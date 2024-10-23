PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

Board approved increase in dividend of 3.57% to $0.58 for fourth quarter 2024, representing the 21st consecutive annual increase, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.1%

Net income of $127.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.34 for third quarter 2024

Net interest margin increased 23 basis points to 2.95% compared to third quarter 2023

Deposits increased $154.5 million and loans increased $60.0 million during third quarter 2024

Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.8 billion , representing 34.9% of total deposits

Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $392.0 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.68% (1)

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of third quarter average interest-earning assets

Return (annualized) on third quarter average assets of 1.28%, average common equity of 6.93% and average tangible common equity of 13.50%(1)

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $127.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared with $112.2 million for the same period in 2023. Net income per diluted common share was $1.34 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared with $1.20 for the same period in 2023. The annualized return on third quarter average assets was 1.28%. Additionally, deposits increased $154.5 million and loans increased $60.0 million during the third quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of third quarter average interest-earning assets. On April 1, 2024, Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "LSSB Merger").

"I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors approved increasing the fourth quarter 2024 dividend to $0.58 per share from $0.56 per share that was paid in the prior four quarters. The increase reflects the continued confidence the Board has in our company and our markets. The compound annual growth rate in dividends declared from 2003 to 2024 was 11.1%," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We continue to share our success with our shareholders through the payment of dividends and opportunistic stock repurchases, while also continuing to grow our capital. Our tangible capital increased $218 million from September 30, 2023, to September 30, 2024. This is the amount Prosperity retained after paying $212 million in dividends and repurchasing $75 million of our common stock during this period, reflecting Prosperity's stable earnings. Further, Prosperity's tangible book value per share has a compound annual growth rate of 11% for the last 21 years, or since 2003," added Zalman.

"The $2.4 trillion Texas economy is the eighth-largest among the nations of the world, larger than Russia, Canada and Italy, among others. An estimated 1,000 to 1,300 people move to Texas every day. Based on US Census Bureau data, in 2023, 473,453 people moved to Texas, which equates to approximately 40,000 per month or 1,300 per day," added Zalman.

"The Texas and Oklahoma economies continue to benefit from companies relocating from states with higher taxes and more regulation. This, combined with people moving to the states, requires additional housing and infrastructure, a driver for loans and increased business opportunities. We believe our bank is located in two of the best states we can be for future growth and continued prosperity," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $127.3 million(2) or $1.34 per diluted common share compared with $112.2 million(3) or $1.20 per diluted common share for the same period in 2023, an increase of $15.1 million or 13.4%. The change was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $127.3 million(2) or $1.34 per diluted common share compared with $111.6 million(4) or $1.17 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $15.7 million or 14.0%. The change was primarily due to higher net interest income, lower merger related provision for credit losses and lower merger related expenses, partially offset by lower net gain on sale or write-up of securities. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were 1.28%, 6.93% and 13.50%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 46.87%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $261.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $239.5 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $22.2 million or 9.3%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and a decrease in the average balances and rate on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $2.9 million or 1.1% to $261.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $258.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.95% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with 2.72% for the same period in 2023 and 2.94% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The year-to-year change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and a decrease in the average balances and rate on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest income was $41.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared $38.7 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $2.4 million or 6.1%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest income. Noninterest income was $41.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $46.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $4.9 million or 10.7%. The change was primarily due to lower net gain on sale or write-up of securities, partially offset by an increase in net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets.

Noninterest expense was $140.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $135.7 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $4.7 million or 3.5%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization, and additional expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations, partially offset by a decrease in merger related expenses. Noninterest expense was $140.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $152.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $12.5 million or 8.2%, primarily due to a decrease in FDIC special assessment, a decrease in merger related expenses and a decrease in other noninterest expense.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $349.3 million(5) or $3.68 per diluted common share compared with $323.8 million(6) or $3.50 per diluted common share for the same period in 2023. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was impacted by an increase in net interest income, a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $11.2 million, lower merger related provision for credit losses and a decrease in merger related expenses, partially offset by a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million and an increase in noninterest expenses related to six months of Lone Star Bank operations. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were 1.16%, 6.40% and 12.43%(1), respectively.

Excluding merger related provision and expenses, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, and FDIC special assessment, each net of tax, net income was $353.9 million(1) or $3.74(1) per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the same period were 1.18%(1), 6.49%(1) and 12.59%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio was 49.25%(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024; and excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment, the efficiency ratio was 48.33%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $758.7 million compared with $719.5 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $39.3 million or 5.5%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion and a decrease in the average rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 2.86% compared with 2.79% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion and a decrease in the average rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. The increases in the average balances on loans and deposits were primarily due to the LSSB Merger.

