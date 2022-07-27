PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

News provided by

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

Jul 27, 2022, 06:30 ET

  • Second quarter net income of $128.5 million and earnings per share (diluted) of $1.40
  • Second quarter net income increased $6.2 million or 5.0% compared to the first quarter 2022
  • Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased $406.9 million or 2.4% (9.8% annualized) during the second quarter 2022
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $313.9 million
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, of 1.67%(1)
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.07% of second quarter average interest-earning assets
  • Return (annualized) on second quarter average assets of 1.36%
  • Returns (annualized) on second quarter average common equity of 7.84% and average tangible common equity of 15.73%(1)
  • Repurchased 981,884 shares during the second quarter 2022

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of  $128.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared with $130.6 million for the same period in 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $1.40 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared with $1.41 for the same period in 2021, and the annualized return on second quarter average assets was 1.36%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $406.9 million or 2.4% (9.8% annualized) during the second quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.07% of second quarter average interest-earning assets.

"We experienced a strong second quarter of 2022. Earnings increased 5.0% compared with the first quarter of 2022 and we expect continued earnings growth as interest rates increase. Further, our core loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, grew $406.9 million or 2.4% (9.8% annualized) during the quarter, while our non-performing loans remained very low," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Texas and Oklahoma continue to shine as more people and companies move to these states. For example, according to CNBC, Texas added more jobs over the last year than the 25 lowest job growth states combined. Further, during the last year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area added 295,000 jobs, three times its average annual growth, and the Houston area added 185,000 jobs. Unemployment remains unusually low," continued Zalman.

"We are optimistic about our company, with increased earnings, strong asset quality and over 250 locations in one of the best economies in the nation.  This is evidenced by our repurchase of 981,884 shares of our stock during the second quarter of 2022," added Zalman. 

"Thank you to all the customers, associates and directors for helping build a successful company," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net income was $128.5 million(2) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $130.6 million(3) for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan interest income (including a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $10.4 million) and loan discount accretion of $12.1 million, partially offset by an increase in securities interest income and a decrease in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.40 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $1.41 for the same period in 2021. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $128.5 million(2) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $122.3 million(4) for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $6.2 million or 5.0%. The change was primarily due to an increase in securities interest income, partially offset by a decrease in loan discount accretion of $5.1 million. Net income per diluted common share was $1.40 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $1.33 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were 1.36%, 7.84% and 15.73%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 43.12%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $248.5 million compared with $245.4 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $3.1 million or 1.3%. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $248.5 million compared with $239.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $8.5 million or 3.6%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on investment securities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with 3.11% for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan discount accretion of $12.1 million and a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $10.4 million, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on investment securities and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with 2.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The change was primarily due to higher average balances and average rates on investment securities and lower cash balances due to a reduction in liquidity, partially offset by a decrease in loan discount accretion of $5.1 million.

Noninterest income was $37.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $35.6 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $2.0 million or 5.7%. This change was primarily due to an increase in nonsufficient funds fees ("NSF") income, a net gain on the sale or write-down of assets and an increase in trust income, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income was $37.6 million compared with $35.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an increase of $2.5 million or 7.0%. This change was primarily due to increases in credit card, debit card and ATM card income, a net gain on the sale or write-down of assets and other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $122.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $115.2 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $7.7 million or 6.7%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits and the change in net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate.  On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $3.0 million or 2.5% to $122.9 million compared with $119.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, the change in net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate and an increase in other noninterest expense.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net income was $250.8 million(5) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $263.9 million(6) for the same period in 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $2.73 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $2.84 for the same period in 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were 1.32%, 7.69% and 15.52%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and taxes) was 43.40%(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $488.4 million compared with $500.0 million for the prior year. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the average balances and average rates on loans, a decrease in loan discount accretion of $23.3 million and a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $22.2 million, partially offset by an increase in the average balance on investment securities and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 2.92% compared with 3.26% for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan discount accretion of $23.3 million, a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $22.2 million and an increase in the average balance on investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $72.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $69.6 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $3.2 million or 4.5%. This change was primarily due to an increase in NSF income, a net gain on the sale or write-down of assets and an increase in other noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income.

Noninterest expense was $242.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $234.3 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $8.5 million or 3.6%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, the change in net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate, an increase in credit and debit card and data processing expense and an increase in other noninterest expense.

Balance Sheet Information

At June 30, 2022, Prosperity had $37.387 billion in total assets, an increase of $1.287 billion or 3.6%, compared with $36.100 billion at June 30, 2021.

