PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

Jul 24, 2024, 06:30 ET

  • Completed the merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. on April 1, 2024
  • Net income of $111.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.17 for second quarter 2024
  • Net income of $116.6 million(1) and diluted earnings per share of $1.22(1), excluding merger related provision and expenses, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales and FDIC special assessment
  • Net interest margin increased 15 basis points to 2.94% during second quarter 2024
  • Loans increased $1.06 billion or 5.0% during second quarter 2024
  • Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $839.1 million or 4.1% during second quarter 2024
  • Deposits increased $757.6 million or 2.8% during second quarter 2024
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.7 billion, representing 34.7% of total deposits
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $397.5 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.69%(1)
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of second quarter average interest-earning assets
  • Repurchased 671 thousand shares of common stock during second quarter 2024, and 1.2 million shares during 2024

HOUSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $111.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared with $86.9 million for the same period in 2023. Net income per diluted common share was $1.17 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared with $0.94 for the same period in 2023. On April 1, 2024, Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "LSSB Merger"). During the second quarter 2024, Prosperity incurred a merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, or $0.07(1) per diluted common share, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, or $0.04(1) per diluted common share, and a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment of $3.6 million, or $0.03(1) per diluted common share, partially offset by a net gain of $10.7 million, or $0.09(1) per diluted common share as a result of the exchange and conversion of Visa Class B-1 stock and the sale of investment securities. Excluding these charges and the net gain, earnings per diluted common share was $1.22(1) for the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $839.1 million or 4.1% during the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to the Merger.

The annualized return on second quarter average assets was 1.12%; and the annualized return on second quarter average assets excluding merger related provision and expenses, net of tax, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax, was 1.17%(1). Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of second quarter average interest-earning assets.

"We want to welcome the customers and associates from Lone Star State Bank of West Texas and are excited about our partnership. As previously announced, on April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 banking offices in the West Texas area," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are also pleased to report that our net interest income before provision for credit losses was $258.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $238.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $20.5 million or 8.6%.  In addition, our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.94% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with 2.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2.73% for the same period in 2023. As mentioned on prior calls, these are the results we expected, and we anticipate these tailwinds to continue to be positive for the near future," added Zalman.

"We are optimistic about the future and confident in our ability to create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders.  Over the last twelve months, we have returned $284.6 million to shareholders - $74.8 million through share repurchases and $209.8 million through cash dividends," stated Zalman.

"Texas continues to shine as more people and companies move to the state because of the business-friendly political structure and no state income tax," continued Zalman.

"Prosperity continues to focus on building core customer relationships, maintaining sound asset quality and operating the bank in an efficient manner, while investing in ever-changing technology and product distribution channels.  Thank you to all of our customers, shareholders and associates who make this possible," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $111.6 million(2) or $1.17 per diluted common share compared with $110.4 million(3) or $1.18 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024 was impacted by an increase in net interest income and a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $10.7 million, partially offset by a merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million and an increase in noninterest expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $111.6 million(2) or $1.17 per diluted common share compared with $86.9 million(4) or $0.94 per diluted common share for the same period in 2023.  Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were 1.12%, 6.10% and 11.81%(1), respectively.

Excluding merger related provision and expenses, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, and FDIC special assessment, each net of tax, net income was $116.6 million(1) or $1.22(1) per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.17%(1), 6.37%(1) and 12.34%(1), respectively, for the same period. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 51.82%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2024; and excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment, the efficiency ratio was 49.13%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $258.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $238.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $20.5 million or 8.6%.  Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $22.3 million or 9.4% to $258.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $236.5 million for the same period in 2023. The change for both periods was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion, and a decrease in the average balances on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.94% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with 2.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2.73% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion, and a decrease in the average balances on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. The increases in the average balances on loans and deposits were primarily due to the LSSB Merger.

Noninterest income was $46.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $38.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $7.1 million or 18.4%.  Noninterest income was $46.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared $39.7 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $6.3 million or 15.9%. The increase for both periods was primarily due to a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, partially offset by the change in the net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets and a decrease in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $152.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $135.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $17.0 million or 12.5%, primarily due to a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, an increase in merger related expenses, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations. Noninterest expense was $152.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $145.9 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $7.0 million or 4.8%, primarily due to a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations, partially offset by a decrease in merger expenses.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $222.0 million(5) or $2.34 per diluted common share compared with $211.6 million(6) or $2.30 per diluted common share for the same period in 2023. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was impacted by an increase in net interest income, a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $11.0 million, lower merger related provision for credit losses and a decrease in merger related expenses, partially offset by a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million and an increase in noninterest expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were 1.13%, 6.15% and 11.93%(1), respectively.