Noninterest income was $126.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $116.7 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $9.3 million or 7.9%, primarily due to a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, and an increase in trust income, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $429.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $404.5 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $24.5 million or 6.1%, primarily due to a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and additional expenses related to six months of Lone Star Bank operations and nine months of FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank") operations, partially offset by a decrease in merger related expenses.

Balance Sheet Information

At September 30, 2024, Prosperity had $40.115 billion in total assets, an increase of $819.6 million or 2.1%, compared with $39.296 billion at September 30, 2023. Linked quarter total assets increased by $353.0 million or 0.9% compared with $39.762 billion at June 30, 2024.

Loans were $22.381 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $948.1 million or 4.4%, compared with $21.433 billion at September 30, 2023. Linked quarter loans increased $60.0 million or 0.3% (1.1% annualized) from $22.321 billion at June 30, 2024. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $21.152 billion at September 30, 2024 compared with $20.520 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $631.8 million or 3.1%, and compared with $21.239 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $87.3 million.

Deposits were $28.088 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $774.8 million or 2.8%, compared with $27.313 billion at September 30, 2023. Linked quarter deposits increased $154.5 million or 0.6% (2.2% annualized) from $27.933 billion at June 30, 2024.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the LSSB Merger:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)













(In thousands)

































Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition

date):





























Lone Star Bank

$ 1,109,783



$ 1,084,559



$ —



$ —



$ —

Prosperity Bank





























Warehouse Purchase Program loans



1,228,706





1,081,403





864,924





822,245





912,327

All other loans



20,042,363





20,154,853





20,400,323





20,358,293





20,520,386

Total loans

$ 22,380,852



$ 22,320,815



$ 21,265,247



$ 21,180,538



$ 21,432,713

































Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition

date):





























Lone Star Bank

$ 1,136,216



$ 1,187,821



$ —



$ —



$ —

All other deposits



26,951,395





26,745,265





27,175,518





27,179,809





27,312,800

Total deposits

$ 28,087,611



$ 27,933,086



$ 27,175,518



$ 27,179,809



$ 27,312,800



As reflected in the table above, loan and deposit growth was impacted by the LSSB Merger.

Excluding loans acquired in the LSSB Merger and new production at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, loans at September 30, 2024 decreased $161.6 million compared with September 30, 2023 and increased $34.8 million compared with June 30, 2024.

Excluding deposits assumed in the LSSB Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, deposits at September 30, 2024 decreased by $361.4 million compared with September 30, 2023 and increased by $206.1 million compared with June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $89.9 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2024 compared with $69.5 million or 0.20% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2023 and $89.6 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2024, with a significant portion of the balance for each period attributable to acquired loans.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $392.0 million at September 30, 2024 compared with $388.0 million at September 30, 2023 and $397.5 million at June 30, 2024. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, and a provision for credit losses of $9.1 million and $18.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. As a result of the loans acquired in the LSSB Merger, the second quarter of 2024 included a $7.9 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $1.2 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $354.4 million or 1.58% of total loans at September 30, 2024 compared with $351.5 million or 1.64% of total loans at September 30, 2023 and $359.9 million or 1.61% of total loans at June 30, 2024. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.68%(1) at September 30, 2024 compared with 1.71%(1) at September 30, 2023 and 1.69%(1) at June 30, 2024.

Net charge-offs were $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with net charge-offs of $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and net charge-offs of $4.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 included $1.4 million related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Further, $5.0 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $12.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $18.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 included $3.3 million related to resolved PCD loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, reserves on PCD loans increased by $26.1 million due to Day One accounting for PCD loans at the time of the LSSB Merger. Further, $13.9 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Visa Class B-1 Stock Exchange