Loans at June 30, 2022 were $18.209 billion, a decrease of $1.043 billion or 5.4%, compared with $19.252 billion at June 30, 2021, primarily due to decreases in Warehouse Purchase Program, PPP and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by increases in 1-4 family residential and construction, land development and other land loans. Linked quarter loans increased $141.3 million or 0.8% (3.1% annualized) from $18.068 billion at March 31, 2022. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, loans at June 30, 2022 were $17.044 billion compared to $16.376 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $667.4 million or 4.1%. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increased $406.9 million or 2.4% (9.8% annualized) from $16.637 billion at March 31, 2022.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At June 30, 2022, oil and gas loans totaled $430.3 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $8.2 million) or 2.4% of total loans, of which $214.0 million were production loans and $216.3 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $501.8 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $92.3 million) or 2.6% of total loans at June 30, 2021, of which $283.1 million were production loans and $218.7 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of June 30, 2022, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $466.7 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $298.4 million as of June 30, 2021. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Deposits at June 30, 2022 were $29.866 billion, an increase of $755.4 million or 2.6%, compared with $29.110 billion at June 30, 2021. Linked quarter deposits decreased $1.203 billion or 3.9% from $31.068 billion at March 31, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in public fund deposits. Prosperity generally experiences seasonality with its public fund deposits, as public fund customers use the tax dollars they receive in December and January throughout the year, resulting in lower deposit balances in the second and third quarters of the year. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $255.5 million.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $22.2 million or 0.07% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2022 compared with $33.7 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2021 and $27.2 million or 0.08% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $313.9 million at June 30, 2022 compared with $332.8 million at June 30, 2021 and $315.1 million at March 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $284.0 million or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2022 compared with $302.9 million or 1.57% of total loans at June 30, 2021 and $285.2 million or 1.58% of total loans at March 31, 2022. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.67%(1) at June 30, 2022 compared with 1.85%(1) at June 30, 2021 and 1.71%(1) at March 31, 2022.

There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 or the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Net charge-offs were $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with net charge-offs of $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and net charge-offs of $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, net charge-offs did not include any purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $1.4 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $13.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2022 did not include any PCD loans and $2.0 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve during the period.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.52 per share to be paid on October 3, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of September 15, 2022.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 18, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately

4.61 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 18, 2023, at the discretion of management. Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 981,884 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $66.90 per share during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The Company continues to monitor the latest developments regarding a novel strain of coronavirus disease ("COVID-19"). Although the restrictions previously imposed on businesses and activities by the states of Texas and Oklahoma remained lifted as of June 30, 2022, it is possible that some restrictions could be re-introduced if the number of cases were to increase due to the emergence of a new variant of COVID-19 or otherwise. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that have had, and could continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company's operations and financial results during 2022 cannot be reasonably or reliably estimated at this time.

Since the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") in 2020, the Company has obtained Small Business Administration approvals on approximately 18,700 loans totaling $2.036 billion and, as of June 30, 2022, had an outstanding balance of 237 loans totaling $27.6 million.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company provided relief to its loan customers through loan extensions and deferrals beginning in March 2020 to selected borrowers on a case-by-case basis. The Company's troubled debt restructurings do not include loan modifications related to COVID-19. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had no outstanding loans subject to deferral and modification agreements.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's second quarter 2022 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 0594487.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu on the Investor Relations link and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of June 30, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.387 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.  Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward–looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $103 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $59 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $9.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $12.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

(5)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

(6)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $23.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $28.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Bryan/College Station Area

