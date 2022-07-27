PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

Second quarter net income of $128.5 million and e arnings per share (diluted) of $1.40

Second quarter net income increased $6.2 million or 5.0% compared to the first quarter 2022

Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased $406.9 million or 2.4% (9.8% annualized) during the second quarter 2022

Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $313.9 million

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, of 1.67% (1)

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.07% of second quarter average interest-earning assets

Return (annualized) on second quarter average assets of 1.36%

Returns (annualized) on second quarter average common equity of 7.84% and average tangible common equity of 15.73% (1)

Repurchased 981,884 shares during the second quarter 2022

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $128.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared with $130.6 million for the same period in 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $1.40 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared with $1.41 for the same period in 2021, and the annualized return on second quarter average assets was 1.36%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $406.9 million or 2.4% (9.8% annualized) during the second quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.07% of second quarter average interest-earning assets.

"We experienced a strong second quarter of 2022. Earnings increased 5.0% compared with the first quarter of 2022 and we expect continued earnings growth as interest rates increase. Further, our core loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, grew $406.9 million or 2.4% (9.8% annualized) during the quarter, while our non-performing loans remained very low," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Texas and Oklahoma continue to shine as more people and companies move to these states. For example, according to CNBC, Texas added more jobs over the last year than the 25 lowest job growth states combined. Further, during the last year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area added 295,000 jobs, three times its average annual growth, and the Houston area added 185,000 jobs. Unemployment remains unusually low," continued Zalman.

"We are optimistic about our company, with increased earnings, strong asset quality and over 250 locations in one of the best economies in the nation. This is evidenced by our repurchase of 981,884 shares of our stock during the second quarter of 2022," added Zalman.

"Thank you to all the customers, associates and directors for helping build a successful company," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net income was $128.5 million(2) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $130.6 million(3) for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan interest income (including a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $10.4 million) and loan discount accretion of $12.1 million, partially offset by an increase in securities interest income and a decrease in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.40 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $1.41 for the same period in 2021. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $128.5 million(2) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $122.3 million(4) for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $6.2 million or 5.0%. The change was primarily due to an increase in securities interest income, partially offset by a decrease in loan discount accretion of $5.1 million. Net income per diluted common share was $1.40 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $1.33 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were 1.36%, 7.84% and 15.73%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 43.12%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $248.5 million compared with $245.4 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $3.1 million or 1.3%. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $248.5 million compared with $239.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $8.5 million or 3.6%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on investment securities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with 3.11% for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan discount accretion of $12.1 million and a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $10.4 million, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on investment securities and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with 2.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The change was primarily due to higher average balances and average rates on investment securities and lower cash balances due to a reduction in liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in loan discount accretion of $5.1 million.

Noninterest income was $37.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $35.6 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $2.0 million or 5.7%. This change was primarily due to an increase in nonsufficient funds fees ("NSF") income, a net gain on the sale or write-down of assets and an increase in trust income, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income was $37.6 million compared with $35.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $2.5 million or 7.0%. This change was primarily due to increases in credit card, debit card and ATM card income, a net gain on the sale or write-down of assets and other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $122.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $115.2 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $7.7 million or 6.7%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits and the change in net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $3.0 million or 2.5% to $122.9 million compared with $119.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, the change in net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate and an increase in other noninterest expense.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net income was $250.8 million(5) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $263.9 million(6) for the same period in 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $2.73 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $2.84 for the same period in 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were 1.32%, 7.69% and 15.52%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 43.40%(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $488.4 million compared with $500.0 million for the prior year. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $23.3 million and a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $22.2 million, partially offset by an increase in the average balance on investment securities and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 2.92% compared with 3.26% for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan discount accretion of $23.3 million, a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $22.2 million and an increase in the average balance on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $72.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $69.6 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $3.2 million or 4.5%. This change was primarily due to an increase in NSF income, a net gain on the sale or write-down of assets and an increase in other noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income.

Noninterest expense was $242.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $234.3 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $8.5 million or 3.6%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, the change in net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate, an increase in credit and debit card and data processing expense and an increase in other noninterest expense.

Balance Sheet Information

At June 30, 2022, Prosperity had $37.387 billion in total assets, an increase of $1.287 billion or 3.6%, compared with $36.100 billion at June 30, 2021.

