2 million and interest income on securities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared with 3.16% for the same period in 2019. The change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets related to the Merger and $23.0 million increase in loan discount accretion. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared with 3.81% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The change was primarily due to a $4.2 million decrease in loan discount accretion.

Noninterest income was $25.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared with $30.0 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of $4.3 million or 14.3%. This decrease was primarily due to a loss on write-down of assets of $4.0 million and a decrease in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees, partially offset by an increase in mortgage income and credit card, debit card and ATM card income primarily due to the Merger. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $8.7 million or 25.3% to $25.7 million compared with $34.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a loss on write-down of assets of $4.0 million and a decrease in NSF fees. NSF fees and credit card, debit card and ATM income were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Noninterest expense was $134.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared with $80.8 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $53.5 million or 66.3%, primarily due to the Merger and merger related expenses of $7.5 million. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $9.6 million or 7.7% to $134.4 million compared with $124.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases in merger related expenses and salaries and benefits.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net income was $261.7 million(4) for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with $164.7 million(5) for the same period in 2019, an increase of $97.1 million or 59.0%. Net income per diluted common share was $2.80 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with $2.36 for the same period in 2019, an increase of 18.6%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOLs of $20.1 million and merger related expenses of $8.0 million. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were 1.64%, 8.85% and 20.07%(1), respectively. Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and the NOL tax benefit, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were 1.55%(1), 8.38%(1) and 19.01%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and taxes) was 44.72%(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 43.34%(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $515.0 million compared with $309.7 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $205.2 million or 66.3%. This change was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $49.7 million.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 3.75% compared with 3.18% for the same period in 2019. This change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets related to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $49.7 million.

Noninterest income was $60.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with $58.1 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $2.0 million or 3.4%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in credit card, debit card and ATM card income, mortgage income and service charges on deposit accounts due to the Merger, partially offset by a net loss on write-down of assets of $4.0 million.

Noninterest expense was $259.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with $159.4 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $99.7 million or 62.6%. The change was primarily due to the increase in salaries and benefits, credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization, net occupancy and equipment and other noninterest expense due to the Merger and $8.0 million of merger related expenses.

Balance Sheet Information

At June 30, 2020, Prosperity had $32.967 billion in total assets, an increase of $10.592 billion or 47.3% compared with $22.375 billion at June 30, 2019.

Loans at June 30, 2020 were $21.025 billion, an increase of $10.438 billion or 98.6%, compared with $10.587 billion at June 30, 2019. Linked quarter loans increased $1.898 billion or 9.9% from $19.127 billion at March 31, 2020, of which $1.392 billion were Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At June 30, 2020, oil and gas loans totaled $639.4 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $118.6 million) or 3.0% of total loans, of which $394.4 million were production loans and $245.0 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $367.0 million (net of discount) or 3.5% of total loans at June 30, 2019, of which $95.0 million were production loans and $272.0 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of June 30, 2020, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $276.9 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $220.4 million as of June 30, 2019. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At June 30, 2020, loans to hotels totaled $384.8 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $8.8 million) or 1.8% of total loans and loans to restaurants totaled $212.3 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $110.7 million) or 1.0% of total loans.

Deposits at June 30, 2020 were $26.153 billion, an increase of $9.265 billion or 54.9%, compared with $16.888 billion at June 30, 2019. Linked quarter deposits increased $2.326 billion or 9.8% from $23.826 billion at March 31, 2020.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end) (In thousands)

























Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):



























LegacyTexas:



























Loans held for sale $ 15,725

$ 54,229

$ 66,745

$ —

$ — Loans held for investment

6,601,006



6,713,337



6,636,855



—



— Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

2,557,183



1,713,762



1,552,762



—



— All other loans

11,851,259



10,645,867



10,588,984



10,673,345



10,587,375 Total loans $ 21,025,173

$ 19,127,195

$ 18,845,346

$ 10,673,345

$ 10,587,375





























Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):



























LegacyTexas $ 5,997,395

$ 5,605,986

$ 6,141,546

$ —

$ — All other deposits

20,155,293



18,220,371



18,058,186



16,929,920



16,887,629 Total deposits $ 26,152,688

$ 23,826,357

$ 24,199,732

$ 16,929,920

$ 16,887,629

Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production by the acquired lending operations since November 1, 2019, loans at June 30, 2020 grew $1.264 billion or 11.9% compared with June 30, 2019 and grew $1.205 billion or 11.3% compared with March 31, 2020.

Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since November 1, 2019, deposits at June 30, 2020 grew $3.268 billion or 19.3% compared with June 30, 2019 and grew $1.935 billion or 10.6% compared with March 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $77.9 million or 0.28% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2020, compared with $41.6 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2019, and $67.2 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2020.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $324.2 million or 1.54% of total loans at June 30, 2020 compared to $327.2 million or 1.71% of total loans at March 31, 2020 and $87.0 million or 0.82% of total loans at June 30, 2019. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, was 1.90%(1) at June 30, 2020 compared with 1.88%(1) at March 31, 2020 and 0.82%(1) at June 30, 2019. On January 1, 2020, Prosperity adopted the measurement of current expected credit losses ("CECL"). Upon adoption of CECL, Prosperity recognized an increase in allowance for credit losses on loans of $108.7 million, of which $102.5 million was related to LegacyTexas and an increase in allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures of $24.4 million, of which $6.3 million was related to LegacyTexas, with a corresponding decrease in retained earnings (pre-tax). Additionally, Prosperity recognized an increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans of $131.8 million, of which $130.3 million was related to LegacyTexas, due to the reclass of purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") discounts as a result of adopting CECL.

The provision for credit losses was $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared with $800 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and no provision for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The provision for credit losses was $10.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Net charge-offs were $13.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared with net recoveries of $115 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and net charge-offs of $801 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 were primarily due to $12.4 million related to PCD loans. These PCD loans had specific reserves of $28.5 million, of which $12.4 million was allocated to the charge-offs. Further, $16.1 million of PCD specific reserves was moved to the general reserve. Net charge-offs were $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared with $934 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.46 per share to be paid on October 1, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 29, 2020, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.7 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 28, 2021, at the discretion of management. Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2.1 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $52.59 per share during the six months ended June 30, 2020.

COVID-19 Pandemic

In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") was first reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. On March 13, the U.S. President announced a national emergency relating to the pandemic and has since been extended. On July 10, the Texas governor extended the proclamation certifying that COVID-19 poses an imminent threat of disaster in the state and declaring a state of disaster for all counties in Texas. Prosperity Bank (the "Bank") is considered an essential business and is closely monitoring the latest developments regarding COVID-19. The health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities are of utmost importance, and the Bank remains committed to providing uninterrupted service. Additionally, the Bank has continuity plans in place to ensure critical operations are able to continue without disruption. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that could negatively impact Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CARES Act was signed into law on March 27, 2020 by the President of the United States. The CARES Act provides assistance for American workers, families and small businesses. The Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), established by the CARES Act, is implemented by the Small Business Administration ("SBA") with support from the Department of the Treasury. This program provides small businesses with funds to pay payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities. On June 5, 2020, the President signed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020 ("PPP Flexibility Act"), which modified the covered expense period from eight weeks to 24 weeks, extended the maturity date of the loans out five years and gave greater flexibility to employers having difficulty hiring workers. PPP loans originated prior to June 5, 2020, have a two year term and earn interest at 1%. PPP loans originated on and after June 5, 2020, have a five year term. On July 4, 2020, the President amended the CARES Act to extend the PPP application period for an additional five weeks. The loans are eligible for early forgiveness by the SBA as provided by the CARES Act and the PPP Flexibility Act and related regulations and guidance. Additionally, the Bank is entitled to a per loan processing fee based on a tiered schedule ranging from 5% to 1% of the loan balance. As of July 7, 2020, the Company has obtained SBA approvals on approximately 11,972 loans totaling $1.411 billion. The Company has also provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals.

Merger with LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc.

On November 1, 2019, Prosperity completed the merger with LegacyTexas and its wholly-owned subsidiary LegacyTexas Bank headquartered in Plano, Texas. LegacyTexas Bank operated 42 locations in 19 North Texas cities in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity issued 26,228,148 shares of Prosperity common stock with a closing price of $69.02 per share plus $318.0 million in cash, made up of $308.6 million in cash and $9.4 million in cash for taxes withheld, for all outstanding shares of LegacyTexas. This resulted in goodwill of $1.331 billion as of June 30, 2020, which was subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2020, Prosperity completed the operational conversion of LegacyTexas Bank.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's second quarter 2020 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 5164054.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcast & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and return on average tangible common equity, all excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and that their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of June 30, 2020, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $32.967 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and cash management.

As of June 30, 2020, Prosperity operated 275 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 65 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including LegacyTexas; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the LegacyTexas transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020, and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

______________________ (1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $20.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $24.3 million, and merger related expenses of $7.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $776 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $44.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $52.7 million, and merger related expenses of $8.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





































Loans held for sale $ 39,516



$ 65,035



$ 80,959



$ 20,284



$ 20,315

Loans held for investment

18,428,474





17,348,398





17,211,625





10,653,061





10,567,060

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

2,557,183





1,713,762





1,552,762





—





—

Total loans

21,025,173





19,127,195





18,845,346





10,673,345





10,587,375









































Investment securities(A)

7,717,586





8,295,495





8,570,056





8,495,206





8,951,940

Federal funds sold

568





676





519





521





555

Allowance for credit losses(B)

(324,205)





(327,206)





(87,469)





(87,061)





(87,006)

