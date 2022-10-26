PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

Third quarter net income of $135.8 million and e arnings per share (diluted) of $1.49

Third quarter net income increased $7.3 million or 5.7% compared to the second quarter 2022

Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, increased $530.8 million or 3.1% (12.5% annualized) during the third quarter

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans, of 1.61% (1)

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.06% of third quarter average interest-earning assets

Return (annualized) on third quarter average assets of 1.45%, average common equity of 8.24% and average tangible common equity of 16.44% (1)

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 14 basis points to 3.11% during the third quarter

Increase in dividend of 5.8% to $0.55 for the fourth quarter 2022

Announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with First Bancshares of Texas , Inc., headquartered in Midland, Texas

Announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Lubbock, Texas

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $135.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared with $128.6 million for the same period in 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $1.49 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared with $1.39 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 7.2%, and the annualized return on third quarter average assets was 1.45%. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased $530.8 million or 3.1% (12.5% annualized) during the third quarter of 2022. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.06% of third quarter average interest-earning assets.

"This is an exciting time for Prosperity. On October 11, 2022, we announced the signing of definitive merger agreements with First Bancshares of Texas, Inc., headquartered in Midland, Texas and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. On a pro forma basis, we will have over $6 billion in assets located in our West Texas market, and the number one market share in the combined Midland and Odessa markets and the number three market share in Lubbock," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We also recently announced that the Board of Directors voted to increase the fourth quarter 2022 dividend to $0.55 a share. This represents a 6.0% increase in dividends declared in 2022 compared with 2021. The increase reflects the confidence the Board has in the continuing success of our company and in the communities we serve," continued Zalman.

"With the Federal Reserve continuing to raise rates, our net interest margin continues to increase, which improves our earnings. This trend should continue as our assets reprice over time. We saw strong loan growth for the quarter, with loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increasing 12.5% on an annualized basis. Our asset quality continues to be one of the best in banking with nonperforming assets of 0.06% of quarterly average interest-earning assets as of September 30, 2022," added Zalman.

"Individuals and businesses continue to move to Texas and Oklahoma because of lower tax rates and a pro-business political environment," stated Zalman.

"We are excited with our performance and the recently announced merger transactions and look forward to continuing to build our company. I want to thank our customers for their business and loyalty and our associates and board members for their work and dedication," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Net income was $135.8 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $128.6 million(3) for the same period in 2021, an increase of $7.2 million or 5.6%. The change was primarily due to an increase in securities interest income, partially offset by a decrease in loan interest income (including a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $13.9 million), a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.1 million, and an increase in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.49 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $1.39 for the same period in 2021. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $135.8 million(2) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $128.5 million(4) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $7.3 million or 5.7%. The change was primarily due to an increase in loan interest income and securities interest income, partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Net income per diluted common share was $1.49 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $1.40 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were 1.45%, 8.24% and 16.44%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 41.38%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $260.7 million compared with $248.6 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $12.1 million or 4.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balance and average rates on investment securities and an increase in the average balance on loans held for investment, partially offset by a decrease in loan discount accretion of $4.1 million, a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $13.9 million, and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $260.7 million compared with $248.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $12.2 million or 4.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans and average rates on investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.11% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with 3.10% for the same period in 2021 and 2.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to higher average balances and average rates on loans and average rates on investment securities, partially offset by an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $34.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $34.6 million for the same period in 2021. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income was $34.7 million compared with $37.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $2.9 million or 7.7%, primarily due to decreases in net gain on the sale or write-down of assets and other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $122.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $119.8 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $2.4 million or 2.0%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $664 thousand to $122.2 million compared with $122.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Net income was $386.6 million(5) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $392.5 million(6) for the same period in 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $4.22 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $4.23 for the same period in 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were 1.37%, 7.88% and 15.83%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 42.70%(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $749.1 million compared with $748.5 million for the prior year, an increase of $546 thousand.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 2.99% compared with 3.20% for the same period in 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in loan discount accretion of $27.4 million and a decrease in PPP fees and interest income of $36.1 million, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and rates on investment securities and a decrease in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $107.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $104.2 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $3.2 million or 3.1%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in NSF income, a net gain on the sale or write-down of assets and an increase in trust income, partially offset by a decrease in mortgage income.

