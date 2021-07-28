Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

- Second quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.41

- Second quarter net income of $130.6 million

- Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased $148.8 million or 0.9% (3.7% annualized) during the second quarter 2021

- Deposits increased $347.1 million or 1.2% (4.8% annualized) during the second quarter 2021

- Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, of 1.85%(1)

- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.11% of second quarter average interest-earning assets

- Return (annualized) on second quarter average assets of 1.45%

- Returns (annualized) on second quarter average common equity of 8.31% and average tangible common equity of 17.49%(1)

- Second quarter efficiency ratio of 40.96%(1)

News provided by

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

Jul 28, 2021, 06:30 ET

HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of  $130.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared with $130.9 million for the same period in 2020. Net income per diluted common share was $1.41 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, unchanged from the same period in 2020, and the annualized return on second quarter average assets was 1.45%. The second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for net operating losses ("NOL") of $20.1 million, or $0.22(1) per diluted common share, as a result of the enactment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"). Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $148.8 million or 0.9% (3.7% annualized) and deposits increased $347.1 million or 1.2% (4.8% annualized) during the second quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.11% of second quarter average interest-earning assets. 

"For the second quarter of 2021, Prosperity had strong earnings, core loan growth, deposit growth, continued sound asset quality, impressive cost controls, a return on average tangible common equity of 17.49% and remains well reserved," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 

"Unemployment rates continue to decrease and GDP growth continues at a high level, as forecasted last year with the re-opening of the economy. We are seeing increased oil and gas prices as well as increased farm commodity prices, both of which are positive for the Texas and Oklahoma economies. Further, businesses and individuals continue to move to Texas for lower tax rates and a better quality of life," continued Zalman.

"We believe that Prosperity is well positioned to grow along with the Texas and Oklahoma economies. For 2021, Prosperity Bank was ranked the 2nd Best Bank in America by Forbes and has been ranked in the Top 10 of Forbes America's Best Banks since 2010. We have a deep bench of associates with a passion to help Prosperity and our customers succeed," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net income was $130.6 million(2) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $130.9 million(3) for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $290 thousand or 0.2%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.41 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL of $20.1 million and merger related expenses of $7.5 million. Net income was $130.6 million(2) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $133.3 million(4) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of $2.7 million or 2.0%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in PPP fee income and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.1 million, partially offset by an increase in securities income. Net income per diluted common share was $1.41 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $1.44 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of 2.1%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were 1.45%, 8.31% and 17.49%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 40.96%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $245.4 million compared with $259.0 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $13.6 million or 5.2%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average loan balance and average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $12.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $245.4 million compared with $254.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of $9.2 million or 3.6%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in average investment securities balance.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with 3.69% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average loan balance and average rate on loans, an increase in lower yielding securities, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $12.1 million and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with 3.41% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The change was primarily due to a lower average yield on loans, a $4.1 million decrease in loan discount accretion and higher net premium amortization on securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $35.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $25.7 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $9.9 million or 38.5%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in credit card, debit card and ATM card income, an increase in mortgage income, lower loss on write-down of assets and an increase in other noninterest income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $1.5 million or 4.6% to $35.6 million compared with $34.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $115.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $134.4 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $19.2 million or 14.3%, primarily due to decreases in merger related expenses, salaries and benefits and data processing as a result of efficiencies gained following the LegacyTexas Bank system conversion during the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by gains on sale of other real estate. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $3.9 million or 3.3% to $115.2 million compared with $119.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net income was $263.9 million(5) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $261.7 million(6) for the same period in 2020, an increase of $2.2 million or 0.8%. Net income per diluted common share was $2.84 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $2.80 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 1.4%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were 1.49%, 8.46% and 17.95%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 41.11%(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $500.0 million compared with $515.0 million for the prior year, a decrease of $15.0 million or 2.9%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on interest-earning assets and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $24.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 3.26% compared with 3.75% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to an increase in lower yielding loans, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $24.2 million, higher net premium amortization on securities and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $69.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $60.1 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $9.5 million or 15.8%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in credit card, debit card and ATM card income, an increase in mortgage income, lower net loss on write-downs of assets and an increase in other noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees.

Noninterest expense was $234.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $259.1 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $24.8 million or 9.6%. The change was primarily due to decreases in merger related expenses, data processing, net occupancy and equipment and other noninterest expense as a result of efficiencies gained following the LegacyTexas Bank system conversion during the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by a gain on sale of other real estate.

Balance Sheet Information

At June 30, 2021, Prosperity had $36.100 billion in total assets, an increase of $3.133 billion or 9.5% compared with $32.967 billion at June 30, 2020.

Loans at June 30, 2021 were $19.252 billion, a decrease of $1.773 billion or 8.4%, compared with $21.025 billion at June 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in commercial real estate, PPP and Warehouse Purchase Program loans. Linked quarter loans decreased $387.1 million or 2.0% from $19.639 billion at March 31, 2021, primarily due to a $359.1 million decrease in PPP loans. At June 30, 2021, the Company had $780.0 million of PPP loans compared to $1.392 billion of PPP loans at June 30, 2020 and $1.139 billion of PPP loans at March 31, 2021.  Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increased $148.8 million or 0.9% (3.7% annualized) from $16.227 billion at March 31, 2021.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At June 30, 2021, oil and gas loans totaled $501.8 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $92.3 million) or 2.6% of total loans, of which $283.1 million were production loans and $218.7 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $639.4 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $118.6 million) or 3.0% of total loans at June 30, 2020, of which $394.4 million were production loans and $245.0 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of June 30, 2021, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $298.4 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $276.9 million as of June 30, 2020. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At June 30, 2021, loans to hotels totaled $394.2 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $10.6 million) or 2.0% of total loans, an increase of $9.4 million or 2.4%, compared with $384.8 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $8.8 million) or 1.8% of total loans at June 30, 2020.  At June 30, 2021, loans to restaurants totaled $201.9 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $92.1 million) or 1.0% of total loans, a decrease of $10.4 million or 4.9%, compared with $212.3 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $110.7 million) or 1.0% of total loans at June 30, 2020.

