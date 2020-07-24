Prostate Cancer Market Trends & Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 - United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Japan

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prostate Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Prostate Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Prostate Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Prostate Cancer market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Prostate Cancer market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current Prostate Cancer treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology



The Prostate Cancer epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current Prostate Cancer Prostate Cancer patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The total prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in the 7MM were observed to be 6,742,385 cases in 2017, and are expected to increase during the study period.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Prostate Cancer epidemiology [segmented as Total Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer, Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer, Age-specific Cases of Prostate Cancer, Total Diagnosed cases of Prostate Cancer patients by Clinical Stages, Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC and CRPC, Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC and CRPC, Total Treated Cases of metastatic HSPC/CSPC, and CRPC] scenario of Prostate Cancer in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country-wise Epidemiology

Estimates show the highest diagnosed population of Prostate Cancer is in the United States . in EU-5 countries, the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of prostate cancer was found in Germany with 360,916 cases in 2017, followed by France and Italy .

. in EU-5 countries, the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of prostate cancer was found in with 360,916 cases in 2017, followed by and . Our estimation suggested that the total treated patient pool of mCSPC/HSPC was 75,600 in 2017, will likely increase throughout the study period, besides nearly 73,452 cases of mCRPC treated in first-line.

According to the publisher, in 2017, total treated pool nmCRPC progressed from first-line to the second-line was found to be 160,287 in the 7MM. On the other hand, the total treated patient pool of nmCSPC/HSPC was 668,577 cases in the 7MM (2017).

Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the Prostate Cancer report encloses the detailed analysis of Prostate Cancer marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Prostate Cancer clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs



Xtandi (Enzalutamide): Astellas Pharma/Pfizer



It is an orally bioavailable, organic, non-steroidal small molecule targeting the androgen receptor (AR) with potential antineoplastic activity. It is indicated for the treatment of patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), and metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC). Xtandi approved initially in August 2012. It was approved by the US FDA for the treatment of patients with mCRPC who have previously received docetaxel. In December 2019, Pfizer and Astellas Pharma announced that the US FDA has approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Xtandi for the treatment of patients with mCSPC.



Erleada (apalutamide): Janssen Pharmaceutical



Janssen Pharmaceutical's product Erleada (apalutamide) is a next-generation oral androgen receptor (AR) inhibitor that blocks the androgen signaling pathway in prostate cancer cells. It is indicated for the treatment of patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) and for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC). It is taken orally, once daily, with or without food. Erleada inhibits the growth of cancer cells in three ways: by preventing the binding of androgen to the AR; by stopping the AR from entering the cancer cells; and by preventing the AR from binding to the DNA of the cancer cell. In January 2020, the European Commission has approved apalutamide (Erleada) for use in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) for the treatment of adult men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. The EC approval is based on data from the phase III TITAN study, which assessed the addition of apalutamide to ADT in a broad range of patients with mHSPC, regardless of disease volume, prior treatment with docetaxel or staging at initial diagnosis.



Nubeqa (Darolutamide/ODM-201): Bayer HealthCare/Orion Corporation



Bayer HealthCare/Orion Corporation's product Nubeqa (darolutamide) is an androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) with a distinct chemical structure that competitively inhibits androgen binding, AR nuclear translocation, and AR-mediated transcription. Nubeqa is approved for the treatment of patients with nmCRPC. In January 2020, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) granted marketing authorization to Nubeqa for the treatment of men with nmCRPC. Nubeqa (darolutamide) is also being investigated for mHSPC/mCSPC. In ARASENS trial, approximately 1,300 subjects enrolled with mHSPC. The patients will be randomized (1:1 ratio) to receive 600 mg (2 300 mg tablets) of Darolutamide (ODM-201)/placebo twice daily with food, equivalent to a total daily dose of 1,200 mg, in addition to standard ADT and docetaxel. Subjects will be stratified at randomization for the extent of disease and for Alkaline Phosphatase levels.