Garland

Palestine

Magnolia

Texas Tech Student Union

Bryan

Grapevine

Rusk

Magnolia Parkway

Bryan-29th Street

Grapevine Main

Seven Points

Mont Belvieu

Midland

Bryan-East

Kiest

Teague

Nederland

Wadley

Bryan-North

Lake Highlands

Tyler-Beckham

Needville

Wall Street

Caldwell

McKinney

Tyler-South Broadway

Rosenberg

College Station

McKinney Eldorado

Tyler-University

Shadow Creek

Odessa

Crescent Point

McKinney Redbud

Winnsboro

Spring

Grandview

Hearne

North Carrolton


Tomball

Grant

Huntsville

Park Cities

Houston Area

Waller

Kermit Highway

Madisonville

Plano

Houston

West Columbia

Parkway

Navasota

Plano-West

Aldine

Wharton

New Waverly

Preston Forest

Alief

Winnie

Other West Texas Area

Rock Prairie

Preston Parker

Bellaire

Wirt

Locations

Southwest Parkway

Preston Royal

Beltway


Big Spring

Tower Point

Red Oak

Clear Lake

South Texas Area -

Brownfield

Wellborn Road

Richardson

Copperfield

Corpus Christi

Brownwood


Richardson-West

Cypress

Calallen

Cisco

Central Texas Area

Rosewood Court

Downtown

Carmel

Comanche

Austin

The Colony

Eastex

Northwest

Early

Allandale

Tollroad

Fairfield

Saratoga

Floydada

Cedar Park

Trinity Mills

First Colony

Timbergate

Gorman

Congress

Turtle Creek

Fry Road

Water Street

Levelland

Lakeway

West 15th Plano

Gessner


Littlefield

Liberty Hill

West Allen

Gladebrook

Victoria

Merkel

Northland

Westmoreland

Grand Parkway

Victoria Main

Plainview

Oak Hill

Wylie

Heights

Victoria-Navarro

San Angelo

Research Blvd


Highway 6 West

Victoria-North

Slaton

Westlake

Fort Worth

Little York

Victoria Salem

Snyder


Haltom City

Medical Center



Other Central Texas Area

Hulen

Memorial Drive

Other South Texas Area

Oklahoma

Locations

Keller

Northside

 Locations

Central Oklahoma Area

Bastrop

Museum Place

Pasadena

Alice

Oklahoma City

Canyon Lake

Renaissance Square

Pecan Grove

Aransas Pass

23rd Street

Dime Box

Roanoke

Pin Oak

Beeville

Expressway

Dripping Springs

Stockyards

River Oaks

Colony Creek

I-240

Elgin


Sugar Land

Cuero

Memorial

Flatonia

Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area

SW Medical Center

Edna

Georgetown

Locations

Tanglewood

Goliad

Other Central Oklahoma Area

Gruene

Arlington

The Plaza

Gonzales

 Locations

Kingsland

Azle

Uptown

Hallettsville

Edmond

La Grange

Ennis

Waugh Drive

Kingsville

Norman

Lexington

Gainesville

Westheimer

Mathis

New Braunfels

Glen Rose

West University

Padre Island

Tulsa Area

Pleasanton

Granbury

Woodcreek

Palacios

Tulsa

Round Rock

Grand Prairie


Port Lavaca

Garnett

San Antonio

Jacksboro

Katy

Portland

Harvard

Schulenburg

Mesquite

Cinco Ranch

Rockport

Memorial

Seguin

Muenster

Katy-Spring Green

Sinton

Sheridan

Smithville

Runaway Bay


Taft

S. Harvard

Thorndale

Sanger

The Woodlands

Yoakum

Utica Tower

Weimar

Waxahachie

The Woodlands-College Park

Yorktown

Yale


Weatherford

The Woodlands-I-45



Dallas/Fort Worth Area


The Woodlands-Research Forest

West Texas Area

Other Tulsa Area Locations

Dallas

East Texas Area


Abilene

Owasso

14th Street Plano

Athens

Other Houston Area

Antilley Road

Abrams Centre

Blooming Grove

Locations

Barrow Street

Addison

Canton

Angleton

Cypress Street

Allen

Carthage

Bay City

Judge Ely

Balch Springs

Corsicana

Beaumont

Mockingbird

Camp Wisdom

Crockett

Cleveland



Carrollton

Eustace

East Bernard

Lubbock

Cedar Hill

Gilmer

El Campo

4th Street

Coppell

Grapeland

Dayton

66th Street

East Plano

Gun Barrel City

Galveston

82nd Street

Euless

Jacksonville

Groves

86th Street

Frisco

Kerens

Hempstead

98th Street

Frisco Warren

Longview

Hitchcock

Avenue Q

Frisco-West

Mount Vernon

Liberty

North University

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2021

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)



















Loans held for sale

$

3,350

$

2,810

$

7,274

$

10,197

$

9,080

Loans held for investment

17,067,871


16,720,173


16,833,171


16,949,486


17,147,146

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
      Program

1,137,623


1,344,541


1,775,699


1,998,049


2,095,559

Total loans

18,208,844


18,067,524


18,616,144


18,957,732


19,251,785





















Investment securities(A)

14,912,313


14,798,127


12,818,901


12,629,368


11,918,691

Federal funds sold

201


274


241


237


281

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(283,959)


(285,163)


(286,380)


(287,187)


(302,884)

Cash and due from banks

393,716


1,560,321


2,547,739


1,055,386


1,059,879

Goodwill

3,231,636


3,231,636


3,231,636


3,231,636


3,231,636

Core deposit intangibles, net

56,483


59,064


61,684


64,539


67,417

Other real estate owned

1,555


1,705


622


150


144

Fixed assets, net

335,939


336,075


319,799


322,799


324,502

Other assets

530,528


501,623


523,584


537,459


548,473

Total assets

$

37,387,256

$

38,271,186

$

37,833,970

$

36,512,119

$

36,099,924





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

11,032,184

$

10,776,652

$

10,750,034

$

10,326,489

$

10,099,149

Interest-bearing deposits

18,833,434


20,291,658


20,021,728


19,125,163


19,011,092

Total deposits

29,865,618


31,068,310


30,771,762


29,451,652


29,110,241

Other borrowings

300,000












Securities sold under repurchase agreements

481,785


440,891


448,099


440,969


433,069

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet
      credit exposures

29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947

Other liabilities

188,079


227,614


156,926


244,110


216,330

Total liabilities

30,865,429


31,766,762


31,406,734


30,166,678


29,789,587

Shareholders' equity(B)