Noninterest expense was $364.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $354.1 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $10.9 million or 3.1%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, the change in net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other real estate and an increase in credit and debit card and data processing expense.

Balance Sheet Information

At September 30, 2022, Prosperity had $37.844 billion in total assets, an increase of $1.331 billion or 3.6%, compared with $36.512 billion at September 30, 2021.

Loans at September 30, 2022 were $18.506 billion, a decrease of $451.4 million or 2.4%, compared with $18.958 billion at September 30, 2021, primarily due to decreases in Warehouse Purchase Program, PPP and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by increases in 1-4 family residential and construction, land development and other land loans. Linked quarter loans increased $297.4 million or 1.6% (6.5% annualized) from $18.209 billion at June 30, 2022. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, loans at September 30, 2022 were $17.575 billion compared to $16.594 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $980.7 million or 5.9%. Linked quarter loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, increased $530.8 million or 3.1% (12.5% annualized) from $17.044 billion at June 30, 2022.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and/or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At September 30, 2022, oil and gas loans totaled $410.1 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $4.7 million) or 2.2% of total loans, of which $190.3 million were production loans and $219.7 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $569.3 million (net of discount and excluding PPP loans totaling $55.8 million) or 3.0% of total loans at September 30, 2021, of which $352.4 million were production loans and $216.9 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of September 30, 2022, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $463.3 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $363.3 million as of September 30, 2021. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Deposits at September 30, 2022 were $29.300 billion, a decrease of $151.6 million or 0.5%, compared with $29.452 billion at September 30, 2021. Linked quarter deposits decreased $565.5 million or 1.9% from $29.866 billion at June 30, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in public fund deposits. Prosperity generally experiences seasonality with its public fund deposits, as public fund customers use the tax dollars they receive in December and January throughout the year, resulting in lower deposit balances in the second and third quarters of the year. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $122.0 million.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $19.9 million or 0.06% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2022 compared with $36.5 million or 0.11% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2021 and $22.2 million or 0.07% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $312.1 million at September 30, 2022 compared with $317.1 million at September 30, 2021 and $313.9 million at June 30, 2022. There was no provision for credit losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $282.2 million or 1.52% of total loans at September 30, 2022 compared with $287.2 million or 1.51% of total loans at September 30, 2021 and $284.0 million or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2022. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.61%(1) at September 30, 2022 compared with 1.73%(1) at September 30, 2021 and 1.67%(1) at June 30, 2022.

Net charge-offs were $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared with net charge-offs of $15.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and net charge-offs of $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, net charge-offs did not include any purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $16 thousand of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared with $28.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 did not include any PCD loans and $2.0 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve during the period.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.55 per share to be paid on January 3, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022, an increase of $0.03 per share, or 5.8%, from the prior quarter.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 18, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.61 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 18, 2023, at the discretion of management. Under its 2022 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 981,884 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $66.90 per share during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Pending Acquisition of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.

On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. ("First Bancshares") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby First Bancshares, the parent company of FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A., ("FirstCapital Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. FirstCapital Bank operates 16 banking offices in 6 different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas. As of June 30, 2022, First Bancshares, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $2.121 billion, total loans of $1.589 billion and total deposits of $1.781 billion.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $93.4 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $341.6 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of First Bancshares. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023, although delays could occur.

Pending Acquisition of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Lone Star, the parent company of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") will merge with and into Prosperity. Lone Star Bank operates 5 banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas. As of June 30, 2022, Lone Star, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.305 billion, total loans of $933.5 million and total deposits of $1.174 billion.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $228.7 million. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of Lone Star. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2023, although delays could occur.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program and PPP loans; and the efficiency ratio excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of September 30, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.844 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

______________ (1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $997 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $103 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $59 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $5.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $6.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. (6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $27.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $33.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

- - -

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)







Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)







































Loans held for sale

$ 2,871



$ 3,350



$ 2,810



$ 7,274



$ 10,197

Loans held for investment



17,580,653





17,067,871





16,720,173





16,833,171





16,949,486

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



922,764





1,137,623





1,344,541





1,775,699





1,998,049

Total loans



18,506,288





18,208,844





18,067,524





18,616,144





18,957,732











































Investment securities(A)