During the second quarter 2024, Prosperity tendered all of its shares of Visa, Inc. ("Visa") Class B-1 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-2 common stock and Visa Class C common stock, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the public offering of Visa to exchange its Class B-1 common stock for a combination of shares of its Class B-2 common stock and Class C common stock, which expired on May 3, 2024. Prosperity recorded an unrealized gain of $20.6 million during the second quarter 2024 based on the conversion privilege of the Class C common stock and the closing price of Visa Class A common stock. In the exchange, Prosperity received 48,492 shares of Class B-2 stock, recorded at zero cost basis, and 19,245 shares of Class C common stock and has subsequently sold all shares of Class C stock.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a fourth quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.58 per share to be paid on January 2, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of December 13, 2024, an increase of $0.02 per share, or 3.57%, from the prior quarter.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 16, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.7 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 16, 2025, at the discretion of management. Under its 2024 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended September 30, 2024, and approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $60.35 per share during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 full-service banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star in the second quarter of 2024. This resulted in goodwill of $108.0 million as of September 30, 2024, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's third quarter 2024 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 7527596.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of September 30, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $40.115 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 287 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 43 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area and 5 in the West Texas area currently doing business as Lone Star Bank.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.5 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.3 million, and merger related expenses of $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $6.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $7.2 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $10.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $12.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $13.9 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $11.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. (6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $5.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.6 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million and merger related expenses of $14.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























Loans held for sale

$ 6,113



$ 9,951



$ 6,380



$ 5,734



$ 10,187

Loans held for investment



21,146,033





21,229,461





20,393,943





20,352,559





20,510,199

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,228,706





1,081,403





864,924





822,245





912,327

Total loans



22,380,852





22,320,815





21,265,247





21,180,538





21,432,713

































Investment securities(A)



11,300,756





11,702,139





12,301,138





12,803,896





13,192,742

Federal funds sold



208





234





250





260





234

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(354,397)





(359,852)





(330,219)





(332,362)





(351,495)

Cash and due from banks



2,209,863





1,507,604





1,086,444





458,153





512,239

Goodwill



3,504,388





3,504,107





3,396,402





3,396,086





3,396,459

Core deposit intangibles, net



70,178





74,324





60,757





63,994





67,553

Other real estate owned



5,757





4,960





2,204





1,708





9,320

Fixed assets, net



373,812





377,394





372,333





369,992





370,237

Other assets



623,903





630,569





601,964





605,612





665,682

Total assets

$ 40,115,320



$ 39,762,294



$ 38,756,520



$ 38,547,877



$ 39,295,684

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 9,811,361



$ 9,706,505



$ 9,526,535



$ 9,776,572



$ 10,281,893

Interest-bearing deposits



18,276,250





18,226,581





17,648,983





17,403,237





17,030,907

Total deposits



28,087,611





27,933,086





27,175,518





27,179,809





27,312,800

Other borrowings



3,900,000





3,900,000





3,900,000





3,725,000





4,250,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



228,896





233,689





261,671





309,277





300,714

Subordinated debentures



—





—





—





—





—

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,646





37,646





36,503





36,503





36,503

Other liabilities



499,918





374,429





278,284





217,958





362,990

Total liabilities



32,754,071





32,478,850





31,651,976





31,468,547





32,263,007

Shareholders' equity(B)



7,361,249





7,283,444





7,104,544





7,079,330





7,032,677

Total liabilities and equity

$ 40,115,320



$ 39,762,294



$ 38,756,520



$ 38,547,877



$ 39,295,684







(A) Includes $(1,070), $(2,007), $(2,954), $(1,770) and $(2,442) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. (B) Includes $(845), $(1,586), $(2,333), $(1,398) and $(1,930) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)









Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Sep 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2024



Mar 31,

2024



Dec 31,

2023



Sep 30,

2023



Sep 30,

2024



Sep 30,

2023

Income Statement Data









































Interest income:









































Loans

$ 337,451



$ 336,428



$ 306,228



$ 306,562



$ 308,678



$ 980,107



$ 842,434

Securities(C)



59,617





62,428





66,421





68,077





69,987





188,466





215,225

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



20,835





14,095





9,265





1,793





1,689





44,195





10,452

Total interest income



417,903





412,951





381,914





376,432





380,354





1,212,768





1,068,111













































Interest expense:









































Deposits



107,758





106,124





92,692





84,969





76,069





306,574





187,376

Other borrowings



46,792





46,282





48,946





52,386





62,190





142,020





153,937

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



1,662





1,759





2,032





2,094





2,533





5,453





7,310

Subordinated debentures



—





—





—





—





38





—





38

Total interest expense



156,212





154,165





143,670





139,449





140,830





454,047





348,661

Net interest income



261,691





258,786





238,244





236,983





239,524





758,721





719,450

Provision for credit losses



—





9,066





—





—





—





9,066





18,540

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



261,691





249,720





238,244





236,983





239,524





749,655





700,910













































Noninterest income:









