Excluding merger related provision and expenses, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, and FDIC special assessment, each net of tax, net income was $226.8 million(1) or $2.39(1) per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the same period were 1.15%(1), 6.28%(1) and 12.19%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write-down of assets and securities) was 50.49%(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2024; and excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment, the efficiency ratio was 49.10%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $497.0 million compared with $479.9 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $17.1 million or 3.6%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and an increase in loan discount accretion, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 2.87% compared with 2.83% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans and an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and an increase in loan discount accretion, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. The increases in the average balances on loans and deposits were primarily due to the LSSB Merger.

Noninterest income was $84.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $78.0 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $6.9 million or 8.9%, primarily due to a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales and an increase in trust income, partially offset by the change in the net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets and a decrease in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $288.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $268.9 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $19.8 million or 7.4%, primarily due to a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations, partially offset by a decrease in merger expenses.

Balance Sheet Information

At June 30, 2024, Prosperity had $39.762 billion in total assets, a decrease of $142.8 million or 0.4%, compared with $39.905 billion at June 30, 2023. Linked quarter total assets increased by $1.006 billion or 2.6% compared with $38.757 billion at March 31, 2024, primarily due to the LSSB Merger. 

Loans were $22.321 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $666.9 million or 3.1%, compared with $21.654 billion at June 30, 2023. Linked quarter loans increased $1.056 billion or 5.0% from $21.265 billion at March 31, 2024. Loans increased primarily due to the LSSB Merger. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $21.239 billion at June 30, 2024 compared with $20.505 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $734.3 million or 3.6%, and compared with $20.400 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $839.1 million or 4.1%.

Deposits were $27.933 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $552.2 million or 2.0%, compared with $27.381 billion at June 30, 2023. Linked quarter deposits increased $757.6 million or 2.8% from $27.176 billion at March 31, 2024. The increases were primarily due to the LSSB Merger.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the FirstCapital Bank and Lone Star Bank mergers completed on May 1, 2023 and April 1, 2024, respectively:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)














(In thousands)
















Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):














FirstCapital Bank

$

1,209,936

$

1,302,582

$

1,376,356

$

1,494,378

$

1,590,137

Lone Star Bank

1,084,559












Prosperity Bank














Warehouse Purchase Program loans

1,081,403


864,924


822,245


912,327


1,148,883

All other loans

18,944,917


19,097,741


18,981,937


19,026,008


18,914,926

Total loans

$

22,320,815

$

21,265,247

$

21,180,538

$

21,432,713

$

21,653,946
















Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):














FirstCapital Bank

$

1,317,130

$

1,449,166

$

1,517,217

$

1,625,691

$

1,481,831

Lone Star Bank

1,187,821












All other deposits

25,428,135


25,726,352


25,662,592


25,687,109


25,899,055

Total deposits

$

27,933,086

$

27,175,518

$

27,179,809

$

27,312,800

$

27,380,886

As reflected in the table above, loan and deposit growth was impacted by the FirstCapital Bank and Lone Star Bank mergers.

Excluding loans acquired in these acquisitions and new production at the acquired banking centers since the respective acquisition dates, loans at June 30, 2024 decreased $37.5 million compared with June 30, 2023 and increased $63.7 million compared with March 31, 2024. Excluding loans acquired in these acquisitions and new production at the acquired banking centers since the respective acquisition dates and Warehouse Purchase Program loans, loans at June 30, 2024 increased $30.0 million compared with June 30, 2023 and decreased $152.8 million compared with March 31, 2024.

Excluding deposits assumed in these acquisitions and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since the respective acquisition dates, deposits at June 30, 2024 decreased by $470.9 million or 1.8% compared with June 30, 2023 and decreased by $298.2 million or 1.2% compared with March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $89.6 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2024 compared with $83.8 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2024 and $62.7 million or 0.18% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2023, with a significant portion of the balance for each period attributable to acquired loans.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $397.5 million at June 30, 2024 compared with $381.7 million at June 30, 2023 and $366.7 million at March 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $9.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared with an $18.5 million provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. As a result of the loans acquired in the LSSB Merger, the second quarter of 2024 included a $7.9 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $1.2 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures. 