Deposits at June 30, 2021 were $29.110 billion, an increase of $2.958 billion or 11.3%, compared with $26.153 billion at June 30, 2020. Linked quarter deposits increased $347.1 million or 1.2% (4.8% annualized) from $28.763 billion at March 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $33.7 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2021, compared with $77.9 million or 0.28% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2020, and $44.2 million or 0.15% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $302.9 million or 1.57% of total loans at June 30, 2021 compared to $307.2 million or 1.56% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and $324.2 million or 1.54% of total loans at June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, was 1.85%(1) at June 30, 2021 compared with 1.89%(1) at March 31, 2021 and 1.90%(1) at June 30, 2020.

There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2021.  There was no provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $10.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs were $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with net charge-offs of $13.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and net charge-offs of $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 included $1.0 million related to resolved PCD loans. These PCD loans had specific reserves of $3.1 million, of which $1.0 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $2.1 million was moved to the general reserve. Further, an additional $1.4 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $13.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2021 included $8.2 million related to resolved PCD loans. These PCD loans had specific reserves of $9.8 million, of which $7.7 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $2.1 million was moved to the general reserve. Further, an additional $5.6 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.49 per share to be paid on October 1, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Prosperity continues to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19. As of June 30, 2021, the states of Texas and Oklahoma have lifted their respective restrictions on all business and activities. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Prosperity's operations and financial results during 2021 cannot be reasonably or reliably estimated at this time.

Since the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020, Prosperity has obtained SBA approvals on approximately 18,700 loans totaling $2.036 billion and, as of June 30, 2021, had an outstanding balance of 7,770 loans totaling $780.0 million after remittance.

Also, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prosperity has provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals. Prosperity's troubled debt restructurings do not include loan modifications related to COVID-19. Beginning in mid-March of 2020, Prosperity began offering deferral and modification of principal and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. As of June 30, 2021, Prosperity had approximately $210.4 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's second quarter 2021 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 4866823.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcast & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating loss ("NOL") tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of June 30, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $36.100 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.  Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

As of June 30, 2021, Prosperity operated 274 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 64 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows.  These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives.  Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather.  These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

