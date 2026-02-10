PROTAC Market Shows Accelerated Growth During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Amid Rising Targeted Therapy Demand | DelveInsight

The PROTAC market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising interest in targeted protein degradation as a next-generation therapeutic approach. Expanding oncology pipelines with drugs in clinical trials such as vepdegestrant (Arvinas and Pfizer), luxdegalutamide (Arvinas and Novartis), ASP3082 (Astellas Pharma), DT2216 (Dialectic Therapeutics), and others, along with increasing applicability in neurodegenerative and inflammatory diseases, are further fueling sustained R&D investment.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's PROTAC Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer, Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging PROTAC, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the PROTAC Market Report

The total market size of PROTAC in the leading markets is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer, Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), and others .

Approximately 85% of patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer have had an early-stage breast cancer diagnosis. However, most patients with early-stage breast cancer do not go on to develop metastatic disease.

Leading PROTAC companies, such as Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Novartis (SWX: NOVN), Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503), Dialectic Therapeutics, and others, are developing novel PROTAC that can be available in the PROTAC market in the coming years.

Some of the key PROTACs in clinical trials include Vepdegestrant, Luxdegalutamide, ASP3082, DT2216, and others.

Key Factors Driving the PROTAC Market

High Therapeutic Potential and Mechanism of Action: PROTACs offer a novel mechanism that selectively degrades disease-causing proteins rather than simply inhibiting them. This expands therapeutic possibilities, especially for targets previously considered "undruggable", boosting industry and investor interest.

Rising Prevalence of Target Diseases: The increasing global burden of complex diseases, such as breast cancer, TNBC, mCRPC, colorectal cancer, NSCLC, and others, fuels the demand for innovative treatment options. PROTACs' ability to target pathogenic proteins drives research and clinical investment.

Next-Generation AR Degradation in Mutant Androgen Receptor–Driven Prostate Cancer: Prostate cancer is traditionally treated with anti-androgen medications. However, PROTACs such as ARV-766 are thought to be effective in patients with AR that has mutated, particularly through a resistance mechanism such as L702H. ARV-766 has a superior and expanded efficacy profile and an improved tolerability profile compared with bavdegalutamide.

Pharmaceutical Partnerships and Licensing Landscape: Opportunities for clinical collaboration and licensing with large pharmaceutical companies are presented here. Novartis paid USD 150 million up front, primarily for the rights to Arvinas's androgen receptor degrader ARV-766, thereby providing the company a second endorsement of its degradation strategy. It is important to note that Pfizer is already a partner with Arvinas for the PROTAC vepdegestrant.

Emerging PROTAC Drugs in Development: Some of the potential drugs in the pipeline include vepdegestrant (Arvinas and Pfizer), luxdegalutamide (Arvinas and Novartis), ASP3082 (Astellas Pharma), DT2216 (Dialectic Therapeutics), and others.

PROTAC Market Analysis

Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) is an emerging therapeutic modality with the potential to target disease-causing proteins that have historically been difficult to reach with conventional small molecules.

PROTACs are a key class of targeted protein degradation technologies, and over the past 20 years, the concept of harnessing the ubiquitin–proteasome system has evolved from academic research into active industry-led drug development.

Nearly 90 protein degradation–based leads are currently under evaluation, with close to 20% of pipeline candidates in clinical development and the remainder in preclinical or discovery stages.

PROTACs account for more than 30% of all protein degradation pipeline drugs, underscoring their growing prominence in this therapeutic space.

of all protein degradation pipeline drugs, underscoring their growing prominence in this therapeutic space. The PROTAC market is expected to expand significantly in the coming years, driven by the rising number of PROTAC-designed molecules entering clinical trials, despite the absence of any approved therapies to date.

The first PROTAC molecule, ARV-110, entered clinical testing in 2019, marking a major milestone for the modality.

, entered clinical testing in 2019, marking a major milestone for the modality. In 2020, early clinical data provided the first proof-of-concept for PROTACs against well-established cancer targets, including the estrogen receptor (ER) and androgen receptor (AR).

Pfizer, in collaboration with Arvinas, is currently evaluating vepdegestrant in clinical trials as both a monotherapy and in combination regimens for ER+/HER2- breast cancer and other indications.

Several major players, including Arvinas and Pfizer (Vepdegestrant), Arvinas and Novartis (Luxdegalutamide), Astellas Pharma (ASP3082), Dialectic Therapeutics (DT2216), and others, are advancing PROTAC-based therapies across multiple oncology indications such as ER+/HER2- breast cancer and metastatic prostate cancer.

Overall, PROTACs represent an exciting and rapidly maturing class of therapeutic agents, with ongoing and future studies expected to clarify their clinical role in cancer and other diseases.

PROTAC Competitive Landscape

Emerging players such as Arvinas and Pfizer (Vepdegestrant), Arvinas and Novartis (Luxdegalutamide), Astellas Pharma (ASP3082), Dialectic Therapeutics (DT2216), and others are evaluating drugs in clinical trials.