Emerging Drugs



Lynparza (olaparib): AstraZeneca/Merck Sharp & Dohme



Lynparza (olaparib) is first and best-in-class oral poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, and the first targeted treatment to block DDR in tumours harbouring a deficiency in homologous recombination repair (HRR), such as mutations in BRCA1 and/or BRCA2. AstraZeneca have global strategic oncology collaboration with Merck to co-develop and co-commercialize Lynparza. Recently in January 2020, the US FDA accepted the supplemental New Drug Application for Lynparza and granted Priority Review in the US for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and deleterious or suspected deleterious germline or somatic homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations, which have progressed following prior treatment with a new hormonal agent. A Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date is set for the second quarter of 2020. The priority review is based on the results from the Phase III PROfound trial, which were presented during the Presidential Symposium at the 2019 European Society of Medical Oncology congress.



Talzoparib: Pfizer/Astellas Pharma



Talzoparib (Pfizer/Astellas Pharma) is an orally PARP inhibitor with potential antineoplastic activity, currently under evaluation in Phase III clinical stage. It selectively binds to PARP and prevents PARP-mediated DNA repair of single strand DNA breaks via the base-excision repair pathway. A phase III study (NCT03395197; TALAPRO-2) was initiated to compare rPFS in men with mCRPC treated with Talazoparib plus enzalutamide vs. enzalutamide after confirmation of the starting dose of Talazoparib in combination with enzalutamide (Xtandi).



Rubraca (Rucaparib): Clovis Oncology



Clovis Oncology is investigating one of their lead candidates named Rubraca (Rucaparib) for various cancer indications. It is an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3 being developed in Prostate Cancer, and Ovarian Cancer as well as several additional solid tumor indications. It is worth mentioning that, the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the company's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Rubraca and granted priority review status to the application with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of May 15, 2020.



Keytruda: Merck Sharp & Dohme



Merck Sharp & Dohme's immunotherapy Keytruda, also known as pembrolizumab, is a PD-1 blocking antibody. It is mainly used for cancers that are advanced, have spread to other parts of the body or are not responding to other treatments. This is currently being investigated in Phase III clinical trials in combination with Enzalutamide for the treatment of patients affected by mHSPC. Moreover, several other trials are also ongoing for the treatment of patients affected with mCRPC.



Ipatasertib (RG7440): Hoffmann-La Roche



Hoffmann-La Roche investigating Ipatasertib (RG7440) for Prostate Cancer. It is a small molecule Pan-Akt inhibitor which is under investigation by Roche in Phase III clinical trial. The PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway regulates cell growth and survival.



ProstAtak: Advantagene



Advantagene is developing ProstAtak for the treatment of patients suffering from prostate cancer. ProstAtak jump-starts the body's own immune system to detect and destroy recurring cancer cells. The treatment is done together with standard radiation therapy. Last year, Candel Therapeutics (Advantagene) announced that it has completed the enrollment of the "ULYSSES" trial, a Phase II study of ProstAtak for prostate cancer patients choosing Active Surveillance (PrTK04- NCT02768363). However, enrollment is still open for prostate cancer patients choosing radiation therapy as their primary treatment (PrTK03- NCT01436968).



177Lu-PSMA-617: Novartis



177Lu-PSMA-617 is an investigational radioligand therapy (RLT) in development for mCRPC by Novartis. Currently this drug is in a Phase III trial (VISION) for the treatment of patients with progressive PSMA-positive mCRPC.



Market Outlook



Key Findings



According to the publisher, Prostate Cancer market in the 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030. The therapeutic market of Prostate Cancer in seven major markets was found to be USD 6,798 million in 2017 which is expected to increase during study period (2017-2030).



Country-wise Outlook

According to the estimates, the highest market size of Prostate Cancer is found in the United States followed by the Germany and Japan in 2017 in the seven major markets.

Castrate-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CSPC) Market Outlook in the 7MM

In the total market of prostate cancer in the 7MM, the CSPC market is expected to rise by 2030, from USD 638 million in 2017 during the study period (2017-2030).

Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Market Outlook in the 7MM

In 2017, the total prostate cancer market, the CRPC market is expected to increase by 2030, from USD 6,160 million in 2017 during the study period

Pipeline Development Activities



The drugs which are in pipeline includes:

1. Lynparza: Pre-registration

2. Rucaparib: Pre-registration

3. Opdivo (nivolumab): Phase III

4. 177Lu-PSMA-617: Phase III

5. Niraparib Abiraterone Acetate: Phase III

6. HC-1119 (Deuterated form of enzalutamide): Phase III

7. Ipatasertib (RG7440) + Abiraterone Acetate: Phase III

8. Talazoparib Enzalutamide: Phase III

9. ProstAtak (AdV-tk) + valacyclovir: Phase III

10. Relugolix: Phase III

11. Capivasertib: Phase II

12. Seviteronel: Phase II

13. PRX302 (topsalysin) Phase II

14. RV001: Phase II



Pipeline Development Activities



Key Points

In January 2020 , the US FDA accepted the sNDA for Lynparza and granted Priority Review in the US for patients with mCRPC and deleterious or suspected deleterious germline or somatic HRR gene mutations, which have progressed following prior treatment with a new hormonal agent.

, the US FDA accepted the sNDA for Lynparza and granted Priority Review in the US for patients with mCRPC and deleterious or suspected deleterious germline or somatic HRR gene mutations, which have progressed following prior treatment with a new hormonal agent. It is worth mentioning that, the US FDA has accepted the company's sNDA for Rubraca and granted priority review status to the application with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of May 15, 2020 . Clovis submitted the NDA submission for Rucaparib as monotherapy treatment of adult patients with BRCA1/2-mutant recurrent, metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer in November 2019 .

Drugs Uptake

In mCSPC, currently market is dominated by hormonal therapies, mainly the first-generation hormonal therapies however label expansion of Xtandi and abiraterone acetate, approval of Erleada in mCSPC expected to help in driving the overall market of CSPC.

Likewise, in nmCSPC also market is also mainly dominated by first-generation hormonal therapies. However, in future nmCSPC market size will be mainly driven by expected launch of ProstAtak and RV001.

In metastatic CRPC, the current market is mainly dominated by Zytiga and Xtandi.

In non-metastatic CRPC, Erleada with better clinical profile and early mover advantage will expect to generate maximum revenue in this setting

Access and Reimbursement Scenario

In May 2019 , Xtandi (enzalutamide) was not recommended, within its marketing authorization, treating high-risk hormone-relapsed non-metastatic prostate cancer in adults by National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

, Xtandi (enzalutamide) was not recommended, within its marketing authorization, treating high-risk hormone-relapsed non-metastatic prostate cancer in adults by National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). In March 2017 , Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) received was favorable decision from the Haute Autorit de sant (HAS), within its marketing authorization for asymptomatic or low symptom castration-resistant metastatic prostate cancer in patients who failed androgen deprivation therapy.

KOL Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in Prostate Cancer domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or Prostate Cancer market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Prostate Cancer Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Prostate Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Prostate Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Prostate Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Prostate Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Prostate Cancer market.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Prostate Cancer market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Prostate Cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Prostate Cancer. Launch of emerging therapies, will significantly impact the Prostate Cancer market.

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Prostate Cancer.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Companies Mentioned



Bayer Health Care

Astellas Pharma

Amgen

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Sanofi

Orion Corporation

AstraZeneca/ Merck Sharp & Dohme

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Novartis

Myovant Sciences/Takeda

Hinova Pharmaceuticals

Innocrin Pharmaceutical

Bavarian Nordic

Orion Pharma

Immunomedics

Hoffmann-La Roche

Pfizer

Sophiris Bio

BeiGene

MacroGenics

Genmab

Clovis Oncology

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Research & Development

Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical

Eli Lilly and Company

eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Trovagene

RhoVac

Advantagene

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hz8ltl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



