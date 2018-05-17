Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Two Oral Presentations Accepted for 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association

NEWARK, Calif., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX) today announced that clinical and preclinical abstracts for PTG-300, the Company's injectable hepcidin mimetic in development for treatment of anemia and iron overload in rare blood disorders, have been accepted for oral presentations at the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA). The Annual Congress of EHA, a flagship meeting with 11,000 participants that encompasses the entire spectrum of hematological diseases, takes place in Stockholm, Sweden, June 14-17, 2018.
The details of the oral presentations are as follows:
Presentation Title: Hepcidin mimetic PTG-300 for treatment of ineffective erythropoiesis and chronic anemia in hemoglobinopathy diseases
Date and Time: Saturday, June 16 from 11:45 AM to 12:00 PM CEST
Session: Thalassemias
Location: Stockholm International Fairs Convention Center, Room K2
Presentation Title: Hepcidin Mimetic PTG-300 induces dose-related and sustained reductions in serum iron and transferrin saturation in healthy subjects
Date and Time: Saturday, June 16 from 5:00 PM to 5:15 PM CEST
Session: Iron metabolism, deficiency and overload
Location: Stockholm International Fairs Convention Center, Room A13
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based drugs to transform existing treatment paradigms for patients with significant unmet medical needs. PTG100 is an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin antagonist peptide that is under evaluation for potential treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases. The company's interleukin-23 receptor antagonist peptide, PTG-200, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers to support a Phase 2 study in Crohn's disease. The IL-12/23 pathway blockade is an approach that has been validated through an FDA-approved injectable antibody drug. The company has entered into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech for the clinical development of PTG-200. Protagonist has also applied its innovative peptide platform outside of the GI disease areas and is developing an injectable hepcidin mimetic, PTG-300, for the potential treatment of anemia and iron overload related to rare blood diseases with an initial focus on beta-thalassemia. The Company has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial with PTG-300, which established pharmacodynamic-based clinical proof-of-concept in normal healthy volunteers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to PTG-300 for beta-thalassemia.
Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California, with pre-clinical and clinical staff in California and discovery operations in both California and Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. For further information, please visit http://www.protagonist-inc.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protagonist-therapeutics-announces-two-oral-presentations-accepted-for-23rd-congress-of-the-european-hematology-association-300650362.html
SOURCE Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.
Share this article