Bryan/College Station Area

Garland

Longview

Hitchcock

Avenue Q

Bryan

Grapevine

Mount Vernon

Liberty

North University

Bryan-29th Street

Grapevine Main

Palestine

Magnolia

Texas Tech Student Union

Bryan-East

Kiest

Rusk

Magnolia Parkway

Bryan-North

Lake Highlands

Seven Points

Mont Belvieu

Midland

Caldwell

McKinney

Teague

Nederland

Wadley

College Station

McKinney Eldorado

Tyler-Beckham

Needville

Wall Street

Crescent Point

McKinney Redbud

Tyler-South Broadway

Rosenberg

Hearne

North Carrolton

Tyler-University

Shadow Creek

Odessa

Huntsville

Oak Cliff

Winnsboro

Spring

Grandview

Madisonville

Park Cities


Tomball

Grant

Navasota

Plano

Houston Area

Waller

Kermit Highway

New Waverly

Plano-West

Houston

West Columbia

Parkway

Rock Prairie

Preston Forest

Aldine

Wharton

Southwest Parkway

Preston Parker

Alief

Winnie

Other West Texas Area

Tower Point

Preston Royal

Bellaire

Wirt

Locations

Wellborn Road

Red Oak

Beltway


Big Spring


Richardson

Clear Lake

South Texas Area -

Brownfield

Central Texas Area

Richardson-West

Copperfield

Corpus Christi

Brownwood

Austin

Rosewood Court

Cypress

Calallen

Cisco

Allandale

The Colony

Downtown

Carmel

Comanche

Cedar Park

Tollroad

Eastex

Northwest

Early

Congress

Trinity Mills

Fairfield

Saratoga

Floydada

Lakeway

Turtle Creek

First Colony

Timbergate

Gorman

Liberty Hill

West 15th Plano

Fry Road

Water Street

Levelland

Northland

West Allen

Gessner


Littlefield

Oak Hill

Westmoreland

Gladebrook

Victoria

Merkel

Research Blvd

Wylie

Grand Parkway

Victoria Main

Plainview

Westlake


Heights

Victoria-Navarro

San Angelo


Fort Worth

Highway 6 West

Victoria-North

Slaton

Other Central Texas Area

Haltom City

Little York

Victoria Salem

Snyder

Locations

Hulen

Medical Center



Bastrop

Keller

Memorial Drive

Other South Texas Area

Oklahoma

Canyon Lake

Museum Place

Northside

 Locations

Central Oklahoma Area

Dime Box

Renaissance Square

Pasadena

Alice

Oklahoma City

Dripping Springs

Roanoke

Pecan Grove

Aransas Pass

23rd Street

Elgin

Stockyards

Pin Oak

Beeville

Expressway

Flatonia


River Oaks

Colony Creek

I-240

Georgetown

Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Sugar Land

Cuero

Memorial

Gruene

Locations

SW Medical Center

Edna

Kingsland

Arlington

Tanglewood

Goliad

Other Central Oklahoma Area

La Grange

Azle

The Plaza

Gonzales

 Locations

Lexington

Ennis

Uptown

Hallettsville

Edmond

New Braunfels

Flower Mound

Waugh Drive

Kingsville

Norman

Pleasanton

Gainesville

Westheimer

Mathis

Round Rock

Glen Rose

West University

Padre Island

Tulsa Area

San Antonio

Granbury

Woodcreek

Palacios

Tulsa

Schulenburg

Grand Prairie


Port Lavaca

Garnett

Seguin

Jacksboro

Katy

Portland

Harvard

Smithville

Mesquite

Cinco Ranch

Rockport

Memorial

Thorndale

Muenster

Katy-Spring Green

Sinton

Sheridan

Weimar

Runaway Bay


Taft

S. Harvard


Sanger

The Woodlands

Yoakum

Utica Tower

Dallas/Fort Worth Area

Waxahachie

The Woodlands-College Park

Yorktown

Yale

Dallas

Weatherford

The Woodlands-I-45



14th Street Plano


The Woodlands-Research Forest

West Texas Area

Other Tulsa Area Locations

Abrams Centre

East Texas Area


Abilene

Owasso

Addison

Athens

Other Houston Area

Antilley Road

Allen

Blooming Grove

Locations

Barrow Street

Balch Springs

Canton

Angleton

Cypress Street

Camp Wisdom

Carthage

Bay City

Judge Ely

Carrollton

Corsicana

Beaumont

Mockingbird

Cedar Hill

Crockett

Cleveland



Coppell

Eustace

East Bernard

Lubbock

East Plano

Gilmer

El Campo

4th Street

Euless

Grapeland

Dayton

66th Street

Frisco

Gun Barrel City

Galveston

82nd Street

Frisco Warren

Jacksonville

Groves

86th Street

Frisco-West

Kerens

Hempstead

98th Street







(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $9.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $12.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $20.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $24.3 million, and merger related expenses of $7.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $13.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $16.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

(5)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $23.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $28.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

(6)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $44.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $52.7 million, and merger related expenses of $8.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)



















Loans held for sale

$

9,080

$

20,991

$

46,777

$

51,694

$

39,516

Loans held for investment

17,147,146


17,345,506


17,357,788


18,013,333


18,428,474

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

2,095,559


2,272,389


2,842,379


2,730,614


2,557,183

Total loans

19,251,785


19,638,886


20,246,944


20,795,641


21,025,173





















Investment securities(A)

11,918,691


10,088,002


8,542,820


7,431,495


7,717,586

Federal funds sold

281


8,986


553


56,469


568

Allowance for credit losses

(302,884)


(307,210)


(316,068)


(323,635)


(324,205)

Cash and due from banks

1,059,879


1,947,235


1,342,996


1,031,193


332,873

Goodwill

3,231,636


3,231,636


3,231,636


3,231,692


3,231,964

Core deposit intangibles, net

67,417


70,304


73,235


76,478


79,748

Other real estate owned

144


462


10,593


11,548


6,160

Fixed assets, net

324,502


326,970


323,572


325,994


324,975

Other assets

548,473


553,147


602,994


560,724


571,807

Total assets

$

36,099,924

$

35,558,418

$

34,059,275

$

33,197,599

$

32,966,649





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

10,099,149

$

9,820,445

$

9,151,233

$

8,998,328

$

9,040,257

Interest-bearing deposits

19,011,092


18,942,660


18,209,259


17,460,878


17,112,431

Total deposits

29,110,241


28,763,105


27,360,492


26,459,206


26,152,688

Other borrowings










2,570


103,131

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

433,069


377,106


389,583


380,274


365,335

Subordinated notes










125,146


125,365

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947

Other liabilities

216,330


166,414


148,584


165,579


242,061

Total liabilities

29,789,587


29,336,572


27,928,606


27,162,722


27,018,527

Shareholders' equity(B)

6,310,337


6,221,846


6,130,669


6,034,877


5,948,122

Total liabilities and equity

$

36,099,924

$

35,558,418

$

34,059,275

$

33,197,599

$

32,966,649


(A)

Includes $1,394, $970, $974, $(442) and $(1,767) in unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

(B)

Includes $1,101, $766, $770, $(349) and $(1,396) in after-tax unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Income Statement Data



























Interest income:



























Loans

$

216,803

$

233,075

$

241,625

$

244,255

$

242,772

$

449,878

$

490,015

Securities(C)

43,708


38,677


36,721


38,033


43,776


82,385


92,058

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

340


351


301


144


45


691


758

Total interest income

260,851


272,103


278,647


282,432


286,593


532,954


582,831





























Interest expense:



























Deposits

15,288


17,362


19,757


22,458


25,269


32,650


60,287

Other borrowings







33


52


533





3,465

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

164


159


224


309


337


323


1,094

Subordinated notes and trust preferred







999


1,500


1,499





2,999

Total interest expense

15,452


17,521


21,013


24,319


27,638


32,973


67,845

Net interest income

245,399


254,582


257,634


258,113


258,955


499,981


514,986

Provision for credit losses










10,000


10,000





10,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

245,399


254,582


257,634


248,113


248,955


499,981


504,986





























Noninterest income:



























Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

6,560


6,687


8,051


7,156


5,645


13,247


15,088

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

8,918


8,031


8,193


8,315


7,263


16,949


14,737

Service charges on deposit accounts

6,062


5,978


6,046


5,920


5,790


12,040


11,894

Trust income

2,276


2,837


2,192


2,502


2,242


5,113


4,904

Mortgage income

2,914


3,307


3,989


2,958


1,820


6,221


3,830

Brokerage income

795


711


642


628


584


1,506


1,234

Bank owned life insurance income

1,294


1,292


1,252


1,449


1,508


2,586


3,053

Net (loss) on sale or write-down of assets

(244)


(79)


(675)


(528)


(3,945)


(323)


(4,330)

