PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

Oct 23, 2024, 06:30 ET

  • Board approved increase in dividend of 3.57% to $0.58 for fourth quarter 2024, representing the 21st consecutive annual increase, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.1%
  • Net income of $127.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.34 for third quarter 2024
  • Net interest margin increased 23 basis points to 2.95% compared to third quarter 2023
  • Deposits increased $154.5 million and loans increased $60.0 million during third quarter 2024
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits of $9.8 billion, representing 34.9% of total deposits
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $392.0 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.68%(1)
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of third quarter average interest-earning assets
  • Return (annualized) on third quarter average assets of 1.28%, average common equity of 6.93% and average tangible common equity of 13.50%(1)

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $127.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared with $112.2 million for the same period in 2023. Net income per diluted common share was $1.34 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared with $1.20 for the same period in 2023. The annualized return on third quarter average assets was 1.28%. Additionally, deposits increased $154.5 million and loans increased $60.0 million during the third quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of third quarter average interest-earning assets. On April 1, 2024, Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. ("Lone Star") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bank of West Texas ("Lone Star Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "LSSB Merger").

"I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors approved increasing the fourth quarter 2024 dividend to $0.58 per share from $0.56 per share that was paid in the prior four quarters. The increase reflects the continued confidence the Board has in our company and our markets. The compound annual growth rate in dividends declared from 2003 to 2024 was 11.1%," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We continue to share our success with our shareholders through the payment of dividends and opportunistic stock repurchases, while also continuing to grow our capital. Our tangible capital increased $218 million from September 30, 2023, to September 30, 2024. This is the amount Prosperity retained after paying $212 million in dividends and repurchasing $75 million of our common stock during this period, reflecting Prosperity's stable earnings. Further, Prosperity's tangible book value per share has a compound annual growth rate of 11% for the last 21 years, or since 2003," added Zalman.

"The $2.4 trillion Texas economy is the eighth-largest among the nations of the world, larger than Russia, Canada and Italy, among others. An estimated 1,000 to 1,300 people move to Texas every day. Based on US Census Bureau data, in 2023, 473,453 people moved to Texas, which equates to approximately 40,000 per month or 1,300 per day," added Zalman.

"The Texas and Oklahoma economies continue to benefit from companies relocating from states with higher taxes and more regulation. This, combined with people moving to the states, requires additional housing and infrastructure, a driver for loans and increased business opportunities. We believe our bank is located in two of the best states we can be for future growth and continued prosperity," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $127.3 million(2) or $1.34 per diluted common share compared with $112.2 million(3) or $1.20 per diluted common share for the same period in 2023, an increase of $15.1 million or 13.4%. The change was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $127.3 million(2) or $1.34 per diluted common share compared with $111.6 million(4) or $1.17 per diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $15.7 million or 14.0%. The change was primarily due to higher net interest income, lower merger related provision for credit losses and lower merger related expenses, partially offset by lower net gain on sale or write-up of securities. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were 1.28%, 6.93% and 13.50%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 46.87%(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $261.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $239.5 million for the same period in 2023,  an increase of $22.2 million or 9.3%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and a decrease in the average balances and rate on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $2.9 million or 1.1% to $261.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $258.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.95% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with 2.72% for the same period in 2023 and 2.94% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The year-to-year change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances on federal funds sold and other earning assets and a decrease in the average balances and rate on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest income was $41.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared $38.7 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $2.4 million or 6.1%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest income. Noninterest income was $41.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $46.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $4.9 million or 10.7%. The change was primarily due to lower net gain on sale or write-up of securities, partially offset by an increase in net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets.

Noninterest expense was $140.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $135.7 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $4.7 million or 3.5%, primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization, and additional expenses related to three months of Lone Star Bank operations, partially offset by a decrease in merger related expenses. Noninterest expense was $140.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $152.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $12.5 million or 8.2%, primarily due to a decrease in FDIC special assessment, a decrease in merger related expenses and a decrease in other noninterest expense.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $349.3 million(5) or $3.68 per diluted common share compared with $323.8 million(6) or $3.50 per diluted common share for the same period in 2023. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was impacted by an increase in net interest income, a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales of $11.2 million, lower merger related provision for credit losses and a decrease in merger related expenses, partially offset by a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million and an increase in noninterest expenses related to six months of Lone Star Bank operations. Returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were 1.16%, 6.40% and 12.43%(1), respectively. 

