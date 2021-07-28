Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

HOUSTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $130.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared with $130.9 million for the same period in 2020. Net income per diluted common share was $1.41 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, unchanged from the same period in 2020, and the annualized return on second quarter average assets was 1.45%. The second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for net operating losses ("NOL") of $20.1 million, or $0.22(1) per diluted common share, as a result of the enactment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"). Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $148.8 million or 0.9% (3.7% annualized) and deposits increased $347.1 million or 1.2% (4.8% annualized) during the second quarter of 2021. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.11% of second quarter average interest-earning assets.

"For the second quarter of 2021, Prosperity had strong earnings, core loan growth, deposit growth, continued sound asset quality, impressive cost controls, a return on average tangible common equity of 17.49% and remains well reserved," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Unemployment rates continue to decrease and GDP growth continues at a high level, as forecasted last year with the re-opening of the economy. We are seeing increased oil and gas prices as well as increased farm commodity prices, both of which are positive for the Texas and Oklahoma economies. Further, businesses and individuals continue to move to Texas for lower tax rates and a better quality of life," continued Zalman.

"We believe that Prosperity is well positioned to grow along with the Texas and Oklahoma economies. For 2021, Prosperity Bank was ranked the 2nd Best Bank in America by Forbes and has been ranked in the Top 10 of Forbes America's Best Banks since 2010. We have a deep bench of associates with a passion to help Prosperity and our customers succeed," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net income was $130.6 million(2) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $130.9 million(3) for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $290 thousand or 0.2%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.41 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL of $20.1 million and merger related expenses of $7.5 million. Net income was $130.6 million(2) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $133.3 million(4) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of $2.7 million or 2.0%. The change was primarily due to a decrease in PPP fee income and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.1 million, partially offset by an increase in securities income. Net income per diluted common share was $1.41 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $1.44 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of 2.1%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were 1.45%, 8.31% and 17.49%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 40.96%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $245.4 million compared with $259.0 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $13.6 million or 5.2%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average loan balance and average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $12.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $245.4 million compared with $254.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of $9.2 million or 3.6%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on loans and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in average investment securities balance.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with 3.69% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average loan balance and average rate on loans, an increase in lower yielding securities, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $12.1 million and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with 3.41% for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The change was primarily due to a lower average yield on loans, a $4.1 million decrease in loan discount accretion and higher net premium amortization on securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $35.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $25.7 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $9.9 million or 38.5%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in credit card, debit card and ATM card income, an increase in mortgage income, lower loss on write-down of assets and an increase in other noninterest income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $1.5 million or 4.6% to $35.6 million compared with $34.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $115.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $134.4 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $19.2 million or 14.3%, primarily due to decreases in merger related expenses, salaries and benefits and data processing as a result of efficiencies gained following the LegacyTexas Bank system conversion during the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by gains on sale of other real estate. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $3.9 million or 3.3% to $115.2 million compared with $119.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net income was $263.9 million(5) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $261.7 million(6) for the same period in 2020, an increase of $2.2 million or 0.8%. Net income per diluted common share was $2.84 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $2.80 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 1.4%. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were 1.49%, 8.46% and 17.95%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 41.11%(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $500.0 million compared with $515.0 million for the prior year, a decrease of $15.0 million or 2.9%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average rate on interest-earning assets and a decrease in loan discount accretion of $24.2 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 3.26% compared with 3.75% for the same period in 2020. The change was primarily due to an increase in lower yielding loans, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $24.2 million, higher net premium amortization on securities and higher cash balances due to excess liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $69.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $60.1 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $9.5 million or 15.8%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in credit card, debit card and ATM card income, an increase in mortgage income, lower net loss on write-downs of assets and an increase in other noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease in nonsufficient funds ("NSF") fees.

Noninterest expense was $234.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $259.1 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $24.8 million or 9.6%. The change was primarily due to decreases in merger related expenses, data processing, net occupancy and equipment and other noninterest expense as a result of efficiencies gained following the LegacyTexas Bank system conversion during the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by a gain on sale of other real estate.

Balance Sheet Information

At June 30, 2021, Prosperity had $36.100 billion in total assets, an increase of $3.133 billion or 9.5% compared with $32.967 billion at June 30, 2020.