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



9,016





8,153





8,288





8,365





8,719





25,457





25,326

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



9,620





9,384





8,861





9,314





9,285





27,865





27,157

Service charges on deposit accounts



6,664





6,436





6,406





6,316





6,262





19,506





18,266

Trust income



3,479





3,601





4,156





3,360





3,326





11,236





9,909

Mortgage income



962





745





610





542





857





2,317





1,756

Brokerage income



1,258





1,186





1,235





1,059





1,067





3,679





3,216

Bank owned life insurance income



2,028





1,885





2,047





1,882





1,864





5,960





4,771

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets



3,178





(903)





(35)





(84)





(45)





2,240





2,070

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities



224





10,723





298





—





—





11,245





—

Other noninterest income



4,670





4,793





7,004





5,814





7,408





16,467





24,226

Total noninterest income



41,099





46,003





38,870





36,568





38,743





125,972





116,697













































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and benefits



88,367





89,584





85,771





80,486





85,423





263,722





247,944

Net occupancy and equipment



9,291





8,915





8,623





9,093





9,464





26,829





26,424

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



11,985





11,998





10,975





10,741





10,919





34,958





30,829

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



5,726





10,317





5,538





24,940





5,155





21,581





15,225

Core deposit intangibles amortization



4,146





4,156





3,237





3,559





3,576





11,539





9,117

Depreciation



4,741





4,836





4,686





4,607





4,585





14,263





13,676

Communications



3,360





3,485





3,402





3,572





3,686





10,247





10,841

Other real estate expense



12





69





187





165





153





268





(253)

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of

other real estate



(97)





31





(138)





34





(734)





(204)





(780)

Merger related expenses



63





4,381





—





278





1,104





4,444





14,855

Other noninterest expense



12,744





15,070





13,567





14,696





12,326





41,381





36,649

Total noninterest expense



140,338





152,842





135,848





152,171





135,657





429,028





404,527

Income before income taxes



162,452





142,881





141,266





121,380





142,610





446,599





413,080

Provision for income taxes



35,170





31,279





30,840





25,904





30,402





97,289





89,240

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 127,282



$ 111,602



$ 110,426



$ 95,476



$ 112,208



$ 349,310



$ 323,840







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $5,574, $5,831, $5,822, $6,428 and $6,897 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively, and $17,227 and $21,412 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)









Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Sep 30,

2024



Jun 30,

2024



Mar 31,

2024



Dec 31,

2023



Sep 30,

2023



Sep 30,

2024



Sep 30,

2023













































Profitability









































Net income (D) (E)

$ 127,282



$ 111,602



$ 110,426



$ 95,476



$ 112,208



$ 349,310



$ 323,840













































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.34



$ 1.17



$ 1.18



$ 1.02



$ 1.20



$ 3.68



$ 3.50

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.34



$ 1.17



$ 1.18



$ 1.02



$ 1.20



$ 3.68



$ 3.50













































Return on average assets (F)(J)



1.28 %



1.12 %



1.13 %



0.98 %



1.13 %



1.16 %



1.11 % Return on average common equity (F)(J)



6.93 %



6.10 %



6.20 %



5.39 %



6.39 %



6.40 %



6.25 % Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)(J)



13.50 %



11.81 %



12.06 %



10.54 %



12.58 %



12.43 %



12.17 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



2.95 %



2.94 %



2.79 %



2.75 %



2.72 %



2.86 %



2.79 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I)(K)



46.87 %



51.82 %



49.07 %



55.61 %



48.74 %



49.25 %



48.50 %











































Liquidity and Capital Ratios









































Equity to assets



18.35 %



18.32 %



18.33 %



18.37 %



17.90 %



18.35 %



17.90 % Common equity tier 1 capital



15.84 %



15.42 %



15.75 %



15.54 %



14.98 %



15.84 %



14.98 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



15.84 %



15.42 %



15.75 %



15.54 %



14.98 %



15.84 %



14.98 % Total risk-based capital



17.10 %



16.67 %



17.00 %



16.56 %



16.05 %



17.10 %



16.05 % Tier 1 leverage capital



10.52 %



10.29 %



10.37 %



10.39 %



10.03 %



10.52 %



10.03 % Period end tangible equity to period end

tangible assets (G)