Excluding merger related provision and expenses, gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, and FDIC special assessment, each net of tax, net income was $353.9 million(1) or $3.74(1) per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the same period were 1.18%(1), 6.49%(1) and 12.59%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio was 49.25%(1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024; and excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment, the efficiency ratio was 48.33%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $758.7 million compared with $719.5 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $39.3 million or 5.5%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion and a decrease in the average rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 2.86% compared with 2.79% for the same period in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans, an increase in the average balances and average rates on federal funds sold and other earning assets, an increase in loan discount accretion and a decrease in the average rates on other borrowings, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances on investment securities and an increase in the average balances and rates on interest-bearing deposits. The increases in the average balances on loans and deposits were primarily due to the LSSB Merger.

Noninterest income was $126.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $116.7 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $9.3 million or 7.9%, primarily due to a gain on Visa Class B-1 stock exchange net of investment securities sales, and an increase in trust income, partially offset by a decrease in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $429.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $404.5 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $24.5 million or 6.1%, primarily due to a FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and additional expenses related to six months of  Lone Star Bank operations and nine months of FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank") operations, partially offset by a decrease in merger related expenses.

Balance Sheet Information

At September 30, 2024, Prosperity had $40.115 billion in total assets, an increase of $819.6 million or 2.1%, compared with $39.296 billion at September 30, 2023. Linked quarter total assets increased by $353.0 million or 0.9% compared with $39.762 billion at June 30, 2024.

Loans were $22.381 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $948.1 million or 4.4%, compared with $21.433 billion at September 30, 2023. Linked quarter loans increased $60.0 million or 0.3% (1.1% annualized) from $22.321 billion at June 30, 2024. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $21.152 billion at September 30, 2024 compared with $20.520 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $631.8 million or 3.1%, and compared with $21.239 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $87.3 million.

Deposits were $28.088 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $774.8 million or 2.8%, compared with $27.313 billion at September 30, 2023. Linked quarter deposits increased $154.5 million or 0.6% (2.2% annualized) from $27.933 billion at June 30, 2024.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the LSSB Merger:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)






(In thousands)
















Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition
date):














Lone Star Bank

$

1,109,783

$

1,084,559

$



$



$


Prosperity Bank














Warehouse Purchase Program loans

1,228,706


1,081,403


864,924


822,245


912,327

All other loans

20,042,363


20,154,853


20,400,323


20,358,293


20,520,386

Total loans

$

22,380,852

$

22,320,815

$

21,265,247

$

21,180,538

$

21,432,713
















Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition
date):














Lone Star Bank

$

1,136,216

$

1,187,821

$



$



$


All other deposits

26,951,395


26,745,265


27,175,518


27,179,809


27,312,800

Total deposits

$

28,087,611

$

27,933,086

$

27,175,518

$

27,179,809

$

27,312,800

As reflected in the table above, loan and deposit growth was impacted by the LSSB Merger.

Excluding loans acquired in the LSSB Merger and new production at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, loans at September 30, 2024 decreased $161.6 million compared with September 30, 2023 and increased $34.8 million compared with June 30, 2024.

Excluding deposits assumed in the LSSB Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since April 1, 2024, deposits at September 30, 2024 decreased by $361.4 million compared with September 30, 2023 and increased by $206.1 million compared with June 30, 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $89.9 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2024 compared with $69.5 million or 0.20% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at September 30, 2023 and $89.6 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2024, with a significant portion of the balance for each period attributable to acquired loans.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $392.0 million at September 30, 2024 compared with $388.0 million at September 30, 2023 and $397.5 million at June 30, 2024. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended  September 30, 2024  and 2023, and a provision for credit losses of $9.1 million and $18.5 million for the nine months ended  September 30, 2024  and 2023, respectively. As a result of the loans acquired in the LSSB Merger, the second quarter of 2024 included a $7.9 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $1.2 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures. 

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $354.4 million or 1.58% of total loans at September 30, 2024 compared with $351.5 million or 1.64% of total loans at September 30, 2023 and $359.9 million or 1.61% of total loans at June 30, 2024. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.68%(1) at September 30, 2024 compared with 1.71%(1) at September 30, 2023 and 1.69%(1) at June 30, 2024.

Net charge-offs were $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared with net charge-offs of $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and net charge-offs of $4.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2024 included $1.4 million related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Further, $5.0 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $12.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared with $18.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 included $3.3 million related to resolved PCD loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, reserves on PCD loans increased by $26.1 million due to Day One accounting for PCD loans at the time of the LSSB Merger. Further, $13.9 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans was released to the general reserve.