Loans at June 30, 2021 were $19.252 billion, a decrease of $1.773 billion or 8.4%, compared with $21.025 billion at June 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in commercial real estate, PPP and Warehouse Purchase Program loans. Linked quarter loans decreased $387.1 million or 2.0% from $19.639 billion at March 31, 2021, primarily due to a $359.1 million decrease in PPP loans. At June 30, 2021, the Company had $780.0 million of PPP loans compared to $1.392 billion of PPP loans at June 30, 2020 and $1.139 billion of PPP loans at March 31, 2021. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increased $148.8 million or 0.9% (3.7% annualized) from $16.227 billion at March 31, 2021.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At June 30, 2021, oil and gas loans totaled $501.8 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $92.3 million) or 2.6% of total loans, of which $283.1 million were production loans and $218.7 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $639.4 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $118.6 million) or 3.0% of total loans at June 30, 2020, of which $394.4 million were production loans and $245.0 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of June 30, 2021, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $298.4 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $276.9 million as of June 30, 2020. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At June 30, 2021, loans to hotels totaled $394.2 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $10.6 million) or 2.0% of total loans, an increase of $9.4 million or 2.4%, compared with $384.8 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $8.8 million) or 1.8% of total loans at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, loans to restaurants totaled $201.9 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $92.1 million) or 1.0% of total loans, a decrease of $10.4 million or 4.9%, compared with $212.3 million (excluding PPP loans totaling $110.7 million) or 1.0% of total loans at June 30, 2020.

Deposits at June 30, 2021 were $29.110 billion, an increase of $2.958 billion or 11.3%, compared with $26.153 billion at June 30, 2020. Linked quarter deposits increased $347.1 million or 1.2% (4.8% annualized) from $28.763 billion at March 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $33.7 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2021, compared with $77.9 million or 0.28% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2020, and $44.2 million or 0.15% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $302.9 million or 1.57% of total loans at June 30, 2021 compared to $307.2 million or 1.56% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and $324.2 million or 1.54% of total loans at June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, was 1.85%(1) at June 30, 2021 compared with 1.89%(1) at March 31, 2021 and 1.90%(1) at June 30, 2020.

There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2021. There was no provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $10.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs were $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared with net charge-offs of $13.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and net charge-offs of $8.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 included $1.0 million related to resolved PCD loans. These PCD loans had specific reserves of $3.1 million, of which $1.0 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $2.1 million was moved to the general reserve. Further, an additional $1.4 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $13.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2021 included $8.2 million related to resolved PCD loans. These PCD loans had specific reserves of $9.8 million, of which $7.7 million was allocated to the charge-offs and $2.1 million was moved to the general reserve. Further, an additional $5.6 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.49 per share to be paid on October 1, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Prosperity continues to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19. As of June 30, 2021, the states of Texas and Oklahoma have lifted their respective restrictions on all business and activities. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Prosperity's operations and financial results during 2021 cannot be reasonably or reliably estimated at this time.

Since the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020, Prosperity has obtained SBA approvals on approximately 18,700 loans totaling $2.036 billion and, as of June 30, 2021, had an outstanding balance of 7,770 loans totaling $780.0 million after remittance.

Also, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prosperity has provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals. Prosperity's troubled debt restructurings do not include loan modifications related to COVID-19. Beginning in mid-March of 2020, Prosperity began offering deferral and modification of principal and/or interest payments to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. As of June 30, 2021, Prosperity had approximately $210.4 million in outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's second quarter 2021 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 4866823.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcast & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and net operating loss ("NOL") tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of June 30, 2021, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $36.100 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

As of June 30, 2021, Prosperity operated 274 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 64 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $9.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $12.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $20.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $24.3 million, and merger related expenses of $7.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $13.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $16.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $23.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $28.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. (6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $44.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $52.7 million, and merger related expenses of $8.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)







































Loans held for sale

$ 9,080



$ 20,991



$ 46,777



$ 51,694



$ 39,516

Loans held for investment



17,147,146





17,345,506





17,357,788





18,013,333





18,428,474

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



2,095,559





2,272,389





2,842,379





2,730,614





2,557,183

Total loans



19,251,785





19,638,886





20,246,944





20,795,641





21,025,173











































Investment securities(A)



11,918,691





10,088,002





8,542,820





7,431,495





7,717,586

Federal funds sold



281





8,986





553





56,469





568

Allowance for credit losses



(302,884)





(307,210)





(316,068)





(323,635)





(324,205)