14,806,487





14,912,313





14,798,127





12,818,901





12,629,368

Federal funds sold



244





201





274





241





237

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(282,179)





(283,959)





(285,163)





(286,380)





(287,187)

Cash and due from banks



602,152





393,716





1,560,321





2,547,739





1,055,386

Goodwill



3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636

Core deposit intangibles, net



53,906





56,483





59,064





61,684





64,539

Other real estate owned



1,758





1,555





1,705





622





150

Fixed assets, net



337,099





335,939





336,075





319,799





322,799

Other assets



586,111





530,528





501,623





523,584





537,459

Total assets

$ 37,843,502



$ 37,387,256



$ 38,271,186



$ 37,833,970



$ 36,512,119











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 11,154,143



$ 11,032,184



$ 10,776,652



$ 10,750,034



$ 10,326,489

Interest-bearing deposits



18,145,952





18,833,434





20,291,658





20,021,728





19,125,163

Total deposits



29,300,095





29,865,618





31,068,310





30,771,762





29,451,652

Other borrowings



1,165,000





300,000





—





—





—

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



454,304





481,785





440,891





448,099





440,969

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet

credit exposures



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



282,514





188,079





227,614





156,926





244,110

Total liabilities



31,231,860





30,865,429





31,766,762





31,406,734





30,166,678

Shareholders' equity(B)



6,611,642





6,521,827





6,504,424





6,427,236





6,345,441

Total liabilities and equity

$ 37,843,502



$ 37,387,256



$ 38,271,186



$ 37,833,970



$ 36,512,119







(A) Includes $(296), $1,517, $2,115, $2,290 and $2,483 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. (B) Includes $(234), $1,198 $1,671, $1,809 and $1,961 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Sep 30,

2022



Jun 30,

2022



Mar 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021



Sep 30,

2021



Sep 30,

2022



Sep 30,

2021

Income Statement Data























































Interest income:























































Loans

$ 210,268



$ 192,770



$ 193,025



$ 206,209



$ 213,821



$ 596,063



$ 663,699

Securities(C)



68,761





64,111





55,011





46,857





46,217





187,883





128,602

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



525





925





847





563





302





2,297





993

Total interest income



279,554





257,806





248,883





253,629





260,340





786,243





793,294



























































Interest expense:























































Deposits



14,669





8,641





8,754





8,685





11,578





32,064





44,228

Other borrowings



3,719





450





—





—





—





4,169





—

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



487





244





185





184





195





916





518

Total interest expense



18,875





9,335





8,939





8,869





11,773





37,149





44,746

Net interest income



260,679





248,471





239,944





244,760





248,567





749,094





748,548

Provision for credit losses



—





—





—





—





—





—





—

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



260,679





248,471





239,944





244,760





248,567





749,094





748,548



























































Noninterest income:























































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



8,887





8,484





8,124





8,401





7,962





25,495





21,209

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



8,889





8,880





8,179





8,894





8,837





25,948





25,786

Service charges on deposit accounts



6,222





6,365





6,211





6,237





6,115





18,798





18,155

Trust income



3,174





2,875





2,703





2,698





2,467





8,752





7,580

Mortgage income



340





502





455





685





1,396





1,297





7,617

Brokerage income



940





917





892





953





861





2,749





2,367

Bank owned life insurance income



1,214





1,293





1,283





1,317





1,325





3,790





3,911

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



50





1,108





689





1,165





255





1,847





(68)

Other noninterest income



4,972





7,170





6,586





5,407





5,427





18,728





17,652

Total noninterest income



34,688





37,594





35,122





35,757





34,645





107,404





104,209



























































Noninterest expense:























































Salaries and benefits



79,578





80,371





79,411





76,496





78,412





239,360





234,060

Net occupancy and equipment



8,412





8,039





7,848





8,140





8,165





24,299





24,044

Credit and debit card, data processing and

software amortization



9,516





9,246





8,849





9,050





9,103





27,611





26,054

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



2,807





2,851





2,850





2,801





2,497





8,508





7,837

Core deposit intangibles amortization



2,577





2,581





2,620





2,855





2,878





7,778





8,696

Depreciation



4,436





4,539





4,547





4,518





4,524





13,522





13,577

Communications



3,374





3,206





2,919





3,134





3,013





9,499





8,894

Other real estate expense



198





195





214





24





30





607





472

Net loss (gain) on sale or write-down of other

real estate



(213)