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $359.9 million or 1.61% of total loans at June 30, 2024 compared with $345.2 million or 1.59% of total loans at June 30, 2023 and $330.2 million or 1.55% of total loans at March 31, 2024. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.69%(1) at June 30, 2024 compared with 1.68%(1) at June 30, 2023 and 1.62%(1) at March 31, 2024.

Net charge-offs were $4.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared with net charge-offs of $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and net charge-offs of $16.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 included $878 thousand related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, reserves on PCD loans increased by $26.1 million due to Day One accounting for PCD loans at the time of the LSSB Merger. Further, $4.8 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared with $15.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2024 included $1.9 million related to resolved PCD loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, reserves on PCD loans increased by $26.1 million due to Day One accounting for PCD loans at the time of the LSSB Merger. Further, $8.9 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Visa Class B-1 Stock Exchange

During the second quarter 2024, Prosperity tendered all of its shares of Visa, Inc. ("Visa") Class B-1 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-2 common stock and Visa Class C common stock, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the public offering of Visa to exchange its Class B-1 common stock for a combination of shares of its Class B-2 common stock and Class C common stock, which expired on May 3, 2024. Prosperity recorded an unrealized gain of $20.6 million during the second quarter 2024 based on the conversion privilege of the Class C common stock and the closing price of Visa Class A common stock.  In the exchange, Prosperity received 48,492 shares of Class B-2 stock, recorded at zero cost basis, and 19,245 shares of Class C common stock and subsequently sold 6,415 shares of Class C stock.  Prosperity intends to sell all remaining shares of Class C stock as permitted by the exchange agreement.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a third quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.56 per share to be paid on October 1, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 16, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.7 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 16, 2025, at the discretion of management. Under its 2024 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 671 thousand shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $58.86 per share during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $60.35 per share during the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 full-service banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star in the second quarter of 2024. This resulted in goodwill of $107.7 million as of June 30, 2024, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $17.7 million of core deposit intangibles as of June 30, 2024.

Merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.

On May 1, 2023, Prosperity completed the merger (the "FB Merger") of First Bancshares and its wholly owned subsidiary FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank"), headquartered in Midland, Texas. FirstCapital Bank operated 16 full-service banking offices in six different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $91.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares. This resulted in goodwill of $164.8 million as of June 30, 2024, which was subject to all final subsequent fair value adjustments. During the second quarter of 2023, Prosperity completed the operational conversion of FirstCapital Bank.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's second quarter 2024 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 8564977.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of June 30, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $39.762 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.  Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 288 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 44 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area and 5 in the West Texas area currently doing business as Lone Star Bank.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public.  Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $6.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $7.2 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $10.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.4 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million and merger related expenses of $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.0 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

(5)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $8.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $9.1 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $11.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

(6)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.3 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million and merger related expenses of $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)














Loans held for sale

$

9,951

$

6,380

$

5,734

$

10,187

$

10,656

Loans held for investment

21,229,461


20,393,943


20,352,559


20,510,199


20,494,407

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,081,403


864,924


822,245


912,327


1,148,883

Total loans

22,320,815


21,265,247


21,180,538


21,432,713


21,653,946
















Investment securities(A)

11,702,139


12,301,138


12,803,896


13,192,742


13,667,319

Federal funds sold

234


250


260


234


181

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(359,852)


(330,219)


(332,362)


(351,495)


(345,209)

Cash and due from banks

1,507,604


1,086,444


458,153


512,239


396,848

Goodwill

3,504,107


3,396,402


3,396,086


3,396,459


3,383,698

Core deposit intangibles, net

74,324


60,757


63,994


67,553


71,128

Other real estate owned

4,960


2,204


1,708


9,320


3,107

Fixed assets, net

377,394


372,333


369,992


370,237


365,299

Other assets

630,569


601,964


605,612


665,682


708,814

Total assets

$

39,762,294

$

38,756,520

$

38,547,877

$

39,295,684

$

39,905,131
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,706,505

$

9,526,535

$

9,776,572

$

10,281,893

$

10,364,921

Interest-bearing deposits

18,226,581


17,648,983


17,403,237


17,030,907


17,015,965

Total deposits

27,933,086


27,175,518


27,179,809


27,312,800


27,380,886

Other borrowings

3,900,000


3,900,000


3,725,000


4,250,000


4,800,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

233,689


261,671


309,277


300,714


434,160

Subordinated debentures













3,093

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

37,646


36,503


36,503


36,503


36,503

Other liabilities

374,429


278,284


217,958


362,990


282,373

Total liabilities

32,478,850


31,651,976


31,468,547


32,263,007


32,937,015

Shareholders' equity(B)