Other noninterest income

6,981


5,244


6,857


6,524


4,768


12,225


9,653

Total noninterest income

35,556


34,008


36,547


34,924


25,675


69,564


60,063





























Noninterest expense:



























Salaries and benefits

75,611


80,037


77,809


75,068


79,109


155,648


156,391

Net occupancy and equipment

8,046


7,833


8,223


8,644


9,190


15,879


18,170

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization

8,718


8,233


8,442


8,776


11,690


16,951


23,111

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

2,670


2,670


2,670


2,512


2,601


5,340


4,679

Core deposit intangibles amortization

2,887


2,931


3,243


3,270


3,293


5,818


6,656

Depreciation

4,513


4,540


4,261


4,605


4,598


9,053


9,366

Communications

2,982


2,899


2,931


3,027


3,324


5,881


6,519

Other real estate expense

198


244


279


258


40


442


86

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate

(1,839)


(887)


(195)


(137)


4


(2,726)


(126)

Merger related expenses













7,474





8,018

Other noninterest expense

11,405


10,576


12,542


11,896


13,045


21,981


26,239

Total noninterest expense

115,191


119,076


120,205


117,919


134,368


234,267


259,109

Income before income taxes

165,764


169,514


173,976


165,118


140,262


335,278


305,940

Provision for income taxes

35,153


36,205


36,885


35,054


9,361


71,358


44,191

Net income available to common shareholders

$

130,611

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

130,901

$

263,920

$

261,749


(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $14,436, $12,844, $11,509, $10,089 and $9,224 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and $27,280 and $17,229 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date



Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Profitability




























Net income (D) (E)

$

130,611

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

130,901

$

263,920

$

261,749































Basic earnings per share

$

1.41

$

1.44

$

1.48

$

1.40

$

1.41

$

2.84

$

2.80

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.41

$

1.44

$

1.48

$

1.40

$

1.41

$

2.84

$

2.80































Return on average assets (F)

1.45

%

1.54

%

1.63

%

1.58

%

1.61

%

(J)

1.49

%

1.64

%

(J)

Return on average common equity (F)

8.31

%

8.60

%

8.98

%

8.64

%

8.84

%

(J)

8.46

%

8.85

%

(J)

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)

17.49

%

18.43

%

19.57

%

19.19

%

19.98

%

(J)

17.95

%

20.07

%

(J)

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)

3.11

%

3.41

%

3.49

%

3.57

%

3.69

%

3.26

%

3.75

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)

40.96

%

41.25

%

40.77

%

40.17

%

46.56

%

(K)

41.11

%

44.72

%

(K)






























Liquidity and Capital Ratios




























Equity to assets

17.48

%

17.50

%

18.00

%

18.18

%

18.04

%

17.48

%

18.04

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

15.26

%

14.60

%

13.74

%

13.17

%

12.29

%

15.26

%

12.29

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

15.26

%

14.60

%

13.74

%

13.17

%

12.29

%

15.26

%

12.29

%

Total risk-based capital

15.71

%

15.07

%

14.23

%

14.28

%

13.36

%

15.71

%

13.36

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

9.50

%

9.68

%

9.67

%

9.57

%

9.41

%

9.50

%

9.41

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)

9.18

%

9.05

%

9.19

%

9.12

%

8.89

%

9.18

%

8.89

%






























Other Data




























Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share




























Basic

92,935


92,854


92,559


92,656


92,658


92,895


93,514

Diluted

92,935


92,854


92,559


92,656


92,658


92,895


93,514

Period end shares outstanding

92,935


92,929


92,571


92,562


92,660


92,935


92,660

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

0.46

$

0.46

$

0.98

$

0.92

Book value per common share

$

67.90

$

66.95

$

66.23

$

65.20

$

64.19

$

67.90

$

64.19

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$

32.40

$

31.42

$

30.53

$

29.46

$

28.45

$

32.40

$

28.45































Common Stock Market Price




























High

$

78.06

$

83.02

$

70.38

$

60.63

$

72.95

$

83.02

$

75.22

Low

$

69.83

$

66.45

$

50.43

$

48.80

$

43.68

$

66.45

$

42.02

Period end closing price

$

71.80

$

76.16

$

69.36

$

51.83

$

59.38

$

71.80

$

59.38

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)

3,724


3,724


3,756


3,716


3,793


3,724


3,793

Number of banking centers

274


275


275


275


275


274


275



 (D)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:




Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Loan discount accretion












ASC 310-20

$9,731

$13,313

$13,514

$16,729

$17,999

$23,044

$40,462

ASC 310-30

$2,462

$3,027

$2,545

$5,805

$6,267

$5,489

$12,286

Securities net amortization

$171

$111

$66

$116

$203

$282

$397

Time deposits amortization

$327

$507

$790

$1,240

$1,793

$834

$4,063


(E)

Using effective tax rate of 21.2%, 21.4%, 21.2%, 21.2% and 6.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and 21.3% and 14.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL due to the CARES Act.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J)

For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(K)

For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended



Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Jun 30, 2020



Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(L)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(L)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(L)

Interest-earning assets:




































Loans held for sale

$

13,716

$

109

3.19%

$

33,327

$

238

2.90%

$

63,338

$

523

3.32%

Loans held for investment

17,305,259


200,817

4.65%


17,279,066


213,978

5.02%


18,135,226


228,062

5.06%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,984,305


15,877

3.21%


2,369,601


18,859

3.23%


1,843,097


14,187

3.10%

Total Loans

19,303,280


216,803

4.50%


19,681,994


233,075

4.80%


20,041,661


242,772

4.87%

Investment securities

11,180,948


43,708

1.57%

(M)

9,148,841


38,677

1.71%

(M)