14





(621)





2





4





(820)





(2,722)

Other noninterest expense



11,529





11,836





11,213





12,518





11,189





34,578





33,170

Total noninterest expense



122,214





122,878





119,850





119,538





119,815





364,942





354,082

Income before income taxes



173,153





163,187





155,216





160,979





163,397





491,556





498,675

Provision for income taxes



37,333





34,697





32,890





34,192





34,807





104,920





106,165

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 135,820



$ 128,490



$ 122,326



$ 126,787



$ 128,590



$ 386,636



$ 392,510







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $9,947, $11,450, $12,857, $16,006 and $15,141 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, and $34,254 and $42,421 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date







Sep 30,

2022



Jun 30,

2022



Mar 31,

2022



Dec 31,

2021



Sep 30,

2021



Sep 30,

2022



Sep 30,

2021































































Profitability

























































Net income (D) (E)

$ 135,820



$ 128,490



$ 122,326



$ 126,787



$ 128,590



$ 386,636



$ 392,510































































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.49



$ 1.40



$ 1.33



$ 1.38



$ 1.39



$ 4.22



$ 4.23



Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.49



$ 1.40



$ 1.33



$ 1.38



$ 1.39



$ 4.22



$ 4.23































































Return on average assets (F)



1.45 %



1.36 %



1.29 %



1.37 %



1.42 %



1.37 %



1.47 %

Return on average common equity (F)



8.24 %



7.84 %



7.54 %



7.91 %



8.07 %



7.88 %



8.32 %

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)



16.44 %



15.73 %



15.30 %



16.26 %



16.72 %



15.83 %



17.53 %

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



3.11 %



2.97 %



2.88 %



2.97 %



3.10 %



2.99 %



3.20 %

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)



41.38 %



43.12 %



43.68 %



42.79 %



42.34 %



42.70 %



41.52 %





























































Liquidity and Capital Ratios

























































Equity to assets



17.47 %



17.44 %



17.00 %



16.99 %



17.38 %



17.47 %



17.38 %

Common equity tier 1 capital



15.44 % (J)

15.26 % (J)

15.32 % (J)

15.10 %



14.84 %



15.44 % (J)

14.84 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital



15.44 % (J)

15.26 % (J)

15.32 % (J)

15.10 %



14.84 %



15.44 % (J)

14.84 %

Total risk-based capital



16.09 % (J)

15.91 % (J)

15.99 % (J)

15.45 %



15.20 %



16.09 % (J)

15.20 %

Tier 1 leverage capital



9.94 % (J)

9.58 % (J)

9.44 % (J)

9.62 %



9.55 %



9.94 % (J)

9.55 %

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible

assets (G)



9.62 %



9.48 %



9.19 %



9.07 %



9.18 %



9.62 %



9.18 %





























































Other Data

























































Weighted-average shares used in computing

earnings per common share

























































Basic



91,209





91,772





92,161





92,162





92,683





91,710





92,823



Diluted



91,209





91,772





92,161





92,162





92,683





91,710





92,823



Period end shares outstanding



91,210





91,196





92,160





92,170





92,160





91,210





92,160



Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.52



$ 0.52



$ 0.52



$ 0.52



$ 0.49



$ 1.56



$ 1.47



Book value per common share

$ 72.49



$ 71.51



$ 70.58



$ 69.73



$ 68.85



$ 72.49



$ 68.85



Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 36.47



$ 35.46



$ 34.87



$ 34.00



$ 33.09



$ 36.47



$ 33.09































































Common Stock Market Price

























































High

$ 77.93



$ 73.50



$ 80.46



$ 78.67



$ 72.97



$ 80.46



$ 83.02



Low

$ 65.37



$ 64.69



$ 69.08



$ 68.53



$ 64.40



$ 64.69



$ 64.40



Period end closing price

$ 66.68



$ 68.27



$ 69.38



$ 72.35



$ 71.13



$ 66.68



$ 71.13



Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)