Cash and due from banks



1,059,879





1,947,235





1,342,996





1,031,193





332,873

Goodwill



3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,692





3,231,964

Core deposit intangibles, net



67,417





70,304





73,235





76,478





79,748

Other real estate owned



144





462





10,593





11,548





6,160

Fixed assets, net



324,502





326,970





323,572





325,994





324,975

Other assets



548,473





553,147





602,994





560,724





571,807

Total assets

$ 36,099,924



$ 35,558,418



$ 34,059,275



$ 33,197,599



$ 32,966,649











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,099,149



$ 9,820,445



$ 9,151,233



$ 8,998,328



$ 9,040,257

Interest-bearing deposits



19,011,092





18,942,660





18,209,259





17,460,878





17,112,431

Total deposits



29,110,241





28,763,105





27,360,492





26,459,206





26,152,688

Other borrowings



—





—





—





2,570





103,131

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



433,069





377,106





389,583





380,274





365,335

Subordinated notes



—





—





—





125,146





125,365

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



216,330





166,414





148,584





165,579





242,061

Total liabilities



29,789,587





29,336,572





27,928,606





27,162,722





27,018,527

Shareholders' equity(B)



6,310,337





6,221,846





6,130,669





6,034,877





5,948,122

Total liabilities and equity

$ 36,099,924



$ 35,558,418



$ 34,059,275



$ 33,197,599



$ 32,966,649







(A) Includes $1,394, $970, $974, $(442) and $(1,767) in unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (B) Includes $1,101, $766, $770, $(349) and $(1,396) in after-tax unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2020

Income Statement Data























































Interest income:























































Loans

$ 216,803



$ 233,075



$ 241,625



$ 244,255



$ 242,772



$ 449,878



$ 490,015

Securities(C)



43,708





38,677





36,721





38,033





43,776





82,385





92,058

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



340





351





301





144





45





691





758

Total interest income



260,851





272,103





278,647





282,432





286,593





532,954





582,831



























































Interest expense:























































Deposits



15,288





17,362





19,757





22,458





25,269





32,650





60,287

Other borrowings



—





—





33





52





533





—





3,465

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



164





159





224





309





337





323





1,094

Subordinated notes and trust preferred



—





—





999





1,500





1,499





—





2,999

Total interest expense



15,452





17,521





21,013





24,319





27,638





32,973





67,845

Net interest income



245,399





254,582





257,634





258,113





258,955





499,981





514,986

Provision for credit losses



—





—





—





10,000





10,000





—





10,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



245,399





254,582





257,634





248,113





248,955





499,981





504,986



























































Noninterest income:























































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



6,560





6,687





8,051





7,156





5,645





13,247





15,088

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



8,918





8,031





8,193





8,315





7,263





16,949





14,737

Service charges on deposit accounts



6,062





5,978





6,046





5,920





5,790





12,040





11,894

Trust income



2,276





2,837





2,192





2,502





2,242





5,113





4,904

Mortgage income



2,914





3,307





3,989





2,958





1,820





6,221





3,830

Brokerage income



795





711





642





628





584





1,506





1,234

Bank owned life insurance income



1,294





1,292





1,252





1,449





1,508





2,586





3,053

Net (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



(244)





(79)





(675)





(528)





(3,945)





(323)





(4,330)

Other noninterest income



6,981





5,244





6,857





6,524





4,768





12,225





9,653

Total noninterest income



35,556





34,008





36,547





34,924





25,675





69,564





60,063



























































Noninterest expense:























































Salaries and benefits



75,611





80,037





77,809





75,068





79,109





155,648





156,391

Net occupancy and equipment



8,046





7,833





8,223





8,644





9,190





15,879





18,170

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



8,718





8,233





8,442





8,776





11,690





16,951





23,111

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



2,670





2,670





2,670





2,512





2,601





5,340





4,679

Core deposit intangibles amortization



2,887





2,931





3,243





3,270





3,293





5,818





6,656

Depreciation



4,513





4,540





4,261





4,605





4,598





9,053





9,366

Communications



2,982





2,899





2,931





3,027





3,324





5,881





6,519

Other real estate expense



198





244





279





258





40





442





86

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate



(1,839)





(887)





(195)





(137)





4





(2,726)





(126)

Merger related expenses



—





—





—





—





7,474





—





8,018

Other noninterest expense



11,405





10,576





12,542





11,896





13,045





21,981





26,239

Total noninterest expense



115,191





119,076





120,205





117,919





134,368





234,267





259,109

Income before income taxes



165,764





169,514





173,976





165,118





140,262





335,278





305,940

Provision for income taxes



35,153





36,205





36,885





35,054





9,361





71,358





44,191

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 130,901



$ 263,920



$ 261,749







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $14,436, $12,844, $11,509, $10,089 and $9,224 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and $27,280 and $17,229 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date







Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2020



Profitability

























































Net income (D) (E)

$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 130,901



$ 263,920



$ 261,749































































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.41



$ 1.44



$ 1.48



$ 1.40



$ 1.41



$ 2.84



$ 2.80



Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.41



$ 1.44



$ 1.48



$ 1.40



$ 1.41



$ 2.84



$ 2.80































































Return on average assets (F)