7,283,444


7,104,544


7,079,330


7,032,677


6,968,116

Total liabilities and equity

$

39,762,294

$

38,756,520

$

38,547,877

$

39,295,684

$

39,905,131


(A)

Includes $(2,007), $(2,954), $(1,770), $(2,442) and $(3,393) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

(B)

Includes $(1,586), $(2,333), $(1,398), $(1,930) and $(2,681) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2023

Jun 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2023

Income Statement Data




















Interest income:




















Loans

$

336,428

$

306,228

$

306,562

$

308,678

$

286,638

$

642,656

$

533,756

Securities(C)

62,428


66,421


68,077


69,987


72,053


128,849


145,238

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

14,095


9,265


1,793


1,689


1,757


23,360


8,763

Total interest income

412,951


381,914


376,432


380,354


360,448


794,865


687,757






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

106,124


92,692


84,969


76,069


63,964


198,816


111,307

Other borrowings

46,282


48,946


52,386


62,190


57,351


95,228


91,747

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

1,759


2,032


2,094


2,533


2,674


3,791


4,777

Subordinated debentures










38









Total interest expense

154,165


143,670


139,449


140,830


123,989


297,835


207,831

Net interest income

258,786


238,244


236,983


239,524


236,459


497,030


479,926

Provision for credit losses

9,066











18,540


9,066


18,540

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

249,720


238,244


236,983


239,524


217,919


487,964


461,386






















Noninterest income:




















Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

8,153


8,288


8,365


8,719


8,512


16,441


16,607

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

9,384


8,861


9,314


9,285


9,206


18,245


17,872

Service charges on deposit accounts

6,436


6,406


6,316


6,262


6,078


12,842


12,004

Trust income

3,601


4,156


3,360


3,326


3,358


7,757


6,583

Mortgage income

745


610


542


857


661


1,355


899

Brokerage income

1,186


1,235


1,059


1,067


1,000


2,421


2,149

Bank owned life insurance income

1,885


2,047


1,882


1,864


1,553


3,932


2,907

Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets

(903)


(35)


(84)


(45)


1,994


(938)


2,115

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities

10,723


298











11,021



Other noninterest income

4,793


7,004


5,814


7,408


7,326


11,797


16,818

Total noninterest income

46,003


38,870


36,568


38,743


39,688


84,873


77,954






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and benefits

89,584


85,771


80,486


85,423


84,723


175,355


162,521

Net occupancy and equipment

8,915


8,623


9,093


9,464


8,935


17,538


16,960

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization

11,998


10,975


10,741


10,919


10,344


22,973


19,910

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

10,317


5,538


24,940


5,155


5,097


15,855


10,070

Core deposit intangibles amortization

4,156


3,237


3,559


3,576


3,167


7,393


5,541

Depreciation

4,836


4,686


4,607


4,585


4,658


9,522


9,091

Communications

3,485


3,402


3,572


3,686


3,693


6,887


7,155

Other real estate expense

69


187


165


153


(464)


256


(406)

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate

31


(138)


34


(734)


(33)


(107)


(46)

Merger related expenses

4,381





278


1,104


12,891


4,381


13,751

Other noninterest expense

15,070


13,567


14,696


12,326


12,859


28,637


24,323

Total noninterest expense

152,842


135,848


152,171


135,657


145,870


288,690


268,870

Income before income taxes

142,881


141,266


121,380


142,610


111,737


284,147


270,470

Provision for income taxes

31,279


30,840


25,904


30,402


24,799


62,119


58,838

Net income available to common shareholders

$

111,602

$

110,426

$

95,476

$

112,208

$

86,938

$

222,028

$

211,632


(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $5,831, $5,822, $6,428, $6,897 and $7,131 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively and $11,653 and $14,515 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)




Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023






















Profitability




















Net income (D) (E)

$

111,602

$

110,426

$

95,476

$

112,208

$

86,938

$

222,028

$

211,632






















Basic earnings per share

$

1.17

$

1.18

$

1.02

$

1.20

$

0.94

$

2.34

$

2.30

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.17

$

1.18

$

1.02

$

1.20

$

0.94

$

2.34

$

2.30






















Return on average assets (F)(J)

1.12

%

1.13

%

0.98

%

1.13

%

0.89

%

1.13

%

1.09

%

Return on average common equity (F)(J)