Loans at June 30, 2022 were $18.209 billion, a decrease of $1.043 billion or 5.4%, compared with $19.252 billion at June 30, 2021, primarily due to decreases in Warehouse Purchase Program, PPP and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by increases in 1-4 family residential and construction, land development and other land loans. Linked quarter loans increased $141.3 million or 0.8% (3.1% annualized) from $18.068 billion at March 31, 2022. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, loans at June 30, 2022 were $17.044 billion compared to $16.376 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $667.4 million or 4.1%. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increased $406.9 million or 2.4% (9.8% annualized) from $16.637 billion at March 31, 2022.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At June 30, 2022, oil and gas loans totaled $430.3 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $8.2 million) or 2.4% of total loans, of which $214.0 million were production loans and $216.3 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $501.8 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $92.3 million) or 2.6% of total loans at June 30, 2021, of which $283.1 million were production loans and $218.7 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of June 30, 2022, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $466.7 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $298.4 million as of June 30, 2021. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Deposits at June 30, 2022 were $29.866 billion, an increase of $755.4 million or 2.6%, compared with $29.110 billion at June 30, 2021. Linked quarter deposits decreased $1.203 billion or 3.9% from $31.068 billion at March 31, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in public fund deposits. Prosperity generally experiences seasonality with its public fund deposits, as public fund customers use the tax dollars they receive in December and January throughout the year, resulting in lower deposit balances in the second and third quarters of the year. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $255.5 million.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $22.2 million or 0.07% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2022 compared with $33.7 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2021 and $27.2 million or 0.08% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $313.9 million at June 30, 2022 compared with $332.8 million at June 30, 2021 and $315.1 million at March 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $284.0 million or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2022 compared with $302.9 million or 1.57% of total loans at June 30, 2021 and $285.2 million or 1.58% of total loans at March 31, 2022. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.67%(1) at June 30, 2022 compared with 1.85%(1) at June 30, 2021 and 1.71%(1) at March 31, 2022.

There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 or the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Net charge-offs were $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with net charge-offs of $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and net charge-offs of $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, net charge-offs did not include any purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $1.4 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $13.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2022 did not include any PCD loans and $2.0 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve during the period.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.52 per share to be paid on October 3, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 18, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately

4.61 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 18, 2023, at the discretion of management. Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 981,884 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $66.90 per share during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company continues to monitor the latest developments regarding a novel strain of coronavirus disease ("COVID-19"). Although the restrictions previously imposed on businesses and activities by the states of Texas and Oklahoma remained lifted as of June 30, 2022, it is possible that some restrictions could be re-introduced if the number of cases were to increase due to the emergence of a new variant of COVID-19 or otherwise. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company's operations and financial results during 2022 cannot be reasonably or reliably estimated at this time.

Since the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") in 2020, the Company has obtained Small Business Administration approvals on approximately 18,700 loans totaling $2.036 billion and, as of June 30, 2022, had an outstanding balance of 237 loans totaling $27.6 million.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals beginning in March 2020 to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. The Company's troubled debt restructurings do not include loan modifications related to COVID-19. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had no outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's second quarter 2022 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 0594487.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of June 30, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.387 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $103 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $59 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $9.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $12.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. (6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $23.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $28.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Bryan/College Station Area