1.45 %



1.54 %



1.63 %



1.58 %



1.61 % (J)

1.49 %



1.64 % (J) Return on average common equity (F)



8.31 %



8.60 %



8.98 %



8.64 %



8.84 % (J)

8.46 %



8.85 % (J) Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)



17.49 %



18.43 %



19.57 %



19.19 %



19.98 % (J)

17.95 %



20.07 % (J) Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



3.11 %



3.41 %



3.49 %



3.57 %



3.69 %



3.26 %



3.75 %

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)



40.96 %



41.25 %



40.77 %



40.17 %



46.56 % (K)

41.11 %



44.72 % (K)



























































Liquidity and Capital Ratios

























































Equity to assets



17.48 %



17.50 %



18.00 %



18.18 %



18.04 %



17.48 %



18.04 %

Common equity tier 1 capital



15.26 %



14.60 %



13.74 %



13.17 %



12.29 %



15.26 %



12.29 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital



15.26 %



14.60 %



13.74 %



13.17 %



12.29 %



15.26 %



12.29 %

Total risk-based capital



15.71 %



15.07 %



14.23 %



14.28 %



13.36 %



15.71 %



13.36 %

Tier 1 leverage capital



9.50 %



9.68 %



9.67 %



9.57 %



9.41 %



9.50 %



9.41 %

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)



9.18 %



9.05 %



9.19 %



9.12 %



8.89 %



9.18 %



8.89 %





























































Other Data

























































Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share

























































Basic



92,935





92,854





92,559





92,656





92,658





92,895





93,514



Diluted



92,935





92,854





92,559





92,656





92,658





92,895





93,514



Period end shares outstanding



92,935





92,929





92,571





92,562





92,660





92,935





92,660



Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.49



$ 0.49



$ 0.49



$ 0.46



$ 0.46



$ 0.98



$ 0.92



Book value per common share

$ 67.90



$ 66.95



$ 66.23



$ 65.20



$ 64.19



$ 67.90



$ 64.19



Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 32.40



$ 31.42



$ 30.53



$ 29.46



$ 28.45



$ 32.40



$ 28.45































































Common Stock Market Price

























































High

$ 78.06



$ 83.02



$ 70.38



$ 60.63



$ 72.95



$ 83.02



$ 75.22



Low

$ 69.83



$ 66.45



$ 50.43



$ 48.80



$ 43.68



$ 66.45



$ 42.02



Period end closing price

$ 71.80



$ 76.16



$ 69.36



$ 51.83



$ 59.38



$ 71.80



$ 59.38



Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)



3,724





3,724





3,756





3,716





3,793





3,724





3,793



Number of banking centers



274





275





275





275





275





274





275









(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:







Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Jun 30, 2021

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020 Loan discount accretion

























ASC 310-20 $9,731

$13,313

$13,514

$16,729

$17,999

$23,044

$40,462 ASC 310-30 $2,462

$3,027

$2,545

$5,805

$6,267

$5,489

$12,286 Securities net amortization $171

$111

$66

$116

$203

$282

$397 Time deposits amortization $327

$507

$790

$1,240

$1,793

$834

$4,063





(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.2%, 21.4%, 21.2%, 21.2% and 6.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and 21.3% and 14.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL due to the CARES Act. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Jun 30, 2020







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(L) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(L) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(L) Interest-earning assets:









































































Loans held for sale

$ 13,716



$ 109



3.19%



$ 33,327



$ 238



2.90%



$ 63,338



$ 523



3.32%



Loans held for investment



17,305,259





200,817



4.65%





17,279,066





213,978



5.02%





18,135,226





228,062



5.06%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,984,305





15,877



3.21%





2,369,601





18,859



3.23%





1,843,097





14,187



3.10%



Total Loans



19,303,280





216,803



4.50%





19,681,994





233,075



4.80%





20,041,661





242,772



4.87%



Investment securities



11,180,948





43,708



1.57%

(M)

9,148,841





38,677



1.71%

(M)

8,054,008





43,776



2.19%

(M) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,221,993





340



0.11%





1,506,645





351



0.09%





172,761





45



0.10%



Total interest-earning assets



31,706,221





260,851



3.30%





30,337,480





272,103



3.64%





28,268,430





286,593



4.08%



Allowance for credit losses



(306,059)





















(315,590)





















(325,720)



