Visa Class B-1 Stock Exchange

During the second quarter 2024, Prosperity tendered all of its shares of Visa, Inc. ("Visa") Class B-1 common stock in exchange for a combination of Visa Class B-2 common stock and Visa Class C common stock, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the public offering of Visa to exchange its Class B-1 common stock for a combination of shares of its Class B-2 common stock and Class C common stock, which expired on May 3, 2024. Prosperity recorded an unrealized gain of $20.6 million during the second quarter 2024 based on the conversion privilege of the Class C common stock and the closing price of Visa Class A common stock. In the exchange, Prosperity received 48,492 shares of Class B-2 stock, recorded at zero cost basis, and 19,245 shares of Class C common stock and has subsequently sold all shares of Class C stock.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a fourth quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.58 per share to be paid on January 2, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of December 13, 2024, an increase of $0.02 per share, or 3.57%, from the prior quarter.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 16, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.7 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 16, 2025, at the discretion of management. Under its 2024 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased zero shares of its common stock during the three months ended September 30, 2024, and approximately 1.2 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $60.35 per share during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On April 1, 2024, Prosperity completed the merger of Lone Star and its wholly owned subsidiary Lone Star Bank, headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. Lone Star Bank operated 5 full-service banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star in the second quarter of 2024. This resulted in goodwill of $108.0 million as of September 30, 2024, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on the sale or write-up of securities, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of September 30, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $40.115 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.  Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 287 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 31 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 43 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene, Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area and 5 in the West Texas area currently doing business as Lone Star Bank.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public.  Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for credit losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of any proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.3 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $4.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.5 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.3 million, and merger related expenses of $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

(4)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $6.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $7.2 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $10.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

(5)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $12.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $13.9 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $9.1 million, merger related expenses of $4.4 million, FDIC special assessment of $3.6 million, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities of $11.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

(6)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $5.6 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.6 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million and merger related expenses of $14.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)














Loans held for sale

$

6,113

$

9,951

$

6,380

$

5,734

$

10,187

Loans held for investment

21,146,033


21,229,461


20,393,943


20,352,559


20,510,199

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,228,706


1,081,403


864,924


822,245


912,327

Total loans

22,380,852


22,320,815


21,265,247


21,180,538


21,432,713
















Investment securities(A)

11,300,756


11,702,139


12,301,138


12,803,896


13,192,742

Federal funds sold

208


234


250


260


234

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(354,397)


(359,852)


(330,219)


(332,362)


(351,495)

Cash and due from banks

2,209,863


1,507,604


1,086,444


458,153


512,239

Goodwill

3,504,388


3,504,107


3,396,402


3,396,086


3,396,459

Core deposit intangibles, net

70,178


74,324


60,757


63,994


67,553

Other real estate owned

5,757


4,960


2,204


1,708


9,320

Fixed assets, net

373,812


377,394


372,333


369,992


370,237

Other assets

623,903


630,569


601,964


605,612


665,682

Total assets

$

40,115,320

$

39,762,294

$

38,756,520

$

38,547,877

$

39,295,684
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,811,361

$

9,706,505

$

9,526,535

$

9,776,572

$

10,281,893

Interest-bearing deposits

18,276,250


18,226,581


17,648,983


17,403,237


17,030,907

Total deposits

28,087,611


27,933,086


27,175,518


27,179,809


27,312,800

Other borrowings

3,900,000


3,900,000


3,900,000


3,725,000


4,250,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

228,896


233,689


261,671


309,277


300,714

Subordinated debentures














Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

37,646


37,646


36,503


36,503


36,503

Other liabilities

499,918


374,429


278,284


217,958


362,990

Total liabilities

32,754,071


32,478,850


31,651,976


31,468,547


32,263,007

Shareholders' equity(B)

7,361,249


7,283,444


7,104,544


7,079,330


7,032,677

Total liabilities and equity

$

40,115,320

$

39,762,294

$

38,756,520

$

38,547,877

$

39,295,684


(A)

Includes $(1,070), $(2,007), $(2,954), $(1,770) and $(2,442) in unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

(B)

Includes $(845), $(1,586), $(2,333), $(1,398) and $(1,930) in after-tax unrealized losses on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Sep 30,
2024

Sep 30,
2023

Income Statement Data




















Interest income:




















Loans

$

337,451

$

336,428

$

306,228

$

306,562

$

308,678

$

980,107

$

842,434

Securities(C)

59,617


62,428


66,421


68,077


69,987


188,466


215,225

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

20,835


14,095


9,265


1,793


1,689


44,195


10,452

Total interest income

417,903


412,951


381,914


376,432


380,354


1,212,768


1,068,111






















Interest expense:




















Deposits

107,758


106,124


92,692


84,969


76,069


306,574


187,376

Other borrowings

46,792


46,282


48,946


52,386


62,190


142,020


153,937

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

1,662


1,759


2,032


2,094


2,533


5,453


7,310

Subordinated debentures













38





38

Total interest expense

156,212


154,165


143,670


139,449


140,830


454,047


348,661

Net interest income

261,691


258,786


238,244


236,983


239,524


758,721


719,450

Provision for credit losses




9,066











9,066


18,540

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

261,691


249,720


238,244


236,983


239,524


749,655


700,910






















Noninterest income:




















Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees

9,016


8,153


8,288


8,365


8,719


25,457


25,326

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income

9,620


9,384


8,861


9,314


9,285


27,865


27,157

Service charges on deposit accounts

6,664


6,436


6,406


6,316


6,262


19,506


18,266

Trust income

3,479


3,601


4,156


3,360


3,326


11,236


9,909

Mortgage income

962


745


610


542


857


2,317


1,756

Brokerage income

1,258


1,186


1,235


1,059


1,067


3,679


3,216

Bank owned life insurance income

2,028


1,885


2,047


1,882


1,864


5,960


4,771

Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets

3,178


(903)


(35)


(84)


(45)


2,240


2,070

Net gain on sale or write-up of securities

224


10,723


298








11,245



Other noninterest income

4,670


4,793


7,004


5,814


7,408


16,467


24,226

Total noninterest income

41,099


46,003


38,870


36,568


38,743


125,972


116,697






















Noninterest expense:




















Salaries and benefits

88,367


89,584


85,771


80,486


85,423


263,722


247,944

Net occupancy and equipment

9,291


8,915


8,623


9,093


9,464


26,829


26,424

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization

11,985


11,998


10,975


10,741


10,919


34,958


30,829

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance

5,726


10,317


5,538


24,940


5,155


21,581


15,225

Core deposit intangibles amortization

4,146


4,156


3,237


3,559


3,576


11,539


9,117

Depreciation

4,741


4,836


4,686


4,607


4,585


14,263


13,676

Communications

3,360


3,485


3,402


3,572


3,686


10,247


10,841

Other real estate expense

12


69


187


165


153


268


(253)

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of
other real estate

(97)


31


(138)


34


(734)


(204)


(780)

Merger related expenses

63


4,381





278


1,104


4,444


14,855

Other noninterest expense

12,744


15,070


13,567


14,696


12,326


41,381


36,649

Total noninterest expense

140,338


152,842


135,848


152,171


135,657


429,028


404,527

Income before income taxes

162,452


142,881


141,266


121,380


142,610


446,599


413,080

Provision for income taxes

35,170


31,279


30,840


25,904


30,402


97,289


89,240

Net income available to common shareholders

$

127,282

$

111,602

$

110,426

$

95,476

$

112,208

$

349,310

$

323,840


(C)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $5,574, $5,831, $5,822, $6,428 and $6,897 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively, and $17,227 and $21,412 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)




Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date


Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Sep 30,
2024

Sep 30,
2023






















Profitability




















Net income (D) (E)

$

127,282

$

111,602

$

110,426

$

95,476

$

112,208

$

349,310

$

323,840






















Basic earnings per share

$

1.34

$

1.17

$

1.18

$

1.02

$

1.20

$

3.68

$

3.50

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.34

$

1.17

$

1.18

$

1.02

$

1.20

$

3.68

$

3.50






















Return on average assets (F)(J)

1.28

%

1.12

%

1.13

%

0.98

%

1.13

%

1.16

%

1.11

%

Return on average common equity (F)(J)

6.93

%

6.10

%

6.20

%

5.39

%

6.39

%

6.40

%

6.25

%

Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G)(J)

13.50

%

11.81

%

12.06

%

10.54

%

12.58

%

12.43

%

12.17

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)

2.95

%

2.94

%

2.79

%

2.75

%

2.72

%

2.86

%

2.79

%

Efficiency ratio (G) (I)(K)

46.87

%

51.82

%

49.07

%

55.61

%

48.74

%

49.25

%

48.50

%






















Liquidity and Capital Ratios




















Equity to assets

18.35

%

18.32

%

18.33

%

18.37

%

17.90

%

18.35

%

17.90

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

15.84

%

15.42

%

15.75

%

15.54

%

14.98

%

15.84

%

14.98

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

15.84

%

15.42

%

15.75

%

15.54

%

14.98

%

15.84

%

14.98

%

Total risk-based capital

17.10

%

16.67

%

17.00

%

16.56

%

16.05

%

17.10

%

16.05

%

Tier 1 leverage capital

10.52

%

10.29

%

10.37

%

10.39

%

10.03

%

10.52

%

10.03

%

Period end tangible equity to period end
tangible assets (G)

