Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Minimally Invasive Treatments Markets, 2023

The "Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Minimally Invasive Treatments Market: US, 5EU Markets, Japan and RoW" report

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly occurring cancer in men and the fourth most commonly occurring cancer overall. Approximately 1 in 7 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

This report provides an indepth analysis of the Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Minimally Invasive Treatments Market, estimated at nearly $1 billion in combined sales in 2018. The total market is forecast to experience healthy growth of more than 10% CAGR.

The market will be driven by new and promising noninvasive diagnostic tests, such as emerging molecular diagnostics/liquid biopsy technologies used to help to rule out biopsy, or prevent unnecessary biopsies, in low-risk prostate cancer patients. These improved assays will continue to spur market momentum and supplement, or perhaps someday replace less-than reliable PSA tests.

Other new diagnostics technologies, such as targeted prostate biopsy using MRI-ultrasound (MRI-US) fusion, is allowing accurate diagnosis of serious tumors not typically found with conventional biopsy, while providing a method for repeat biopsy of specific tumor-bearing sites for men in active surveillance. Fusion devices are allowing the urologist to combine MRI and other images to more accurately guide prostate biopsy in an outpatient clinic setting.

Several minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment products will also spur market growth, including instruments and accessories used in robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy (RALP); brachytherapy products; ablation systems (particularly, high-intensity focused ultrasound/HIFU and cryoablation); and novel hydrogel spacers for protecting healthy tissue during prostate radiotherapy.

The report provides the following useful information:

An epidemiological overview of prostate cancer

Analysis of selected leading diagnostic and minimally invasive treatment products for prostate cancer

Competitive analysis, including estimated market share and emerging competition

Insight into factors driving and limiting market growth

Estimated five-year market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

i. Prostate cancer overview

ii. Prostate cancer diagnostics and minimally invasive treatments market

Exhibit ES-1: Prostate cancer diagnostic products, global market forecast 2018-23

Exhibit ES-2: Minimally invasive prostate cancer treatments, global market forecast 2018-23

a. Market drivers and limiters

b. Technology trends

c. Market leaders

d. Competitive strategies

e. Emerging competition

iii. Methodology

iv. Bibliography

1 Staging



2 Incidence: US, 5EU, and Japan

Estimated new cases of prostate cancer by stage, US, 2018 and 2023

Estimated new cases of prostate cancer by stage, 5EU, 2018 and 2023

Estimated new cases of prostate cancer by stage, Japan, 2018 and 2023



3 Risk factors

3.1 Genetics



4 Detection and diagnosis

4.1 PSA testing

4.2 Screening

4.3 Biopsy

Advantages and disadvantages of multiparametric MRI for prostate imaging

4.4 Molecular diagnostics and liquid biopsy

Advantages and disadvantages of liquid biopsy



5 Prostate cancer treatment pathways

Treatment options for prostate cancer by cancer type/stage

5.1 Surgery