Noninterest-earning assets



4,695,860





















4,522,470





















4,562,016



















Total assets

$ 36,096,022



















$ 34,544,360



















$ 32,504,726































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,281,068



$ 5,471



0.35%



$ 6,112,469



$ 5,943



0.39%



$ 4,949,023



$ 4,621



0.38%



Savings and money market deposits



9,872,624





5,490



0.22%





9,420,064





5,753



0.25%





8,537,352





8,745



0.41%



Certificates and other time deposits



2,980,186





4,327



0.58%





3,031,621





5,666



0.76%





3,224,196





11,903



1.48%



Other borrowings



—





—





—





—





—





—





474,867





533



0.45%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



383,975





164



0.17%





376,662





159



0.17%





365,077





337



0.37%



Subordinated notes



—





—





—





—





—





—





125,475





1,499



4.80%



Total interest-bearing liabilities



19,517,853





15,452



0.32%

(N)

18,940,816





17,521



0.38%

(N)

17,675,990





27,638



0.63%

(N)











































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:









































































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



10,062,085





















9,206,791





















8,583,734



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947





















29,947





















29,947



















Other liabilities



198,748





















169,138





















289,899



















Total liabilities



29,808,633





















28,346,692





















26,579,570



















Shareholders' equity



6,287,389





















6,197,668





















5,925,156



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 36,096,022



















$ 34,544,360



















$ 32,504,726































































































Net interest income and margin









$ 245,399



3.10%











$ 254,582



3.40%











$ 258,955



3.68%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:









































































Tax equivalent adjustment











586





















635





















690











Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)









$ 245,985



3.11%











$ 255,217



3.41%











$ 259,645



3.69%









(L) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $14,436, $12,844 and $9,224 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. (N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.21%, 0.25% and 0.42% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date







Jun 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2020







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(O) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(O) Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans held for sale

$ 23,468



$ 347



2.98%



$ 65,128



$ 1,155



3.57%



Loans held for investment



17,292,235





414,795



4.84%





17,699,162





464,579



5.28%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



2,175,888





34,736



3.22%





1,481,710





24,281



3.30%



Total loans



19,491,591





449,878



4.65%





19,246,000





490,015



5.12%



Investment securities



10,170,508





82,385



1.63%

(P)

8,244,102





92,058



2.25%

(P) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,363,533





691



0.10%





198,196





758



0.77%



Total interest-earning assets



31,025,632





532,954



3.46%





27,688,298





582,831



4.23%



Allowance for credit losses(B)



(310,798)





















(326,862)



















Noninterest-earning assets



4,609,640





















4,569,631



















Total assets

$ 35,324,474



















$ 31,931,067







































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,197,235



$ 11,414



0.37%



$ 4,969,700



$ 11,717



0.47%



Savings and money market deposits



9,647,594





11,243



0.24%





8,251,396





22,867



0.56%



Certificates and other time deposits



3,005,761





9,993



0.67%





3,314,472





25,703



1.56%



Other borrowings



—





—





—





653,914





3,465



1.07%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



380,339





323



0.17%





365,846





1,094



0.60%



Subordinated notes



—





—





—





125,585





2,999



4.80%



Total interest-bearing liabilities



19,230,929





32,973



0.35%

(Q)

17,680,913





67,845



0.77%

(Q)



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,636,800





















8,037,767



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947





















21,478



















Other liabilities



184,023





















276,211



















Total liabilities



29,081,699





















26,016,369



















Shareholders' equity



6,242,775





















5,914,698



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



35,324,474



















$ 31,931,067







































































Net interest income and margin









$ 499,981



3.25%











$ 514,986



3.74%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















































Tax equivalent adjustment











1,222





















1,413











Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)









$ 501,203



3.26%











$ 516,399



3.75%









(O) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $27,280 and $17,229 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (Q) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.23% and 0.53% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020

YIELD TREND (R)













































































Interest-Earning Assets:





































Loans held for sale

3.19 %



2.90 %



3.23 %



3.30 %



3.32 % Loans held for investment

4.65 %



5.02 %



4.95 %



4.91 %



5.06 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

3.21 %



3.23 %



3.20 %



3.18 %



3.10 % Total loans

4.50 %



4.80 %



4.72 %



4.72 %



4.87 % Investment securities (S)

1.57 %



1.71 %



1.83 %



1.99 %



2.19 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

0.11 %



0.09 %



0.11 %



0.09 %



0.10 % Total interest-earning assets

3.30 %



3.64 %



3.76 %



3.90 %



4.08 %







































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:





































Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.35 %



0.39 %



0.38 %



0.38 %



0.38 % Savings and money market deposits

0.22 %



0.25 %



0.30 %



0.35 %



0.41 % Certificates and other time deposits

0.58 %



0.76 %



0.98 %



1.23 %



1.48 % Other borrowings

—





—





5.39 %



1.49 %



0.45 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.17 %



0.17 %



0.24 %



0.32 %



0.37 % Subordinated notes

—





—





4.87 %



4.76 %



4.80 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.32 %



0.38 %



0.46 %



0.54 %



0.63 %







































Net Interest Margin

3.10 %



3.40 %



3.48 %



3.56 %



3.68 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.11 %



3.41 %



3.49 %



3.57 %



3.69 %





(R) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day or 366-day basis. (S) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $14,436, $12,844, $11,509, $10,089 and $9,224 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020

Balance Sheet Averages







































Loans held for sale

$ 13,716



$ 33,327



$ 42,856



$ 50,606



$ 63,338

Loans held for investment



17,305,259





17,279,066





17,700,756





18,267,559





18,135,226

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,984,305





2,369,601





2,603,455





2,279,461





1,843,097

Total Loans



19,303,280





19,681,994





20,347,067





20,597,626





20,041,661











































Investment securities



11,180,948





9,148,841





8,001,679





7,603,762





8,054,008

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,221,993





1,506,645





1,094,487





618,228





172,761

Total interest-earning assets



31,706,221





30,337,480





29,443,233





28,819,616





28,268,430

Allowance for credit losses



(306,059)





(315,590)





(322,138)





(321,424)





(325,720)

Cash and due from banks



521,737





308,787





289,579





267,887





247,426

Goodwill



3,231,637





3,233,231





3,231,850





3,231,976





3,223,469

Core deposit intangibles, net



68,830





71,763





74,919





78,269





81,539

Other real estate



3,001





6,385





14,573





8,061





5,666

Fixed assets, net



326,570





326,004





325,485





325,958





327,811

Other assets



544,085





576,300





633,405





570,495





676,105

Total assets

$ 36,096,022



$ 34,544,360



$ 33,690,906



$ 32,980,838



$ 32,504,726











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,062,085



$ 9,206,791



$ 9,103,742



$ 8,980,814



$ 8,583,734

Interest-bearing demand deposits



6,281,068





6,112,469





5,545,298





5,221,722





4,949,023

Savings and money market deposits



9,872,624





9,420,064





9,170,179





8,937,751





8,537,352

Certificates and other time deposits



2,980,186





3,031,621





3,047,475





3,103,290





3,224,196

Total deposits



29,195,963





27,770,945





26,866,694





26,243,577





25,294,305

Other borrowings



—





—





2,435





13,898





474,867

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



383,975





376,662





376,779





378,888





365,077

Subordinated notes



—





—





81,570





125,256





125,475

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



198,748





169,138





224,907





167,532





289,899

Shareholders' equity



6,287,389





6,197,668





6,108,574





6,021,740





5,925,156

Total liabilities and equity

$ 36,096,022



$ 34,544,360



$ 33,690,906



$ 32,980,838



$ 32,504,726



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020

Period End Balances













































































































































Loan Portfolio





































































Commercial and industrial

$ 2,021,951



10.5 %

$ 2,104,116



10.7 %

$ 2,210,003



10.9 %

$ 2,171,302



10.5 %

$ 2,214,742



10.5 % Warehouse purchase program



2,095,559



10.9 %



2,272,389



11.6 %



2,842,379



14.0 %



2,730,614



13.1 %



2,557,183



12.2 % Construction, land development and other land loans



2,147,474



11.2 %



2,031,355



10.4 %



1,956,960



9.7 %



2,081,762



10.0 %



2,033,037



9.7 % 1-4 family residential



4,531,589



23.5 %



4,310,437



21.9 %



4,253,331



21.0 %



4,189,852



20.1 %



4,184,972



19.9 % Home equity



637,431



3.3 %



554,278



2.8 %



504,207



2.5 %



477,552



2.3 %



437,098



2.1 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)



5,681,184



29.5 %



5,858,475



29.8 %



6,078,764



30.0 %



6,179,901



29.7 %



6,550,086



31.2 % Agriculture (includes farmland)