Garland

Palestine

Magnolia

Texas Tech Student Union Bryan

Grapevine

Rusk

Magnolia Parkway



Bryan-29th Street

Grapevine Main

Seven Points

Mont Belvieu

Midland Bryan-East

Kiest

Teague

Nederland

Wadley Bryan-North

Lake Highlands

Tyler-Beckham

Needville

Wall Street Caldwell

McKinney

Tyler-South Broadway

Rosenberg



College Station

McKinney Eldorado

Tyler-University

Shadow Creek

Odessa Crescent Point

McKinney Redbud

Winnsboro

Spring

Grandview Hearne

North Carrolton





Tomball

Grant Huntsville

Park Cities

Houston Area

Waller

Kermit Highway Madisonville

Plano

Houston

West Columbia

Parkway Navasota

Plano-West

Aldine

Wharton



New Waverly

Preston Forest

Alief

Winnie

Other West Texas Area Rock Prairie

Preston Parker

Bellaire

Wirt

Locations Southwest Parkway

Preston Royal

Beltway





Big Spring Tower Point

Red Oak

Clear Lake

South Texas Area -

Brownfield Wellborn Road

Richardson

Copperfield

Corpus Christi

Brownwood



Richardson-West

Cypress

Calallen

Cisco Central Texas Area

Rosewood Court

Downtown

Carmel

Comanche Austin

The Colony

Eastex

Northwest

Early Allandale

Tollroad

Fairfield

Saratoga

Floydada Cedar Park

Trinity Mills

First Colony

Timbergate

Gorman Congress

Turtle Creek

Fry Road

Water Street

Levelland Lakeway

West 15th Plano

Gessner





Littlefield Liberty Hill

West Allen

Gladebrook

Victoria

Merkel Northland

Westmoreland

Grand Parkway

Victoria Main

Plainview Oak Hill

Wylie

Heights

Victoria-Navarro

San Angelo Research Blvd





Highway 6 West

Victoria-North

Slaton Westlake

Fort Worth

Little York

Victoria Salem

Snyder



Haltom City

Medical Center







Other Central Texas Area

Hulen

Memorial Drive

Other South Texas Area

Oklahoma Locations

Keller

Northside

Locations

Central Oklahoma Area Bastrop

Museum Place

Pasadena

Alice

Oklahoma City Canyon Lake

Renaissance Square

Pecan Grove

Aransas Pass

23rd Street Dime Box

Roanoke

Pin Oak

Beeville

Expressway Dripping Springs

Stockyards

River Oaks

Colony Creek

I-240 Elgin





Sugar Land

Cuero

Memorial Flatonia

Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area

SW Medical Center

Edna



Georgetown

Locations

Tanglewood

Goliad

Other Central Oklahoma Area Gruene

Arlington

The Plaza

Gonzales

Locations Kingsland

Azle

Uptown

Hallettsville

Edmond La Grange

Ennis

Waugh Drive

Kingsville

Norman Lexington

Gainesville

Westheimer

Mathis



New Braunfels

Glen Rose

West University

Padre Island

Tulsa Area Pleasanton

Granbury

Woodcreek

Palacios

Tulsa Round Rock

Grand Prairie





Port Lavaca

Garnett San Antonio

Jacksboro

Katy

Portland

Harvard Schulenburg

Mesquite

Cinco Ranch

Rockport

Memorial Seguin

Muenster

Katy-Spring Green

Sinton

Sheridan Smithville

Runaway Bay





Taft

S. Harvard Thorndale

Sanger

The Woodlands

Yoakum

Utica Tower Weimar

Waxahachie

The Woodlands-College Park

Yorktown

Yale



Weatherford

The Woodlands-I-45







Dallas/Fort Worth Area





The Woodlands-Research Forest

West Texas Area

Other Tulsa Area Locations Dallas

East Texas Area





Abilene

Owasso 14th Street Plano

Athens

Other Houston Area

Antilley Road



Abrams Centre

Blooming Grove

Locations

Barrow Street



Addison

Canton

Angleton

Cypress Street



Allen

Carthage

Bay City

Judge Ely



Balch Springs

Corsicana

Beaumont

Mockingbird



Camp Wisdom

Crockett

Cleveland







Carrollton

Eustace

East Bernard

Lubbock



Cedar Hill

Gilmer

El Campo

4th Street



Coppell

Grapeland

Dayton

66th Street



East Plano

Gun Barrel City

Galveston

82nd Street



Euless

Jacksonville

Groves

86th Street



Frisco

Kerens

Hempstead

98th Street



Frisco Warren

Longview

Hitchcock

Avenue Q



Frisco-West

Mount Vernon

Liberty

North University





Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)







































Loans held for sale

$ 3,350



$ 2,810



$ 7,274



$ 10,197



$ 9,080

Loans held for investment



17,067,871





16,720,173





16,833,171





16,949,486





17,147,146

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



1,137,623





1,344,541





1,775,699





1,998,049





2,095,559

Total loans



18,208,844





18,067,524





18,616,144





18,957,732





19,251,785











































Investment securities(A)



14,912,313





14,798,127





12,818,901





12,629,368





11,918,691

Federal funds sold



201





274





241





237





281

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(283,959)





(285,163)





(286,380)





(287,187)





(302,884)

Cash and due from banks



393,716





1,560,321





2,547,739





1,055,386





1,059,879

Goodwill



3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636

Core deposit intangibles, net



56,483





59,064





61,684





64,539





67,417

Other real estate owned



1,555





1,705





622





150





144

Fixed assets, net



335,939





336,075





319,799





322,799





324,502

Other assets



530,528





501,623





523,584





537,459





548,473

Total assets

$ 37,387,256



$ 38,271,186



$ 37,833,970



$ 36,512,119



$ 36,099,924











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 11,032,184



$ 10,776,652



$ 10,750,034



$ 10,326,489



$ 10,099,149

Interest-bearing deposits



18,833,434





20,291,658





20,021,728





19,125,163





19,011,092

Total deposits



29,865,618





31,068,310





30,771,762





29,451,652





29,110,241

Other borrowings



300,000





—





—





—





—

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



481,785





440,891





448,099





440,969





433,069

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet

credit exposures



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



188,079





227,614





156,926





244,110





216,330

Total liabilities



30,865,429





31,766,762





31,406,734





30,166,678





29,789,587

Shareholders' equity(B)