6.10

%

6.20

%

5.39

%

6.39

%

5.01

%

6.15

%

6.18

%

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)(J)

11.81

%

12.06

%

10.54

%

12.58

%

9.67

%

11.93

%

11.97

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)

2.94

%

2.79

%

2.75

%

2.72

%

2.73

%

2.87

%

2.83

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)(K)

51.82

%

49.07

%

55.61

%

48.74

%

53.21

%

50.49

%

48.38

%






















Liquidity and Capital Ratios




















Equity to assets

18.32

%

18.33

%

18.37

%

17.90

%

17.46

%

18.32

%

17.46

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

15.42

%

15.75

%

15.54

%

14.98

%

14.49

%

15.42

%

14.48

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

15.42

%

15.75

%

15.54

%

14.98

%

14.49

%

15.42

%

14.48

%

Total risk-based capital

16.67

%

17.00

%

16.56

%

16.05

%

15.52

%

16.67

%

15.51

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

10.29

%

10.37

%

10.39

%

10.03

%

9.96

%

10.29

%

9.96

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (G)

10.24

%

10.33

%

10.31

%

9.96

%

9.64

%

10.24

%

9.64

%






















Other Data




















Weighted-average shares used in computing
earnings per common share




















Basic

95,765


93,706


93,715


93,720


92,930


94,735


92,073

Diluted

95,765


93,706


93,715


93,720


92,930


94,735


92,073

Period end shares outstanding

95,262


93,525


93,722


93,717


93,721


95,262


93,721

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.56

$

0.56

$

0.56

$

0.55

$

0.55

$

1.12

$

1.10

Book value per common share

$

76.46

$

75.96

$

75.54

$

75.04

$

74.35

$

76.46

$

74.35

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$

38.89

$

39.00

$

38.62

$

38.08

$

37.49

$

38.89

$

37.49






















Common Stock Market Price




















High

$

66.18

$

68.88

$

68.79

$

63.65

$

63.13

$

68.88

$

78.76

Low

$

57.16

$

60.08

$

49.60

$

52.62

$

55.12

$

57.16

$

55.12

Period end closing price

$

61.14

$

65.78

$

67.73

$

54.58

$

56.48

$

61.14

$

56.48

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)

3,902


3,901


3,850


3,853


3,710


3,902


3,710

Number of banking centers

288


283


285


285


286


288


286


(D)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:

Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2023

Jun 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2023

Loan discount accretion












Non-PCD

$4,797

$1,312

$1,543

$1,508

$1,242

$6,109

$1,774

PCD

$2,394

$548

$937

$767

$1,178

$2,942

$1,517

Securities net accretion

$564

$561

$598

$626

$426

$1,125

$424

Time deposits amortization

$4

$(97)

$(150)

$(210)

$(187)

$(93)

$(240)


(E)

Using effective tax rate of 21.9%, 21.8%, 21.3%, 21.3% and 22.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively, and 21.9% and 21.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J)

For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(K)

For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 




YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended



Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Jun 30, 2023



Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Interest-earning assets:



























Loans held for sale

$

8,446

$

149

7.10 %

$

5,467

$

92

6.77 %

$

3,910

$

67

6.87 %

Loans held for investment

21,328,824


319,361

6.02 %


20,415,316


292,673

5.77 %


19,802,751


270,688

5.48 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

917,026


16,918

7.42 %


720,650


13,463

7.51 %


898,768


15,883

7.09 %

Total loans

22,254,296


336,428

6.08 %


21,141,433


306,228

5.83 %


20,705,429


286,638

5.55 %

Investment securities

12,179,074


62,428

2.06 %

(M)

12,693,268


66,421

2.10 %

(M)

13,976,818


72,053

2.07 %

(M)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,026,251


14,095

5.52 %


672,840


9,265

5.54 %


150,300


1,757

4.69 %

Total interest-earning assets

35,459,621


412,951

4.68 %


34,507,541


381,914

4.45 %


34,832,547


360,448

4.15 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(332,904)








(331,708)








(283,594)







Noninterest-earning assets

4,822,131








4,759,697








4,738,673







Total assets

$

39,948,848







$

38,935,530







$

39,287,626




































Interest-bearing liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

4,839,194

$

9,133

0.76 %

$

5,143,585

$

8,423

0.66 %

$

5,147,453

$

3,791

0.30 %

Savings and money market deposits

9,084,051


50,252

2.22 %


8,889,077


47,152

2.13 %


9,156,047


43,025

1.88 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,400,922


46,739

4.27 %


3,683,815


37,117

4.05 %


2,652,064


17,148

2.59 %

Other borrowings

3,900,000


46,282

4.77 %


4,083,132


48,946

4.82 %


4,427,914


57,351

5.20 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

258,637


1,759

2.74 %


296,437


2,032

2.76 %


441,303


2,674

2.43 %

Subordinated debentures



















1,547







Total interest-bearing liabilities

22,482,804


154,165

2.76 %

(N)