Arvinas and Pfizer's Vepdegestrant is an investigational, orally bioavailable PROTAC-based protein degrader engineered to selectively eliminate the estrogen receptor and is being developed for the treatment of ER+/HER2– breast cancer. In July 2021, Arvinas entered into a global partnership with Pfizer to jointly develop and commercialize vepdegestrant, with the two companies sharing worldwide development costs, commercialization expenses, and profits.

Arvinas and Novartis' ARV-766 is an investigational, orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader designed to selectively target and degrade the androgen receptor. In preclinical studies, ARV-766 has shown activity across models expressing wild-type androgen receptor as well as tumors harboring androgen receptor mutations or amplification, key mechanisms associated with resistance to existing androgen receptor–directed therapies. ARV-766 is currently being evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial for metastatic prostate cancer. In April 2024, Arvinas entered into an exclusive global licensing agreement with Novartis for the development and commercialization of ARV-766. The transaction also included an asset purchase agreement under which Novartis acquired Arvinas' preclinical AR-V7 program.

Astellas Pharma's ASP3082 is a PROTAC molecule that selectively degrades the KRAS G12D protein and represents the first targeted protein degrader to advance into clinical development for this target. It has the potential to become a first-in-class therapy for solid tumors driven by KRAS G12D mutations. A Phase I clinical trial is currently ongoing in patients with KRAS G12D–mutant solid tumors, with proof-of-concept data expected in the first half of calendar year 2025. The company is preparing to advance the program into registration trials.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the PROTAC market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the PROTAC market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the PROTAC Market

In November 2025, Arvinas presented multiple abstracts on vepdegestrant at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

In October 2025, Arvinas announced new patient-reported outcomes data from the Phase III VERITAC-2 clinical trial evaluating vepdegestrant, which are being presented in a mini oral session at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.

announced new patient-reported outcomes data from the Phase III VERITAC-2 clinical trial evaluating vepdegestrant, which are being presented in a mini oral session at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. In March 2025, Arvinas and Pfizer announced positive topline results from the Phase III VERITAC-2 trial, which met its primary endpoint in the ESR1m population, showing a significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to fulvestrant, exceeding the pre-specified target Hazard Ratio (HR) of 0.60. However, the trial did not reach statistical significance in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population.

What are PROTACs?

PROTACs (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimeras) are an emerging class of therapeutic molecules designed to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibiting them. They are heterobifunctional compounds that simultaneously bind a target protein and an E3 ubiquitin ligase, bringing the two into close proximity and triggering ubiquitination of the target protein. This process marks the protein for destruction by the cell's natural proteasome system. By eliminating the protein entirely, PROTACs can achieve deeper and more sustained biological effects, overcome resistance seen with traditional inhibitors, and enable targeting of previously "undruggable" proteins. As a result, PROTAC technology is gaining significant traction across oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas.

PROTAC Epidemiology Segmentation

The PROTAC market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020–2034 across the leading markets. The PROTAC target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Cases of Selected Indications for PROTAC

Total Eligible Patient Pool for PROTAC in Selected Indications

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for PROTAC

PROTAC Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 PROTAC Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report HR+/HER2− Breast Cancer, Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), and others PROTAC Target Patient Pool Segmentation Total Cases of Selected Indications for PROTAC, Total Eligible Patient Pool for PROTAC in Selected Indications, and Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for PROTAC Key PROTAC Companies Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Novartis (SWX: NOVN), Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503), Dialectic Therapeutics, and others Key PROTACs Vepdegestrant, Luxdegalutamide, ASP3082, DT2216, and others

Scope of the PROTAC Market Report

PROTAC Therapeutic Assessment: PROTAC' current marketed and emerging therapies

PROTAC' current marketed and emerging therapies PROTAC Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging PROTAC Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging PROTAC Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, PROTAC Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 PROTAC Market Key Insights 2 PROTAC Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 PROTAC Therapies Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA]) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications of PROTAC Therapies in 2028 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies of PROTAC Therapies in 2036 7 Background and Overview 8 Treatment Guidelines 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 9.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 9.3.1 Total Cases of Selected Indications for PROTACs in the 7MM 9.3.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool for PROTACs in Selected Indications in the 7MM 9.3.3 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for PROTACs in the 7MM 10 Emerging PROTAC Drugs 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 Vepdegestrant (ARV-471): Arvinas and Pfizer 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Development Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst's Views 10.3 Luxdegalutamide (ARV-766): Arvinas and Novartis List to be continued….. 11 PROTAC Therapies Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 PROTAC Market Outlook 11.3 Conjoint Analysis 11.4 Key PROTAC Market Forecast Assumptions 11.5 Total PROTAC Market Size by Country in the 7MM 11.6 Total PROTAC Market Size by Indications in the 7MM 11.7 Total PROTAC Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM 11.8 The United States PROTAC Market Size 11.8.1 Total PROTAC Market Size by Indications in the United States 11.8.2 Total PROTAC Market Size by Therapies in the United States 11.9 EU4 and the UK PROTAC Market Size 11.1 Japan PROTAC Market Size 12 PROTAC Market Unmet Needs 13 PROTAC Market SWOT Analysis 14 KOL Views on PROTAC 15 PROTAC Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 The United States 15.2 In EU4 and the UK 15.3 Japan 15.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 15.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of PROTAC Therapies 16 Bibliography 17 PROTAC Market Report Methodology

