Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Worth $21.5 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global prostate cancer therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 21.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the escalating prevalence of prostate cancer which in turn increases the demand for novel therapeutics.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By drug class, the hormonal therapy segment held the largest share and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the availability and efficient mechanism of action for treating the diseased condition completely.

Xtandi drug is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to the high adoption of the drug and usage of the drug for longer periods of time.

North America dominated the market in 2021 and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region owing to an increase in the disease's prevalence, and a strong need for prostate cancer therapeutic products in the region.

Key market players operating in the market are focusing on developing novel products to meet the demand and provide efficient treatment options.

Read full market research report for more Insights, "Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class (Zytiga, Gonax, Lupron, Zoladex, Decapeptyl, Eligard, Vantas, Casodex, Xtandi), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Growth & Trends

A surge in government funding and increased public and private sector initiatives to enhance knowledge, and awareness about the availability of medicines amongst the public are projected to accelerate market growth. Furthermore, a rising preference for online drug purchasing over traditional methods, an increase in the number of internet users, and a rise in awareness regarding online pharmacies are expected to enhance the treatment adoption rate.

As per the American Cancer Society, in 2022, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of death in the male population of the U.S. Around one man in every 41 dies from prostate cancer. Although prostate cancer is a deadly disease, the mortality rate from the disease is low. The availability of a supportive regulatory landscape is expected to drive the adoption of novel products such as 177Lu-PSMA-617, which is precision medicine for patients that have not been cured with multiple rounds of treatment. The product received FDA approval in March 2022 for the treatment of mCRPC.

Targeted and biological therapy, chemotherapy, and hormonal therapy are some of the methods used to treat the condition. The high cost of targeted therapies and other immunotherapies is projected to act as a significant limitation on the global market. Low awareness of technological advancements in the therapeutic area in developing countries is expected to become a restrain for the market.

New trials are being conducted by institutes such as MRC Clinical Trials Unit at UCL. A June 2022, publication by the institute highlights secondary cancer tumor type of prostate cancer patients are benefited more from the use of chemotherapy such as docetaxel with an enhanced survival rate of 39%. These studies are creating a more effective way of providing a personalized medicine approach to prostate cancer patients so that they experience fewer side effects.

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global prostate cancer therapeutics market based on drug class, distribution channel, and region:

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market - Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hormonal Therapy

Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) Antagonists



Zytiga



Gonax

Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) Agonists

Lupron



Zoladex



Eligard



Decapeptyl



Vantas



Others

Anti-Androgen

Xtandi



Casodex

Chemotherapy

Taxotere



Jevtana

Immunotherapy

Provenge

Targeted Therapy

Xofigo

Others

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi

Ipsen Pharma

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.