Prosperity of Downstream Manufacturing Industry Driving Global and Chinese Industrial Robot Reducer Markets, 2021-2025

DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Industrial Robot Reducer Market Insight Report, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market prosperity of precision reducer is positively related to the industrial robot market, and also influenced by the prosperity of downstream manufacturing industry.

Although affected by the epidemic in 2020, the resumption of production in the Chinese market was basically completed in the second quarter, and the spread of overseas epidemics directly resulted in China grafting most of the overseas market production capacity, increasing the urgency of reducing costs and increasing efficiency, and the demand for robots exceeded expectations.

In 2020, the output of industrial robots in China was 237,068 units, an increase of 19.1% year-on-year. The demand for reducers was obviously driven, and the reducer market also ushered in an inflection point in 2020, achieving a year-on-year increase



We believe that under the background of the transformation and upgrading of intelligent manufacturing, under the influence of various factors such as policy stimulus, aging of social population structure and rising labor costs, the demand for industrial robots by manufacturing enterprises is a long-term trend, and short-term fluctuations are mainly due to the impact of changes in the macro environment, coupled with the emergence of the differentiation trend of downstream manufacturing industries, which is transmitted upwards to the robot field, showing the gradual subdivision of demand. At the beginning of the 14 th Five-Year Plan, the support for intelligent manufacturing equipment represented by robots is



From the demand point of view, the new demand for industrial robots is the main driving force for the development of reducer industry. In addition, the reducer itself has a rated service life and needs to be replaced regularly, that is, the replacement in the stock market is also one of the demand directions. The working life of industrial robots is generally 8-10 years, during which the reducer, as a transmission and load-bearing component, is inevitably worn, and its service life is usually about two years. Therefore, the maintenance of existing industrial robots also needs a large number of reducers to be replaced.



In 2020, the incremental demand of China's industrial robot reducers is 422,500 units, up 19.99% year-on-year, and the stock replacement will be 100,400 units, up 12.18% year-on-year. The total demand is 522,900 units, up 18.41% year-on-year, and the market will usher in an inflection point. The main reason is that the demand of the industrial robot industry is picking up, the new demand is growing rapidly, and most reducer manufacturers are welcoming the growth of performance.



In the long run, under the background of transformation and upgrading of intelligent manufacturing, under the influence of policy stimulation, aging of social population structure, rising labor cost and other factors, the demand for industrial robots in manufacturing enterprises will gradually release, which will expand the incremental space of the reducer market.

At the same time, the reducer itself has a rated service life, and the existing industrial robots need to be replaced regularly. With the acceleration of digitalization, machine substitution will benefit from it, and it is expected that the certainty of reducer market growth will be further enhanced in the next few years. We estimate that the total demand for reducers for industrial robots in China will be about 3.8-4.06 million units from 2021 to 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Analyzes the development environment of China's industrial robot reducer

1.1 Analysis of Industry Policy Development Environment

1.2 Analysis of Industry Economic Development Environment

1.2.1 The demographic dividend is gradually disappearing

1.2.2 The labor cost of manufacturing industry has increased rapidly

1.2.3 Robots change crowds

1.3 Analysis of Industry Technology Development Environment

1.3.1 Analysis of patent application for RV reducer technology

1.3.2 The harmonic reducer technology patent application analysis

1.3.3 Analysis of technology development trend



2 Analyzes the development of China's industrial robot market

2.1 Industrial robot sales and market size

2.2 Market share of major brands of industrial robots



3 Market Analysis of Industrial Robot Reducer

3.1 Analysis of Overall Development of Reducer

3.2 Analysis of Market Characteristics of Robot Reducer

3.2.1 Analysis of product application characteristics

3.2.2 the industry competition characteristics analysis

3.2.2 Market Demand Analysis of Industrial Robot Reducer

3.3 The price analysis of industrial robot reducer

3.3.1 Average price of products

3.3.2 On behalf of the enterprise product prices

3.4 Market Competition Analysis of Industrial Robot Reducer

3.4.1 Market share analysis of industrial robot reducer

3.4.2 Analysis of localization

3.4.3 Analysis of the Competition of Key Enterprises in China



4 Analyzes the market segmentation of domestic industrial robot reducer

4.1 RV reducer market development analysis

4.1.1 development of domestic industry of RV reducer

4.1.2 RV reducer domestic representative enterprises

4.2 Harmonic reducer market development analysis

4.2.1 Development of domestic industry of harmonic reducer

4.2.2 Analysis of domestic enterprises of harmonic reducer

4.3 Development Analysis of Reducer of Cooperative Robot

4.3.1 The development analysis of the main technologies of cooperative robots

4.3.2 The cooperative robot market development analysis

4.3.3 Market size analysis of reducer for cooperative robot



5 Analyzes the development of domestic industrial robot reducer

5.1 Analysis of Technical Strength of Enterprises

5.1.1 the analysis of the current technical situation of domestic enterprises

5.1.2 the analysis of the technological gap between domestic and foreign enterprises

5.1.3 high precision reducer "one-stop" application plan

5.2 Investment analysis of reducer project in the second quarter

5.2.1 Analysis of Enterprise Distribution

5.2.2 Analysis of Capacity and Output

5.2.3 bearing supply analysis of reducer manufacturers



6 Analysis of Key Domestic Peers



Companies Mentioned

Qinchuan Machine Tool & Tool Group Share Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical Industry Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co., Ltd.

Hengfengtai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Zhongda Leader Intelligent Transmission Co., Ltd.

Nantong Zhenkang Welding Electromachinery Co., Ltd

Shuaike Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Leader Harmonious Drive Systems Co., Ltd.

Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Banrin Robot Technology Co., Ltd.

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.

NIDEC-SHIMPO ( Zhejiang ) Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkmwf5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