6,521,827


6,504,424


6,427,236


6,345,441


6,310,337

Total liabilities and equity

$

37,387,256

$

38,271,186

$

37,833,970

$

36,512,119

$

36,099,924


(A)

Includes $1,517, $2,115, $2,290, $2,483 and $1,394 in unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

(B)

Includes $1,198 $1,671, $1,809, $1,961 and $1,101 in after-tax unrealized gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date




Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2021


Income Statement Data





























Interest income:



























Loans

$

192,770

$

193,025

$

206,209

$

213,821

$

216,803

$

385,795

$

449,878

Securities(C)

64,111


55,011


46,857


46,217


43,708


119,122


82,385

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

925


847


563


302


340


1,772


691

Total interest income

257,806


248,883


253,629


260,340


260,851


506,689


532,954





























Interest expense:



























Deposits

8,641


8,754


8,685


11,578


15,288


17,395


32,650

Other borrowings

450














450



Securities sold under repurchase agreements

244


185


184


195


164


429


323

Total interest expense

9,335


8,939


8,869


11,773


15,452


18,274


32,973

Net interest income

248,471


239,944


244,760


248,567


245,399


488,415


499,981

Provision for credit losses




















Net interest income after provision for credit losses

248,471


239,944


244,760


248,567


245,399


488,415


499,981





























Noninterest income:



























Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

8,484


8,124


8,401


7,962


6,560


16,608


13,247

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

8,880


8,179


8,894


8,837


8,918


17,059


16,949

Service charges on deposit accounts

6,365


6,211


6,237


6,115


6,062


12,576


12,040

Trust income

2,875


2,703


2,698


2,467


2,276


5,578


5,113

Mortgage income

502


455


685


1,396


2,914


957


6,221

Brokerage income

917


892


953


861


795


1,809


1,506

Bank owned life insurance income

1,293


1,283


1,317


1,325


1,294


2,576


2,586

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets

1,108


689


1,165


255


(244)


1,797


(323)

Other noninterest income

7,170


6,586


5,407


5,427


6,981


13,756


12,225

Total noninterest income

37,594


35,122


35,757


34,645


35,556


72,716


69,564





























Noninterest expense:



























Salaries and benefits

80,371


79,411


76,496


78,412


75,611


159,782


155,648

Net occupancy and equipment

8,039


7,848


8,140


8,165


8,046


15,887


15,879

Credit and debit card, data processing and
      software amortization

9,246


8,849


9,050


9,103


8,718


18,095


16,951

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

2,851


2,850


2,801


2,497


2,670


5,701


5,340

Core deposit intangibles amortization

2,581


2,620


2,855


2,878


2,887


5,201


5,818

Depreciation

4,539


4,547


4,518


4,524


4,513


9,086


9,053

Communications

3,206


2,919


3,134


3,013


2,982


6,125


5,881

Other real estate expense

195


214


24


30


198


409


442

Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate

14


(621)


2


4


(1,839)


(607)


(2,726)

Other noninterest expense

11,836


11,213


12,518


11,189


11,405


23,049


21,981

Total noninterest expense

122,878


119,850


119,538


119,815


115,191


242,728


234,267

Income before income taxes

163,187


155,216


160,979


163,397


165,764


318,403


335,278

Provision for income taxes

34,697


32,890


34,192


34,807


35,153


67,587


71,358

Net income available to common shareholders

$

128,490

$

122,326

$

126,787

$

128,590

$

130,611

$

250,816

$

263,920


(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $11,450, $12,857, $16,006, $15,141 and $14,436 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively, and $24,307 and $27,280 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2021

































Profitability






























Net income (D) (E)

$

128,490

$

122,326

$

126,787

$

128,590

$

130,611

$

250,816

$

263,920































Basic earnings per share

$

1.40

$

1.33

$

1.38

$

1.39

$

1.41

$

2.73

$

2.84

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.40

$

1.33

$

1.38

$

1.39

$

1.41

$

2.73

$

2.84































Return on average assets (F)

1.36

%

1.29

%

1.37

%

1.42

%

1.45

%

1.32

%

1.49

%

Return on average common equity (F)

7.84

%

7.54

%

7.91

%

8.07

%

8.31

%

7.69

%

8.46

%

Return on average tangible common equity   (F) (G)

15.73

%

15.30

%

16.26

%

16.72

%

17.49

%

15.52

%

17.95

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)