Cash and due from banks

332,873





381,458





573,589





420,359





302,069

Goodwill

3,231,964





3,223,144





3,223,671





1,900,845





1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net

79,748





83,041





86,404





29,051





30,299

Other real estate owned

6,160





5,452





6,936





815





2,005

Fixed assets, net

324,975





327,293





326,832





263,703





262,479

Other assets

571,807





626,951





639,824





396,033





424,660

Total assets $ 32,966,649



$ 31,743,499



$ 32,185,708



$ 22,092,817



$ 22,375,221









































Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 9,040,257



$ 7,461,323



$ 7,763,894



$ 5,784,002



$ 5,691,236

Interest-bearing deposits

17,112,431





16,365,034





16,435,838





11,145,918





11,196,393

Total deposits

26,152,688





23,826,357





24,199,732





16,929,920





16,887,629

Other borrowings

103,131





1,338,429





1,303,730





600,795





940,874

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

365,335





344,695





377,294





311,404





313,825

Subordinated notes

125,365





125,585





125,804





—





—

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)

29,947





29,947





5,599





—





—

Other liabilities

242,061





222,912





202,714





123,892





104,998

Total liabilities

27,018,527





25,887,925





26,214,873





17,966,011





18,247,326

Shareholders' equity(C)

5,948,122





5,855,574





5,970,835





4,126,806





4,127,895

Total liabilities and equity $ 32,966,649



$ 31,743,499



$ 32,185,708



$ 22,092,817



$ 22,375,221







(A) Includes $(1,767), $(3,421), $763, $49 and $1,611 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. (B) ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020. (C) Includes $(1,396), $(2,703), $602, $38 and $1,273 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2019

Income Statement Data





















































Interest income:





















































Loans $ 242,772



$ 247,243



$ 222,910



$ 134,943



$ 133,525



$ 490,015



$ 263,590

Securities(D)

43,776





48,282





49,348





50,872





53,944





92,058





109,592

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

45





713





600





363





318





758





720

Total interest income

286,593





296,238





272,858





186,178





187,787





582,831





373,902

























































Interest expense:





















































Deposits

25,269





35,018





32,759





26,939





26,562





60,287





51,690

Other borrowings

533





2,932





6,115





4,335





5,556





3,465





10,873

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

337





757





879





914





831





1,094





1,590

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

1,499





1,500





1,075





—





—





2,999





—

Total interest expense

27,638





40,207





40,828





32,188





32,948





67,845





64,153

Net interest income

258,955





256,031





232,030





153,990





154,838





514,986





309,749

Provision for credit losses

10,000





—





1,700





1,100





800





10,000





1,500

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

248,955





256,031





230,330





152,890





154,038





504,986





308,249

























































Noninterest income:





















































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

5,645





9,443





9,990





8,835





7,973





15,088





15,789

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

7,263





7,474





7,728





6,688





6,480





14,737





12,451

Service charges on deposit accounts

5,790





6,104





5,597





5,020





4,989





11,894





9,987

Trust income

2,242





2,662





2,582





2,492





2,558





4,904





5,153

Mortgage income

1,820





2,010





2,455





839





990





3,830





1,712

Brokerage income

584





650





625





522





541





1,234





1,214

Bank owned life insurance income

1,508





1,545





1,502





1,314





1,321





3,053





2,610

Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets

(3,945)





(385)





(1,870)





(3)





2





(4,330)





60

Other noninterest income

4,768





4,885





6,897





4,966





5,104





9,653





9,126

Total noninterest income

25,675





34,388





35,506





30,673





29,958





60,063





58,102

























































Noninterest expense:





















































Salaries and benefits

79,109





77,282





69,356





52,978





52,941





156,391





104,014

Net occupancy and equipment

9,190





8,980





7,420





5,607





5,492





18,170





10,958

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization

11,690





11,421





9,158





4,989





4,904





23,111





9,477

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

2,601





2,078





2,095





1,814





2,325





4,679





4,699

Core deposit intangibles amortization

3,293





3,363





2,705





1,248





1,265





6,656





2,584

Depreciation

4,598





4,768





4,212





3,286





3,111





9,366





6,215

Communications

3,324





3,195





3,012





2,214





2,183





6,519





4,453

Other real estate expense

40





46





57





68





120





86





203

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate

4





(130)





(49)





(115)





(54)





(126)





(231)

Merger related expenses

7,474





544





46,402





—





—





8,018





—

Other noninterest expense

13,045





13,194





12,083





8,610





8,534





26,239





17,020

Total noninterest expense

134,368





124,741





156,451





80,699





80,821





259,109





159,392

Income before income taxes

140,262





165,678





109,385





102,864





103,175





305,940





206,959

Provision for income taxes

9,361





34,830





23,251





21,106





20,917





44,191





42,299

Net income available to common shareholders $ 130,901



$ 130,848



$ 86,134



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 261,749



$ 164,660







(D) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $9,224, $8,005, $8,556, $8,027 and $7,607 for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively, and $17,229 and $14,196 for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2019