6,521,827





6,504,424





6,427,236





6,345,441





6,310,337

Total liabilities and equity

$ 37,387,256



$ 38,271,186



$ 37,833,970



$ 36,512,119



$ 36,099,924







(A) Includes $1,517, $2,115, $2,290, $2,483 and $1,394 in unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively. (B) Includes $1,198 $1,671, $1,809, $1,961 and $1,101 in after-tax unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2021

Income Statement Data























































Interest income:























































Loans

$ 192,770



$ 193,025



$ 206,209



$ 213,821



$ 216,803



$ 385,795



$ 449,878

Securities(C)



64,111





55,011





46,857





46,217





43,708





119,122





82,385

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



925





847





563





302





340





1,772





691

Total interest income



257,806





248,883





253,629





260,340





260,851





506,689





532,954



























































Interest expense:























































Deposits



8,641





8,754





8,685





11,578





15,288





17,395





32,650

Other borrowings



450





—





—





—





—





450





—

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



244





185





184





195





164





429





323

Total interest expense



9,335





8,939





8,869





11,773





15,452





18,274





32,973

Net interest income



248,471





239,944





244,760





248,567





245,399





488,415





499,981

Provision for credit losses



—





—





—





—





—





—





—

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



248,471





239,944





244,760





248,567





245,399





488,415





499,981



























































Noninterest income:























































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



8,484





8,124





8,401





7,962





6,560





16,608





13,247

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



8,880





8,179





8,894





8,837





8,918





17,059





16,949

Service charges on deposit accounts



6,365





6,211





6,237





6,115





6,062





12,576





12,040

Trust income



2,875





2,703





2,698





2,467





2,276





5,578





5,113

Mortgage income



502





455





685





1,396





2,914





957





6,221

Brokerage income



917





892





953





861





795





1,809





1,506

Bank owned life insurance income



1,293





1,283





1,317





1,325





1,294





2,576





2,586

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



1,108





689





1,165





255





(244)





1,797





(323)

Other noninterest income



7,170





6,586





5,407





5,427





6,981





13,756





12,225

Total noninterest income



37,594





35,122





35,757





34,645





35,556





72,716





69,564



























































Noninterest expense:























































Salaries and benefits



80,371





79,411





76,496





78,412





75,611





159,782





155,648

Net occupancy and equipment



8,039





7,848





8,140





8,165





8,046





15,887





15,879

Credit and debit card, data processing and

software amortization



9,246





8,849





9,050





9,103





8,718





18,095





16,951

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



2,851





2,850





2,801





2,497





2,670





5,701





5,340

Core deposit intangibles amortization



2,581





2,620





2,855





2,878





2,887





5,201





5,818

Depreciation



4,539





4,547





4,518





4,524





4,513





9,086





9,053

Communications



3,206





2,919





3,134





3,013





2,982





6,125





5,881

Other real estate expense



195





214





24





30





198





409





442

Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate



14





(621)





2





4





(1,839)





(607)





(2,726)

Other noninterest expense



11,836





11,213





12,518





11,189





11,405





23,049





21,981

Total noninterest expense



122,878





119,850





119,538





119,815





115,191





242,728





234,267

Income before income taxes



163,187





155,216





160,979





163,397





165,764





318,403





335,278

Provision for income taxes



34,697





32,890





34,192





34,807





35,153





67,587





71,358

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 128,490



$ 122,326



$ 126,787



$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 250,816



$ 263,920







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $11,450, $12,857, $16,006, $15,141 and $14,436 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively, and $24,307 and $27,280 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)







Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date







Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2021































































Profitability

























































Net income (D) (E)

$ 128,490



$ 122,326



$ 126,787



$ 128,590



$ 130,611



$ 250,816



$ 263,920































































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.40



$ 1.33



$ 1.38



$ 1.39



$ 1.41



$ 2.73



$ 2.84



Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.40



$ 1.33



$ 1.38



$ 1.39



$ 1.41



$ 2.73



$ 2.84































































Return on average assets (F)