2.97

%

2.88

%

2.97

%

3.10

%

3.11

%

2.92

%

3.26

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)

43.12

%

43.68

%

42.79

%

42.34

%

40.96

%

43.40

%

41.11

%






























Liquidity and Capital Ratios






























Equity to assets

17.44

%

17.00

%

16.99

%

17.38

%

17.48

%

17.44

%

17.48

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

15.26

%

(J)


15.32

%

(J)


15.10

%

14.84

%

15.26

%

15.26

%

(J)


15.26

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

15.26

%

(J)


15.32

%

(J)


15.10

%

14.84

%

15.26

%

15.26

%

(J)


15.26

%

Total risk-based capital

15.91

%

(J)


15.99

%

(J)


15.45

%

15.20

%

15.71

%

15.91

%

(J)


15.71

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

9.58

%

(J)


9.44

%

(J)


9.62

%

9.55

%

9.50

%

9.58

%

(J)


9.50

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible
     assets (G)

9.48

%

9.19

%

9.07

%

9.18

%

9.18

%

9.48

%

9.18

%






























Other Data






























Weighted-average shares used in computing
     earnings per common share




























Basic

91,772


92,161


92,162


92,683


92,935


91,965


92,895

Diluted

91,772


92,161


92,162


92,683


92,935


91,965


92,895

Period end shares outstanding

91,196


92,160


92,170


92,160


92,935


91,196


92,935

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.52

$

0.52

$

0.52

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

1.04

$

0.98

Book value per common share

$

71.51

$

70.58

$

69.73

$

68.85

$

67.90

$

71.51

$

67.90

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$

35.46

$

34.87

$

34.00

$

33.09

$

32.40

$

35.46

$

32.40































Common Stock Market Price




























High

$

73.50

$

80.46

$

78.67

$

72.97

$

78.06

$

80.46

$

83.02

Low

$

64.69

$

69.08

$

68.53

$

64.40

$

69.83

$

64.69

$

66.45

Period end closing price

$

68.27

$

69.38

$

72.35

$

71.13

$

71.80

$

68.27

$

71.80

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)

3,576


3,595


3,704


3,625


3,724


3,576


3,724

Number of banking centers

272


272


273


273


274


272


274

(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended


Year-to-Date


Jun 30, 2022


Mar 31, 2022


Dec 31, 2021


Sep 30, 2021


Jun 30, 2021


Jun 30, 2022


Jun 30, 2021

Loan discount accretion














ASC 310-20

$(265)

$4,674

$4,635

$3,761

$9,731

$4,409

$23,044

ASC 310-30

$324

$521

$731

$1,618

$2,462

$845

$5,489

Securities net amortization

$12

$52

$139

$136

$171

$64

$282

Time deposits amortization

$84

$100

$127

$201

$327

$184

$834


(E)

Using effective tax rate of 21.3, 21.2%, 21.2%, 21.3% and 21.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively, and 21.2% and 21.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J)

Beginning on January 1, 2022, the cumulative amount of the current expected credit loss ("CECL") transition adjustments is being phased in over a three-year transition period.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



YIELD ANALYSIS


Three Months Ended





Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Jun 30, 2021





Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate


(K)

Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate


(K)

Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate


(K)

Interest-earning assets:




































Loans held for sale

$

3,199

$

40

5.02 %

$

4,611

$

40

3.52 %

$

13,716

$

109

3.19 %

Loans held for investment

16,799,609


182,286

4.35 %


16,712,690


183,033

4.44 %


17,305,259


200,817

4.65 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse
Purchase Program

1,257,521


10,444

3.33 %


1,268,715


9,952

3.18 %


1,984,305


15,877

3.21 %

Total Loans

18,060,329


192,770

4.28 %


17,986,016


193,025

4.35 %


19,303,280


216,803

4.50 %

Investment securities

14,989,666


64,111

1.72 %

(L)


13,772,974


55,011

1.62 %

(L)


11,180,948


43,708

1.57 %

(L)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

540,907


925

0.69 %


2,135,503


847

0.16 %


1,221,993


340

0.11 %

Total interest-earning assets

33,590,902


257,806

3.08 %


33,894,493


248,883

2.98 %


31,706,221


260,851

3.30 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(284,550)










(285,692)










(306,059)









Noninterest-earning assets

4,448,060










4,458,669










4,695,860









Total assets

$

37,754,412









$

38,067,470









$

36,096,022















































Interest-bearing liabilities:




