10.36 %



10.24 %



10.33 %



10.31 %



9.96 %



10.36 %



9.96 %











































Other Data









































Weighted-average shares used in computing

earnings per common share









































Basic



95,261





95,765





93,706





93,715





93,720





94,912





92,628

Diluted



95,261





95,765





93,706





93,715





93,720





94,912





92,628

Period end shares outstanding



95,261





95,262





93,525





93,722





93,717





95,261





93,717

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.56



$ 0.56



$ 0.56



$ 0.56



$ 0.55



$ 1.68



$ 1.65

Book value per common share

$ 77.27



$ 76.46



$ 75.96



$ 75.54



$ 75.04



$ 77.27



$ 75.04

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 39.75



$ 38.89



$ 39.00



$ 38.62



$ 38.08



$ 39.75



$ 38.08













































Common Stock Market Price









































High

$ 74.87



$ 66.18



$ 68.88



$ 68.79



$ 63.65



$ 74.87



$ 78.76

Low

$ 58.66



$ 57.16



$ 60.08



$ 49.60



$ 52.62



$ 57.16



$ 52.62

Period end closing price

$ 72.07



$ 61.14



$ 65.78



$ 67.73



$ 54.58



$ 72.07



$ 54.58

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)



3,896





3,902





3,901





3,850





3,853





3,896





3,853

Number of banking centers



287





288





283





285





285





287





285





(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:





Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023 Loan discount accretion

























Non-PCD $3,616

$4,797

$1,312

$1,543

$1,508

$9,725

$3,282 PCD $1,212

$2,394

$548

$937

$767

$4,154

$2,284 Securities net accretion $555

$564

$561

$598

$626

$1,680

$1,050 Time deposits amortization $(40)

$4

$(97)

$(150)

$(210)

$(133)

$(450)





(E) Using effective tax rate of 21.6%, 21.9%, 21.8%, 21.3% and 21.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively, and 21.8% and 21.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended





Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Sep 30, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (L) Interest-earning assets:





















































Loans held for sale

$ 7,913



$ 137



6.89 %



$ 8,446



$ 149



7.10 %



$ 9,832



$ 162



6.54 %

Loans held for investment



21,107,139





316,939



5.97 %





21,328,824





319,361



6.02 %





20,496,075





290,566



5.62 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,114,681





20,375



7.27 %





917,026





16,918



7.42 %





972,936





17,950



7.32 %

Total loans



22,229,733





337,451



6.04 %





22,254,296





336,428



6.08 %





21,478,843





308,678



5.70 %

Investment securities



11,612,193





59,617



2.04 %

(M)

12,179,074





62,428



2.06 %

(M)

13,512,137





69,987



2.05 % (M) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,531,788





20,835



5.41 %





1,026,251





14,095



5.52 %





125,690





1,689



5.33 %

Total interest-earning assets



35,373,714





417,903



4.70 %





35,459,621





412,951



4.68 %





35,116,670





380,354



4.30 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(358,237)

















(332,904)

















(343,967)













Noninterest-earning assets



4,873,725

















4,822,131

















4,829,336













Total assets

$ 39,889,202















$ 39,948,848















$ 39,602,039





































































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 4,774,975



$ 9,251



0.77 %



$ 4,839,194



$ 9,133



0.76 %



$ 4,768,485



$ 5,182



0.43 %

Savings and money market deposits



8,908,315





49,824



2.23 %





9,084,051





50,252



2.22 %





8,977,824





44,446



1.96 %

Certificates and other time deposits



4,564,232





48,683



4.24 %





4,400,922





46,739



4.27 %





3,172,178





26,441



3.31 %

Other borrowings



3,900,000





46,792



4.77 %





3,900,000





46,282



4.77 %





4,671,449





62,190



5.28 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



242,813





1,662



2.72 %





258,637





1,759



2.74 %





389,149





2,533



2.58 %

Subordinated debentures



—





—





—





—





—





—





2,578





38



5.85 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



22,390,335





156,212



2.78 %

(N)

22,482,804





154,165



2.76 %

(N)

21,981,663





140,830



2.54 % (N)























































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,680,785

















9,780,211

















10,269,162













Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



37,646

















36,729

















36,504













Other liabilities



433,171

















327,847

















290,217













Total liabilities



32,541,937

















32,627,591

















32,577,546













Shareholders' equity



7,347,265

















7,321,257

















7,024,493













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 39,889,202















$ 39,948,848















$ 39,602,039





































































Net interest income and margin







$ 261,691



2.94 %









$ 258,786



2.94 %









$ 239,524



2.71 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:





















