10.36

%

10.24

%

10.33

%

10.31

%

9.96

%

10.36

%

9.96

%






















Other Data




















Weighted-average shares used in computing
earnings per common share




















Basic

95,261


95,765


93,706


93,715


93,720


94,912


92,628

Diluted

95,261


95,765


93,706


93,715


93,720


94,912


92,628

Period end shares outstanding

95,261


95,262


93,525


93,722


93,717


95,261


93,717

Cash dividends paid per common share

$

0.56

$

0.56

$

0.56

$

0.56

$

0.55

$

1.68

$

1.65

Book value per common share

$

77.27

$

76.46

$

75.96

$

75.54

$

75.04

$

77.27

$

75.04

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$

39.75

$

38.89

$

39.00

$

38.62

$

38.08

$

39.75

$

38.08






















Common Stock Market Price




















High

$

74.87

$

66.18

$

68.88

$

68.79

$

63.65

$

74.87

$

78.76

Low

$

58.66

$

57.16

$

60.08

$

49.60

$

52.62

$

57.16

$

52.62

Period end closing price

$

72.07

$

61.14

$

65.78

$

67.73

$

54.58

$

72.07

$

54.58

Employees – FTE (excluding overtime)

3,896


3,902


3,901


3,850


3,853


3,896


3,853

Number of banking centers

287


288


283


285


285


287


285

(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:


Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024

Dec 31,

2023

Sep 30,

2023

Sep 30,

2024

Sep 30,

2023

Loan discount accretion












Non-PCD

$3,616

$4,797

$1,312

$1,543

$1,508

$9,725

$3,282

PCD

$1,212

$2,394

$548

$937

$767

$4,154

$2,284

Securities net accretion

$555

$564

$561

$598

$626

$1,680

$1,050

Time deposits amortization

$(40)

$4

$(97)

$(150)

$(210)

$(133)

$(450)


(E)

Using effective tax rate of 21.6%, 21.9%, 21.8%, 21.3% and 21.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively, and 21.8% and 21.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(F)

Interim periods annualized.

(G)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(H)

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(I)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(J)

For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, merger related expenses, net of tax, FDIC special assessment, net of tax, and net gain on sale or write-up of securities, net of tax refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(K)

For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 


YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended


Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(L)

Interest-earning assets:


























Loans held for sale

$

7,913

$

137

6.89 %

$

8,446

$

149

7.10 %

$

9,832

$

162

6.54 %

Loans held for investment

21,107,139


316,939

5.97 %


21,328,824


319,361

6.02 %


20,496,075


290,566

5.62 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

1,114,681


20,375

7.27 %


917,026


16,918

7.42 %


972,936


17,950

7.32 %

Total loans

22,229,733


337,451

6.04 %


22,254,296


336,428

6.08 %


21,478,843


308,678

5.70 %

Investment securities

11,612,193


59,617

2.04 %

(M)

12,179,074


62,428

2.06 %

(M)

13,512,137


69,987

2.05 %

(M)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,531,788


20,835

5.41 %


1,026,251


14,095

5.52 %


125,690


1,689

5.33 %

Total interest-earning assets

35,373,714


417,903

4.70 %


35,459,621


412,951

4.68 %


35,116,670


380,354

4.30 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(358,237)








(332,904)








(343,967)






Noninterest-earning assets

4,873,725








4,822,131








4,829,336






Total assets

$

39,889,202







$

39,948,848







$

39,602,039


































Interest-bearing liabilities:


























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

4,774,975

$

9,251

0.77 %

$

4,839,194

$

9,133

0.76 %

$

4,768,485

$

5,182

0.43 %

Savings and money market deposits

8,908,315


49,824

2.23 %


9,084,051


50,252

2.22 %


8,977,824


44,446

1.96 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,564,232


48,683

4.24 %


4,400,922


46,739

4.27 %


3,172,178


26,441

3.31 %

Other borrowings

3,900,000


46,792

4.77 %


3,900,000


46,282

4.77 %


4,671,449


62,190

5.28 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

242,813


1,662

2.72 %


258,637


1,759

2.74 %


389,149


2,533

2.58 %

Subordinated debentures



















2,578


38

5.85 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

22,390,335


156,212

2.78 %

(N)

22,482,804


154,165

2.76 %

(N)

21,981,663


140,830

2.54 %

(N)




























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

9,680,785








9,780,211








10,269,162






Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

37,646








36,729








36,504






Other liabilities

433,171








327,847








290,217






Total liabilities

32,541,937








32,627,591








32,577,546






Shareholders' equity

7,347,265








7,321,257








7,024,493






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

39,889,202







$

39,948,848







$

39,602,039


































Net interest income and margin



$

261,691

2.94 %




$

258,786

2.94 %




$

239,524

2.71 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:


























Tax equivalent adjustment




808








800








1,000



Net interest income and margin
     (tax equivalent basis)