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

6,437,614

$

2,154

0.13 %

$

6,775,114

$

2,452

0.15 %

$

6,281,068

$

5,471

0.35 %

Savings and money market deposits

10,702,273


4,473

0.17 %


10,870,461


4,026

0.15 %


9,872,624


5,490

0.22 %

Certificates and other time deposits

2,409,663


2,014

0.34 %


2,637,529


2,276

0.35 %


2,980,186


4,327

0.58 %

Other borrowings

112,582


450

1.60 %



















Securities sold under repurchase agreements

463,108


244

0.21 %


452,054


185

0.17 %


383,975


164

0.17 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

20,125,240


9,335

0.19 %

(M)


20,735,158


8,939

0.17 %

(M)


19,517,853


15,452

0.32 %

(M)







































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

10,855,802










10,636,624










10,062,085









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance
      sheet credit exposures

29,947










29,947










29,947









Other liabilities

186,344










176,360










198,748









Total liabilities

31,197,333










31,578,089










29,808,633









Shareholders' equity

6,557,079










6,489,381










6,287,389









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

37,754,412









$

38,067,470









$

36,096,022















































Net interest income and margin




$

248,471

2.97 %





$

239,944

2.87 %





$

245,399

3.10 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:




































Tax equivalent adjustment





445










472










586





Net interest income and margin (tax
     equivalent basis)




$

248,916

2.97 %





$

240,416

2.88 %





$

245,985

3.11 %



(K)

Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.

(L)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $11,450, $12,857 and $14,436 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

(M)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.12%, 0.12% and 0.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


YIELD ANALYSIS


Year-to-Date





Jun 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2021





Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate


(N)

Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate


(N)

Interest-earning assets:
























Loans held for sale

$

3,901

$

80

4.14 %

$

23,468

$

347

2.98 %

Loans held for investment

16,756,345


365,319

4.40 %


17,292,235


414,795

4.84 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
     Program

1,263,132


20,396

3.26 %


2,175,888


34,736

3.22 %

Total loans

18,023,378


385,795

4.32 %


19,491,591


449,878

4.65 %

Investment securities

14,384,681


119,122

1.67 %

(O)


10,170,508


82,385

1.63 %

(O)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,333,800


1,772

0.27 %


1,363,533


691

0.10 %

Total interest-earning assets

33,741,859


506,689

3.03 %


31,025,632


532,954

3.46 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(285,118)










(310,798)









Noninterest-earning assets

4,453,117










4,609,640









Total assets

$

37,909,858









$

35,324,474



































Interest-bearing liabilities:
























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

6,605,431

$

4,606

0.14 %

$

6,197,235

$

11,414

0.37 %

Savings and money market deposits

10,785,902


8,499

0.16 %


9,647,594


11,243

0.24 %

Certificates and other time deposits

2,522,966


4,290

0.34 %


3,005,761


9,993

0.67 %

Other borrowings

56,602


450

1.60 %










Securities sold under repurchase agreements

457,612


429

0.19 %


380,339


323

0.17 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

20,428,513


18,274

0.18 %

(P)


19,230,929


32,973

0.35 %

(P)



























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

10,746,819










9,636,800









Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit
     exposures

29,947










29,947









Other liabilities

181,157










184,023









Total liabilities

31,386,436










29,081,699









Shareholders' equity

6,523,422










6,242,775









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

37,909,858









$

35,324,474



































Net interest income and margin




$

488,415

2.92 %





$

499,981

3.25 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
























Tax equivalent adjustment





917










1,222





Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)




$

489,332

2.92 %





$

501,203

3.26 %



(N)

Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.

(O)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $24,307 and $27,280 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

(P)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.12% and 0.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021


YIELD TREND (Q)








































Interest-Earning Assets:




















Loans held for sale

5.02

%

3.52

%

3.20

%

3.08

%

3.19

%

Loans held for investment

4.35

%

4.44

%

4.53

%

4.62

%

4.65

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
     Program

3.33

%

3.18

%

3.12

%

3.18

%

3.21

%

Total loans

4.28

%

4.35

%

4.40

%

4.48

%

4.50

%

Investment securities (R)

1.72

%

1.62

%

1.46

%

1.50

%

1.57

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

0.69

%

0.16

%

0.16

%

0.16

%

0.11

%

Total interest-earning assets

3.08

%

2.98

%

3.07

%

3.24

%

3.30

%




















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.13

%

0.15

%

0.14

%

0.24

%

0.35

%

Savings and money market deposits

0.17

%

0.15

%

0.15

%

0.18

%

0.22

%

Certificates and other time deposits

0.34

%

0.35

%

0.38

%

0.47

%

0.58

%

Other borrowings

1.60

%











Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.21

%

0.17

%

0.17

%

0.17

%

0.17

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.19

%

0.17

%

0.18

%

0.24

%

0.32

%




















Net Interest Margin

2.97

%

2.87

%

2.96

%

3.09

%

3.10

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

2.97

%

2.88

%

2.97

%

3.10

%

3.11

%


(Q)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.