Tax equivalent adjustment









808

















800

















1,000







Net interest income and margin

(tax equivalent basis)







$ 262,499



2.95 %









$ 259,586



2.94 %









$ 240,524



2.72 %















































































(L) Annualized and based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis. (M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,574, $5,831 and $6,897 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. (N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.94%, 1.92% and 1.73% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date





Sep 30, 2024



Sep 30, 2023





Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(O) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate (O) Interest-earning assets:



































Loans held for sale

$ 7,278



$ 378



6.94 %



$ 5,389



$ 267



6.62 %

Loans held for investment



21,312,440





928,973



5.82 %





19,546,826





797,861



5.46 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



918,172





50,756



7.38 %





831,143





44,306



7.13 %

Total loans



22,237,890





980,107



5.89 %





20,383,358





842,434



5.53 %

Investment securities



12,161,391





188,466



2.07 %

(P)

13,937,483





215,225



2.06 % (P) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,153,335





44,195



5.12 %





290,275





10,452



4.81 %

Total interest-earning assets



35,552,616





1,212,768



4.56 %





34,611,116





1,068,111



4.13 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(341,659)

















(303,518)













Noninterest-earning assets



4,823,938

















4,722,064













Total assets

$ 40,034,895















$ 39,029,662



















































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 4,947,514



$ 26,807



0.72 %



$ 5,260,463



$ 12,765



0.32 %

Savings and money market deposits



9,060,992





147,228



2.17 %





9,235,646





122,992



1.78 %

Certificates and other time deposits



4,356,700





132,539



4.06 %





2,627,402





51,619



2.63 %

Other borrowings



3,960,821





142,020



4.79 %





4,001,994





153,937



5.14 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



265,878





5,453



2.74 %





419,304





7,310



2.33 %

Subordinated debentures



—





—





—





1,375





38



3.69 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



22,591,905





454,047



2.68 %

(Q)

21,546,184





348,661



2.16 % (Q)





































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



9,759,927

















10,310,878













Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



36,994

















32,181













Other liabilities



372,060

















232,903













Total liabilities



32,760,886

















32,122,146













Shareholders' equity



7,274,009

















6,907,516













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 40,034,895















$ 39,029,662



















































Net interest income and margin







$ 758,721



2.85 %









$ 719,450



2.78 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:



































Tax equivalent adjustment









2,416

















2,866







Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)







$ 761,137



2.86 %









$ 722,316



2.79 %























































(O) Based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis. (P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $17,227 and $21,412 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (Q) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.87% and 1.46% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023

YIELD TREND (R)

























































Interest-Earning Assets:



























Loans held for sale

6.89 %



7.10 %



6.77 %



7.47 %



6.54 % Loans held for investment

5.97 %



6.02 %



5.77 %



5.68 %



5.62 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse

Purchase Program

7.27 %



7.42 %



7.51 %



7.46 %



7.32 % Total loans

6.04 %



6.08 %



5.83 %



5.75 %



5.70 % Investment securities (S)

2.04 %



2.06 %



2.10 %



2.07 %



2.05 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

5.41 %



5.52 %



5.54 %



5.68 %



5.33 % Total interest-earning assets

4.70 %



4.68 %



4.45 %



4.35 %



4.30 %





























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.77 %



0.76 %



0.66 %



0.56 %



0.43 % Savings and money market deposits

2.23 %



2.22 %



2.13 %



2.03 %



1.96 % Certificates and other time deposits

4.24 %



4.27 %



4.05 %



3.80 %



3.31 % Other borrowings

4.77 %



4.77 %



4.82 %



5.16 %



5.28 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.72 %



2.74 %



2.76 %



2.77 %



2.58 % Subordinated debentures

—





—





—





—





5.85 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.78 %



2.76 %



2.62 %



2.58 %



2.54 %





























Net Interest Margin

2.94 %



2.94 %



2.78 %



2.74 %



2.71 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

2.95 %



2.94 %



2.79 %



2.75 %



2.72 %





(R) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis. (S) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,574, $5,831, $5,822, $6,428 and $6,897 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended





Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023

Balance Sheet Averages





























Loans held for sale

$ 7,913



$ 8,446



$ 5,467



$ 9,828



$ 9,832

Loans held for investment



21,107,139





21,328,824





20,415,316





20,370,915





20,496,075

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



1,114,681





917,026





720,650





770,481





972,936

Total loans



22,229,733





22,254,296





21,141,433





21,151,224





21,478,843

































Investment securities



11,612,193





12,179,074





12,693,268





13,074,243





13,512,137

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,531,788





1,026,251





672,840





125,295





125,690

Total interest-earning assets



35,373,714





35,459,621





34,507,541





34,350,762





35,116,670

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(358,237)