3,592





3,576





3,595





3,704





3,625





3,592





3,625



Number of banking centers



272





272





272





273





273





272





273









(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2022

Sep 30, 2021 Loan discount accretion

























ASC 310-20 $912

$(265)

$4,674

$4,635

$3,761

$5,321

$26,805 ASC 310-30 $322

$324

$521

$731

$1,618

$1,167

$7,107 Securities net amortization $40

$12

$52

$139

$136

$104

$418 Time deposits amortization $68

$84

$100

$127

$201

$252

$1,035





(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.6%, 21.3%, 21.2%, 21.2% and 21.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively, and 21.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) Beginning on January 1, 2022, the cumulative amount of the current expected credit loss ("CECL") transition adjustments is being phased in over a three-year transition period.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Sep 30, 2021







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(K) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(K) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(K) Interest-earning assets:









































































Loans held for sale

$ 4,136



$ 57



5.47 %



$ 3,199



$ 40



5.02 %



$ 11,714



$ 91



3.08 %



Loans held for investment



17,275,866





199,417



4.58 %





16,799,609





182,286



4.35 %





17,102,998





199,019



4.62 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse

Purchase Program



938,589





10,794



4.56 %





1,257,521





10,444



3.33 %





1,836,252





14,711



3.18 %



Total Loans



18,218,591





210,268



4.58 %





18,060,329





192,770



4.28 %





18,950,964





213,821



4.48 %



Investment securities



14,962,847





68,761



1.82 %

(L)

14,989,666





64,111



1.72 %

(L)

12,184,964





46,217



1.50 %

(L) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



87,859





525



2.37 %





540,907





925



0.69 %





734,787





302



0.16 %



Total interest-earning assets



33,269,297





279,554



3.33 %





33,590,902





257,806



3.08 %





31,870,715





260,340



3.24 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(283,244)





















(284,550)





















(301,011)



















Noninterest-earning assets



4,480,512





















4,448,060





















4,728,965



















Total assets

$ 37,466,565



















$ 37,754,412



















$ 36,298,669































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,155,511



$ 2,345



0.15 %



$ 6,437,614



$ 2,154



0.13 %



$ 6,089,678



$ 3,614



0.24 %



Savings and money market deposits



10,172,986





9,479



0.37 %





10,702,273





4,473



0.17 %





9,944,664





4,522



0.18 %



Certificates and other time deposits



2,185,529





2,845



0.52 %





2,409,663





2,014



0.34 %





2,897,123





3,442



0.47 %



Other borrowings



577,828





3,719



2.55 %





112,582





450



1.60 %





—





—





—



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



473,584





487



0.41 %





463,108





244



0.21 %





448,338





195



0.17 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities



19,565,438





18,875



0.38 %

(M)

20,125,240





9,335



0.19 %

(M)

19,379,803





11,773



0.24 %

(M)











































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:









































































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



11,048,856





















10,855,802





















10,286,062



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance

sheet credit exposures



29,947





















29,947





















29,947



















Other liabilities



231,812





















186,344





















229,502



















Total liabilities



30,876,053





















31,197,333





















29,925,314



















Shareholders' equity



6,590,512





















6,557,079





















6,373,355



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 37,466,565



















$ 37,754,412



















$ 36,298,669































































































Net interest income and margin









$ 260,679



3.11 %











$ 248,471



2.97 %











$ 248,567



3.09 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:









































































Tax equivalent adjustment











458





















445





















551











Net interest income and margin (tax

equivalent basis)









$ 261,137



3.11 %











$ 248,916



2.97 %











$ 249,118



3.10 %









(K) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis. (L) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $9,947, $11,450 and $15,141 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. (M) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.24%, 0.12% and 0.16% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date







Sep 30, 2022



Sep 30, 2021







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(N) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(N) Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans held for sale

$ 3,980



$ 137



4.60 %



$ 19,507



$ 439



3.01 %



Loans held for investment



16,931,422





564,736



4.46 %





17,228,462





613,813



4.76 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



1,153,762





31,190



3.61 %





2,061,432





49,447



3.21 %



Total loans



18,089,164





596,063



4.41 %





19,309,401





663,699



4.60 %



Investment securities



14,579,521





187,883



1.72 %

(O)