Profitability





















































Net income (E) (F) $ 130,901



$ 130,848



$ 86,134



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 261,749



$ 164,660

























































Basic earnings per share $ 1.41



$ 1.39



$ 1.01



$ 1.19



$ 1.18



$ 2.80



$ 2.36

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.41



$ 1.39



$ 1.01



$ 1.19



$ 1.18



$ 2.80



$ 2.36

























































Return on average assets (G) (K)

1.61 %



1.67 %



1.19 %



1.47 %



1.46 %



1.64 %



1.46 % Return on average common equity (G) (K)

8.84 %



8.86 %



6.33 %



7.89 %



7.92 %



8.85 %



7.99 % Return on average tangible common equity (G) (H) (K)

19.98 %



20.16 %



12.50 %



14.77 %



14.82 %



20.07 %



15.03 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (E) (F) (I)

3.69 %



3.81 %



3.66 %



3.16 %



3.16 %



3.75 %



3.18 % Efficiency ratio (H) (J) (L)

46.56 %



42.90 %



58.07 %



43.70 %



43.74 %



44.72 %



43.34 %























































Liquidity and Capital Ratios





















































Equity to assets

18.04 %



18.45 %



18.55 %



18.68 %



18.45 %



18.04 %



18.45 % Common equity tier 1 capital

12.29 %



12.27 %



12.30 %



16.68 %



16.59 %



12.29 %



16.59 % Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.29 %



12.27 %



12.30 %



16.68 %



16.59 %



12.29 %



16.59 % Total risk-based capital

13.36 %



12.81 %



12.70 %



17.34 %



17.25 %



13.36 %



17.25 % Tier 1 leverage capital

9.41 %



9.49 %



10.42 %



10.86 %



10.67 %



9.41 %



10.67 % Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (H)

8.89 %



8.96 %



9.21 %



10.90 %



10.75 %



8.89 %



10.75 %























































Other Data





















































Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share





















































Basic

92,658





94,371





85,573





68,738





69,806





93,514





69,832

Diluted

92,658





94,371





85,573





68,738





69,806





93,514





69,832

Period end shares outstanding

92,660





92,652





94,746





68,397





69,261





92,660





69,261

Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.46



$ 0.46



$ 0.46



$ 0.41



$ 0.41



$ 0.92



$ 0.82

Book value per common share $ 64.19



$ 63.20



$ 63.02



$ 60.34



$ 59.60



$ 64.19



$ 59.60

Tangible book value per common share (H) $ 28.45



$ 27.52



$ 28.08



$ 32.12



$ 31.72



$ 28.45



$ 31.72

























































Common Stock Market Price





















































High $ 72.95



$ 75.22



$ 74.35



$ 71.86



$ 74.50



$ 75.22



$ 75.36

Low $ 43.68



$ 42.02



$ 66.60



$ 62.17



$ 61.85



$ 42.02



$ 61.65

Period end closing price $ 59.38



$ 48.25



$ 71.89



$ 70.63



$ 66.05



$ 59.38



$ 66.05

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)

3,793





3,801





3,867





3,019





3,026





3,793





3,026

Number of banking centers

275





285





285





243





243





275





243







(E) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:







Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2019 Loan discount accretion

























ASC 310-20 $17,999

$22,463

$17,834

$1,006

$880

$40,462

$2,354 ASC 310-30 $6,267

$6,019

$5,908

$277

$347

$12,286

$666 Securities net amortization $203

$194

$201

$157

$255

$397

$489 Time deposits amortization $1,793

$2,270

$1,709

—

—

$4,063

—





(F) Using effective tax rate of 6.7%, 21.0%, 21.3%, 20.5% and 20.3% for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively, and 14.4% and 20.4% for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOLs due to the CARES Act. (G) Interim periods annualized. (H) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (I) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 days basis. (J) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (K) Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.44%(H), 7.88%(H) and 17.81%(H) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 1.55%(H), 8.38%(H) and 19.01%(H) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. (L) Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, the efficiency ratio was 43.97%(H) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 43.34%(H) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®



Financial Highlights (Unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands)









YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended





Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Jun 30, 2019





Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(M) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(M) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(M) Interest-earning assets:







































































Loans held for sale $ 63,338



$ 523



3.32%



$ 66,917



$ 632



3.80%



$ 20,315



$ 316



6.24%



Loans held for investment

18,135,226





228,062



5.06%





17,263,098





236,517



5.51%





10,500,110





133,209



5.09%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,843,097





14,187



3.10%





1,120,324





10,094



3.62%





—





—





—



Total Loans

20,041,661





242,772



4.87%





18,450,339





247,243



5.39%





10,520,425





133,525



5.09%



Investment securities

8,054,008





43,776



2.19%

(N)

8,434,196





48,282



2.30%

(N)

9,185,877





53,944



2.36%

(N) Federal funds sold and other earning assets

172,761





45



0.10%





223,631





713



1.28%





64,335





318



1.98%



Total interest-earning assets

28,268,430





286,593



4.08%





27,108,166





296,238



4.40%





19,770,637





187,787



3.81%



Allowance for credit losses(B)