$

262,499

2.95 %




$

259,586

2.94 %




$

240,524

2.72 %






































(L)

Annualized and based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(M)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,574, $5,831 and $6,897 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

(N)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.94%, 1.92% and 1.73% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 


YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date


Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023


Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(O)

Average
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

Average
Yield/
Rate

(O)

Interest-earning assets:

















Loans held for sale

$

7,278

$

378

6.94 %

$

5,389

$

267

6.62 %

Loans held for investment

21,312,440


928,973

5.82 %


19,546,826


797,861

5.46 %

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

918,172


50,756

7.38 %


831,143


44,306

7.13 %

Total loans

22,237,890


980,107

5.89 %


20,383,358


842,434

5.53 %

Investment securities

12,161,391


188,466

2.07 %

(P)

13,937,483


215,225

2.06 %

(P)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,153,335


44,195

5.12 %


290,275


10,452

4.81 %

Total interest-earning assets

35,552,616


1,212,768

4.56 %


34,611,116


1,068,111

4.13 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(341,659)








(303,518)






Noninterest-earning assets

4,823,938








4,722,064






Total assets

$

40,034,895







$

39,029,662

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

4,947,514

$

26,807

0.72 %

$

5,260,463

$

12,765

0.32 %

Savings and money market deposits

9,060,992


147,228

2.17 %


9,235,646


122,992

1.78 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,356,700


132,539

4.06 %


2,627,402


51,619

2.63 %

Other borrowings

3,960,821


142,020

4.79 %


4,001,994


153,937

5.14 %

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

265,878


5,453

2.74 %


419,304


7,310

2.33 %

Subordinated debentures










1,375


38

3.69 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

22,591,905


454,047

2.68 %

(Q)

21,546,184


348,661

2.16 %

(Q)



















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

9,759,927








10,310,878






Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

36,994








32,181






Other liabilities

372,060








232,903






Total liabilities

32,760,886








32,122,146






Shareholders' equity

7,274,009








6,907,516






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

40,034,895







$

39,029,662

























Net interest income and margin



$

758,721

2.85 %




$

719,450

2.78 %

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:

















Tax equivalent adjustment




2,416








2,866



Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)



$

761,137

2.86 %




$

722,316

2.79 %


























(O)

Based on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(P)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $17,227 and $21,412 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(Q)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.87% and 1.46% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended

Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

YIELD TREND (R)




























Interest-Earning Assets:













Loans held for sale

6.89

%

7.10

%

6.77

%

7.47

%

6.54

%

Loans held for investment

5.97

%

6.02

%

5.77

%

5.68

%

5.62

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse
Purchase Program

7.27

%

7.42

%

7.51

%

7.46

%

7.32

%

Total loans

6.04

%

6.08

%

5.83

%

5.75

%

5.70

%

Investment securities (S)

2.04

%

2.06

%

2.10

%

2.07

%

2.05

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

5.41

%

5.52

%

5.54

%

5.68

%

5.33

%

Total interest-earning assets

4.70

%

4.68

%

4.45

%

4.35

%

4.30

%















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:













Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.77

%

0.76

%

0.66

%

0.56

%

0.43

%

Savings and money market deposits

2.23

%

2.22

%

2.13

%

2.03

%

1.96

%

Certificates and other time deposits

4.24

%

4.27

%

4.05

%

3.80

%

3.31

%

Other borrowings

4.77

%

4.77

%

4.82

%

5.16

%

5.28

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.72

%

2.74

%

2.76

%

2.77

%

2.58

%

Subordinated debentures













5.85

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.78

%

2.76

%

2.62

%

2.58

%

2.54

%















Net Interest Margin

2.94

%

2.94

%

2.78

%

2.74

%

2.71

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

2.95

%

2.94

%

2.79

%

2.75

%

2.72

%


(R)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 366-day or 365-day basis.

(S)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $5,574, $5,831, $5,822, $6,428 and $6,897 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended


Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Balance Sheet Averages














Loans held for sale

$

7,913

$

8,446

$

5,467

$

9,828

$

9,832

Loans held for investment

21,107,139


21,328,824


20,415,316


20,370,915


20,496,075

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
Program

1,114,681


917,026


720,650


770,481


972,936

Total loans

22,229,733


22,254,296


21,141,433


21,151,224


21,478,843
















Investment securities

11,612,193


12,179,074


12,693,268


13,074,243


13,512,137

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1,531,788


1,026,251


672,840


125,295


125,690

Total interest-earning assets

35,373,714


35,459,621


34,507,541


34,350,762


35,116,670

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(358,237)


(332,904)


(331,708)


(346,493)


(343,967)