10,849,373





128,602



1.58 %

(O) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



913,923





2,297



0.34 %





1,151,647





993



0.12 %



Total interest-earning assets



33,582,608





786,243



3.13 %





31,310,421





793,294



3.39 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(284,486)





















(307,500)



















Noninterest-earning assets



4,462,318





















4,644,874



















Total assets

$ 37,760,440



















$ 35,647,795







































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 6,453,810



$ 6,951



0.14 %



$ 6,160,988



$ 15,028



0.33 %



Savings and money market deposits



10,579,351





17,978



0.23 %





9,747,706





15,765



0.22 %



Certificates and other time deposits



2,409,251





7,135



0.40 %





2,969,151





13,435



0.60 %



Other borrowings



232,253





4,169



2.40 %





—





—





—



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



462,994





916



0.26 %





403,254





518



0.17 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities



20,137,659





37,149



0.25 %

(P)

19,281,099





44,746



0.31 %

(P)



















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



10,848,605





















9,855,599



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit

exposures



29,947





















29,947



















Other liabilities



198,196





















194,347



















Total liabilities



31,214,407





















29,360,992



















Shareholders' equity



6,546,033





















6,286,803



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



37,760,440



















$ 35,647,795







































































Net interest income and margin









$ 749,094



2.98 %











$ 748,548



3.20 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















































Tax equivalent adjustment











1,375





















1,772











Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)









$ 750,469



2.99 %











$ 750,320



3.20 %









(N) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis. (O) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $34,254 and $42,421 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (P) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.16% and 0.21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021

YIELD TREND (Q)













































































Interest-Earning Assets:





































Loans held for sale

5.47 %



5.02 %



3.52 %



3.20 %



3.08 % Loans held for investment

4.58 %



4.35 %



4.44 %



4.53 %



4.62 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program

4.56 %



3.33 %



3.18 %



3.12 %



3.18 % Total loans

4.58 %



4.28 %



4.35 %



4.40 %



4.48 % Investment securities (R)

1.82 %



1.72 %



1.62 %



1.46 %



1.50 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

2.37 %



0.69 %



0.16 %



0.16 %



0.16 % Total interest-earning assets

3.33 %



3.08 %



2.98 %



3.07 %



3.24 %







































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:





































Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.15 %



0.13 %



0.15 %



0.14 %



0.24 % Savings and money market deposits

0.37 %



0.17 %



0.15 %



0.15 %



0.18 % Certificates and other time deposits

0.52 %



0.34 %



0.35 %



0.38 %



0.47 % Other borrowings

2.55 %



1.60 %



—





—





—

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.41 %



0.21 %



0.17 %



0.17 %



0.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.38 %



0.19 %



0.17 %



0.18 %



0.24 %







































Net Interest Margin

3.11 %



2.97 %



2.87 %



2.96 %



3.09 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.11 %



2.97 %



2.88 %



2.97 %



3.10 %





(Q) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (R) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $9,947, $11,450, $12,857, $16,006 and $15,141 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021

Balance Sheet Averages







































Loans held for sale

$ 4,136



$ 3,199



$ 4,611



$ 8,794



$ 11,714

Loans held for investment



17,275,866





16,799,609





16,712,690





16,830,163





17,102,998

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



938,589





1,257,521





1,268,715





1,772,971





1,836,252

Total Loans



18,218,591





18,060,329





17,986,016





18,611,928





18,950,964











































Investment securities



14,962,847





14,989,666





13,772,974





12,751,857





12,184,964

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



87,859





540,907





2,135,503





1,393,859





734,787

Total interest-earning assets



33,269,297





33,590,902





33,894,493





32,757,644





31,870,715

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(283,244)





(284,550)





(285,692)





(287,191)





(301,011)