(325,720)





















(328,005)





















(86,158)



















Noninterest-earning assets

4,562,016





















4,577,251





















2,842,478



















Total assets $ 32,504,726



















$ 31,357,412



















$ 22,526,957





























































































Interest-bearing liabilities:







































































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,949,023



$ 4,621



0.38%



$ 4,990,376



$ 7,096



0.57%



$ 3,714,968



$ 5,813



0.63%



Savings and money market deposits

8,537,352





8,745



0.41%





7,965,440





14,122



0.71%





5,647,494





12,722



0.90%



Certificates and other time deposits

3,224,196





11,903



1.48%





3,404,748





13,800



1.63%





2,057,033





8,027



1.57%



Other borrowings

474,867





533



0.45%





832,961





2,932



1.42%





883,557





5,556



2.52%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements

365,077





337



0.37%





366,615





757



0.83%





288,666





831



1.15%



Subordinated notes and trust preferred

125,475





1,499



4.80%





125,694





1,500



4.80%





—





—





—



Total interest-bearing liabilities

17,675,990





27,638



0.63%

(O)

17,685,834





40,207



0.91%

(O)

12,591,718





32,949



1.05%

(O)









































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:







































































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

8,583,734





















7,491,798





















5,674,615



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)

29,947





















13,009





















—



















Other liabilities

289,899





















262,523





















108,246



















Total liabilities

26,579,570





















25,453,164





















18,374,579



















Shareholders' equity

5,925,156





















5,904,248





















4,152,378



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 32,504,726



















$ 31,357,412



















$ 22,256,957





























































































Net interest income and margin







$ 258,955



3.68%











$ 256,031



3.80%











$ 154,838



3.14%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:







































































Tax equivalent adjustment









690





















723





















827











Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)







$ 259,645



3.69%











$ 256,754



3.81%











$ 155,665



3.16%









(M) Annualized and based on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis. (N) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $9,224, $8,005 and $7,607 for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. (O) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.42%, 0.64% and 0.72% for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS Year-to-Date





Jun 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2019





Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(P) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(P) Interest-earning assets:















































Loans held for sale $ 65,128



$ 1,155



3.57%



$ 20,315



$ 621



6.16%



Loans held for investment

17,699,162





464,579



5.28%





10,436,369





262,969



5.08%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,481,710





24,281



3.30%





—





—





—



Total loans

19,246,000





490,015



5.12%





10,456,684





263,590



5.08%



Investment securities

8,244,102





92,058



2.25%

(Q)

9,242,605





109,592



2.39%

(Q) Federal funds sold and other earning assets

198,196





758



0.77%





68,068





720



2.13%



Total interest-earning assets

27,688,298





582,831



4.23%





19,767,357





373,902



3.81%



Allowance for credit losses

(326,862)





















(86,332)



















Noninterest-earning assets

4,569,631





















2,853,199



















Total assets $ 31,931,067



















$ 22,534,224





































































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,969,700



$ 11,717



0.47%



$ 3,930,475



$ 12,625



0.65%



Savings and money market deposits

8,251,396





22,867



0.56%





5,560,625





23,906



0.87%



Certificates and other time deposits

3,314,472





25,703



1.56%





2,059,877





15,159



1.48%



Other borrowings

653,914





3,465



1.07%





864,322





10,873



2.54%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements

365,846





1,094



0.60%





280,692





1,590



1.14%



Subordinated notes and trust preferred

125,585





2,999



4.80%





—





—





—



Total interest-bearing liabilities

17,680,913





67,845



0.77%

(R)

12,695,991





64,153



1.02%

(R)

















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

8,037,767





















5,616,541



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)

21,478





















—



















Other liabilities

276,211





















97,610



















Total liabilities

26,016,369





















18,410,142



















Shareholders' equity

5,914,698





















4,124,082



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

31,931,067



















$ 22,534,224





































































Net interest income and margin







$ 514,986



3.74%











$ 309,749



3.16%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:















































Tax equivalent adjustment









1,413





















1,690











Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)







$ 516,399



3.75%











$ 311,439



3.18%









(P) Annualized and based on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis. (Q) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $17,229 and $14,196 for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (R) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.53% and 0.71% for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019

YIELD TREND (S)













































































Interest-Earning Assets:





































Loans held for sale

3.32 %



3.80 %



3.96 %



5.01 %



6.25 % Loans held for investment

5.06 %



5.51 %



5.52 %



5.05 %



5.09 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

3.10 %



3.62 %



3.93 %



—





—

Total loans

4.87 %



5.39 %



5.42 %



5.05 %



5.09 % Investment securities (T)

2.19 %



2.30 %



2.28 %



2.30 %



2.36 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

0.10 %



1.28 %



0.78 %



1.93 %



1.98 % Total interest-earning assets

4.08 %



4.40 %



4.29 %



3.80 %



3.81 %







































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:





































Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.38 %



0.57 %



0.54 %



0.62 %



0.63 % Savings and money market deposits

0.41 %



0.71 %



0.79 %



0.90 %



0.90 % Certificates and other time deposits

1.48 %



1.63 %



1.67 %



1.67 %



1.57 % Other borrowings

0.45 %



1.42 %



1.73 %



2.29 %



2.52 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.37 %



0.83 %



0.99 %



1.15 %



1.15 % Subordinated notes and trust preferred

4.80 %



4.80 %



4.85 %



—





—

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.63 %



0.91 %



1.00 %



1.04 %



1.05 %







































Net Interest Margin

3.68 %



3.80 %



3.65 %



3.14 %



3.14 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.69 %



3.81 %



3.66 %



3.16 %



3.16 %





(S) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis. (T) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $9,224, $8,005, $8,556, $8,027 and $7,607 for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019

Balance Sheet Averages





































Loans held for sale $ 63,338



$ 66,917



$ 57,171



$ 21,077



$ 24,787

Loans held for investment

18,135,226





17,263,098





15,261,163





10,589,272





10,495,638

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,843,097





1,120,324





996,903





—





—

Total Loans

20,041,661





18,450,339





16,315,237





10,610,349





10,520,425









































Investment securities

8,054,008





8,434,196





8,598,736





8,758,056





9,185,877

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

172,761





223,631





305,596





74,751





64,335

Total interest-earning assets

28,268,430





27,108,166





25,219,569





19,443,156





19,770,637

Allowance for credit losses(B)

(325,720)





(328,005)





(86,795)





(86,996)





(86,158)

Cash and due from banks

247,426





321,832





275,072





230,986





227,653

Goodwill

3,223,469





3,223,633





2,658,133





1,900,845





1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net

81,539





84,865





28,912





29,682





30,933

Other real estate

5,666





5,837





4,864





997





2,053

Fixed assets, net

327,811





325,337





308,692





263,495





260,054

Other assets

676,105





615,747





654,978





423,931





420,940

Total assets $ 32,504,726



$ 31,357,412



$ 29,063,425



$ 22,206,096



$ 22,526,957









































Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 8,583,734



$ 7,491,798



$ 7,066,878



$ 5,701,419



$ 5,674,615

Interest-bearing demand deposits

4,949,023





4,990,376





4,233,880





3,575,249





3,714,968

Savings and money market deposits

8,537,352





7,965,440





7,109,754





5,524,277





5,647,494

Certificates and other time deposits

3,224,196





3,404,748





3,044,843





2,083,803





2,057,033

Total deposits

25,294,305





23,852,362





21,455,355





16,884,748





17,094,110

Other borrowings

474,867





832,961





1,403,686





749,814





883,557

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

365,077





366,615





351,580





315,277





288,666

Subordinated notes and trust preferred

125,475





125,694





87,963





—





—

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)

29,947





13,009





5,673





—





—

Other liabilities

289,899





262,523





320,855





111,526





108,246

Shareholders' equity

5,925,156





5,904,248





5,443,986





4,144,731





4,152,378

Total liabilities and equity $ 32,504,726



$ 31,357,412



$ 29,063,425



$ 22,206,096



$ 22,526,957



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019

Period End Balances









































































































































Loan Portfolio



































































Commercial and industrial $ 2,214,742



10.5 %

$ 2,500,110



13.1 %

$ 2,507,318



13.3 %

$ 1,120,913



10.5 %

$ 1,158,657



10.9 % Warehouse purchase program

2,557,183



12.2 %



1,713,762



9.0 %



1,552,762



8.2 %



—



—





—



—

Construction, land development and other land loans

2,033,037



9.7 %



2,051,021



10.7 %



2,064,167



11.0 %



1,764,648



16.5 %



1,739,308



16.4 % 1-4 family residential

4,184,972



19.9 %



3,993,138



20.9 %



3,880,382



20.6 %



2,472,907



23.2 %



2,456,506



23.2 % Home equity

437,098



2.1 %



516,003



2.6 %



507,029



2.6 %



250,775



2.3 %



256,772



2.4 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

6,550,086



31.2 %



6,576,213



34.4 %



6,556,285



34.9 %



3,652,176



34.3 %



3,551,668



33.6 % Agriculture (includes farmland)