1.36 %



1.29 %



1.37 %



1.42 %



1.45 %



1.32 %



1.49 %

Return on average common equity (F)



7.84 %



7.54 %



7.91 %



8.07 %



8.31 %



7.69 %



8.46 %

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)



15.73 %



15.30 %



16.26 %



16.72 %



17.49 %



15.52 %



17.95 %

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



2.97 %



2.88 %



2.97 %



3.10 %



3.11 %



2.92 %



3.26 %

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)



43.12 %



43.68 %



42.79 %



42.34 %



40.96 %



43.40 %



41.11 %





























































Liquidity and Capital Ratios

























































Equity to assets



17.44 %



17.00 %



16.99 %



17.38 %



17.48 %



17.44 %



17.48 %

Common equity tier 1 capital



15.26 % (J)

15.32 % (J)

15.10 %



14.84 %



15.26 %



15.26 % (J)

15.26 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital



15.26 % (J)

15.32 % (J)

15.10 %



14.84 %



15.26 %



15.26 % (J)

15.26 %

Total risk-based capital



15.91 % (J)

15.99 % (J)

15.45 %



15.20 %



15.71 %



15.91 % (J)

15.71 %

Tier 1 leverage capital



9.58 % (J)

9.44 % (J)

9.62 %



9.55 %



9.50 %



9.58 % (J)

9.50 %

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible

assets (G)



9.48 %



9.19 %



9.07 %



9.18 %



9.18 %



9.48 %



9.18 %





























































Other Data

























































Weighted-average shares used in computing

earnings per common share

























































Basic



91,772





92,161





92,162





92,683





92,935





91,965





92,895



Diluted



91,772





92,161





92,162





92,683





92,935





91,965





92,895



Period end shares outstanding



91,196





92,160





92,170





92,160





92,935





91,196





92,935



Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.52



$ 0.52



$ 0.52



$ 0.49



$ 0.49



$ 1.04



$ 0.98



Book value per common share

$ 71.51



$ 70.58



$ 69.73



$ 68.85



$ 67.90



$ 71.51



$ 67.90



Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 35.46



$ 34.87



$ 34.00



$ 33.09



$ 32.40



$ 35.46



$ 32.40































































Common Stock Market Price

























































High

$ 73.50



$ 80.46



$ 78.67



$ 72.97



$ 78.06



$ 80.46



$ 83.02



Low

$ 64.69



$ 69.08



$ 68.53



$ 64.40



$ 69.83



$ 64.69



$ 66.45



Period end closing price

$ 68.27



$ 69.38



$ 72.35



$ 71.13



$ 71.80



$ 68.27



$ 71.80



Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)



3,576





3,595





3,704





3,625





3,724





3,576





3,724



Number of banking centers



272





272





273





273





274





272





274





(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2021 Loan discount accretion

























ASC 310-20 $(265)

$4,674

$4,635

$3,761

$9,731

$4,409

$23,044 ASC 310-30 $324

$521

$731

$1,618

$2,462

$845

$5,489 Securities net amortization $12

$52

$139

$136

$171

$64

$282 Time deposits amortization $84

$100

$127

$201

$327

$184

$834





(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.3, 21.2%, 21.2%, 21.3% and 21.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively, and 21.2% and 21.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) Beginning on January 1, 2022, the cumulative amount of the current expected credit loss ("CECL") transition adjustments is being phased in over a three-year transition period.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Jun 30, 2021







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(K) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(K) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(K) Interest-earning assets:









































































Loans held for sale

$ 3,199



$ 40



5.02 %



$ 4,611



$ 40



3.52 %



$ 13,716



$ 109



3.19 %



Loans held for investment



16,799,609





182,286



4.35 %





16,712,690





183,033



4.44 %





17,305,259





200,817



4.65 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse

Purchase Program



1,257,521





10,444



3.33 %





1,268,715





9,952



3.18 %





1,984,305





15,877



3.21 %



Total Loans



18,060,329





192,770



4.28 %





17,986,016





193,025



4.35 %





19,303,280





216,803



4.50 %



Investment securities



14,989,666





64,111



1.72 %

(L)

13,772,974





55,011



1.62 %

(L)

11,180,948





43,708



1.57 %

(L) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



540,907





925



0.69 %





2,135,503





847



0.16 %





1,221,993





340



0.11 %



Total interest-earning assets



33,590,902





257,806



3.08 %





33,894,493





248,883



2.98 %





31,706,221





260,851



3.30 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(284,550)





