(332,904)





(331,708)





(346,493)





(343,967)

Cash and due from banks



304,911





295,077





315,612





302,864





301,201

Goodwill



3,504,300





3,482,448





3,396,177





3,396,224





3,387,293

Core deposit intangibles, net



72,330





59,979





62,482





65,986





69,551

Other real estate



5,339





3,071





2,319





4,781





6,301

Fixed assets, net



375,626





377,369





372,458





370,900





367,814

Other assets



611,219





604,187





610,649





670,187





697,176

Total assets

$ 39,889,202



$ 39,948,848



$ 38,935,530



$ 38,815,211



$ 39,602,039

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 9,680,785



$ 9,780,211



$ 9,443,249



$ 9,960,240



$ 10,269,162

Interest-bearing demand deposits



4,774,975





4,839,194





5,143,585





4,822,698





4,768,485

Savings and money market deposits



8,908,315





9,084,051





8,889,077





8,815,892





8,977,824

Certificates and other time deposits



4,564,232





4,400,922





3,683,815





3,442,115





3,172,178

Total deposits



27,928,307





28,104,378





27,159,726





27,040,945





27,187,649

Other borrowings



3,900,000





3,900,000





4,083,132





4,028,263





4,671,449

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



242,813





258,637





296,437





300,317





389,149

Subordinated debentures



—





—





—





—





2,578

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit

exposures



37,646





36,729





36,503





36,503





36,504

Other liabilities



433,171





327,847





238,480





323,344





290,217

Shareholders' equity



7,347,265





7,321,257





7,121,252





7,085,839





7,024,493

Total liabilities and equity

$ 39,889,202



$ 39,948,848



$ 38,935,530



$ 38,815,211



$ 39,602,039



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023 Period End Balances





























































Loan Portfolio





























Commercial and industrial

$1,970,844 8.8 %

$2,023,531 9.1 %

$1,932,534 9.1 %

$1,936,717 9.2 %

$2,153,391 10.1 % Warehouse purchase program

1,228,706 5.5 %

1,081,403 4.8 %

864,924 4.1 %

822,245 3.9 %

912,327 4.3 % Construction, land development and other land loans

2,814,521 12.6 %

2,828,372 12.7 %

2,876,588 13.5 %

3,076,591 14.5 %

3,200,479 14.9 % 1-4 family residential

7,557,858 33.8 %

7,496,485 33.6 %

7,331,251 34.5 %

7,207,226 34.0 %

7,032,593 32.8 % Home equity

919,676 4.1 %

930,428 4.2 %

950,169 4.5 %

960,852 4.5 %

969,498 4.5 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

5,869,687 26.2 %

5,961,884 26.7 %

5,631,460 26.5 %

5,662,948 26.7 %

5,606,837 26.2 % Agriculture (includes farmland)