590,135



3.1 %



571,783



2.9 %



581,352



2.9 %



598,972



2.9 %



612,694



2.9 % Consumer and other



264,652



1.4 %



293,023



1.5 %



344,028



1.7 %



367,231



1.8 %



403,462



1.9 % Energy



501,821



2.6 %



503,947



2.6 %



512,735



2.5 %



604,698



2.9 %



639,402



3.0 % Paycheck Protection Program



779,989



4.0 %



1,139,083



5.8 %



963,185



4.8 %



1,393,757



6.7 %



1,392,497



6.6 % Total loans

$ 19,251,785









$ 19,638,886









$ 20,246,944









$ 20,795,641









$ 21,025,173















































































Deposit Types





































































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$ 10,099,149



34.7 %

$ 9,820,445



34.1 %

$ 9,151,233



33.4 %

$ 8,998,328



34.0 %

$ 9,040,257



34.6 % Interest-bearing DDA



6,185,115



21.2 %



6,158,641



21.4 %



5,899,051



21.6 %



5,297,802



20.0 %



5,130,495



19.6 % Money market



6,706,252



23.0 %



6,714,889



23.4 %



6,381,014



23.3 %



6,324,127



23.9 %



6,148,206



23.5 % Savings



3,160,606



10.9 %



3,083,447



10.7 %



2,863,086



10.5 %



2,772,492



10.5 %



2,722,718



10.4 % Certificates and other time deposits



2,959,119



10.2 %



2,985,683



10.4 %



3,066,108



11.2 %



3,066,457



11.6 %



3,111,012



11.9 % Total deposits

$ 29,110,241









$ 28,763,105









$ 27,360,492









$ 26,459,206









$ 26,152,688















































































Loan to Deposit Ratio



66.1 %









68.3 %









74.0 %









78.6 %









80.4 %







Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020









































































Single family residential construction

$ 624,954



29.1 %

$ 590,223



29.1 %

$ 579,761



29.6 %

$ 654,933



31.5 %

$ 710,401



34.9 % Land development



97,709



4.6 %



97,267



4.8 %



103,307



5.3 %



114,937



5.5 %



114,748



5.6 % Raw land



245,484



11.4 %



243,394



12.0 %



247,628



12.7 %



240,154



11.5 %



274,159



13.5 % Residential lots



165,645



7.7 %



176,884



8.6 %



158,441



8.1 %



137,615



6.6 %



144,765



7.1 % Commercial lots



153,714



7.2 %



137,512



6.8 %



114,427



5.8 %



109,569



5.3 %



103,267



5.1 % Commercial construction and other



860,069



40.0 %



786,192



38.7 %



753,587



38.5 %



825,053



39.6 %



687,618



33.8 % Net unaccreted discount



(101)











(117)











(191)











(499)











(1,921)







Total construction loans

$ 2,147,474









$ 2,031,355









$ 1,956,960









$ 2,081,762









$ 2,033,037



















































































Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of June 30, 2021



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (T)



Total



Collateral Type























































Shopping center/retail $ 380,117



$ 270,891



$ 52,981



$ 19,350



$ 29,253



$ 297,645



$ 1,050,237



Commercial and industrial buildings

157,719





89,284





20,485





20,970





17,691





172,869





479,018



Office buildings

158,722





494,963





30,440





73,335





4,912





72,207





834,579



Medical buildings

105,852





25,139





2,639





23,839





39,217





78,944





275,630



Apartment buildings

246,330





257,044





24,080





14,993





35,917





162,749





741,113



Hotel

79,503





70,388





43,372





28,996





—





131,253





353,512



Other

76,469





62,065





24,118





8,211





3,560





65,570





239,993



Total $ 1,204,712



$ 1,269,774



$ 198,115



$ 189,694



$ 130,550



$ 981,237



$ 3,974,082

(U)



Acquired Loans





Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans





Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Mar 31, 2021



Balance at Jun 30, 2021



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Mar 31, 2021



Balance at Jun 30, 2021



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Mar 31, 2021



Balance at Jun 30, 2021

Loan marks:







































































Acquired banks (V)

$ 345,599



$ 26,285



$ 16,535



$ 320,052



$ 11,157



$ 8,695



$ 665,651



$ 37,442



$ 25,230











































































Acquired portfolio loan balances:







































































Acquired banks (V)



12,286,159





3,339,670





2,913,494





689,573





163,191





144,694





12,975,732

(W)

3,502,861





3,058,188











































































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks

$ 11,940,560



$ 3,313,385



$ 2,896,959



$ 369,521



$ 152,034



$ 135,999



$ 12,310,081



$ 3,465,419



$ 3,032,958







(T) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (U) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.681 billion as of June 30, 2021. (V) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank. (W) Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2020

Asset Quality





















































Nonaccrual loans $ 32,880



$ 43,025



$ 47,185



$ 57,412



$ 62,904



$ 32,880



$ 62,904

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

330





313





1,699





462





8,691





330





8,691

Total nonperforming loans

33,210





43,338





48,884





57,874





71,595





33,210





71,595

Repossessed assets

310





362





93





120





187





310





187

Other real estate

144





462





10,593





11,548





6,160





144





6,160

Total nonperforming assets $ 33,664



$ 44,162



$ 59,570



$ 69,542



$ 77,942



$ 33,664



$ 77,942

























































Nonperforming assets:





















