(R)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $11,450, $12,857, $16,006, $15,141 and $14,436 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended




Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021


Balance Sheet Averages





















Loans held for sale

$

3,199

$

4,611

$

8,794

$

11,714

$

13,716

Loans held for investment

16,799,609


16,712,690


16,830,163


17,102,998


17,305,259

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
     Program

1,257,521


1,268,715


1,772,971


1,836,252


1,984,305

Total Loans

18,060,329


17,986,016


18,611,928


18,950,964


19,303,280





















Investment securities

14,989,666


13,772,974


12,751,857


12,184,964


11,180,948

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

540,907


2,135,503


1,393,859


734,787


1,221,993

Total interest-earning assets

33,590,902


33,894,493


32,757,644


31,870,715


31,706,221

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(284,550)


(285,692)


(287,191)


(301,011)


(306,059)

Cash and due from banks

309,223


326,552


329,406


570,765


521,737

Goodwill

3,231,637


3,231,637


3,231,637


3,231,637


3,231,637

Core deposit intangibles, net

57,728


60,346


63,091


65,955


68,830

Other real estate

1,639


1,893


321


279


3,001

Fixed assets, net

336,242


327,297


321,524


323,584


326,570

Other assets

511,591


510,944


530,603


536,745


544,085

Total assets

$

37,754,412

$

38,067,470

$

36,947,035

$

36,298,669

$

36,096,022





















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

10,855,802

$

10,636,624

$

10,587,441

$

10,286,062

$

10,062,085

Interest-bearing demand deposits

6,437,614


6,775,114


6,196,283


6,089,678


6,281,068

Savings and money market deposits

10,702,273


10,870,461


10,286,650


9,944,664


9,872,624

Certificates and other time deposits

2,409,663


2,637,529


2,766,123


2,897,123


2,980,186

Total deposits

30,405,352


30,919,728


29,836,497


29,217,527


29,195,963

Other borrowings

112,582












Securities sold under repurchase agreements

463,108


452,054


432,981


448,338


383,975

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet
     credit exposures

29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947


29,947

Other liabilities

186,344


176,360


234,746


229,502


198,748

Shareholders' equity

6,557,079


6,489,381


6,412,864


6,373,355


6,287,389

Total liabilities and equity

$

37,754,412

$

38,067,470

$

36,947,035

$

36,298,669

$

36,096,022

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021


Period End Balances








































































Loan Portfolio




































Commercial and industrial

$

2,155,727

11.8

%

$

2,007,783

11.1

%

$

2,050,631

11.0

%

$

1,841,899

9.7

%

$

2,021,951

10.5

%

Warehouse purchase program

1,137,623

6.2

%

1,344,541

7.4

%

1,775,699

9.5

%

1,998,049

10.6

%

2,095,559

10.9

%

Construction, land development and
     other land loans

2,460,526

13.5

%

2,327,837

12.9

%

2,299,715

12.4

%

2,269,417

12.0

%

2,147,474

11.2

%

1-4 family residential

5,156,200

28.3

%

4,970,620

27.5

%

4,860,419

26.1

%

4,709,468

24.8

%

4,531,589

23.5

%

Home equity

932,725

5.1

%

870,130

4.8

%

808,289

4.4

%

746,426

3.9

%

637,431

3.3

%

Commercial real estate (includes
     multi-family residential)

4,967,662

27.3

%

5,150,555

28.5

%

5,251,368

28.2

%

5,550,841

29.3

%

5,681,184

29.5

%

Agriculture (includes farmland)