8,054,008


43,776

2.19%

(M)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,221,993


340

0.11%


1,506,645


351

0.09%


172,761


45

0.10%

Total interest-earning assets

31,706,221


260,851

3.30%


30,337,480


272,103

3.64%


28,268,430


286,593

4.08%

Allowance for credit losses

(306,059)










(315,590)










(325,720)









Noninterest-earning assets

4,695,860










4,522,470










4,562,016









Total assets

$

36,096,022









$

34,544,360









$

32,504,726















































Interest-bearing liabilities:




































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

6,281,068

$

5,471

0.35%

$

6,112,469

$

5,943

0.39%

$

4,949,023

$

4,621

0.38%

Savings and money market deposits

9,872,624


5,490

0.22%


9,420,064


5,753

0.25%


8,537,352


8,745

0.41%

Certificates and other time deposits

2,980,186


4,327

0.58%


3,031,621


5,666

0.76%


3,224,196


11,903

1.48%

Other borrowings



















474,867


533

0.45%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

383,975


164

0.17%


376,662


159

0.17%


365,077


337

0.37%

Subordinated notes



















125,475


1,499

4.80%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

19,517,853


15,452

0.32%

(N)

18,940,816


17,521

0.38%

(N)

17,675,990


27,638

0.63%

(N)






































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

10,062,085










9,206,791










8,583,734









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

29,947










29,947










29,947









Other liabilities

198,748










169,138










289,899









Total liabilities

29,808,633










28,346,692










26,579,570









Shareholders' equity

6,287,389










6,197,668










5,925,156









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

36,096,022









$

34,544,360









$

32,504,726















































Net interest income and margin




$

245,399

3.10%





$

254,582

3.40%





$

258,955

3.68%

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:




































Tax equivalent adjustment





586










635










690





Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)




$

245,985

3.11%





$

255,217

3.41%





$

259,645

3.69%



(L)

Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.

(M)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $14,436, $12,844 and $9,224 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

(N)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.21%, 0.25% and 0.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date



Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020



Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(O)

Average

Balance

Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate

(O)

Interest-earning assets:
























Loans held for sale

$

23,468

$

347

2.98%

$

65,128

$

1,155

3.57%

Loans held for investment

17,292,235


414,795

4.84%


17,699,162


464,579

5.28%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

2,175,888


34,736

3.22%


1,481,710


24,281

3.30%

Total loans

19,491,591


449,878

4.65%


19,246,000


490,015

5.12%

Investment securities

10,170,508


82,385

1.63%

(P)

8,244,102


92,058

2.25%

(P)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,363,533


691

0.10%


198,196


758

0.77%

Total interest-earning assets

31,025,632


532,954

3.46%


27,688,298


582,831

4.23%

Allowance for credit losses(B)

(310,798)










(326,862)









Noninterest-earning assets

4,609,640










4,569,631









Total assets

$

35,324,474









$

31,931,067



































Interest-bearing liabilities:
























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

6,197,235

$

11,414

0.37%

$

4,969,700

$

11,717

0.47%

Savings and money market deposits

9,647,594


11,243

0.24%


8,251,396


22,867

0.56%

Certificates and other time deposits

3,005,761


9,993

0.67%


3,314,472


25,703

1.56%

Other borrowings










653,914


3,465

1.07%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

380,339


323

0.17%


365,846


1,094

0.60%

Subordinated notes










125,585


2,999

4.80%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

19,230,929


32,973

0.35%

(Q)

17,680,913


67,845

0.77%

(Q)


























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

9,636,800










8,037,767









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

29,947










21,478









Other liabilities

184,023










276,211









Total liabilities

29,081,699










26,016,369









Shareholders' equity

6,242,775










5,914,698









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

35,324,474









$

31,931,067



































Net interest income and margin




$

499,981

3.25%





$

514,986

3.74%

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
























Tax equivalent adjustment





1,222










1,413





Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)




$

501,203

3.26%





$

516,399

3.75%



(O)

Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.

(P)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $27,280 and $17,229 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(Q)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.23% and 0.53% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

  

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

YIELD TREND (R)






































Interest-Earning Assets:


















Loans held for sale

3.19

%

2.90

%

3.23

%

3.30

%

3.32

%

Loans held for investment

4.65

%

5.02

%

4.95

%

4.91

%

5.06

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

3.21

%

3.23

%

3.20

%

3.18

%

3.10

%

Total loans

4.50

%

4.80

%

4.72

%

4.72

%

4.87

%

Investment securities (S)

1.57

%

1.71

%

1.83

%

1.99

%

2.19

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

0.11

%

0.09

%

0.11

%

0.09

%

0.10

%

Total interest-earning assets

3.30

%

3.64

%

3.76

%

3.90

%

4.08

%




















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.35

%

0.39

%

0.38

%

0.38

%

0.38

%

Savings and money market deposits

0.22

%

0.25

%

0.30

%

0.35

%

0.41

%

Certificates and other time deposits

0.58

%

0.76

%

0.98

%

1.23

%

1.48

%

Other borrowings







5.39

%

1.49

%

0.45

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.17

%

0.17

%

0.24

%

0.32

%

0.37

%

Subordinated notes







4.87

%

4.76

%

4.80

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.32

%

0.38

%

0.46

%

0.54

%

0.63

%




















Net Interest Margin

3.10

%

3.40

%

3.48

%

3.56

%

3.68

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.11

%

3.41

%

3.49

%

3.57

%

3.69

%


(R)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis.