1,033,224 4.6 %

1,037,361 4.6 %

813,092 3.8 %

816,043 3.9 %

801,933 3.7 % Consumer and other

413,548 1.8 %

340,611 1.5 %

326,915 1.5 %

329,593 1.6 %

306,018 1.4 % Energy

572,788 2.6 %

620,740 2.8 %

538,314 2.5 %

368,323 1.7 %

449,637 2.1 % Total loans

$22,380,852



$22,320,815



$21,265,247



$21,180,538



$21,432,713

































Deposit Types





























Noninterest-bearing DDA

$9,811,361 34.9 %

$9,706,505 34.7 %

$9,526,535 35.1 %

$9,776,572 36.0 %

$10,281,893 37.6 % Interest-bearing DDA

4,800,758 17.1 %

4,762,730 17.1 %

4,867,247 17.9 %

5,115,945 18.8 %

4,797,259 17.6 % Money market

6,166,792 22.0 %

6,180,769 22.1 %

6,134,221 22.6 %

5,859,701 21.6 %

5,892,505 21.6 % Savings

2,707,982 9.6 %

2,765,197 9.9 %

2,830,117 10.4 %

2,881,397 10.6 %

3,005,936 11.0 % Certificates and other time deposits

4,600,718 16.4 %

4,517,885 16.2 %

3,817,398 14.0 %

3,546,194 13.0 %

3,335,207 12.2 % Total deposits

$28,087,611



$27,933,086



$27,175,518



$27,179,809



$27,312,800

































Loan to Deposit Ratio

79.7 %



79.9 %



78.3 %



77.9 %



78.5 %



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Construction Loans









Sep 30, 2024



Jun 30, 2024



Mar 31, 2024



Dec 31, 2023



Sep 30, 2023





















































Single family residential construction

$ 836,571



29.7 %

$ 940,381



33.2 %

$ 1,031,163



35.8 %

$ 1,088,636



35.4 %

$ 1,157,016



36.1 % Land development



256,571



9.1 %



241,639



8.5 %



290,243



10.1 %



367,849



12.0 %



359,518



11.2 % Raw land



263,411



9.4 %



291,112



10.3 %



311,265



10.8 %



328,365



10.7 %



340,659



10.7 % Residential lots



217,920



7.7 %



222,343



7.9 %



224,901



7.8 %



222,591



7.2 %



216,659



6.8 % Commercial lots



58,472



2.1 %



60,264



2.1 %



59,691



2.1 %



155,415



5.0 %



154,425



4.8 % Commercial construction and other



1,183,127



42.0 %



1,074,361



38.0 %



959,687



33.4 %



914,436



29.7 %



973,022



30.4 % Net unaccreted discount



(1,551)









(1,728)









(362)









(701)









(820)





Total construction loans

$ 2,814,521







$ 2,828,372







$ 2,876,588







$ 3,076,591







$ 3,200,479







Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of September 30, 2024











Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (T)



Total



Collateral Type









































Shopping center/retail $ 365,720



$ 263,161



$ 58,574



$ 15,161



$ 13,648



$ 324,444



$ 1,040,708



Commercial and industrial

buildings

141,749





114,151





22,622





34,900





17,150





291,397





621,969



Office buildings

99,817





215,635





91,439





46,970





3,651





95,542





553,054



Medical buildings

82,161





16,906





1,699





43,107





30,230





71,716





245,819



Apartment buildings

113,670





128,055





18,335





14,618





14,937





244,729





534,344



Hotel

106,115





99,032





32,554





17,506





—





191,873





447,080



Other

174,867





56,237





28,891





7,709





1,555





94,037





363,296



Total $ 1,084,099



$ 893,177



$ 254,114



$ 179,971



$ 81,171



$ 1,313,738



$ 3,806,270

(U)

Acquired Loans







Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Jun 30,

2024



Balance at

Sep 30,

2024



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Jun 30,

2024



Balance at

Sep 30,

2024



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Jun 30,

2024



Balance at

Sep 30,

2024

Loan marks:



















































Acquired banks (V) $ 345,599



$ (920)



$ (950)



$ 320,052



$ 2,412



$ 2,320



$ 665,651



$ 1,492



$ 1,370

FirstCapital Bank (W)

22,648





17,210





15,853





7,790





4,305





4,041





30,438





21,515





19,894

Lone Star Bank (X)

20,378





17,960





15,709





4,558





2,790





1,913





24,936





20,750





17,622

Total

388,625





34,250





30,612





332,400





9,507





8,274





721,025





43,757





38,886























































Acquired portfolio loan

balances:



















































Acquired banks (V)

12,286,159





875,474





845,545





689,573





57,417





57,780





12,975,732





932,891





903,325

FirstCapital Bank (W)

1,021,694





652,527





600,616





627,991





395,743





356,084





1,649,685





1,048,270





956,700

Lone Star Bank (X)

1,016,128





919,865





868,114





59,109





59,075





54,793





1,075,237





978,940





922,907

Total

14,323,981





2,447,866





2,314,275





1,376,673





512,235





468,657





15,700,654

(Y)

2,960,101





2,782,932























































Acquired portfolio loan

balances less loan marks $ 13,935,356



$ 2,413,616



$ 2,283,663



$ 1,044,273



$ 502,728



$ 460,383



$ 14,979,629



$ 2,916,344



$ 2,744,046







(T) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (U) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.870 billion as of September 30, 2024. (V) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank. (W) On May 1, 2023, Prosperity completed the merger (the "FB Merger") of First Bancshares and its wholly owned subsidiary FirstCapital Bank. The FB Merger resulted in the addition of $1.650 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $30.4 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. (X) The LSSB Merger was completed on April 1, 2024 and resulted in the addition of $1.075 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $24.9 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. (Y) Actual principal balances acquired.