Cash and due from banks



302,479





309,223





326,552





329,406





570,765

Goodwill



3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637

Core deposit intangibles, net



55,158





57,728





60,346





63,091





65,955

Other real estate



1,652





1,639





1,893





321





279

Fixed assets, net



336,657





336,242





327,297





321,524





323,584

Other assets



552,929





511,591





510,944





530,603





536,745

Total assets

$ 37,466,565



$ 37,754,412



$ 38,067,470



$ 36,947,035



$ 36,298,669











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 11,048,856



$ 10,855,802



$ 10,636,624



$ 10,587,441



$ 10,286,062

Interest-bearing demand deposits



6,155,511





6,437,614





6,775,114





6,196,283





6,089,678

Savings and money market deposits



10,172,986





10,702,273





10,870,461





10,286,650





9,944,664

Certificates and other time deposits



2,185,529





2,409,663





2,637,529





2,766,123





2,897,123

Total deposits



29,562,882





30,405,352





30,919,728





29,836,497





29,217,527

Other borrowings



577,828





112,582





—





—





—

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



473,584





463,108





452,054





432,981





448,338

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet

credit exposures



29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



231,812





186,344





176,360





234,746





229,502

Shareholders' equity



6,590,512





6,557,079





6,489,381





6,412,864





6,373,355

Total liabilities and equity

$ 37,466,565



$ 37,754,412



$ 38,067,470



$ 36,947,035



$ 36,298,669



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Mar 31, 2022



Dec 31, 2021



Sep 30, 2021

Period End Balances













































































































































Loan Portfolio





































































Commercial and industrial

$ 2,188,029



11.8 %

$ 2,155,727



11.8 %

$ 2,007,783



11.1 %

$ 2,050,631



11.0 %

$ 1,841,899



9.7 % Warehouse purchase program



922,764



5.0 %



1,137,623



6.2 %



1,344,541



7.4 %



1,775,699



9.5 %



1,998,049



10.6 % Construction, land development and

other land loans



2,659,552



14.4 %



2,460,526



13.5 %



2,327,837



12.9 %



2,299,715



12.4 %



2,269,417



12.0 % 1-4 family residential



5,447,993



29.4 %



5,156,200



28.3 %



4,970,620



27.5 %



4,860,419



26.1 %



4,709,468



24.8 % Home equity



943,197



5.1 %



932,725



5.1 %



870,130



4.8 %



808,289



4.4 %



746,426



3.9 % Commercial real estate (includes

multi-family residential)



4,966,243



26.8 %



4,967,662



27.3 %



5,150,555



28.5 %



5,251,368



28.2 %



5,550,841



29.3 % Agriculture (includes farmland)



670,603



3.6 %



665,960



3.7 %



617,418



3.4 %



620,338



3.3 %



631,497



3.3 % Consumer and other



288,834



1.6 %



274,532



1.5 %



246,433



1.4 %



288,496



1.6 %



274,980



1.5 % Energy



410,069



2.2 %



430,339



2.4 %



445,949



2.5 %



491,305



2.6 %



569,314



3.0 % Paycheck Protection Program



9,004



0.1 %



27,550



0.2 %



86,258



0.5 %



169,884



0.9 %



365,841



1.9 % Total loans

$ 18,506,288









$ 18,208,844









$ 18,067,524









$ 18,616,144









$ 18,957,732















































































Deposit Types





































































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$ 11,154,143



38.1 %

$ 11,032,184



36.9 %

$ 10,776,652



34.7 %

$ 10,750,034



34.9 %

$ 10,326,489



35.0 % Interest-bearing DDA



6,027,157



20.6 %



6,331,314



21.2 %



6,603,934



21.2 %



6,741,092



21.9 %



6,088,923



20.7 % Money market



6,438,787



22.0 %



6,646,726



22.3 %



7,603,329



24.5 %



7,178,904



23.3 %



6,864,664



23.3 % Savings



3,563,776



12.1 %



3,597,820



12.0 %



3,543,300



11.4 %



3,401,727



11.1 %



3,293,850



11.2 % Certificates and other time deposits



2,116,232



7.2 %



2,257,574



7.6 %



2,541,095



8.2 %



2,700,005



8.8 %



2,877,726



9.8 % Total deposits

$ 29,300,095









$ 29,865,618









$ 31,068,310









$ 30,771,762









$ 29,451,652















































































Loan to Deposit Ratio



63.2 %









61.0 %









58.2 %









60.5 %









64.4 %