(S)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $14,436, $12,844, $11,509, $10,089 and $9,224 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Balance Sheet Averages



















Loans held for sale

$

13,716

$

33,327

$

42,856

$

50,606

$

63,338

Loans held for investment

17,305,259


17,279,066


17,700,756


18,267,559


18,135,226

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,984,305


2,369,601


2,603,455


2,279,461


1,843,097

Total Loans

19,303,280


19,681,994


20,347,067


20,597,626


20,041,661





















Investment securities

11,180,948


9,148,841


8,001,679


7,603,762


8,054,008

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,221,993


1,506,645


1,094,487


618,228


172,761

Total interest-earning assets

31,706,221


30,337,480


29,443,233


28,819,616


28,268,430

Allowance for credit losses

(306,059)


(315,590)


(322,138)


(321,424)


(325,720)

Cash and due from banks

521,737


308,787


289,579


267,887


247,426

Goodwill

3,231,637


3,233,231


3,231,850


3,231,976


3,223,469

Core deposit intangibles, net

68,830


71,763


74,919


78,269


81,539

Other real estate

3,001


6,385


14,573


8,061


5,666

Fixed assets, net

326,570


326,004


325,485


325,958


327,811

Other assets

544,085


576,300


633,405


570,495


676,105

Total assets

$

36,096,022

$

34,544,360

$

33,690,906

$

32,980,838

$

32,504,726





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

10,062,085

$

9,206,791

$

9,103,742

$

8,980,814

$

8,583,734

Interest-bearing demand deposits

6,281,068


6,112,469


5,545,298


5,221,722


4,949,023

Savings and money market deposits

9,872,624


9,420,064


9,170,179


8,937,751


8,537,352

Certificates and other time deposits

2,980,186


3,031,621


3,047,475


3,103,290


3,224,196

Total deposits

29,195,963


27,770,945


26,866,694


26,243,577


25,294,305

Other borrowings







2,435


13,898


474,867

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

383,975


376,662


376,779


378,888


365,077

Subordinated notes







81,570


125,256


125,475

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947

Other liabilities

198,748


169,138


224,907


167,532


289,899

Shareholders' equity

6,287,389


6,197,668


6,108,574


6,021,740


5,925,156

Total liabilities and equity

$

36,096,022

$

34,544,360

$

33,690,906

$

32,980,838

$

32,504,726

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Period End Balances






































































Loan Portfolio


































Commercial and industrial

$

2,021,951

10.5

%

$

2,104,116

10.7

%

$

2,210,003

10.9

%

$

2,171,302

10.5

%

$

2,214,742

10.5

%

Warehouse purchase program

2,095,559

10.9

%

2,272,389

11.6

%

2,842,379

14.0

%

2,730,614

13.1

%

2,557,183

12.2

%

Construction, land development and other land loans

2,147,474

11.2

%

2,031,355

10.4

%

1,956,960

9.7

%

2,081,762

10.0

%

2,033,037

9.7

%

1-4 family residential

4,531,589

23.5

%

4,310,437

21.9

%

4,253,331

21.0

%

4,189,852

20.1

%

4,184,972

19.9

%

Home equity

637,431

3.3

%

554,278

2.8

%

504,207

2.5

%

477,552

2.3

%

437,098

2.1

%

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

5,681,184

29.5

%

5,858,475

29.8

%

6,078,764

30.0

%

6,179,901

29.7

%

6,550,086

31.2

%

Agriculture (includes farmland)

590,135

3.1

%

571,783

2.9

%

581,352

2.9

%

598,972

2.9

%

612,694

2.9

%

Consumer and other

264,652

1.4

%

293,023

1.5

%

344,028

1.7

%

367,231

1.8

%

403,462

1.9

%

Energy

501,821

2.6

%

503,947

2.6

%

512,735

2.5

%

604,698

2.9

%

639,402

3.0

%

Paycheck Protection Program

779,989

4.0

%

1,139,083

5.8

%

963,185

4.8

%

1,393,757

6.7

%

1,392,497

6.6

%

Total loans

$

19,251,785




$

19,638,886




$

20,246,944




$

20,795,641




$

21,025,173







































Deposit Types


































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$

10,099,149

34.7

%

$

9,820,445

34.1

%

$

9,151,233

33.4

%

$

8,998,328

34.0

%

$

9,040,257

34.6

%

Interest-bearing DDA

6,185,115

21.2

%

6,158,641

21.4

%

5,899,051

21.6

%

5,297,802

20.0

%

5,130,495

19.6

%

Money market

6,706,252

23.0

%

6,714,889

23.4

%

6,381,014

23.3

%

6,324,127

23.9

%

6,148,206

23.5

%

Savings

3,160,606

10.9

%

3,083,447

10.7

%

2,863,086

10.5

%

2,772,492

10.5

%

2,722,718

10.4

%

Certificates and other time deposits

2,959,119

10.2

%

2,985,683

10.4

%

3,066,108

11.2

%

3,066,457

11.6

%

3,111,012

11.9

%

Total deposits

$

29,110,241




$

28,763,105




$

27,360,492




$

26,459,206




$

26,152,688







































Loan to Deposit Ratio

66.1

%




68.3

%




74.0

%




78.6

%




80.4

%


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans


Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020




































Single family residential construction

$

624,954

29.1

%

$

590,223

29.1

%

$

579,761

29.6

%

$

654,933

31.5

%

$

710,401

34.9

%

Land development

97,709

4.6

%

97,267

4.8

%

103,307

5.3

%

114,937

5.5

%

114,748

5.6

%

Raw land

245,484

11.4

%

243,394

12.0

%

247,628

12.7

%

240,154

11.5

%

274,159

13.5

%

Residential lots

165,645

7.7

%

176,884

8.6

%

158,441

8.1

%

137,615

6.6

%

144,765

7.1

%

Commercial lots

153,714

7.2

%

137,512

6.8

%

114,427

5.8

%

109,569

5.3

%

103,267

5.1

%

Commercial construction and other

860,069

40.0

%

786,192

38.7

%

753,587

38.5

%

825,053

39.6

%

687,618

33.8

%

Net unaccreted discount

(101)