612,694



2.9 %



635,295



3.3 %



680,855



3.6 %



729,585



6.8 %



736,470



7.0 % Consumer and other

403,462



1.9 %



423,000



2.2 %



398,271



2.1 %



342,839



3.2 %



321,023



3.0 % Energy

639,402



3.0 %



718,653



3.8 %



698,277



3.7 %



339,502



3.2 %



366,971



3.5 % Paycheck Protection Program

1,392,497



6.6 %



—



—





—



—





—



—





—



—

Total loans $ 21,025,173









$ 19,127,195









$ 18,845,346









$ 10,673,345









$ 10,587,375













































































Deposit Types



































































Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 9,040,257



34.6 %

$ 7,461,323



31.3 %

$ 7,763,894



32.1 %

$ 5,784,002



34.2 %

$ 5,691,236



33.7 % Interest-bearing DDA

5,130,495



19.6 %



4,980,090



20.9 %



5,100,938



21.1 %



3,564,419



21.0 %



3,530,581



20.9 % Money market

6,148,206



23.5 %



5,341,525



22.4 %



5,099,024



21.1 %



3,457,728



20.4 %



3,438,164



20.3 % Savings

2,722,718



10.4 %



2,716,247



11.4 %



2,756,297



11.3 %



2,027,621



12.0 %



2,158,159



12.8 % Certificates and other time deposits

3,111,012



11.9 %



3,327,172



14.0 %



3,479,579



14.4 %



2,096,150



12.4 %



2,069,489



12.3 % Total deposits $ 26,152,688









$ 23,826,357









$ 24,199,732









$ 16,929,920









$ 16,887,629













































































Loan to Deposit Ratio

80.4 %









80.3 %









77.9 %









63.0 %









62.7 %







Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans

Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019







































































Single family residential construction $ 710,401



34.9 %

$ 655,191



31.9 %

$ 614,647



29.7 %

$ 462,714



26.2 %

$ 446,868



25.7 % Land development

114,748



5.6 %



110,853



5.4 %



88,529



4.3 %



80,711



4.6 %



87,825



5.0 % Raw land

274,159



13.5 %



265,943



12.9 %



233,559



11.3 %



171,609



9.7 %



168,531



9.7 % Residential lots

144,765



7.1 %



136,861



6.7 %



138,961



6.7 %



123,265



7.0 %



121,586



7.0 % Commercial lots

103,267



5.1 %



106,036



5.2 %



101,960



4.9 %



102,084



5.8 %



105,633



6.1 % Commercial construction and other

687,618



33.8 %



778,731



37.9 %



890,597



43.1 %



825,001



46.7 %



809,680



46.5 % Net unaccreted discount

(1,921)











(2,594)











(4,086)











(736)











(815)







Total construction loans $ 2,033,037









$ 2,051,021









$ 2,064,167









$ 1,764,648









$ 1,739,308









Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of June 30, 2020

Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (U)



Total



Collateral Type























































Shopping center/retail $ 383,534



$ 302,358



$ 54,317



$ 15,821



$ 32,152



$ 279,800



$ 1,067,982



Commercial and industrial buildings

147,324





168,224





13,955





12,610





19,751





160,817





522,681



Office buildings

209,995





582,866





33,068





44,134





5,324





87,465





962,852



Medical buildings

38,561





50,941





12,817





22,393





25,529





45,135





195,376



Apartment buildings

425,883





681,116





33,444





14,199





19,165





209,404





1,383,211



Hotel

64,530





76,375





34,101





30,037





—





147,004





352,047



Other

46,187





31,511





17,666





10,191





4,344





78,716





188,615



Total $ 1,316,014



$ 1,893,391



$ 199,368



$ 149,385



$ 106,265



$ 1,008,341



$ 4,672,764

(V)

Acquired Loans

Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Mar 31, 2020



Balance at Jun 30, 2020



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Mar 31, 2020



Balance at Jun 30, 2020



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Mar 31, 2020



Balance at Jun 30, 2020

Loan marks:





































































Acquired banks (W) $ 229,080



$ 9,238



$ 7,436



$ 142,128



$ —



$ —



$ 371,208



$ 9,238



$ 7,436

LegacyTexas merger(X)

116,519





78,375





62,424





177,924





29,460





22,565





294,443





107,835





84,989

Total

345,599





87,613





69,860





320,052





29,460

(Z)

22,565





665,651





117,073





92,425









































































Acquired portfolio loan balances:





































































Acquired banks (W)

5,690,998





350,738





308,692





275,221





7,548





6,952





5,966,219





358,286





315,644

LegacyTexas merger(X)

6,595,161





5,393,630





4,808,987





414,352





347,612





283,237





7,009,513





5,741,242





5,092,224

Total

12,286,159





5,744,368





5,117,679





689,573





355,160





290,189





12,975,732

(Y)

6,099,528





5,407,868









































































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks $ 11,940,560



$ 5,656,755



$ 5,047,819



$ 369,521



$ 325,700



$ 267,624



$ 12,310,081



$ 5,982,455



$ 5,315,443







(U) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (V) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $6.550 billion as of June 30, 2020. (W) Includes Bank of Texas, Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company and Tradition Bank. (X) The LegacyTexas merger was completed on November 1, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019, LegacyTexas added $7.010 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $294.4 million at acquisition date. (Y) Actual principal balances acquired. (Z) ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2019