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 8,613



$ 11,290



$ 16,176



$ 17,273



$ 15,238



$ 8,613



$ 15,238

Construction, land development and other land loans

1,423





1,692





1,566





2,633





10,530





1,423





10,530

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

11,681





11,920





25,830





29,953





29,812





11,681





29,812

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

11,266





16,896





12,315





16,069





20,748





11,266





20,748

Agriculture (includes farmland)

661





803





2,075





1,931





1,501





661





1,501

Consumer and other

20





1,561





1,608





1,683





113





20





113

Total $ 33,664



$ 44,162



$ 59,570



$ 69,542



$ 77,942



$ 33,664



$ 77,942

Number of loans/properties

152





167





208





198





213





152





213

Allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 302,884



$ 307,210



$ 316,068



$ 323,635



$ 324,205



$ 302,884



$ 324,205

























































Net charge-offs (recoveries):





















































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 3,529



$ 1,584



$ 4,085



$ 8,344



$ 12,206



$ 5,113



$ 12,178

Construction, land development and other land loans

(105)





(5)





(110)





478





(6)





(110)





(18)

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

(6)





47





1,982





252





51





41





56

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

517





6,589





626





676





—





7,106





(81)

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(9)





33





(4)





(17)





(3)





24





(4)

Consumer and other

400





610





988





837





753





1,010





1,671

Total $ 4,326



$ 8,858



$ 7,567



$ 10,570



$ 13,001



$ 13,184



$ 13,802

























































Asset Quality Ratios





















































Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.11 %



0.15 %



0.20 %



0.24 %



0.28 %



0.11 %



0.28 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.17 %



0.22 %



0.29 %



0.33 %



0.37 %



0.17 %



0.37 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.09 %



0.18 %



0.15 %



0.21 %



0.26 %



0.14 %



0.14 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.57 %



1.56 %



1.56 %



1.56 %



1.54 %



1.57 %



1.54 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans (G)

1.85 %



1.89 %



1.92 %



1.94 %



1.90 %



1.85 %



1.90 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans and PPP loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.







Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Jun 30, 2021



Mar 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2020



Jun 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2020

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related

expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:























































Net income

$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 130,901



$ 263,920



$ 261,749

Add: merger related expenses, net of tax(X)



—





—





—





—





5,904





—





6,334

Less: NOL tax benefit (Y)



—





—





—





—





(20,145)





—





(20,145)

Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,

and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 116,660



$ 263,920



$ 247,938



























































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



92,935





92,854





92,559





92,656





92,658





92,895





93,514

Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(X)

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 0.06



$ —



$ 0.07

NOL tax benefit per diluted share (X)

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (0.22)



$ —



$ (0.22)

Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related

expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$ 1.41



$ 1.44



$ 1.48



$ 1.40



$ 1.25



$ 2.84



$ 2.65



























































Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on

average assets excluding merger related expenses,

net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:























































Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,

and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 116,660



$ 263,920



$ 247,938

Average total assets

$ 36,096,022



$ 34,544,360



$ 33,690,906



$ 32,980,838



$ 32,504,726



$ 35,324,474



$ 31,931,067

Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y)



1.45 %



1.54 %



1.63 %



1.58 %



1.44 %



1.49 %



1.55 %

























































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit:























































Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax,

and NOL tax benefit (X) (Y)

$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 116,660



$ 263,920



$ 247,938

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,287,389



$ 6,197,668



$ 6,108,574



$ 6,021,740



$ 5,925,156



$ 6,242,775



$ 5,914,698

Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and NOL tax benefit (F) (X) (Y)



8.31 %



8.60 %



8.98 %



8.64 %



7.88 %



8.46 %



8.38 %

























































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to

return on average tangible common equity:























































Net income

$ 130,611



$ 133,309



$ 137,091



$ 130,064



$ 130,901



$ 263,920



$ 261,749

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,287,389



$ 6,197,668



$ 6,108,574



$ 6,021,740



$ 5,925,156



$ 6,242,775



$ 5,914,698

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,300,467)





(3,304,994)





(3,306,769)





(3,310,245)





(3,305,008)





(3,302,718)





(3,306,753)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 2,986,922



$ 2,892,674



$ 2,801,805



$ 2,711,495



$ 2,620,148



$ 2,940,057



$ 2,607,945

Return on average tangible common equity (F)



17.49 %



18.43 %



19.57 %



19.19 %



19.98 %



17.95 %



20.07 %





(X) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%. (Y) Net income for the second quarter of 2020 includes a tax benefit for NOL due to the CARES Act.