665,960

3.7

%

617,418

3.4

%

620,338

3.3

%

631,497

3.3

%

590,135

3.1

%

Consumer and other

274,532

1.5

%

246,433

1.4

%

288,496

1.6

%

274,980

1.5

%

264,652

1.4

%

Energy

430,339

2.4

%

445,949

2.5

%

491,305

2.6

%

569,314

3.0

%

501,821

2.6

%

Paycheck Protection Program

27,550

0.2

%

86,258

0.5

%

169,884

0.9

%

365,841

1.9

%

779,989

4.0

%

Total loans

$

18,208,844




$

18,067,524




$

18,616,144




$

18,957,732




$

19,251,785







































Deposit Types




































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$

11,032,184

36.9

%

$

10,776,652

34.7

%

$

10,750,034

34.9

%

$

10,326,489

35.0

%

$

10,099,149

34.7

%

Interest-bearing DDA

6,331,314

21.2

%

6,603,934

21.2

%

6,741,092

21.9

%

6,088,923

20.7

%

6,185,115

21.2

%

Money market

6,646,726

22.3

%

7,603,329

24.5

%

7,178,904

23.3

%

6,864,664

23.3

%

6,706,252

23.0

%

Savings

3,597,820

12.0

%

3,543,300

11.4

%

3,401,727

11.1

%

3,293,850

11.2

%

3,160,606

10.9

%

Certificates and other time deposits

2,257,574

7.6

%

2,541,095

8.2

%

2,700,005

8.8

%

2,877,726

9.8

%

2,959,119

10.2

%

Total deposits

$

29,865,618




$

31,068,310




$

30,771,762




$

29,451,652




$

29,110,241







































Loan to Deposit Ratio

61.0

%




58.2

%




60.5

%




64.4

%




66.1

%


Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Construction Loans




Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021






































Single family residential construction

$

911,443

37.0

%

$

816,072

35.0

%

$

728,393

31.7

%

$

659,248

29.0

%

$

624,954

29.1

%

Land development

133,398

5.4

%

103,853

4.5

%

99,099

4.3

%

92,623

4.1

%

97,709

4.6

%

Raw land

316,750

12.9

%

310,987

13.4

%

322,673

14.0

%

315,803

13.9

%

245,484

11.4

%

Residential lots

223,703

9.1

%

212,029

9.1

%

206,978

9.0

%

195,201

8.6

%

165,645

7.7

%

Commercial lots

184,794

7.5

%

183,760

7.9

%

184,901

8.0

%

169,189

7.5

%

153,714

7.2

%

Commercial construction and other

690,453

28.1

%

701,148

30.1

%

757,687

33.0

%

837,436

36.9

%

860,069

40.0

%

Net unaccreted discount

(15)





(12)





(16)





(83)





(101)



Total construction loans

$

2,460,526




$

2,327,837




$

2,299,715




$

2,269,417




$

2,147,474







































Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of June 30, 2022



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (S)



Total



Collateral Type





























Shopping center/retail

$

332,853

$

262,721

$

52,529

$

18,757

$

27,588

$

278,111

$

972,559

Commercial and industrial buildings

145,805


76,015


14,960


32,554


16,584


163,430


449,348

Office buildings

94,768


378,379


27,539


69,217


4,532


69,667


644,102

Medical buildings

97,855


19,913


2,547


21,126


40,062


75,306


256,809

Apartment buildings

104,393


64,513


11,774


14,060


8,153


171,424


374,317

Hotel

93,324


69,380


44,658


28,148





132,699


368,209

Other

74,843


75,197


28,423


7,480


2,724


70,620


259,287

Total

$

943,841

$

946,118

$

182,430

$

191,342

$

99,643

$

961,257

$

3,324,631

(T)

Acquired Loans




Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans




Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Mar 31,
2022



Balance at

Jun 30,
2022



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Mar 31,
2022



Balance at

Jun 30,
2022



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Mar 31,
2022



Balance at

Jun 30,
2022


Loan marks:





































Acquired banks (U)

$

345,599

$

3,469

$

3,734

$

320,052

$

4,317

$

3,993

$

665,651

$

7,786

$

7,727





































Acquired portfolio loan balances:





































Acquired banks (U)

12,286,159


1,868,511


1,559,270


689,573


72,992


68,125


12,975,732

(V)


1,941,503


1,627,395





































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan
      marks


$

11,940,560

$

1,865,042

$

1,555,536

$

369,521

$

68,675

$

64,132

$

12,310,081

$

1,933,717

$

1,619,668


(S)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(T)

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $4.968 billion as of June 30, 2022.

(U)

Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.

(V)

Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2021



Jun 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2021


Asset Quality




























Nonaccrual loans

$

20,619

$

21,765

$

26,269

$

35,035

$

32,880

$

20,619

$

32,880

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

13


3,695


887


1,038


330


13


330

Total nonperforming loans

20,632


25,460


27,156


36,073


33,210


20,632


33,210

Repossessed assets




19


310


326


310





310

Other real estate

1,555


1,705


622


150


144


1,555


144

Total nonperforming assets

$

22,187

$

27,184

$

28,088

$

36,549

$

33,664

$

22,187

$

33,664




























Nonperforming assets:


























Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

2,964

$

4,403

$

6,150

$

8,199

$

8,613

$

2,964

$

8,613

Construction, land development and other land
     loans

1,866


1,761


1,841


803


1,423


1,866


1,423

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

14,335


11,899


11,990


11,117


11,681


14,335


11,681

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family
     residential)

2,448


7,685


7,276


15,691


11,266


2,448


11,266

Agriculture (includes farmland)

567


1,402


816


643


661


567


661

Consumer and other

7


34


15


96


20


7


20

Total

$

22,187

$

27,184

$

28,088

$

36,549

$

33,664

$

22,187

$

33,664

Number of loans/properties

160


147


157


155


152


160


152

Allowance for credit losses on loans

$

283,959

$

285,163

$

286,380

$

287,187

$

302,884

$

283,959

$

302,884