(117)





(191)





(499)





(1,921)



Total construction loans

$

2,147,474




$

2,031,355




$

1,956,960




$

2,081,762




$

2,033,037








































Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of June 30, 2021


Houston

Dallas

Austin

OK City

Tulsa

Other (T)

Total

Collateral Type



























Shopping center/retail

$

380,117

$

270,891

$

52,981

$

19,350

$

29,253

$

297,645

$

1,050,237

Commercial and industrial buildings

157,719


89,284


20,485


20,970


17,691


172,869


479,018

Office buildings

158,722


494,963


30,440


73,335


4,912


72,207


834,579

Medical buildings

105,852


25,139


2,639


23,839


39,217


78,944


275,630

Apartment buildings

246,330


257,044


24,080


14,993


35,917


162,749


741,113

Hotel

79,503


70,388


43,372


28,996





131,253


353,512

Other

76,469


62,065


24,118


8,211


3,560


65,570


239,993

Total

$

1,204,712

$

1,269,774

$

198,115

$

189,694

$

130,550

$

981,237

$

3,974,082

(U)

Acquired Loans



Non-PCD Loans

PCD Loans

Total Acquired Loans


Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Mar 31, 2021

Balance at

Jun 30, 2021

Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Mar 31, 2021

Balance at

Jun 30, 2021

Balance at

Acquisition

Date

Balance at

Mar 31, 2021

Balance at

Jun 30, 2021

Loan marks:



































Acquired banks (V)

$

345,599

$

26,285

$

16,535

$

320,052

$

11,157

$

8,695

$

665,651

$

37,442

$

25,230





































Acquired portfolio loan balances:



































Acquired banks (V)

12,286,159


3,339,670


2,913,494


689,573


163,191


144,694


12,975,732

(W)

3,502,861


3,058,188





































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks

$

11,940,560

$

3,313,385

$

2,896,959

$

369,521

$

152,034

$

135,999

$

12,310,081

$

3,465,419

$

3,032,958


(T)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(U) 

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.681 billion as of June 30, 2021.

(V)

Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.

(W)

Actual principal balances acquired.

  

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Asset Quality


























Nonaccrual loans

$

32,880

$

43,025

$

47,185

$

57,412

$

62,904

$

32,880

$

62,904

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

330


313


1,699


462


8,691


330


8,691

Total nonperforming loans

33,210


43,338


48,884


57,874


71,595


33,210


71,595

Repossessed assets

310


362


93


120


187


310


187

Other real estate

144


462


10,593


11,548


6,160


144


6,160

Total nonperforming assets

$

33,664

$

44,162

$

59,570

$

69,542

$

77,942

$

33,664

$

77,942




























Nonperforming assets:


























Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

8,613

$

11,290

$

16,176

$

17,273

$

15,238

$

8,613

$

15,238

Construction, land development and other land loans

1,423


1,692


1,566


2,633


10,530


1,423


10,530

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

11,681


11,920


25,830


29,953


29,812


11,681


29,812

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

11,266


16,896


12,315


16,069


20,748


11,266


20,748

Agriculture (includes farmland)

661


803


2,075


1,931


1,501


661


1,501

Consumer and other

20


1,561


1,608


1,683


113


20


113

Total

$

33,664

$

44,162

$

59,570

$

69,542

$

77,942

$

33,664

$

77,942

Number of loans/properties

152


167


208


198


213


152


213

Allowance for credit losses at end of period

$

302,884

$

307,210

$

316,068

$

323,635

$

324,205

$

302,884

$

324,205




























Net charge-offs (recoveries):


























Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

3,529

$

1,584

$

4,085

$

8,344

$

12,206

$

5,113

$

12,178

Construction, land development and other land loans

(105)


(5)


(110)


478


(6)


(110)


(18)

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

(6)


47


1,982


252


51


41


56

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

517


6,589


626


676





7,106


(81)

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(9)


33


(4)


(17)


(3)


24


(4)

Consumer and other

400


610


988


837


753


1,010


1,671

Total

$

4,326

$

8,858

$

7,567

$

10,570

$

13,001

$

13,184

$

13,802




























Asset Quality Ratios


























Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.11

%

0.15

%

0.20

%

0.24

%

0.28

%

0.11

%

0.28

%

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.17

%

0.22

%

0.29

%

0.33

%

0.37

%

0.17

%

0.37

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.09

%

0.18

%

0.15

%

0.21

%

0.26

%

0.14

%

0.14

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.57

%

1.56

%

1.56

%

1.56

%

1.54

%

1.57

%

1.54

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding

 Warehouse Purchase Program loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans (G)

1.85

%

1.89

%

1.92

%

1.94

%

1.90

%

1.85

%

1.90

%

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted

   earnings per share, excluding merger related
   expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:



























Net income

$

130,611

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

130,901

$

263,920

$

261,749

Add: merger related expenses, net of tax(X)













5,904





6,334

Less: NOL tax benefit (Y)













(20,145)





(20,145)

Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,
   and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$

130,611

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

116,660

$

263,920

$

247,938





























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

92,935


92,854


92,559


92,656


92,658


92,895


93,514

Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(X)

$



$



$



$



$

0.06

$



$

0.07

NOL tax benefit per diluted share (X)

$



$



$



$



$

(0.22)

$



$

(0.22)

Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related
   expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$

1.41

$

1.44

$

1.48

$

1.40

$

1.25

$

2.84

$

2.65





























Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on
    average assets excluding merger related expenses,
   net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:



























Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,
    and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$

130,611

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

116,660

$

263,920

$

247,938

Average total assets

$

36,096,022

$

34,544,360

$

33,690,906

$

32,980,838

$

32,504,726

$

35,324,474

$

31,931,067

Return on average assets excluding merger related

   expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y)