Cash and due from banks

304,911


295,077


315,612


302,864


301,201

Goodwill

3,504,300


3,482,448


3,396,177


3,396,224


3,387,293

Core deposit intangibles, net

72,330


59,979


62,482


65,986


69,551

Other real estate

5,339


3,071


2,319


4,781


6,301

Fixed assets, net

375,626


377,369


372,458


370,900


367,814

Other assets

611,219


604,187


610,649


670,187


697,176

Total assets

$

39,889,202

$

39,948,848

$

38,935,530

$

38,815,211

$

39,602,039
















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

9,680,785

$

9,780,211

$

9,443,249

$

9,960,240

$

10,269,162

Interest-bearing demand deposits

4,774,975


4,839,194


5,143,585


4,822,698


4,768,485

Savings and money market deposits

8,908,315


9,084,051


8,889,077


8,815,892


8,977,824

Certificates and other time deposits

4,564,232


4,400,922


3,683,815


3,442,115


3,172,178

Total deposits

27,928,307


28,104,378


27,159,726


27,040,945


27,187,649

Other borrowings

3,900,000


3,900,000


4,083,132


4,028,263


4,671,449

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

242,813


258,637


296,437


300,317


389,149

Subordinated debentures













2,578

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit
exposures

37,646


36,729


36,503


36,503


36,504

Other liabilities

433,171


327,847


238,480


323,344


290,217

Shareholders' equity

7,347,265


7,321,257


7,121,252


7,085,839


7,024,493

Total liabilities and equity

$

39,889,202

$

39,948,848

$

38,935,530

$

38,815,211

$

39,602,039

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023

Period End Balances






























Loan Portfolio














Commercial and industrial

$1,970,844

8.8 %

$2,023,531

9.1 %

$1,932,534

9.1 %

$1,936,717

9.2 %

$2,153,391

10.1 %

Warehouse purchase program

1,228,706

5.5 %

1,081,403

4.8 %

864,924

4.1 %

822,245

3.9 %

912,327

4.3 %

Construction, land development and other land loans

2,814,521

12.6 %

2,828,372

12.7 %

2,876,588

13.5 %

3,076,591

14.5 %

3,200,479

14.9 %

1-4 family residential

7,557,858

33.8 %

7,496,485

33.6 %

7,331,251

34.5 %

7,207,226

34.0 %

7,032,593

32.8 %

Home equity

919,676

4.1 %

930,428

4.2 %

950,169

4.5 %

960,852

4.5 %

969,498

4.5 %

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

5,869,687

26.2 %

5,961,884

26.7 %

5,631,460

26.5 %

5,662,948

26.7 %

5,606,837

26.2 %

Agriculture (includes farmland)

1,033,224

4.6 %

1,037,361

4.6 %

813,092

3.8 %

816,043

3.9 %

801,933

3.7 %

Consumer and other

413,548

1.8 %

340,611

1.5 %

326,915

1.5 %

329,593

1.6 %

306,018

1.4 %

Energy

572,788

2.6 %

620,740

2.8 %

538,314

2.5 %

368,323

1.7 %

449,637

2.1 %

Total loans

$22,380,852

$22,320,815

$21,265,247

$21,180,538

$21,432,713
















Deposit Types














Noninterest-bearing DDA

$9,811,361

34.9 %

$9,706,505

34.7 %

$9,526,535

35.1 %

$9,776,572

36.0 %

$10,281,893

37.6 %

Interest-bearing DDA

4,800,758

17.1 %

4,762,730

17.1 %

4,867,247

17.9 %

5,115,945

18.8 %

4,797,259

17.6 %

Money market

6,166,792

22.0 %

6,180,769

22.1 %

6,134,221

22.6 %

5,859,701

21.6 %

5,892,505

21.6 %

Savings

2,707,982

9.6 %

2,765,197

9.9 %

2,830,117

10.4 %

2,881,397

10.6 %

3,005,936

11.0 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,600,718

16.4 %

4,517,885

16.2 %

3,817,398

14.0 %

3,546,194

13.0 %

3,335,207

12.2 %

Total deposits

$28,087,611

$27,933,086

$27,175,518

$27,179,809

$27,312,800
















Loan to Deposit Ratio

79.7 %

79.9 %

78.3 %

77.9 %

78.5 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Construction Loans




Sep 30, 2024

Jun 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2023

Sep 30, 2023


























Single family residential construction

$

836,571

29.7

%

$

940,381

33.2

%

$

1,031,163

35.8

%

$

1,088,636

35.4

%

$

1,157,016

36.1

%

Land development

256,571

9.1

%

241,639

8.5

%

290,243

10.1

%

367,849

12.0

%

359,518

11.2

%

Raw land

263,411

9.4

%

291,112

10.3

%

311,265

10.8

%

328,365

10.7

%

340,659

10.7

%

Residential lots

217,920

7.7

%

222,343

7.9

%

224,901

7.8

%

222,591

7.2

%

216,659

6.8

%

Commercial lots

58,472

2.1

%

60,264

2.1

%

59,691

2.1

%

155,415

5.0

%

154,425

4.8

%

Commercial construction and other

1,183,127

42.0

%

1,074,361

38.0

%

959,687

33.4

%

914,436

29.7

%

973,022

30.4

%

Net unaccreted discount

(1,551)




