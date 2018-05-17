Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Two Oral Presentations Accepted for 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association

The details of the oral presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title: Hepcidin mimetic PTG-300 for treatment of ineffective erythropoiesis and chronic anemia in hemoglobinopathy diseases

Date and Time: Saturday, June 16 from 11:45 AM to 12:00 PM CEST

Session: Thalassemias

Location: Stockholm International Fairs Convention Center, Room K2

Presentation Title: Hepcidin Mimetic PTG-300 induces dose-related and sustained reductions in serum iron and transferrin saturation in healthy subjects

Date and Time: Saturday, June 16 from 5:00 PM to 5:15 PM CEST

Session: Iron metabolism, deficiency and overload

Location: Stockholm International Fairs Convention Center, Room A13

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based drugs to transform existing treatment paradigms for patients with significant unmet medical needs. PTG100 is an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin antagonist peptide that is under evaluation for potential treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases. The company's interleukin-23 receptor antagonist peptide, PTG-200, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers to support a Phase 2 study in Crohn's disease. The IL-12/23 pathway blockade is an approach that has been validated through an FDA-approved injectable antibody drug. The company has entered into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech for the clinical development of PTG-200. Protagonist has also applied its innovative peptide platform outside of the GI disease areas and is developing an injectable hepcidin mimetic, PTG-300, for the potential treatment of anemia and iron overload related to rare blood diseases with an initial focus on beta-thalassemia. The Company has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial with PTG-300, which established pharmacodynamic-based clinical proof-of-concept in normal healthy volunteers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to PTG-300 for beta-thalassemia.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California, with pre-clinical and clinical staff in California and discovery operations in both California and Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. For further information, please visit http://www.protagonist-inc.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protagonist-therapeutics-announces-two-oral-presentations-accepted-for-23rd-congress-of-the-european-hematology-association-300650362.html

SOURCE Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.protagonist-inc.com