22,096,046


143,670

2.62 %

(N)

21,826,328


123,989

2.28 %

(N)





























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

9,780,211








9,443,249








10,274,819







Allowance for credit losses on
off-balance sheet credit exposures

36,729








36,503








30,022







Other liabilities

327,847








238,480








220,775







Total liabilities

32,627,591








31,814,278








32,351,944







Shareholders' equity

7,321,257








7,121,252








6,935,682







Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity

$

39,948,848







$

38,935,530







$

39,287,626




































Net interest income and margin



$

258,786

2.94 %




$

238,244

2.78 %




$

236,459

2.72 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



























Tax equivalent adjustment




800








808








854




Net interest income and margin
     (tax equivalent basis)



$

259,586

2.94 %




$

239,052

2.79 %




$

237,313

2.73 %









































(L)

Annualized and based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(M)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,831, $5,822 and $7,131 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

(N)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.92%, 1.83% and 1.55% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 




YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date



Jun 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2023



Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(O)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(O)

Interest-earning assets:


















Loans held for sale

$

6,957

$

241

6.97 %

$

3,131

$

105

6.76 %

Loans held for investment

20,872,069


612,034

5.90 %


19,064,334


507,294

5.37 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

818,838


30,381

7.46 %


759,071


26,357

7.00 %

Total loans

21,697,864


642,656

5.96 %


19,826,536


533,756

5.43 %

Investment securities

12,436,171


128,849

2.08 %

(P)

14,153,681


145,238

2.07 %

(P)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

849,546


23,360

5.53 %


373,931


8,763

4.73 %

Total interest-earning assets

34,983,581


794,865

4.57 %


34,354,148


687,757

4.04 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(332,306)








(282,959)







Noninterest-earning assets

4,790,888








4,667,547







Total assets

$

39,442,163







$

38,738,736



























Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

4,991,390

$

17,556

0.71 %

$

5,510,530

$

7,583

0.28 %

Savings and money market deposits

8,986,565


97,404

2.18 %


9,366,694


78,546

1.69 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,042,369


83,856

4.17 %


2,350,498


25,178

2.16 %

Other borrowings

3,991,566


95,228

4.80 %


3,661,719


91,747

5.05 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

277,537


3,791

2.75 %


434,632


4,777

2.22 %

Subordinated debentures










774







Total interest-bearing liabilities

22,289,427


297,835

2.69 %

(Q)

21,324,847


207,831

1.97 %

(Q)




















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

9,611,730








10,332,082







Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

36,616








29,985







Other liabilities

283,139








203,769







Total liabilities

32,220,912








31,890,683







Shareholders' equity

7,221,251








6,848,053







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

39,442,163







$

38,738,736



























Net interest income and margin



$

497,030

2.86 %




$

479,926

2.82 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:


















Tax equivalent adjustment




1,608








1,687




Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)



$

498,638

2.87 %




$

481,613

2.83 %





























(O)

Based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(P)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $11,653 and $14,515 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(Q)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.88% and 1.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

YIELD TREND (R)




























Interest-Earning Assets:













Loans held for sale

7.10

%

6.77

%

7.47

%

6.54

%

6.87

%

Loans held for investment

6.02

%

5.77

%

5.68

%

5.62

%

5.48

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse
Purchase Program

7.42

%

7.51

%

7.46

%

7.32

%

7.09

%

Total loans

6.08

%

5.83

%

5.75

%

5.70

%

5.55

%

Investment securities (S)

2.06

%

2.10

%

2.07

%

2.05

%

2.07

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

5.52

%

5.54

%

5.68

%

5.33

%

4.69

%

Total interest-earning assets

4.68

%

4.45

%

4.35

%

4.30

%

4.15

%















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:













Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.76

%

0.66

%

0.56

%

0.43

%

0.30

%

Savings and money market deposits

2.22

%

2.13

%

2.03

%

1.96

%

1.88

%

Certificates and other time deposits

4.27

%

4.05

%

3.80

%

3.31

%

2.59

%

Other borrowings

4.77

%

4.82

%

5.16

%

5.28

%

5.20

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.74

%

2.76

%

2.77

%

2.58

%

2.43

%

Subordinated debentures










5.85

%


Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.76

%

2.62

%

2.58

%

2.54

%

2.28

%















Net Interest Margin

2.94

%

2.78

%

2.74

%

2.71

%

2.72

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

2.94

%

2.79

%

2.75

%

2.72

%

2.73

%


(R)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(S)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,831, $5,822, $6,428, $6,897 and $7,131 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended


Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Balance Sheet Averages














Loans held for sale

$

8,446

$

5,467

$

9,828

$

9,832

$

3,910

Loans held for investment

21,328,824


20,415,316


20,370,915


20,496,075


19,802,751

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

917,026


720,650


770,481


972,936


898,768

Total loans

22,254,296


21,141,433


21,151,224


21,478,843


20,705,429
















Investment securities

12,179,074


12,693,268


13,074,243


13,512,137


13,976,818

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,026,251


672,840


125,295


125,690


150,300

Total interest-earning assets

35,459,621


34,507,541


34,350,762


35,116,670


34,832,547

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(332,904)


(331,708)


(346,493)


(343,967)


(283,594)

Cash and due from banks

295,077


315,612


302,864


301,201


281,593

Goodwill

3,482,448


3,396,177


3,396,224


3,387,293


3,291,659

Core deposit intangibles, net

59,979


62,482


65,986


69,551


48,616

Other real estate

3,071


2,319


4,781


6,301


2,712

Fixed assets, net

377,369


372,458


370,900


367,814


357,593

Other assets

604,187


610,649


670,187


697,176


756,500

Total assets

$

39,948,848

$

38,935,530

$

38,815,211

$

39,602,039

$

39,287,626
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,780,211

$

9,443,249

$

9,960,240

$

10,269,162

$

10,274,819

Interest-bearing demand deposits

4,839,194


5,143,585


4,822,698


4,768,485


5,147,453

Savings and money market deposits

9,084,051


8,889,077


8,815,892


8,977,824


9,156,047

Certificates and other time deposits

4,400,922


3,683,815


3,442,115


3,172,178


2,652,064

Total deposits

28,104,378


27,159,726


27,040,945


27,187,649


27,230,383

Other borrowings

3,900,000


4,083,132


4,028,263


4,671,449


4,427,914

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

258,637


296,437


300,317


389,149


441,303

Subordinated debentures










2,578


1,547

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

36,729


36,503


36,503


36,504


30,022

Other liabilities

327,847


238,480


323,344


290,217


220,775

Shareholders' equity

7,321,257


7,121,252


7,085,839


7,024,493


6,935,682

Total liabilities and equity

$

39,948,848

$

38,935,530

$

38,815,211

$

39,602,039

$

39,287,626

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023

Period End Balances






























Loan Portfolio














Commercial and industrial

$2,023,531

9.1 %

$1,932,534

9.1 %

$1,936,717

9.2 %

$2,153,391

10.1 %

$2,245,620

10.5 %

Warehouse purchase program

1,081,403

4.8 %

864,924

4.1 %

822,245

3.9 %

912,327

4.3 %

1,148,883

5.3 %

Construction, land development and other land loans

2,828,372

12.7 %

2,876,588

13.5 %

3,076,591

14.5 %

3,200,479

14.9 %

3,215,016

14.8 %

1-4 family residential

7,496,485

33.6 %

7,331,251

34.5 %

7,207,226

34.0 %

7,032,593

32.8 %

6,780,813

31.3 %

Home equity

930,428

4.2 %

950,169

4.5 %

960,852

4.5 %

969,498

4.5 %

977,070

4.5 %

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

5,961,884

26.7 %

5,631,460

26.5 %

5,662,948

26.7 %

5,606,837

26.2 %

5,676,526

26.2 %

Agriculture (includes farmland)