(285,692)





















(306,059)



















Noninterest-earning assets



4,448,060





















4,458,669





















4,695,860



















Total assets

$ 37,754,412



















$ 38,067,470



















$ 36,096,022































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,437,614



$ 2,154



0.13 %



$ 6,775,114



$ 2,452



0.15 %



$ 6,281,068



$ 5,471



0.35 %



Savings and money market deposits



10,702,273





4,473



0.17 %





10,870,461





4,026



0.15 %





9,872,624





5,490



0.22 %



Certificates and other time deposits



2,409,663





2,014



0.34 %





2,637,529





2,276



0.35 %





2,980,186





4,327



0.58 %



Other borrowings



112,582





450



1.60 %





—





—





—





—





—





—



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



463,108





244



0.21 %





452,054





185



0.17 %





383,975





164



0.17 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities



20,125,240





9,335



0.19 %

(M)

20,735,158





8,939



0.17 %

(M)

19,517,853





15,452



0.32 %

(M)











































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:









































































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



10,855,802





















10,636,624





















10,062,085



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance

sheet credit exposures



29,947





















29,947





















29,947



















Other liabilities



186,344





















176,360





















198,748



















Total liabilities



31,197,333





















31,578,089





















29,808,633



















Shareholders' equity



6,557,079





















6,489,381





















6,287,389



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 37,754,412



















$ 38,067,470



















$ 36,096,022































































































Net interest income and margin









$ 248,471



2.97 %











$ 239,944



2.87 %











$ 245,399



3.10 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:









































































Tax equivalent adjustment











445





















472





















586











Net interest income and margin (tax

equivalent basis)









$ 248,916



2.97 %











$ 240,416



2.88 %











$ 245,985



3.11 %









(K) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis. (L) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $11,450, $12,857 and $14,436 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. (M) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.12%, 0.12% and 0.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date







Jun 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2021







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(N) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(N) Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans held for sale

$ 3,901



$ 80



4.14 %



$ 23,468



$ 347



2.98 %



Loans held for investment



16,756,345





365,319



4.40 %





17,292,235





414,795



4.84 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



1,263,132





20,396



3.26 %





2,175,888





34,736



3.22 %



Total loans



18,023,378





385,795



4.32 %





19,491,591





449,878



4.65 %



Investment securities



14,384,681





119,122



1.67 %

(O)

10,170,508





82,385



1.63 %

(O) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,333,800





1,772



0.27 %





1,363,533





691



0.10 %



Total interest-earning assets



33,741,859





506,689



3.03 %





31,025,632





532,954



3.46 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(285,118)





















(310,798)



















Noninterest-earning assets



4,453,117





















4,609,640



















Total assets

$ 37,909,858



















$ 35,324,474







































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,605,431



$ 4,606



0.14 %



$ 6,197,235



$ 11,414



0.37 %



Savings and money market deposits



10,785,902





8,499



0.16 %





9,647,594





11,243



0.24 %



Certificates and other time deposits



2,522,966





4,290



0.34 %





3,005,761





9,993



0.67 %



Other borrowings



56,602





450



1.60 %





—





—





—



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



457,612





429



0.19 %





380,339





323



0.17 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities



20,428,513





18,274



0.18 %

(P)

19,230,929





32,973



0.35 %

(P)



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



10,746,819





















9,636,800



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit

exposures



29,947





















29,947



















Other liabilities



181,157





















184,023



















Total liabilities



31,386,436





















29,081,699



















Shareholders' equity



6,523,422





















6,242,775



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



37,909,858



















$ 35,324,474







































































Net interest income and margin









$ 488,415



2.92 %











$ 499,981



3.25 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















































Tax equivalent adjustment











917





















1,222











Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)









$ 489,332



2.92 %











$ 501,203



3.26 %









(N) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis. (O) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $24,307 and $27,280 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (P) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.12% and 0.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021

YIELD TREND (Q)













































































Interest-Earning Assets:





































Loans held for sale

5.02 %



3.52 %



3.20 %



3.08 %



3.19 % Loans held for investment

4.35 %



4.44 %



4.53 %



4.62 %



4.65 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program

3.33 %



3.18 %



3.12 %



3.18 %



3.21 % Total loans

4.28 %



4.35 %



4.40 %



4.48 %



4.50 % Investment securities (R)

1.72 %



1.62 %



1.46 %



1.50 %



1.57 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

0.69 %



0.16 %



0.16 %



0.16 %



0.11 % Total interest-earning assets

3.08 %



2.98 %



3.07 %



3.24 %



3.30 %







































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:





































Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.13 %



0.15 %



0.14 %



0.24 %



0.35 % Savings and money market deposits

0.17 %



0.15 %



0.15 %



0.18 %



0.22 % Certificates and other time deposits

0.34 %



0.35 %



0.38 %



0.47 %



0.58 % Other borrowings

1.60 %



—





—





—





—

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.21 %



0.17 %



0.17 %



0.17 %



0.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.19 %



0.17 %



0.18 %



0.24 %



0.32 %







































Net Interest Margin

2.97 %



2.87 %



2.96 %



3.09 %



3.10 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

2.97 %



2.88 %



2.97 %



3.10 %



3.11 %





(Q) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (R) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $11,450, $12,857, $16,006, $15,141 and $14,436 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended





Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021

Balance Sheet Averages







































Loans held for sale

$ 3,199



$ 4,611



$ 8,794



$ 11,714



$ 13,716

Loans held for investment



16,799,609





16,712,690





16,830,163





17,102,998





17,305,259

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



1,257,521





1,268,715





1,772,971





1,836,252





1,984,305

Total Loans



18,060,329





17,986,016





18,611,928





18,950,964





19,303,280











































Investment securities



14,989,666





13,772,974





12,751,857





12,184,964





11,180,948

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



540,907





2,135,503





1,393,859





734,787





1,221,993

Total interest-earning assets



33,590,902





33,894,493





32,757,644





31,870,715





31,706,221

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(284,550)





(285,692)





(287,191)





(301,011)





(306,059)

Cash and due from banks



309,223





326,552





329,406





570,765





521,737

Goodwill



3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637

Core deposit intangibles, net



57,728





60,346





63,091





65,955





68,830

Other real estate



1,639





1,893





321





279





3,001

Fixed assets, net



336,242





327,297





321,524





323,584





326,570

Other assets



511,591





510,944





530,603





536,745





544,085

Total assets

$ 37,754,412



$ 38,067,470



$ 36,947,035



$ 36,298,669



$ 36,096,022











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,855,802



$ 10,636,624



$ 10,587,441



$ 10,286,062



$ 10,062,085

Interest-bearing demand deposits



6,437,614





6,775,114





6,196,283





6,089,678





6,281,068

Savings and money market deposits



10,702,273





10,870,461





10,286,650





9,944,664





9,872,624

Certificates and other time deposits



2,409,663





2,637,529





2,766,123





2,897,123





2,980,186

Total deposits



30,405,352





30,919,728





29,836,497





29,217,527





29,195,963

Other borrowings



112,582





—





—





—





—

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



463,108





452,054





432,981





448,338





383,975

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet

credit exposures



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



186,344





176,360





234,746





229,502





198,748

Shareholders' equity



6,557,079





6,489,381





6,412,864





6,373,355





6,287,389

Total liabilities and equity

$ 37,754,412



$ 38,067,470



$ 36,947,035



$ 36,298,669



$ 36,096,022



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021

Period End Balances













































































































































Loan Portfolio





































































Commercial and industrial

$ 2,155,727



11.8 %

$ 2,007,783



11.1 %

$ 2,050,631



11.0 %

$ 1,841,899



9.7 %

$ 2,021,951



10.5 % Warehouse purchase program



1,137,623



6.2 %



1,344,541



7.4 %



1,775,699



9.5 %



1,998,049



10.6 %



2,095,559



10.9 % Construction, land development and

other land loans



2,460,526



13.5 %



2,327,837



12.9 %



2,299,715



12.4 %



2,269,417



12.0 %



2,147,474



11.2 % 1-4 family residential



5,156,200



28.3 %



4,970,620



27.5 %



4,860,419



26.1 %



4,709,468



24.8 %



4,531,589



23.5 % Home equity



932,725



5.1 %



870,130



4.8 %



808,289



4.4 %



746,426



3.9 %



637,431



3.3 % Commercial real estate (includes

multi-family residential)



4,967,662



27.3 %



5,150,555



28.5 %



5,251,368



28.2 %



5,550,841



29.3 %



5,681,184



29.5 % Agriculture (includes farmland)