(1,728)




(362)




(701)




(820)


Total construction loans

$

2,814,521



$

2,828,372



$

2,876,588



$

3,076,591



$

3,200,479


Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of September 30, 2024





Houston

Dallas

Austin

OK City

Tulsa

Other (T)

Total

Collateral Type




















Shopping center/retail

$

365,720

$

263,161

$

58,574

$

15,161

$

13,648

$

324,444

$

1,040,708

Commercial and industrial
buildings

141,749


114,151


22,622


34,900


17,150


291,397


621,969

Office buildings

99,817


215,635


91,439


46,970


3,651


95,542


553,054

Medical buildings

82,161


16,906


1,699


43,107


30,230


71,716


245,819

Apartment buildings

113,670


128,055


18,335


14,618


14,937


244,729


534,344

Hotel

106,115


99,032


32,554


17,506





191,873


447,080

Other

174,867


56,237


28,891


7,709


1,555


94,037


363,296

Total

$

1,084,099

$

893,177

$

254,114

$

179,971

$

81,171

$

1,313,738

$

3,806,270

(U)

Acquired Loans



Non-PCD Loans

PCD Loans

Total Acquired Loans

Balance at
Acquisition
Date

Balance at
Jun 30,
2024

Balance at
Sep 30,
2024

Balance at
Acquisition
Date

Balance at
Jun 30,
2024

Balance at
Sep 30,
2024

Balance at
Acquisition
Date

Balance at
Jun 30,
2024

Balance at
Sep 30,
2024

Loan marks:

























Acquired banks (V)

$

345,599

$

(920)

$

(950)

$

320,052

$

2,412

$

2,320

$

665,651

$

1,492

$

1,370

FirstCapital Bank (W)

22,648


17,210


15,853


7,790


4,305


4,041


30,438


21,515


19,894

Lone Star Bank (X)

20,378


17,960


15,709


4,558


2,790


1,913


24,936


20,750


17,622

Total

388,625


34,250


30,612


332,400


9,507


8,274


721,025


43,757


38,886



























Acquired portfolio loan
balances:

























Acquired banks (V)

12,286,159


875,474


845,545


689,573


57,417


57,780


12,975,732


932,891


903,325

FirstCapital Bank (W)

1,021,694


652,527


600,616


627,991


395,743


356,084


1,649,685


1,048,270


956,700

Lone Star Bank (X)

1,016,128


919,865


868,114


59,109


59,075


54,793


1,075,237


978,940


922,907

Total

14,323,981


2,447,866


2,314,275


1,376,673


512,235


468,657


15,700,654

 (Y)

2,960,101


2,782,932



























Acquired portfolio loan
balances less loan marks

$

13,935,356

$

2,413,616

$

2,283,663

$

1,044,273

$

502,728

$

460,383

$

14,979,629

$

2,916,344

$

2,744,046


(T)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(U)

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.870 billion as of September 30, 2024.

(V)

Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.

(W)

On May 1, 2023, Prosperity completed the merger (the "FB Merger") of First Bancshares and its wholly owned subsidiary FirstCapital Bank. The FB Merger resulted in the addition of $1.650 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $30.4 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments.

(X)

The LSSB Merger was completed on April 1, 2024 and resulted in the addition of $1.075 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $24.9 million at acquisition date, which were subject to subsequent fair value adjustments.

(Y)

Actual principal balances acquired.

  

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Sep 30,
2024

Jun 30,
2024

Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Sep 30,
2023

Sep 30,
2024

Sep 30,
2023

Asset Quality



















Nonaccrual loans

$

83,969

$

84,175

$

78,475

$

68,688

$

59,729

$

83,969

$

59,729

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

20


322


3,035


2,195


397


20


397

Total nonperforming loans

83,989


84,497


81,510


70,883


60,126


83,989


60,126

Repossessed assets

177


113


97


76


35


177


35

Other real estate

5,757


4,960


2,204


1,708


9,320


5,757


9,320

Total nonperforming assets

$

89,923

$

89,570

$

83,811

$

72,667

$

69,481

$

89,923

$

69,481





















Nonperforming assets:



















Commercial and ind