1,037,361

4.6 %

813,092

3.8 %

816,043

3.9 %

801,933

3.7 %

804,376

3.7 %

Consumer and other

340,611

1.5 %

326,915

1.5 %

329,593

1.6 %

306,018

1.4 %

305,207

1.4 %

Energy

620,740

2.8 %

538,314

2.5 %

368,323

1.7 %

449,637

2.1 %

500,435

2.3 %

Total loans

$22,320,815

$21,265,247

$21,180,538

$21,432,713

$21,653,946
















Deposit Types














Noninterest-bearing DDA

$9,706,505

34.7 %

$9,526,535

35.1 %

$9,776,572

36.0 %

$10,281,893

37.6 %

$10,364,921

37.9 %

Interest-bearing DDA

4,762,730

17.1 %

4,867,247

17.9 %

5,115,945

18.8 %

4,797,259

17.6 %

4,953,090

18.1 %

Money market

6,180,769

22.1 %

6,134,221

22.6 %

5,859,701

21.6 %

5,892,505

21.6 %

5,904,160

21.5 %

Savings

2,765,197

9.9 %

2,830,117

10.4 %

2,881,397

10.6 %

3,005,936

11.0 %

3,179,351

11.6 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,517,885

16.2 %

3,817,398

14.0 %

3,546,194

13.0 %

3,335,207

12.2 %

2,979,364

10.9 %

Total deposits

$27,933,086

$27,175,518

$27,179,809

$27,312,800

$27,380,886
















Loan to Deposit Ratio

79.9 %

78.3 %

77.9 %

78.5 %

79.1 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Construction Loans




Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2023


























Single family residential construction

$

940,381

33.2

%

$

1,031,163

35.8

%

$

1,088,636

35.4

%

$

1,157,016

36.1

%

$

1,244,631

38.7

%

Land development

241,639

8.5

%

290,243

10.1

%

367,849

12.0

%

359,518

11.2

%

310,199

9.7

%

Raw land

291,112

10.3

%

311,265

10.8

%

328,365

10.7

%

340,659

10.7

%

359,228

11.2

%

Residential lots

222,343

7.9

%

224,901

7.8

%

222,591

7.2

%

216,659

6.8

%

216,706

6.7

%

Commercial lots

60,264

2.1

%

59,691

2.1

%

155,415

5.0

%

154,425

4.8

%

158,278

4.9

%

Commercial construction and other

1,074,361

38.0

%

959,687

33.4

%

914,436

29.7

%

973,022

30.4

%

927,025

28.8

%

Net unaccreted discount

(1,728)




(362)




(701)




(820)




(1,051)


Total construction loans

$

2,828,372



$

2,876,588



$

3,076,591



$

3,200,479



$

3,215,016


Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of June 30, 2024





Houston

Dallas

Austin

OK City

Tulsa

Other (T)

Total

Collateral Type




















Shopping center/retail

$

348,870

$

280,071

$

58,647

$

15,289

$

13,897

$

280,447

$

997,221

Commercial and industrial buildings

137,531


110,561


27,016


35,320


17,520


210,784


538,732

Office buildings

94,784


218,221


87,915


47,777


3,746


91,537


543,980

Medical buildings

80,149


17,847


1,712


43,383


31,092


61,423


235,606

Apartment buildings

141,505


127,928


17,749


14,169


15,120


197,712


514,183

Hotel

108,891


99,805


32,910


17,775





161,340


420,721

Other

176,995


57,368


36,284


8,118


1,593


82,988


363,346

Total

$

1,088,725

$

911,801

$

262,233

$

181,831

$

82,968

$

1,086,231

$

3,613,789

(U)

Acquired Loans



Non-PCD Loans

PCD Loans

Total Acquired Loans

Balance at
Acquisition
Date

Balance at
Mar 31,
2024

Balance at
Jun 30,
2024

Balance at
Acquisition
Date

Balance at
Mar 31,
2024

Balance at
Jun 30,
2024

Balance at
Acquisition
Date

Balance at
Mar 31,
2024

Balance at
Jun 30,
2024

Loan marks:

























Acquired banks (V)

$

345,599

$

245

$

(920)

$

320,052

$

2,503

$

2,412

$

665,651

$

2,748

$

1,492

FirstCapital Bank (W)

22,648


18,436


17,210


7,790


4,858


4,305


30,438


23,294


21,515

Lone Star Bank (X)

20,378





17,960


4,558





2,790


24,936





20,750

Total

388,625


18,681


34,250


332,400


7,361


9,507


721,025


26,042


43,757



























Acquired portfolio loan balances:

























Acquired banks (V)

12,286,159


977,286


875,474


689,573


56,982


57,417


12,975,732


1,034,268


932,891

FirstCapital Bank (W)

1,021,694


699,277


652,527


627,991


438,092


395,743


1,649,685


1,137,369


1,048,270

Lone Star Bank (X)

1,016,128





919,865


59,109





59,075


1,075,237





978,940

Total

14,323,981


1,676,563


2,447,866


1,376,673


495,074


512,235


15,700,654

 (Y)

2,171,637


2,960,101