Asset Quality





















































Nonaccrual loans $ 62,904



$ 58,194



$ 55,243



$ 49,973



$ 37,289



$ 62,904



$ 37,289

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

8,691





3,255





441





341





1,594





8,691





1,594

Total nonperforming loans

71,595





61,449





55,684





50,314





38,883





71,595





38,883

Repossessed assets

187





278





324





28





670





187





670

Other real estate

6,160





5,452





6,935





815





2,005





6,160





2,005

Total nonperforming assets $ 77,942



$ 67,179



$ 62,943



$ 51,157



$ 41,558



$ 77,942



$ 41,558

























































Nonperforming assets:





















































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 15,238



$ 15,987



$ 17,086



$ 15,974



$ 17,592



$ 15,238



$ 17,592

Construction, land development and other land loans

10,530





1,125





1,177





874





2,296





10,530





2,296

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

29,812





28,996





26,453





19,600





16,641





29,812





16,641

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

20,748





20,155





18,031





14,384





4,352





20,748





4,352

Agriculture (includes farmland)

1,501





896





101





285





616





1,501





616

Consumer and other

113





20





95





40





61





113





61

Total $ 77,942



$ 67,179



$ 62,943



$ 51,157



$ 41,558



$ 77,942



$ 41,558

Number of loans/properties

213





198





236





89





92





213





92

Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 324,205



$ 327,206



$ 87,469



$ 87,061



$ 87,006



$ 324,205



$ 87,006

























































Net charge-offs (recoveries):





















































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 12,206



$ (28)



$ 76



$ (83)



$ (828)



$ 12,178



$ 891

Construction, land development and other land loans

(6)





(12)





(6)





(6)





7





(18)





7

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

51





5





20





(9)





11





56





8

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

—





(81)





254





(1)





(1)





(81)





(2)

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(3)





(1)





(18)





278





46





(4)





(1,232)

Consumer and other

753





918





965





867





650





1,671





1,262

Total $ 13,001



$ 801



$ 1,291



$ 1,046



$ (115)



$ 13,802



$ 934

























































Asset Quality Ratios





















































Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.28 %



0.25 %



0.25 %



0.26 %



0.21 %



0.28 %



0.21 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.37 %



0.35 %



0.33 %



0.48 %



0.39 %



0.37 %



0.39 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.26 %



0.02 %



0.03 %



0.04 %

—





0.14 %



0.02 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans(AA)

1.54 %



1.71 %



0.46 %



0.82 %



0.82 %



1.54 %



0.82 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans (H)(AA)

1.90 %



1.88 %



0.51 %



0.82 %



0.82 %



1.90 %



0.82 %





(AA) ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and return on average tangible common equity, all excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL carryback; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Jun 30, 2020



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2019

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback:





















































Net income $ 130,901



$ 130,848



$ 86,134



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 261,749



$ 164,660

Add: merger related expenses, net of tax(AB)

5,904





430





36,658





—





—





6,334





—

Less: net operating losses carryback (AC)

(20,145)





—





—





—





—





(20,145)





—

Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback (AB) (AC) $ 116,660



$ 131,278



$ 122,792



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 247,938



$ 164,660

























































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

92,658





94,371





85,573





68,738





69,806





93,514





69,832

Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(AB) $ 0.06



$ —



$ 0.43



$ —



$ —



$ 0.07





—

Net operating losses carryback per diluted share (AB) $ (0.22)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (0.22)



$ —

Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback (AB) (AC) $ 1.25



$ 1.39



$ 1.44



$ 1.19



$ 1.18



$ 2.65



$ 2.36

























































Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback:





















































Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback (AB) (AC) $ 116,660



$ 131,278



$ 122,792



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 247,938



$ 164,660

Average total assets $ 32,504,726



$ 31,357,412



$ 29,063,425



$ 22,206,096



$ 22,526,957



$ 31,931,067



$ 22,526,957

Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback (G) (AB) (AC)

1.44 %



1.67 %



1.69 %



1.47 %



1.46 %



1.55 %



1.46 %























































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback:





















































Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback (AB) (AC) $ 116,660



$ 131,278



$ 122,792



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 247,938



$ 164,660

Average shareholders' equity $ 5,925,156



$ 5,904,248



$ 5,443,986



$ 4,144,731



$ 4,152,378



$ 5,914,698



$ 4,124,082

Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating losses carryback (G) (AB) (AC)

7.88 %



8.89 %



9.02 %



7.89 %



7.92 %



8.38 %



7.99 %























































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:





















































Net income $ 130,901



$ 130,848



$ 86,134



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 261,749



$ 164,660

Average shareholders' equity $ 5,925,156



$ 5,904,248



$ 5,443,986



$ 4,144,731



$ 4,152,378



$ 5,914,698



$ 4,124,082

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,305,008)





(3,308,498)





(2,687,045)





(1,930,527)





(1,931,778)





(3,306,753)





(1,932,429)

Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,620,148



$ 2,595,750



$ 2,756,941



$ 2,214,204



$ 2,220,600



$ 2,607,945



$ 2,191,653

Return on average tangible common equity (G)

19.98 %



20.16 %



12.50 %



14.77 %



14.82 %



20.07 %



15.03 %





(AB) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%. (AC) Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOLs due to the CARES Act.