665,960



3.7 %



617,418



3.4 %



620,338



3.3 %



631,497



3.3 %



590,135



3.1 % Consumer and other



274,532



1.5 %



246,433



1.4 %



288,496



1.6 %



274,980



1.5 %



264,652



1.4 % Energy



430,339



2.4 %



445,949



2.5 %



491,305



2.6 %



569,314



3.0 %



501,821



2.6 % Paycheck Protection Program



27,550



0.2 %



86,258



0.5 %



169,884



0.9 %



365,841



1.9 %



779,989



4.0 % Total loans

$ 18,208,844









$ 18,067,524









$ 18,616,144









$ 18,957,732









$ 19,251,785















































































Deposit Types





































































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$ 11,032,184



36.9 %

$ 10,776,652



34.7 %

$ 10,750,034



34.9 %

$ 10,326,489



35.0 %

$ 10,099,149



34.7 % Interest-bearing DDA



6,331,314



21.2 %



6,603,934



21.2 %



6,741,092



21.9 %



6,088,923



20.7 %



6,185,115



21.2 % Money market



6,646,726



22.3 %



7,603,329



24.5 %



7,178,904



23.3 %



6,864,664



23.3 %



6,706,252



23.0 % Savings



3,597,820



12.0 %



3,543,300



11.4 %



3,401,727



11.1 %



3,293,850



11.2 %



3,160,606



10.9 % Certificates and other time deposits



2,257,574



7.6 %



2,541,095



8.2 %



2,700,005



8.8 %



2,877,726



9.8 %



2,959,119



10.2 % Total deposits

$ 29,865,618









$ 31,068,310









$ 30,771,762









$ 29,451,652









$ 29,110,241















































































Loan to Deposit Ratio



61.0 %









58.2 %









60.5 %









64.4 %









66.1 %







Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans





Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021









































































Single family residential construction

$ 911,443



37.0 %

$ 816,072



35.0 %

$ 728,393



31.7 %

$ 659,248



29.0 %

$ 624,954



29.1 % Land development



133,398



5.4 %



103,853



4.5 %



99,099



4.3 %



92,623



4.1 %



97,709



4.6 % Raw land



316,750



12.9 %



310,987



13.4 %



322,673



14.0 %



315,803



13.9 %



245,484



11.4 % Residential lots



223,703



9.1 %



212,029



9.1 %



206,978



9.0 %



195,201



8.6 %



165,645



7.7 % Commercial lots



184,794



7.5 %



183,760



7.9 %



184,901



8.0 %



169,189



7.5 %



153,714



7.2 % Commercial construction and other



690,453



28.1 %



701,148



30.1 %



757,687



33.0 %



837,436



36.9 %



860,069



40.0 % Net unaccreted discount



(15)











(12)











(16)











(83)











(101)







Total construction loans

$ 2,460,526









$ 2,327,837









$ 2,299,715









$ 2,269,417









$ 2,147,474

















































































Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of June 30, 2022



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (S)



Total



Collateral Type























































Shopping center/retail $ 332,853



$ 262,721



$ 52,529



$ 18,757



$ 27,588



$ 278,111



$ 972,559



Commercial and industrial buildings

145,805





76,015





14,960





32,554





16,584





163,430





449,348



Office buildings

94,768





378,379





27,539





69,217





4,532





69,667





644,102



Medical buildings

97,855





19,913





2,547





21,126





40,062





75,306





256,809



Apartment buildings

104,393





64,513





11,774





14,060





8,153





171,424





374,317



Hotel

93,324





69,380





44,658





28,148





—





132,699





368,209



Other

74,843





75,197





28,423





7,480





2,724





70,620





259,287



Total $ 943,841



$ 946,118



$ 182,430



$ 191,342



$ 99,643



$ 961,257



$ 3,324,631

(T)

Acquired Loans





Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans





Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Mar 31,

2022



Balance at Jun 30,

2022



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Mar 31,

2022



Balance at Jun 30,

2022



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Mar 31,

2022



Balance at Jun 30,

2022

Loan marks:







































































Acquired banks (U)

$ 345,599



$ 3,469



$ 3,734



$ 320,052



$ 4,317



$ 3,993



$ 665,651



$ 7,786



$ 7,727











































































Acquired portfolio loan balances:







































































Acquired banks (U)



12,286,159





1,868,511





1,559,270





689,573





72,992





68,125





12,975,732

(V)

1,941,503





1,627,395











































































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan

marks

$ 11,940,560



$ 1,865,042



$ 1,555,536



$ 369,521



$ 68,675



$ 64,132



$ 12,310,081



$ 1,933,717



$ 1,619,668







(S) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (T) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $4.968 billion as of June 30, 2022. (U) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank. (V) Actual principal balances acquired.