1.45

%

1.54

%

1.63

%

1.58

%

1.44

%

1.49

%

1.55

%





























Reconciliation of return on average common equity to

   return on average common equity excluding

    merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:



























Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,
   and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$

130,611

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

116,660

$

263,920

$

247,938

Average shareholders' equity

$

6,287,389

$

6,197,668

$

6,108,574

$

6,021,740

$

5,925,156

$

6,242,775

$

5,914,698

Return on average common equity excluding merger

   related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y)

8.31

%

8.60

%

8.98

%

8.64

%

7.88

%

8.46

%

8.38

%





























Reconciliation of return on average common equity to
   return on average tangible common equity:



























Net income

$

130,611

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

130,901

$

263,920

$

261,749

Average shareholders' equity

$

6,287,389

$

6,197,668

$

6,108,574

$

6,021,740

$

5,925,156

$

6,242,775

$

5,914,698

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,300,467)


(3,304,994)


(3,306,769)


(3,310,245)


(3,305,008)


(3,302,718)


(3,306,753)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,986,922

$

2,892,674

$

2,801,805

$

2,711,495

$

2,620,148

$

2,940,057

$

2,607,945

Return on average tangible common equity (F)

17.49

%

18.43

%

19.57

%

19.19

%

19.98

%

17.95

%

20.07

%


(X)

Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.

(Y)

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL due to the CARES Act.




Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020





























Reconciliation of return on average common equity to

   return on average tangible common equity
   excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and

   NOL tax benefit:



























Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,
   and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$

130,611

$

133,309

$

137,091

$

130,064

$

116,660

$

263,920

$

247,938

Average shareholders' equity

$

6,287,389

$

6,197,668

$

6,108,574

$

6,021,740

$

5,925,156

$

6,242,775

$

5,914,698

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,300,467)


(3,304,994)


(3,306,769)


(3,310,245)


(3,305,008)


(3,302,718)


(3,306,753)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$

2,986,922

$

2,892,674

$

2,801,805

$

2,711,495

$

2,620,148

$

2,940,057

$

2,607,945

Return on average tangible common equity excluding

    merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax
   benefit (F) (X) (Y)

17.49

%

18.43

%

19.57

%

19.19

%

17.81

%

17.95

%

19.01

%


























































Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book

    value per share:



























Shareholders' equity

$

6,310,337

$

6,221,846

$

6,130,669

$

6,034,877

$

5,948,122

$

6,310,337

$

5,948,122

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,299,053)


(3,301,940)


(3,304,871)


(3,308,170)


(3,311,712)


(3,299,053)


(3,311,712)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$

3,011,284

$

2,919,906

$

2,825,798

$

2,726,707

$

2,636,410

$

3,011,284

$

2,636,410





























Period end shares outstanding

92,935


92,929


92,571


92,562


92,660


92,935


92,660

Tangible book value per share

$

32.40

$

31.42

$

30.53

$

29.46

$

28.45

$

32.40


28.45





























Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end
   tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:



























Tangible shareholders' equity

$

3,011,284

$

2,919,906

$

2,825,798

$

2,726,707

$

2,636,410

$

3,011,284

$

2,636,410

Total assets

$

36,099,924

$

35,558,418

$

34,059,275

$

33,197,599

$

32,966,649

$

36,099,924

$

32,966,649

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(3,299,053)


(3,301,940)


(3,304,871)


(3,308,170)


(3,311,712)


(3,299,053)


(3,311,712)

Tangible assets

$

32,800,871

$

32,256,478

$

30,754,404

$

29,889,429

$

29,654,937

$

32,800,871

$

29,654,937

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio

9.18

%

9.05

%

9.19

%

9.12

%

8.89

%

9.18

%

8.89

%





























Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total
   loans to allowance for credit losses to total loans,

   excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and

   Paycheck Protection Program loans:



























Allowance for credit losses

$

302,884

$

307,210

$

316,068

$

323,635

$

324,205

$

302,884

$

324,205

Total loans

$

19,251,785

$

19,638,886

$

20,246,944

$

20,795,641

$

21,025,173

$

19,251,785

$

21,025,173

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans

(2,095,559)


(2,272,389)


(2,842,379)


(2,730,614)


(2,557,183)


(2,095,559)


2,557,183

Less: Paycheck Protection Program loans

(779,989)


(1,139,083)


(963,185)


(1,393,757)


(1,392,497)


(779,989)


1,392,497

Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program and
   Paycheck Protection Program loans

$

16,376,237

$

16,227,414

$

16,441,380

$

16,671,270

$

17,075,493

$

16,376,237

$

17,075,493

Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding

   Warehouse Purchase Program and
   Paycheck Protection Program loans

1.85

%

1.89

%

1.92

%

1.94

%

1.90

%

1.85

%

1.90

%





























Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio,
   excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and taxes:



























Noninterest expense

$

115,191

$

119,076

$

120,205

$

117,919

$

134,368

$

234,267

$

259,109





























Net interest income

$

245,399

$

254,582

$

257,634

$

258,113

$

258,955

$

499,981

$

514,986

Noninterest income

35,556


34,008


36,547


34,924


25,675


69,564


60,063

Less: net loss on sale or write down of assets

(244)


(79)


(675)


(528)


(3,945)


(323)


(4,330)

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the
    sale or write down of assets and securities

35,800


34,087


37,222


35,452


29,620


69,887


64,393

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the
   sale or write down of assets and taxes

$

281,199

$

288,669

$

294,856

$

293,565

$

288,575

$

569,868

$

579,379

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the

      sale or write down of assets and taxes

40.96

%

41.25

%

40.77

%

40.17

%

46.56

%

41.11

%

44.72

%




Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020