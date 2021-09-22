Prostate Cancer Impact Alliance Seeks to Improve Patient Outcomes through Collaboration

BALTIMORE, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prostate Cancer Impact Alliance (PCIA) has brought together a formidable and diverse group of researchers, patient advocacy groups, physicians and health professionals within the prostate cancer community in a dedicated effort to advance education about, research into, and access to high quality care for men with prostate cancer. Convened by the American Urological Association (AUA), PCIA has launched an online presence at UrologyHealth.org/PCIA.

Prostate Cancer Impact Alliance is a collection of diverse stakeholders within the prostate cancer community working together toward increased awareness and access for prostate cancer treatments. The PCIA membership is represented by 28 patient advocacy groups and professional medical and scientific organizations, as well as industry companies. PCIA events and activities are supported in part by funding from industry companies.

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among American men. In 2021, an estimated 248,530 men will be newly diagnosed with prostate cancer, a nearly 30 percent increase over 2020 statistics. It is estimated more than 34,100 of those diagnosed in 2021 will die from this disease.

PCIA – an alliance of 28 stakeholder organizations – has been working together over the past year to identify a unified vision and pursue projects to advance the mission of the Alliance. Through three workgroups – Health Equity, Patient and Provider Communications, as well as Policy and Advocacy – PCIA members are working to identify immediate barriers standing in the way of better patient outcomes related to education, research, health equity and quality of life.

"This Alliance is about transforming the prostate cancer continuum, as well as reimagining the possibilities for better patient outcomes and equitable access to care for men diagnosed with this deadly disease," said Harris M. Nagler, President of the Urology Care Foundation, a PCIA stakeholder organization, and official Foundation of the AUA. "Members of the PCIA share a bold vision and by joining forces we intend to scale our network, improve health outcomes and make a profound impact on the prostate cancer community, including the millions of men living with the disease."

As part of its' longer-term vision, the alliance plans to continue to identify priorities within the prostate cancer space and develop ways to engage on those issue areas in a strategic, meaningful and collaborative way. This collective community strives to accelerate and optimize progress in the following specific areas:

Equity of access, outcomes and information for the highest possible quality of care;

Shared decision-making for men at risk for, or diagnosed with, prostate cancer;

Patient and caregiver knowledge regarding diagnostic and management options;

Understanding of challenges affecting care and access for patients; and

Research intended to improve health outcomes for patients with prostate cancer across the spectrum of this disease.

"For the past 30 years I have felt strongly that the varied members of the prostate cancer advocacy and patient support community need to work closely together on the most important initiatives that affect the diagnosis and management of men with prostate cancer and their families," said E. Michael D. Scott, President and Executive Director of Prostate Cancer International, a PCIA inaugural steering committee member. "I am honored to be an inaugural member of the PCIA Steering Committee and look forward to working within the alliance to advance our community towards those goals."

PCIA members have already collaborated on a number of issues including a letter to the Biden Administration encouraging prioritization of policy that supports diversity of research and the needs of men living with prostate cancer, as well as the hosting of informational webinars on the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) and implications of the Most Favored Nation drug pricing model.

The PCIA inaugural steering committee has played an integral part in developing and shaping this Alliance. Those members include:

John Fortin , AUA Patient Advocacy Liaison

, AUA Patient Advocacy Liaison Susan Friedman , FORCE- Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered

, FORCE- Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered Amy Luckenbaugh, MD, Society of Women in Urology

Alexandra Scholz , Prostate Cancer Research Institute

, Prostate Cancer Research Institute Mike Scott , Prostate Cancer International

For more information about current and future PCIA activities, please visit www.UrologyHealth.org/PCIA.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has nearly 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

